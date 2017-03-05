The Ultimate PC Build for Photography Needs – Skylake Edition

It has been a while since I published my first article on an Ultimate PC Build for Photography Needs. With close to 300 comments, it surely attracted many of our PC readers, who have been contemplating about upgrading their current machines to something incredibly fast. At the time of publishing the article, Intel had not yet announced the Skylake microarchitecture with its sixth generation processors. After looking at all the available options at the time, I decided to go with the Haswell system using a powerful and proven CPU, Intel Core i7-4790K (a.k.a. Devil’s Canyon). But since then, most of the hardware has been discontinued, Skylake and some new hardware came out, so I decided to refresh the article, this time focusing on a very powerful Skylake build. Now if you have already built a PC using my previous guide, you have nothing to worry about – your machine is still a speed demon and you are set for a while. However, if you have not yet built one, my recommendation would be to go with Skylake and the hardware I recommend below. This machine should be able to handle anything you throw at it, including processing of 4K video.
Once again, I will be presenting two different builds – one based on a full tower case, which gives a lot of flexibility in terms of space, storage and future expansion options, and one based on a very compact build for a lightweight setup that occupies minimum space. Although I have always been using large cases, I have been leaning towards more compact options lately – primarily because it is now possible to build small, but powerful machines.
Let’s start with the architecture – which way is to go, Intel or AMD?
1) Architecture
Bringing up Intel vs AMD can sometimes spark up debates among PC enthusiasts, similar to what we see when one brings up Nikon vs Canon. For a number of reasons, most of which are based on performance and compatibility, I have been personally using Intel CPUs for my builds. I have never looked back or regretted this choice, since Intel has been rock-solid in every machine I have built so far. Taking a quick look at this chart from CPU Benchmark reveals why millions choose Intel over AMD – the top of the chart is dominated by Intel and has been like that for a while. Intel rules both the PC and the Apple world for a reason and you can find similar benchmarks in many other sites. If I offended AMD fans with this, I apologize ahead of time!
2) Chipset and CPU
With Skylake and all the supporting hardware already out, it does not make any more sense to try to use older architectures. So the next question is, what CPU to pick for our build. As of 11/01/2015, the Core i7-6700K is currently Intel’s flagship desktop CPU, so that’s what we will be using. With its base clock speed of 4.0 Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads and the ability to Turbo Boost to 4.2 Ghz, it is an insanely fast processor for photography and videography needs. It is based on the FCLGA1151 socket, which means that we will be going with the Intel Z170 chipset. Now that we know what we want in terms of both CPU and chipset, let’s move on to selecting the right motherboard.
One of the biggest advantages of Skylake over Broadwell and Haswell is maximum RAM – you can now use up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM!
3) Motherboard
The choice of a motherboard is tough, because there are so many choices available out there, even though Skylake is relatively new. There are brands, then there are models, ranging from affordable to not so affordable. When building PCs, I don’t bother with picking either a low or a high-end motherboard, since the best value is in the mid-range. However, I do have selection criteria – I want a motherboard that comes with two M.2 slots, which is critical, as you will see below. As for a choice of brand, I have tried many brands including ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, Intel and SuperMicro, and I always keep coming back to ASUS. However, for this particular build, ASUS has been a bit of a disappointment, as none of their mid-range motherboards have dual M.2 slots. The ASUS Z170 Deluxe is nice, but it is rather expensive and its secondary M.2 slot is provided via a separate PCIe card. A more reasonable offering in this particular case in my opinion, is the Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 7 motherboard, which comes with two M.2 slots, both of which are of the latest Gen3 x4 type, supporting up to 32 GB/s data transfers.
So based on the above, the below two motherboards are my top contenders for the builds:
- Full Tower Build: Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 7 – a very solid motherboard with a lot to offer, including the new USB 3.1 Type-C port, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, excellent audio, SATA Express and WiFi.
- Compact Build: ASUS Z170I Pro Gaming – a great, compact mini-ITX build with a fast M.2 slot and a rich feature set. You get a high-end audio chip, USB 3.1, WiFi and much more.
4) M.2 Slot – Faster than SSD
If you have been using an SSD drive and have been impressed with its performance, you have only touched the surface when it comes to extreme storage performance. The new generation M.2 SSD drives deliver up to 32 Gb/s speeds, which is a boatload faster than 6 Gb/s limit of the SATA interface to which traditional SSD drives attach. So there is simply no comparison between SSD and M.2 SSD – some of the best M.2 SSD drives today can deliver up to 1,600 MB/s read speed, while the best SSD drives will cap at 500 MB/s, if that. That’s over 3x performance you would be getting with M.2! So imagine booting up your operating system in a matter of seconds and using that extreme performance for cashing and other read/write-intensive operations. You know where your Lightroom catalog would live!
But there is something you have to keep in mind – not all M.2 drives are the same! There are plenty of cheap M.2 drives that are no different than a regular SSD drive in terms of performance. They have the M.2 form factor, but performance-wise, only deliver the performance of a regular SATA SSD drive. When shopping for M.2 drives, you must make sure to buy either NVMe or AHCI and not SATA.
So when it comes to storage, your best bet would be to either go with an ultra-fast M.2 card (based on NVMe), or an NVMe-based drive card that will sit on one of the PCIe slots. Both motherboards support either configuration.
As for the choice of an M.2 SSD unit, the new Samsung 950 PRO series PCIe NVMe M.2 is an absolute monster. With its impressive 2,500 MB/s read speed and 1,500 MB/s write speed, this is one of the fastest drives you can buy under $400.
Size-wise, I would not settle for anything less than 512 GB. Yes, that’s pricey, but 256 GB won’t cut it for large catalogs, especially if you are planning to generate full size JPEG previews (and you should, if you want ultra-fast Lightroom performance – see this article for more details).
For the second slot, I personally would get another 950 PRO M.2, but that’s obviously going to get pretty expensive. Just imagine pairing these up in a RAID 0 configuration! (Note: you will need to have RAID support enabled from the motherboard BIOS in order to be able to boot a pair of M.2s in RAID 0) Absolute insanity! Now the 256 GB version of the Samsung 950 PRO M.2 sells for less than $200 right now, but boy, you do lose quite a bit of write speed by going with that. So in a way, going with a dual 512 GB setup would be the ultimate choice now.
5) SSD / HDD Storage
In addition to the M.2 drive(s), which will be hosting your Lightroom catalog, my recommendation is to get fast SSD drives for storing photos. I know many of our readers will disagree with this, because photos can be stored on regular spinning drives as well (which are often fast enough). However, ever since I started using SSDs for storing RAW files, I would have a hard time switching back. Keep in mind that whenever you open and make changes to a RAW/DNG file, Lightroom still needs to access it. And if you put those RAW files in faster storage, your access time will decrease and you will see pretty noticeable performance benefits. If you don’t mind the high price tag, my top choice would be the Samsung 850 EVO 1 TB SSD drives. Until new, faster and larger drives hit the market, the 1 TB 850 EVO still gives the best value at the moment, going for less than $400 a pop. If budget is not an issue and you want to double that storage, the 2 TB version currently retails for around $750.
If you don’t have a lot of photos, go for the 500 GB version instead, which is much cheaper. Why not go for the 850 Pro series? Because it is overkill for a photo storage in my opinion. However, if budget is not an issue, go for the 850 Pro line instead, as you will get a bit more performance out of those. If you find other brand SSD drives with similar performance, those might be worth looking into as well – sometimes you will find great deals on Crucial, Intel, SanDisk and other brand SSDs. Whatever brand, make and size you choose, make sure to buy two of the same drives. Although SSD is much more reliable than HDD, I would still go for a RAID 1 / mirror setup just in case you forget to frequently back-up your work. Another advantage of SSD is that you won’t have to worry about heat dissipation issues, as they do not get as hot as regular hard drives.
For many, going with an all-SSD storage is cost prohibitive. You certainly do not get as much storage as you can with spinning drives either, so that’s another drawback. So if you have a lot of photos that you like keeping on the same volume and you do not want to buy expensive 1-2 TB SSD drives, then go for two 4+ TB hard drives. Just make sure that you don’t buy one of those green drives – go for 7200 RPM drives with a good amount of cache, similar to Western Digital 4 TB Black drives. For the full tower build, I would recommend to get four of these drives to use as backup / RAID 1 / RAID 5 storage.
My current workflow is to store current year photos (the ones I actively edit) in SSD storage and move everything else to slower, network-based Synology DS1815+ (see my detailed review), which is absolutely amazing as a home server. I use Synology DS1815+ heavily in my environment and Lola and I often access photos from multiple computers, which is very convenient. When she is done editing, we move multiple catalogs to shared storage, merge them there and copy back to our computers, keeping full backups in the common storage.
6) RAM
With Skylake, forget about the older DDR3 RAM – you will have to get the new DDR4 memory, which is faster and more power efficient compared to DDR3. In addition, you can double your memory capacity by going with DDR4, which allows you to max your build out at 64 GB with four memory slots!
Personally, I would go for 32 GB of RAM for now, as I find it to be enough for my needs, but if you want to future-proof your build, go with a 64 GB configuration that can handle anything you can throw at it. If you stitch huge panoramas, you will probably need to go for a 64 GB configuration.
Here are a couple of good options I found:
- Full Tower Build: Crucial Ballistix Sport DDR 4 PC4-19200 32 GB Kit (4×8 GB) or 2x Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 PC4-21300
- Compact Build: Crucial Ballistix Sport 16 GB Kit (2×8 GB)
Although the mini-ITX build is limited to 32 GB of RAM, finding solid 16 GB sticks that are compatible with such a compact setup might be a challenge at this time. The above-mentioned Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 should work for this build, but I am not 100% positive, as it is not listed in the official supported list of compatible memory cards.
7) Video Card
Now that Lightroom and many other applications take advantage of GPU rendering, the speed of your video card certainly does play a role in how fast applications render images / video and respond. If you want to take advantage of this additional benefit, I would get a high-end video card that can easily handle the load. While those with deep pockets and a desire to run a 30-bit workflow should look into NVIDIA’s Quadro-series video cards (which can cost up to $10K alone), I would recommend GTX-series video cards for most photographers instead. I personally chose the NVIDIA GTX 970 video card, which is super fast and easily handles the load I throw at it. At this time, I do not see the benefit of a 30-bit workflow setup for my needs and I cannot justify spending over $1K on a Quadro-series video card, which is why I went this route. So here are my two top recommendations:
- Full Tower Build: EVGA GeForce GTX 970 SuperSC
- Compact Build: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 970 Mini ITX
I chose a smaller profile video card for the compact build, because it leaves plenty of space for cooling and cables.
8) Power Supply
Lots of options for power supplies too and you certainly want to make sure to get a solid power supply that is modular. With a modular power supply, you only add as many cables as you require and you don’t end up with a lot of dangling cords inside the case. My personal favorite has been Corsair CX and RM series PSUs, which are solid performance and are of great value. Here are the two I would recommend for the two setups:
- Full Tower Build: Corsair RM650 Modular PSU. If you are planning to add more than two hard drives, add more accessories and overclock your setup, I would recommend to go with a larger and more powerful PSU.
- Compact Build: Corsair RM450 Modular PSU. An excellent PSU and should be sufficient for the compact build.
9) Case
Now that we have picked a motherboard, CPU, PSU, RAM, storage and a video card, it is time time to pick a case for each setup. Again, the below choices are based on my personal preferences. If you like other brands and models, please feel free to share you opinion in the comments section below.
- Full Tower Build: Cooler Master HAF X 942. I have been using Cooler Master HAF-series cases for some time now and I love these. Lots of room, plenty of cooling and many options to add lots of storage. If you do not want to go with a tall tower, another recommendation is to go for the HAF 912 mid-tower, which is also a very nice and much more affordable case.
- Compact Build: Cooler Master Elite 130 mini-ITX case. I have done a lot of research before picking this case. So far I have not found a case that I like better and I have already built 3-4 machines with this case, with impressive results. For the price, it is the best mini-ITX case in my opinion. If you need to build two machines for some reason – a big unit and a compact one, I would seriously consider going for HAF on both cases. Pick the HAF Stacker to be able to stack the smaller unit on top of the large HAF.
10) Monitor
Although a monitor is optional and you can use the current monitor you already have, having a nice 4K monitor with an IPS panel would be sweet for such a high-end setup. I have been personally using Dell’s IPS monitors for the past few years for photo editing and I really like them. Yes, there are great monitors out there that you can buy from HP and Eizo, but that’s only if you are willing to spend over $1K per monitor. My personal choice is to go with a dual-screen setup and my budget is typically limited to $1K max for both. If you want a monitor with better calibration options, the Dell UP2414Q is the way to go (it comes with a built-in LUT, so calibration software does not have to load each time you restart). Otherwise, the Dell P2715Q is a bigger monitor (27″ vs 24″), which is more suitable for 4K content. If you don’t want to go 4K yet and want to stay with a solid 24″ display, my current setup is comprised of two Dell U2413 monitors, both hardware-calibrated.
11) Assessing the Damage
Let’s take a look at both setups and assess the damage:
|Component Type
|Component Choice
|Price
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-6700K
|$370
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-Z170X Gaming 7
|$207
|2x M.2 x4 SSD
|Samsung 512 GB 950 Pro NVMe M.2
|$696
|2x SSD Drives (Optional)
|Samsung 850 EVO 1 TB
|$736
|2x HDD Drives (Optional)
|WD 4 TB Caviar 7200 RPM
|$438
|RAM
|Crucial Ballistix Sport 32 GB DDR4
|$220
|Video Card
|EVGA GeForce GTX 970 SuperSC
|$325
|Power Supply
|Corsair RM650
|$106
|Case
|Cooler Master HAF X 942
|$180
|GRAND TOTAL (WITHOUT MONITORS AND OPTIONAL STORAGE)
|$2,104
Considering that the previous build ran at $1,966, that’s a difference of around $140, which is not bad considering that you will be on the latest and greatest! Obviously the price goes up if you add the optional drives and dual monitors, but those are optional and depend on your needs / what you already have. And you can certainly change a component or two to reduce the price even further, especially if you lower the M.2 card storage, which is what represents the bulk of the cost above.
If you are wondering how this would compare to a Mac, it will obliterate pretty much any Mac out there, with the exception of some Mac Pro models in terms of sheer processing power when specific software can utilize all the cores (Xeon vs Core i7). Overall though, even the best Mac Pros won’t stand a chance against the above configuration (expect to pay $5K+ for a high-end Mac Pro).
Now let’s take a look at our compact configuration:
|Component Type
|Component Choice
|Price
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-6700K
|$370
|Motherboard
|ASUS Z170I PRO GAMING
|$170
|M.2 x4 SSD
|Samsung 512 GB 950 Pro NVMe M.2
|$348
|2x SSD Drives (Optional)
|Samsung 850 EVO 1 TB
|$736
|RAM
|Crucial Ballistix Sport 16 GB DDR4
|$113
|Video Card
|Gigabyte GeForce GTX 970 Mini ITX
|$328
|Power Supply
|Corsair RM450
|$95
|Case
|Cooler Master Elite 130 mini-ITX
|$48
|GRAND TOTAL (WITHOUT MONITORS AND OPTIONAL STORAGE)
|$1,472
Compared to the previous build that cost $1,483 at the time, this particular build is even cheaper! Just like the full tower PC, this small-factor PC will obliterate pretty much anything out there, except for higher-end setups that cost a lot more. Nothing comparable from Apple either. The setup is pretty much identical to the full tower, except you are going for a smaller PSU, less memory and potentially less storage options.
Please note that I did not include the cost of operating system, since it varies quite a bit and you might already have options to upgrade for free.
12) Lightroom Workflow
So, how would I use the above PCs in terms of Lightroom configuration? As I have already pointed out above, you want to use the super fast M.2 storage for your catalog. Although the catalog will be located together with your boot volume, I would not be concerned with such a setup – you still want to give the catalog the fastest space you have on your computer. While the catalog itself does not need much speed, the preview files will be loading from the same volume where the catalog is located and that’s where the M.2 read speed comes into play – it will be super fast!
Your photos should not reside in the same volume. I would recommend putting your photos in a separate volume. If you go with SSD drives, put the photos there – RAW files will load instantly and working on those high-resolution images will give you the best experience. Now if you want to work really fast without waiting for any previews to generate, especially when you want to view the full size version, my recommendation is to generate full-size JPEG previews, as pointed out in this article:
Once the files are in the SSD volume, generating full previews should not take a lot of time, considering how fast this PC and your storage are. But it is definitely worth the effort! I have been rendering full size JPEG previews upon import.
If you run into space issues, it means that your catalog is probably too big and you have too many photos. I would recommend to reorganize your catalog and start splitting your work by year, as recommended in my article on organizing photos in Lightroom.
I would love to hear your thoughts on the above configuration. Please share in the comments section below!
P.S. I realize that the above article might not be for everyone – many of our readers are not geeks and will not be able to build a PC. Although putting components together is fairly easy, one has to have some experience with putting a PC together, performing hardware checks and installing an operating system.
P.P.S. I did not write this article with an intention to flame Apple. Both have their pros and cons!
Update: Big thanks to Mr. Coen for providing lots of additional information on the components for the system. Please see the comments section for more details!
Oh goodness! What a build! That’s going to be more than enough for most of anything. I’m starting to get a serious case of gear envy, what with my Sandy Bridge era, medium range build.
Will you be doing a review on great-for-value monitors for photographers soon, too?
Keep up the great work!
Eric, yes, this build is very powerful indeed – should handle anything you throw at it.
Sandy bridge was very solid back in the day :) I used to run a few servers on that platform and they were excellent. Looks like it is time for you to move up to higher-end gear, since it is a few generations old by now.
As for monitors, would love to do that – it is definitely on my list of ‘to-dos’!
Sandy Bridge is still very solid. Sandy Bridge was the last time there was a somewhat significant gain compared to the previous year.
Here, a comparison table between the ~$200 new releases, starting in 2009;
http://nl.hardware.info/vergelijkingstabel/producten/77869-103299-113039-150030-186073-215522-315136
I substituted the 2500K for the 2500 in the table, as the benchmark results of the 2500 are incomplete, but identical to that of the 2500k
Broadwell is left out, as it didn’t really have a serious desktop release.
I built this machine and it didn’t work with the 32GB of 2400mhz RAM that was suggested. Went and bought 16GB of 2133mhz and it booted up in no time. Any fix for this or do I have to return the 2400?
Nasim,
The 6700 isn’t the topmodel. That would be the 6700K, which runs at 4.0 with turbo to 4.2
The Gigabyte Z170 Gaming 7 board is needlessly expensive if you just pick a non-K CPU and it’s 4-pin case_fan headers are fake; they have no PWM
The M.2 section could use a disclaimer about non-PCIe M.2 SSD’s. The likes of 850 EVO M.2, MX200 M.2, etc. etc; they all have the M.2 connector, but they are just as fast (or slower) as their respective 2.5″ variants while being a few bucks more expensive.
Coen, thank you for letting me know – I fixed the typo. As for the motherboard, compared to mid-range ASUS motherboards, I thought the Gigabyte Z170 was actually quite decent in price. Did not know about the case fan headers being fake – that would be a bummer! I might swap out the recommendation for the MSI Z170 with two M.2 ports in that case.
As for the M.2 section, I specifically talked about NVMe this time and did not provide links to any SATA M.2 drives, but you are right – it is probably a good idea to put a disclaimer that one should carefully choose an M.2, so that they don’t end up buying a standard SATA SSD in M.2 form factor.
Nasim,
Now that the 6700K is in the build, you should also add a CPU cooler. Skylake -K models (i5-6600K and i7-6700K) do not come with a boxed cooler.
Coen, any suggestions for both the full tower and compact build? My favorite brand has been Noctua, but the big ones can be problematic on a Mini-ITX build…
Also, I wanted to thank you for stepping in and answering questions. I will be revising some of the suggestions in the article and giving you credit – is there a website that you would like me to link to?
The full tower should be compatible with pretty much any cooler.
For the mini; Noctua has the NH-L9i and the NH-L9x65 that both should fit the CM Elite 130 case’ 65mm height limit.
You can always link to the domain that I use for my email associated with this post, but at present it’s just a redirect to a site I read pretty much daily ;)
I have all the recommend components except the m2 ssd. Are you using one?? I would real world performance using lightroom and photoshop before I spend that much money on a m2 ssd. I have 2 ssd drive and it ain’t no slouch!
Eric, it depends on what kind of workload you put on those. M.2 are the fastest drives right now and the performance difference with a regular SATA SSD is huge! Now this does not mean that your Lightroom performance will improve significantly with M.2, as it all depends on what you are doing. For regular editing, you probably won’t see much of a difference. But if you stitch large panoramas, go through a lot of images for culling, sorting, etc, then you would surely see the benefit, as access times to files would be near-instant.
I will most likely be buying the Samsung 950 Pro M.2 mentioned in this article. Would be interesting to compare a standard SSD with an M.2 to see how much difference one would see in performance…
There is the PCMark Photoshop benchmark. And in that benchmark, the 950 shows about a 5% gain over the 850 Pro, as it does in most other end-user benchmarks.
For big Panoramas, the key is more RAM. Once that is full, the NVME SSD will be faster, but in most cases the added expense of those SSD’s return more value if you add that to the RAM budget.
Coen, I am not sure if Photoshop benchmark would be very relevant for most people, since few will be doing massive work in Photoshop. Photoshop does not do a lot of writing to disk, unless you run a script that does something in a batch, like open up images, make changes and write those changes. I think a more relevant approach would be to test Lightroom performance. I remember there was a downloadable Lightroom database one could test with, perhaps I will try later on and see. If benchmarks only show a 5% gain from M.2 to SATA SSD, then the benchmark is not really measuring read/write performance. I would be curious to see what improvements one would see when doing a lot of heavy stitching and batch processing thousands of images…
Agreed on RAM being the key for panorama stitching. However, if one tries to do heavy stitching, RAM quickly runs out, especially in Photoshop. One could drain 32 GB and even 64 GB pretty quickly with an HDR pano, so being able to run things on NVMe is probably going to prove worth the investment. In addition, if one does 4K video editing, NVMe is a better long term solution in my opinion, as there will be no storage bottlenecks, particularly on heavy effect loads in Premiere.
I would be curious to see what Aaron Priest says in terms of SATA SSD vs NVMe for his work, since he does HDR panos day and night…
Intel 750 is even faster than the Samsung M.2 drive. And the Intel comes as a PCIe x4 card
Coen, there are certain loads where the Intel 750 is great (random writes and reads), but sequential write operations on the SM951 are far better and the 950 Pro with NVMe even surpasses the SM951.
In my previous corporate job, I used to do quite a bit of storage. EMC’s XtremSF gave us very impressive performance on beefed up Dell R-series servers, but boy, those blooy cards generated so much heat that we had to run the server fans at full speed. After a month, I pulled those cards out, because the server room got unnecessarily noisy. I ended up using EMC’s VNX-series SAN that was configured with a lot of cache and tiered storage. It was not nearly as fast, but it did the job. I wonder if PCIe-based cards from Intel have similar heating concerns. The M.2 cards are far smaller and even if they do generate heat, they do not have the same footprint. A properly-designed motherboard and a regular airflow from a case usually suffice, but I agree – some badly designed motherboards might make the cards too hot to use.
Yes, but the biggest gain in user-experience comes from the random reads and writes. You can achieve really nice sequential throughput figures by just putting some HDD’s in RAID 0. My Core 2 Duo build in 2008 had 330 MB/s on the C:/ partition thanks to three WD6400AAKS drives in a short-stroked RAID 0 configuration. But it doesn’t help for things like loading thumbnails and such.
I think they don’t have a heating concern with the Intel 750 because they didn’t place it on a M.2 card. The PCIe x4 card allows for heatsinking, M.2 does not. That’s why the Samsung 950 has thermal throttling under sustained loads and the Intel 750 seems not to throttle. The U.2 2.5″ variant of the Intel 750 also includes heatsinking and can easily be placed in a ventilated HDD rack.
The means to dissipate heat are just so much better if you can place a (relatively) huge block of metal on top of it.
Also keep in mind that adding PCIe x4 M.2 drives to the Gigabyte Z170 Gaming 7 board results in losing quite a few SATA ports;
Putting a PCIe x4 SSD in the first M.2 slot will disable the PCIe x16 (4 lanes) slot on the bottom
Putting a PCIe x4 SSD in the 2nd M.2 slot will disable SATA ports 0,1,2,3 (yes, four!)
Enabling RAID mode will also disable SATA port 5
Also note that flat next to the mainboard might not be the best place for a hot-head SSD like the Samsung 950. It’s already known to throttle under heavy loads due to overheating. Proving M.2 via PCIe add-in card also provides easier ways to keep it cool.
Coen, thank you for your feedback and additional comments! I believe every motherboard is designed to share the PCIe slots when M.2 is used – please correct me if I am wrong. If one uses a single GPU and maybe 2 extra drives, that would still be OK, provided that you do not run RAID. Now if more drives are needed, one could also buy an external controller – I would prefer a 2x M.2 setup still.
The Samsung Pro 950 will most likely require good cooling, so you are right there. The ASUS Z170 might be a better option, but it is quite a bit more expensive…
No, it really differs per motherboard. The Gigabyte Gaming 7 reserves quite a few lanes for additional USB and SATA controllers. The Thunderbolt chip eat’s up a bunch too.
The Asus Z170 Pro Gaming for example has no lane sharing. Putting in a PCI-e M.2 SSD will not disable anything else. Meaning you don’t immediately lose the x4 slot or SATA ports. It will only disable a single SATA port if you install a SATA M.2 SSD. It does not have Thunderbolt though.
That means that the PCIe x16 (4 lanes) slot stays available for installing pretty much any fancy thing that we don’t know about yet.
