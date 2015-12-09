The Versatility of Prime Lenses

Zoom lenses are convenient, as everyone knows. I’d imagine that the vast majority of us started our photography with a simple 18-55 kit lens – I know I did, and I used it to take some of my favorite photos. However, it never seemed like a good fit for my style of photography. My first prime lens was the Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR macro, a truly fantastic lens. At the time, I had never attempted macro photography. It is no exaggeration to say that the 105mm macro opened new worlds for me, and its sharpness was unbelievable. I had discovered the magical world of prime lenses.
Fast forward to today, where I’m shooting with just three lenses, all primes: the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art, and the Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR. For the most part, I photograph landscapes, cities, and macro scenes, and I have found this trio to be amazing for my needs. People say all the time that zooms are more versatile and convenient than prime lenses, which, in some ways, is true. However, a prime lens can be more flexible than it may seem at first.
With few exceptions, a prime lens will either be better optically, have a wider maximum aperture, or weigh less than a zoom of the same price and manufacturer. The prime lenses which are similar to zooms in these three categories (for example, the Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR macro or the 24mm f/3.5 PC-E lens) tend to have some special feature which makes them worthwhile anyway (macro or tilt-shift capabilities, in this case).
The point is, prime lenses will almost always have some advantage over zoom lenses. Unfortunately, you pay for this advantage by losing versatility. Or do you?
Since I have adopted a style of prime-only photography, I have noticed quite a few scenarios which may have seemed unsuitable for a prime lens, but were actually not problems at all.
As I said above, I mostly focus on landscapes, cityscapes, and macro photography. Macro photography isn’t as important to this discussion, since there aren’t many good macro lenses that also zoom. Plus, at macro distances, it is extremely easy to “zoom” by moving forwards and backwards; just a few inches can completely change the size of an object in the frame.
Landscapes and cityscapes are completely different, though, and many people would consider zoom lenses for these tasks. Some lenses, such as the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G, seem built for these purposes. Still, I think that prime lenses can have an optical and weight advantage here, which could be important to your style of photography.
The biggest myth about prime lenses is that it is impossible to use them for capturing wider or narrower field of view. This isn’t fully true – you can crop to zoom in (as long as cropping is not too extreme), or you can take a panorama to go wider. And both of these may be more practical than you’d think.
I personally feel comfortable cropping an image about 1.5x, using the Nikon D800. This effectively turns the 36 megapixels into 16, exactly like my D7000. This isn’t preferable, but it doesn’t hurt the image too much, if I used good shot discipline to begin with. A 16×24 inch print is still easily within my comfort zone from the D7000, and up to a 24×36 inch print is possible for many photos. Cropping this much on a D800 essentially turns my 24mm lens into a 24-35mm zoom. This isn’t even accounting for moving the camera closer to your subject, which is possible to some degree in most scenes.
What I lose in image quality by “zooming in” with a prime lens, I make up for when I “zoom out”. For most of my images (on a tripod, shooting a barely-moving scene), I find it easy to take a three-photo panorama of vertical images, with about a 35% overlap. Combined in Photoshop, this gets me an 81-megapixel photo in the standard 2×3 aspect ratio. Equivalent field of view: 16mm.
Basically, through cropping and creating a panorama, I can turn a 24mm f/1.4G prime lens into a 16-35mm f/1.4 zoom lens. Sure, the quality past about 28mm isn’t as good as you’d get from a great zoom, but the quality from 16mm to 24mm is definitely better. Plus, the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G is very flare-resistant and it easily takes filters, two more advantages over a zoom like the 14-24mm f/2.8G.
Using this method, my 50mm lens turns into an easy 35-75mm zoom. My 105mm macro becomes a 70-150mm zoom. So, I can cover essentially the whole range from 16-150mm without really having a bare spot.
This method isn’t without its flaws. Obviously, it doesn’t work for fast-moving scenes, such as weddings or sports games. And if you have an aversion to cropping, you won’t like it either. Panorama stitching can be an issue with close subjects and use of panoramic heads might be required.
Still, even if I don’t want to crop my photos much and I can’t take a panorama, prime lenses can be very useful. In fact, the vast majority of my photos aren’t heavily cropped, and only a few are panoramas. I find that it tends to be easy to compose with whatever focal length I have, and I don’t worry about what I could be missing. The important thing is that I know there isn’t a focal length that I am completely “missing” throughout that 16-150mm range.
For landscape photographers and cityscape photographers, those who mostly focus on scenes without much movement and mostly shoot at infinity, this method is nearly flawless. Does it take more time? Perhaps, since panorama photos are always more involved than normal photos. Still, if I had a zoom lens, I would probably spend more time trying to get the perfect focal length, and it would probably take me more time overall to compose my images.
Of course, if you don’t like editing photos for too long, then you may not like using this method. Personally, I find it extremely fun to edit my images in Lightroom, and I have no issue spending some extra time post-processing my shots with this method. This method caters to perfectionists, which I certainly am; I once spent fifteen minutes deciding whether to rotate one of my images 0.1 degrees!
All of this is on top of the usual reasons that people like prime lenses – arguably, they force you to think about composition more, and they make it easier to pre-visualize your results. This is a controversial topic, and there are great arguments on both sides. Personally, I find that it is easier to compose images when the variable of focal length has been removed; I know that many people will disagree, which is completely understandable.
