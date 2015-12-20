The Ultimate PC Build for Photography Needs – Haswell Edition

Thanks to the super high-resolution sensors we see today in digital cameras, a fast computer is absolutely essential for an efficient post-processing workflow when working with RAW images. If a few years back a standard PC or a mid-range laptop were good enough for post-processing images, 30+ MP RAW files can put a huge burden on processing power and make a high-end machine seem obsolete. In addition, most commercial software targeted at professionals has also gotten pretty heavy, requiring more memory, faster storage and high-end CPUs and GPUs for a smooth, delay-free experience. Having spent most of my adult life in information technology, I have always been building my own PCs. In my recent articles and reviews of storage equipment, a number of our readers asked me to share my preferences for a solid, future-proof PC build that could take pretty much anything you throw at it for post-processing large numbers of RAW images and video. In this article, I want to talk about my ultimate PC build for photography and other needs, and discuss my personal preferences for working with Lightroom catalogs and RAW files in terms of file management and performance optimization.
I will be presenting two different builds – one based on a full tower case, which gives a lot of flexibility in terms of space, storage and future expansion options, and one based on a very compact build for a lightweight setup that occupies minimum space. Although I have always been using large cases, I have been leaning towards more compact options lately – primarily because it is now possible to build small, but powerful machines.
Let’s start with the architecture – which way is to go, Intel or AMD?
1) Architecture
Bringing up Intel vs AMD can sometimes spark up debates among PC enthusiasts, similar to what we see when one brings up Nikon vs Canon. Ever since seeing AMD CPUs melt and explode when a fan quit working (yes, that was a while ago) I have always chosen Intel as my architecture. And I have never looked back or regretted this choice, since Intel has been rock-solid in every build I have had. Taking a quick look at this chart from CPU Benchmark reveals why millions choose Intel over AMD – the top of the chart is dominated by Intel and has been like that for a while. Intel rules both the PC and the Apple world for a reason and you can find similar benchmarks in many other sites. If I offended AMD fans with this, I apologize ahead of time!
2) Chipset and CPU
With Intel being the top choice for architecture, the next step is determining the chipset and the CPU. And although Intel’s latest architecture is X99 and Skylake has not been announced yet, I normally don’t go with the latest chipset (as it can get unnecessarily costly), and rather concentrate on the fastest and most value-driven processor on the market. And without a doubt, “Devil’s Canyon” Intel Core i7-4790K proved to be the top choice for a while now, with its insane single and multi-core performance that seriously challenges the latest Intel CPUs. Since the Intel i7-4790K has the LGA1150 socket, it means that our default choice is Intel’s Z97 chipset. Although Z97 is pretty aged by now, it is a very solid chipset, with plenty of great motherboard choices on the market. Now that we know what we want in terms of both CPU and chipset, let’s move on to selecting the right motherboard.
3) Motherboard
The choice of a motherboard is tough, because there are so many choices available out there. There are brands, then there are models, ranging from affordable to not so affordable. When building PCs, I don’t bother with picking either a low or a high-end motherbooard, since the best value is in the mid-range. However, I do have selection criteria – I want a motherboard that comes with an M.2 slot, which is critical, as you will see below. As for a choice of brand, I have tried many brands including Tyan (anyone remember Tyan Trinity with dual CPU support?), ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, Intel and SuperMicro, and I always keep coming back to ASUS. While I am not a big fan of ASUS software (particularly their AI Suite software), I have not been disappointed with the hardware, which has been rock-solid, running for many years. That’s not to say that other motherboards are bad – ASUS has just been my personal preference all along. But ASUS does come with a relatively high price tag, so if you find that the motherboards I picked below are too expensive for your budget, feel free to pick any other motherboard with WiFi + M.2 support.
Another brand that I have recently started to favor is ASRock, which is basically a daughter company of ASUStek, the same company that makes ASUS hardware. As you will see below, my top contender for the Z97 chipset for desktops is an ASRock motherboard.
So based on the above, the below two motherboards are my top contenders for the builds:
- Full Tower Build: ASRock Z97 Extreme 9 – my primary reason for picking this ASRock motherboard is M.2 support – this motherboard has two slots, one of which is PCIe Gen3 x4 based. If you want to make a nice Hacintosh, the motherboard also comes with a Thunderbolt AIC Connector. My only gripe with this is lack of built-in WiFi, but there is a mini-PCIe slot that you can use to add WiFi, if you need it. For a full tower build, WiFi might not be as critical.
- Compact Build: ASUS Maximus VII Impact – while this is probably the priciest mini-ITX motherboard on the market, it is for a reason – it is the only ITX motherboard with Z97 chipset that comes with a super-fast M.2 x4 slot. Add on all the goodies like WiFi, Bluetooth, 4 USB 2.0 and 4 USB 3.0 slots on the back and you will see why I picked this motherboard as the top choice for a compact build.
4) M.2 Slot – Faster than SSD
If you have been using an SSD drive and have been impressed with its performance, you have only touched the surface when it comes to extreme storage performance. The new generation M.2 SSD drives deliver up to 32 Gb/s speeds, which is a boatload faster than 6 Gb/s limit of the SATA interface to which traditional SSD drives attach. So there is simply no comparison between SSD and M.2 SSD – some of the best M.2 SSD drives today can deliver up to 1,600 MB/s read speed, while the best SSD drives will cap at 500 MB/s, if that. That’s over 3x performance you would be getting with M.2! So imagine booting up your operating system in a matter of seconds and using that extreme performance for cashing and other read/write-intensive operations. You know where your Lightroom catalog would live…
As for the choice of an M.2 SSD unit, I would not get anything less than the Samsung SM951. This is the puppy that will give you 2,150 MB/s read and 1,500 MB/s write speeds. Nothing beats that at the moment. When XP951 hits the market, it will be my top choice, but for now, the SM951 is simply unrivaled.
Size-wise, I would not settle for anything less than 512 GB. Yes, that’s pricey, but 256 GB won’t cut it for large catalogs, especially if you are planning to generate full size JPEG previews (and you should, if you want ultra-fast Lightroom performance – see this article for more details). And if you are planning to use the above ASRock motherboard, you should get one Samsung SM951 and one lower-end M.2 unit. The second slot is limited to 10 Gb/s, which is still much faster than SATA. Plus, you save some space and there are less cables to pull and worry about.
5) SSD / HDD Storage
In addition to the M.2 drive(s), which will be hosting your Lightroom catalog, my recommendation is to get fast SSD drives for storing photos. I know many of our readers will disagree with this, because photos can be stored on regular spinning drives as well (which are often fast enough). However, ever since I started using SSDs for storing RAW files, I would have a hard time switching back. Keep in mind that whenever you open and make changes to a RAW file, Lightroom still needs to access it. And if you put those RAW files in faster storage, your access time will decrease and you will see pretty noticeable performance benefits. If you don’t mind the high price tag, my top choice would be the Samsung 850 EVO 1 TB SSD drives. If you don’t have a lot of photos, go for the 500 GB version instead, which is much cheaper. Why not go for the 850 Pro series? Because it is overkill for a photo storage in my opinion. However, if budget is not an issue, go for the 850 Pro line instead, as you will get a bit more performance out of those. If you find other brand SSD drives with similar performance, those might be worth looking into as well – sometimes you will find great deals on Crucial, Intel, SanDisk and other brand SSDs. Whatever brand, make and size you choose, make sure to buy two of the same drives. Although SSD is much more reliable than HDD, I would still go for a RAID 1 / mirror setup just in case you forget to frequently back-up your work. Another advantage of SSD is that you won’t have to worry about heat dissipation issues, as they do not get as hot as regular hard drives.
For many, going with an all-SSD storage is cost prohibitive. You certainly do not get as much storage as you can with spinning drives either, so that’s another drawback. So if you have a lot of photos that you like keeping on the same volume and you do not want to buy expensive 1-2 TB SSD drives, then go for two 4+ TB hard drives. Just make sure that you don’t buy one of those green drives – go for 7200 RPM drives with a good amount of cache, similar to Western Digital 4 TB Black drives. For the full tower build, I would recommend to get four of these drives to use as backup / RAID 1 / RAID 5 storage.
My current workflow is to store current year photos (the ones I actively edit) in SSD storage and move everything else to slower, network-based Synology DS1815+ (will review it shortly), which is absolutely amazing as a home server. I use Synology DS1815+ heavily in my environment and Lola and I often access photos from multiple computers, which is very convenient. When she is done editing, we move multiple catalogs to shared storage, merge them there and copy back to our computers, keeping full backups in the common storage.
6) RAM
Choosing RAM can also give you a lot of headache, as there are so many different types of RAM out there. I am typically not as picky when it comes to RAM – I choose a good brand like Corsair, Crucial, G.Skill and Kingston, and pick whichever one is on a good sale. Back in the day I would spend a lot of time looking at RAM timings, overclock-ability and other factors, but nowadays I don’t bother wasting my time – most RAM out there is quite good. I don’t heavily overclock my computers anymore, particularly when going small, so typical timings and speeds are sufficient for my needs. Here are two options I found with a quick search for solid memory:
- Full Tower Build: Crucial Ballistix Sport 32 GB Kit
- Compact Build: Crucial Ballistix Sport 16 GB Kit
Unfortunately, mini-ITX builds are limited to 16 GB of RAM, so that’s the maximum we can use on the compact build. I like low-profile RAM like the above Ballistix series, since they work great with oversized third-party fans / CPU coolers. If you are planning to overclock your rig, I would certainly look into higher-end memory though, potentially with better, taller heat-sinks that dissipate heat better.
7) Video Card
Now that Lightroom and many other applications take advantage of GPU rendering, the speed of your video card certainly does play a role in how fast applications render images / video and respond. If you want to take advantage of this additional benefit, I would get a high-end video card that can easily handle the load. While those with deep pockets and a desire to run a 30-bit workflow should look into NVIDIA’s Quadro-series video cards (which can cost up to $10K alone), I personally went for the NVIDIA GTX 970 video card, which is super fast and easily handles the load I throw at it. At this time, I do not see the benefit of a 30-bit workflow setup for my needs and I cannot justify spending over $1K on a Quadro-series video card, which is why I went this route. So here are my two top recommendations:
- Full Tower Build: EVGA GeForce GTX 970
- Compact Build: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 970 Mini ITX
I chose a smaller profile video card for the compact build, because it leaves plenty of space for cooling and cables.
8) Power Supply
Lots of options for power supplies too and you certainly want to make sure to get a solid power supply that is modular. With a modular power supply, you only add as many cables as you require and you don’t end up with a lot of dangling cords inside the case. My personal favorite has been Corsair CX series PSUs, which are great value. Here are the two I would recommend for the two setups:
- Full Tower Build: Corsair CX Series 850 Watt Modular PSU. If you are planning to add more than two hard drives, add more accessories and overclock your setup, I would recommend to go with a larger and more powerful PSU, like the Corsair HX1000i.
- Compact Build: Corsair CX Series 650 Watt Modular PSU
9) Case
Now that we have picked a motherboard, CPU, PSU, RAM, storage and a video card, it is time time to pick a case for each setup. Again, the below choices are based on my personal preferences. If you like other brands and models, please feel free to share you opinion in the comments section below.
- Full Tower Build: Cooler Master HAF X 942. I have been using Cooler Master HAF-series cases for some time now and I love these. Lots of room, plenty of cooling and many options to add lots of storage. If you do not want to go with a tall tower, another recommendation is to go for the HAF 912 mid-tower, which is also a very nice and much more affordable case.
- Compact Build: Cooler Master Elite 130 mini-ITX case. I have done a lot of research before picking this case. So far I have not found a case that I like better and I have already built 3-4 machines with this case, with impressive results. For the price, it is the best mini-ITX case in my opinion. If you need to build two machines for some reason – a big unit and a compact one, I would seriously consider going for HAF on both cases. Pick the HAF Stacker to be able to stack the smaller unit on top of the large HAF.
10) Monitor
Although a monitor is optional and you can use the current monitor you already have, having a nice 4K monitor with an IPS panel would be sweet for such a high-end setup. I have been personally using Dell’s IPS monitors for the past few years for photo editing and I really like them. Yes, there are great monitors out there that you can buy from HP and Eizo, but that’s only if you are willing to spend over $1K per monitor. My personal choice is to go with a dual-screen setup and my budget is typically limited to $1K max for both. If you want a monitor with better calibration options, the Dell UP2414Q is the way to go (it comes with a built-in LUT, so calibration software does not have to load each time you restart). Otherwise, the Dell P2715Q is a bigger monitor (27″ vs 24″), which is more suitable for 4K content. If you don’t want to go 4K yet and want to stay with a solid 24″ display, my current setup is comprised of two Dell U2413 monitors, both hardware-calibrated.
11) Assessing the Damage
Let’s take a look at both setups and assess the damage:
|Component Type
|Component Choice
|Price
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-4790K
|$340
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z97 Extreme 9
|$232
|M.2 x4 SSD
|Samsung SM951 512 GB
|$369
|M.2 SSD
|Samsung 850 EVO 500 GB
|$195
|2x SSD Drives (Optional)
|Samsung 850 EVO 512 GB
|$684
|2x HDD Drives (Optional)
|WD 4 TB Caviar 7200 RPM
|$405
|RAM
|Crucial Ballistix Sport 32 GB
|$200
|Video Card
|EVGA GeForce GTX 970
|$330
|Power Supply
|Corsair CS850M
|$130
|Case
|Cooler Master HAF X 942
|$170
|GRAND TOTAL (WITHOUT MONITORS AND OPTIONAL STORAGE)
|$1,966
Obviously the price goes up if you add the optional drives and dual monitors, but those are optional and depend on your needs / what you already have.
Not bad for an under $2K PC! If you are wondering how this would compare to a Mac, it will obliterate pretty much any Mac out there, with the exception of some Mac Pro models in terms of processing power (Xeon vs Core i7). Overall though, even the best Mac Pros won’t stand a chance against the above configuration (expect to pay $5K+ for a high-end Mac Pro).
Now let’s take a look at our compact configuration:
|Component Type
|Component Choice
|Price
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-4790K
|$340
|Motherboard
|ASUS Maximus VII Impact
|$220
|M.2 x4 SSD
|Samsung SM951 512 GB
|$369
|2x SSD Drives (Optional)
|Samsung 850 EVO 512 GB
|$684
|RAM
|Crucial Ballistix Sport 16 GB
|$89
|Video Card
|Gigabyte GeForce GTX 970 Mini ITX
|$329
|Power Supply
|Corsair CS650M
|$88
|Case
|Cooler Master Elite 130 mini-ITX
|$48
|GRAND TOTAL (WITHOUT MONITORS AND OPTIONAL STORAGE)
|$1,483
Just like the full tower PC, this small-factor PC will obliterate pretty much anything out there, except for higher-end setups that cost a lot more. Nothing comparable from Apple either. The setup is pretty much identical to the full tower, except you are going for a small PSU and less storage options. I would certainly add at least one 1 TB SSD drive though, as the 512 GB M.2 storage won’t be sufficient.
Please note that I did not include the cost of operating system, since it varies quite a bit and you might already have options to upgrade for free.
12) Lightroom Workflow
So, how would I use the above PCs in terms of Lightroom configuration? As I have already pointed out above, you want to use the super fast M.2 storage for your catalog. Although the catalog will be located together with your boot volume, I would not be concerned with such a setup – you still want to give the catalog the fastest space you have on your computer. While the catalog itself does not need much speed, the preview files will be loading from the same volume where the catalog is located and that’s where the M.2 read speed comes into play – it will be super fast!