Coen, that’s great to know! Thank you for sharing your knowledge – you are obviously much better versed in the current line-up of mobos than I am. My only problem with suggesting the Z170 Pro Gaming is only one M.2 slot. Are there any ASUS boards like the Z170 deluxe that have a provided PCIe card? Can those be used for a RAID configuration?
I don’t know about other Asus boards that are supplied with the PCIe > M.2 card. But it’s a very simple part, it can be bought separate for as little as €17 here. It’s just a piece of plastic with some conductive lanes that immediately connect the M.2 connector to the PCIe slot. As bonus a HDD activity LED might be provided.
There are no chips on these cards. Use of SATA M.2 drives on these cards is not possible however, as it would require a SATA controller on the card.
They can be used for RAID, but I would recommend against it; the gains in using RAID 0 with SSD’s is only marginal and in all cases you slow them down to double that of the one that is experiencing the worst performance consistency. The sequential read and write will increase, but nothing has a real need for that. The more important random read / writes won’t increase.
With current (don’t know for 950 though) Samsung SSD’s there is another reason not to RAID them; the absent power-loss protection means one SSD in the array might decide to restore it’s mapping table, ruining your entire array.
Coen, that’s good to know, thanks! I have always preferred Asus to other brands and looks like they are still the way to go in terms of overall design.
Any solid, tested suggestion under $250 that accommodates an M.2 without heating concerns?
The Asus Z170 Pro Gaming I mentioned earlier has it’s M.2 slot closer to the front side of the case and lower on the board. This means it doesn’t have to take any heat from other components nearby and is more likely to be in a cold influx of air from bottom or front mounted fans. Also the intake-flow of a CPU might bring additional cooling. It also allows for easier removal of the M.2 drive with cards still on the board.
Any update on better mainboards without heating concerns and lane sharing? Willing to pay a little more. Thanks.
What I have in mind now:
Intel Core i7-6700K
Corsair H100i GTX Liquid CPU Cooler
Samsung 512 GB 950 Pro NVMe M.2
Samsung 1TB 850 Pro
Corsair 3000C15 VENGEANCE LPX 8GBx4
ASUS GTX970 4GB DCU II STRIX
Corsair RM650
MasterCase Pro 5
Asus MX27AQ 27″ AH IPS
APC UPS 1100VA BX1100LI-MS
ASUS P10S WS seems to be a good option.
If you really want 8 SATA ports on the Intel chip or want to use a Xeon (E3-1230 V5 is cheaper than comparable i7-6700) then that’s a good idea. Other than that; I know nicer ways to part with the cash.
I really want at least 4 SATA ports available after I put something in M2 and U2 ports.
And I prefer it to be Asus.
Z170-WS and Deluxe/Premium are more epensive.
I really want the nicest way to part with my cash. What would you recommend?
By the way, I am puzzled as to why nobody has yet released a Z170 with 10 GbE. That would be sweet! I almost bought the X99 ASRock that has two 10 GbE ports. Given the cost of 10 GbE PCIe cards, that ASRock was a bargain! Although I am not sure how good of a motherboard it is for everything else.
Probably because it’s still rather expensive. And before you can use it, you have to have another device with 10 GbE. En most users would want to keep using a switch in their network, so that adds a 10 GbE switch to the shopping cart, making things rather expensive. For small pieces of data, the potential wait time is short. Large chunks of data mostly originate from a HDD, so 10 GbE would only give a ~60% increase. The same 60% increase can be had with using 2×1 Gbit.
I used that already in 2008 to transfer at 140+ MB/s
There is much more gain to be had in smarter caching. Like watching photos; showing the next one after the click should be instantaneous as there was plenty of time to complete buffer those pics.
Coen, a lot of high-end storage units from Synology and QNAP can push way more data than 1 Gbit. Even if you put two cards and aggregate them, you will never be able to get more than 120 MB/sec from a single computer. I heavily rely on Premiere and once you load high def content, it does push a lot of data. My Synology DS1815+ cannot keep up with the workload from a single workstation, so I am already pursuing ways to move to 10 GbE. NetGear has a 10 GbE switch now that sells for less than $800, making the solution look rather appealing…
You can have 2×1 on both a NAS and clients. The Synology DS1815+ has four Gbit ports that support aggregation. If you put a 2×1 card in the workstation or have a board that supports aggregation on two build-in ports, you should be able to move data with over 200 MB/s unless there is some bottleneck on either side of that line.
For me, $800 seems a lot of money, especially when no single HDD on the market can exceed the bandwith of 2×1 Gbit.
Coen, aggregation means very little in practical terms. You are not really bundling two connections to make 1x 2GbE connection. A single operation like file copy will never be able to utilize more than a single connection, making aggregation useless for those tasks. Even multiple operations can still end up using the same card. Aggregation works properly when multiple machines hit the same storage unit. In my case, I have the Synology DS1815+ configured with multiple connections that are aggregated. Then I have multiple machines accessing it. They can pull more than 1 Gb altogether, but not separately. Sadly, this is how aggregation works. You can read about it yourself – there are plenty of articles and videos on it.
The only real way to have more bandwidth is to have more bandwidth on a single connection, which is why I want to pursue 10 GbE.
As for your comment on HDDs, if you run a storage array in RAID 0 (not recommended), RAID 5 or RAID 10, you can push a lot of data, far more than a single drive.
Nasim,
Thanks, I did not know that. But it seems that it can be overcome with the right software;
See;
http://blogs.technet.com/b/josebda/archive/2012/05/13/the-basics-of-smb-multichannel-a-feature-of-windows-server-2012-and-smb-3-0.aspx
And;
http://server720.blogspot.nl/2012/07/smb-30-multipath-over-nic-team-in.html
Based on what I see from the article, that only works in server products and you need to use SMB. Not a practical solution. 10 GbE is an instant 10x boost. Nothing beats that. My next step is to measure the cable length from my office at home to the basement. If the length is less than 20-30 feet, I might be able to run 10 GbE over standard CAT5e! Now if that works, I will be really happy, because I do not want anything noisy and heat-generating in my room!
Nasim,
What I see in the article is that it also works with Windows 8;
” SMB Multichannel requires the following:
At least two computers running Windows Server 2012 or Windows 8.”
As for running 10 GbE over Cat 5e; euh? I do know it can be done with reduced length over Cat 6 and with Cat 6A over the full 100m. But keep in mind there is a lot of fraud with network cables. Many use CCA (Copper Clad Aluminium) or even CCS (Copper Clad Steel) and / or have wires too thin (26 AWG for example). Officially; all of those cables do not comply to the CAT standard they are labeled with.
Coen, that’s interesting, will have to look into that one closer to see how it works in practice. Still, one has to run two cables from each to be able to achieve 2 GbE. In my setup, I cannot run two cables from the basement, as my wife is already taking up the second cable. I would prefer to run 10 GbE over a single cable, which is why I have been leaning towards that as a long-term solution. Heck, even if I can get one 10 GbE to work, that’s still plenty of bandwidth for both Lola and I.
Yes, it can be done over CAT-5e as well, but the length is a big issue – the cable has to be very short. CAT-6 can double that length and CAT6A is the standard 100 meters. I don’t have the tools to measure cable length accurately right now, but if it turns out that the length of the cable is short, I will give it a try. Cable should be good, I inspected it earlier, but I will double check to make sure that it is a solid cable. Sadly, once the walls are closed, pulling another cable is impossible. No conduits anywhere in the walls!
So what is left over for HDD’s??? Anything at all?
Nasim, thank you for your detailed account, it is really tempting me to upgrade again. My question regards the use of the integrated video capabilities of the Intel Core chips, which have become quite good. With your processor, native output is: Max Resolution (HDMI 1.4) 4096×2304@24Hz or Max Resolution (DP) 4096×2304@60Hz. Wouldn’t this suffice for at least still image processing?
The only reason to pick a dedicated GPU if not for gaming is if you use some software that can offload things to the GPU or need to connect a larger number of displays.
Christopher, a built-in video card won’t suffice for Lightroom. In fact, enabling GPU acceleration will slow things down to a crawl. It is always best to get a dedicated GPU…
Would it be possible to use Mac OS with the tower system instead of Windows OS? (HackenMac) . Would it be stable?
I have not tested Hackintosh with Skylake, but there is no reason why it should not work!
I7 5930K (6 cores) with X99 is another choice. I’d choose a midrange card with M.2 option. And even a silent GTX9600 card would be sufficient I guess. Asus’s Strix series turns off their fans under low load and even when fans work up to 50% there is no noise at all.
For the PSU, I prefer a midrange but higher capacity models. Even though my system barely draws around 350-400W, I picked a 1200W (850 would be my preference but there was a huge discount). Some models turn their fans under a certain load. My PSU’s fan never turns on so no noise from that. A 800W power supply would be running at 50% capacity if your system draws 400W and at %50 PSU’s are most efficient.
I had bought 32GB DDR3 very recently so I did not want to invest in new DDR4 memory (which is still expensive compared to DDR3) so I went with a midrange Asus board and I7 4790K (all second hand).
Thanks for the article!
Ertan, it all depends on what you are trying to do. If you do video editing, lots of CUDA is a must, which is why I recommended GTX970. That’s what I use, since I do quite a bit of video editing in Premiere. For regular workloads, the GTX960 and even older cards will suffice.
Hi Nasim
Thank you for your ongoing “flood” of really good articles.
I LOVE your photography articles!
PC-Builds are kind of my area of expertise and I found 2 small things that could be better. It’s still a very good guide for beginners ;-)
– “Intel Core i7-4940K (a.k.a. Devil’s Canyon)” didn’t you mean the 4790k???
– The Nvidia GTX 970 is overkill for Photoshop and Lightroom: a gtx 960 costs half and is allmost the same speed in PS. Even better would be a Radeon r7-260 for 130 Bucks, which will be probably even faster then a GTX 970.
Thanks Andrej, I fixed the typo with the CPU.
As for GTX970, yes, it is overkill for Lightroom and Photoshop, but it is what I use quite a bit for video editing, where GPU speed is extremely important. If one only does photography, then I would get a lower-end 960 instead. As for Radeon, until Adobe fixes support for Radeon cards in its software, I would stay away from those.
I’m a Mac user (many reasons) but still found this article interesting and well written. It’s refreshing to see articles and comments with such an excellent level of applied knowledge. Good job. :)
Thank you Chris, appreciate the feedback!
Great article!
I built a high end machine last year using Haswell-E and don’t have any plans to upgrade, but I do have a curious question.
The only real upgrade I could make at this point is switching my boot drive to M.2 from my SATA SSD. I’ve looked into this a few months ago but didn’t find a clear answer: can you migrate your OS to a new drive? I have hundreds, maybe even thousands invested in programs, plugins, etc. Many I could simply reinstall but there are still plenty that were a 1 time install and I would have to purchase again if I start fresh on a new drive as opposed to migrating everything over.
Any input on that?
If the drives are the same size you can clone them which does a a strait copy from one drive to another. The down side is the destination drive needs to be the same size or larger. Using a drive imaging program might be a good idea in your case as it will allow you to back up your install to another drive in case the one your using should fail. The failure rate of SSD drives is very low but there are other ways for a drive to fail other than defects.
There are many free options on the internet, just search for a drive cloning software. The best and i believe only option for the root drive is to load one on a disk or usb drive and reboot.
Thanks! I’ll check into that.
Yes, it can be done. And it can be done with using the build-in Windows tools.
However, you then lack specific Windows optimizations for your new drive.
Also note that booting from a NVMe drive with older hardware and or software can be a real challenge.
In case of the Samsung 950 you might want to install Samsung’s NVMe driver.
Andrew, try Acronis backup software – it works great for that. Don’t do file copy, do disk to disk copy. Once copying is completed, expand the disk in Windows.
This article was a real eye opener for me. I haven’t paid attention to the technology for awhile, and it’s clear that I need to catch up. I’ll be saving this article to use as a reference when I get ready build my wife a new machine in the near future. It’s her turn for a new one.
The bottleneck in my system is the fact that I need to store my images on a server. The slowdown occurs not with the actual server, but with the speed of the network. My wife and I both work with the images, so there’s no real way to store them other than on a server.
I would be curious to hear your (or anyone’s) thoughts about how to put together a server and network optimized for photographers. I’m not on a shoestring budget, but I do have to be realistic, and servers and networks can get really pricey, really fast.
You do have gBit network?
What server do you have?
Donald, have you seen my review of the Synology DS1815+? I provide some commentary there regarding my setup. It works great for photography, but is a bit limiting for video work, which is why I am thinking about moving to 10 GbE.
With your setup, I wonder if your problem is with your current network. Make sure that you are using CAT5e cables at the minimum and that both your network storage and your computer have Gigabit Ethernet. If any component like a switch is limited to 100 Mbit, your speed will be unbearably slow!
I really wish I knew how to build one of those. I just paid over $3k for a fully loaded iMac 5k (not a Skylake processor but still a 4gHz i7) and I am not blown over by the performance. It was a clear upgrade over my 2009 iMac but I am surprised at how often it “hangs” with even relatively trivial tasks in LR. The latest LR update (6.2.1) seems to handle the AMD video card better but it still seems to me that something’s not working quite right there – Capture One runs much more smoothly but that’s not my primary workflow tool (only for Fuji X files that need the enhanced detail retrieval).
Now the one thing I would say is that the 5k screen is stunning. Not sure if you can buy anything quite like it for a PC.
Yes you can. There is the Dell UltraSharp UP2715K; it uses the same panel as the 5K iMac
Frederic, I bought an iMac myself and although it is not fully loaded, it is a pretty capable machine. I wonder if something else in your setup is slowing things down – perhaps it is time to look at your Lightroom catalog and optimize your caching? Also, what drive did you get with the iMac? Try turning off GPU support in your Lightroom settings – that might make a huge difference.
Thanks, I will try turning off the GPU. My catalog should not be an issue, it “only” has 15k files and I have 1:1 reviews created for all of them. The drive is the fusion 3TB. Don’t get me wrong, the thing works, but I thought I would be blown away by the difference and I was not to the extent I was expecting (as likely my expectations were off). But I will look into what you recommend and see if I can squeeze a bit more speed out of the beast. Thanks for the tips.
The video card recommendation is complete overkill unless this is for Premiere Pro, where some of the advanced rendering would really benefit due to the volume and batch processes. The Mercury engine in Photoshop benefits on very specific things with the GPU. Opening large files for example will not benefit at all from a more powerful GPU. Adding or using shadow effects, highlights, color changes, local or on the entire image will also not benefit from a GPU. At all.
The GPU will be used for functions such as 3D, liquify, warp, and some of the fancier effects. Even then, it bears mentioning that an entry level video card (by US standards) will produce similar performance gains in such things to a mid- to high-level GPU.
Albert, I personally rely on Premiere Pro heavily and a number of readers last time asked about a machine that can handle 4K video. This particular machine can easily handle all that, which is why I recommended GTX970. If you only do photography, then the GTX960 or older cards will suffice.
NICE JOB!
funny, I guess I’m starting to slip… I wasn’t aware of the M.2 drives…this might just be a great winter project..
Thanks
Andy, make sure that you pick the ones that are not standard SATA, since those will be as fast as a regular SSD drive.
It would be interesting to get a detailed account of your backup methods. How do you back up your drives? Do you use multiple computers? How do you do off site backup?
I personally run 2 backups usually monthly, depending on activity. I do one through my network to a separate computer to protect against drive failure, and i do one off site backup to a portable drive that is only plugged in to do the backup.
Andrew, that’s a great idea for another article – will work on that this week hopefully!
The biggest problem with having the latest and greatest is that things have not been fully ironed out. You wind up dealing with firmware and BIOS updates until things finally sort out – assuming the platform last that long before the next big thing comes out. This has the consequence of instability and unreliability, not good character traits when you rely on a platform to get your work done.
There are always people out there who have to be the first kid on the block with the latest toy. I thank you for being the worlds unpaid beta testers. ;-)
Spy, things are far better in the PC world usually compared to cameras. By the time manufacturers release their first generation motherboards and components, things have been tested and reviewed by a large number of people. While I still personally avoid going with the latest and greatest, I have done it in the past and did not have any major issues. Usually if there is a bug, manufacturers will release BIOS updates very quickly to address them.
I am a professional photographer and have been seriously considering building my own PC. Your article has inspired me to move forward on this.
I am a retired electrical engineer, but I am a neophyte when it comes to building a PC. I feel confident I could build the hardware following your suggestions, but I’m not so sure about testing the hardware and installing the correct firmware, BIOS, and operating system.
Have you written any articles about what to do after building the hardware?
Russ, building a PC is very easy – there are lots of guides on YouTube that you can watch, which show you everything step by step.
And if you get stuck, you can Google for a solution. Don’t worry about BIOS updates – those are easy installs nowadays. You can either do it directly from the BIOS, or you can install software that does it for you. You don’t have to worry about floppy disks with DOS anymore like in the past :)
As for operating system, it is a pretty easy install as well. Install Windows 10 and it should be able to detect everything automatically. If you will be installing OS on an M.2 drive, you might need to make some changes in the BIOS. You can Google for that as well and there are plenty of solutions.
I’m stuck at this point – BIOS sees the M.2 drive, but the Windows installation doesn’t. I’m drawing a blank on figuring out what hoops I need to jump through in order to make it work. Did anyone else have this issue installing Windows 10? If so, could you post a link to where you got the right BIOS configurations?
Thanks!
Mark
What board, what BIOS version? Did you enable UEFI mobo?
Sorry for the delay in responding – for some reason I didn’t get an email notification. I have the Gigabyte GA-Z170X Gaming 7 board listed in this article. The BIOS is F4. I hadn’t enabled UEFI, but have now.
I found this link that at least helped me figure out how to enable UEIF: https://communities.intel.com/thread/80552?tstart=0
So, I had to enable CSM, then the options for setting Storage Boot Option Control to UEFI appeared. I have also set the option to Windows 8/10 features. Now, when I boot from the Win10 disk, then go into a DOS box via Shift+F10 as described in the article, I still don’t see the M.2 drive to format it as GPT.
The drive is mounted in the lower slot, not the top one. When I had it in the top slot, it disabled SATA ports 0-3, which is where I have my four HDD mounted for a RAID array. I’ll keep pecking away at this and update this thread if I stumble across anything that works. I’m an IT person and am amazed at how difficult this is…
Thanks,
Mark
OK, it turned out to be relatively simple. I had to upgrade the BIOS from F4 to F5. That is available here: http://www.gigabyte.com/products/product-page.aspx?pid=5481#bios. Once I did that, I had to double check the settings in my previous post, but did NOT have to mess around with formatting the M.2 drive to GPT as was mentioned in the link in my previous post. Windows 10 installation recognized the drive. Hopefully, no more surprises!
I hate surprises…
I managed to install Windows 10, downloaded all the latest drivers from Gigabyte and shut the system down. I opened the case, attached the power cables to the four drives that I’ll be using for a RAID, then I rebooted and went into BIOS and configured the RAID.
Rebooting now results in a message that it can’t find the boot device. The M.2 drive still shows up in BIOS as the first boot device, followed by the DVD ROM, but I can’t boot back into Windows. It wants to do a repair, which I don’t want to do.
Is anyone else running into problems like this with this system design? I am trying not to whine, but this is getting really frustrating. I’ve built computers over the years, installed Windows dozens of times, and never had such issues as this. Help!
Well, success at last… And no thanks to the Gigabyte tech support. Waiting nearly a week for replies isn’t exactly what I’d call support.
To be fair, I have to take responsibility for not reading the “flippin” manual… On page 79, I found what I needed to do. I copied the IRST-x64 folder from the DVD that came with the motherboard onto a USB drive, then when Windows couldn’t find the M.2 drive for installation, I clicked on the Load Driver, navigated to that folder, and let Windows choose the file it needed. After that, all went smoothly. I now have Windows 10-64 running on the M.2 drive as well as a RAID5 array with four spinning disks. Happy camper!
Compact build – ASUS VIII Impact supports U.2 and SSD for the same would be(only) Intel 750..
Anyone has thoughts/experience of ASROCK X99E itx with i7-5820.
My thoughts; it makes no sense. You lose the Quad-channel RAM, you only gain marginally with the CPU as the cores each are slower. Yet you pay through the nose for it.
Now if you pony up and put a 5960X in it to make a small show-off system it makes sense. Otherwise; not really.
Thanks Coen, this helps me a lot deciding on the rig.
Also any idea of the U.2 that is on with asus viii impact and your thoughts on the future of these, because there seems to be other M.2 SSD brands but only Intel has consumer level U.2.
U.2 is pretty much the desktop brother of M.2. But keep in mind that desktops are a shrinking market segment. You can turn a M.2 slot into a U.2 port with a cheap adapter card. The reverse should be possible too I think, but I haven’t seen anything for that yet. Perhaps because mainboards with U.2 are very scarce.
U.2 does allow for SSD’s that run hotter; 2.5″ drives can be more easily cooled than a M.2 drive stuck somewhere under a GPU; that’s why the Intel 750 is U.2 and not M.2
All in all it’s a pretty pricy motherboard. There are a lot of compromises when building such a ITX board. Unless you have some real need for a very small system I would just go with an (m)ATX build.
…continues to grumble to himself…
It looks like changing the SATA settings from AHCI to RAID is what is breaking the system. With AHCI, (and therefore no RAID via BIOS), Windows boots fine, sees the four individual disks and all is well. I guess at this point, I could probably have Windows create a software RAID, but that makes no sense.
More digging and it looks like the issue might be that I installed Windows 10 while in AHCI mode. Doing this, then switching SATA to RAID will break a computer. So, I tried that, but Windows doesn’t see the drive during installation. Downloading the driver from Samsung only gave me an exe file that needs Windows to run – it wasn’t recognized by the installation process. More later…
5820K with ITX Board:
http://www.tonymacx86.com/powermac-g4-cube/164389-6-8-cores-cube-x99-5930k-gtx-970-mini-32gb-ram-m-2-ssd-pcie-gen3-x4.html
This article suddenly doubles the price of motherboard over Z97 and added cost for DDR4. Update it is, but the rest is the same.
Skylake series on DDR4 now the same price as X99. More empty DDR4 slots and 2 more cores of 5820K setup, might be a way to go. OSX capable to run Aperture 3.5 and FCPX like myself, ASRock ITX board also comes with fan if you are not into water cooling.
Will photoshop CC utilize 6 or more cores now?
Very informative article, thanks.
RE: How to build a computer. I’m not a computer “geek”, but would like to build what you have described. For others like me, look on YouTube under “How to build a computer”; there are many quite current YouTube videos that show how to do this in great detail…
Frank, thank you! Agreed on YouTube being a great resource for building machines!
Hi Nasim, is there a chance you might be interested in outlining a build for someone on a tighter budget? Something in the 750-1000 range?
Asrock H97M Pro4; €100
Intel i5-6500; €210
Crucial 2x8GB DDR4; €90
Seasonic G-Series 360W; €60
Crucial MX200 500 GB; €170
———————-+
€630
case; mATX; pick your own
HDD; pick your own, for storage; 5400 drives can be had a lot cheaper for only 25% slower
John, Coen provided great suggestions already. I would say start with reducing the CPU to something like i5, go with a cheaper M.2 / SSD drive instead of the high-end one and pick a lower-end GPU. That already will shave off hundreds of dollars.
Thank you both for your suggestions, I was just in the process of looking for a computer so your article camp at the perfect time. Thank you also for a very informative and interesting website, I read it daily.
Hi Nassim!
Thanks for this series and I hope you will keep it updated as I plan to refresh my machine soon and will be following your advice for my build.
Did you consider SSDHD drives as an alternative for the large storage solution? I have over 1.5 TB of photos in RAID 1 and do not need to share the photos between computers. WD seems to suggest the black for photo editing over the blue even now that they have an SSDHD option. Which is faster?
Chris, a hybrid drive is a two in one solution. It has fast SSD part to put the most accessed files and the regular spinning part to put rarely accessed files. It works great for some things, but if you want consistent throughput, nothing beats a full SSD, or preferably, a fast PCIe / M.2 with NVMe.
Putting 1.5 TB of photos in a hybrid drive won’t make huge impact on your workflow, since most files will reside in the slow side of the drive anyway. If you want a budget solution, I would just go with a regular drive.
Nasim…thanks for an interesting article. A couple of comments:
1. It’s a sad statement on todays software that we have to build faster machines to edit our photographs. Software companies need to work harder to create applications that run more efficiently. But that does not seem to be the way they are headed. So, as a result, with every software upgrade we must consider the need for a hardware upgrade.
2. Although the configuration you show here is remarkable both in performance and price — especially compared to the current offerings from Apple — it may not be cost effective for those who have Mac rather than Windows versions of software. The cost to cross-grade could negate the savings on the hardware.
3. The best and fastest possible speed is not always necessary. My main workflow bottleneck is neither software nor hardware: it’s me.
David, software has gotten far more complex. I agree that companies should do a better job (Adobe has really bad software practices in my opinion), but when you have teams of people working on the same software, it is not easy…
The article is obviously not for those who use Apple. For Apple users, my recommendation would be to pick a solid iMac. It won’t be cheap, but it will perform quite well for most things.
This is totally insane….you are building a $2100 and you are not including a water colling system? Good luck melting your 6700K! Learn how to overclock people and how to preserve your investment.
IDK why this build has so many SSD! Storing all photos in SSD is really expensive. You should work in the SSDs and then move them to the cheapest HDD. 2×512 SSD is more than enough.
32gb of ram? Why, please, tell me why? Are you running LR, PS, Premiere Pro, 50 Chrome Tabs, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Crysys 3 at the same time? Please, 16gb is more than enough.
Good luck BURNING your money Nassim, maybe that’s happiness for you.