As I said above, this all depends on your personal style. If you are a sports photographer, unable to move from your position but still required to get quick shots from different perspectives, a zoom would clearly be useful for your photography. If you shoot handheld scenics and you don’t want to worry about making every frame perfect, a zoom lens is a quicker and more convenient choice than a prime.
But if you primarily shoot from a tripod, either as a landscape photographer or a cityscape photographer, you should take a long look at primes. Zoom lenses could still be fitting for your photography, but it’s important to remember that prime lenses can have a wider range of focal lengths than you may initially think. Plus, they come with all the other optical and weight-related benefits inherent in a lens that doesn’t zoom. For me, these advantages add up quickly. Perhaps you are the same way.
Great post! I also use 105 macro which is fantastic! Still my probably most used lens is 70-200 VR II
Michal, the 70-200mm VR II is also great for landscapes! A super sharp lens, without a doubt…
and BTW Nasim – I LOVE PHOTOGRAPHYLIFE.COM – my favourite site!
And feedback like this is what keeps us going. Thank you so much!
Brilliant post and images! My first ever lens was the 105 macro (mostly for macro work), but it is amazing in many other situations, including portraiture. I am worried that for landscape it may be a little soft for distance work. Anyone found this?
Daniel, yes, and that’s quite normal for any macro lens, since those are optimized for short distances only. Many macro lenses do very well at extreme close-ups, moderately well at close distances and fairly average at infinity. You can still get some great results, but they won’t be as super sharp as you might see from other prime and high quality zoom lenses.
Related to this idea of what lenses were designed for, my Nikkor 135mm F/2.0 DC seems to perform quite poorly when focused at infinity. When at closer and medium ranges, the sharpness is excellent.
Hey Daniel, I used many times my D7000 + 105 for landscapes where it’s focused at infinity and the pictures are sharp. I think your glass needs calibration with your camera body.
Daniel,
There was a time when I only used the 105mm macro, so I know exactly what you mean : )
As far as sharpness goes, it seems to me that the 105mm macro is quite sharp, even at infinity (see the half dome panorama, which is one of my sharpest photos), but not at f/2.8. It’s sharpest around f/6.3 or f/7.1, at least on my copy.
~Spencer
Excellent article and fantastic images !!. And I must admit that I also like primes very much. They take away one important “distracting” factor which is the zoom range of your lens. With a prime I find myself more concentrated on the composition than with a zoom lens. I recently bought the new 20 mm lens and I completely fell in love with this lens. During a recent shoot with some friends I only took the 20 mm with me and didn’t miss my zooms one single second.
Pascal,
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about primes! I know that, when I am rushing to take an image, it helps to remove as many variables as possible from my thought process. I find it easier to concentrate on composition when I am using a focal length that I already understand. Plus, I always have the option to “zoom” the prime using the techniques I described in the article.
~Spencer
Amazing article and yes, brilliant images. True to the author’s words, a prime lens when used, forces the person to try out new angles and perspectives for a particular image and it seems that spencer(the author), has mastered it. Beautiful images and a good read. Good luck!!
Anirudh,
Thank you for your comments! I agree— after I have used a prime lens for a while, I begin to intrinsically understand which scenes are photogenic, and I begin to see new compositional possibilities that I wouldn’t have considered with a zoom. Is it a slower process? Perhaps, but, for some people, it is a more fun process as well.
~Spencer
Spencer,
I like your pictures and found your article very helpful—actually after decades of photography it had never occurred to me that cropping and making panoramas could actually turn a prime lens into a zoom. I feel a bit dumb to have been unable to make it out for myself, so thank you.
As to the extra time required by post processing, nothing to worry about: in earnest, who wouldn’t be happy to make “only” 50 really worthwhile pics a year? You can even make it 24, two per month, and there won’t be enough room on your walls to hang them on… That applies to perfectionists, of course, not to professional photographers who must make a living out of their work (and sometimes art).
Jean,
Thanks for your perspective on the article. Truth be told, I didn’t realize that a prime can act as a zoom until I had been shooting exclusively with primes for several months. I guess that I started to find ways to get the composition I wanted even if I didn’t have the “proper” focal length, and that morphed into the technique I describe above.
In terms of the number of “great” pictures that I take per year, I’d probably rather not say! In three years of photography, I have just three images that I consider to be my absolute best, and another twenty that are close.
~Spencer
Well, Spencer, I said 24 to 50 great pics a year, but I oh so much understand your corrected figure at around 10 per year!… ;-) All the best to you.
BTW, I find it hard to contribute decently to your kickstarter as you don’t ship to Switzerland and I’m sure I would have enjoyed one of your prints… Why no shipping outside the US? Iceland is in Europe… :-)
Jean,
Thanks for letting me know! I will open up shipping options outside the US— the only issue is that I will not be able to sign any prints, since shipping prices would skyrocket. I will make a note of that in my Kickstarter campaign. I had never really considered that my campaign would be mentioned on a site with so many international visitors : )
~Spencer
There might be a trick — you include the signature in the photograph, at the photoshop level, before printing. Thus the signature is not an original subject to surcharge, but part of the picture…
I have thought about that before, but adding a signature to the front of an image can change the balance of the composition (same with watermarks, which is why I avoid them). I prefer to sign prints on the back. I have enabled international shipping options now.
~Spencer
Ok, thanks, Spencer, done on my part too! Looking forward to seeing your works and wishing you all the best in the meantime.
I appreciate your perfectionism, but you know the greatest painters did sign their works — it can be done very unobtrusively… But of course you are the one who decides.