Your photos should not reside in the same volume. I would recommend putting your photos in a separate volume. If you go with SSD drives, put the photos there – RAW files will load instantly and working on those high-resolution images will give you the best experience. Now if you want to work really fast without waiting for any previews to generate, especially when you want to view the full size version, my recommendation is to generate full-size JPEG previews, as pointed out in this article:
Once the files are in the SSD volume, generating full previews should not take a lot of time, considering how fast this PC and your storage are. But it is definitely worth the effort! I have been rendering full size JPEG previews upon import.
If you run into space issues, it means that your catalog is probably too big and you have too many photos. I would recommend to reorganize your catalog and start splitting your work by year, as recommended in my article on organizing photos in Lightroom.
I would love to hear your thoughts on the above configuration. Please share in the comments section below!
P.S. I realize that the above article might not be for everyone – many of our readers are not geeks and will not be able to build a PC. Although putting components together is fairly easy, one has to have some experience with putting a PC together, performing hardware checks and installing an operating system.
P.P.S. I did not write this article with an intention to flame Apple. I have recently purchased an iMac and will be sharing my thoughts on advantages and disadvantages compared to a PC soon. Both have their pros and cons!
What would you recommend for a laptop for someone who is on a budget?
PC or Mac? And what’s the budget?
PC around $700
Justin, not a lot of great options for the budget, but why not go for something like the Dell Inspiron 17? It looks like a solid laptop for the price. You get 8 GB of RAM and a 1 TB 5400 RPM drive, which you should be able to upgrade to an SSD drive in the future…
Great article. And my thoughts after reading it was about asking your opinion for a laptop. What about when cost doesn’t matter?
love my retina macbookpro with 16GB ram .. but that’s not enough for true speed .. and it’s 4, 4!, 4 FREAKING THOUSAND US DOLLARS .. i used to be young and stupid .. and the processor is the limiting factor, not the ram
Konstantinos, lots of options for high budget laptops. If you prefer Apple, MacBook Pro is a pretty solid choice. If you are PC person, I would look at Dell’s Alienware laptops – they are pretty sweet when it comes to performance. I personally use a desktop when I need to really work and for travel my preference is to go ultra light, so I use a Surface Pro 3 with a Core i7 CPU – could not be happier with my choice, since I hate when my legs get hot using traditional laptops!
Clevos has laptop with desktop guts. Mine has 4790K cpu, 980M with 8gb vram, 32gb ram and 2 m.2 slots and 2 2.5in slots. Cost me around 2.5K usd with 256gb xp941 main drive.
i would like to build my aio pc with a storage of 1 tb ssd, 16 gb ram, processor i7-4790k and a 34″ monitor for my day trading station.
is it possible you can guide me how to go about it.
i am from india and i am a lay man when it comes to diy. i have to employ somebody who is well versed in it in my country.
Thanks for the help in advance
rgds/ravi
I used Windows based computers for years and although this looks like an awesome performing machine I will never go back since purchasing my iMac. I like things simple…like never worrying about viri and never-ending updates, not to mention the BOSD that eventually kills every Windows box.
Monte, I was hoping that we would not bring a PC vs Mac debate here :) I do own a Mac now and I can tell you that PC being always infected, having updates or having BSOD issues is a myth. Both platforms can be equally solid or equally bad, depending on hardware issues. Those days of Windows being a crappy OS have been long gone, pretty much since Windows ME (millennium edition).
I cannot tell you how frustrated I have been running After Effects and Premiere Pro on my brand spanking new iMac. So many unexpected crashes and issues…Crappy software runs badly on any platform!
I did not mean to bring up a debate on what was better, I prefer the Apple system myself. I think this machine you built would be much better for the task of editing photos than probably any iMac out there. It was just my opinion on using the two different systems. I hear you on the Mac/PC wars…Do not want to go there for certain. I am a bit shocked at the price you built this for…My iMac cost more than $1200 above that.
Monte, and we of course value your opinion, so thank you for sharing!
I myself recently purchased an iMac Retina that was on sale. A pretty sweet machine and that display is gorgeous. But when I needed to compile a video together, I used my PC, which was much faster. I guess it all depends on one’s needs…
I think a lot of people get turned off by the idea of building their own computer. It used to be pretty complex, but nowadays, it’s a lot like playing with Legos, so simple and fun.
My 9 year old son and I built his very first PC together this past Christmas. I had him practically build it all himself (guided him on the wire management, BIOS setup, and OS install). He uses it for gaming and to run my old copy of Lightroom 4 for his own use. IMO, there are so many benefits to building it yourself. There’s a lot of money saved, you can pick and choose which areas to spend more/less on, custom cases (I prefer Silverstone and NZXT myself), etc.
As for viruses and BSODs… I can’t remember the last time I even got a virus… I feel it’s completely down to bad internet habits. You don’t need to be on all of those free tower defense game and poker sites. BSODs are not rampant at all. Match the right hardware, know the programs you’re buying and you’ll be set.
A lot of Mac users don’t know this, but it’s still possible to get viruses on your hard drives that only affect Windows users. Think about the sites you’re visiting and the files your downloading before you send your family and coworkers that next attachment.
Both systems are great and have their benefits. I have a friend loves his MacBook Pro and uses it for his graphic design and photography. I really like the sleek design and minimalistic design… But personally, I can’t get into it and feel comfortable, but that’s only because I’m just so used to Windows, having used it my whole life.
Nasim, topical and great as usual. I am an Apple guy, and am ready to purchase a new laptop to handle the D810 RAW files and workflow. While I love my MacBook Air, the new models all use Intel’s ‘U’ processor which clocks out at 33% to 50% of the processor speed of the ‘K’ or ‘HQ’ processors. When you update with your Apple review could you comment on the 15″ MBPro mid 2015 models? I found everyman.com to be a great website with a lot of information.
Thanks…..
Jon, I consider MacBook Air to be pretty much unusable for editing D810 RAW files – it is just not fast enough processor and architecture-wise. The newer MacBook Pro models are pretty solid, but my recommendation is to get a Flash drive with a minimum of 512 GB of space, since those RAW files occupy a lot of space. Another option is to go for a smaller 256 GB flash drive and get a Samsung 1 TB Portable SSD drive. That’s what I have been doing with my iMac (which has a 1 TB Fusion drive) and that thing is fast! Wish the cable was a bit shorter to hide it completely behind the iMac, but man, the speed you get is amazing!
Nasim, thank you for this excellent article. I hope you inspire more people to try building their own PCs, because it’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of advice out there for PC builds, but most focus on gaming rigs. So great to see photo workflow build advice!
Currently planning my next build, and was holding out for X99 & Skylake, but you make a good point to go with the proven architecture. There’s always a faster chip coming soon, so the best time to build is whenever you need to!
Beer, thank you for your feedback! Skylake looks promising, but I am not ready to pay such a high price premium. The 4790K is a monster of a CPU performance-wise, so I am not worried about performance for the next few years at least. I tried to put together a high-end X99 setup and it is not cheap, so I cannot imagine what the CPU price will be like when Skylake is out.
Be careful when picking a mobo though – a lot of the older ones only have M.2 PCIE 2x, which is limited to 10 Gb/s. The Samsung SP951 will be limited in speed with the older M.2.
Hello and thanks for a great article. I just so happened to build a PC earlier this year using many of the same components as yours but I didn’t know about the M2 issue. I used a ASUS Z97-PRO mobo and the slot tops at 10 GB. I will have to consider for the next upgrade.
Regards,
Tony
Thank you, Nasim … since upgrading to the D8xx series, I’ve noticed a slight hit on processing speed, slight being defined as the difference between my Ford and a Ferrari. So, been thinking about a self-build, and your article is VERY timely. Thanks.
One question – What are your comments, if any, about adding PS to the mix – where to place the PS scratch space, or any other performance gotchas you may think about in a CC 2015 world.
Martin, you are most welcome! I saw a similar drop in performance in my PC and I had to build a new one, since my old PC was about 4-5 years old and desperately needed a refresh.
As for Photoshop, by default it puts the scratch files in the main drive, which in the above build would be the one with the M.2 storage (which is what you want). Not much you can do in Photoshop to make it faster, but with such an amazing build, you would not have to worry about performance issues with Photoshop – it will start in a couple of seconds.
Thanks. Now I just have to get Her Ladyship, the CFO, on board with the plan. ;)
Martin, tell her that a faster PC will free you some time, which you can spend with her – it works with my CFO :)
Time to get a new CFO that is as geeky as you are….
Fractal design cases are amazing, 3 speeds for fans, components always kept at low t°, and near totally quiet, about 120-150$
In term of relialability the Intel SSD’s while a bit slower are knowed for their quality.
Dell screens are indeed the best in my opinion in quality price. (have U2713HM for that matters, and with basic adjustments given by TFT central reviewers, don’t even need calibration, prints come out like my screen)
had no idea of the M.2 slot! too bad my cpu is only one year old, will see that next time… hopefully in a long time
Tom, thank you for your feedback. I have never used Fractal Design cases, but from the looks of their cases, they look really good! I like the Core 500, which seems like a great mini-ITX option.
As for Intel SSDs, I have two of them on my current PC. They are quite good, but they cannot beat the performance of Samsung 850 series SSDs that I have on my other computer. I have used Samsung SSDs ever since they came out and they are rock solid – cannot complain about reliability.
Honestly, I don’t think this is necessary any more, not unless you are doing video work, 3d stuff, or massive, massive composites. Back in 2007 I needed to build my own tower to deal with the ridiculously sized scans I was doing of my 5×4 negatives, but a few years ago I ditched towers and bought a 17″ laptop for £550 off ebay that must by now be 5+ years old (incidently, I looked at getting a mac and at the time an used equivalent 17″ mac book pro was more than 3x the price. I do like macs, but not that much). I installed a SSD for the OS and swapped out the optical drive for a HDD (not many people seem to know this is an option with most laptops, and who still uses optical drives anyway?!). OK, as laptops go it was a bit of a beast in it’s day with 8gb ram and an i7 8x core processor, but it’s handles everything I’ve thrown at it including 30+ layer composites made from 32mp Nikon D800 and 28mp Leaf files, allowing me to do my editing on the road. When I’m at home I plug it into a 24″ monitor and use both screens. With the pace that technology moves I’m sure you could get way more for less money these days.
Having used this setup for more that two years I don’t think I’d ever go back to a tower, not unless I was doing one of the jobs I mentioned at the start. More speed is great, but I think you can get speed that will be adequate 95% of photographers for a lot less money than these builds.
http://www.philipkirk.com
Laptops can do the job but I still like towers. Cooling has always been an issue with laptops (and I refuse to go for 17″ monster). I like my new 4K Toshiba P55T-B5160 (awesome laptop – I am downloading my win 10 update as we speak) but I still like the security and speed of 0 + 1 raid, ability to play whatever game I want (like I have time :) ) and play with Maya from time to time (again – like I have time – someone said I was lazy so I just have to get my 4 hours of sleep a night ;) ). Nice dual screens on my desk – But again – that is just me. I have no issue using my laptop when I travel (which is quite often) so I do appreciate laptops (and they can handle whatever now – as long as I can play my Mass Effect from time to time I am ok) but I always feel at home sitting on my chair hearing a faint buzz of 4X 15K rpm scsi 320 drives just spin away :) – yes, I am a geek :)
Jack, I agree – cannot stand large laptops that overheat like crazy. I used to have a Dell Precision M6500 and it was a beast! I had to completely disassemble and reassemble the darn thing every 6 months to clean up the heat sinks, so that the processor does not overheat. Memory would periodically fail when it reached melting degrees and I could never use it on my lap.
I moved away from large laptops to a much smaller Surface Pro 3. It is an amazing little device and has no heating issues when using it on my lap!
yeah – I don’t even bring my laptop on my trips (unless I need it for work). On the trips camera equipment is enough to carry for me, plus I like the feeling of being disconnected – I even turn off my phone. (multiple batteries and sd cards its all I need). I will use my laptop when I visit Poland for 2 months, but when I move to mountains for the winter I always take my gf’s pc with us (in addition to laptop) – it does not have scsi raid array but it works just as fast in all other aspects – bottom line is – I am avoiding working on the laptop if I can (even though the display on than new Toshiba is great)
Btw, how do you like performance of the Surface Pro 3? My gf is looking for a new laptop and we were thinking about something like Zen book (just 3lb but still has nice graphics and ram). Storage is really not an issue since we have unlimited amazon cloud (69 a year for prime members :) )
J.
Phil, not sure what kind of post-processing you do, but I cannot see how your 5+ years old laptop can easily process Nikon D800 images. Perhaps you have gotten accustomed to the slow processing speed, but my 5 year old PC had to be upgraded, as I could not stand how slow things were getting. Unless you don’t mind sitting back and waiting, 8 GB of RAM and old PC architecture are inadequate for a lot of things.
There is simply no comparison between a laptop and a full PC when it comes to performance. Unless you have a huge laptop, most of them cannot even run desktop CPUs…
Well my work is all stills (though as I said, sometimes with large composites) and a little bit of video editing, so no maya, no 4k video, and I don’t game anymore. It really does handle it all fine. I just checked and the chipset came out in 2011, so it must be about 4 years old.
It is a gaming laptop (clevo w170hn) so runs desktop CPUs and has a dedicated graphics card (kind of). I’ve never had any trouble with overheating, though I do tend to always use it on a stand and clean it out every 6-12 months, not that it seemed to need it even when I was living in dusty India. I must admit that I do crave something lighter (it weighs more than 4kg), and when I do upgrade I’ll be looking at maybe a 15″ with 12+gb ram. Alienware perhaps?
I would have added liquid cooling. Today’s Corsair series of liquid cooling options is is simple, reliable and quieter than the fans system. In addition I think one should consider a sound card. We don’t use these systems just to input but receive output, tutorials, videos and alike. Many MB’s have incorporated sound but it is not the same or provides you with the quality of a separate sound card. Recommendations for keyboard would include Razer’s mechanical keyboards and mice systems. I don’t know if you use a graphics tablet. I don’t but many do. Wacom is a reliable brand to consider if you use Photoshop and want the feel of a brush to paint in layer effects and adjustments. As for RAM, I would pay close attention to what the MB manufacturer recommends and I would also use the faster speeds that the MB can handle. With newer cameras at 42 and 50 mp from Sony and Canon, computing power is necessary to process the larger files.
I have scratch built 15 or more PC’s. It is easier every time I do it.
Maghi, liquid cooling solutions are nice, but can be a bit painful to install in some cases – not everyone is comfortable installing those, which is why I skipped it. Plus, it can get quite costly and it is really only of benefit when overclocking. As for a sound card, again, it all depends on one’s needs – I personally don’t use high-end sound cards, since I don’t game and I primarily use my machine for photo and video editing. Razer’s keyboards and mice are for gamers – I use Microsoft ergonomic keyboards, since they are great for typing and Logitech mice, since they are quite good ergonomically as well. As for a Wacom device, I own one and use it occasionally, but it is another optional item. I see little need to get faster RAM than MB can handle, since most RAM out there today is fast enough.
Been building PCs since I was 14 and I lost count of how many PCs and servers I have built since then…
I guess, I would have mentioned it as options…In many aspects, a gaming computer makes a good graphics computer. Your not going to find an off the shelf model that for photographers so if you don’t want to build a gaming computer would work.
I had a friend who would never get anything else but a water cooling until the seal leaked… he is not a fan anymore… :)
“not a fan anymore” how punny!!
Thank you Nasim, great article!
You are most welcome Motti, this one was especially for you :)
I also have the same issue with her Ladyship…
Did I say issue? I meant topic of discussion.
The Canadian Dollar where it is, does not help either. However, a new machine is in order and the information here is GREAT!
Thank you again.
I’m excited about Windows 10 being here today! The only issue I might have with your large tower build is the optional spinning Black discs. They can be very noisy although I guess they wouldn’t spin up until needed. The Greens are known for being quite.