I have never built a machine with water cooling. It is only needed if one heavily overclocks, which I personally don’t. The 6700K won’t melt – you can use a good air cooler and have no problems running heavy loads.
As for SSDs, I never said that one should have so many – those are optional, depending on your needs. Perhaps you should read the article next time :)
32 GB of RAM might sound plenty, but I would love to see you do a large panorama – you will quickly find the need to add more RAM. 16 GB is a bare minimum nowadays for laptops, it is too low for a high-end desktop.
I never burn my money – I spend wisely and my equipment lasts. If you have another methodology that works for you, that’s great, but this works for me and I cannot complain. Choose a high-end Mac with similar specs and you will quickly realize who is burning the money :)
wow…what a really nice, useful comment there “happy nikon user”
I would also be interested in your suggestions for a laptop ( Non Apple )
Gary, I choose light and compact for my needs, since I travel a lot with gear that’s already heavy. See our review of the Surface Pro 3 for more details. And here is part 2 about travel.
Thank you Nasim, great information. I was already planing on giving myself a gift end this year, thank you for the update from your original article.
You are most welcome Motti!
I’m looking at building a similar system this winter, but I have to agree on some of the overkill notes.
In particular, the new 950 4x M2 drives (while very fast) are a steep premium. My plan is to get a board with two m2 slots, get one of the regular Samsung M2 cards now (the Samsung 850 is half the price of the 950) and then get a 950 later when the prices come down. At that point I’ll have dual SSD drives.
As mentioned, the 970 video card is overkill and not an optimal price/performance point – put in half as much money for a 950 (or shop for a good deal on a 960).
You already mentioned a cheaper case option.
Those on a budget can pick up an i5 proc for $200 and upgrade later.
An i5/16GB/GTX950/500GB M2/3TB HD/case/power supply comes to $1040 at Newegg right now.
Just buy a 2.5″ SSD, don’t bother with M.2 for SATA desktop SSDs
M2 and 2.5″ drives cost the same ($178 for 500GB Samsung in either format) and the M2 has 50% more throughput capability. If you’re buying a Skylake motherboard, you might as well buy M2 for SSD. The new 4x M2 cards (like the 950 that Nasim mentioned) are even faster, but cost twice as much, so I don’t consider them worthwhile at the moment.
The Samsung 850 EVO performs the same in M.2 as in 2.5″.
I see some US sellers have it at the same price. Overhere the 2.5″ is €20 cheaper though.
Brad, always good to hear from you my friend! I guess it all depends on what you are trying to do. For basic photography needs, the rig surely is an overkill. You can easily get away with an i5, lower-end M.2, less RAM and a lower-end GPU, which will shave off hundreds of dollars. Keep in mind that the title of the article is “ultimate”, which means a high-end machine. This build was a request from other readers, who wanted to build a high-end machine that is capable of handling 4K video in Premiere Pro. For those needs, the high-end CPU, storage and GPU are a must.
So it all depends. For your needs, the config you highlighted is going to work for sure, but like Coen mentioned, I would not go with an M.2 SATA – go for SSD instead. The reason is the bus – SATA will slow down M.2 significantly, giving you no advantage whatsoever. If you go with M.2, pick an NVMe drive.
For what it’s worth (my 2 cents), I just had a completely custom unit built, from the ground up, with image processing in mind.
I have Photoshop CC 2015 installed. Amateur, casual user. No issues.
ACPI x64-based PC Win 10
CPU Type: QuadCore Intel Core i7-6700, 3900 MHz (39 x 100)
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD5 (4 PCI-E x1, 3 PCI-E x16, 2 M.2, 4 DDR4 DIMM, Audio, Video, Dual Gigabit LAN)
Chipset: Intel Sunrise Point Z170, Intel Skylake-S
System Memory: 16333 MB (Samsung M378A1G43DB0-CPB — 8 GB DDR4-2133 DDR4 SDRAM) x 2
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
SSD: Samsung SSD 850 PRO 256GB (256 GB, SATA-III)
HDD: WDC WD10EZEX-00BN5A0 (1000 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA-III)
Steve, that’s a great setup!
This article came at the perfect time. My laptop is only a year old but with some of my software updates, I’ve been having problems with crashing, freezing etc. I am looking to custom order one from Pugent Systems based on this article. I do not understand a lot of this computer speak. I mainly use PS CC, Lightroom CC and OnOne 10 suite to process my clients images, then upload to my web gallery for clients to view/download. Do not do a lot of panos, HDR’s etc. I am a wedding,, portrait and event photographer. Based on this article, I came up with following configuration: i7 6700K, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 970 Pro, 512 950 pro m.2, 1TB 850 EVO SSD, and it comes with the 4 K matte screen, Arctic cooling, etc. The price is about $3200!!! Thoughts on:
1. Overkill?
2. Better suggestions for build or way to have it built cheaper?
3. Clarification on what it means to have the Lightroom catalog run in a certain area?? Does that mean load the Lightroom program to a particular hard drive / SSD but keep photos in a separate hard drive or SSD?
I would greatly appreciate any suggestions, help, etc but in plain simple language! I would like this system to last for 3-4 years OR at least when needed be able to swap out drives/add drives easily
Thank you in advance!!!!
Laurie, it might be overkill for your needs, depending on what you do. If you only do Photoshop and Lightroom, go for a lower-end CPU like i5 and go for a lower-end GPU like GTX950/960. Skip the Pro M.2 SSDs and go for regular SSDs. If you want to edit 4K video and do other CPU intensive tasks like stitching panoramas, then a high-end setup is preferred.
As for Lightroom, you want to put both the catalog and the cache in the fastest drive you have in the system, which in your case will be an SSD drive.
I have similar needs. What system did you decide on?
I’m not sure why nobody has yet stated the obvious – with the i7-6700K, you do NOT NEED ANY video card for Lightroom, let alone an expensive one like GTX970. Use the integrated graphics of the processor.
Also, Lightroom, even when producing 1:1 previews for thousands of images, never even approaches 8GB of RAM usage. Where did this 32GB recommendation come from?
I built an i7-6700K system, mostly for Lightroom recently. Runs as fast as it gets without any video card and only with 8GB RAM. It’s true that I’ve overclocked it to 4.6Ghz and the RAM is the more expensive kind (3600Mhz), but even without overclock, Lightroom is a breeze.
BTW, you don’t need fast RAM – I found out the hard way.
Ditcho, Adobe has not done a good job with GPU optimizations. I have tried integrated Intel GPU and Lightroom slows down to a crawl. I would not recommend it, even with Skylake.
Recommendation for RAM comes from potential needs. If you stitch panoramas, your machine will need as much RAM as possible. If you only use Lightroom, 16 GB will suffice. For your particular setup, RAM is the bottleneck. I would never build a machine with less than 16 GB of RAM nowadays.
Hi Nasim,
I was talking about not using video acceleration at all in Lightroom. Correct me if I am wrong, but currently Lightroom uses video acceleration only to render the edits in Develop mode. With the i7-6700K, every slider movement is rendered instantaneously, even when applying Noise Reduction on D810 RAW files with multiple other edits. That is with video acceleration explicitly disabled. I wasn’t able to see how the i7-6700K integrated graphics video acceleration works anyway, there is apparently a bug in Lightroom – instead of preview I get blue screen in Develop mode (no crashing, though). Were you able to actually test the i7-6700K integrated graphics for acceleration? Or were you talking about an older processor?
Anyway, my point was that you do not need to use video acceleration at all with a processor so fast, hence no need for video card at all.
It’s useless to buy Geforce cards for image/photo editing… unless you have a monitor with hardware monitor.
If you do not have a monitor with such feature, when you modify geforce LUTs to apply a calibration, you’ll get ugly banding.
You can buy a nvidia Quadro or an AMD Firepro or an AMD Radeon to have proper results… otherwise your wasting your money.
So this guide is broken on its basis: to have a computer suitabe for proper image/photo.
Do not buy nvidia Geforces for such tasks.
“hardware calibration” I meant, not “hardware monitor”. My mistake.
I agree partially – it all depends on what you do. If you do not need a 10 bit workflow, GeForce is sufficient for most people. Unfortunately, the cost of high-end Quadro cards is usually cost-prohibitive. I would recommend to get a monitor with hardware LUT, so that calibration does not need to load through software. I personally use a pair of Dell U2413 monitors with hardware LUT. While they might not be the best monitors around, they are pretty good for the price.
I used to have a Quadro video card that I bought a couple of years back. For video editing, my GeForce completely obliterated the Quadro, so I ended up swapping those two out, as CUDA was important for my work in Premiere Pro. I believe that for most people out there, GeForce is sufficient.
The main key users need to know is:
“For proper calibration you need a monitor with hardware calibration or an AMD/Quadro GPU.” And the AMD/Quadro option is the safest option.
Dell Color Calibration Solution is NOT able to fully correct greys if monitor in its native state has important ant noticeable deviations from neutrality (and some dells show these behaviour, “Dell’s QC”). For example shifts towards red or greens in different parts of native grey ramp.
DCCS takes only 10 or 11 measures for each native black to R,G,B,W gramp (native gamma for each channel + grey). If there is such shift between those measurements DCCS will not correct it or correct it partially.
If after DCCS calibration these issues are not corrected is grey ramp (red-green smooth shifts, not banding) is very very very easy to correct grey with GPU calibration (ArgyllCMS)… and that cannot be done with a Geforce, but with an AMD Gamer or Quadro you’ll get perfectly smooth neutral grey.
I mean that to have a hardware calibratable monitor like U2413 is NOT a sufficient condition to have a proper calibration (white+grey+gamma).
Of course high end NEC PAs do not have these issues but they are not affordable by all users. On the contrary a basic AMD Radeon with DisplayPort (4k@60Hz) is about 100 euro.
For a U2413 setup a Geforce SHOULD be avoided. For Eizos CS240, NEC PAs and such… well, get a GTX if you want CUDA.
There are HP LP2475W and U2410 being used in 2015 too…and that monitors will need GPU calibration, so a GTX is not an option there.
Does anyone expect a 40 inch UHD (or 5K) monitor with calibration within the next year? From NEC or Dell hopefully? I’ve been reading specs off and on for a month and am starting to think my two current dream monitor picks are not quite big enough at 4K to make text in LR easily readable. These are so expensive they need to last for 5 years or more like the 30 inch Apple Cinema I still love.
$2,600ish
http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1089985-REG/nec_pa322uhd_bk_32_led_igzo_tech.html/BI/5562/KBID/6400
$1,700
http://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/accessories/productdetails/210-afln
The requirement is matching monitor calibration for printing at SmugMug/Bayphoto. I will be spending a lot of time using Fast Raw Viewer and LR (or its replacement). The small text on the 4K 27 inch Dell I’m using is too small for Lightroom. Is there another solution? Upscaling text can get weird.
6 months ago I picked up a $500 Dell P2715Q 27″ Ultra HD 4K Monitor which I’m using with a MacBook Pro with Intel Iris Pro Graphics + AMD Radeon R9 M370X with 2GB GDDR5 memory. Text in LR is unreadable for me at 4K.
I was amazed by how much smaller the 27 was compared to the 30 – now I want 32 or 40. It will be amazing!
I’m having a very hard time choosing a monitor that I’m unlikely to send back.
Based on Nasim’s advice I’ve been looking at Dells but I’m open to anything reliable and well supported. A bargain on an NEC would be great to find!
It would be nice to avoid the trial and error approach this time – I’ve done it many times and it is a real hassle.
Thoughts?
The 32 inch Dell UP3216Q UHD is going for $1500 at BH which seems like a good deal on a great monitor so I decided to stop trying to figure everything out and just bought the darned thing along with a Color Munki for $109 ($60 off). I would have preferred the i1Display Pro but at $100 more I don’t think I’ll use it often enough to need the 5x faster speed. Hopefully.
(this link should have the PL referral code in it – I used a link from the site to get to BH and copied it so Nasim will get the credit hopefully)
http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/search?Ntt=UP3216Q&N=0&InitialSearch=yes&sts=ma&Top+Nav-Search=
This monitor was just released a few months ago – it seems like the best non-NEC monitor I can afford that will hopefully let me process photos for many hours without going blind in the process.
In my opinion the 27 inch looks best at 2560×1440 – hopefully 32 inches will be big enough for text to be readable at 4K/3840×2160 and not too much scaling.
Thanks everyone for the very informative comments – the community Nasim has attracted is second to none.
Thank you for writing this. Save me tons of effort to conduct the research myself :-) Thank you!
You are most welcome David!
Great build. When I was into gaming I had built a gaming PC that had about 6 fans in it. LOL It got so cold under my desk that I got cold when wearing shorts. LOL 5 yrs. ago I got my First iMac and really love it. Like you said each has their Pro’s & Cons. I just love the simple approach of my Apple. Easy for computer dummies ;-) Well, it’s time to search for a new iMac and trying to decide on the mat of Ram & video ram is hard for me to choose. My current iMac only has 4GB ram so is there a difference in the way a PC uses RAM as to a Apple uses it? The only big programs I use are Lightroom & my Music recording software which will be upgraded to Thunderbolt in my new iMac :-) 16MB of system ram? I can always upgrade to more later. Now the video ram is set of the apple stuff so I need to get it right from the start, 2GB or 4GB??? From reading your article I am guessing that Skylake is the newest processor, correct?
I just do not remember seeing DDR4 ram on the Apple specs but it may be there. Do you think a 3.3 GHZ processor is fast enough for about 4-5 years of work down the road? Sorry so long, always enjoy the time & quality you put in your articles.
Thank You,
Lou
Why is people still using raid and not refs? If you are building a new system why not use the latest software features. Refs is so much better and also self correcting. For once Microsoft makes something great but people seem to ignore it. Don’t keep recommending raid, period!
From Wikipedia ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ReFS#Removed_features )
“You can’t (at least at this time) boot Windows from an ReFS volume and the first versions of ReFS don’t include file-level compression and encryption, disk quotas or hard links, all of which are advantages of NTFS over the FAT file systems. Note that ReFS does support sparse files, reparse points, case-sensitive file names and Unicode in file names and perhaps most important, it preserves and enforces access control lists (ACLs).
“It’s obvious that ReFS in its current iteration is not a replacement for NTFS … because some applications that rely on specific NTFS features might not work with ReFS [… however…] Storage of most conventional data doesn’t require the specific NTFS features that aren’t supported by ReFS and so ReFS can handle that duty nicely. Its primary use case is on file servers that store extremely large amounts of data. It has data integrity and recovery mechanisms built into the file system, as well. That means those tools that are designed to detect and repair file corruption in other file systems aren’t necessary, so their incompatibility with ReFS isn’t really an issue. Additionally, although ReFS doesn’t support file level (Encrypting File System) encryption, BitLocker can be used to protect ReFS volumes so that’s not so much of an issue, either […]
“ReFS has some distinct advantages over current reigning Windows file system NTFS, but it also has some drawbacks. It boasts self-healing powers, ability to repair files without down time, less risk that data will be lost when there’s a power failure (due to the way it writes metadata), and of course the ability to create huge volumes and files and even give those files names that are longer than 255 characters if you wish. But it’s not quite ready for prime time yet.”
Nasim…you say “once the walls are closed in?” after what u spend on computers, conduit is cheap… if nothing else, use small ductwork.. Lola won’t see it & you’ll be safe… :)
Andy, I agree – if I were to build a house from scratch, it would have conduits for everything. However, in this particular property, there is no chance to do that unless I rip out the walls and start over. Too late for that – perhaps on next remodel :)
Drill baby, drill! :-)
If you drill with 15mm, you can even fit prefab cables with connectors through the hole.
My dad installed a 3rd central heating pipe in his living room corner to mask cables (radio antennas, network) going upstairs.
Result; women see it as part of the necessity to create comfort (heating). Nobody has yet questioned why there are three pipes, haha :D
Upstairs the pipe ends under a desk, where the cables continue behind storage furniture, radiators and baseboards.
A few things come to mind:
– Why use the 6700K when you are not overclocking it or using all it’s cores ? You can go for the 6700 or even the 6600 and get a little bit less performance but they also cost a lot less than the K versions.
– You can also use a H170 based motherboard instead of a Z170 based one if you do not overclock. Can also save you quite a lot without really losing much.
– I would not suggest Corsair power supplies but those from Seasonic. HardOCP does a very hard test on power supplies and several Corsair units failed their test, and most just barely get a pass (see http://www.hardocp.com/reviews/psu_power_supplies/4//36).
– You forgot to add a CPU Cooler. Yes, the 6700K is boxed, but it does not include a cooler !!
Basically, you can save off quite a few dollars and get almost comparable performance. You always pay a premium price for the top products, but when you compare price/performance they generally don’t pay off.
It is a difficult balancing act, because no two users are the same.
Many Corsair PSU’s are Seasonic-based, but Corsair also sells lesser series.
The 6700K has a higher default clock than the 6700, that alone is pretty much worth the increase in price.
Nasim,
Did you consider Thunderbolt-ready motherboards or add-on cards with connection to the storage via the interface? There are few storage solutions already on the market, QNAP TVS-871T for example. It should be significantly faster compared to Ethernet.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the article!
I’m going to buy two 950 Pro M.2 and a Evo ssd 1TB for storing photos.
About the two M.2 I’m thinking to use one just for the OS (Windows 10) – 256 GB should be more than enough – and the second one for Lightroom and Photoshop installation, PS scratch disk, LR Camera raw cache, LR catalogs and previews cache – 512 GB is fine, although I might upgrade to the 1TB model when it will be released next year.
Do you recommend instead two 950 Pro M.2 (512GB) in RAID 0 for the even higher speed we can achieve in this configuration?
Nasim,
Great looking machine. I’m thinking I may just have to build one. Question I have concerns the cases. The full tower is too tall and deep for the space I need to put it in, but the mid tower Cooler Master HAF912 dimensions just fit. Can all the components for the full tower fit in the mid tower box?
Thanks
Jeff
Hi Nasim – Another great article!
I have a question:- for the total cost of the builds my totals don’t agree with yours. For the full config my total (given your component prices) comes to $3,278 not $2,104. And for the Compact config my total comes to $2,286, not $1,550.
Am I missing something?
I agree, this is a great article…
and I had the same math issues until I realized Nasim is not including the optional drives in the total build costs.
Hi Nasim!
Great article on the build!
I’m wondering if you could give some advice for a build that doesn’t require that much power,
at least at the moment.
1. I’m thinking to use i5-6500/6600/K instead of i7 – especially that i5-6500 is half the price of i7, RAM of 32GB
2. probably should keep an m2 slot available for future upgrades.
3. Think I will just go with SSD paired with HD.
4. I do love the HAF X 942 case and the Corsair PSU
5. Video card – I think EVGA GeForce GTX 960 SuperSC ACX 2.0+4GB GDDR5 will do more than fine, although I was thinking of starting with the integrated Intel gpu and upgrade if I see that I need it.
6. Is there a more suitable motherboard that I should be looking instead of the killer Gigabyte GA-Z170X Gaming 7 ?
Thanks a lot!
I pulled the trigger and went is almost the same setup as you described above except that I’m leaving some space for future improvements (like the M2 and RAID).
Got the U2515H (2560 x 1440) monitor and I love it so far.
Thinking of adding one more monitor and was wondering if it makes sense to have the second monitor different from the first one.
I was thinking to add the P2715Q with the 4K resolution.
What do you think?
TIA
Any suggestion on what firm could do the build out of the above computer and also sell or bundle phone service backup for 3-4 years afterwards? I live in Southern California. Thanks
One comment about running SSDs in RAID 1 configuration:
I was planning to do this about a year back when I built a new PC based on the Z97 chipset. It turned out that the native RAID functionality provided by the Intel chipset does not support the TRIM command when running RAID 1, only for RAID 0.
https://communities.intel.com/thread/54008
Perhaps this has changed with the Z170 chipset, but I doubt it because it is a feature which is rarely used.
TRIM is crucial for getting optimum performance and durability out of your SSDs, even the higher-end disks such as Samsung 850 Pro series.
Oh for US prices! I am currently going through the process of upgrading my computer bits at a time. Your set up there would cost $4880 AUD (approx. $3660 USD) if you purchased from one of the cheaper online Aussie stores and built it yourself. So jealous you guys get it so cheap!
This is a great article supported by many really useful and knowledgeable responses. First time I’ve seen the Photographylife site and signed up immediately.
I’m half way thru getting the kit together for my own ultimate build so I was delighted that I’ve already got many of the same parts as you recommend – with a few differences as I have a fetish for quiet PC – so I’m building fanless. Items I’m going for are therefore a little cooler – e.g. i7 6700 – not the 6700K as the TDP is much lower, and a Geeforce GTX 750It 2GB fanless graphics card.
I also have a Samsung 256GB M.2 PCIe_ACHI SM951 SSD but after your article I will be getting a 512 soon to run as a 2nd M.2 drive and will move the catalog over (I should fit everything onto 256 for now). I will also look for SSDs for ‘active’ RAW / JPG storage rather than a HDD and archive Y2 files to HDD.
The motherboard is a Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD3 which has two M.2 slots.
Now my questions which I’m hoping you or Coen (or anyone) can answer as I’ve had no luck on the Intel, crucial or corsair forums!
I won’t be over-clocking – indeed the i7 6700 is locked anyway.
I want to know what RAM is best for performance without wasting money.
I believe the 6700 does not use the XMP performance boost so is there any point in buying RAM with more than standard 2133MHz speed?
I was going to use 16GB but after your article will be using 32GB. I’m in the UK so prices may be different, but apart from speed what’s the difference between Crucial’s
> CT7683578 DDR4 PC4-17000, CL=15, Dual Ranked, x8 based, Unbuffered NON-ECC, DDR4-2133, 1.2V, 1024Meg x 64 at 155GBP –
their Balistix CT7683547 DDR4 PC4-19200, 16-16-16, Unbuffered, NON-ECC, DDR4-2400, 1.2V, 1024Meg x 64 at 191 GBP
and their Balistix CT7683585 DDR4 PC4-21300, 16-17-17, Unbuffered, NON-ECC, DDR4-2666, 1.2V, 1024Meg x 64 at 250 GBP.
Will paying 100 GBP more give me any real benefit?
Thanks guys.
XMP is merely an industry standard that makes it easier for the end-user to run memory at it’s maximum. With Skylake, the stock (non-OC) memory frequency is indeed 2133, and without OC’ing (either just RAM or also CPU) it won’t run faster.
Most real-world benchmarks show about a 4% difference between 2133 and the ridiculous 3500+ RAM, with almost all of these gains occuring when moving up to 2400.
I would most certainly not pay 100 GBP extra for the faster kit. At best you gain 3%, if you put the settings right. However, there are other brands that offer RAM with lower cas latency, which never hurts. Corsair has some kits that are both cheaper and rated faster.
For normal RAM, the heatspreader is just an aesthetic thing, it’s not needed.
As for the differences between the three kits you linked; most likely all made with the same chips, but the ones being able to run faster being sold in the more expensive kit. The entry-level Crucial kits seem to function a lot above their official specs. The only difference there would be in performance between the three running on official specs can only be measured, not noted by a human in a blind test.
As for your fanless build; keep an eye on the temperature of things like VRM’s and other mainboard areas. The temps of CPU and GPU chips can be fine, but some other crucial components have no sensor and are designed with active cooling in mind. It’s not uncommon for people with external water cooling to fry their mainboard.
Thanks so much for such a great reply.
Based on your advice and looking at what is available I think I will opt for Corsair Vengeance. It’s fairly low profile which I need as I will be using a Nofan CR-80EH passive CPU cooler and I may physically struggle with higher heatsinks on the DIMMs.
There is a 32GB Kit (4x8GB) LPX DDR4 Black 2400Mhz C14 (14-16-16-31) available discounted at the moment for 155 GBP. Also there is Vengeance LPX Black 32GB Kit (4x8GB) DDR4 2133mhz 1.20v CL13 ( 13-15-15-28 ) at almost the same price 157 GBP.
So is 2133 with CL13 going to be better than 2400 with a latency of CL14??
I’ve spent over 30 years in IT – even performance tuning systems when I worked for Wang Computers in the late 80’s / early 90’s – and over the years I’ve built a dozen desktops for myself – but never really got down to this level of nitty-gritty – so thanks for sharing your valuable knowledge.
Regarding trying not to fry components, I’m not sure I could spot a Voltage Regulator Module if it bit me on the @$$ and I can’t see it on the schematic I downloaded of the MoBo…. But if I can find it I could try a supplementary heat-sink – although my cunning plan was that by using high end overclockable mobo run at stock values in a highly ventilated case (Nofan CS-80) I’d get away with it!
I’m using a Corsair RM550 PSU which has a fan, but runs at zero RPM unless it gets too warm, so its semi-fanless but can cool itself.
I was also considering something like a Lian Li BZ-H06B SATA Power switch to power off an internal HDDs I’d keep for back-up (and so only power on when backing up!) and also the CD/DVD optical drive.
Finally, I was thinking about installing the Corsair Commander Mini CL-901108-WW (which I only discovered 3 days ago) in order to monitor ambient temps and start fan/s if thresholds are passed – although I’m not sure yet if it will permit an ‘off’ setting for supplementary fans or if its just setting speeds (i.e. if a zero RPM will be a valid option for it to manage).
Anyway, thanks again for your input – I’ll order the RAM based upon your comments!
Absent manual changing of settings, the 2400 will run on 2133. If it can run 2400 cl. 14 it should just as well be able to run 2133 cl. 13
The question that remains is if it has an XMP profile for that. But manufacturers are usually rather shy to release such info.