Great photos and arguments for primes. I shoot more with zooms because so much of my photography involves action, but fot portraits and landscapes, I prefer primes.
On another front, I must compliment you on your bio. Your writing skills are good for someone at any age, but then I saw you are 17 years old and planning to major in engineering…. to say I am impressed is an understatement! I will contribute to your kickstarter.
Best of luck in your future endeavors.
Sceptical1,
Thank you so much for your comments and support on Kickstarter! For action photography, I completely agree that zooms are ideal. I have done a couple odd jobs in photography (taking pictures at a birthday party, for example), and those were the only times that I felt limited by my equipment. For landscapes and cityscapes, though, it’s hard to beat a good prime.
~Spencer
Nice to see a good arguement for use of primes. I’ve been trying to break myself from my zooms to give primes a chance and this helps me move one step closer.
On a side note, its also nice to hear that you feel you can get high quality prints at 200 ppi. I see 300 ppi getting pushed as the standard and also feel you can get excellent prints at 200 ppi to 250 ppi, depending on the print medium.
The standard 300ppi is for prints 8×10 and smaller. After 8×10 250-200ppi is preferred. too many pixels for larger prints slows down the printing process and most labs prefer smaller file sizes so it doesn’t bog down the machines. Also larger prints requite people to stand back further thus not needing 300ppi.
Agreed! This is rarely mentioned in discussions about printing.
Great article and fantastic photography! I have to admit that after shooting with a Nikon 18-200mm VRI lens, for a number of years I found my interest in photography waning to the point where I was using my DSLR as a point and shoot! Buying the awesome 85mm F/1.8G rekindled the joy of actually taking pictures as art. The 35mm F/1.8G and 50mm F/1.8G soon followed. Having said all of that, my favorite lens is still the 70-200 F/2.8 – great flexibility, super sharp and it always seems to make me appear to be a better photographer than I am.
Thanks for sharing your “perspective” on primes!
Cheers
Gord
Gord,
Thank you for your comment, and I definitely understand how a prime can make photography a more exciting art! I went through a similar path— the 18-55 kit lens, then the Nikon 17-55 f/2.8, and now my three primes. The 70-200, though, makes a good case for zooms : )
~Spencer
A wonderful article. Your thoughts are well presented and well argued by the showing of your photographs.
While I normally shy away from ‘busy’ photos (I have old and weak eyes) your ‘Paris telephoto’ is fantastic.
BTW I agree with your premise. The lens that is most often on my DSLR is a manual focus 24mm. Then a 50mm
Rich,
Thanks, I’m glad you liked the article! Busy photos rarely work unless there is still some harmonious element in the photo— in this case, the fact that all the buildings are so similar in their architectural style. Also, just like you, my most-used lens is the 24mm. It’s wide enough that it can capture most scenes, but not so wide that it is obvious or distracting.
~Spencer
I’m in awe. Great photography, superb writing, and seventeen years of age. Spencer, you have not great insight into photography, but a maturity well beyond your years. I expect you’ll be a formidable talent as an engineer, as well. Best of fortune to you, and please do check in with more of your work from time to time.
Zettelsm,
Thank you, I’m glad that you liked the article! I definitely will try to write more guest posts in the future, perhaps after the trip to Iceland : )
~Spencer
Yikes! That last should read, “. . . you have not only great insight. . .” So much for *my* writing skills!
Steve Z
Wonderful article and very well written Spencer! Thanks for sharing your insights. Kudos to you for your development as an artist as such a young age! I completely agree with your observations on primes. Am wondering what your lens set would look like if you were shooting full frame? Perhaps no changes? Maybe add a 35mm ART?
Rahulc,
Thank you for your comments, and that’s a good question. In fact, my D800 is scheduled to arrive tomorrow, so I’m about to see how well everything works on full-frame! I actually chose this lens lineup because, when I used a zoom, 24mm and 50mm full-frame equivalents were my most-used focal lengths. Now, I have gotten so used to the 36mm equivalent focal length, my hope is that I’ll be able to transition easily. If not, the 35mm Sigma will be my next buy.
~Spencer
Great article, though I think we’re brought back to the reality that a lens should fit the need. I love street photography, and my prime 35mm 1.8DX works wonders. But there is another aspect of photography I like in which a prime doesn’t serve me well: neighborhood shots of people’s personal property (wow, that doesn’t sound good when it’s state like that!). I like being able, while taking my daily walk around the neighborhood, to zoom into people’s yards, backyards, fences, homes (not into their windows!) and capture what a yard says about who people are. I can’t do that with a prime because I cannot trespass to get as close as I need to; the zoom comes in mighty handy at this point. But it is good to get a reminder of how versatile a prime is. And for that I’m thankful for this article.
great article spencer!!
Thank you, Patrick!
Spencer, keep up the good work! Very nice photos. I particularly like the Paris rooftops and the alleyway images.
I spent the earliest years of my photographic journey with only a 50mm lens on a 35mm film camera and don’t disagree with you at all about the relative merits of prime lenses. I agree with much of what you say, but you shouldn’t think that cropping or stitching have the same effect as using a lens whose focal length provides the same field of view at some distance from the camera position. You can achieve the same “field of view” in that way, but not the same perspective as lenses of various focal lengths. Wide-angle lenses exaggerate depth. Telephotos produce images where depth appears compressed. Cropping and stitching don’t change the optical properties of the lens you’re shooting with.
