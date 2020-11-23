The Upcoming Nikon Z Lenses

As you might already know, Nikon added a few new lenses to its Nikon Z lens roadmap in October, which included a couple of super-telephoto lenses. Although the maximum apertures of these lenses were not defined, I projected that these would be fast super-telephoto primes, namely Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 S and Z 600mm f/4 S. Nikon recently released an image of its upcoming lens line-up, which includes silhouettes of unreleased lenses, and it looks like these will indeed be fast super-telephoto primes.
Based on these silhouttes, we can make projections about the upcoming lenses and their maximum apertures. Here is the detailed list:
- Nikon Z 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6 DX – this is likely a rehash of its current Nikon F mount counterpart, so it will probably have the same maximum aperture of f/3.5-5.6. It will not be an “S” line, so don’t expect this lens to have any premium or weather-sealing features.
- Nikon Z 24-105mm f/2.8-4 S – if the scale of the lens is more or less correct, this could be a fast-aperture f/2.8-4 zoom. I initially thought this would be an f/4 lens, but considering that it is taller than the 24-200mm superzoom and almost as tall as the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, it is unlikely that Nikon will make another standard f/4 zoom lens.
- Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 – judging by the small size of the silhouette, we can project this to be a small, lightweight, and very inexpensive f/2.8 pancake-style prime.
- Nikon Z 40mm f/2.8 – another pancake-style prime with an f/2.8 maximum aperture.
- Nikon Z 50mm f/2.8 Macro – it looks fairly small in the image, so it will likely be an f/2.8 macro lens.
- Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S – although the lens does not seem to be as tall as the newly-released Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S, look at how wide the front element of the lens is. This will most definitely be a premium f/1.2 prime that’s going to be very heavy and pricey.
- Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S – it is a given that this will be a variable aperture lens. And being an “S-line” lens, I expect it to be a solid, weather-sealed zoom for shooting outdoors.
- Nikon Z 105mm f/2.8 Macro S – optically, this should be very similar to the current Nikon F 105mm f/2.8 Macro lens. However, the silhouette shows a very tall lens with a large barrel. Perhaps Nikon is planning to go with a faster maximum aperture of f/2?
- Nikon Z 200-600mm f/5.6 – this could be very similar to Nikon’s popular F-mount 200-500mm f/5.6 lens but with 100mm extra reach. The lens looks pretty big in the image – almost as big as the 400mm prime.
- Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 S – Nikon’s “best of the best”. I expect this lens to be announced with a high-end Nikon Z camera body that is designed for shooting sports and wildlife (Nikon Z9?). It will be an exotic, super expensive lens for professionals. Expect new levels of optical performance for high-res cameras, and I really hope Nikon will design it to be lighter than the current Nikon 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR lens.
- Nikon Z 600mm f/4 S – this beast should be announced together with the 400mm f/2.8 S. We might see a “development announcement” first for the trio of 400mm f/2.8 S, 600mm f/4 S and the Nikon Z9 (or whatever the premium full-frame sports camera is going to be named). Either way, this is going to be a stellar lens for the Z mount. Super good and super expensive.
What’s Missing
Although it is great to see Nikon develop so many lenses for the Z mount, there are plenty of gaps in the line-up that many of us Nikon shooters want to see sooner than later. Let’s take a look at the list of lenses that I would like to see in the next roadmap:
- Nikon Z 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5 Fisheye S
- Nikon Z 14mm f/2.8 S
- Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 S
- Nikon Z 105mm f/1.4 S
- Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S
- Nikon Z 70-200mm f/4 S
- Nikon Z 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6
- Nikon Z 200mm f/4 Macro S
- Nikon Z 300mm f/2.8 S
- Nikon Z 300mm f/4 PF S
- Nikon Z 500mm f/4 S
- Nikon Z 500mm f/5.6 PF S
- Nikon Z 800mm f/11 PF S
It would be also great to get a few DX primes, such as the Z 24mm f/1.8 DX, Z 35mm f/1.8 DX, and Z 50mm f/1.8 DX. Add the missing Z 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6 DX ultra-wide angle zoom. Small, lightweight, and very affordable – that’s the point of having a DX system.