Jay, I am too – been upgrading our PCs and laptops today, hoping to post some updates on the site tomorrow. As for the black drives, yes, those can be noisy, which is why my preference is to go with the silent SSD drives. But that comes at a big cost and does not give as much storage as HDD. For a person going for a full tower, noise might not be a big issue :) Green drives are slow (5400 RPM), so I stay away from those…
Hi Nasim, I’ve read that for photography the graphic board doesn’t need to be stellar, that a good brand board with 1GB of memory is more than enough. Bigger boards are needed for games or video editing. What’s your opinion? Thanks, Helio
That used to be true, but with Adobe now using GPU for rendering, a fast graphics card would be ideal for the best experience. A lot of people with slower graphics cards ended up turning GPU acceleration off, since they were seeing worse performance and slowdowns…
I see… Thank you Nasim!
I think Corsair AX760i or AX860i is the right PSU for you.Do not compromise on PSU. Thanks for the nice article.
Thank you for you suggestion Subhendu. I have tried many different types of PSUs and in my opinion, mid-range ones work quite well for most needs. If I were to overclock or use more hardware, I would certainly go for a higher-end PSU.
This article made me smile as I have almost EXACTLY the same build: i7-4790k, 32Gb Ballistic on AsRock Extreme6 (the first Z97 to support M.2 x4). My M.2 drive is Samsung XP971 (before the 951 came out) and my second drive was a Sandisk Extreme Pro 480Gb (also before the rise of Samsung Evo Pro series rise to stardom). My Graphic card is an AMD R9 295×2 which is a bit extreme for photography but good fun for the now rare gaming session. I used to have a Corsair AX850, it failed on me and fried my previous CPU. To their credit, Corsair requested that I send both to their facilities for testing and they concluded that the CPU did die due to PSU failure and refunded me for both! I now have an EVGA G2 series PSU and they also provide impeccable warranty (? 5 year plus if I recall). The whole setup is water cooled in an old Cooler master Cosmos case which I still like. I have WD 1Tb black series HDD and do not get any noise issues (perhaps damnpned by the case?)
As you can see, the setup is very similar and only differ in that some of the components are older before your recommendations which -as a PC builder- cannot fault.
I completley agree, for photograohy needs I feel its much better to settle on a Has well build, skimp the expensive Haswell-E altogether. It’s then much easier to justify the jump to Skylake down the line. This setup should last a very long time (Sandisk provide 10 year warranty on their SSDs!)
Yeah, I did build my first PC when it was still cool (I remember building my first P5 100MHz with 32MB of ram) :)
Great article! Here are few points I want to add.
1. I always recommend Intel (I7 is a must – and i7 with 4 or more cores – i7-4790K is great, but I would go with i75930 combined with P9X79 MB – but then again – my old i7 2600k is still awesome)
2. Asus MB’s are great – one thing to remember is to make sure that memory is matched EXACTLY to the MB white paper spec – once I got a memory for a build with something like C9DC but recommendation for 16GB was lets say C7DC (all other specs were the same). When using more than 4GB a channel (8GB for dual channel and 12GB for triple channel) it is very important that memory matches MB spec or the extended memory support may be less than optimal
3. Power supply could be bigger than 850MB (I sill like to play with 3D sometime and always have good video card) but more important than power is the what is it rated at. I always like to get at least 80+ efficiency gold rating (but that corsair is a great chice Nassim :) )
4. HDD – I still remember nightmares I went trough with SSD drives in the past when they would just die for no reason. I know that SSD is much higher quality now but I just can forget it. I always use SCSI raid array 0+1 | pricey, (but I do not know how they compare to the newest stuff – but I had my 4 cheetah’s 15K U320 purring like kittens for a long time now. I am thinking about putting my OS on an OS dedicated SSD (I am still on Win7 pro – 8 sucked soooo bad)
5. Video card – this means war MAN!!!! You know ATI is so much better, right? hehehe I like my older R9 290X but gtx970 is awesome video card too
6. case I never care about as long as I can fit few fans to pull the heat out
7. Memory – I always liked G.Skill or Gail but crucial is also high on my list – again, matching memory to MB is more important than which memory we get
I always spend a bit more on new build (I do not go for the absolute best, but I tend to spend about 2500 with out the monitors – I had the same double sammys for a while now – I rather get spider than new monitor). But once I make a build I use it for 5+ years – just add ram, ubgrade CPU and Video card along the way (I did build my PC I have right now about 3.5 years ago or so and all I did was upgrade my HD 6970 video card to R9 290X – my 6970 went to aid my GF’s pc – now she has 2X 6970 in crossfire, so nothing was wasted I plan to keep it for another 2 years – I may upgrade mem to 32GB, if I ever see the need, and get the best my P8P67 EVO MB can support.
The systems you described are a spot on. I am not sure if 32GB of ram is really needed but on the other hand why not? Memory is cheap.
Ahh – I miss geek talk :)
Cheers Nassim.
Thank you for your feedback Jack, those are very good points!
I used to have SCSI drives as well, 15K ones that spinned fast and made a lot of noise! So glad I don’t use them anymore – SSD has been a blessing! Zero noise, much faster read/write speeds than SCSI and zero heat emission. Can’t beat a RAID volume, but you can build that with SSD nowadays too, or take storage off the PC to a dedicated NAS / SAN. And yes, memory is cheap, so why not top it off? :)
No hard feelings on graphics cards :)
yeah, I was thinking of building a dedicated SAN for me. I know I should forget about the experiences I had with SSD in the past as they are much better now, but it is hard for me – SSD really messed up on me more than once. I like the “humm” of my scsi drives- I always had louder boxes which generate lots of heat as I always did something process intensive – running few vm’s for work is not as process intensive as doing 3D (oh how I loved Maya… I knew v2 to V6 like my hand) but it can still be taxing. I am thinking about upgrading memory but when it comes to a computer equipment I always used the “if it works don’t fix it” approach and I have not hit limits of my 16GB of ram (getting close however) – I hate the performance drop once you get over 8GB of used memory (I have dual channel not triple channel system)
LOL – I could never understand the constant fight between ATI and Nvidia users… they are both awesome cards. I used ATI because for a while when radeon was better for video rendering (stuff like overlays support on both monitors) and I always use to hack my radeon to enable all openGL extensions of FireGL back when radeon and fireGL used the same gpu just changed hardware id :) – but that was so long ago – now there really isn’t much real difference between R9 and lets say GTX – trivial.
cheers Nassim.
Btw – we should meet up one day. I am planning another trip to Mt. Evans soon – or at least we should get together during winter and have some fun skiing and taking pictures… :)
Awesome article, I have enjoyed every word of it.
Although that’s a bit over my budget, I’d certainly follow the recommendations.
You are most welcome!
I have a Nikon D750 im currently in the market for a laptop and I’m considering the 15″ macbook pro. May I ask you advice on what would be better. I noticed you said minimum of 512GB or consider 256GB with Samsung T1 SSD. But what about processor is the 2.2GHz plenty or would you upgrade to 2.5 or 2.8 Or performance wise it’s not a big difference..
Victor, I would certainly get more Flash storage than 256 GB if you can, since attaching an external device can be inconvenient when working. I would go with a higher-end model with 2.5 Ghz Intel Core i7, 512 GB PCIe Flash and 16 GB of RAM. B&H has it on sale for $1,999 for the mid 2014 model ($300 off), which is a good price. If you don’t mind using an external USB drive (Samsung 1 TB) for photos, you can also pick the lower-end 256 GB model, but I am not sure if there are any ongoing specials on those at the moment.
I think can Also use For Video Editing Software …….?
Plz Tel me…!
I am not sure what you are asking, but if you are asking about video editing software, I have been using Premiere Pro. If you are a Mac user, Final Cut Pro is the way to go.
That’s a very interesting article, Nasim, that shows me what I might need to upgrade and why.
I have a PC that is 5 1/2 years old but was specified then as high end and cost me $A5,500. In that time I upgraded the memory to 24GB (probably from 12), added an SSD for the boot drive, replaced the 1tb WD Black x4 RAID5 with a 2tb WD Red RAID10 and also the extra 1tb Black with a 2tb Red. I was looking for a long term solution and it still has quite adequate performance for me so I’m in no hurry to replace it.
When I do come to replace it, the main difference will be a new mother board that accommodates larger disks and M.2 slots, and more fast SSDs.
Murray, you are most welcome!
The machine you are describing sounds pretty good. Processing power is not going to be in line with the modern Intel CPUs, but you have plenty of RAM and your RAID10 volume should be speedy enough for storing photos.
And yes, if you do decide to upgrade, M.2 is the way to go – it is incredibly fast!
Now I just need someone to do this for me!
Seriously, a question at a tangent … You seem to be working on both windows and mac platforms. How do you (Is it even possible?) switch between the two using the same catalogue? We recently struggled to back up some pictures for friends who use windows because we use macs and their external hdd’s were not recognised by our laptops.
Probably this calls for another article from you for the total non-geeks like me, please.
Swati, I have recently started using both Apple and PC. While some things needed a bit of time to get used to, I don’t see major issues with compatibility, as long as you are not formatting hard drives with proprietary file systems. I personally store most of my files on the network on a NAS and both Apple devices and PCs can access those without any issues. If you have not tried a good network storage like Synology, give it a try – it is amazing for such needs.
As for photos and Lightroom catalogs, that’s not an issue at all. Lightroom catalogs are database files that can be accessed by both Macs and PCs and the RAW photos can sit on any file system without issues. I will soon write a detailed article about my experience using a Mac and will report my findings at PL, along with some recommendations. If you have specific questions in the meantime, feel free to ask!
Thank you, Nasim. So far, all our storage has been on external hdd’s and we do a back up for each. So that’s a huge lot of drives! I have really no knowledge of any other kind of storage and will begin reading up on them. I am guessing that most of us have formatted our external drives to either mac or windows file systems and that must be the issue!
Looking forward to your article. In the meantime we have begun the mammoth job of hitting the x button in Lightroom. And trying to be ruthless too. Hopefully this will release lots of space.
Have you or your colleagues done any specific articles on Lightroom cataloging for beginners? I know there is loads on the net and I have been reading and watching tutorial videos. But I have always found articles here to be concise and specific – and well, that’s so convenient!
Once again, thanks. Regards. Swati.
Swati, the backup hard drive -as you rightly guessed- was probably NTFS formatted, this is supported by windows. It’s recognised by Mac but you can’t write to it (you get a cross if you try drag and drop). The formatting option that is suitable for both Mac and Windows is exFAT. I had the same issue the other way round (I’m on Windows and my colleague is on a Mac). Hope it helps.
Nasim, for the compact setup , if someone lived in an area with lots of power outages, and wanted to attach a battery to the setup as a power back up of about 2-3 hours, what size of battety would you recommend if you have any experience in this regard.
Muhammad, I used to live in Uzbekistan, where we had power outages every day. A good Smart UPS is a must-have for those situations, since power is not only interrupted, but can also vary in voltage quite a bit. I used to use APC Smart UPS units – they are pricey, but they are worth the investment. As for how long, it really depends on how much power you are drawing with the PC and how many monitors and accessories you are plugging in. Personally, I would get at least a 1000W unit, similar to this one to handle all that load for an hour+.
Thanks for the help nasim
Hi Nasim
Great article. Was struggling to find the right guidance in building a good PC for Photography workflow. Thanks for the same.
I request your guidance on the following.
Am into Time-lapse Photography and use Lightroom, LRTimelapse, After Effects/Premiere Pro as part of my workflow. Each timelapse sequence of mine has around 400 to 900 photographs and exporting 1 sequence in Lightroom takes a long time. Most of the time, I have around 4 to 5 sequences being exported back to back and leave it over night for completion. My knowledge of computer equipment and their performance is limited. After doing some basic research online, I read about the importance of having a processor with higher clock speed for applications that do not use multiple cores. And to go for a processor with multiple cores if there are applications that use multiple cores. I understand now the importance of storing the catalog files and photos in the right storage device etc.
I would like to speed up my workflow, mainly with exporting large time lapse sequence photos from Lightroom and speed up working and rendering in After Effects.
Please guide as to whether your recommended system configuration would be applicable for the above workflow requirements as well. Thanks in advance.
Warm Regards
Shahin
You are most welcome Shahin! The above configuration will be more than sufficient for your needs. After Effects uses GPU rendering and the GTX 970 has plenty of juice for that. Single core performance of the i7 4790K is superb and with fast M.2 / SSD storage, you should be able to extract those photos much quicker! Just don’t put those photos on slow drives when exporting, since read speed is very important.
Thanks a ton Nasim. Your guidance will save me 1000’s of dollars !!
I would like to take this opportunity and acknowledge to you that I started learning basics of photography earlier in 2013 by reading your articles. At that time I recall the website was masurovs.com. Your articles have had a big impact on my photography. Thanks !
Thank you for being a loyal reader Shahin, appreciate your feedback!
One option is to go with components that will give you a dual boot PC (Windows and Mac OS). I have a 120gb SSD for Mavericks and and 240gb SSD for Windows, and can boot into either operating system. Tonymac (http://www.tonymacx86.com/) has lots of advice and guides.
Hugh, the above configuration can easily be used for a Hacintosh! I personally see very little reason to do it though, as I like Windows and would prefer an Apple machine with Mac OS instead. But if you like Mac OS and don’t want to pay a lot of money for hardware, go right ahead!
Nasim, can you tell me.
I have MSI GT70 notebook with Core i7-4710MQ 2.5 Ghz. and 32Gb of RAM.
One of the feature of this notebook – i have ability to use RAID 0 of 3 mSATA ssd to build up to 3Tb Raid 0 volume + use 2 additional HDD (at the moment up to 4Tb of additional storage and that’s all in a notebook form!)
But…
Now my LR catalog located on the 512Mb mSATA SSD, and I’m not seeing good performance. It’s rather sluggish. With GPU support enabled or not.
My question – will changing to newer model of my notebook which have m.2 ssd make a huge difference compared with mSATA in a LR workflow?
2. Is desktop processor performance is much greater that mobile version? Because newer version of LR whe exporting can hang my notebook, so it will even pause music for a bit :(
Baf, I remember that laptop – it was a beast! You can certainly try RAID 0 with three drives. However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind – first, if a single drive fails, you lose everything, so you would have to back up very frequently. Second, your storage speed also depends on the controller throughput. If it can handle fast speeds, then it might be worth going that route. I am not 100% sure about the architecture on that MSI model and whether RAID 0 would give a significant boost to performance or not.
M.2 is significantly faster than SSD on laptops, especially if you use the latest generation M.2 4x PCIe SSD. In your case the bottleneck might not be storage, so I would check what issues you might have with your current setup first. Sometimes when laptops overheat, they start throttling the CPU, which can slow things down significantly. Considering how much RAM you have and your CPU, performance should be fairly good for a laptop.
And yes, desktop performance cannot be even compared to laptops. You are using a smaller and less capable CPU on your laptop, which will certainly suffer when putting good load on it. My PC never hangs when extracting images…
Thanks for the very detailed text! Excellent recommendations.
When I buy new PC with limited budget, I try to have as much as RAM and SSD disk. Processors are more or less the same to me (as I don’t do heavy editing) but RAM and SSD vs HDD matter a lot.
As far as I remember, Lightroom does not utilize GPU full time, it only uses GPU at specific functions (such as some sliders) but I may be wrong. Still a mid-class GPU such as GTX960 should do fine.
Thanks again!
Erkan, thank you for your feedback. A mid-class GPU like GTX 960 should certainly do well for most needs. I personally use After Effects and Premiere Pro, both of which use CUDA rendering, so the faster GTX 970 helps quite a bit in rendering faster. If one only uses Lightroom and Photoshop, there might not be much need to go for the 970.