Consider the following experiment. Take a 105mm photo through a doorway. Then take a 24mm photo through the same doorway after moving much closer so that the doorway occupies the same position as in the 105mm image. Two things will happen. The distant objects (seen through the doorway) will seem much _more_ distant in the 24mm image; and the amount of background visible through the doorway will increase dramatically. So, even though the “field of view” as defined by the frame provide by the doorway is the same, the “field of view” as defined by the distant objects will be very different. Stitching and cropping cannot reproduce this effect because you had to change your camera position to take the two images.
David,
I’m glad you liked the article and photos, and thanks for the comment! However, I think you are misunderstanding the technique that I describe.
You write, “Stitching and cropping cannot reproduce this effect [the effect of changing the perspective of the objects seen through the doorway].” However, neither can using a zoom lens! As Iliah Borg pointed out above, the only way to change perspective is to physically move the camera. You even say it yourself when you state that you move forward for the 24mm shot!
If I take a picture of a doorway with a 105mm lens, and then— without moving my position— take a shot with a 24mm lens, a crop from the second photo can be made to look identical in perspective to the 105mm photo (albeit with fewer pixels, as well as a difference in depth of field if you do not stop down the 105mm shot appropriately).
The same works if you create a panorama— you can simulate the exaggerated “perspective” of a wider lens. To use the example in the article, it is easy to stitch a panorama to have an equivalent focal length of 16mm, using a 24mm lens. The objects outside the door in the final panorama would look exactly the same as they would if you had taken the photo with a native 16mm lens.
Thus, I am not describing a way to change the perspective of objects in an image, which can only be done by moving the camera. Instead, I am describing a way to simulate different focal lengths, using just a single prime lens.
The technique isn’t perfect, but it does indeed get you the exact same view at every equivalent focal length as you would achieve if you used a zoom. For example, the exaggerated view from a 16mm lens and the somewhat compressed view from a 35mm lens are both easy to produce from a 24mm lens.
You are right, of course, when you say that you cannot simulate a telephoto by moving closer with a wide-angle, since the perspective has changed. In my photo of the Parisian rooftops, I relied on the compression that is inherent in a telephoto to get the shot I wanted. However, if I had taken a photo from the same position (the top of Notre Dame cathedral), but with a 24mm lens, I could crop the 24mm photo to have exactly the same-sized rooftops in the shot that I displayed here.
I hope that I wrote this in an understandable way, and thank you for giving me a chance to clarify the technical aspects of my article : )
~Spencer
Dear Spenser,
> The biggest myth about prime lenses is that it is impossible to use them to change perspective
Zooms also do not change perspective. To change perspective, a change in relative position of the lens is necessary. “Zoom with feet” is one of the ways to change it.
Iliah,
Very true! I guess the better way to word that sentence would be “The biggest myth about prime lenses is that it is impossible to use them at more than one equivalent focal length.” Thanks for pointing that out.
~Spencer
Spencer, I went ahead and changed that sentence to be a bit more correct. Might be best to avoid the words “focal length” and used FoV instead, as the former can confuse some people…
Spencer,
Thank you for sharing this delightful and eloquent article with us. I wholeheartedly agree with the positive comments already made on your enthusiasm, exploits, and wisdom beyond your years.
Young man, you have talent and vision!! That is where it all begins and ends. Your photographs are just lovely. I agree with your philosophy on prime lenses. If I may say, your article is best summarized with your sage and eloquent statement, ” . . .they force you to think about composition more, and they make it easier to pre-visualize your results.” There is neither anything arguable nor controversial about that. It is the truth. I am astounded that you have reached that conclusion – for yourself – at such a young and formative age. Bravo!
You will love Iceland. What a wonderful choice to explore with your mind, your spirit, and your camera. I have visited and explored Iceland twice in two and a half years. In my humble opinion, this country is the most beautiful and peaceful place on Earth. The culture is beautiful. The people are beautiful. And the scenery is stunningly beautiful. Two of my dearest friends live in Reykjavik and run a travel photography business there. However, Icelandic is a challenging language to learn ;-) I hope you make it there soon – and you will. I will go out on a limb and make the prediction that after you set foot in Reykjavik and start exploring the “Ring Road”, and perhaps delve deeper in the remotes of the West Fjords and Landmannalaugar, you will not want to return home – trust me on that one. :-)
Spencer, I am happy that you have discovered the art of photography at such a young age. I envy you. I am 43. I only discovered the wonders of photography just 5 years ago. For many aspiring artists, this discovery occurs at various stages of life, for different reasons … Right now, you are living the dream. I foresee you becoming an accomplished artist and photographer. You are already off to a wonderful start.
Do you know the story of a young man named Ansel Adams, who at the age of 14, after having read a book about Yosemite National Park, dreamed of visiting the High Sierra, and at age 15,16 took his Kodak brownie box camera that his parents had given him to take snap shots at Yosemite? If you haven’t, that series of history changing events just may inspire you as well.
Good luck with your adventures!
PS: I love the photos on your website. If you need any advice on maneuvering around Reykjavik and other parts of Iceland, I would be happy to help.
Cheers!
– Rick
Rick,
Thanks for the kind comment, and I’m glad you liked the article! I have to say, I have never been so excited about a trip as this one. The trip to Iceland will be the first time that I go somewhere solely to take photos, and I can’t wait : )
~Spencer
Spenser,
You take nice photos however what you’re saying isn’t factually correct and you should be careful giving incorrect advice.