Strictly, 2400 cl.14 is better than 2133 cl.13, but @stock settings, it won’t run 2400
Nasim,
Have you added all the changes to the tower build from the excellent suggestions in the comments? I am about to build a tower and like your Skylake. I will modify the drive space as I followed your NAS suggetion and built a Synology 1815 with 8X4TB WD Red Pro drives and 6GB RAM. I don’t notice any noise from Red Pros with the unit on a small table under next to my desk. I am backing it up to a IoSafe 3G 4TB and will get a bigger one or more as needed.
The tower should scream. I have FastRawViewer and Capture One Pro 8 as well as DxO Optics Pro 10 and CS3 but am new to PP. Ready to dive in.
Nasim great article .
And love the discussions between you and Coen :)
I’m a 15year mac user and i’m going to take the risk for going back to Windows. First surface pro 4 and than your setup like for desktop with dual 28″ 4k monitors.
Is there much difference between ddr4 ram 2000,.3000?
Thanks man and if you still have some suggestions :)
Following on from my earlier questions, I’m almost ready to build my machine now! One more question though, I’ve got a 256GB Samsung M.2 PCIe_ACHI SM951 as the main M.2 drive for op sys & software and I’m now looking at putting a second M.2 in from day 1 to hold the LR catalog… however, I’m an amateur photographer, not a pro, so I don’t have hundreds of thousands of images, just a few thousand (volume-wise probably totalling 500gb with 1tb the max I’d expect to hold) so my question is would a 256GB 2nd M.2 be large enough for my needs to support the catalog (with SDD/HDD for the NEF/RAW JPG) ? How big does the catalog get – is there a formula or ‘rule of thumb’ for sizing it? Thanks!
Thanks so much for your article.
Just finished my build with:
Intel i7 6700K cpu
Gigabyte Z170 Gaming 7 motherboard
GSkill Trident Z 3000 – DDR4 – 64gb
Two Samsung 950 M2s – SSD
EVGA GTX 980 Ti SC+ video card
1 WD Green 4tb hard drive for long-term storage
Dell 27 inch 4K monitor
The system just flies.
Best,
Mike
WOW!
Hhhhow mmmmuch ddddid it ccccost?
$400 Intel i7 6700K cpu
$200 Gigabyte Z170 Gaming 7 motherboard
$500 GSkill Trident Z 3000 – DDR4 – 64gb
$700 Two Samsung 950 M2s – SSD
$700 EVGA GTX 980 Ti SC+ video card
$150 1 WD Green 4tb hard drive for long-term storage
$500 Dell 27 inch 4K monitor
=1 D810 + grip
Dang! That’s nearly double the cost of my build (posted at #28 above) of roughly $1650 USD equivalent including the case, power supply, dvd burner, and Bluetooth/wireless board. And they threw in a 12″ x 31″ mouse pad.
Mike, you’ve got one killer machine!
Not quite that much … several hundred less because of black Friday deals. I’m replacing a desktop system that was 10 years old … wanted something for picture and video editing that would be up to date. This article really helped
Mike
As a photographer, I really like your articles. Thanks for all the great details on what currently makes a strong PC for photographers.
I’ve been building my own machines for over 15 years, myself, and still get a thrill when I get to upgrade my peripherals.
I’m still using the old 1366 architecture (old…ha…3 years is OLD).
I have the heavyweight 6 core (12 thread) Intel 990 extreme 1st generation CPU with a Corsair watercooler, 6 Four GB Corsair DDR3 RAM (24 gigs total), Dual ATI Sapphire Radeon 8GB R9 290’s ( yes they make single 8GB video cards!) and a dedicated OS / App 500 gb Samsung SSD with several other data drives attached, all attached to an ASUS Rampage III Black Edition MB and nestled inside the Coolermaster HAF EVO Lan Box. I also have a Netgear 104 NAS with 4 Four GB, Raid 5 drives that give me an additional whopping 10TB of space, available to me on any device.
It’s all about the research and forums to see whats working best. I truly enjoy finding and researching new computer parts as much as I love shooting.
Many thanks for your blog Nasim, as a photographer with similar field of interest than yours I always find your articles interesting and well written.
this particular one came at the proper time as I wanted to change my PC configuration.
I followed 100% of your proposal, buying them with assembly to LDLCpro:
they were not able to deliver the M.2 SSd so I delayed the purchase for after.
now that I’ve got the PC, I was told by them that the motherboard is not compatible, the only M.2 slot seems to be the wifi one.
I’m sure you have tested the configuration yourself so maybe you could elaborate a bit more on how to connect the M.2 SSD? some pics for instance would be welcome
thanks in advance
warm regards
Bruno
Bruno, the install is pretty simple – you just insert the M.2 card into the slot. Once you do that, you have to make sure that the system boots from the M.2 drive, so that you can install the OS on it.
This is what the M.2 card looks like when installed: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/48ZPySHO5Jg/maxresdefault.jpg
Hope this helps!
Bruno, do you still have the ability to return the Asus Impact VIII motherboard? I think your best bet would be to return it, if possible, then swap it out to the newer Asus Z170I Pro Gaming motherboard. That one has a dedicated M.2 slot on the back of it.
I will go ahead and update the article to link to this board.
Hi Nasim, Nice to see how helpful and responsive you are!
unfortunately I have received the PC, without the M.2 board as they could not provide it, they struggled a little on how to connect the watercooling but now the PC is delivered and I hardly can change it.
I was thinking of making the upgrade as soon as the M.2 SSD is available.
I saw there is U.2 connectors on the IMPACT VIII, is that’s where it is supposed to be connected with an adaptor?
Phew, you scared me there for a moment :) Glad you have not yet purchased an M.2 card. I would either wait until a nice U.2 card becomes available (should be in early 2016), or perhaps there is an adapter from U.2 to M.2 that you can use. U.2 is desktop class, so there should be good stuff coming out soon!
Ok, then what I should wait for is the availability of the U.2 SSD drive (is SAMSUNG preparing something as far as you know?) or find an adapter (do you know one?)
There currently is the Intel 750 SSD that uses U.2
U.2 to M.2 adapters seem to not exist. They are all the other way around.
Quick thought – but bear in mind I don’t know the detail of your Mobo and I’ve not read the post in great detail. The Asus website says your board has a wifi card preinstalled into an M.2 slot. Never seen any cards other than SSD’s for M.2 (but never looked either!) so I may have the wrong end of the stick with this, but would it be better to remove the wifi card and install an M.2 drive in there and either install an M.2 converter for the wifi card (as the converter runs much slower than M.2 over 4 channels) or buy a new wifi card?
Hi Steve, as a matter of fact, I originally thought it was Nasim’s plan and I was quite prepared to do without any WIFI, but the M.2 plug seems specific for the WIFI use on this board, so having a closer look I noticed the U.2 which seems to be the way forward, my PC is maybe just a tad too much “state of the art” ;-)
I just found that Intel is proposing a PCIe SSD on U.2 interface:
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/sff-8639-u.2-pcie-ssd-nvme,29321.html
it seems to be an option, don’t you think?
kind regards
I
Looks like a good option I think. Interesting article too (I Googled a few more with similar results). So the bottom line on U.2 vs M.2 seems to be the ability for U.2 to support ‘hot swap’ (which isn’t something you’d probably want to do if it was your System volume) and have enclosed dirves rather than bare PCBs – or did I miss something?
If your BIOS recognizes your M2 drive then go into Windows 10, go to disk management, and format the drive. It will then show up in windows.
Mike
Great article Nasim. I have purchased everything for my build except the i7-6700K which is hard to come by. Do you have any recommendations on what to use in the interim?
Thanks,
Jeff
Price Check: Intel’s Core i7-6700K CPU In Short Supply
http://www.anandtech.com/show/9879/price-check-i7-6700k-short-supply
Might get an update from Intel when they announce earnings in January…
Hello Nasim,
Great article on building a laptop for photographers, I really enjoyed it. I have been researching a new laptop to replace a 7 year old Asus 17″ laptop and my wife stumbled on your web site. What a great find!! It has been about 15 years since I have build my last computer which was a desktop. My question is where do I start, web sites, to locate the parts to build a laptop like you talk about above?
You can reply to my email directly if you would prefer.
Kind regards,
John
I selected components similar to this build however, I’m electing to use an H170 MB and i7-6600 CPU. I haven’t placed my parts order due to multiple November posts on the Asus motherboard forum raising a variety of compatibility issues with the Samsung 950 PRO series PCIe NVMe M.2 on Skylake builds. Has anyone built a system with the 950 and had issues with Asus Z170 or H170 motherboards? The last system I built with fresh technology had issues that took lots of effort to resolve. I’d rather not repeat that experience. I’m wondering if I should bump the Samsung 950 off my list and substitute a Sandisk Extreme Pro.
Hi Everyone, there is alot of comms here regarding to gpu or not, Im running a I7,16gig, onboard intel gpu, SSD and lightroom cc only. I want to know who here has real world feedback for the use of a gpu card in day to day editing, I’m a wedding photographer processing large amount of raw files every day, thanks for your time :-)
I know this article is updating the old i4790k to the new skylake 6700k. How would the 5820k compare to the new 6700k? Would the xtra cores help out with lightroom/photoshop?
can anyone do a test with i7 6700K or i7 5960x to see what happens when you do multiple panoramas one after the other.
Does the additional cores and the improved architecture of the i7 5960x let you keep working on other images while the panorama are being processed in the background as long as you don’t reach your memory limit?
how the 4 Core i7 6700K or the 8 Cores i7 5960X cope with multiple panoramas and other tasks like spot removal while the panorama are being processed in the background?
I’m looking to upgrade my i7 3770K 32GB, 4K Display which is slow when the pano is being processed in the background.
my images are 80MP and doing panoramas of 150MP to 300MP and trying to work on other images while pano is running is almost impossible.
any experience or suggestions will be welcomed.
.
Let me guess; you simply hit RAM limit?
With Microsoft’s ICE I’ve made the same panorama (from 120x D810 NEF) on a 2500K with 16GB and a E8400 with 4GB. Both give the same result; straight to RAM limit, then bottlenecked by disk speed. The 2500K was still a bunch faster though.
If you hit RAM limit, pretty much everything will be slow.
Thank you for the information Cohen,I only hit the ram limit if I do more then one panoramas at the same time.
the issue I have is when one panorama is processing at the background (lets say reaching 18GB out of the 32) and I try to work on another image doing retouching it’s very slow. my images are not no SSD but the LR catalog is on SSD and I have full size previews. my plan is to get 2 M.2 PCIe 512GB one for the LR Cataloge + OS (Windows 10)and one for the recent Images I need to work on. once I have processed the images they will be moved to the normal HD.
I wanted to get a decent CPU that can handle more then one task in lightroom at the same time like running panorama processing while doing other editing work like spot removal, white balance, and applying filters on other images.
if anyone have a strong machine and can let me know what happens when they have a panorama running in the background if they can still work on other images without any slowdown that would be great to know their spec.
Thanks for this post, Nasim!
My older (6 years) AMD 6 core was at the end of its life. Even underclocked 10% it was becoming less stable all the time so this was timely (needed a good Christmas present for myself.)
With the 6700 in such sort supply and the prices getting jacked up I decided to go for the I7-5820K and the ASUS X99A.
Here is my setup:
I7-5820K OC’d to 4400Mhz
ASUS X99-A/USB 3.1 Motherboard
Corsair RM750i 750W (runs fanless until about 300W)
Cooler Master HAF 912 Mid Tower (just barely big enough for all my drives)
Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO Cooling Fan (only $29 and so much quieter that a water cooler)
Patriot Viper 4 DDR4 PC4-21300 32GB (4 x 8GB) 2666 MHz
Samsung 512GB 950 Pro M.2 NVMe (the star of the show!!!)
From my old build I brought along 2 512 SSDs, 3 3Tb spinning drives, and a DVD drive.
I have added a SD reader/USB3 dual port to the case
and two driver carriers to perform backups (have to reboot to recognize the drives but it boots so fast this is not a big issue)
I reused my ASUS GTX660 graphics card as it still performs quite well.
I only have one of the ten SATA ports still open.
My main work is making time lapse videos so having this new setup will cut my processing time by a third based on a few test runs. I shoot RAW with my D7100 and process in Lightroom together with LRTimelapse.
I have been organizing my photos by year for my regular photography but keeping just a single LR catalog for my time lapse images. Its almost up to 140k. Time to split it up perhaps but I am not having any performance issues even when I was using my old PC.
Thanks again, especially for the M.2 suggestion.
Thank you for your post Dean,
I’m in the same position you where before your upgrade. I would appreciate if you could let me know how your computer perform while a panorama is running in the background. can you still work on other images with good response or the lightroom starts to slow down (see post 61).
if you are up to a test I can send some images for you test with (80MP phase one IQ280) to do a panorama.
by the way which screen resolution you are using 4K or less? as 4K screens are quite a heavy thing for lightroom and slowing down everything.
Thanks again, I have similar GTX 670 that I will be keeping too.
Assaf,
I did a test with some images from my D7100 and for a 5 image pano it took 20 seconds to generate the preview and another 40 seconds to complete the background task. This was with the files stored on a standard hard drive. I moved the files to a SSD and the times dropped to 15s and another 30s for a total of 45s. For an additional test I moved the folder to the M.2 drive and the times were slightly faster, about 42 s for the complete pano generation.
While it was working on the task I had full use of LR as the CPU never peaked above 35%. My memory usage hit about 13Gb out of the 32Gb.
Your files would put the system under even more of a load but its important to determine where the bottlenecks in performance are actually coming from.
I don’t have a 4k monitor but I have a Dell U2711 27″ running at 2560×1440 and a second monitor running at 1920×1080.
I hope this helps.
Thank you very much for your time and test, it is quite encouraging to know it is working well.
if you wish I can send you a set of my files to do the same just use the M.2 if you have space. see if you can still work while the pano is running in the background on one of the IIQ files, and if is not lagging or slower then your files.
all the best Assaf.
Nassim,
I’m sorry but i can’t understand the prices mentioned for both mobos : the real price is more than 30% HIGHER !!!
I did a simple math, and additionned the mentioned priced and here is the REAL cost :
Full build : $ 3278 (my sum) vs $ 2104 (your mentioned cost)
Compact build : $ 2208 (my sum) vs $1472 (your mentioned cost)
Is there any reason ?
Because I thought it’s a good deal, especially for the compact one. But than when I checked the real price, it is a completely different think.
Thank you in advence for your explanation and great help.
Nasim is not including the optional storage drives in the Grand Total costs.
Thankx FlynnPC !
Mea Culpa Nassim.
You can delete my post if needed. It polute the article more than it adds a value ;)
Thank you for a great informative read.
It has convinced me to stop considering Mac and go for a 1st time custom build. Since I have no experience I will have it built by competent people.
I did find a more than decent local place that offers the package from but the don’t offer mentioned motherboard and m2 SSD.
Would an MSI Z170a M7 be a good alternative paired with 2 evo 850 250gb drives (one for is the other as scratch for PS)with 2 2tb 72k hdds?
Hi, very nice build… for a uber pro. ;)
Since I’m barely an amateur and I’m not doing any video editing… would you consider a “mere” i5 a good solution for Lightroom and some Photoshop?
I own a 70D so not really in the real of heavy lifting in terms of raw files.
Thanks.
Nassim,
Nice article. I have been spec-Ing out my new machine for weeks. I came to the same relative hardware choices as you did, without having read your article. The gaming 7 mobo, I will use a 512 m.2 for the OS and another for Lightroom catalog and cache. Ssd for photos, core I7. It’s uncanny how close my hardware list matches yours. We,deviate a bit on case and power, but that’s no big concern. I choose define r5 blackout edition with no window. For RAM I’m leaning towards 32 Gb but may bump it up to 64 just to remove any doubt. I’m also adding in asus pro art 27 inch monitor.
Nassim,
I want to build a nice computer for photo processing of Canon RAW files using Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Photoshop. My current (outdated) computer is running Windows Vista Home (sad to say).
What I have come up with for my next computer is as follows:
– Intel Core i7-6700K 4.0 GHz Quad-Core Processor
– Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU Cooler
– Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 Motherboard
– Samsung 512GB 950 Pro M.2 NVMe Internal SSD (x2) – 1 GB
– Crucial Ballistix Sport DDR4 PC4-19200 32 GB Kit (4×8 GB)
– MSI GeForce GTX 970 Gaming 4G Graphics Card
– Corsair RM1000i 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular Power Supply Unit
– Cooler Master HAF X 942 Full Tower Desktop Case (Midnight Black)
– Windows 10 Pro
I have many USB external hard drives that I store my photos on. Do you see a reason for me to have the Samsung SSD drives and the WD HDD Raid with the setup that I present here?
Any comments? Will this work and do you see any problems?
I apologize that I am new to this.
Also, am I missing something – do I need to purchase a network card and sound card? What about Compact Flash card drive and SD card drive? I need a DVD drive as well.
Thanks for your patience!
Dean
The point of the Samsung 950 is to increase speed. External USB drives is about the slowest thing you can get…
Coen, I realize that. The external drives are simply for archiving. I have over a dozen that I have labeled by content and they are not usually connected to my computer.
I was looking to hear comments about the setup that I have chosen to go with. I have ordered the parts listed above and they should arrive on Wednesday.
Thanks,
Dean
I think I’ve said most already in other comments, but here you go;
The 6700K is monstrously expensive; in few applications is it worth the added cost over thet i5 6600(K).
A Z170 board is not needed unless you plan to overclock the system.
The Samsung 950 drives are very expensive; I still have to see a LR or other photo-related benchmark to see if it’s really worth it.
The 4×8 GB RAM blocks your way to 64 GB. If you buy 2x16GB now, you have two slots left open to upgrade to 48 or 64. By picking four smaller 8 GB DIMMs, you fill up all slots already. Every single desktop I bought over the past 10 years I’ve eventually upgraded to four DIMMs.
The MSI 970 card you picked lacks a 2nd (and 3rd) Displayport. You can’t connect a 2nd 4K screen to that. DVI (the MSI provides a 2nd one of those) is going the way of the dodo; why would you pick that over 2x additional DP? Note that the entire Dell *15 line-up of screens already dumped DVI.
The PSU you choose is hugely oversized; half will be fine
The tower is also oversized; but if you like it; go for it.
Thanks for your detailed reply, Coen. What video card would you recommend in place of the MSI 970?
Thank you,
Dean
If you want to have a 970, get a EVGA 04G-P4-3975-KR
But if you don’t game, the 970 is simply wasted. A 950 or 960 does just as well
Thanks for your reply. Maybe I will get into gaming. Would you say I am building a good machine?
Thanks,
Dean
Expensive; yes. Good; depends on how you define the word.
I’m looking to upgrade my GTX 670 Card to something better, I am using one 4K display. I have very big raw files 80MP and extremely big panorama 200-450MP.
which card you will recommend?
is the Nvidia Quadro XXX? makes any difference and worth investing in? or GTX 980 will do just fine?
I have a new i7 5960X with fast M.2 PCI Express ssd
Thanks,
Assaf
If you plan on gaming on that 4K screen you’re looking on dropping a load of cash even to be able to play on medium to low settings. To be honest I would prefer a second 1080 or 1440 screen paired with a 980ti over trying to get decent performance out of a 4K screen.
Why do you want to replace the 670?
I don’t care about games anymore, but spends hours and days on lightroom processing images,
when I move the white balance on the panoramas I sometimes get black screen until the image preview reloads (develop module).
on my normal images (80MP) the sliders moves ok but the redraw on the preview images is slightly lagging, and on panoramas, 200-400MP its lagging significantly more.
I use Phase one IQ 280 so the raw processing might be heavier then the normal canon or sony raw files.
any recommendation on recommended graphic card for lightroom will be appreciated.
maybe the 9XX series as opposed to the 6XX has better performance with lightroom, or even the quadro?
also as I’m using 4K screen lightroom is working much harder to redraw the preview.
when I’m running the GPU-Z the GPU memory used is between 1600MB – 1900MB either if its a pano image of 400MP or normal 80MP so I guess the GPU reloads and changes its memory depending on what its displaying at that moment. so 4GB cards will have less reloading to do than my current 2GB.
I highly doubt it. But you might want to search for benchmarks.
With GPU memory; if it’s there; it tends to get used. This does not necessarily mean that performance is degraded if it’s not there.
Did you check RAM usage with the pano’s? Go to resource management to check.
I have 64GB DDR and the pano reaches 12.8 OUT OF 64gb
Thank you all for your contributions to this forum. I’ve found it one of the most useful forums for digital photographers. It even gave me the courage to replace my 7-year old Dell with a home build to better focus on Lightroom (mostly) and Photoshop (some) editing.
One question I have, if it’s not too late, is later this week I’ll be migrating from one hard drive to the new system which has one 256G m.2 NVMe, one 256G SATA SSD, and a 128G SATA SSD, plus a 2T hard drive for photo file storage. Which drives should I use for the OS (Win7), LR/PS CC, and PS scratch disk to get the best peformance? I ‘m editing 25MB still files with some video possibly in the future.
Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
And thanks again for all the terrific comments.
Tom
Tom,
From what I have read you want the the catalog(s) and the scratch/cache folder on as fast a drive as possible. Ditto for the OS. I’m guessing the motherboard you chose will support the ultra fast 32gbit per second rate, to take advantage of the M.2 NVME, otherwise whats the point. So the M.2 is your fastest drive so that’s the candidate for O.S. and cache/scratch. Will that be enough space, i don’t know. Because i suffer from claustrophobia i didn’t settle for one M.2. For my setup i went with Gigabyte LGA 1151 Z170X Gaming 7 motherboard (dual M.2 drive support). I put 2 Samsung 950 Pro 512GB drives on that board. The first is My C:\ drive for the OS and application installs. The second is the E:\ drive is purely for Lightroom, for catalog(s) and the cache. I told lightroom to use up to 100GB of cache on that drive. I have 1 1TB Samsung Evo 840 SSD for the D:\ for picture storage and other data storage needs.
It may be overkill but i wanted the fastest response from the OS drive and the LR drive and I didn’t know if i would run out of space with just a single M.2 When it comes to space on the fast drive, I figure it’s better to be looking at it then looking for it.
Tom, as Phil already pointed out, put both OS and scratch on the fastest drives you have in the system, which is basically your NVMe volume
Thank you both. Perhaps I should ditch the two SSDs and double the capacity of the NVMe card to 512G. My MB has room for only one m.2 card.
I also recently built a Skylake system based on reading Nasim’s blog. I have the Gigabye LGA1151 Z170X Gaming 7 motherboard with dual M.2 drive support. I currently have 32 GB of RAM and (2) 512 GB Samsung M.2 NVME SSDs as Nasim recommended. My Windows 10 64-Bit Pro operating system, Adobe Lightroom, and Adobe Photoshop all reside on one of the M.2 drives. I do not have any other SSDs at this time, but plan to add over time, including some spinning drives, following Nasim’s recommendations.
Good luck. I just thought that I would share what I have.
Dean
Thanks, Dean. I think I’ll tweak my build to include a dual m.2 motherboard and start with the 512 GB NVMe Samsung for OS and LR. That will give me room to expand into the second slot if I become a heavy PS user in the future. Does it matter if the OS (Win 10), and Lightroom (application, catalogue) are on the same drive so long as there is sufficient room for them and some ‘headroom’, or are two separate drives preferable (i.e one 512 GB NVMe or two 256 GB NVMe)?
Tom
Hi Nasim,
Awesome article. I have truly enjoyed reading this and are using it as a rough guide to my first build. I have read through the comments as well but due to my lack of experience and knowledge, I found myself unable to completely decide on some parts for the build. Can you please help me decide or guide me a bit more?
A little of what I’m trying to do with this build. Currently I work with a lot of photos and large RAW files. I heavily use programs such as Photoshop, Lightroom, PTGui Pro, and Photomatix. I also use Final Cut Pro X but more limited than the photo editing. Currently using Macbook Pros and Mac Minis to stitch large panoramas is taking way too long which of course is costing me profit. I would like this build to speed up scrubbing through RAW files, batching HDR RAW Images, stitching large panoramas, and rendering 3D images. I know that the I7-5820 is probably the better option with more cores but at the end, I want to go with the newer motherboards for future upgrades. I also use a Synology 1815+ server that’s utilizing the link aggregation of all 4 Gbit ports using Cat6 cables.
Here is what I’ve got so far:
Intel Core i7-6700K 4.0GHz Quad-Core Processor
Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO 82.9 CFM Sleeve Bearing CPU Cooler
Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 ATX LGA1151 Motherboard
NZXT S340 (Black) ATX Mid Tower Case
I’d like to see what you think would be best for the following:
64GB RAM
Power Supply
Video Card
Storage
Lastly, I’m confused about the M.2 slot and the use of NVMe. Can I just get this and not get an SSD since this PC will be used for processing vs storage? Everything will eventually be transferred back to the Synology 1815+. Should I get an SSD and a NVMe SSD to process everything locally then transfer? Also, is the motherboard I chose overkill for what I want to do?
Thanks again for all your help on this in advance.
Gage
Just found this page today and really enjoyed reading. I used pcpartpicker to compile a list of parts based on the mini configuration above. I added a cooler and only one extra 4TB drive. Here is my configuration – http://pcpartpicker.com/user/tamon77/saved/6r9323. Did I miss anything? Could I replace the m.2 SSD with another 4TB drive and be ok?
How do the two builds compare in real world editing speed? The smaller one has only 16gig which to me is a pretty severe limitation. Please advise.
Thanks for this great article!
At this moment it’s half a year later; 16 GB DIMMs are better available, cheap, and work perfectly fine. That means you can put 2x16GB = 32GB in a mini-ITX system. Even when buying a (m)ATX system I would go with 2x16GB over 4×8; the latter blocks the route to 64GB; the former does not.