Personally, I am staying away from buying the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S due to its size and weight. Yes, it is an amazingly sharp lens and currently the sharpest 70-200mm f/2.8 on the market, but for my landscape and travel photography needs, I would rather see an f/4 version.
Other lenses that I would really like to see sooner than later would be a 300mm f/4 PF, 500mm f/5.6 PF and 800mm f/11 PF lenses. I recently had a chance to test Canon’s 800mm f/11 lens. At first, it sounded like a gimmick, but after I used it for a few weeks, I was amazed to see how useful it can be for things like astro and wildlife photography.
What lenses would you like Nikon to release in the next few years? Please let us know in the comments section below!
Z 120-300 f2.8
I think the most interesting thing about this discussion is how varied the use cases are from person to person. Some want wider, some want more reach, lighter, faster, etc. Definitely makes me realize how big of a lift it is for a manufacturer to build a new set of lenses from scratch to appease such a wide variety of people and uses.
For me, I’d really like that 70-200 f4
I think i’d also be happy with a 70-300 s lens..
Funny how Nikon owners laughed at the new Canon 800mm and 600mm lenses and now copy cat and late Nikon is doing the same thing with the 800mm.
Of course now there will be comments on how brilliant the lens is now and so forward thinking.
What a joke.
Who laughed? Canon’s mirrorless lenses have all been nothing but excellent!
While your probably right that it will be a 500PF if it arrive, my wish would be a 600 PF f5/.6 for wildlife hiking trips, then again the 200-600 might just be so good that it make a PF less important.
But for now -I wish for more work on the firmware, other brands have made huge improvements, would be strange if thats not possible for Nikon to. Also add firmware functions like possibility to set a limit for the af search range, and maybe a vr on/off depending on shutter speed similar to auto-iso etc
600 mm 5.6
Yeah, I totally agree. The 600PF f/5.6 would be the ultimate lens. It should be Nikon’s top priority!
Anyone willing to actually pay for it – due to the larger than 100mm front element the price will most likely exceed $7k. Only with f/6.3 can one expect to stay somewhat in the same price range as the 500PF.
A 600 f5.6 needs a 108mm window. Another vote for this prime
I would love to see an updated Z version of the 200 f2. This was a lens known for its incredible sharpness across the image and, for the time, very fast focusing. Both of these properties would get a significant boost from the z lens design and the benefits of the wider mount, etc.
The lenses that are coming out and that I’m impatiently waiting for are the new 85mm f1.2 or 1.4 and the 14-24 f2.8. I’ve seen a lot of derisory comments about the fact that the 14-24 is not a 12-24, but to be honest, going that additional 2mm wider makes it hard to use a tripod and I don’t honestly see all that much advantage, in my uses cases anyhow, of the additional 2mm.
Instead of 500 5.6 PF I’d rather have an 600 5.6 PF with the same weight as the 500, if it’s possible that is. If not, give me an 600 F6.3 PF.
Count me in as another waiting on a 600mm f/5.6 VR PF!
Is that a typo on your 14mm prime? I can see the benefit of adding a 14mm f/1.8 aperture to the lens lineup, but not f/2.8 given the excellent and already low weight and compact size of the new 14-24 f/2.8S
I very much doubt that the 200-600 will be f/5.6 at the long end as that would require a larger than 100mm diameter front element – the threshold that usually takes the lens into the multi-thousand dollar price realm. f/6.3 is the much more likely maximum aperture at 600mm – putting the lens at par to Sony’s 200-600 and likely into a similar price point.
If the 24-105 is indeed a variable f/2.8-f/4 aperture, and taking the price of the DX F-mount 16-80/2.8-4 into a account, the price point will likely be a ways above Sony’s version original pricing. Personally, I don’t see much reason for a variable aperture here – I rather go for smaller size and weight.
In addition, in order to complete the f/4 lens line, I’d like to see a 100-300/4, possibly in PF form.
Lenses I am waiting for Nikon. If these are not available by 3Q 2021, I might just add an R5 and use this with my Nikon Z.
• Nikon Z 14mm f4 S PC
– Up to 16mm is fine
• Nikon Z 70-200mm f/4 S or Nikon Z 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6
– Either will do for travel
I will definitely wait for a Nikkor version of this lens as Canon intends this to be an f/1.4.
• Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S
– Please do not make this an f/1.4!