Cropping does not change your angle of view. It does not change background compression. If you don’t care at all how big someone’s nose looks on their face, by all means go ahead and shoot them at close range with a wide prime and make them into a caricature.
Also worth noting that you can’t always take the time to change lenses. Travel photography, journalism, sports….all situations where you don’t have the luxury of 5 minute setup.
“Versatility” is the wrong word. Lenses are just tools. Right tool for the right job. There are absolutely times when the prime is the right tool. Macro is a great example. Landscape? I’m not convinced. Most cheap kit lenses are great optically stopped down.
If you own and use both you’ll be a much better rounded photographer.
Sammy,
Thank you for sharing your perspective on the article! However, I believe that you misinterpreted what I wrote, and I certainly believe that it is factually correct.
If you stand in one location with a 25mm lens and you take a shot, then crop the shot to 1/4 its original area, you will have an identical shot (in terms of perspective, not megapixels, of course) to a 50mm image taken from exactly the same spot. The only difference would be the amount of background blur, which could be corrected by widening the aperture by exactly two stops on the 25mm lens (since the physical aperture size must be the same to have identical background blur, and 50/2x = 25/x).
By the same token, if you took a panorama of three vertical shots with a 50mm lens using the method I described above, your resulting image would be identical to one taken with a 35mm from the same spot in everything except pixel count and background blur (and this non-equivalence in aperture is exactly what the Brenizer method panorama uses to achieve its shallow depth of field: https://photographylife.com/advanced-photography-techniques-brenizer-method-panorama.
I do not believe that anything I said in the article is “incorrect advice,” and if there is such a statement in the article, I would be happy to fix it. Hopefully Nasim or another PhotographyLife regular can back me up on this, because I’m sure you’re not the only one who has that misconception.
You are correct that cropping does not change background compression. However, it magnifies background compression in exactly the same way that using a longer lens does. In terms of perspective alone, there is absolutely no difference between a 25mm f/1.4 shot cropped to 1/4 the original area (note: in the very center of the image only) and a 50mm f/2.8 shot. This is exactly why you can say that a 24mm lens on a DX camera is a 35mm equivalent— in every way except for aperture, it is.
I hope that this explanation makes sense, and if you are still confused, this article is helpful (especially the diagram under header #4): https://photographylife.com/sensor-crop-factors-and-equivalence
If you are still confused, I am happy to explain more, or take photos to show you. However, my article was not factually incorrect.
~Spencer
Simple experiment: Take a picture with a wide lens. Say @10mm. Now take your identical image with a 50mm or 80mm and stitch it. Choose whatever aperture you like with the 50mm. For now, I’m ignoring the fact that the stitching introduces errors and that most scenes aren’t as static as we’d like. After all I want you to compare to lenses of vastly different fields of view so you can see what I’m talking about. Now take a look at the background compression – the size of objects in the far background vs near foreground. Your images will not be identical.
Sammy, once again, focal length has no impact on pespective – only camera to subject distance does. Focused at infinity, your camera to subject distance is constant. Whether you shoot with a 10mm lens or a 50mm lens, your perspective remains the same. Once again, please give this article a good read: https://photographylife.com/sensor-crop-factors-and-equivalence
And again see above. It isn’t as simple as scanning across a larger angle of view with a lens that has a narrower angle of view. And it certainly doesn’t work the other way – a 50mm can in no way simulate the background compression that a 100mm lens gives you just by cropping the image.
Who cares if its a good image.
If it puts people off buying or having access to the right tool to make other good images I care.
Sammy. I feel that to many photographers get caught up on all the technical mumbo jumbo. At the end of the day a good photograph is a good photograph. Seriously who cares who is right or wrong on the internet of all places. I can’t possibly see how this article which I thoroughly enjoyed can mislead someone in taking a bad photograph. Spencer. wonderful article and amazing photographs.
Anyone can stumble into a good photo or a good technique. The reason you learn the “mumbo jumbo” is control. The difference between a good amateur or a good professional and a mediocre one is not JUST mastery of the “mumbo jumbo” – that is a necessary but not sufficient condition. Don’t ever bother wasting your time arguing with me that being correct isn’t worth the effort.
Spenser’s photos are very good – all bar 3 of the above have a strong visual appeal for me. But articles that get things this wrong don’t help. And neither does mindlessly encouraging someone. It’s an insult to Spenser’s intelligence. It assumes he can’t do better.
Sammy, seriously, if you bring up background compression one more time, I will stop responding to your comments in this article :)
If you believe that you are right, so be it, but please stop with all these unnecessary arguments. Time to move on sir!
Excellent. Please do stop. Because you are wrong. The argument is not unecessary. We are talking about whether an optical zoom is equivalent to a crop. It is not. A 50mm lens is not a 100mm lens just because you took a center crop.
Hi Nasim –
I don’t think it’s necessary for you to continue. I’m sure most readers understand (and agree with) exactly what you and Spencer are saying regarding cropping.
Why do you think it is that a wide angle lens makes a poor portrait lens? It makes people’s noses look big and makes their body look smaller than their head if the portrait is taken from slightly above. It’s good for caricatures. You can’t shoot people with your 20mm lens, take a central crop and say “oh well that’s the equivalent of a 100mm lens anyway”.
Seriously if people are going to set themselves up as experts they should at least have some idea what they’re talking about.