In real usage, adobe lightroom and all associated adobe files on the M.2 (pictures, catalog, cache, scratch, etc), it is fast. loads 30MB DNG(s)in the blink of an eye. Importing raw and converting to dng still takes time, but its a fraction of the time it took me in the past. i only have 8 GB ram, for lightroom this isnt an issue . my lowly geforce ssc 970 is also not an issue, gpu doesnt get taxed by adobe much, only certain edits actually use the GPU. I can peg the CPU (core i7 6700k) quickly, but it is much better than what i was using in the past.
Hi Nasim,
Great post. I followed your lead and built a new photo editing system with the following components:
– Intel Core i7-6700K CPU
– Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 motherboard
– Noctua NH-D15 cooler
– Crucial 4x16GB (64GB) DDR4 2133 RAM
– Samsung 950 Pro M.2 512GB
– Fractal Design Define R5 case
– Old optical and SSD drives for storage, scratch disks
The build went perfect except one hiccup. I am trying to install Windows 10 from a USB stick to the M.2 drive and it will not install, no matter what I try. During the Windows 10 install, once I get to the point that I select the drive for the install (the M.2 drive), I get an error message. I got the M.2 drive specifically to be my OS drive, but I cannot get it to work. I have looked at a bunch of tech boards and there is a lot of misinformation but no solutions. I have no clue whether it is the M.2 drive, the motherboard, Windows 10, or the boot drive. Any suggestions about what I should do to troubleshoot it?
What does the error say, and what USB are you using?
Coen, thanks for following up. I cannot recall the specific error message that I kept getting, as I ended up returning the 950 Pro. I replaced it with a Samsung 850 EVO, which has been fine.
Microsoft states on a Win10 page that you should put the USB stick in a port, install the Win10 boot software, turn off the system with the USB stick in place, restart, and boot into Win10 and do the install. This did not work with the 950 Pro install nor the 850 EVO install. One error message I got was that Win10 would not install because the drive was using GPT as the partitioning scheme. I changed it to MBR, and I got a message that it would not work with MBR. I am not kidding.
The only way I could get Win10 to install on the 850 EVO was to select the USB stick from the list on the F12 boot menu when the bios screen appears. When I did that, it worked. It was, and is, in MBR, not GPT.
hi, after 15 years of apple use and always swore to never go to windows again, 4 months ago i made the switch to syrface pro 4 and custom pc
i7 6700k porcessor, 32 gb ddr4 3000 ram , samsung m2 512 ssd and 2 samsung evo 850 in raid 0. But in comaprison to my mac mini from 4 years old, my lightroom and pc in general feels slow. thought that it was going to fly but that’s not the case. any suggestions?
David, that’s certainly not right – your PC should be flying compared to an underpowered Mac Mini. What is it that you are doing that is making things slow? How big is your catalog and where are you storing all the files?
Don’t RAID 0 SSD’s; no practical benefit from it.
Also; you got all on SSD? Or did you put in an old HDD?
no hdd, one 512 m2 ssd with OS and programs and catalogue, rest is on 2 512 ssd on raid and backup 2 external hard drives. screen is lg 34uc97
even if i scroll through my images in develop module it takes to much time to load and to show the next one, even my 13 year old daughter told me last night dad why are the pictures taken so long to show :(
got 32gb ddr4 3000 ram but in cam it shows default 1500???
and also gtx970 but unchecked it with lightroom
i found some LR performance articles online. put the cache on the fastest drive and in the settings make it as large as you can afford, i put mine up to 100GB on the m.2. run the catalogs from the m.2 as well. that may help
thanks but check and check, honestly cuite dissapointed with the m2, in benchmarks it flyes, but day to day. checked all your recommendations and it allready was that way, but still slow :(
I just built this exact system, however with 32 gig RAM instead of 64. I used a 512gb M.2 which I have set as my scratch drive and lrcat drive, and a 256gb M.2 for my C drive where I just have the OS and programs. I’m using 2- 2tb HDD’s for storage. This machine flies….it’s easily 5 times faster in boot up and program launch time, especially Photoshop and Lightroom CC.
I’ve named this machine supercomputer! I haven’t had any issues at all with anything running or launching slow.
Per my post above, I reversed the drive use. The 512gb M.2 is my C drive with the OS and program installations. The 256gb M.2 is my scratch and Lightroom catalog/preview drive. Sorry for the mixup.
Has anyone tried to use Intel’s Smart Response Technology to pair a SSD with a HDD for a hybrid drive? Prebuilt hybrid drives have too small of a SSD, so I was thinking of this solution for images. e.g. a 500GB SSD with 2TB mirror HDD. (I currently have ~600GB of images, and add 2-5GB a month so I hope this will last me a couple of years).
Mirror HDD?
You have the HDD in RAID 1 with the SSD? I hope not…?
No. On a server with dedicated raid control I setup a hardware level RAID 10 of six HDD and then used SRT to have the a 2TB SSD for cache. Wondering if anyone has done this on a desktop.
Even if done without a mirror; has anyone used SRT with a SSD and HDD on a desktop?
Tim — I was inspired by this thread to build a Samsung 950 pro SSD 500GB (NVMe) for my OS and LR. 500 GB of photos on a 2TB Western Digital HDD. Only 16 G of RAM. Still, it’s very fast. A joy to edit in the develop module compared to my previous Dell.
I was wondering if you could help. I just recently picked up a Gigabyte Z170X-UD5 Mobo, Intel i7 6700, 950 Pro M.2 NVMe, and 64gb ram. I am still running Win7…. have not made the switch to 10 yet, and not sure that I want to either, but that would be another question anyway. I am having a problem trying to intasll Win 7 with this mobo and M.2 drive. From reading on other sites, it appears that you have to boot from a USB drive, as Win 7 will not install from the CD. Also, the 950 pro shows up in the list of drives in the bios, but no drives at all show up when trying to install Win7. I have read up about what needs to be done to install the OS, but have not had any luck yet. I was wondering if you could shed any light on the matter, and provide some much needed assistance.
Skylake dropped some form of older USB support, so you can’t just install W7 from USB. You either need to do it from DVD or a modified USB install. Various mobo manufacturers have made available tools to included the additionally needed software onto the USB install. This has noting to do with the M.2 and will occur with any W7 install on Skylake.
It wouldn’t install from the win 7 DVD either. From searching and reading up, I downloaded a file from gigabyte website and have to run this and copy files from DVD to usb so I can install win 7. It has to do with NVMe and UEFI. The bios saw the M.2, but when I tried to initially install from DVD it said there were no hard drives intalled.
I had a similar problem with booting from a USB stick to install Win10. The solution that worked for me was to turn off the system without a USB stick in a USB slot on the computer. Once off, I inserted the USB stick with the Win10 installer on it. When the Gigabyte screen appears, hit F12 to go into the boot menu, and select the USB stick. The Win10 installer launched, and I did not get an error message. It took me about 2 days of troubleshooting to get to this point, and this procedure worked the first time I tried it.
I have tried just about everything also. Have changed every setting possible. From the Gigabyte website, I downloaded the USB installation tool, have watched at least a half dozen videos explaining how to get Win 7 to install using USB, as it says it cannot install from the DVD. Have downloaded drivers, etc. I cannot get Win 7 to install. I keep getting stuck where the installation error screen says no drivers are installed. Windows sees the 950 Pro M.2, but I continually get error messages after trying to install drivers. It shows up in my BIOS, and I have UEFI enabled. The only thing I see that may indicate a problem is when in the BIOS you scroll down to NVMe and click on it, nothing shows up, so I am not sure if that is an indication of a problem or not. According to the manual, you should see info on the M.2 drive there, but nothing is there. Will be calling Gigabyte and Samsung Monday to see if they can help.
Vinnie, please note that Windows 7 does not have built-in support for the latest technology, since it is an old operating system. Your best bet would be to install Windows 10 to support it all, but if that’s not the route you want to take, then it will be a bit painful. No standard Windows 7 install will ever work whether you are going to be using a DVD or a USB drive – you will need to let the operating system know about the existence of the M.2 storage device by loading the specific driver before the operating system goes through the install process. It has been a while since I have done installs on the Windows 7 OS, but from what I remember, you need to boot from the install disk (whether DVD or USB doesn’t matter), then once the installer comes up, you need to click “Load Driver” in a place that asks something like “where to install windows?”. Then put the storage driver in the root of your flash drive, browse to it and select. Once you do that, it should go through the driver initialization and you should be able to see the M.2 drive right after that. My recommendation would be to temporarily disconnect or disable all other hard drives in the system, so that Windows 7 installs on the M.2 as a “C” drive and thinks of it as the first drive in the system.
Hope this helps!
All my other drives are disconnected. The M.2 is the only drive connected other the the CD/DVD drive. When first trying to install from the Win 7 DVD, it would not find the M.2 drive. Searching the internet, I found a number of sites that said you had to boot from a DVD after copying driver files and copying Win 7 to the USB. The Gigabyte website also had instructions to do this as well as files to copy to the USB drive. When I did that, the M.2 drive was recognized and the driver for it was installed. Once I clicked to continue the install, I then lost my keyboard and mouse, and I got an error message that then said no USB drivers were installed and I could not proceed any further. I called Gigabyte three times before I was able to actually get to speak with someone who pointed me to the instructions on their website. After explaining to them I already did that and it didn’t work, I was told that I must have done something wrong or didn’t follow directions properly. Samsung has a driver for the 950 Pro M.2 on their website, but the OS must be installed in order to use it. Here is a link from the Samsung website which has the driver file, a user manual to install the driver file. http://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/minisite/ssd/download/tools.html The photos and instructions indicate the OS already installed, so this will not work, since the OS is not installed.
How can I get Windows 10 if there is no OS installed on the M.2 drive? I was under the impression that to get the free upgrade Windows would have to see a previous version installed. I initially was just going to connect my old hard drive and clone it to the M.2 drive, but was told that this would not work if the old HD was set in the bios as an IDE drive, not ACHI, which is how it is. I could probably set the bios in the new Gigabyte Mobo to Legacy instead of UEFI, but that would defeat the purpose of having the M.2 drive and the benefits of it. My main reason for wanting to stay with Windows 7 at this time was that I read that some software may not run properly, or may not work at all with Windows 10. I use LR6 a lot and have CS6 as well, but also have other software such as Photomatix, DxO, and ON1, as well as Fast Raw Viewer, and X-Rite i1 Display Pro. With uncertainty about compatibility of Windows 10 with other software, this is a concern to me.
Thanks for your response.
The article and comments are great, thanks everyone.
I would appreciate thoughts on a “cost no object” mobo. I want to go with two M.2 NVME drives, someday a PCIE NVM SSD, and I also want to run numerous hard drives, say at least be able to do 6. (I regulary process huge sets of D810 images for time lapses, “regular” photography, and large image sets for stacking for astrophotography. Need lots of hard drives for basic storage, with plans to work with “active” image stuff on the faster drives.) With all the confusion around using this M2 slot disables that SATA port(s) I’d appreciate help.
Can anyone point me to a mobo that would support all the drives I envision?
Many thanks!
Responding to my own questions, I did come across this mobo that looks like it would meet my needs at a high cost… But totall out of stock… Gigabyte LGA 1151 Intel Z170
http://www.amazon.com/Gigabyte-Intel-Motherboard-GA-Z170X-Gaming-G1/dp/B013E37GCO?ie=UTF8&dpID=512Q3Ns1jyL&dpSrc=sims&preST=_SL500_SR160%2C160_&refRID=JC6SP8FRGGX6RCGZXKR7&ref_=pd_lutyp_simh_1_1
First of all; M.2 NVME drives are PCI-e, the form-factor is just different. There is no confusion about what disables what; manuals are pretty clear about that.
What you need to understand is that the chipset has a fixed number of “lanes” available; 26 for the Z170, 22 for the H170 and 18 for the B150. Let’s stick with the Z170 for a moment;
You want 6 SATA HDD’s; that eats up the first 6 lanes; we have 20 left
6 lanes are fixed for USB 3.0, non-negotionable; 14 lanes left
Then if you want three times 4 lanes for PCI-e SSD’s, be they M.2 or over PCI-e x4 slot, you eat up another 12 lanes; leaving only 2 lanes for the NIC, PCI-e x1 slots, USB 3.1 and other stuff.
So what you want is possible in theory, but I can’t think of one that implemented that w/o sacrificing two SATA ports. It seems they all prefer to keep alive the USB 3.1 ports instead.
The Intel X99 platform offers more lanes directly from the CPU, especially when using anything over the cheapest.
However, I can’t think why you would want three PCI-e SSD’s in addition to 6 SATA drives. If you just want two M.2 drives; you can convert any PCIe x4 slot to an M.2 slot with a simple cheap adapter card. The earlier mentioned Asus Z170 Pro Gaming can do that. That board is without any “switching”; nothing disables anything else. Introducing a 3rd PCI-e ‘outlet’; be it a M.2 slot or PCI-e x4 slot is bound to introduce “switching / limiting” or it means the absense of some common features.
Spending $500 on a mobo is just madness. But it’s your money
Coen, thank you that is extremely helpful. So the boards that have additional SATA controllers are still bound by the 26 lane limitation on the Z170… That is a key fact.
Difficult decisions, I may need to reconsider an X99 platform. I think the available CPUs all are 140w which I don’t like. I have an old i7 2600k Sandy bridge OC’s to 4.4GHZ which still does remarkable well… Seems we haven’t come that far since that time at least for processor horsepower. NVME does look like it will be a big advantage for my workflow, though, even with similar processor speeds.
You can get two PCI-e x4 SSD’s working besides 6 SATA HDD’s on the mentioned Asus Z170 Pro gaming. X99 is for most people a huge waste of money. Only the introduction of a 3rd PCI-e SSD in addition to 6 SATA HDD’s introduces problems. You can probaby get away with it if you get two SATA ports from a PCI-e x1 card, but these controllers are nowhere near as reliable as the integrated Intel one.
CPU speed didn’t increase much over the past 5.5 years indeed. I wouldn’t upgrade a i7-2700K now. You can use a PCI-e SSD on a Sandy Bridge board just as well, just not with PCIe 3.0. But the biggest gains in normal usage are in random read/write anyway, not the sequential read speed.
Thanks again Coen.
So the thing that bothers me the most now is when I download a group of pictures and load them in Bridge or Lightroom to preview and find the best ones. It looks like disk i/o is somewhat of a bottleneck during that process but I could be wrong and the CPUs show very busy but not saturated. (Could memory bandwidth be the limiting factor there?)
But my question is, if Bridge is reading 1,000 D810A image files to preview, is the disk IO going to be random or sequential?
Memory bandwith is probably not the limiting factor. Keep in mind that a process might depend on a previous calculation that’s still running. That way you can end up with a situation w/o 100% CPU load but where an increased clockspeed will still yield more performance.
If you have them on HDD now, you can hear if they are stored sequential or not.
…and thanks for the idea of just going with a PCI-e SSD in my current system… I will seriously consider that option.
Keep in mind that most have longer boot times compared to SATA SSDs anyway, so the benefits … are small. Very small. I’ve spend thousands on pc hardware over the year, but spending on larger / more monitors is by far the section that gives the most benefit for the longest time.
Coen thanks again for all the comments. I’ve concluded I’m not quite ready for a new system in that the performance improvements over my current system wouldn’t really justify the cost and hassle. I’m getting a 1TB SSD and will use that in my current system for active image processing work, along with bumping up my memory to 32GB. (I do stacking of astronomy images quite often and have been maxing out my memory during some operations, not something most people would run up against probably.)
The advantages of waiting, stuff gets better/faster/cheaper ;-)
What is your current system, Richard?
Nasim,
I just came across this build for the Skylake 6700K. I am building a new computer using the 6700k. Would you still recommend the Gigabyte MB or would you pick another one. I ask because of the heat problem with the placement of the 950 Pro. Also with regards to memory. The CPU supports dual channel memory. What is the advantage of filling the four
memory slots as opposed to just two. Will there be any increase in bandwidth as with quad channel MB’s.
Does you tower setup leave the full 16 lanes for the graphics cars.
I would appreciate any help I can get
No advantage of filling the four slots over two slots. But if you want 64GB, you can only get that with 4×16. No increased bandwidth with 2×16 vs 4×16.
Yes, 16 full lanes for the GPU.
one small advantage of filling 4 slots as opposed to 2 for the same overall amount of RAM is in the unlikely event of a problem with one of the memory modules – so if you have 4 x 16 rather than 2 x 32 then you would need to replace a smaller (cheaper) unit…. but then you have twice as many sticks of memory so perhaps twice the (very small) probability of a single stick failing. . . . but having 2 free also gives room for expansion later . . . but 4 x 16 is probably cheaper than 2 x 32 – oh, decisions decisions! I have gone for a matched kit of 4 x 16 as when I purchased it was cheaper than 2 x 32 (however currently I can get a single 16GB corsair vengeance module for £62 and a single 8GB module for £30 so not a lot in it now really). I also went for 4 as my build is silent (so no fans at all) and I thought that 4 smaller modules would probably give out less heat that 2 bigger ones – but this was just a guess I have no evidence to support it!
32GB DIMMs in DDR4 only exist in the ECC flavor
I thanked you for your answers to my questions but did no use the reply button under your post. I hope you saw it.
From all your posts it is easy to see you are really up on your hardware. I was drawn to this post because of the Gigabyte motherboard and the use of the m.2 ssd. I am not a gamer or big into photo editing I just want a fast computer. If you where building a new machine with this in mind what would you pick for a MB, Memory amount, Video card, Power Supply and a mix of ssd’s and HDD’s. I am going to use the 6700K CPU. Money is important but not the deciding factor. I know this is asking a lot of you so any help, or insight you can give me will be greatly appreciate. Thanks, Ed
I did see your reply. I’m subscribed to this article in the sense that I get an email with each new comment. I just didn’t see a further question in it ;). There really is no difference between 2 DIMMs or 4 DIMMs. However, larger DIMMs hold their resell value better, because over time, everyone wants more RAM. If you use four 4GB DIMMs, those need to be moved out to upgrade beyond 16GB. More DIMMs also create more stress on the memory controller, but that’s not really an issue, unless you have a socket 1366 system, where using 6 DIMMs often requires additional voltage on the memory controller or otherwise creates instability.
It’s important to note that you can get like 90% of the performance for a whole lot less money. If you don’t overclock the CPU or use SLi / CF, there is almost no reason to pick a Z170 board. A H170 or B150 (no RAID) board works just as well.
If you are not into gaming or use applications that use the GPU for hardware acelleration, you can stick with the integrated Intel graphics. If you do, make sure the mobo you pick has a Displayport. Something like an ASRock H170M Pro4
If you go with a dedicated GPU, something like a GTX 960 seems to be just fine. Lightroom only seems to use GPU acelleration in a few cases anyway.
With SSD’s; I would still go with a regular SSD, simply because of the price. Something like a Crucial MX200, as large as you need. HDD’s; buy as needed. 7200 rpm ones make more noise, but are faster. Pick the ones with 1TB platters or larger. In 7200 rpm that means average read speed of ~160 MB/s (HD-Tune), on 5400 rpm that means ~120 MB/s.
Power supply; a Corsair CS450M is just fine. If you do go with a 970, size it up a bit.
Memory; get as much as you need. RAM is cheap, very cheap these days. So 2×8 or 2×16. Don’t bother with 2×4. If you don’t buy a Z-board, RAM will run at 2133 MHz, so no need to spend extra on higher clocks.
Thanks again for your thoughts for my new system. When I mentioned the Z170 I forgot to tell you I had already bought it along with the 950 pro. I was going to buy the Gigabyte game 7 board before you mentioned the loss of lanes by using the 950 pro along with the heat problem. I think you talked about another board where the 950 would get cooled by the front intake fan and no loss of lanes. I like asus boards but am open to any good MB any suggestion would be great. I was thinking of using the 950, A 2TB ssd and for a HDD one 4TB. No raid no OC 16GB 2×8. I was thinking 2400 or 26?? MHz but 2133 should work fine. Thanks for being so kind with your knowledge Ed
Thought I would let you know I took your suggestions for my new Windows 10 system.
With your help I went with my needs and not my wants.
Thanks for all your help
You’re welcome.
What did you end up getting?
As I told you when I found this posting I already had the Gigabyte gaming 7 board, the 6700K CPU and the 950 pro. I do no gaming and very light Photoshop work. I do some video editing so not a total loss. I was going to get the 970 video card, 32 GB of really fast ram, 750 w PS, 2TB SSD, and 2 4TB WD black HDD’s. What I did go with was 16GB of 2400 ram on sale, 650 PS, 1 5TB WD Black HDD and no 2TB SSD. As you can see you saved me some real money by making me stop and think about what would fit my needs.
Thanks for all you do to support this group.
MONITOR. 4k or 2.5k? I love the look of a retina screen on my MacBookPro, but I’ve heard that 4k external monitors slow down image rendering, and worse, 4k makes the image look very small on screen —- so you need to scale up creating artifacts.
I’m looking at 27″ monitors now and having a hard time deciding on 4k vs 2.5k. Have any of you tried both? Do you have any impressions as to the value of 4k for editing photographs?
Thank you.
Thinking about this coming from a long time Mac user. Is there a Firewire 800 card that could fit into this machine for older drives that I have? What about thunderbolt 2? Thanks
I did a clean install of Windows 10 on a Samsung 850 EVO 500GB and it takes 2 minutes to boot. To speed up this process, I set up the fastest boot option in bios, but it didn’t appear to improve the speed. Any ideas why the boot time is so slow? I have three other drives in the system, including a Samsung 850 EVO 1TB, which I use for housing my images, and two optical drives, which I use for storage. Any ideas or suggestions are welcome.
Awesome! Sounds Really fast, must make my Mac feel like a turtle in comparison. Just waiting now for your hackintosh instructions, so I can build one of these fast machines, but without the urge to commit suicide by having to deal with Windows. Otherwise, it’ll be fairly pointless like a rap star in prison who owns a new Lambo… I thought I read something at one point about you or one of your contributing writers running or experimenting with a hackintosh setup, but can’t locate that article. I’d appreciate any links for successful hackintosh environments that specifically run Photoshop/Lightroom and Final Cut Pro. Thanks! Appreciate the work and all your articles!
Thank you for answering my questions. I never found a good answer for the memory slots on the web.
Ed
Hello, I’m looks to replicate the compact build however I would really like to have the usb type-c port. Do you have any recommendations?
I am trying to install windows 10 on an NVMe 950. I am at a loss as to how this is done. Do NVMe drivers have to be installed before windows. Is there an option for formatting the 950 or does windows do it. Motherboard is the Gigabyte Gaming 7. Is it just me or does the BIOS on the board leave a little to be desired
Thank you for any help you may have
Ed
I have been trying to install Win 7 on my Samsung 950 Pro with no luck. I have searched for fixes and found some that seemed promising, but in the end they have not worked. I followed the instructions on the Gigabyte website, downloaded the files to a usb, made a copy of of win 7 iso and tried to install. Doing that, it at least saw the 950 Pro in the bios and said it installed the driver, but then another problem arose… my mouse and keyboard stopped working and according to the bios, no usb devices were found. Its been one thing after another. You can see my previous post if you go back to June 1. Nasim replied also, but I still have yet to get it working. I understand with Win 7 there are not the required files and driver for the M.2 950 Pro, which is why I have tried every other suggestion I have found. Not sure about the Win 10 issues, but from what I read some people have had problems getting the 950 Pro M.2 to work with Win 10 as well.
Thank you for your comments. In my case I see the 950 Pro but not as an NVMe M.2 device. We must be missing something a lot of people are using the 950 Pro with this MB. I am using the M2H socket. I find nothing in the manual stating an order of use. Maybe there is one just don’t know. Under BIOS and peripherals there is no mention of a NVMe device being installed. I would think the MB would detect the socket as being used. Not sure if this is a Win 10 issue or a lack of understand Ed issue.
When I installed 2 M.2 drives, Win 10 recognized one and not the other. I had to go into device manager in Windows 10, find the second drive and set it as a drive with a drive letter. Once I did that, Win 10 recognized it and it works perfectly.
Are you using the gaming 7 MB. I can see it as I drive but it does not show up in the BIOS. I am only using one 950 Pro. If you are using the same MB did it show in your BIOS. Thanks ED
I’m using a Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 7 mobo. I did not see it in the BIOS which is when I thought that I should have installed each of the 2- 950 pros separately. Then I did some searching and found a similar issue with a different multiple drive set up but the problem was the same. That’s when I went into Device Manager>disk drives and found the second M.2 drive. From there I only had to set it as a drive and it showed up, functioning correctly.
Thanks for the information. After you got both 950’s working did either of them show up in the BIOS or peripherals tabs.
This will give me an idea of what to expect. Thanks again
Ed
They do not show up in the peripherals tab, but they both show up in the boot options tab. I don’t know if they were both there before I identified the second m.2 in device manager however. Hope that helps.
Jeff
Thanks for the information it is a big help.
Wow! What an amazing resource this is. However, I read about a third of the comments and got a little lost. Skipped to the end to see Coen seems to be the main replier to questions. Great to see the collaboration. We’re now several months on from when this article was first written… Is the spec still valid? Would a little update be appropriate given recent developments?
Nothing much changed. SSD’s dropped in price a bit. Newer SSD’s are often budget-oriented, often slower than what’s already on the market. The Samsung 950 remained as expensive as it was with marginal performance gains for normal users while the price premium is huge. nVidia released the GTX 1080 / 1070 and 1060; availability is poor, energy efficiency and performance increased a lot. AMD released the RX480 which is really AMD saying “we can now do with current tech what nVidia did two years ago”. RAM became cheaper since November, which is always good (as long as it lasts).