Hi, … and thank you for your article (all of them actually). To get an idea how much is enough my questions are:
– what would be the size of Lightroom database when your conficurated PC is needed
– what is the max size of database regadless your hardware
– if you have to manage 1200 USD budget what are the thing you will give up and what are still the musts.
Thanks in advance
Kari
Kari, I would try to keep Lightroom’s catalog size small no matter what PC I use. Smaller catalogs are easier to work with – they are easier to backup and restore. I don’t like putting all of my eggs in one basket, so I separate all of my images by year. Every January I start a new catalog and move my older catalog to a network share. This way, I do not have to keep all that old data in my PC – takes less space and makes everything run faster.
There is really no limit on a database size. You can grow it as big as you want, but I would caution against such practice.
As for the budget, I would go for the more compact setup and get a lower-end video/graphics card. If it were not enough, maybe downgrade the i7 to an i5. Everything else would stay the same.
Hi Nasim, thank you for the article, any laptop recommendation for a budget of $1000, the new Asus gl552jx cn009h looks very attractive. Any other alternative in msi etc?
Pavitr, sorry, but there are too many choices out there. If you can, go with a system that has an SSD drive (or replace HDD with SSD after you buy), 16 GB of RAM and Core i5 – i7 CPU.
So, can we expect an article on best laptop for photo editing in the near future?
I’m rather partial to http://www.sagernotebook.com. Some very good models if you poke around.
Nice and interesting article, being an amateur photographer and (hobby) pc builder myself, I agree with most recommendations, but ASRock …..? Maybe they have (drastically) improved the last few years, but the motherboards they sold about 10 years ago were really, really bad. Traumatic experience with 2 ASRock mobo’s about 10 years ago, since then I never ever thought about ASRock anymore. While even looking at an ASRock mobo, an experienced pc builder could see the inferior quality (then). For me indeed mobo’s: 1. Asus, 2. Gigabyte, 3. MSI.
Edward, I used to not like ASRock as well, but they have gotten much better. I built a few PCs with ASRock mobos and they are very stable. The above-mentioned ASRock is probably the best Z97 mobo on the market today, thanks to M.2 x4 and other features. I love ASUS, but they don’t have anything larger than mini-ITX that utilizes M.2 x4…
Nasim, they have several on the commercial side. Sadly, my P8C WS commercial board has fried three times in the two years, and although their tech support has been OK and replaced it each time, I won’t be going Asus again for a while. It can take 2 to 3 weeks for a replacment and my 3yr warranty expires next April. I think I’ll be going SuperMicro again; they were always very stable, even if they are slow to adapt new technology like USB 3.1.
http://www.asus.com/us/Commercial_Servers_Workstations/Workstation_Motherboards_Products/
Orrrr,
If you want to get some real advice on building a PC as frankly this is very poor, try a youtube channel like Linus Tech Tips, Tec Syndicate, or Jayz 2 Cents who frankly will show you a real understanding of hardware and requirements.
Safety, cooling, redundancy and backup procedures.
All missed by the op here.
Couple of hours of that and you will be a pro, as well as understand that if something cooks and blows up, its shoddy maintenance of the owner. Not the chip set.
If the article is very poor, please point out what you did not like and we can have a discussion. Otherwise, you are saying absolutely nothing.
Safety of what? Cooling for an all-SSD setup is adequate with a stock fan and fans on above-mentioned cases. Backup is outside the scope of this article, although I partially addressed it with my recommendation to go with RAID 1 drives.
A really good article Nasim. I enjoyed the read.
I would value your views on the best bang for buck iMac for photography. I just like the iMac design and Im getting near replacing the one I have which is which is 7 years old now.
I am not a pro – just a hobbyist using a D810 which noticeably slowed my iMac when I changed from the D300s.
Kind regard,s
Dr John
John, I will be posting an article on choosing an iMac, since I have done some research before purchasing mine. Will post an article later this week or early next week hopefully!
Nasim, Wonderful article. I was just laboring through post processing the last few days with new Photomatic and Topaz plug ins, watching my lightroom and the plug ins slow down, flicker and sometimes stop completely. Realized it was time to upgrade the system, and thinking I would have to find an article in PL that I remember you had written(unless my memory is also slowing down a lot) a few years ago on PC architecture for photography.
When I purchased my PC 2 1/2 years ago, it was before PL and photography.
Your article came with perfect timing.
For someone not gifted in the intricacies, how hard is it for a non-geek(not meant in a negative way at all) to migrate everything from my old pc to new pc? How does one do it to maintain the LR catalog and for it to know where the images have been migrated to?
I have 3 internal drives now. The LR is on the primary 500 GB drive, and I have my pics on a 1GB drive, and another internal backup drive of 3GB. None of those drives are SSD nor obviously do I have a RAID set up.
Any help would be appreciated or something to point the way to get everything done so that when I upgrade it is seamless and easy peasy as they say.
Thanks in advance.
Love the site.
Paul
You are most welcome Paul!
As for migrating data, it is pretty easy. For Lightroom, you simply copy your catalog files (the ones with .lrcat extension) and your photos. If drive letters change, it is not an issue at all – just click on the root folder in Lightroom and click “Locate folder”, then point it to the new location. Make sure to copy and not move. Once you confirm that everything has been copied 100% (look at the total size of each root folder), then it is safe to assume that everything went well. I would open Lightroom and try going to different photos in your catalog, to make sure that everything works on the new PC.
Nasim,
Thank you for the reply. It sounds quite doable for me, and now I just have to find a person/store that can build me this monster. Your time and help is most appreciated.
I look forward to the Colorado trip and meeting you.
Paul
Why such a strong PSU? All the Components are really not demanding. It’s more than double of the real power needs. The problem with a way to big psu is that the efficiency goes a lot down. for this build a 450W psu is more than enoug. I have a similar build and a wattmeter and never was able to draw more than 300W from the poweroutlet
I think 850 watts give you options. His build is a minimum. I have several HD’s, 12 TB of storage, 32 GB of ram, GTX 980, separate sound card, water cooling, fans, several USB devices. Note, even if you have 850 watts PSU, the computer will only use what is needed. And watts are comparatively inexpensive. There is no savings by going down to 400 watts, there is no energy savings or monetary savings. So why?
Like Maghi Cat mentioned, a bigger PSU gives you more options for more hardware and potential to overclock. I see no benefit of going to a smaller PSU – size-wise and cost-wise, there is not much difference.
Great article.
Those M2’s looks awesome.
Built a new machine this week
Core i7 5960 8core, 32GB DDR4 Corsair Vengeance 2600mhz RAM, R9 390 8GB graphics card, Samsung 840 SSD, Asus X99-A mobo and Corsair H80i GT watercooler. Overclocked it too. Antec 1200 Case
Lightroom doesn’t use 32GB of RAM it rarely gets above 8GB
Mainly use it for Event photography shooting jpeg for speed at Horse riding events
and RAW for weddings Nikon D800
The slowest part of my system is the SSD, the M2 sounds like it will vastly speed things up as the bottle neck is the data storage.
Found the M2 on Scan for £119 for 256GB
The most annoying thing with Adobe CC is it wont work with GPU acceleration turned on!
so i have a graphics card with 2058 cores, 8GB RAM doing nothing.
Latest drivers installed.
Hope Adobe fix this soon
Jonathan, thanks for sharing, looks like a really solid system! Be careful with those 840 SSDs – older firmware had all kinds of issues. Make sure to get the latest firmware via Samsung’s SSD tool. And yes, M.2 would be of a huge benefit in your environment, particularly when processing those large D800 RAW files.
As for GPU acceleration, Adobe and AMD don’t play nicely together unfortunately. That’s why I recommended NVIDIA in this article.
840 Pro never had any performance issues over time, the cheaper 840 EVO did but has been resolved with the latest firmware updates.
Yes, I meant the 840 EVOs when talking about the issues – he did not specify whether he had pros or not. That’s why I recommended to get the latest firmware :)
Nassim, you have truly hit a sore point with me. I got fed up with Windows years ago, and switched to Mac for everything except technical software that was unavailable for Mac. I still think the Mac OS is superior (although I have not seen Windows 10), but I am unhappy with Apple’s approach to hardware – that of non-upgradeable appliances. I’ve never yet owned a desktop or a laptop that I didn’t upgrade memory and storage, thereby extending its lifetime. The Mac pro is an option, but prices – even for used ones – are very high. Have you ever built a Hacintosh? Should I consider doing that?
Many thanks.
Tom
PS: Using a Nikon D800E, and have done spherical pano’s that require blending nearly 200 200MB tiffs.
Sorry, Nasim!
Thomas, thank you for your feedback! Mac OS is great in many ways, but after using it for a few weeks, I am personally annoyed with a few things, like inability to switch between multiple windows of Chrome using Alt+Tab. There are a few other things I don’t like, but most likely can get used to overtime. I think the choice of OS comes down to individual preferences. Both Windows and Mac OS are great in their own ways.
As for not being able to upgrade, I guess it depends on what you use. For Mac Pro and some MacBook Pros out there, you should be able to swap basic hardware like RAM and hard drives. But for other stuff like the iMac, it is surely painful! I bought my iMac with a 1 TB hybrid drive and after doing some research on potential future upgrade to SSD, realized that it was a pretty much an impossible task…
If you are willing to give it a try, building a Hackintosh is a lot of fun and does not have nearly the same cost as buying a high-end Mac. You would not have a sexy-looking machine, but hey – that’s three times less $ you are paying :) Getting Mac OS installed on a PC is not as painful as it used to be!
Timely article Nasim. I’ve been keeping an eye on this topic (and a running list of parts) as my machine has also passed the five year mark. With the new Intel Skylake chips and corresponding chipsets coming out starting next week, I was waiting for them and to see what pricing is like. The CPU isn’t a huge leap forward, but the new chipsets do bring some new features/performance (DMI 3, SATAe, multiple M2 ports, more PCIe lanes, etc.).
The rest of my planned choices are similar to yours (a step down in places since I don’t need quite as much horsepower).
BDJ, that’s a great point. Might be worth waiting to see what Skylake will offer. From what I heard, it should be a bit faster and more energy-efficient. Definitely more new features coming though, so I am looking forward to seeing what those will be like. I have been eyeing Intel’s NUC and hope they improve there – that would be a great choice for a very compact build! Costly, but very nice.
Hi – love the article. I’m going to see if I can use your compact build as a Hackintosh.
Q: Are you using the stock fan that comes with the CPU?
Q: Do you know what the Geekbench score is for the compact build?
Syd, I personally don’t use Intel’s stock fans, since they can get pretty loud quickly – usually go for large heatsinks with large fans to reduce the noise. Lots of great choices out there! I believe the last one I used was a Cooler Master.
As for the score, it would be very similar as the full size build, since CPU, GPU, storage and RAM are the same. The smaller build would be great as a Hackintosh!
Great article Nasim, but I bought this in the States last year and couldn’t be happer
http://www.dell.com/us/p/inspiron-17-7746-laptop/pd?oc=dncwj1904b&model_id=inspiron-17-7746-laptop
question if I install windows 10 will Lightroom CC and PS CC 2015 work as they do? reason why is I don’t think Adobe supports windows 10 yet, thanks.
Inspiron laptops are pretty solid overall, so it is a good system. Yes, installing Windows 10 seems to be safe (will report soon), although if you have software other than Adobe, I would wait for a few months until all the bugs are ironed out. I have been running Photoshop and Lightroom in Windows 10 and both seem to be stable so far.
Hey Nasim;
Excellent article, thanks…
as one who’s first computer was a self soldered CPM machine I can understand your configuration and like it..
I’m just curious why you didn’t mention USB 3.1 which is significantly faster than USB 3..
Keep up the great work .. :)
Andy, you are most welcome! USB 3.1 is a bit new, but it will soon gain popularity pretty quickly, particularly with the newer chipsets. But in reality, there is not much gear you can plug in that can actually utilize such speeds – technology will have to catch up first.
Hi Nasim,
Great article with good detail. Sometime in the next year I will “upgrade” my PC which means changing out the MB, CPU, and RAM and carrying forward any other usable parts. That normally means a new video card as well. I can likely use some of my existing SSDs and the case power supply is fine. I will use this article as a reference.
Also, I will eventually re0lace my MacBook Pro with a Surface Pro 3 (or whatever is current. ) – all pretty much based on your initial suggestions. You saved me a lot of research time!
You are most welcome Sceptical!
The Surface Pro 3 is an amazing tool. I cannot wait for MS to release the SP4 – it should be arriving sometime in October of this year.
Nasim, if you think the SM951 is fast, check out Intel’s 750 NVMe SSD. Not for everyone of course, but for 4K video rendering, it’s pretty smoking: http://www.thessdreview.com/our-reviews/intel-750-pcie-ssd-review-1-2tb-1st-consumer-2-4gbs-nvme-ssd-set-to-change-the-industry
Aaron, I tested a similar card for EMC about two years ago, so I know what those monsters are capable of. Before such cards were limited to enterprise environments only and now they are making their way to desktops. Amazing stuff, but man, I hated how much heat those guys were producing! Not sure about these Intel 750 series PCIE SSDs, but EMC’s PCIE SSDs required me to turn all fans to max speed on my ultra-quiet and beefed up Dell PowerEdge R910 servers. I could not enter the datacenter after running a few of those cards for a while! Hope cooling is not as big of an issue for the 750 series, but judging from that giant heatsink, you will need plenty of air getting in and out of your system to keep them nice and cool.
So in terms of practicality, cooling and cost factors, my preference is still M.2 SSDs from Samsung. When the XP951 hits the shelves, you will see what 2,150 MB/s looks like :) That Intel 750 won’t be of great value at that point I am afraid, until Intel engineers something faster and bigger (since those PCIE cards scale by size!).
The SM951 runs pretty hot too. Intel’s 750 has a good heat sync and doesn’t produce enough heat to need active cooling. It’s already up to 1.2TB and fits in a 2.5″ 15mm model with a SFF-8639 connector, so physical size is of no concern at the moment.
I too am eagerly awaiting Samsung’s XP951 though. ;-)
I should mention, I’ve been enjoying 1,013MB/s read and 992.5MB/s write for a few years now with striped Samsung 840 Pros. That’s real-world sequential performance benchmarked with CrystalDisk. I’d love to double it soon. ;-)
Just for reference, I just built a computer for Adobe Suite programs with higher specs in every category. It’s also over clocked and water cooled and has an Intel 750 PCI based SSD which is 3-4x faster than the EVO 850 pro and the newest, fastest water cooler GeForce 980ti video card. I have my program and catalog on the fastest currently in the world Intel system drive and pictures IBA Raid 0 of two fast SSD’s. It still bogs down when I have several raw pictures in the catalog with a lot of healing brush marks. I’m hoping Windows 10 with Direct X 12 will help a bit, but almost there’s no faster single GPU computer than mine (I’ve benchmarked at nearly 1700 marks) and even it’s sometimes not enough.
Sounds like a great machine Danny! I recently built a SuperMicro SYS-7048A-T with two 8 core CPUs and similar specs to everything else you have for a client. Hoping to build one myself at some point too. D810 files hurt with timelapse! :-D
Danny, not sure why you are comparing Intel 750 to EVO 850 – my recommendation was to go for Samsung SM951, which is PCIE based. Anything above GTX 970 would probably be overkill for photo processing, but surely would be nice if budget is an issue :)
You surely have a pretty darn good setup. I have been upgrading to Windows 10 at home for the past 2 days and will be reporting my findings soon.
Great article and I agree that it is in general much better to build your own system. Windows is a very reliable, fast and stable system unless people use pre-installed crap software or builds with low quality parts. If you go into a store and buy a complete PC they try to maximize their margin with cheap parts they can’t use for marketing. The power supply, quality of the ram and motherboard … the most important parts for a stable system.
Two thoughts:
For the CPU I would also consider the Intel Xeon 1230v3.