Dear Sammy,
Please shoot with both lenses from the same distance.
“Seriously, if people are going to set themselves up as experts they should at least have some idea what they’re talking about.”
Excellent advice – which you should follow.
The only thing you are shooting – is yourself – in the foot.
Also note that not everything is at infinity in many landscapes. That is a bad assumption. Good landscapes often have foreground elements. Yet another restriction introduced by this technique.
Sammy, when there are foreground elements, one can find the no-parallax point and stitch the panorama properly. I think Spencer knows that quite well. There are always ways to find solutions to problems, if one is willing to do it.
And sometimes the best solution is to buy a zoom lens or yet another prime that covers the focal length required. Right tool for the job and getting as much as possible right in camera goes a long way.
When you are in a hole and you don’t want to get buried, it’s a good idea to stop digging.
Sammy: if you were correct then you would be able to see around corners by changing focal length ;-)
I believe I have worked out your confusion. You think that if you stay in one spot and shoot with the narrower lens, you are effectively taking “slices” of the angle of view of the wider lens, which you can then stitch back together. And you are probably getting away with this if the difference between your wide and narrow lens isn’t too large.
What you’re failing to take into account is that you must rotate the camera. Normal rectilinear (non-fisheye) lenses attempt to capture as flat a field as possible (yes they can exhibit barrel or pincushion distortion, but even more so in your primes than a zoom they aim not to).
I’ve attached a diagram. I hope it works. It’s very rough. The black lines are the angle of view and the image taken by a wide lens. The red lines are the angles of view taken by the narrower lens. Regardless of what you focus on (Same distance, or equal distance) the stitched images are not going to be the same because you’ve had to rotate your field.
Another approach. Consider 360 degree panoramas. The angle of view is always the same = 360 degrees. But there are preferable focal lengths to shoot these at for ease of stitching. Yet if you look up the techniques for doing them you’ll see that there are preferred focal lengths and that field curvature is very important.
http://www.vrphotography.com/data/pages/techtutorials/technotes/panolenschoice.html
True— technically, my method only would give a 100% identical image when a tilt-shift lens is used to make the panorama (by shifting the lens). However, the amount of difference between a shifted panorama and a traditional panorama is quite small when you are taking just three vertical images, and the difference is all but negligible. For the purposes of this article, I have no issue saying that the images would be identical. I will post photos when I get home this afternoon.
You mostly focused on the panorama half of my method in your description above. I stand by my statement that the cropping method I use (cropping only in the geometric center of the frame) gives you identical images to using a longer focal length, once you take aperture into account.
~Spencer
What you’re doing reminds me of Integration in the mathematical sense. You’re scanning over the area of the field of view to recreate the image and you seem to think it’s preferable and more versatile. I still don’t understand why…
– You’re introducing all sorts of distortions and effects that you have to fix in post – much more than you’re going to get from a decent zoom lens. Unless you need the resolution for something like a giant billboard this seems like a huge waste of effort.
– Any movement in the image or change in light is at best going to require correction and at worst it’s going to ruin the image. Forget portraiture for instance – it would be torcher attempting to do it this way.
– You could do exactly the same pan and scan across the area of the image with a decent zoom, so the prime isn’t even required. (But once again why on earth would you?)
– If you’re going to have to use an increased depth of field, why not just increase the depth of field in the zoom lens. That’ll get rid of your vignetting and sharpness issues even on the kit lenses?
– Your idea of cropping to produce more zoom. Now that one is just plain flawed. Your field of view changes as you crop, but your angle of view does not and so background vs foreground compression does not. This is the single worst piece of misinformation in your article. At best what you’ve demonstrated is that you can simulate a wider lens. You cannot simulate the effect of a longer focal length AT ALL.
You have a good eye and your photos are decent but I honestly think you’re wasting your time and effort and would do much better to look at more traditional techniques whether you use a zoom or not. And the more I think on it the less I think your argument for using primes actually holds water. I think you should be really careful before coming to conclusions and doling it out as sage advice. You’ve basically rediscovered pano stitching and tried to present that as an argument for primes. I’m sorry to say that’s ridiculous.
Sammy, Spencer clearly stated that the methodology is not without its flaws. It is a given that panoramic stitching has its own set of problems. You are bringing it up as a negative, while it was already stated as a negative in the article.
And you keep bringing up background vs foreground compression. Once again, focal length has NOTHING to do with perspective and compression. It is your feet that change it. You are now stuck with terms you do not want to understand and trying to prove something you cannot prove. Angle of view is the same thing as field of view, except expressed in angles. Please do some experiments with your camera and you will see that you are wrong. This has been discussed to death many times – I don’t know why you do not want to just move on with this, instead of trying to prove that you are right and someone else is wrong.
This is maddening. It’s simple trigonometry. tan(x) = opposite/adjacent is not the same for all angles. The ratio of the size of objects at 2 distances (near and far) is NOT the same for all focal lengths. It’s not just about “zooming with your feet”. which is not actually zooming AT ALL, nor is taking a crop the equivalent. Having to move back to fit something in as you zoom in does NOT make all focal lengths the same. Note that you don’t always get to control your foreground distance in a landscape anyway. I will repeat – cropping does not change your angle of view/field of view.
This “methodology” is nothing new. Pano stitching is nothing new. There is no solid argument here for using primes. You are still going to need to buy many primes of various focal lengths to cover a range vs 1 zoom. And the zoom will still let you pick focal lengths in between those covered by your set of primes.