If you intended to get a GTX 970, change that to a GTX 1060. The DP1.4 ports of the 1060 allow you to connect to a 5K screen with a single cable (if they become available). The 1060 is also faster and uses less energy than the 970. But really; both remain gamers’ cards, I still haven’t seen any benches that show a gain when you buy a $300 card for normal PS / LR work over a $150 card (or even the iGPU).
Fully agree on the video card comments. They do not come into play much in LightRoom and are only in my system to keep the gamers happy.
Thanks for the responses
@Phil, I notice you went for two of the M.2 SSDs. Coen says marginal performance gains for normal users. Not discounting what he says at all, but I’m curious about what’s been your experience?
@Coen, would it be better to even use a lower spec card than the GTX 970?
Maybe I should say… if my budget was $1500 what CPU, Mobo, memory, graphics card, 2 x SSDs should I go with? I have the case, power supply and HDDs. This is a pure Lightroom machine.
I bet you wouldn’t notice the difference with a 960 or even 950.
Benchmarks are pretty much impossible to find, and GPU acceleration is pretty rare anyway.
Will post later on the $1500 build. But really; you don’t have to spend that much.
Happy not to spend $1500 if I don’t have to. Just looking for the best well-optimized cinfig. Should also say I use ON1 Photo 10 from within LR. I guess that means bot LR and ON1 will be running. Would that have an impact on cores or RAM?
Also, is it really worth me considering overclocking?
I was in desperate need for a new system. running lightroom off of a $400 laptop with bottom of the barrel specs and all pictures stored on a network attached storage device. so my experience going to m.2 was excellent. maybe not the experience most people will be dealing with. now I am happy thinking that I wont need to upgrade any components for quite some time, knowing me I will probably run this setup for more than 24-36 months without a change to the hardware, knock on wood that nothing malfunctions.
one note on the video card. although the card I put in was primarily for the gamers in the house, it did accomplish one of my build goals, a silent as possible build. the 970 ssc turns off its fans when not under load. also, lightroom will use the gpu on rare occasions such as creating panos.
overclocking, why not. as long as your system can deal with the extra heat. I used the gigabyte overclocking tool and did a modest overclock. set it, test it, and forget it. worked fine.
@Phil – I appreciate the comment about the 970 ssc… That’s definitely something I’ll be shooting for. Great to hear the overclocking deal was simple.
Overclocking means a bit more performance and (relatively) a lot more heat. You also need a -K CPU, a Z170 board and a CPU-cooler, as there is none included with the -K CPU’s; all of which are more expensive.
@Coen – you mentioned: Will post later on the $1500 build. But really; you don’t have to spend that much. Any chance you can spec something?
Here is an idea;
http://pcpartpicker.com/list/JYvDxY
The i5-6500 has very good price / performance ratio
The case is a very slick mATX case
Mobo is mATX with Intel NIC, M.2 slot and DP out. Very few boards do have the DP out.
The Crucial MX200 SSD’s support encryption (the cheaper ones dont’) and are MLC (not TLC, like the Samsung EVO’s)
The PSU is a very efficient one. Even though 360W, you can still add a GTX 1060 if you want.
RAM is cl.13 and 2133 MHz; it won’t run faster than 2133 on a H170 chipset anyway. This set has a bit faster timings
Note that a 500 GB Samsung 950 Pro costs $320, or 2.2 times more expensive per GB
Note that this build leaves open many options; you can always add an PCIe M.2 drive and GPU.
Depending on where you live / buy some upgrades or downgrades might make sense. Eg; it seems the Define Mini case is on the expensive side in the US compared to Europe.
If you really want to burn the other $500, it’s easy to do, but you won’t gain an equal percentage in performance.
I’ll certainly look into this in detail. My first thought though is why i5 when this very article talks about i6700k and pretty much everyone else is going for it? Is it they just *feel* it will be faster? Budget is not a problem for me. What is the issue is speed. BTW – I live in Nashville, TN and so will be ordering online (no Micro Center :( )
If you have the money, and you want the fastest, the i7 is the answer. For price/performance… it’s not, except some very specific HT-optimized workloads.
See here;
https://nl.hardware.info/reviews/6223/16/intel-core-i7-6700k–core-i5-6600k-skylake-review-6de-generatie-core-cpus-getest-benchmarks-igpu-adobe-photoshop-cs6
The gain with the i7 is pretty much equal with the clock frequency gain, meaning HT doesn’t do jack. The 6700K is higher clocked; that accounts for the most gain. It *is* faster, but not at the same rate that it *is* more expensive. However, if you look at used priced down the road, the 6700K might still make sense. Also; if you see the price increase as % on the whole system price; it might be worth it. If you want to overclock it though, you need a cooler and Z170 board. All of that jacks up the price quite a bit. Overclocking only gives you ~15% higher clocks.
With overclocking; keep in mind that most online posters boasting about “stable clocks” are full of […]; pretty much none of the “burn in / test / benchmark” tools will give an error, while a simple game might fail once in a while. Most of the “unexplainable” crashes then get blamed on Microsoft, nVidia, EA games, or whatever, but in reality the cause is with the OC. In the Core 2 Duo days you could happily OC 25% pretty much guaranteed, with no extra investment in boards or CPU, but those days are long gone.
I’ve spend thousands and thousands on hardware over the years, and yet I only own one i7*. My Skylake desktop has an 6600K, and the one I build in 2011 has a 2500K. An investment in monitors is almost always better. There are way too many people combining $1K+ systems with a crappy FHD monitor.
*in my laptop; when the only quad-core available was an i7; mobile i5 were all dual + HT until very recently.
You can change the i5-6500 into i7-6700K in the above build and add a CPU cooler. If you want to OC it; you need a Z170 board (and then I would also change the RAM).
Really good solid advice Coen. I am keen to see your suggestion for a I6700k system though… Just so I can compare.
Without OC:
http://pcpartpicker.com/list/LxPvWX
It tags on $175 for the i7 and cooler. More if you want a Z170 board (count on +$50 if you want a Z170 board with Intel NIC and DP). But depending on your tolerance for noise if the system is under load, you might want to get a 3rd party cooler anyway, then the $175 becomes less of course. But the Skylake Boxed cooler is nowhere near as bad as Boxed coolers were in the distant past.
If you are after a lot of SATA ports, and buy a dedicated GPU anyway, you might look into a C236 bord + Xeon E3-1230 v5 system. That Xeon is comparable to the i7-6700 (non-K), but is $40 cheaper. The C236 boards are more expensive though. The C236 supports 8 native SATA ports. The C232 is also compatible with said Xeon, but doesn’t have the 8 ports.
full disclosure, i have not read the entire thread
Through much research, this tread included, i built a system consisting of core i7-6700k, gigabyte z170x gaming 7, two M.2(s) 950 nvme 515mb, and a 1 TB SSD, plus a nvidia 970 ssc. i also used corsair 760w psu that runs fanless when not under load. my goal was fast hard drives for photo editing, and a quiet system. secondary was something that worked for the kids gaming.
I believe its all still valid. if anything things may be coming down in price, but the specs still work. awesome setup having 2 32gbit/sec m.2 drives on the motherboard.
for me, this is what i went with…
c:\ 512GB M.2 for program installs and OS
d:\ 1 TB SSD for the kids gaming files and a little extra storage
e:\ 512GB M.2 for lightroom. all of my cache/scratch plus my working photo sets.
boots in about 3-4 seconds. i can edit photos quickly with lightroom. the machine is very quiet and the kids can play games in between.
I have synology external storage as well, to keep everything safe and for long term storage.
i posted a few pics here https://pcpartpicker.com/b/ygVYcf
Best build recommendation for $1,500 to $2k?
Heavy Lightroom use.
Thanks!
I put a build together and am wondering if there is any feedback.
No need to spend so much on a Z170 board, especially not with a single GPU and non-K i5. You can cut $100 there.
Why spend more on the 850 EVO compared to a Crucial MX200?
Don’t get a 970 with 2xDVI; it makes no sense
What do you intend to use the 970 for anyway?
I was wondering if you can help me out, since you replied to one of my previous posts, and seem to follow a lot of others on here. I did get Windows 7 installed on my new build using an i7 6700 3.4Ghz, Gigabyte Z170X-UD5, Samsung 950 Pro, 64GB Gskill Ram. I also then updated to Windows 10 and have that running. I then connected my other HDD’s, a WD 150GB VelociRaptor 10,000RPM which was my C:Drive, a 4TB WD drive and a 500GB WD drive which have all my files, photos, downloaded software, etc on them. None of the other drives are being recognized by Windows, or in the Gigabyte UEFI. Searching online, I have found a number of suggestions/fixes/etc ranging from the old drives are MBR and Win 10 recognizes GPT not MBR, or that Win10 does not recognize the drivers for these drives none of which have worked so far. If you have any ideas, suggestions, or know how to remedy the problem, I would greatly appreciate your help.
Thanks,
VInnie
Why in that weird order? Were the drives ever recognized under W7 on your new system? On what platform did you originally format the drives? Did you check the exclusion table (if applicable) for your motherboard?
Also, Gigabyte boards are known to have connection issues with the Nikon D810, so that’s one more reason not to buy that brand.
Getting W10 to work is a nightmare in general, including many random hit / misses. What I’ve seen so far; systems being ‘bricked’; ending in a permanent black screen / logo screen. A W10 install not activating. The phone activation line declining and accepting (at random) an installation ID, etc. If you got W10 activated once on your system, you locked in the “Digital entitlement”, so then you can go back to W7 without losing your W10 license. Whenever W7 rolls out of support, or W10 becomes decent, you can re-try the W10 ordeal. Note that installing W7 on Skylake system from USB stick requires additional software.
The 150GB velociraptor was my c:\drive, as it was a10,000rpm drive. I had the OS on it and programs installed on it. The 500GB drive was initially my second drive, F:\, and then I purchased the 4TB drive for extra storage which became the G:\. Windows 7 recognized all 3 HDD as the C: F: G: drives. CR-Rom was the D:. When I installed the new components, the only drive I initially installed was the Samsung M.2 950 Pro. Yes, what a job I had installing that with Windows 7, but finally got it. Then I installed Windows 10 upgrade in a little over an hour without any hassles. Then I hooked up the other HDD’s, but they did not show up in the UEFI BIOS or in Windows 10 disk management at all. I went to the admin command prompt, did disk part, and they did not show up there either. Searching online, there were a few suggestions, but none worked. After spending a good part of the last couple of days and last night searching online, it seems that with this Gigabyte board, SATA drives will only work connected to certain SATA ports if you are using the 950 PRO. I first thought from reading the manual that if the 950 Pro was connected to the M.2 connector closest to the CPU there wouldn’t be a problem, but that does not appear to be the case. It looks like if you have AHCI enabled, you need to use SATA Ports 6 and 7 to connect SATA drives, and possibly port 0 as well. I have not had any time to work on the PC yet today to try this out, but hopefully tonight I will give it another shot.
Yes, installing Windows 7 was difficult, and I had nothing but problems using the installation tool on the Gigabyte website. It didn’t work at all for me, and reading the posts in the forum from other users, seems everyone had issues as well. This is the first Gigabyte board I have ever used, and might very well be the last one too. I have always used either Asrock or Asus motherboards and never had any issues with them. This just seems to be another headache with this gigabyte board, getting it to recognize the SATA drives. If I did not need to get all my files, photos, software downloads off of them, and if cost was not an issue right now, I would more than likely go out and buy a couple of 2TB SSD’s. But unfortunately, I need to access those drives, and cost is an issue for me at this time.
Thanks for replying. Once I get it all worked out, I will post here to let you know what I had to do.
Vinnie
OK, here is the deal with why the other drives were not showing up. The M.2 slots on the Z170X-UD5 motherboard (and also the Z170X-Gaming 7 and Gaming 6 Mobo) share bandwidth with the SATA ports. Which slots are shared depends on the type of M.2 SSD being used, whether the SSD is SATA, PCIe x2, or PCIe x4 and also whether the controller mode is AHCI or RAID. In AHCI mode, when using a SATA M.2 SSD, SATA port 3 is disabled; when using a PCIe x2 M.2 SSD, SATA ports 2 and 3 are disabled; when using a PCIe x4 M.2 SSD, SATA ports 0, 1, 2, and 3 are disabled. So when using the Samsung 950 PRO PCIe x4, and you put it in the top M.2 slot (M2D_32G, closest to the CPU), it shares bandwidth with SATA ports 0, 1, 2, 3 making them unavailable. The bottom M.2 slot (M2H_32G) shares bandwidth with the last PCI-E 16x slot, thus making that 16x slot unavailable if the M2H_32G slot is used.
So thats why my other HDD’s did not show up when I installed them. Once I changed the port connections, they appeared. Took a lot of searching, but finally found the info.
Vinnie
That’s why I said you needed to check the exclusion table
Thanks for the response Coen.
@Coen or others…. I’ve made some updates to my list and this is what I’m thinking… http://pcpartpicker.com/list/MVvQqk
Open to any feedback or suggestions — thanks!
CPU – From what I previously sent I think I’d like to go with a better CPU… Based on these bench marking/price comparisons, I think the 5820k is the ideal CPU. http://www.futuremark.com/hardware/cpu?_ga=1.191052906.1711530793.1469842528
Motherboard – I’m not really sure if there is a cheaper mobo you’d recommend.
Storage – I’m having some trouble making the HD decision… whether I get an M2 drive like what I’m outlining below and in my PCparts picker, or if I just get a larger SSD drive to complete the tasks the two 256gb
256GB M2 – for OS and all other core applications
256 GB SSD – for lIghtroom catalog and other non-core applications (additional SSD space if needed)
#1 2TB 7,200 RPM as primary photo storage
#2 2 TB 7,200 RPM as backup of #1
#3 2 TB 7,200 RPM for all other media
GPU – For the graphics card, I was something that can handle some gaming, although I don’t do extreme gaming — that’s on the PS4. Similar to the CPU, I used the benchmarking scores to try and make the best decision here… http://www.futuremark.com/hardware/gpu
Thanks for your help and comments.
Mike
I’m also trying to get my head around all of the options for a build… My primary use is LR, and other photo editing apps like PS and ON1.
Why did you decide on the 5820k rather than the i6700k? From what I gather the the higher clock speed of the i6700k seems better suited to the needs of Lightroom. Would love to hear your perspective.
I’m beginning to realize that so long as the system comprises a current generation CPU with decent clock speed, good memory and sensible use of SSDs then LR will run really will. That said, I, like you, want it to be as optimized and as fast as possible.
Martin
Mike, this became worse, lol
The 5820K was replaced by the 6800K. Then also get a newer X99 board. Or better yet; save the dough and get a 6700K.
If you do go X99, you have no use for 2x DDR4-3200. You are better off with four DIMMs on X99.
The 390X is hopelessly inefficient on energy. AMD cards also use significantly more energy if you have more than one screen with a different resolution attached.
The Futuremark CPU list is incomplete; the Broadwell-E CPU’s aren’t even in there. And so is the GPU list you linked.
Coen – thanks for the feedback and honesty! Not intending to go backwards :) Here is an updated build that I’m hoping will work better. http://pcpartpicker.com/list/bdxvWX
Questions/thoughts:
1. I’m not sure if the M.2 SSD is really worth the extra $150
2. Not sure if there is a different motherboard I should consider at a cheaper price point
3. Not sure if a different GPU would be a better selection for price/performance
Martin – I was thinking 6 cores would be better over 4 cores which is what the benchmarking showed; however, I think you’re right and have switched back to the 6700k.
If there are any other thoughts or feedback, I’d love to hear it. I’m trying to find the right combination of high performance and price, as Martin mentioned he is also doing.
Ideally, I’d like to keep this as close to $1,500 as possible; however price up to or around $2k is not a concern. If I change the M.2 PCI SSD for a SSD I can shave about $150 off the price.
Thanks,
Mike
With that Gigabyte board you still pay for more connectors you can’t use at the same time. The whole list looks better.
1) I wouldn’t pay the premium.
2) The Asus Z170 Pro Gaming has everything and is free of conflicts; you can use all ports at the same time.
3) See if you can get a 1060 for the about the same price.
You also might want to reconsider the premium on DDR4-3200 RAM. If you install this and change nothing, it will run at 2133 anyway.
Thanks for all the help. I wanted to share my final build list (which of course is open to feedback). I’m really liking the smaller case, and I don’t think I’ll need a larger mobo with memory up to 64.
Do you think getting 2133 will work here or should I get 3000/3200?
http://pcpartpicker.com/list/Vvv9Gf
Mike
You have a mATX case in the list, so no reason to get an mITX board.
If you pay for the Z170 chipset, and the -K CPU, you might as well pay the next $10 for 2600 RAM. Or don’t, and save the cash and get a H170 (or B150) board.
Your PSU is still ridiculously oversized. Something like a Seasonic G-Series 360W will do
How about this? http://pcpartpicker.com/list/rBHmgL
Can you help me understand why 2600 RAM vs the faster 3000 or 3200? Is it based on the CPU and Z170 chipset that it can only handle 2600?
I’m thinking I probably want at least a 450w PSU so when I use USB powered drives (thinking I may need a USB CD-Rom) for Windows install disk…. I figured giving myself about 100-200W of buffer would be fine and it is always better to have more power than less. This may be incorrect, but at least my thought process.
As I’m sure you can tell, I really don’t understand motherboards all that well, but I really like the smaller design of this case and look/feel of a ‘smaller’ system and not a huge oversized case or system.
That Gigabyte board has no Intel NIC, but a cheap one with expensive marketing sticker.
2600 is based on diminishing returns and increasing cost. But that latter changes all the time, so if you can get 3000 at the same price… great. But avoid the 1.35V stuff. All except Z170 + -K CPU’s do only 2133
USB optical drives are the laptop flavor. USB 2.0 is 5V 0.5A = 2.5W, you don’t need a 200w margin for that. Having an oversized PSU means it runs at a very low usage percentage most of the time, and the lower that percentage, the less efficient it is. If you draw 30W from a 500W PSU, it will pull more on the AC side than a 300W PSU at 30W load.
The case you choose isn’t even that small. It can be done much more smaller, but not that easily if you have want three 3.5″ drives.
For motherboard; some hardware sites have the option to filter. Just filter based on the board having a Intel I-291V chip for network. All those that don’t, are milking marketing and have a cheap NIC (“Killer” chip) or outright cheap NIC (one of many Realtek flavors).
If this is second post on this subject I apologize. I thought I sent this before, but now can’t find it.
I’m interested in acquiring a computer with two monitors that will allow me to edit digital photos, import and edit photos from slides, play and store music, work in Sketchup, and do all the other normal things one does on a computer, and that will stay relevant for 5 or more years. I do a lot with Excel, some Powerpoint, and use Word. I am a serious amateur photographer and want to be able to do substantial photo editing, but I don’t do any gaming or working in video.
I have worked on both Apples and PCs, but way more on PCs so would like to stick with that platform. My cost benchmark is the 27″ Apple Imac i5 with i TB fusion drive and 8 GB RAM with a decent second monitor, so I’d like to keep it under $2500. I have worked on both Apples and PCs, but way more on PCs so would like to stick with that platform.
I store my photos and music on external hard drives. I have a slide scanner, keyboard and mouse that I will continue to use, also MS Office Pro 2016..
This is what I came up with. Is it too much?, not enough? Would you recommend different? more? less?
CPU Intel Core i7-6700K, 4.0GHz Quad-Core Processor, Socket LGA1151, Part # BX80662I76700K $344.99
CPU Cooler Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO 82.9 CFM Sleeve Bearing CPU Cooler, Part # RR-212E-20PK-R2 (or) RR-212E-16PK-R1 $39.38 Motherboard Asus Z170I PRO GAMING Mini ITX LGA1151, Chipset Intel Z170, Max Supported Memory 32GB Motherboard $159.99
Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2133, Part # CMK32GX4M2A2133C13 Memory $134.99
Storage Samsung 950 PRO 512GB M.2-2280, Part # MZ-V5P512BW Solid State Drive $317.99
Storage Seagate Barracuda 3TB 3.5″ 7200RPM, Interface SATA 6 Gb/s, Cache 64MB, Internal Hard Drive $85.00
Video Card EVGA GeForce GTX 970 4GB SSC ACX 2.0+, Part # 04G-P4-3975-KR, Interface PCI-Express x16, Video Card $299.99
Case Cooler Master HAF 912 USB3.0 ATX Mid Tower Case, (4) External 5.25″ Bays, (6) Internal 3.5″ Bays, Part # RC-912-KKN1-GP, $59.99
Power Supply Corsair RMx 650W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX Power Supply, Part #CP-9020091-NA, $99.99
Optical Drive Asus DRW-24B3ST/BLK/G/AS DVD/CD Writer $22.89
Operating System Microsoft Windows 10 Home OEM 64-bit $93.89 + Monitor BenQ BL2711U 27.0″ 60Hz Monitor $595.67
Monitor Dell P2414H 23.8″ 60Hz Monitor $199.00
Speakers Gear Head SP2000URED 3W 2ch Speakers $19.46
Total – Just under $2500
When I tried to add a sound card I got a message that there isn’t a slot for one. What would I need to change to be able to incorporate a sound card?
I appreciate any advice. Thank you.
The 970 is outdated, get the 1060
You need to change the motherboard to have another free slot. Also; don’t pay the premium for an mITX board if you buy a full-size HAF case anyway. On that note; the HAF 912 is a monstrous case. It looks ridiculous too, but that’ my opinion.
Your PSU is oversized, with the 6700K and GTX 1060; look for something like the Seasonic G-series 360W
I haven’t seen a review of the BenQ U2711U; but what makes it so much more expensive than the LG 27MU67? Also; I would shoot for 2 identical monitors. You never get them calibrated to the exact same level anyway.
The Dell P2414H is outdated. Look at the P2417H if you look that line of monitors. Also take a look at the U2415; it’s 1920×1200; 23% more pixels if viewing 3:2 photos. And take a look at the Dell P2516D.
Thank you for your great comments.
Do you recommend a specific motherboard and case instead? I have a space limitation of 10″ in width.
The Seasonic PSU looks like it will fit the bill.
I’ve gone back and forth about the monitors with a lower-priced second one to stay within budget vs. getting the same quality on either side.
I looked at the U2415 and P2417H – both look good. I was unable to find the P2516D, except on an Asian language website. Was it a P2416D?
Almost any case fits in 10″ width. Pick one yourself; there is too much personal taste involved.
On the motherboard; if you don’t OC, in mATX; the Asrock H170M Pro4 has pretty much everything except USB3.1
Sadly, the new Dell series seem to have more inputlag. On the P2416D; I forgot one character; it’s the UP2416D.
One other thing to consider would be an external sound card (Sound Blaster do them and I’m sure other manufacturers do too). This is connected to you PC via USB and gets round the problem of running out of available slots – plus it means the system inside the case will run cooler. Depending on what you want (you say you listen to music rather than need 7.1 channel for games etc.) you can add a quality bit of kit for around the £50 (GBP) or a lot more! Multichannel stuff is available too if you want. You will need a separate power amp or powered speakers unless you listen through headphones of course. Check out the Sound Blaster web site under ‘external cards’.
Thank you all for al the great advice.
But why do you even want a separate sound card? Not for the $20 speakers I hope??
no. that’s a relic, not part of the equation now.
Based on all the info in this great article, all the comments and answers to my questions I have purchased and begun assembling what I think will be a great computer for me to do photo editing. This is my first computer build, so following lots of how-to articles and assembly manuals I think I have avoided mistakes to date. However I am now at a road block.
I’m not sure how to install my Samsung 950 PRO 512GB M.2-2280 SSD in my new computer build. I have a Asus Z170I PRO GAMING Mini ITX LGA1151Motherboard, and a Cooler Master HAF 912 USB3.0 ATX Mid Tower Case.
I have read and printed a lot of descriptions of the assembly process but can’t seem to find clear directions for this part of the install. None of the extras that came with the motherboard, or case seem to line up with the SSD, or allow it to be installed in a drive bay. A slot is referenced in the motherboard literature but I don’t see how the SSD attaches to it.
I’ve explored vendor’s websites and there don’t appear to be commonly paired adapters or connectors to interface between the SSD and the motherboard.
I’m sure I’m missing something basic, but I have never done this before and am lost. Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.
Looking at your Mobo on the Asus website, it seems that the M.2 slot is located on the underside of the Mobo.
Wow. There it is. Clear as day. I never considered looking underneath. Thank you so much. Now I can get back on track.
I posted here back in November 2015 about my planned PC build asking for advice on RAM and a few other things. I purchased the kit listed below, but due to some family problems and a house move, the end result is I have boxes full of components, but I have not yet got round to putting it all together into a PC ! I now need to put that right and build the darn thing.
I’ve followed the thread with interest, and I hope to gain from others’ experiences. So my hope is that you can provide me with advice based on the components listed here, as a few problems seem to have emerged with other folks’ builds since I got my components together. Such issues as overheating of M.2 SSDs; problems loading Windows 10 on M.2, Just using one M.2 to do the initial build and configuration then add more disks when its up and running to name but 3.
SO the background is that I already have all of these components (hence there is no point in saying something else would be better… unless it is a show-stopper and won’t work with other components – but I don’t think that is the case). I don’t want to over-clock, I will run at stock speeds for reliability, but mainly to keep heat down.
I have Adobe subscription to CC ( LR & PS ), which is what I want this build for mainly, but I also use MS office (word, excel, powerpoint, visio, project) and the usual ‘interweb’ stuff – email, shopping etc. I DO NOT play any games, or do and video editing!
Of course the spanner in the works is that I am trying to build a silent machine – so one where all cooling is passive, or where fans are (possibly) important they only spin up when really needed. I just hate noisy PCs!
OK, my component list.