It’s priced between the i5 and i7, but has the same hyperthreading features as the i7. The major difference is that it doesn’t has an internal graphics card (which people won’t use in this build) and it can’t be overclocked. Unless someone plans to use Intel QuickSync for video rendering … then the internal graphics of the i5/7 are necessary.
For the PSU I trust Seasonic and beQuiet the most. A 500-600W is more than enough for that system. It’s more about the quality and efficiency of a PSU than max power output they use for marketing.
A 3rd party cpu cooler might be worth it’s money if someone prefers a quite system.
Check out the 3.5GHz Xeon E3-1246 v3 instead. It has Intel P4600 graphics and QuickSync. I’d post a link to Intel’s ARK site with specifications, but then my comment would be flagged for several weeks and you wouldn’t see it. :-P
Aaron, it does take me some time to clear out those flagged comments, so I apologize for the wait! Sometimes I get too many!
Regarding the current comment system… I rarely post a comment with a link now because it takes so long to get approved. I’m sure you get hundreds of them a day to sift through! Also, we used to be able to have our names hyperlinked to our websites (as you still have as the admin). Can you put back a comment system that has accounts or logins for those that frequently comment and are trusted, so that those users with logins could post links immediately and have a hyperlinked name again? Is there a plugin or feature in WordPress for that, or is it still too insecure to have logins? I recall there used to be major security issues with that a couple years ago…
Aaron, did you try logging in to your account at PL? It should allow more links. But anyway, I did change the number of links to more than 2 to go into queue, so it should not be a problem for a single link. I just got tired of spam on Disqus, which is why I changed it earlier. But now that Disqus is gone, it should be safe to go back to 2 :)
As for the link on your name, it is easy to do it – just go to your profile and set your URL. Once you do that, the link should work!
Well, now that’s very odd. I’ve been logged in this whole time, and yet it has asked for my name and email address with every comment. I logged out and back in, and now it doesn’t. LOL! Maybe something to do with caching and switching the comment system around, who knows?! Anyway, I don’t blame you about Disqust (as many of us started calling it, haha!). The native comment system is certainly far faster and more responsive to scroll through too.
same thing happened to me, but I did bunch of updates last night…
Leif, that’s a great point, however, Core i7 tends to do better in single core performance compared to Xeon processors, which rule in multi-threaded environments. The problem with Adobe is that their software is mostly optimized for single-core performance (Lightroom) at the moment. Once Lightroom starts using more cores, then it might be advantageous to move to Xeon. A lot of people that purchased Mac Pros were pretty disappointed to see the iMac outperform their $5K setups in Lightroom and other software. Sadly, software has not caught up quite yet!
I have not tried Seasonic and beQuiet, but will have to check those out! What I recommended is certainly much more than one would need, but that’s keeping in mind that one perhaps wants to add more gear and overclock their CPUs. I normally don’t use more than 650W PSUs.
Xeon E3 and the E5 1xxxx models are single socket optimized. The E3s are nearly identical to the i7’s, but without overclocking. They do add VPro, ECC RAM, and a few other nice things if you need them. Xeons haven’t been slower than comparable Core i7’s on single-core performance for a few generations now, unless you go with slower clocked E5 2xxxx dual socket models, in which case you are probably going for more cores and multi-threaded performance anyway. Check out these benchmarks: https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Intel-CPUs-Xeon-E5-vs-Core-i7-634/
How about cooling units, Nasim?
Great article. Deeply appreciated!
Corsair put together several units http://www.corsair.com/en/cooling . They are easily attached to a compatible case and monitored by software for temperature. These devices cool more or less as you computer needs. When I am in MS word, it is pretty silent but as soon as I start processing in Photoshop, I can hear and see the fan speed increase and additional cooling applied. Or I can set the fan speed as I so desire via MB software.
Divya, lots of solutions out there and many of them are very good. I have been using third party fans for years – usually go with large heatsinks and large fans to reduce noise and provide better cooling. But if one is not overclocking, the stock fan or other lighter fans do just fine…
I know there are advocates for less power, memory and alike BUT have you processed a large 10+ image RAW panoramic, a 9+ image bracketed HDR or blended a 10+ image focus stack? If you use these tools in PS or LR you know you can’t have enough power or ram. If you’re shooting with a hi-res DSLR and we have two or not more about to hit the market at 40& 50 MP, processing power will be a necessity. You almost can’t have enough.
Excellent point. Why go for less if the price difference is so minimal?
Building you own computer is really not to go cheap. In fact my experience is that building your own with state-of-the-art components is probably very if not most expensive. I build so that I can have control. I don’t have to compromise, I build to my wants and needs. Every time I look at an off-the-shelf system, I always find a component that is lacking or has been compromised. And sometimes, it is all proprietary, meaning I have to go back to the OEM for replacements. Building my own, gives me so many options.
BTW the M2 SSD is really a card and not the usual HD for much we are familiar. Your MB system must be able to recognize it and handle it and in some instances requires a PCIE mini adapter.
Good discussion.
Maghi, not really – find good deals on components instead of buying them all together and you can find some incredible deals for each component. OEM can be cheap, but as you said, there are usually some pretty bad compromises.
A well-rounded article as always, Nasim! But I’d like to point out a few things in this computer build as a PC enthusiast.
There is no debating that Intel’s current line of processors are faster than their AMD counterparts – the i5-4690K and i7-4790K rip apart their AMD FX competitors in single-threaded workloads. However, I feel the wording in this article is quite strong against AMD – to new computer builders, “seeing AMD CPUs melt and explode” displays quite a negative image. “Yes, that was quite a while ago” means 20+ years ago – and back then, Intel was actually struggling to compete with AMD until they released their Tick-Tock plan.
In a cost-effective solution, AMD has by far the best options. The cost of the i7-4790K itself can by an FX-8350, a high-end 990FX motherboard, and a silent CPU cooler. Despite low IPC performance within the AMD FX series, effective multithreaded usage of all eight cores, which happens quite often in the video processing world (e.g. Handbrake), puts on a pretty good show from AMD.
On the storage side of things, SSDs, while having had great leaps in performance and decreases in per-gigabyte cost, cannot compare with the mass storage of HDDs – critical for holding large file sizes that come out of monster megapixel cameras. Also, as SSDs are flash storage, their storage will degrade over time. A proper HDD can last for years without hiccups. And it’s worth mentioning that HDD’s are just plain cheaper – 1TB can be had easily for $50, while a minimum $70 investment (and sentinel eyes on deal websites) is required to snatch a 250GB SSD.
As for PSUs, most computers do not require a PSU above 750W – and that’s a generous figure. Intel/nVidia combos do not draw much power at all – in fact, a 500W power supply would have sufficed well for this build. AMD components draw a little more power, but it’s a far cry from the 1000W recommended in this article. Modular is a great feature to have, but more important is the 80+ specification – more power efficiency and (generally) higher quality can be expected from 80+ Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium units.
Just wanted to objectively comment on a few things – nothing personal!
Have a nice day!
I have to disagree with AMD option, but that is just my oppinion. I really wanted to like AMD (ever since K6) but even though they look better on paper as far as the price/performance goes, I always had some issues with them. I am always worrying about stability/longevity ahead of performance/price. In a long run AMD systems ALWAYS ended up costing me more if you take a length of the ownership (before a need for an upgrade). Maybe its just my luck (even though I really spend a LOT of time making sure that I get components which are 100% compatible with one another). But, I REALY do not want to start another (there are 100’s of such debates at any given time) Intel vs. AMD debate :)
However – I have to agree on SSD – it will degrade way faster than traditional HDD (in stationary applications – as workstation – different story for laptops where shock related to movements always reduces the lifespan of the traditional HDD).
As far as power supply is concerned. 850W is a peak power, constant sustained power is much lower. It is actually better to get higher W PSU since there is no downside to it – however, if you ever come close to a max PSU Watt rating MB can be temporarily underpowered which really affects MB power management module (I once see “puffy” capacitors as a result of it), not to mention that it will affect a life expectancy of PSU. Granted, new MB’s manage power 1000% (just a number) better than the old ones, but it is still a case. At this moment my APC battery backup shows I am drawing 150-200W but I am not really doing much – once I start running my VM’s it come up to around 350W but if I start doing anything with 3D or intense game it jumps to 500-550 range. But please mind that I am running i7 2600k and my external scsi disc array has its own psu and battery backup.
With TRIM support on almost any up-to-date operating system (even Mac is finally adding it for 3rd party SSDs), SSD performance is not degrading over time. I have some 6 year old SSDs that are as fast today as the day I installed them, with many TB of reads/writes. Yes, the wear leveling is saying there is less than 30% life expectancy left, but they are still working at peak performance. However, this really depends on how good an SSD you purchase to begin with, they are not all created equal. I’ve had no issues with my Intel and Samsung models. Can’t say the same with Kingston, OCZ, Crucial, and others that clients have used.
This is the issue – it depends on the quality of memory chips – even good SSD’s can have memory chips with faults. The same time when my SSD drive failed (just died) after 5 months of operation (then the very next one I got died after 4 months – I NEVER cheep out on HD btw) my friend was swearing by the quality – I got the same SSD he did; I think it was a VERY expensive Kingston. Yes, trim command really reduces the amount of erase/write cycles, but SDD will die sooner or latter (sooner or latter depends on the drive quality and as it was in my case – luck :) ). For a laptop I can see the benefit as traditional HDD’s die as well due to shocks, but for disk array which I never move I can’t see a benefit. I am toying with an idea to install OS on SSD and then clone it on to other SSD so I have an instant backup – I can’t afford to be down – yes, I can use my gf’s box or a laptop – but I will still lose at least a day to configure all the vm’s I need for work ect. But on the other hand I really do not care about boot times (I only restart when I need to install updates) and as far as performance, my scsi disc array does fine job. I do not give windows much of the swap file (letting windows manage virtual memory is so inefficient – I set it to 16BM-800MB which is the lowest to still get system error dumps) – in reality I love the performance, stability and peace of mind of my Raid 01 array.
Jack, please see my thoughts in regards to SSDs in response to Cody. SSDs degrading fast is a myth nowadays. In fact, if you do some research on Google, you will see that SSDs can easily outlive us and still do quite well after many years. I bought my first SSD about 6-7 years ago and it is still alive and well. Just don’t buy cheap and crappy SSDs. I have been buying Intel and Samsung – very happy with both.
Cody, thank you for your feedback!
Certainly did not want to offend AMD users out there. Definitely there are great use case scenarios for both platforms and I am sure AMD today is nothing like it was back in the day. There is certainly a personal bias there and I won’t deny it :) AMD has always given better value than Intel, without a doubt.
As for SSD degrading over time, that was certainly true in the beginning, but at this point that argument no longer is true – as Aaron pointed out, TRIM and the latest hardware and firmware have made SSD a much better choice than any spinning drive out there. In my previous job, I analyzed SSD vs HDD extensively in a very loaded SAN environment and I can tell you, those SSDs proved to be amazing in every way compared to HDDs. Our environment was database heavy (SAP) and we put those SSDs to heavy load using EMCs FastCache, Fast VP and other optimizations based on SSD. I have even put some PCIE Flash cards into use. HDD don’t even come close. I have seen a lot of enterprise HDDs fail and I did not see a single SSD drive go down in the 2+ years of extensive use. That’s not to say they don’t fail – they certainly do, but much less often than HDDs in my experience. If it was not for the high cost of all-SSD arrays, I would get rid of every HDD in that environment. But when it comes to dollar per gigabyte, you cannot beat HDDs. The last array I built was tiered storage, with SSD in the performance frontline, 15K SAS drives for load and 7200 RPM SATA for storage – three tiers and absolutely amazing and self-managed, balanced performance. So until SSD comes down in price significantly and we start seeing 4TB+ SSD drives, HDD is still the way to go for backups, archives and long-term storage.
As for PSU, I did over-recommend a bit, but that’s considering that one might want to overclock a bit or perhaps expand the builds with more gear. The 1000W PSU is only needed for the full tower if you go with a dual GPU, lots of hard drives and overclock the CPU…
yeah – I know, you are right about performance (one day I will heal my scars and I will get rid of the “SSD evil” mental block of mine :). Specially these days when I do not need huge storage as I can just dump everything on my amazon cloud. Maybe I could do simple 0 + 1 array consisting of 4 512GB drives – something I can think about – baby steps… :) – I am such a “don’t fix it if it works” stubborn mule… :) – btw – in all the time I have been using Seagate Cheetah SCSI drives (both 10K and 15K rpm) I only had one, ONE :), ever fail on me (and it was at least 4 years old)
yeah – as far as PSU – yeah – I always calculate my PSU need as if I had dual video cards (most of the time my idea of video card upgrade involves adding second card – the reason I did go with R9 was because my gf’s box already had 6970 in it and she was complaining that she can’t play her favorite game in maxed out settings :) )
Here is a little pre-process I developed which really helps me with my workflow:
1. I always capture jpg onto one SD and raw into other then I copy jpg’s to my drive only.
2. I go over jp’g and delete the ones I don’t want to keep – the reason I do it using jpg’s is because even though my picture viewer can read Nikon raw files but it takes a long time to load them before I can hit delete button in the picture viewer – with jpg’s it is instant
3. I copy all raw files to a separate folder under the same project folder (for me that is usually E:\NIKON_DATA\projectName_date\raw where jpg’s would go into R_JPG
4. I use the program I wrote to delete all files with an extension .NEF in the raw folder if they do not have a named pair in the R_JPG folder (name with out extension)
This way I can relatively quick manage large amounts of files and reduce file count around 80% (works for me). Keeps my project folders much slimmer – plus – Dx0 does not choke on large catalogs as much as LR did (well Dx0 does not really have catalogs)
Jack, looks like a good working solution. Ever since I switched to FastRAWViewer, I no longer have issues with slow-loading RAW files. I preview them quickly and delete the bad ones before import :)
*sigh* – I really have to become less of a hacker and more of a “googler” – it would save time (writing that quick java app took no time at all but still – I would love not dealing with anything but the raw previewer – I will give it a try – :) – thanks for the tip
Hi Nasim,
Nice article and right on time for me, as I’m looking to replace a 7 year old setup …
Any chance of you running Tony Hart’s Lightroom benchmark ?
http://www.tony-hart.com/blog/essays/2014/01/lightroom-test-mule-try-it-at-home/
I’m going to do a baseline on my old system (Windows 7), and on my MacBook pro … and I’m thinking
about a Mac Pro … hoping a 2015 config will come …
Kind regards,
Guy
Ouch, that file was over 3 GB in size and the download would take forever! I am upgrading all of my systems to Windows 10 and might benchmark some of them soon.
As for Mac Pro, time for Apple to update it with newer hardware!
As a happy owner of i7-4790K (about a year), I’d consider going with X99 platform today – 6 core i7-5820K, very easy to overclock to 4GHz+ on Asus X99 board, is not much more expensive with 16GB DDR4 memory (which will also last longer than older DDR3). For “Ultimate PC Build”, the 8 core i7-5960X is also possibility (of course the value is lower, but it’s the best), sooner or later Adobe will optimize Lightroom to utilize more cores I hope. But of course i7-4790K is still a great choice, it might last another 5 years in this cpu-diminishing-returns age.
Petr, if Adobe did a better job at optimizing their software to use more cores, I would certainly suggest the newer hardware. But for now, Devil’s Canyon is still pretty awesome for most photography needs. Once Skylake is out, I will do an update to this article and provide newer recommendations, since it should be faster and more energy efficient…
It is great, you’re right Nasim, I’m glad I have it. But another year or 2 from now I’ll wish I have more than 4 cores as Adobe improves I hope (the hardware might really be sufficent for another 4-5 years, so 2 more cores will definitely add ‘more future’). Anyway, it’s already clear from some leaked preliminary benchmarks, that Skylake performance is only the usual 6-15% generation upgrade (unfortunately), so the 50% potential bump with slightly pricier 6 cores (also with a possible 8 core upgrade later on the same board) with X99 and DDR4 might still be a better way to go for a 5year plan (my poor i7-920 lasted that long since 2009 with just 12 gigs of ram, so I guess it’s a valid forecast with the best we can get today).