The reason I’m not moving on with this is it’s misleading and wrong. YOU are the one being negative by insisting that I accept ideas that are clearly flawed.
Sammy, please show proof of you being right and I will accept it if presented with factual data. You keep arguing about this, so why not back up your arguments? An ideal experiment would be to take a zoom lens, stand in one spot and take a picture, then without moving change the focal length and take another picture. Then crop the first one to have the same FoV as the second one and prove that the background has changed. Could you please do this? If you do, you will prove that background compression exists and it changes with focal length. The second experiment would be to do the same thing, except capture a few shots in the second example, stitch them together and compare to the first wider one.
This way, you will do a good service to the community and back your arguments with real data.
Note: You cannot move closer to subject when you do this, or it will completely invalidate the results.
Hi Nasim-
I cannot tell you how impressed I am by this site and by your response to this troll. You clearly and consistently prove him to be wrong, and it does not seem that you ever lose your patience or civility. I would have gone ballistic and resorted to inappropriate language long ago! One of the best things about this site is that there seems to be genuine respect and appreciation going on here, and a lot less blather and nonsense. Endless kudos! PL seems almost like an oasis in an otherwise wild and unforgiving desert. Thanks again for providing an atmosphere conducive to friendly discussion. Awesome!
I am not sure he is a troll.
He is just wrong.
And very, very resistant to learning.
Also would love to know how you can ignore depth of field. At the extremes, a 600mm lens can never be stopped down enough to mate an 8mm lens for depth of field. You’d never have enough light. Zooming in or getting closer (macro) essentially forces you to stop down if you don’t want to decrease your depth of field..
Sammy, distortion and curvature from wide angle lenses and the problems it presents for stitching is a different issue. People choose wide angle lenses for stiching when they need to shoot interiors or 360 degree panoramas. Very few people would use those for landscape photography when shooting normal 3-5 shots panoramas.
Also, the graph you showed is only true when capturing subjects at close distances. For shooting landscapes, you are focused at infinity, so there is no difference…
Sammy, it might sound confusing a bit, but what Spencer said is not incorrect. If you capture a panorama, you go wider, if you crop you go narrower. Perspective only changes when you move closer to the subject you are capturing – zooming in, cropping or stitching does not change perspective. Also, what you said above regarding photographing someone’s face at close distance is wrong. Wide angle lenses force you to get closer to your subject and that’s what results in distortion – not the focal length itself.
See my response above. He is very wrong.
Sorry for pointing this out, but he is not.
If you can’t provide a solid counter-argument, don’t waste my time. If you want to continue to believe that optical zoom is the same as cropping, that delusion is your prerogative.
tan(X + Y) = [ tanX + tanY ] / [ 1 – tanX tanY]
http://www.analyzemath.com/trigonometry/trigonometric_formulas.html
tan(X + Y) does not equal tan(x) + tan(y).
Do you even understand the trig behind what I’m saying and how it’s relevant? Or are you just going to repeat yourself.
The only deluded person here is you Sammy.
Your ‘argument’ is just that – argument, apparently for its own sake. In truth it’s pseudo-scientific claptrap without any foundation in science. Please go and read up some basic physics on optics and lenses and then come back and apologise for making something which is essentially not difficult to understand into a mathematical Gordian knot which no one, least of all you, can unravel.
Perspective is governed by position – not by focal length – zoomed, cropped, scanned, rotated or anything else.
There is only one thing worse than a fool and that is a stubborn fool.
Would like to apologize for misspelling your name.
Excellent article. Your technique renders fantastic results. Primes FTW!
Spencer your answer to Sammy is spot on and I’m surprised a kid your age worked your way through the math to solve this common misconception. Loved your pictures – I like your insights even better. Very thoughtful and respectful approach. Stumbled on your article when I came to read the (very fine) article on astrophotography recommended by a professor friend. This is a very, very well run site. Kudos to those in charge.
Thank you Mike for your feedback. And I agree, for his age, Spencer knows quite a bit about the technical side, which is very impressive.
Great job Spencer and keep up the good work!
Great article and photos. I wrote about the versatility of primes last year (50mm and 35mm) and this reinforces their value to me. I’ve taken a few landscape shots with my 60mm Macro (120mm equiv FOV), and often on a shoot I’ll use just one prime focal length the entire time to train my compositional skills.
Well done! :)
Thank you, Alpha! When I first got my 105mm macro, I actually spent a few months without a single other lens. I did miss some wider shots, but my knowledge about composition skyrocketed. I like it when I’m not worrying about the variable of focal length, especially since I know that I can always get the view I want anyway by the techniques I talk about in the article.
~Spencer
Spencer,
I really like the look of the Paris Telephoto shot. Would you mind going through your post processing on it?
Thanks.
MrMLK,
I’m glad that you like that photo! It’s one of my personal favorites, too. I wrote an article describing my post-processing techniques: http://spencercox.zenfolio.com/blog/2015/3/pangea
Let me know if you have any other questions!
~Spencer
Thanks. I’m off to read the article now. I will be sure and tell your Aunt Debbie how nice you were the next time I talk to her.
Spencer,
This was a very well written article with impressive photographs. Congratulations.
However, I’m even more impressed with how maturely you have addressed the comments. I think that it speaks volumes about your character and I look forward to reading more of your articles.
Cheers!