CPU -i7 6700 – 3.4GHz, not able to overclocked. TDU 65W
CPU Cooler – NoFan CR-80CH – Ice pipe passive cooler, designed for CPUs with TDU upto 80W
RAM – 32GB – 4 x 8GB 266Mhz Corsair Vengeance LPX
MoBo -Gigabyte Z170X-UD3
Graphics Card – Palit Gforce GTX 750 Ti Calmex 2GB GDDR5 – silent, fanless
PSU – Corsair RM550 – Modular, 550w, ‘semi-fanless’ so fan is off unless specific temperature is reached.
Case – NoFan CS80 – designed for fanless builds
Storage:
M.2 – 512GB Samsung PCIe_ACHI SM951 SSD (FFT MLC NAND- Intention to be ‘C’ drive with op sys and software etc.
M.2 – 256GB Samsung (as above, but 256GB) – to use as LR catalogue (as recommended somewhere upstream in this article!)
HDD – 2TB WD Green for storage of RAW (NEF), JPGs (Green for low temperature and noise).
HDD – 1TB WD Green for documents and user files etc. I intend to relocate MS user libraries here from C.
WiFi Card – Gigabyte GC-WB867D-I 802.11ac (x2) plus Bluetooth 4.0
Security Module – Gigabyte – GC-TPM@ZC – not really sure if this is needed! It was available for the MoBo and a reasonable price, so I bought it. Still undecided if I should install it and what I would gain.
Software – Windows 10 – for clean install from USB stick. New purchase, not being re-used.
Applications – Adobe LR & PS. Silverfast (with Plustek OpticFilm 7300 slide scanner). MS office components.
If I need the safety of fans, then I will probably use a ‘Corsair Commander Mini’ with thermal sensors and fan control -only come on when temp gets too high.
So – what, if anything won’t work here? How should I go about the build (one m.2 first, get everything working then add other M.2 / disks or all at once?). Will the M.2 overheat? Is Windows 10 a problem for this? What is going to bite me in the bum?
Any advice would be great – I’d like to put this together with as few headaches as possible……
Steve, I have nothing to offer in the way of advise, but wanted to say thank you for describing your needs so well. I use my PC in a very similar way to you and I’m sure many others do as well, given that this article is described as the Ultimate Lightroom Build. Looking forward to the expert responses, which I’m sure will, not only be excellent, but be very helpful for many.
I would connect all at once. But you bought the AHCI version of the SM951, so you won’t get the benefits of NVMe. No idea why you did that, since the SM951 in NVMe flavour is the same price. Well, at least here it is.
Check your manual for the ‘exclusion table’ I referred to before; check what disables what and what takes priority. Installing an M.2 drive might disable SATA ports, for example.
The Security Module is a TPM module, needed for certain types of encryption. Some features of Windows Bitlocker also require a TPM. If you don’t encrypt anything anyways, you don’t need a TPM.
Note that your motherboard does expect airflow, especially around the cpu socket. The HDD’s combined with any coilwhine from motherboard, GPU, PSU won’t make the PC completely silent anyway.
Why did you buy 4 sticks of 8GB instead of 2×16?
Thanks for your reply… As I mentioned, I got most of these components some time ago and the build has just been dormant, I got the 512 M.2 as one of the first items and there were shortages of some and others not available (UK anyway). This was the only option at that time and to be honest, I wasn’t aware of NVMe then. The 256 M.2 was purchased later, but I stuck to the same brand/type as the 512 just in case of any compatibility issues. If I’d had the money then I’d have had a second 512 though!
4 x 8 rather than 2 x 16 – I could make up a lot of tech arguments either way, but in reality there was a deal on the kit I bought from one of the UK on-line suppliers for the matched kit, so it was cheaper! In all of the builds I’ve done for myself previously I’ve never really upgraded memory post build as by the time its slow / or my needs have grown for more, I’ve also out-grown the CPU. I’m a hobbyist as far as photo work goes (although I work in IT on high end data analytics which needs some meaty stuff – but then other people are paying for the tin!) so I’m fairly comfortable that the i7 and 32GB will last me 3 or 4 years.
I understand your point about the noise from HDDs – again if I could justify the money for big SDDs I would – but I do use a scythe disk silencer (big metal enclosure, almost sound proof and also acts as a heat sink – and green disks are (supposed) to run cooler….) and I guess there’s no way around component noise. The MoBo is on the list of supported / recommended items from NoFan – the company who make the case cooler – so I hope will be OK with the convectional cooling – nevertheless, I think I will invest in the Corsair Commander Mini and a couple of fans ‘just in case’.
I’ll go back and look for the exclusion table ……
Thanks again for your valuable advice. Steve
Here’s my current system spec:
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
CPU
Intel Core i7 2600K @ 3.40GHz 37 °C
Sandy Bridge 32nm Technology
RAM
16.0GB Dual-Channel DDR3 @ 665MHz (9-9-9-24)
Motherboard
MSI Z68A-GD65 (MS-7681) (SOCKET 0) 38 °C
Graphics
DELL U2410 (1920×1200@59Hz)
DELL U2410 (1920×1200@59Hz)
1023MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 v2 (EVGA) 39 °C
Storage
1863GB Hitachi HDS722020ALA330 (SATA) 39 °C
238GB TOSHIBA THNSNJ256GCST (SSD) 28 °C
3726GB Seagate ST4000DM000-1F2168 (SATA) 30 °C
119GB SAMSUNG SSD 830 Series (SSD) 30 °C
931GB Western Digital WD My Passport 0830 USB Device (USB (SATA)) 39 °C
3726GB Seagate Backup+ Desk SCSI Disk Device (USB (SATA)) 56 °C
4657GB Seagate Backup+ Desk SCSI Disk Device (USB (SATA)) 49 °C
Optical Drives
TSSTcorp CDDVDW SH-222AB
Audio
Realtek High Definition Audio
Thank you all so much for this GREAT article and so much constructive additional information. I was inspired by this to do my first build. I am finished now and very pleased although some of the things I learned along the way we’re very painful including starting with a defective motherboard.
My question is…I used the Corrsair HAF X case and the Gigabyte Z170X-gaming 7. When I went to put the final side panel on I realized that it has a fan with a plug. I have already used all three system fan plugs on the mobo. Has anyone else had this problem? For now I don’t have it hooked up but fear this isn’t right. Any input appreciated.
You don’t need so much fan with a normal Skylake system. But you can always buy a splitter.
Sorry, I meat to say Cooler Master HAF X case.
Looks like Holy posted a question in the post I created ?. Just want to make sure my question is not missed.
And I meant Holly not Holy.
Oops, sorry.
Yes, I saw that. But I got only 1 hour sleep the night between sunday and monday, so that’s why I didn’t respond ;)
With an i7-2600K, the question is really; why upgrade anyway?
If you go i7-6700K, you need to replace RAM, mobo, CPU anyway. You could keep the GTX 460, but it’s only ~2x faster than the igp of the 6700K for a lot more energy use.
You can of course keep the monitors, the HDD’s, the optical drive. And you might be able to port over the Windows license.
Why upgrade? I’ve had the system over 5 years and just assumed that the i7-2600K processor was now long in the tooth. Is that not the case? Lightroom is running painfully slowly. Is there a way to see where the bottleneck in a system is?
Do you have everything on that small SSD? Did you ever update it’s firmware?
Increases in performance since 2011 have been marginal. In a best-case scenario, you get 40% more performance with a 6700K over a 2600K. That percentage was totally different when you compare then new hardware (2600K) with hardware from 2006. Back then the performance increase in five years was 300%…
238GB TOSHIBA THNSNJ256GCST (SSD) is my system disk (Windows and programs) – 174GB free space
119GB SAMSUNG SSD 830 Series (SSD) is exclusively for Lightroom catalog and preview files – 115 GB free
I don’t know if I updated the firmware. How would I determine this?
So you’re basically saying that I should be able to get excellent performance from the 2600K, right?
I think you can check that with that Samsung Magician software.
I’m not saying excellent, but the gain to a 6700K is not that big as some some hope it is / portray it to be. With gaming, there comes a point where you say “<x fps is not acceptable / I hate the frame drops". With pretty much everything else, it means "just wait x% longer".
Can you run CrystaldiskMark on your SSD's and report the results? Go for 5x1000MB in the test. Also; do you have AHCI enabled in BIOS? Some boards from that time have it off by default..
What exactly is slow and what does task manager /resource monitor show as being fully used at that time?
I ran the Samsung Magician software. Got these results:
Samsung SSD 830 Series: Seq Read: 539 MB/s, Seq Write: 190 MB/s, Rand Read 58294 IOPS, Rand Write: 15262 IOPS.
Toshiba 256 SSD: Seq Read: 551 MB/s, Seq Write: 512 MB/s, Rand Read 68936 IOPS, Rand Write: 39432: 39432 IOPS.
Firmware is up to date
CHRYSTALDISKMARK
Read [MB/s]:
Seq Q32T1: 549.4
4k Q32T1: 226.0
Seq: 512.5
4K: 21.03
Write [MB/s]
Seq Q32T1: 507.7
4k Q32T1: 154.9
Seq: 480.7
4K: 81.53
Slow? General performance in LR. Especially in the Library module. I’ve been using LR for years and it never seemed this slow historically.
Nothing is maxing out in Task Manager.
Thanks for this fantastic article with excellent information. I read entire article with all valuable readers comments especially from Coen. I am not a computer expert but now going to built my new machine with following set up.
– i7 6700K with air cooler master Hyper 212X ( No Overclocking)
– 2×16 gb Ram 2133 MHz ( Remaining 2 slots for future upgrade)
– Samsung 850 evo 120 GB for programes and system files.
– Samsung 850 evo 256 GB for storage. ( I want a fast system but not the fastest. M.2 are expensive so may add one in future and I have many external drives for storage.)
– Power supply corsair RM-650
– Case cooler Master pro 5.
– GPU Nvidia GTX 1060. ( I know it may be overkill for photography but I do not upgrade my machines every 2-3 years and Occasionally I do videos.
@Coen please help me deciding motherboard. I am leaning towards Gigabyte Z170X UD5 TH due to thunderbolt 3 with intel chip, support for 64 GB Ram and one M.2 slot for future upgrade which is enough for me. In one of your comments you have mentioned “Gigabyte boards are known to have connection issues with the Nikon D810, so that’s one more reason not to buy that brand.” I never connect my D810 directly to computer. Will there be any problem ?
I have some queries regarding GPU (GTX vs Quadro)
I thoroughly read other great article of Nasim ” 30 Bit Photography Workflow” It is clear that with quadro cards you can see more colors on your 10 bit monitor which translates into more accurate editing and get better results during post processing. There is a 10 bit ramp file in that article to download and check wheather your 10 bit monitor is actually giving you 10 bit colors or not. I downloaded that file and check my Dell U2713H monitor and found that gradients were not smooth. Vertical lines were there. O.K no big deal since I am using 8 year old very poor Nvidia GTX card in my system so I can not expect more than 8 bit on my U2713H.
So my first query is if I buy a quadro Like M2000 or M4000, Than perhaps I will be able to enjoy 10 bit colors on my monitor and smooth gradients but won’t they become banded when viewed by others on 8 bit or less monitors or printed on systems that can not support 10 bit flow? A reader ask the same question in that article also but no answer. Perhaps attaching a second 8 bit monitor may solve the problem by judging the images on both monitors side by side and correcting images accordingly.
Secondly I do not have x-rite i1 display for calibration. is it possible to calibrate U2713H correctly if you have quadro in your system with software calibration without using hardware like x-rite i1 display Pro? Which one is a better investment, A nice monitor calibration tool ( like x-rite i1 display ) or a nice quadro card for U2713H monitor?
I am sorry if I am asking silly questions but I am asking all this because I am going to built a complete 10 bit workflow system except quadro card and if the quadro cards are absolutely worthful for photo editing on a 8 bit+ FRC monitor like Dell U2713H than I do not mind spending $400 on M2000 Nvidia quadro card
Somehow my replay seems to have gone *poof*, but anyway;
If you don’t connect the D810 directly to PC anyway, you won’t experience the [W10 + D810 + Gigabyte Skylake board]-problem anyway. But directly connecting can do some nice things. It can for example sync it’s time so it matches your PC’s time.
On the Z170X UD5 TH; as far as I know that’s the only <€200 board with the Alpine Ridge controller onboard. It also has an Intel NIC and the Realtek ALC 1150 audio codec. So that seems OK. There should be add-in card with that chip too, but availability seems… very, very poor.
Nasim himself stopped using the Quadro (and 10 bit). There is no difference with printing. Internal data handling is something else than what you see on the screen. Just because my GPU is 8-bit doesn't mean my pictures get handicapped before being send to the printer.
10 bit is also very when you have monitor that needs a significant correction. Calibration often introduces banding. Less so in the case of 10 bit.
Hardware calibration avoids banding, since there is no manipulation of the signal going to the monitor. Yes, you can software calibrate any screen, but you still need a colorimeter for it. And the X-Rite i1 display Pro is a very good one. But your screen might already be very good. I have a very old 3007WFP-HC, and calibration does almost nothing. It already is very good. While a similar-aged LG W3000H owned by a family member has visibly too much red (that's gone after calibration).
The only 10-bit capable Quadro I have is handicapped to 8 bit in order to work together with Intel graphics under the Optimus scheme. I do own a 10-bit monitor (Dell U3014) but I have never had it connected to a 10-bit output. However, the gradient in that post (not talking about the photoshop file, but the one embedded) looks very smooth.
On your system list; why a 120 GB SSD? It's silly. They are slower, smaller and almost as expensive as the 256GB ones.
Your PSU is way too big. The RM650 is also EOL; so if you want to stay in the Corsair RM series; pick the RM550x. But once again; something like a Seasonic G-Series 360W does the same thing, even more efficient for 30 bucks less.
I do not have the luxury of choices regarding motherboards. I am looking for a good motherboard for the last 2-3 weeks. Asus Z170-Pro is not available to me but I can buy Asus Z170-Progaming, Asus Maximus V111 -Hero and Gigabyte Z170X-Gaming 7 if these are any better.
I will install 2×250 samsung EVO 850 SSD ( It will cost $190 for both in my region) but the price of Samsung 950 pro 256 GB M.2 PCI Express is $250 here. So I will leave it for future upgrade.
Coen thanks a ton for quadro clarification. I would like to go with GTX-1060 and will invest in X-Rite i1 display pro and will pick either Corsair RM 550X or Seasonic G series 360W if available.
I choose Ram 2133 MHz because I do not want to overclock anything. If higher MHz Ram works fine than I can go with those. I read in some comments that sometimes higher MHz Ram is not going smoothly or boot up problem. Kindly suggest if I can improve anything.
OK, Finally I built my system with..
– Gigabyte Z170X UD 5TH
– Intel Core i7 6700K
– Nvidia GTX 1060
– Cooler Master Hyper 212X
– Samsung EVO 850 250 GB
– Cabinet Corsair Air 540
– PSU Corsair RM 650X
– 32 GB RAM, Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3000 MHz (2×16 GB)
– Window 10 Pro. Total damage $1850
I am using this machine for the last three weeks. Amazing performance, photoshop, lightroom, nik collection, onOne, capture one everything working great.
Thanks Coen and Nasim for this article, suggestions and support.
great great article that opened my eyes towards going back to Windows after switching to Mac in 2008.
This comment is mainly for you I guess :-)
My current desktop setup still is a late 2009 iMac, so this is my reference point.
I have updated the storage adding a 256 GB SSD and a 3TB HD, but it still feels slow. It is an i5 2,66 Ghz with 8GB RAM.
I was excited about Nasim’ s setup but maybe it is a bit overkill for what I do: still images and use LR + PS. Then the usual minor stuff like office, web, etc.
I would like it reasonably silent, without taking any extreme choice…
As of today, what could be a good price-performance setup to start with? I would like to keep future upgrades possible for M2 drives, or a dedicated GPU (in case I can avoid one now), or going all the way to 64 GB ram.. or a better cpu (like i7 6700k, in case I don’t use it now).
I would avoid OC, I prefer a rock solid stable machine, as the mac is.
I would like to consider hackintosh capability, still with stability in mind though.
I would like to install a hot swap bay for 3.5″ backup disks
I live in Italy (saying this because I see you sometimes differentiate between EU and US)
A couple of things I am not clear about:
-Do i5 and i7 have the same socket? Can I but an i5 today, and upgrade to an i7 later?
-do both i5 and i7 processors have dedicated GPU to fit my LR and PS needs?
-I see the difference between and an i5 6600(k) and a i7 6700k is roughly 130 €… is this all the difference in price, or are other components affected when selecting one or the other cpu?
Form factor: I still have a Lian LI PC 65 ATX midi tower.
Would you recommend keeping this, or moving to something new? maybe smaller, or newer?
Display: I would go with a single 4k display, any recommendation here?
many many thanks!
Hi Nasim & Coen: I have read the full article Nasim and have been inspired to build my own set up for photo editing (Im am amature photographer). I was going to buy alot of the components suggested in the article but then I read all the comments and questions and it has left me totally confused if I should buy these components at all. I would like some help from Coen if possible (because all the prices he uses are in Euros and thats the currency I use, im from Ireland). Can you suggest what components I should buy to build a system for an amature photographer and editor. I would like to keep it under the 1000 euro mark but leave it that it is upgradable in the future. I already have the Core i7-6700K CPU as I have a friend in Intel got me one on a staff discount. I would like to run two monitors from the computer.
So €1K for a CPU-less system? Or does the 1K include the expenditure of the 6700K?
Anything can run 2 monitors. Just don’t use an AMD card for it, due to increased energy usage.
Thanks so much for reply Coen .I got CPU new for 160euro. So have around 840 to spend. Would rather do it for less if I could. I would rather go with the small form factor build. What cooler should I be looking for the CPU for the small build.
How does this sound Coen. The computer will only be used for Photography (lightroom, photoshop Etc) .No video processing and no gaming. Will these components work together for me:
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K 4GHz
SSD: Samsung SSD 850 EVO – 500 GB
RAM: Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 16GB – PC4-19200 – DIMM
GPU: ASUS GeForce GTX 950 STRIX – 2 GB
M.2 SSD: Samsung 950 PRO – 256GB
MOBO: ASUS Z170I PRO GAMING
CASE: Cooler Master Storm Elite 130
CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-L9x65 – 92 mm
Powersuppy: Corsair RM550x – 550 W
I went ahead and am building my full sized computer based on the gear suggested in the article. Only thing is i only opted for one SSD and 1 HDD instead of two of each. Do i need a cpu cooler? and not sure if it was ever mentioned but is a CD rom drive important? the SSD came with an installation disk???
With a Skylake K CPU (i5-6600K and i7-6700K), you need to buy a cooler, since there is none supplied with the CPU.
If you never use CDs, DVDs or BDs you do not need an optical drive. If you do use them, then you need one. Supplied installation disks are pretty much never useful, they contain outdated versions of what you can download.
I will be buying this in about a month and just wanted to make sure i was doing this right!
http://pcpartpicker.com/list/GC76r7
i7-6700k
GAz170x g7 motherboard
850 EVO 250gb & 1tb
32gb ddr4-3200 corsair vengeance lpx
WD black 4tbx2
EVGA 960 4gb ssc
as well as dell uh2415x2 monitors
intention is to boot off the 250gb ssd, store lightroom and new shoots on the t1b ssd, and use the 4tb for old shoots with another 4tb as an on board backup of everything photo related with the intention of having a D/NAS as another backup.
probably have another HD for non photo related movies audio etc.
uh2415 is not an existing monitor
The 960 is now “old”; the new 1060 has DP1.4; nice if you want a 5K screen in the future
Avoid that motherboard (and many others); it doesn’t have an Intel NIC.
which motherboard do you recommend? the GA-Z170X is the one recommended in the article and it seems like a bunch of other people went this route too.
also i meant the dell u2415, which is about $250 amazon and newegg
I have also been following this website with respect to the parts, but modifying for hard drive needs
http://techbuyersguru.com/1750-advanced-gaming-productivity-pc-build
Thank you,
The Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 3 is not the one recommended in the article. In the article, the ‘7’ is mentioned, not the ‘3’. The ‘7’ has an additional NIC; the perfect Intel 219V. So you can avoid using the “Killer” NIC. But you might just as well pick a board where you don’t pay for a NIC you don’t use.
For Z170 boards;
For fullsize ATX; The Asus Pro Gaming has pretty much everything; DP, ALC1150, Intel NIC, M.2 slot, USB 3.1. Only thing I can think of is that it doesn’t have Thunderbolt, which is for 99.9% of the people not relevant anyway.
For mATX; if you can give up the onboard DP; the Asrock Z170M Pro4
The U2415 is nice. 16:10 is a blessing over 16:9, but keep in mind it’s only 24″. And even though 24″ 16:10 is more than 25″ 16:9, it’s less than 27″ 16:9
First of all THANKS to Nasim for the site and article and Coen (and others) for the great advice. So here are the parts I have assembled to date for my new build. I will be using it for processing photography (Lightroom / Photoshop / OnOne / Topaz / etc…) and just getting into video processing. No gaming.
CPU – Intel Core i7-6700K 4.0GHz Quad-Core Processor
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO 82.9 CFM Sleeve Bearing CPU Cooler
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 ATX LGA1151 Motherboard
Memory: Corsair Dominator Platinum 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3000 Memory
Drive 1: Samsung 950 PRO 512GB M.2-2280 Solid State Drive (OS /Program Files)(M.2)
Drive 2: Samsung 950 PRO 256GB M.2-2280 Solid State Drive (LR Cache & Catalog / PS Scratch)(M.2)
Drive 3: Samsung 850 EVO-Series 1TB 2.5″ Solid State Drive (Current year photos – processing)(Sata)
Drive 4: Hitachi HDS723020BLA642 (2TB from existing pc or replace with larger)(Sata)
Drive 5: TOSHIBA DT01ACA200 (2TB from existing pc or replace with larger)(Sata)
Drive 6: TBD
Video Card: MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GAMING X Video Card
Power Supply: Corsair RMx 750W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX Power Supply
Case: Fractal Design Define R5 (Black) ATX Mid Tower Case
Case Fans: Fractal Design GP14-BK 68.4 CFM 140mm Fan
Optical Drive: Lite-On iHAS124-14 DVD/CD Writer(Sata)
Monitor: NEC PA241W-BK-SV 24.1″ Monitor
EXTERNAL: Lexar HR2 4-Bay Thunderbolt 2/USB 3.0 Hub (Card Reader)
EXTERNAL:Cyber Power CP1500PFCLCD Pure Sinewave UPS 1500VA / 900 W
EXTERNAL: Synergy NAS – config TBD
Thoughts:
CPU – went with this one due to a good price $299 and some other bundled savings. Also like the 4 GHz for Lightroom
CPU Cooler: because it gets great reviews $27
Motherboard – got this per article recommendation, 2 – M.2 ports and Thunderbolt. Also got a great deal on open-box $138
Memory: liked the lifetime warranty, the speed, and had great recommendation from salesman. 32 GB for video. Price matched for $220
M.2 950 Pro 512 – liked the speed, price match $320
M.2 950 Pro 256 – liked the speed, $190 with bundle discount
Drive 3: Samsung 1Tb 850 EVO SSD – for fast access to photos. $298 (Fryes)(All other parts shown from MicroCenter) No stores near Nashville ;o(
Drives 4 – 5: will either transfer from existing pc or upgrade to larger HGST drives – used for misc files
Drive 6: TBD if there is an available SATA connector
Video Card: 1060 and 6Gb for future proofing, $255 with bundle
Power Supply: model rated highty, modular, $69 (NewEgg)
Case: really liked the design and build quality. $125 but missed a great deal on NewEgg about a week ago
Case Fans: added two more to the two existing, one to the front to pull in more air past the door and one on the side to cool M.2. $28
Optical Drive: rated highly on dbpoweramp, used mostly for ripping CD collection to disk $18
Monitor – a few years old, already have.
Backup Strategy / NAS
Drive 1 – Will backup OS /Program files to external disk and cloud
Drive 2 – will backup catalog to the cloud
Drive 3 – will back up photos to the NAS
Drive 4 – will back up to drive 5 (misc files, MS Office, business files, video files, etc…)
Drive 6 – would use to back up Photo drive 3 but not sure of connection
Currently have over 3 TB each of photo files, video files, and about 2Tb of music files recorded from cd or purchased. Plan to put all these on NAS
Questions:
I assume I have 6 SATA ports available after installing both M.2 drives.
M.2D disables SATA ports 0,1,2,3 leaving ports 4/5 and 6/7 available. Of the 3 SATA Express ports 1 runs X2, 2 is disabled and 3 is untouched (2 SATA’s)
M.2H disables the third PCI Express Slot X4, no SATA slots disabled
So, it would appear I have 6 SATA ports available: 2 from the MB 4/5, 2 from the add-on 6/7 and 2 from the 3rd Sata Express port. 1 for CD, 5 for SSD/HD
Is that correct??
What can you do with Sata Express port 1, which will apparently run at X2 (vs X4) when an M.2 card is used?? Add the 6th drive for backup??
It would appear the three PCI Express X1 are open. What can be done with them??
Can I use a SATA to USB connector for the CD drive (done for external, not sure about internal) to free up that SATA port??
Was adding the 2 additional fans to the case valuable. Many have added the front fan due to the closed door and also side fans to cool the M.2D??
Thanks in advance for any comments / suggestions. Now that I have most of the parts I’m dying to get this thing together.
Take another look at your build. You will be forced to run M.2 in RAID… JBOD, RAID0 or RAID1… That is forced on you via the GB bios. You are going to loose more SATA ports than you think. Some GB MBs have a second controller but its not very good.
You have a good build here, but just dont count on running SATA drives.
What do you guys think of the new Intel Skull Canyon? I want a small footprint that runs Photoshop smoothly and quickly (no gaming).