You’re just in time!
I’ve spent the last couple of weeks, months even, working out what’s what and does what best; and might be relatively future-proof and upgradeable. Here’s the set-up I’m about to order: http://uk.pcpartpicker.com/p/vhQTgs .
I’ll be mostly using Capture NX2, DXO Optics Pro, a bit of 3D Studio Max and some HDR processing. I’ll also be batch processing several hundred 36Mp RAW files for timelapse movies. Many images will be low light and quite high noise, which is where DXO’s Prime noise function excels.
DXO Prime (latest version) doesn’t use GPU processing but many other functions in DXO do. DXO also multi-threads well: So a fast CPU and a fast GPU are both required. For batch processing the Intel 750 seems a good fast SSD at 2200Mbs read and 900Mbs write; 2400Mhz DDR4 memory might shave a few minutes off a 400 image batch, which should equate to “worthwhile” over the life of the system plus it’ll speed-up boot times. The only parts I’m not certain of is the Sabertooth motherboard, I might just settle for a regular x99-s from Asus; and the R9-390 8gb 10bit per channel graphics card which is an early release and I’ve ‘heard’ (read) that it may not use it’s full 8Gb for photo processing with a 4k monitor but I’m hoping there will be better drivers in the next year or so.
I can get the system pre-built for under £1900.
I’m not expecting any choke points other than “flatout”!
For the monitor I reckon a 27″ Asus PB278QR should do well and it’s 10bit per channel. Or I might just try a 4k 40″ TV if that ends up on my Christmas list.
…Forgot to add: Everything will run of the super fast SSD but it’ll have a hard disk for back-up of system and image files as well as an external drive for secondary backup. System files will be backed-up with disk imaging software and image files backed-up with a simple batch file copy.
Rob, thank you for your feedback! Your setup looks pretty solid! If you are planning to use Premiere, After Effects or other Adobe software, I would personally swap out the Radeon R9 for NVIDIA, because support for AMD is really bad at the moment – Adobe can only utilize CUDA. This might change in the future, but for now that’s the state of affairs. If you are only planning to use the above-mentioned software, then you should be OK :)
Another suggestion is to wait for 2 weeks to see what Intel releases. Prices will go down pretty fast on previous generation CPUs once Skylake is out!
Thanks Nasim. I’ve been torn between Nvidia and AMD but settled on the AMD pretty much for the reasons you state, which is reassuring! And the 390 has 8gb which might help in the not too distant future. I only have PS Elements, which I rarely use, and it won’t be on this system. I might take your advice though and wait for Skylake, I have no idea about release dates or what Skylake is (it took me a long enough just to figure out how to source multi-core!) but your advice sounds logical.
Hi Nasim,
quite an eye opener,
Might be a good project for the grandson,
I’m a Mac guy but by comparison,
My 2012 27″ iMac,
32GB ram, 750GB SSD, 2GB graphics, i7
close to $5000 !
it does the processing job fast but the Apple cost is a factor, (they do cost more in Australia!)
…….Gary
Gary, thank you for your feedback! Yes, there is certainly a cost attached to the Apple brand, which is why many choose PC. However, there is one case where Apple beats PC in terms of hardware value – and that’s the iMac! I bought one for myself, because a 5K display alone with 60Hz refresh would have cost me over $2K :)
No need of an i7, an AMD FX 8350 will do the job as perfectly as the latter but 100$ less, see benchs. About the GPU, take also a look at AMD-side, which can be very very interesting with its R9 290, 290X, 390X, 390, or even promoted 280x. Moreover, be sure that GPU rendering really is faster than CPU only. In adobe Premiere and Sony Vegas for video-rendering, CPU is faster than GPU (gtx970/980)…
Nasim I am glad that I found your site years ago… I have learn so much and implemented a lot.
Thank You..you great!
Thanks for the great article Nasim! I was wondering, what drives do you install your OS and relevant programs (PS & LR)? Thanks!
Thank you Nasim, excellent write-up. So… what’s the difference between this and an excellent gaming PC? I tease my wife that my justification for a better computer is for photo PP work but I’m using that as a cover to get a PC capable of running the Witcher 3 easily, but really, is there anything you’d change from either build to make a better gaming PC?
Get the fastest ram available (go 32 GB), consider GTX 980 GPU, i7 4970k (up to 4.4 Ghz), add an Asus Maximus VII Formula Motherboard (Z97 – supports M.2 SSD) or comparable,These motherboards allow overclocking by software and today it is a simple preset selection, so there is much less tweaking, liquid cooling available by Corsair (several options), Add a full tower case such as Corsair’s Graphite Series™ 760T Full-Tower Windowed Case, etc. , add a Coolermaster V1000 watts full modular PS. A 7.1 Sound Card. A good gaming platform is also good for graphics and post processingl
Thanks for the article. I’m a fan of building my own PC too so it was an interesting read, particularly the MM.2 SSD, need to take a good look at that.
One thing interesting is that for such a high-end PC, especially for photo editing purposes, you didnt insist a wide gamut aRGB monitor. Not quite sure about that.
I recommend new clevo laptops, that has 4790k cpu option (or xeon and quadrro if you prefer)
It is incredible to carry 15 inch laptop with 4790k, 32gb ram, 4k display and pcie ssd, and the pricing is not too bad compared to desktop builds (cheaper than so much weaker rmbp lol)
Oh and dell 5k monitors now cost around $1800, if you like 5k imac display :)
Yes, I too am a big fan of Sager laptops (US distributor/importer for Clevo). Been running mine for 6yrs, and it’s time for a refresh. 8GB of RAM isn’t enough for what I do now, but it’s still a great machine. I’m sort of waiting to see if USB 3.1 becomes available soon.
Another great option for an ITX motherboard is the ASUS Z97i-plus. I’m not sure why you didn’t choose that one since the impact is more for the enthusiast/gaming crowd.
Nasim,
Thank you so much for this post! I have wanted a new desktop for sometime now, but have been hesitant. Looking at Costco all the time at the XPS machines, but I do keep thinking of doing a build.
One question though. I don’t necessarily need a blazing bullet and also don’t want to endure more costs. So I was looking at the compact design and noticed the two SSDs are noted as optional. To cut cost down, could I add a standard HDD (say 2-3 TB)? I understand the speed difference, but I am also looking to cut a little more cost out too.
Your thoughts and comments are appreciated.
Regards,
Matthew
Hi Nassim,
I put a side-to-side comparison between a Quadro K2200 and GTX 970, and was surprised to see the GTX perform better on all fronts indicated in the comparison.
http://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-GTX-970-vs-Nvidia-Quadro-K2200/2577vs2839
If 30-bit workflow is my requirement then the quadro becomes a must as I’m reading. I don’t think I’ll be having slow performance or other issues for that I would suppose. I only use still photos, no video.
Please let me know if there are issues I should watch out for. I’ll be following a similar build as the recommended with a few minor exceptions, like choice of case, …
Nasim, my personal recommendation has always been to use ECC RAM in machines that perform mission-critical tasks and/or machines that are rarely cold booted because they are either running continuously or they use a RAM-based sleep mode between uses.
The error rate of computer RAM is very low, but it is not insignificant (especially now that we use machines with many gigabytes of RAM). Google and others have performed in-depth studies of this issue. Wikipedia has a page titled “ECC memory” that might be worth reading for everyone who has to rely on accurate computer data in their profession.
I fully agree with your reply to Muhammad Omer (19.1): “…I used to use APC Smart UPS units – they are pricey, but they are worth the investment…” In many areas of the world, there are an annoying number of short-term power fluctuations each year that are often very short, but just long enough to shutdown computers and reset the clocks in domestic appliances. Having experienced various makes and models of UPS in industrial environments, experience has taught me that APC Smart-UPS units are the only ones that I would personally recommend.
Many thanks for your highly informative article.
I heartily agree on the Smart-UPS models. They are one of the few that can handle the rough power from a generator without issue as they have a true dual-conversion online construction. Where I live in northern Maine, we have brown outs and intermittent power spikes all the time, and sometimes can go days without power in the winter so we rely on solar and gas generators. We chew through batteries about every 18 months, but it’s the only way to get clean power for computers and sensitive electronics. For the curious, here is a technical paper on double-conversion online UPSes: http://www.apcdistributors.com/white-papers/Power/WP-79%20Technical%20Comparison%20of%20On-line%20vs.%20Line-interactive%20UPS%20designs.pdf
Aaron, APC and Zeiss are two of the rare companies that not only fully understand the science behind their products, they also painstakingly explain that science to curious members of the public — as your linked document clearly demonstrates.
Delivering AC electrical energy to purely resistive loads, such as filament-based lamps and heating elements, is a trivial task. Delivering AC energy efficiently and consistently to complex loads, such as vapour-based lamps and all appliances that use AC-to-DC rectifies, is an extraordinarily difficult task.
Oops: “rectifiers” not “rectifies”!
Nasim, many thanks for your excellent article, which comes exactly to the right time for me and proves to me extremely valuable once again. It shows very detailed which of the many components to use.
That PSU is waaay too big for that system. Haswell is energy efficient, so is the GTX 970. You don’t need 850 W or 1 KW for the system above. In fact, you will use more energy that way, since you are using the system mostly at such a low PSU usage percentage, that the efficiency is lower. You can perfectly fine run that system on a good 500 W PSU.
Also; on some ITX systems you might get away with two 16 GB DIMMs. See;
http://www.intelligentmemory.com/dram-modules/ddr3-dimm/
The PSU will only provide what is needed. If you only need 500 watts from a 1000 watt PSU, the unit will generate 500 watts. There is no waste.
Wrong. You either didn’t read what I posted, or don’t understand it.
Power supplies have a certain nominal efficiency, say 85%. That means that to deliver 100 W, they draw 118W from the outlet. Below 20% usage, power supply efficiency goes down fast. That’s why a too big PSU will cost you more both in buying it and in your electricity bill. If you put a 850 W PSU on that system, it will spend pretty much all it’s time at <20% load with the worst efficiency.
In the US the latter won't be significant often, but in Europe, electricity tends to be 2-3 times more expensive for the private end-user.
The Corsair HXi Series PSU manual shows efficiency versus load graphs. For all models in this series the figures are circa:
87% efficiency at only 10% load;
91% at 20% load;
92% at 50% load;
89% at 100% load.
HXi series PSU’s aren’t your regular computer PSU, but more high-end.
Corsair CX series tend to be at 80% efficiency at 10% load (on 230V). And this system will idle at way below 10% of the two CX PSUs that were named.
Also note that the graph that is shown in the HXi’s manual is cut off at 10%. Below that efficiency tends to go down only faster.
Efficiency tends to be lower on 110 V too, but not much you can do about that.
If you are building a customized performance system why would you not consider a high end PSU? Is this penny wise and pound foolish? Let’s put this in perspective. Why not list the dollar energy savings between systems? Isn’t that what your argument is all about? You certainly must have done that calculation to advocate energy efficiency.
Oh, I did the calculation, in Euro’s and in lower room temperature.
However, the discussion here is not between a high end PSU or a more affordable one, but between say a decent 500W PSU and a decent 850 / 1KW PSU.
Buying a Platinum-efficiency power supply doesn’t tend to pay off, at least in the US. Buying a too big PSU however is just plain money down the drain without any gain.
Also, since your understanding seems limited at best, let me explain;
High-end is not “850W / 1K”. There are midrange PSU’s with that Wattage. High-end is about efficiency, longevity, cable quality, etc. You can have a high-end 500 W PSU and you can have a mid-range 850W PSU while junk 1 KW PSU’s exist too.
“Buying a Platinum-efficiency power supply doesn’t tend to pay off, at least in the US. Buying a too big PSU however is just plain money down the drain without any gain.” – not really true if you are thinking about future. Take my system as an example. About 4 years ago I went with Corsair TX 750 (back then it was nice PS and 80-85% efficiency and max wattage of 720W seamed good enough for the future). It allowed me to upgrade my Video Card from 6970 to R9 290X with no issues – HOWEVER, if I ever want to beef up my vc with second R9 I will have to replace my PS (good power supplies last for a long time). Regardless, if you look at power efficiency graph of ANY PS you will see that the efficiency peaks at about 40% and starts declining at about 60-65% (and it really suffers the closer you get to the certification number) – on average. I know my next power supply will be 1200W HX or even AX type PS – Then I will know that I will be set with PS for 5+ years no matter what upgrades I will need.
AMD’s roomheaters aren’t part of the future in my book. I’ve paid extra to have the option to SLI for years, and never used it.
If you had bought GTX 970 instead of R9 290X, you would have been perfectly fine with a 2nd card on that TX750
Really? Lets review the validity of your claim here. R9 290X is directly compared to GTX 970Ti both price and performance at the time of release (both released late 2013), but I will include plain Gtx 970 just for kicks
Power consumption idle:
Gtx 780 – 74W
Gtx 780Ti – 74W
R9 290X – 79W
Wow – hardly the power hungry monster
Now – Under Load
Fur Mark (creates close to 100% gpu load)
Gtx 780 – 386W
Gtx 780Ti – 388W
R9 290X – 310W
In some games R9 290X did consume more power than plain Gtx 780 (but never Gtx 780ti) but it also produced better results
Here are the crisis 3 measurements
Gtx 780 – 312W
Gtx 780Ti – 372W
R9 290X – 370W
So, even if we take the lowest under load reading of 312W you would not be able to run both of them on 750W power supply – in reality 2 X Gtx 780 will draw over 700W in peak load – so go fish :)
As far as gpu temps are concerned? Yes, REFERENCE r9 290X had an issue with cooling as reference ati cards always had crappy cooler, that’s why I went for XFX DD version – quiet and never an issue – even playing crisis 3 I never went over 75-80 (82C is the highest ever I did see this card go – it was during one of the stress tests – MSI Afterburner showed 100% load – btw – I have it overclocked at 1150MHz core and 1375 mem) – I understand that even with good cooling Gtx 780 will still hit 80c at load – so again – go fish….
But, I will not start another pointless Nvidia vs. Ati debate (I got it because I am an ATI user ever since times when Radeon was easily converted to FireGL – and I am always happy with my ati cards – both ATI and Nvidia are awesome)
All numbers were taken from anandtech dot com /show/9306/the-nvidia-geforce-gtx-980-ti-review/16 (in case you will try to say that these numbers are bs)
Bottom line is: even if I had plain 780 I would not be able to SLI 2 of them on the 750W power supply – so once again – go fish bozo… :)
Btw, i meant to say gtx 780 and gtx 780ti (and that is what i compared) gtx 970 came out almost a year after r9 290x and 970ti came out over a year after r9 290x… Regardless, even with 970 you would not be able to sli them on 750w ps… So once again… :) go ?…
Jack,
I said GTX 970, not 780, leave alone 780Ti. GTX 970 SLI is perfectly doable on a 750W PSU. Go read up on the green’s side energy efficiency ;)
GTX 970 TDP is only 145 W, for which nVidia recommends a 500 W PSU (can do with a lot less). That doesn’t magically balloon to 800 for a 2nd card ;)
You are right on the timing of availability, but it’s still a mood point since this is a system for now, not for 2 years in the past.
Coen, Thanks for your reply. There seems to be an error in Nasim’s article…
Section 8 “Power Supply” talks about the CX series, and the two links labelled “Corsair CX Series [850/650] Watt Modular PSU” actually go to the CS series, and the image below the links shows the CS850M. Section 11 “Assessing the Damage” also lists the CS Series, not the CX series.