Mateo,
Thanks for your kind comment! I certainly look forward to writing more articles, as well : )
~Spencer
It is a very interesting standpoint. The last years I switched to primes only, except for one telezoom. It didn’t only make my gear lighter (well, with the best primes, this is not much, but still enough to make a photography mission feel a bit lighter), it also improved the quality of my pictures – framing, lens properties, a more profound DOF-management too . You’re referring to Nikon & Sigma, well I love so much that same AF-S 24mm F1.4G and also the Sigma Art 35mm F1.4, both making the Nikon FF bodies shine like nothing else on the market. Because primes also have – more than zooms – a very particular ‘character’, a visual aspect & language and indeed, the limitations in framing and composing makes you a better observer.
EPJB,
I completely agree— perhaps it is just because I get better at using a single focal length as time goes by, but I almost feel as if the prime lens becomes part of my personal style in photography. I now can recognize photos taken at the same focal lengths by other people. It’s very interesting to think about.
~Spencer
Great article with awesome shots! It was a very enjoyable read and love the fact you provide your thoughts on this subject. Continue to be bold and create those awesome shots…. at the end of the day, the end results are what really matter in most cases! Look forward to reading potentially your other posts.
Impressive images and writing for someone of any age, let alone 17! I’m already looking forward to Spencer’s continuing contributions.
Maybe I like to do things the hard way, but I’ve been shooting weddings with two bodies and mostly prime lenses for the past three years, usually a 35/1.4 and 85/1.4 and sometimes a 50/1.8 depending on the venue. If I need to go wider I go to my 16-35, but don’t like to use it for people as it can distort pretty badly.
It’s a bit more work than using the typical 24-70 f/2.8 mid-range zooms that are so common among wedding photographers, but those lenses just have no character to my taste, and I just love the rendering of my primes. Also get in a good workout with each wedding…
Why all this noise about lenses. Prime or no prime all the same. There is no single thing you cant do with zoom that you can do with a prime. (Sometimes depth of field is different or bokeh but that are minor differences). If you have something decent to show and know how to do this photos will be great no matter the gear. Also gear now is so sophisticated, almost nobody will see any difference. Some people are like Im so SWAG I use only primes so I have to be a pro. And I say whatever float your boat. If you like it just use it and its ok, But I dont agree that primes are better. There are thousands of different uses for photography, and ways of shoothing. Primes often have better qualities of the picture but there are situations in which you will be seriouslly limited having 1 prime on your body and no time to change it. So its really hard choice. Also I own 24 1.4 and I wouldnt use it with an aps-c body (d7000) for obvious reasons, but its only me (its decent lens but waste of money for DX body, but again if you like this particular lens its cool).
I think that an advantage of prime a prime lens is that it’s lighter and faster, which allow you to get shallow DOF when you need it. Weight and size count a lot for me, for example.
One thing puzzles me..if I shoot with a prime using say 1.8 from say 50 feet and then crop.,.will I get the same depth of field if I shot closer with a wide aperture? My problem is that I sometimes find myself in low light situations where I cannot use flash…i bought a 1.8 prime as a suplemement to my F4 zoom but now I am concerned about depth of field… I wonder if I could move back further and get the same depth of field using 1.8 from further away as I could with F4 closer in …or would I lose so much in quality from cropping that this would not make sense?
Hi Spencer! I liked your comment that many of us (photographers) started out with the kit lens, something like an 18-55… Well, many of us older folks never had a “kit lens”! I started out in high school shooting a Pentax K2 with a 50mm 1.4. I don’t think I had a zoom lens until I bought a telephoto that was something like a 70-200mm. I remember carrying the 50 and a 35mm wide angle to shoot the Band halftime show up in the press box. I really liked that 50, and zooming by feet was always an option. I think in many cases the prime solution is better that zooming. Thanks for a great article and some really nice shots. Looking forward to reading more!
Spencer, this article is superb, best one, love it :)
Thank you for confirming, with excellent pictures, what I thought I could do with just three prime lenses. I recently upgraded to Sony A7Rii from A7 in order to benefit, apart from IBIS 5-axe stabilization and better build, from the new sensor that offers 42 Mp, and from new Zeiss Batis prime lenses, namely the 25 mm F2 and the 85 mm F1.8, and the Sony-Zeiss 55 mm F1.8. For cropping I use the camera optical zoom and for picture stitching I use its panorama function, avoiding post processing if if I want. I’ve just sold my Sony 16-35 mm F4 lens, which is a bit big and heavy for the Sony A7RII, to finance a Zeiss Batis 25 mm F2. Still better. I can video-photograph while zooming with prime lenses in Sony A7 series. Your excellent article give me confidence in using prime lenses instead of zooms. Getting nice shots like yours is a different matter though.
Hi Spencer
Maybe you still follow the comments to this very nice article. In fact this is the reason of my question, reading the article after a “while”: do you still work with prime lenses?
Stefano
Hi Stefano, I do still follow comments to this article, even if I am sometimes a bit slow to respond to them :)
At the moment, I use five lenses: the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8, 20mm f/1.8, 35mm f/1.8, 105mm f/2.8, and 70-200mm f/4 (and I only use the 105mm for macro work).
So, I’ve definitely started experimenting with zooms as well. I like them — but I still feel the same as I did when I wrote this article. Prime lenses can be just as versatile as zooms, and they’re almost always much lighter/smaller. For long landscape photography hikes, I typically bring my 20mm and 70-200mm, or my 35mm and 70-200mm. It’s a fairly streamlined kit.