I have attempted to host my LR6.7 catalog+Smart Previews on a Samsung 950 Pro M.2 RAID0 Array. There is a performance gain but it is not worth the cost. The fine print concerning these M.2 drives is they consume 4 PCIe Lanes per drive, most (actually all) skylake processors only have 16 PCIe Lanes. The second fact is; M.2 drives disable SATA ports. While there is a noticeable performance gain using m.2; is it worth loosing SATA ports? do you think there will be enough PCIe lanes to run 2-3 M.2 drives + a nice graphics card?
The technology is simply not there yet. You could potentially run a 40 lane i7 Extreme processor ($2k), but 40 lane motherboards offerings are extremely limited. Even on the highend Z170 chipset boards the M.2 disables SATA ports.
As of right now your MAX size for an M.2 drive is 1tb. So where would you have your photos if you cannot use SATA drives? on external USB drives @ 60-80MB/s?
Nope, on S1151 you run the PCIe SSD’s from the chipset, not the CPU lanes.
Like I said before; the exclusion table differs for each board, but it’s perfectly possible to get a board that allows for two PCIe x4 SSD’s without losing SATA ports.
So Coen – was my assumption that I will have 6 SATA ports available (in my post 104) correct?
I assume I have 6 SATA ports available after installing both M.2 drives (on the Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 ATX LGA1151 Motherboard).
M.2D disables SATA ports 0,1,2,3 leaving ports 4/5 and 6/7 available. Of the 3 SATA Express ports 1 runs X2, 2 is disabled and 3 is untouched (2 SATA’s)
M.2H disables the third PCI Express Slot X4, no SATA slots disabled
So, it would appear I have 6 SATA ports available: 2 from the MB 4/5, 2 from the add-on 6/7 and 2 from the 3rd Sata Express port.
Thanks.
See page 32 of the manual;
http://download.gigabyte.ru/manual/mb_manual_ga-z170x-gaming7_e.pdf
In AHCI mode;
M2D disables various ports, depending on what you install, but in case of a PCIe x4 SSD, it disables four SATA3 ports, one SATA Express port and cuts another one in half (speed wise).
M2H disables nothing except SATA3_0 in case of of SATA M.2 SSD being installed. [and see below]
And on Page 10;
PCIEX4 becomes disabled if you use M2H
In RAID mode things become worse….
All in all it seems quite silly. The board I keep mentioning, the Asus Z170 Pro Gaming, has one M.2 slot that disables _nothing_ and if you absolutely want a 2nd M.2 SSD, buy a PCIeX4 card with a M.2 slot, and put it in… and still nothing gets disabled.
But I guess that’s the sacrifices you make for Thunderbolt.
So my original assumption was correct then per your post and the manual?
The Samsung 950 Pro M.2 cards (one 256 for LR Cache Catalog & PS Scratch and one 512 for program files) are PCI 3.0 x4.
The M2D SSD will disable 4 SATA ports 0,1,2,3 leaving ports 4&5 and 6&7. It also disables SATA Express port 2, drops port 1 to x2 and does not touch port 3 so I would also add in the 2 SATA ports from Sata Express port 3. Thus a total of 6 SATA ports available? Just want to make sure I am not missing anything from either your post or the manual.
The M2H SSD does not touch the SATA or SATA Express ports but does disable PCIe x4, leavine PCIe x16 for my video card and PCIe x8 open.
As I re-read my original post I can see where I was mistaken. I listed the M.2 drives as Drive 1 and 2 of the 6 total drives using SATA connections I was planning to use. Rather they are connected to the 2 M.2 Socket 3 connectors thus leaving SATA ports 0-5 and 6-7 (minus the ports made unavilable when using the M.2 drive D) and the 3x SATA Express ports (also minus the port when using the M.2 drive H and rendering one port to x2 speed).
So ultimately I should be able to install both M.2 drives AND have 6 SATA ports remaining for other drives. Is that right?
Thanks again.
Wow, I wish I had seen this before I ordered parts…yesterday. :0
Here’s what is coming. It was almost “cost no object”. It ended up pretty similar to the approach you describe.
Tell me what you think. Is there anything I should change? I can exchange items if I do it before they are installed.
Dell UltraSharp 27 Ultra HD 5K Monitor – UP2715K – the need to do 5k drove much of the build. I am migrating from a 5k iMac and that screen will spoil you.
Intel Core i7 6700K 4.00 GHz Unlocked Quad Core Skylake
Corsair Hydro Series H100i v2 Extreme Performance Liquid CPU Cooler
ASUS ROG MAXIMUS VIII GENE LGA1151 DDR4 M.2 SATA 6Gb/s USB3.1 Type A Type C Intel Z170 mATX Motherboard
G.SKILL 64GB (4 x 16GB) Ripjaws V Series DDR4 PC4-25600 3200MHz
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 8GB ROG STRIX Graphics Card
Intel 750 1.20 TB 2.5″ Internal Solid State Drive, PCIe 3.0×4 – this is the OS and catalog drive
Samsung 850 EVO 2TB 2.5-Inch SATA III Internal SSD – this is the “file drive” for what isn’t on my Synology DS1515+
Corsair Carbide Series Air 240 High Airflow MicroATX case
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3, 80+ GOLD 750W power supply
I don’t think you need anything else :-). This is around $5,000 machine (not including the monitor) and if all you do is photo editing, you are way overkilling it lol. However, I suspect you do a lot of gaming and this machine will play just about everything out there.
Cheers!
I am looking to build with i7 8 core, do you offer the option to purchase a build sheet based on some custom modifications I would be interested in? Kindly advise, thank you
So this is the build I decided to go with I already have a i7 6700K processor. Has anyone any advice if this will work for me. I’m not including a GPU as yet as I can not afford it. Is a GPU really needed if I’m just working on images. I don’t do video work.
Ballistix Sport LT 16GB Single DDR4 2400 MT/s (PC4-19200) DIMM 288-Pin Memory – BLS16G4D240FSE (Red)
Offered by Amazon. £59.54 1 0
Noctua NH-L9i – processor cooler
Offered by Rapid Warehouse. £41.59 1 0
ADATA Premier SP550 480 GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Superior Read & Write up to 560MB/s & 510MB/s Solid State Drive (ASP550SS3-480GM-C)
Offered by Amazon. £131.06 1 0
Cooler Master Elite 130 Case “RC-130-KKN1, USB3.0, Mini-ITX, 120 Radiator Support, Black”
Offered by Scan Computers Intl Ltd. £37.56 1 0
Corsair CP-9020090-UK RM550X 550 W ATX/EPS Fully Modular Power Supply Unit
Offered by Amazon. £82.98 1 0
INTEL SSDPEKKW256G7X1 SSD/600p 256GB M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4 – (Components > SSD Solid State Drive)
Offered by SEDIVA UK. £95.28 1 0
ASUS Z170I Pro Gaming Motherboard – Grey/Red/Black
Offered by Amazon. £129.99 1 0
I got here searching info on custom PC for Lightroom and Premiere (and some Photoshop and After Effects). It is a great article, pretty self explanatory.
I’m thinking to a new build just because is something wrong with my PC and I cannot figure what. It just got way too slow and most of the time I cannot run more than one app at a time. I guess it could be something on MB, on GPU or RAM.
My actual build is: i7 870 @2,93 GHZ, Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD4 MB, Gigabyte GTX 570 GPU, Corsair XMS3 DDR3 12 GB RAM, Corsair 650W HX, Samsung 850 EVO SSD for OS, Corsair Carbide case, Dell UltraSharp U2715H QHD and a 24 Samsung and many internal and external hard drives of 1, 2, 3 and 4 TB (I have a lot of video stored and since 2013 l shoot around 2TB photos a year).
The build I’m thinking to buy next few days is:
– i7-6700K
– ASUS Z170 PRO GAMING
– Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 iChill X3 6GB DDR5 192-bit
– Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB 2x 16GB DDR4 2133MHz CL13
– Scythe Ninja 4 CPU Cooler – already bought.
My budget is limited now, so I will use the old SSD, HDDs, case and power supply.
So,I have few questions:
1. Is Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 iChill X3 6GB DDR5 good enough for Lightroom and Premiere Pro or should I consider the more expensive ($ 200 ) GTX 1070? How much different performance is between them? I found results for gaming, but not for editing photo and video.
2. How much the PC performance it will be affected if I buy not Asus Z170 Pro Gaming (6 sata) but a 8 sata Main Board and I put 1 SSD and 7 7200 hard drives in the case?
Thanks!
P.S. Please excuse my English, it is not my native language.
I used Nasim’s specs as benchmark and with that started to research for my own new PC. Budget was an important requirement. With the Canadian dollar being so bad, it was important.
After making a list of alternative components I headed to the store. After a lengthy talk with the Head Nerd (:-)), I saved a few hundred dollars by choosing a couple of different parts.
Case: The Define R5 was by far a superior box and compared with the Cooler Master HAF X 942, more than $100 less. It was a no-brainer. It has great cable management system and place for two SSD’s behind the motherboard. It comes with two fans and has room for six (!!) more. Excellent sound proofing too.
Motherboard: I stayed with the Gigabytes Z-170 as Nasim recommended. Great features and room to expand.
CPU: I stayed with the i7-6700K. For the price, it’s the best option.
SSD: I already have the 1TB Samsung 850 EVO SSD so I bought the 1TB Samsung 960 EVO M.2. It boasts 3000/1900 MB/S! A monster.
I also have 2x3TB external WD SATA on RAID 1 and 4x 4TB WD internal hard drives
RAM: Same as Nasim recommended, Crucial Ballistix Sport 2x16GB.
Video Card: That’s where I saved the most. I spoke to a few people including a Matrox employee and all agreed that for photo editing there is no need for such a powerful video card. I ended up buying the MSI GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. It is a great budget card and if you do only photo editing (I do not do videos) there is no need to spend that much. I saved just over $300.
NOTE: Saving on the case and video card I was able to spend money on the 1TB M.2 that I think will greatly improve editing speed since the read/write speed is like four times that of the standard SSD (1,900 MB/S compared to 500MB/S) and many more times faster than a regular disk hard drive.
Power Supply: I just bought a new one last year after the old one started giving me a hard time so I have it. It is a Master Cooler 650V.
Total for the new PC was $2,700 CDN. That includes taxes (we have %15 GST/PST) and includes the price of the SSD and the power supply I already had. It does not include the standard hard drives I have had for a few year now.
Hi! I am an amateur photographer – just doing it as a hobby! My old pc system collapsed and since most of its parts are outdated i m building something new.
My computer photography work will be mostly Lightroom ( and a little bit of Photoshop ) and accompanied by lots of multitasking ( tabs / music / downloads ), occasional gaming ( sport games ). I am not doing video processing.
For the moment I am keeping my gtx 750ti 2GB GPU, getting 16GB RAM ( 2x8GB ) and i am asking you if there is a definite gain going to i7 6700 nonK that i am planning to get than i5 6600K and if it’s worth the 70-100 euro difference.
I am planning to pair the 6700 with the Gigabyte H170-D3HP or Gigabyte B150-HD3P.
I am almost fixed on that scenario and postponing it cause haven’t found the perfect case which offers at least 3 places for 3.5″ HDD’s
For a case, try the Fractal Design R5.
Am only responding because I am one of the few who went with the non-K version of the i7 6700.
Really, I don’t see what all the fuss is about the ‘K’. My non-K seems just fine – and saved me a bunch of cash.
Maybe if someone is doing photos/videos many hours per day it makes a difference, but for me, a home user, non-K is plenty fast.
My specs (posted at comment 28)
November 3, 2015 at 10:10 pm
For what it’s worth, I just had a completely custom unit built, from the ground up, with image processing in mind.
I have Photoshop CC 2015 installed. Amateur, casual user. No issues.
ACPI x64-based PC Win 10
CPU Type: QuadCore Intel Core i7-6700, 3900 MHz (39 x 100)
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD5 (4 PCI-E x1, 3 PCI-E x16, 2 M.2, 4 DDR4 DIMM, Audio, Video, Dual Gigabit LAN)
Chipset: Intel Sunrise Point Z170, Intel Skylake-S
System Memory: 16333 MB (Samsung M378A1G43DB0-CPB — 8 GB DDR4-2133 DDR4 SDRAM) x 2
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
SSD: Samsung SSD 850 PRO 256GB (256 GB, SATA-III)
HDD: WDC WD10EZEX-00BN5A0 (1000 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA-III)
Your system is great. I decided to go for the K because it was only $50 difference. However, I opted for a more affordable graphic card, the GTX 1050 Si and saved more than $200 just on that.
Unfortunately, Photoshop and Lightroom do not use graphic cards as they should. Most of the work load falls on the CPU. It’s too bad they don’t utilize the GPU, such a great source of energy in our PC’s and Adobe ignores it (at least when it comes to Lightroom and Photoshop).
I also opted for the new Samsung 960 EVO M.2.
Cheers.
Time does make a difference. Newer, better, faster incarnations available to you.
The ‘K’ version at only $50 more would have been my choice, too. Unfortunately, it was more like $150-$200 more (if I remember right) when I was putting this together. Supply and demand tends to do that.
As for the graphics card, my son was livid I went with the power and he got a much lesser version in his machine (so sorry, kid :-).
My reason was not so much that I needed it now, but more because the single biggest issue I’ve ever had with my computers over the years was that the graphics card was always the first hardware to fall behind in usefulness. I’ve always needed to bump up the graphics to squeeze more life out of the machines. RAM was a close second.
I can now say I have no video/movie issues. No Flash issues. No Google Earth issues. No problems whatsoever related to being underpowered. Happy ;-)
I hope you enjoy your new system. Looks like you’re set for a few years :)
I am planning to build a PC for using Adobe and based on the original post as a guide would all the outlined components along with the latest Kaby Lake processor and either ASUS ROG or GIGABYTE AORUS make sense to take advantage of the latest components as they dont seem that much more expensive or am I missing something?
Thank you very much for your great article on how to build a PC for photography work. I have a few questions.
First, this large build is for a full tower, correct?
Is there any chance you would provide the specs for a current day mid-tower build? The motherboard link for the full build no longer works. With the pace of technology I’m wondering if it is already not available?
I’d consider going with the small build, but I want to go with at least 32 GB ram and I want the 2 m.2 connections.
What would be the best 1080 for a heavy photoshop user and light CAD? After looking at the M5000 and the GTX 1080, I decided on the GTX (but can’t remember exactly why :\). Then when I went to look deeper into the GTX 1080, I discovered that there are over 30 versions, so I’m more confused, conflicted, etc. than ever. I’m not a big gamer (but who knows, maybe I’ll become one someday), I mainly want a killer card for heavy photoediting with photoshop, etc., and some light CAD work.
The card would go into a Dell Workstation.
Dell 7910
128GB Ram
Processor E52630V3
Windows 7 Ultimate
The power supply has two 6 pin connectors and two 8 pin connectors. It has a 1300w power supply, and has support for 4 PCI Express x16 Gen 2/Gen 3 graphics cards – up to 675W (total 3 x 225W graphics cards in 3 slots. General spec sheet – http://i.dell.com/sites/doccontent/shared-content/data-sheets/en/Documents/Dell_Precision_Tower_7000_Series_7910_Spec_Sheet.pdf
I have two older NEC 27” monitors with a 16:10 ratio (I hate wide screens). If I replaced these monitors, I’d go again with a 16:10 ratio (since the don’t make 4:3 anymore – yeah, I’m old).
Thanks.
For certain CAD software you absolutely want a Quadro. E.g.; Solidworks’ Realview will not work with a GeForce, meaning everything will look flat.
Is there an updated version of this post! Just wondered if hardware had changed enough over the last year or so that a new recommended spec may be around somewhere. Anyone know?
The CPU’s went up one generation. i#-6### > i#-7###
With new BIOS they are compatible with older Socket 1151 motherboards (H110, B150, H170, Z170), but if building new; don’t risk it, get a chipset from the #2## series. Eg; B250, H270, Z270.
Default supported RAM speed with combo B250 / H270 / Z270 + new CPU is now 2400 MHz (previously 2133).
RAM and SSD’s have gotten more expensive because of changes in production volume and market demand.
AMD released it’s Ryzen CPU’s, might be interesting for some.
That’s about it on the changes.
117 replies! Is this is a popular post or what!
I just finished a new build – the network / LAN communications chip on my old MB de-programmed it’s self. It was time for an update anyways. I’ve been building my own PCs every 4-5 years since Intel was selling P4 processors. My most used apps are Capture One, exporting to PS using Tony Kuyper’s and Blake Rudis’s luminosity plug-ins. I don’t use Light Room. I use ACDSee for importing, renaming, sorting, tagging, and making quick JPGs for emails. Capture 1 keeps a data base of thumbnails and image adjustements for undoing edits and ACDSee has a data base of thumbnails for very quick viewing. The only other apps I use are focus stacking and pano stitching. I use a RAID controller card to add drives for back-ups instead of an external RAID NAS. The PCI bus is faster than a LAN or USB cable.
I did a fresh Win 10 install. The biggest problem was figuring how to get the 2-M.2 ports on the motherboard, configured as a R1, to accept the OS. When installing Win 10 from a retail USB drive, the on-board M.2 drives where just not there. The best I can figure is that the OS needed the IRST driver installed before it could access the M.2 drives to load the OS which needed to be loaded before the RAID controller. (Circular logic?!?!) I eventually installed Win 10 on to an old SSD, loaded the MB drivers from the manufacture’s CD and then cloned to the M.2 R1. Hardware:
– i7-7700 – I don’t over clock and it comes with a cooler.
– MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon – I like gaming MBs for their durability
– MSI GeForce GTX 1050 – 1 fan, quieter and I don’t run games
– Corsair 32GB of RAM – 4 of 8GB DDR4 2133MHz
– LSI 9361-8i 12GBs SAS RAID Controller Card – controls up to 8 SATA and/or SAS drives
– StarTech PCI 2 port SATA III expander card for the CD/DVD – not to waste a high speed MB or LSI port
– CD/DVD/Blu-Ray – SATA
– USB 3.0 PCI 4 port expander card for additional dudads like a USB turntable for turning my old vinyl into MP3
– Card reader that uses one of the MB USB 3.0 connectors (2 ports), the other is for the front case ports
– 2 of Intel SSD 600p Series 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe configured as R1 for the OS and apps
– 4 of WD Black 2TB HDD configured as R5 (6TB) for working files – MB SATA ports 1 to 4 (ports 5&6 went to the 2-M.2)
– 6 of Toshiba Enterprise 3TB HDD configured as R6 (12TB) for backup – LSI ports 1 to 6 (moved from my old build)
– 2 of my older Intel SSDs configured as R1 for swap & temp files and thumbnail data bases – LSI ports 7&8
Note: RAID 6 allows for 2 drive failures with no loss of data, RAID 5 allows for 1 drive failure without loss.
Yes, this build does require a large case, a 750-800W power supply and a bunch of quiet fans. i also have a UPS which allows for about 15 min. after power outage for things to finish before walking the PC through a controlled shutdown. I really hate losing files and you do not need to hear what my wife has to say when her stuff goes south.
Thanks Nasim and everyone who posted.
Cal
That’s some weird choices.
1) The i7-7700 is also slower by default than the i7-7700K. The -K premium is pretty much proportional to it’s performance increase.
2) Why pick 2133 MHz RAM is by default your mobo and CPU support 2400 MHz?
3) Why pick 4×8 instead of 2×16? You now blocked off the upgrade to 64 GB.
4) This build does not require a 750-800W power supply at all. But it’s hard to find a lower-rated one with enough SATA power connectors.
5) Your RAID only protects against disk failure, not against way more common software issues or user behaviour.
6) Test your UPS with your new PC, as newer PSU’s do not work well with the older / cheaper UPS’s, because their output is not a very nice sine wave.
I do not want to build my ownmachine, cna someone recommend a reliable, reputable custom shop. I’ve sued Cyberpower in the past but have read a lot about poor or inconsistent builds now.
I appreciate your comments and they are accurate, just my personal decisions:
1. i7-7700 but not the K version because it is cheaper and, as I don’t overclock, I can use the included Intel CPU cooler. Also, I do very little video and the slowest part of my work flow is file saving.
2. Cost. I got a very good price on the slower memory and, as I don’t game, it is unlikely that I would ever notice the difference.
3. Again cost. Capture 1 and PS will seldom ever use more than 32GB. If they do, my swap drive is an SSD.
4. Having enough SATA power connectors is part of it plus, with 10 HDD, a little overhead on the power requirement means a cooler operating and longer lasting power supply.
5. Yep. Nothing can protect against user (my) behaviour (stupidity). With this set-up I have 2 copies of my OS & apps (2-M.2 configured R1) and 3 copies of my data (1 on my working R5 and 2 on my back-up R6 set). I would need to lose 3 of my R6 l drives and, at the same time, 2 of my R5 drives to lose at the most 1 month’s data. I run an automatic back-up every week or month, depending upon the type of data, and my email, contacts and bookmarks every day. I keep the last 2 copies of my backed up files and I never go on line without protection. I am not a business, just a retired guy with a hobby that would really, really hate to lose his images.
6. A good caution. It is a newer APC UPS and I did test it for USB communication.
Cal
Nasim, quick question for you. You advise two SSD drives for working on current year photos, one as the main drive and one as a back up using RAID. I see in another article that you are also backing up your current (and past) year photos to your Synology DS1815+
I am currently finishing a build based on your specifications here and wonder if the second SSD is absolutely necessary assuming I back up to a NAS as primary back up and to the cloud for secondary back up. I’m asking as I see a nice sale today on a 1TB hard drive and if there is a reason for having this additional (or tertiary drive) today might be the time to grab it.
Thanks!
RAID 1 only protects against single-disk failure, not against anything else. I wouldn’t worry about that; not for things that are backed up to somewhere else anyway.
Also; don’t RAID 1 an SSD with an HDD; that is pure waste of money.
Coen, good points!
I always advise against using RAID as a backup – RAID is not a backup solution!
Doug, get either one PCIe NVMe drive or an SSD drive as your primary drive where the OS will reside, and get another SSD drive to host your Lightroom catalog. While you can place your photos in NAS device like Synology, unless you have 10GbE, the bottleneck is always going to be your network. My suggestion would be to either have a hard drive for the photos you are working on, or preferably an SSD, which will give you the best speed. Once you are done working with images, you can always off-load them to external storage.
I am migrating away from Synology DS1815+ to a 10GbE setup, so that I don’t have to worry about temporary storage. It is expensive, but worth the investment for my business.
Nasim – first thanks to you and Coen for the replies!
My build pretty much mirrors what you proposed in your article. Here are the current drives:
M.2 Samsung 950 PRO 512GB M.2-2280 SSD (OS /Program Files)
M.2 Samsung 950 PRO 256GB M.2-2280 SSD (LR Cache & Catalog / PS Scratch) (a bit smaller than your spec – cost cutting where I could)
Drive 1 Optical Drive: Lite-On iHAS124-14 DVD/CD Writer (yeah, I even question putting this in now. Old goat, old habits I guess)
Drive 2 Samsung 850 EVO-Series 1TB 2.5″ SSD (Recent / current year photos – processing)
Drive 3 HGST 4TB drive – last few years photo files
Drive 4 HGST 4TB drive – video files
Drive 5 HGST 4TB drive – music files
Drive 6 HGST 4TB drive – all other files
I guess my confusion comes from your article Photography Backup Workflow 11/12/15 which says, under point 5
My Backup Workflow – #2. Primary Backup Storage Synology DS1815+in RAID 5 – 40 TB
Secondary Backup Storage Dobro Pro in Beyond Raid – 16 TB
Tertiary Backup Storage – IOSafe 214 in Raid 0 – 10 TB
Is the reason you have secondary and tertiary backups due to not counting the Synology NAS as true backup – only for disk failure?
I am also curious as to why your total storage on your backups drops from 40TB to 16TB to 10TB?
As mentioned under your article on the Synology DS1815+ I am looking to purchase a NAS. My plan is to back up all the drives in my new machine to the NAS in a RAID 5 format (as well as my laptop and wife’s pc), then back that up to one of the cloud services giving me 3 copies of the data with one offsite? Is that solid or is there a better strategy I should consider?
And finally, you mentioned you were reviewing a 10 Gbit NAS from QNAP. From your comments above it appears like you liked it. I am curious what model you are looking at?
Thanks again!
Coen, looks like it is time to update the article with the newer components. Any suggestions?
Also, the new AMD Ryzen chips looks pretty amazing for a workstation, but it would not be the best fit for apps like Lightroom that cannot take a full advantage of so many cores and threads.
The 6700K can be replaced by a 7700K, the Samsung 950 by a 960 (EVO), the GTX 970 by a card from the 10×0 series; pick according to how many displayports you need. GTX 1050 has only one, GTX 1050 (and -Ti) only has one, GTX 1060 exists with three. To prevent BIOS issues, also replace the board with one with B250, H270 or Z270 chipset. All gained PCIe lanes; the H270 offers the same amount as the Z170. And oh; add a CPU cooler. It seems I never got back to you with suggestions on that one before :+
RAM has become much more expensive over the past year; more and more people skimp on that, I see €1000+ builds with only 8 GB, which is a shame I think.
The Ryzens look good, but take a look at the Adobe benches; even the 8-core ones don’t beat the i7-7700K. It seems memory performance is still an issue. But I don’t think the dust is fully settled on that one. The potential for improvement is there I think. Memory compatibility seems to be another issue, although that too, I believe, will improve.
However, I personally don’t run a business. For people using this just for a small hobby it’s all way over the top. A normal SATA SSD is usually one measurable (not noticeable) slower than the PCIe ones, and the advantage of a dedicated GPU as opposed to the iGPU seems also rather flimsy.