The CX Series was only bronze certified for efficiency whereas the CS series is gold certified.
I totally agree with you that a CX Series PSU would likely be inefficient at low load, but the CS Series is much better. If you look at the efficiency versus load graph for the CS850M it’s efficiency reduces above 50% load, but insignificantly as the load reduces towards 20%.
I’m not trying to be argumentative; I try my best to rely on empirical evidence rather than on conjecture.
Pete,
You’re right on the CX / CS mess-up. I saw the ‘X’ change to ‘S’ but I thought it was just a small change in something irrelevant. The CS is indeed higher certified. However, 80 Plus certification only applies to efficiencies at 20%, 50% and 100% load. The efficiency at 10% is only included in the certification with 80 Plus Titanium.
The CS does better with lower loads, but for a load of 50W or even 100W, a CS550 will do better than a CS650. That trend will only scale up when you include the CS850
20% of 850 is still 170W. This system will idle at way under 100W. If you look at benches of the CS850, you will see that it achieves it’s lowest efficiency at the lowest value tested; 10% load. It makes no sense to buy a PSU that’s made to fuel some Crossfire setup to then use it at a lower efficiency than you would with a PSU that fits the build better.
Coen, I hope Nasim will rectify the error [pun intended] :-)
Nice one!
You did not understand what I wrote. To put simply, an 850 watt PSU does not continuously draw 850 watts. The power is there as you need and add other devices including multiple HD’s/SSD, sound cards, cooling units, 32 GB of ram, etc. If you purchase a 400 watt PSU, you are now limited. Of all the energy saving choices you can make on your system, PSU is not high on my list as to where to make cuts. If energy is your issue, make sure your system hibernates when not in use.
What is high on my list is performance, with new hi-res cameras on the horizon, there will be new demands for power hungry systems. I focus stack, build massive panoramic and bracket 3-14 images for HDR. These techniques will require powerful systems. If all you do is shoot 8 bit jpeg, then I agree, you can get by with just about anything including adding a several hamsters to power to generator/battery to really conserve energy as you post process you images..
No, you talk on a different level of understanding of electronics
The maximum power demanded by the system is limited by the components chosen. Mainly CPU and GPU. This is not a system with an overclocked octacore AMD drawing 250 W and two Radeon 280X cards…This system will not even exceed 50% load on that CX850. Using a too big PSU is simply money down the drain. First when you buy it, and then when it continuously runs at a lower efficiency.
Your condescending comments are not aligned with the conduct here. (LOL). As I said, the demands of post processing high resolution images and multiple image post processing will make demands on the average system. If you do professional work, you will understand this, if not you won’t. But that being said , please present your monetary facts on cost. You said you worked them out in euros, but you will not find too many euros here. Please include the cost in running a lower efficiency on high end PSU. You will likely find the differences are pennies (not euros). To help you, the forumula is: “wattage x hours used ÷ 1000 x price per kWh = cost of electricity” . The price per kWH in the USA, California, PGE = 11.8 cents/pennies (american not euros)
Maghi Cat, The cost of the high performance computers described in this article, plus the cost of the high performance camera gear they are designed to be used with, amounts to thousands of dollars.
Worrying about the small difference in electricity cost between two different models of PSU is, to put it as politely as possible, irrational/silly/daft.
I don’t if you missed it, (likely) but that was my point. I was asking (Coen) to provide dollars behind his statement that adding a 850 watt PSU would throwing “money down the drain”. How much money are we talking about, likely nothing.
Maghi Cat,
Stop your baiting. This was never about high-end PSU vs midrange PSU, and I won’t follow your troll lead into that.
As long as you don’t grasp that high-end does not equal high-wattage, among other things, it’s senseless to debate it with you.
Excuse me, you stated that an 850 watt PSU unit was throwing money down the drain. How much are you talking about? It is a simple question… If you can’t answer, they you were the troll. Perhaps you should look in the mirror?
Perhaps you should stop changing your questions then all the time.
€40 up front difference between CS550 and CS850
With about a six percentage points difference at a load of 85W, 8 hours per day for 5 years, you’re talking 88 kWh, or roughly €20
If you run A/C to cool that away, you need to add another €7
And all you get for that €67 total is absolutely nothing
Btw – higher W’s PS do not run hotter under the same load (1000W means max not constant) – actually – if your 550W PS is running at 90% capacity and 850W runs at 58% there is a good chance that the 550W PS will generate more heat :)
“With about a six percentage points difference at a load of 85W, 8 hours per day for 5 years, you’re talking 88 kWh, or roughly €20” – this makes no sense “at a load of 85W,”? where did you get that number? Average PC will draw close to or over 500W at load and anywhere from 160-200 idle or low load… so your math is hmmm…, inaccurate?
In the over all cost of the system it is nothing. But the 850 give you options and choices for additional devices including multiple HD’s, SSD’s, liquid cooling, sound card etc. These PSU units will last you a long time and are reusable for a future builds. Again penny wise and pound foolish.In the US, the difference is $40.00 or 36 euros. Your 5 year long term lost is again foolish. Let me throw both units out for the modular Corsair AX860 which maintains 90+% efficiency throughout the power range. It generates less heat and draws so little power that its fan does not need to rotate up to 60% of power.
The whole idea of building your own system is to put together the best components for performance and flexibility. BTW, I am not changing the discussion you just lack the ability to comprehend,. I have been building systems for 16 years but more importantly teaching photography and post processing for the last 15 at the US College level. I am not going to recommend a system in light of new 42 and 50 MP cameras and continuous improvements with adds-on like TOPAZ, NIK, Onone which work within Lightroom and Photoshop can and do draw upon every bit of CPU and GPU power. Without a good power supply your just not going to get there. As a professional, these are cheap cuts that can hurt you in the long run. I not going to take that risk and the $40 and 20 dollars or euros you state it is just not worth it.
Jack,
Under the same low(!) load, a 550 PSU will have a higher efficiency than 850 W PSU
I got 85 W by checking idle load of this system. GTX 970 systems tend to idle at around 70W. I increased that to 85 to count in several HDD’s, etc. Mostly, PC’s tend to do nothing at all, that’s why idle consumption is so important.
Go read up on some data of Haswell + Maxwell; it’s really very energy efficient. An average PC will not draw anywhere close to 500 W under load. Even when running games (so CPU + GPU stressed) on a single GTX 970 system you will be under or around 300W. Your idle figure of 160-200 does not apply to today’s technology.
Maghi Cat,
For your students I hope you're better at PP than electronics.
Paying for no gain to keep absurd options open makes little sense. You might as well buy a X99 system so you can get more RAM. But like Nasim already said; there are options with better value.
I do use all of wattage, I do have liquid cooling, three 6 TB HD’s,M.2 SSD, a GTX 980 GPU, 32 GB or very fast ram, a separate sound card, multiple USB devices including mobile HD’s, OC’ed the i7 processor to 4.6 ghz, And yet, when I process a 1+ GB panoramic, I can tell I am drawing upon all of the system resources. Again, try working on a 3-14 image HDR, multiple image focus stack or large panoramic using files from the new 36 MP cameras and tell me your system handled it? A larger PSU just gives you options and choices. Using a 450-550- watt device limits your options. I expect my PSU to power my next system.
There is no real savings (dollar or euro) in what you are suggesting and the newer fully modular PSU are efficient at +90% throughout the power range. There is no down side to this option. It is not high end. It is mid range. Youi are suggesting a low end PSU for a hi end system. It does not make sense. Nasim had it right.
once again – compare apples to apples and not a card which came out over a year latter. At the time of R9 290X release Nvidias answer to it was 780ti. Manufacturers would love us to buy new stuff every year – talk about a waste of money.
“Under the same low(!) load, a 550 PSU will have a higher efficiency than 850 W PSU” – I didn’t know about you but most of us rarely see our systems idle :) – lol – but I guess you just enjoy looking at your creation ;) – besides, if you look at the Corsair HX graph you will see that there is ONLY 5% difference between efficiency at 10% load and optimal 48% (or so) – the difference which you will use up when running full load (as efficiency will be reversed) – at the end you will not see any power savings from using 550W PS vs 850W – so? Go fish… :)
“Go read up on some data of Haswell + Maxwell; it’s really very energy efficient. An average PC will not draw anywhere close to 500 W under load. Even when running games (so CPU + GPU stressed) on a single GTX 970 system you will be under or around 300W. Your idle figure of 160-200 does not apply to today’s technology.”
– hehehe – well – if you really want to talk todays technology why don’t you talk about GTX 980 and 980ti (ti was released this year) 980 – 73W/311W and 980ti 74W/388W – if you use 980 the system draw at idle will be easy 120W+
Haswell, Ivy, Sandy all have similar power draw (sandy has a bit more but my 2600k has lower consumption than 4770k – but also lower performance – I get that) – But to review, the power draw will be (high to low) 2700k, 4770k and 3770k with 4770 having highest performance – difference between 2700k and 3770k under load is around 35W, which is hardly a big deal (idle difference is around 15W).
Dude, when I was playing with a soldering gun putting together a video game (I had to design my own board from a diagram which I needed to adjust because I knew there would be issues with my PAL/SECAM tv – I had to pretty much re-design out circuitry) you were not even born yet. When I was designing high end rack servers (I am pretty sure some of them may still run today – even thoug some 20+ years have passed) you were still watching Saturday morning cartoons; my 3D workstation blasted all available PC or Irix workstations on the market at $5500 (less than half of comparable Dell station which my system was blowing out of the water) – it was 2004 – seriously, go fish. I will not start another "my s..t is better than your s..t" debate. Just because you build a system to your specs does not mean that this is a way to go for everyone :), just as building a system or two does not make you an expert – some of us started to build our own systems when it was still cool (today every idiot can do it)
I am done replying to your nonsense with a final – GO FISH… ;)
Maghi Cat,
What you have in your system is irrelevant to the issue at hand. But trolling to off-topic is nothing new for you.
Jack,
Yes, you are right on the timing of the cards. But it’s still irrelevant on today’s stuff. If you look at the HX’s efficiency graph, you see it’s cut off at the low end. That’s for a reason; below it, efficiency drops hard.
Almost all system spend most of their time doing nothing. If you were typing the reply while doing nothing else, your system pretty much consumed little more than it would be when fully idle.
As for today’s tech; yeah, let’s talk GTX 980. In fact; in idle, it uses the same as GTX 970. Your 120 W figure is still bogus for a single-card Maxwell – Haswell system.
You can posh around with what you did in the past all you want; you are wrong on the facts here and now, and that's all that matters at the moment.
Gtx 980 odes has the same idle or under load power consumption when compared to 970:
from gforce site
970
=====
145 W Graphics Card Power (W)
500 W Minimum System Power Requirement (W)
980
====
165 WGraphics Card Power (W)
500 W Minimum System Power Requirement (W)
to compare GTX 780 was 250 with min requirement 600W. R9 290X was tagged at anywhere from 218W-260W depends on who tested it – I can’t find official data on R9 290X
So, if we take under consideration recommendation of Nvidia, 550W PS for GTX 970 or 980 system is cutting it close… Why? Get bigger PS and have a room for the future – the initial savings you got will be wiped out if you have to upgrade PS in the future…
Done with it – have a busy rest of the day :)
I meant “gtx 970 does not have the same power requirements as gtx 980” – once again – not an Ati vs. Nvidia debate *sigh*
Jack,
980 same idle consumption as 970, not load. Under load, the 980 consumes more (but is also faster)
nVidia keeps a huge margin in their PSU recommendations. 550W is 10% above the nVidia recommmended minium and about 200 W above what you will ever need.
Hi Jack
If you are describing yourself, don’t use my name.
You might also note that I give hard data that isn’t bogus (like the figures you provided)
Jack, you wrote: “Do not get involved in a debate with an idiot (yeah, I know, I do all the time, right? :) – yeah, I have to stop :))”
I have previously pointed out to you: “Sadly, you are in dire need of learning critical thinking skills then applying them to yourself.”
Calling people “idiots” and/or “morons” is your frequent modus operandi on this website. Not only is it both downright rude and against the Code of Conduct for this website, it is a sure indicator that you lack evidence to support your claims and that you lack critical thinking skills.
“An argumentum ad hominem (from the Latin for “to the person”) is a logical fallacy that occurs when one attacks the person making an argument rather than the argument itself. The fallacy is a genetic fallacy — the source of the argument is almost always irrelevant to its truth. Even if the ad hominem attack is true, that fact has no bearing on whether the disputant’s argument is logically sound.” — RationalWiki.org article “Argumentum ad hominem”.
I strongly suggest that you read and understand the whole RationalWiki article, because once you’ve managed to understand it, you will fully know who is the one appearing to be the “idiot/moron” and discrediting only themselves by repeatedly issuing ad hominem attacks on others.
Pete A – over the last 20+ years some of the biggest tech companies have hired me based on my ability to “think” ;)
Excellent article,
I really enjoy your recommendations. Clearly, you have great experience in building computers. I love photography and I love so lucid way you can share your experiences and your views on such diverse subjects. Thank You. A hug from Mexico City,
Hi Nasim
This is extremely useful. No I do not have the knowledge and skill to build my own computer but I know a man who can!
Thanks a bunch.
A great contribution Nasim – thank you!
At $30 per terrabyte I buy lots of external USB 3 drives from Samsung-Seagate for off-line backups. You caution against green drives, but I have found them to be great – decent throughput, quiet and not burning hot. I use them like tape backups. Write once and store it in a safe place.
Three copies of everything plus offsite storage requires huge amounts of space for videos and RAW files.
I’ve been using Samsung 1T per platter technology for about ten years, internally at first as 1TB drives, then 2TB and now 4TB external. Once Seagate bought the Samsung tooling and moved it to China I figured out they were still selling the drive I liked as part of the Samsung Story Station D3 external drive so I broke those open and used the bare drive.
Once USB 3 came out using them as external drives made more sense so I’ve got an Anker 13 port hub with a bunch of these Samsung (now owned by Seagate) drives.
These drives run cooler than 10,000 rpm drives and have few moving parts. The old NAS builders I trust used to swear by them back when Samsung was building them. Hopefully Seagate won’t screw them up.
I can’t think of a cheaper way to store huge amounts of data – these 4T drives cost about $120 each shipped with tax if you buy 4 at a time. That’s $500 for 16TB!
Combined with SSD drives for production this is working very well as a cheap way to store big data.
I have had only one drive fail out of 25, and one took several attempts to format – it looked like a used drive. Other than the original (and poorly handled) issue with Samsung SpinPoint firmware these things have worked very well for me.
Is there something I’m missing? Is this too good to be true? After many years in the industry there are very few opinions I trust. The average online review is practically worthless. It takes a LOT of research and experience to establish the facts before committing to a purchase.
How do you test your spinning drives before putting them into production?
Thanks again Nasim – extremely useful article.
Hi Nasim,
I just want to ask you what do you think if I have an old PC configuration, let’s say more that 8 year old, and I want to purchase a monitor more suitable for photography, as you mentioned above. How really matter the relationship between video card and monitor in order to have the better performance?
The monitor he recommends is a hi-res 4k monitor. Not all graphic cards support this monitor. Only the newest. If you have a 9 year old computer, it is unlikely your system could support the new hi-end graphics cards. The motherboard is likely a generation or more removed.I am afraid you will need to invest into a new system. BTW, going 9 years is remarkable.
Repeat of a prior question. Thanks for the great article Nasim! I was wondering, what drives do you install your OS and relevant programs (PS & LR)? Thanks! What do you put on the M.2 x4 ssd and M.2 ssd specifically
I was just about to buy a Dell T7810 desktop when I saw your article. Do you think your setup will be much faster? It sounds like it, but wanted to ask. I’m amazed at how many questions you’ve been answering, and hope you’ll get around to this one. I mostly just do photography (no video). Just wanting a system that I can keep upgrading, and that will last me a long time.
Here is the link:
http://www.bestbuy.com/site/dell-precision-tower-workstation-2-x-processors-supported-intel-xeon-e5-2630-v3-octa-core-8-core-2-40-ghz-black/1311897969.p?id=mp1311897969&skuId=1311897969
Nick,
That Dell desktop with the Xeon E5-2630 v3 is faster on CPU power, but it seems to lack SSD’s. The price on that Xeon alone is huge, price / performance wise it’s rather bad.
If you want to “keep upgrading” you shouldn’t buy a Dell. They often use custom form-factor parts, like an odd-shaped PSU that you can’t just replace with a normal ATX PSU.
You don’t need a state of the art PC/monitor to edit digital photography…
I5 3570k (£95 off ebay)
Z77 motherboard (£80 off ebay)
amd 7950 (£90 off ebay)
8 gb ram (£45 off amazon)
120gb ssd o/s (£50 off amazon)
1tb hdd storage (£40 off amazon)
dell 24″ ips monitor (£100 off ebay)
This PC i use Photoshop/light room and runs fantastic.
If you have a lot of free time to hunt good used deals, it’s possible yes. But depending on your local used market, savings can be pretty marginal while the loss of warranty and expense of time is real
Just som quick notes to improve on your suggestions:
Case: Corsair Obidian 250D – dustproofed quality case
Power Supply: Seasonic Platinum 660 – energi efficient
M.2 is overkill. Disregard this – choose SATA6 SSD instead – you may notice 10% performance degradation/your wallet may swell with pride regardless
CPU-choice is overkill. Choose Core i5 I5-4690S 6 MB (Intel Boxed) instead. Energi efficient. Good performance.
Graphic Card: NOT necessary! Under optimal conditions using a GTX 970 or equivalent you should for some processing notice a processing improvement by 50% using Lightroom CC compared to processing using the CPU+on-die supplied GPU. This I can live with easily.
The resulting price for the total system should now be less than $1,000.
Mini ITX pricing example without Graphics Card (amazon.com)
Intel Core i5-4690S $246.25
Gigabyte Z97N Wi-Fi $129.99
Crucial Ballistix 16GB Kit (8GBx2) DDR3-1600 PC3-12800 $98.99
Seasonic SSR-360GP $67.25
Corsair Obsidian 250D $79.00
Toshiba DT01ACA200 2TB HD $76.97
Crucial MX200 500GB SSD $182.00
Total $880.45
With Graphics card
Asus GTX750TI-OC-2GD5 $129.99
or
Asus GTX970-DC2OC-4GD5 $339.99
+
Seasonic Platinum-660 SS-660XP $169.84 (instead of the 360 above)
Can I ask how you use your system? Do you process large files? Have you ever processed a 1+ GB panoramic, a 3-14 image HDR merge or 9 image focus stack/blend? have you worked with multiple images/layers in a single composition? Have you done video? Are you going to invest in one of the large MP cameras coming to the market? Do you have a large 4k monitor? Do you have multiple HD’s in your system?
I’m not a professional photographer. It’s my hobby.
The system suggested by Nasim is an Ultimate System – for a professional.
But Ultimate may mean different things for different people. To me the Ultimate System should be easy to maintain, not be too expensive, not use too much power. As I’m not a Gamer, the need for a graphics card is minimal.
And as an amateur I’d use my old Lightroom 4.4 – not CC. Anything beyond that is edited in freeware editing options.
Filesize RAW appr. 40MB.
I have never processed 1+ GB panoramic, only 3 image HDR, no focus stack/blend, no Photoshop, two 1920×1200 monitors.
I have a colleague that uses Photoshop (not CC – don’t know the version) intensely. He benefitted from upgrading from 8GB RAM to 16GB. But he didn’t see an improvement upgrading to 32GB.
For professional work data should always be kept redundant using disk RAID-1 – resulting in a more expensive system. Instead I use backup to our home-NAS.
If this seems a bit incohesive to you, it may be caused by me not expressing it good enough. I’m sorry to say that English is not my native tongue.
I really don’t think you can comment. You are suggesting a minimal system that really does not give you the power to use the application to its maximum capabilities. It works for you but that is not what you should be recommending. The system should be for the current applications LR 6 and Adobe Photoshop CC (2015) and be ready to handle the new file larger file formats, larger color gamuts, 4k monitors and alike. This give you the ability to really optimize your images and have them looking there very best. Isn’t that what we all want????
Each to his own.
You are wrong: I CAN comment which should be self explanatory ;)
Just for clarity: Only two of my suggestions leads to a better performing system. The other suggestions would be my understanding of an Ultimate System for my needs.
Case: Corsair Obsidian 250D.
Power: Seasonic is the better and more expensive option.
Both suggestions would also lead to a more expensive system.
No, you don’t use the current versions of PS or LR….
No i don’t. I’m not alone in that.
Does that disqualify me from commenting.
I don’t subscribe to that kind of censorship.
I can assure you, I’m sufficiently qualified to sit at the table talking about PC builds.
Nasims excellent article focused on a future proof system for a working photography professional.
That covered in the article, I’m trying to point out the different design choices I’d choose for my needs. In fact the choices I have already chosen in my home system.
Of course the system for a professional is overkill if you don’t have the need.
You would not know what is necessary in a build since you don’t use the applications. You don’t use the current apps and you don’t use some of the incredible and powerful features such as HDR, Focus Stacking and Pano Stitching, making you no expert on the matter and no expertise on what build is necessary. It is like going out in the snow with no shoes on, and then making a recommendation as to what shoes to wear.
Oh! I didn’t realize I was writing to a shoes salesman :)
I’m totally outclassed here. No further comments from me then.
Glad you came to you senses. I have to commend you for realizing your limitations.
Can I ask how you use your system? Do you process large files? Have you ever processed a 1+ GB panoramic, a 3-14 image HDR merge or 9 image focus stack/blend? have you worked with multiple images/layers in a single composition? Have you done video? Are you going to invest in one of the large MP cameras coming to the market? Do you have a large 4k monitor? Do you have multiple HD’s in your system?
Yes and then some to all the above, except triple screens instead of a single 4K screen.
I find that to be disingenuous.
I and others would be absolutely and unequivocally foolish to invest in a minimal system and find that after purchase it does not perform. Sure it likely can work but perform with speed is not likely. For professionals, processing time is money. The longer you spend processing is money lost if not down the drain. For an advanced amateur it stifles creativity. If each creative option takes minutes to render, you are just not going to be as creative than with a system that is fast, allowing you to try multiple renderings, options, selections and alike. Include in that mix todays ever larger image libraries of 16 to 30+ TB, conducting searches and displaying catalogs are all hardware intensive tasks.
I have been using Photoshop for post processing for nearly 20 years. In the early days, software exceeded hardware in capabilities. I remember, I could click on an option and then go make a sandwich and hope that after lunch the rendering would be done. Those problems still exist today to varying degrees but issues are not only raised with software but ever larger and embedded camera file formats, working with 16- 32 bit, not 8 bit, larger color gamuts, etc.
If you purchase a powerful system today, you can be assured it will not be as powerful tomorrow. if you purchase a less than powerful system as recommended here, it may be obsolete the moment you turn it on if not soon after. To purchase more than I need is so much better than less than I need. The risk of an under performing system is going to cost me more money and time than any additional costs I paid for a more powerful system. The adage has always been and will always be for those in the design, photographic , industrial and commercial arts that it can not be powerful enough remains true today.
I am surprised that these buffoons haven’t recommended going to a public library to save even further! Give us a break … plzzzzzzzz
You find my statement insincere? I suspect you haven’t seen any of my work. Regardless, I never mentioned my particular system specs or cost. Not that it matters. Not everyone can afford a $10K+ workstation, and not every professional photographer is shooting more than 20-24MP portraits either. I think Nasim had some fairly well-rounded specs for $1500-2000. Those that need more like multiple CPUs or more than 64GB RAM will know that already and probably only gloss over this article.
Excuse me, the comment was for Lars. It appears under Lars. Why did you answer a comment for Lars? No, I have not seen your work, nor you mine. How is that relevant? I wan’t ever suggesting a $10,000 workstation. As for photographers, there are always exceptions. So what is your point?
Sorry, on my page here it showed as a completely new thread. As does this post I’m answering. Your comments aren’t going under previous ones.
I see, it was misplaced .. no harm..
Nasim,
Just bought a Samsung SM951 512GB M.2 NGFF PCIe SSD ( PCIe 3.0 interface )
Sequential Read Up to 2150 MB/s and Sequential Write Up to 1500 MB/s| from Flexxmemory in the UK for £244.99 GBP price inclusive of 20% VAT
They also have the NVME listed currently out of stock , Samsung SM951 512GB M.2 NGFF PCIe SSD ( PCIe 3.0 interface ) NVME
Sequential Read Up to 2260 MB/s and Sequential Write Up to 1600 MB/s| Price: £259.99 (inc Tax) £216.66 (exc Tax)
Almost the same speed so long as have the PCIe 3 interface on your motherboard.
” As for the choice of an M.2 SSD unit, I would not get anything less than the Samsung SM951. This is the puppy that will give you 1,600 MB/s read and 1,350 MB/s write speeds. Nothing beats that at the moment. When XP951 hits the market, it will be my top choice, but for now, the SM951 is simply unrivaled.”
You are referencing the speed of the PCIe 2 interface.
Quote from flexxram
“The SM951 boasts outstanding performance, supporting both PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 2.0 interfaces. For use in the latest ultra-slim notebooks, it can read and write sequentially at 1,600MB/s (megabytes per second) and 1,350MB/s respectively based on PCIe 2.0 “
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for a great article. I am about to upgrade from my 8 yr old Dell system and your article was very timeous. I’d like to know two things and would appreciate your input:
– Will the Apple 4K Thunderbolt display monitor run from the full tower system with the GeForce GTX 970 video card?; and
– If I tackle the build myself are there instructions that would help. I’m assuming there is a logical sequence to follow to insert the components. I have replaced video cards, hard drives and power supplies before but never to this level. I do remember when I replaced my video card and power supply a very useful YouTube described a tip that one should first remove another item (memory cards) which would make the whole replace and assembly process so much easier. Without that advice it would have been so much more troublesome.
Once more, I really like your blog and get so much from it. Keep up the good work!
Eckhardt
Hello Nasim, just want to check whether the following laptop configuration is good enough for photoshop CC: core i7 5500U, 8 gb ram, 480 gb ssd, fhd ips, nvidia gt 920 2gb. Only reason I am going for the U series is that the laptop is slim and portable. But, how well can it handle photoshop CC!?
Hello Nasim
This is another great article! Thank you very much! During the last two weeks I replaced my two old HDDs with new Samsung Evo 850 SSDs for storage of RAW images and computer backups. Now I can use to full capacity my Apple Mac mini (Quad-Core, Intel i7, 2.6 GHz, Fusiondrive) when I work with Lightroom. :-)
this is overthinking the problem. Some people will have special needs, like those who do huge panos on a regular basis or many layered PS jobs, but those people are rare – even among photographers they’re a small minority. For a large majority of photographers, you get a Mac Mini with 16gb, use USB3 external storage and you’re good to go. You can use a bracket to mount the computer on the back of your monitor or under your desk. You don’t have to build and maintain the computer and if you live near a city you probably have an Apple Store near you where you can get support in person.
Mine is a 2012 model Mini with recent ram and ssd upgrades and an Asus PA monitor. This is a perfect amount of computer for most postprocessing. That’s with D800, D750 and Fuji XTrans raw files. Before that I was doing most postprocessing on a 2010 model MacBook Pro with 8gb and an SSD and that handled those files just fine.
I think if it works for you, that’s great but it may not work for others. What was suggested was a system to use all of the features of any post processing application, not just some or exclude some. Why would the OP suggest anything less? Would you not rather purchase a system that meets all your current and future needs or a unit that is limited from the start?
Where do you get the fact that a large majority of photographers use a mac? Apple has 8-10 % of the PC market. Please cite your authority otherwise the statement is just pure crapola. PC’s can be customized, upgraded and there is just a whole lot of support for them.
I didn’t say a large majority of photographers use a Mac. I said a large majority would be better off choosing a Mac Mini over these DIY options. If you build your own – and I’ve been doing this for years – you have to support it yourself. That’s an investment in time and learning curve that you don’t need to put in when you buy off the shelf. Most people are not PC techs.
So after reading all of this, and doing a lot of research, I’ve decided to go with a Dell workstation.
http://www.bestbuy.com/site/dell-precision-tower-workstation-1-x-intel-xeon-e5-1650-v3-3-50-ghz-multi/1311897938.p?id=mp1311897938&skuId=1311897938
Will be putting a SSD in it, and bumping the ram to 32gb. I do heavy photo editing(regularly over 100 layers on large files) on photoshop, and feel this will fit my needs best. Plus it has 24mo interest free payments through best buy.
Does anyone feel I’ll be missing out on going this route vs building my own computer? I like the fact that it’s a workstation, they seem to be built to last, and everything works in harmony with everything else. All the components seem to be high end, and I’m not seeing the downside to this(maybe cost? Though it’s about the same price as this setup). Just wanted to hear some people’s reasons as to why this might not be the best option vs a home build. (I’ve chosen this model specifically for the type of work that I do).
Would this computer be much slower than the build Mentioned in this post? I feel that if I can reach something close as to what this guy is talking about in speed, without having to go through the hassle of choosing this over that, for a decent price; then this Dell should be a good deal.
Just wanting to make sure I’m headed in the right direction before I spend $2200. Thanks
Nick
That Dell has a 6 core CPU, which is nice, though probably not an advantage over Nasim’s choice (4 cores, faster clock). The AMD W5100 is a reasonable mid range workstation card and would be my choice if I wanted a workstation card, but Nasim’s choice is better if you want something to accelerate Adobe CC apps. The Dell would get you a warranty, but Dell support is hit or miss. My main issue with the Dell would be that you are getting a 1 TB hard drive. Nasim’s full size build has 1 TB of much faster SSDs. And twice the RAM and is less expensive. In practical use, Nasim’s build would be a lot quicker than the Dell, for less money, so if you don’t mind a DIY project it’s the better computer.
After taking a second look at things, it looks like I’ll be building my own(well, having someone else put it together). Thanks for the feedback. :)
I am interested in building a “Hackentosh” with the components you mentioned. I’m sure the CPU and GPU you mentioned are “Hackentosh” compatible but do you know if the ASRock Z97 Extreme 9 motherboard is. Thanks
I’ve chosen to go with the full build setup listed above. My worry is whether 32gb of ram will be enough. I do large 2+gb files in photoshop, with lots of layers. Should I opt for the newer pcu i7 chip that is 6 core, 15mb cache, and allows for up to 64gb or ram? It’s $200 more, but I’m thinking it may be worth it if I ever need more ram. Does anyone else work in large files with 50+ layers in photoshop that can give some insight to how much ram they use?
Also, it a cpu fan worth it, even if I’m not over clocking?
I often hit 32GB RAM with 36MP images if using a lot of layers, especially panoramas. But I also create a lot of gigapixel panoramas and 360° timelapse video.
You’ll need a CPU fan regardless, the chips can’t run without one. A good CPU fan and thermal paste will keep temps lower and the CPU from throttling back.
Thank you so much for the info. Will definitely be getting a setup that will run 64gb of ram. Cheers
Very interesting article. Thanks. I was just wondering if there isn’t any pre-built PCs that have similar capabilities?.
I used to build my own PCs, but these days I’m not in the mood for using 1-2 days for getting everything up and running.
First I want to say thank you. I decided do build the computer following your advice.
Before buying the parts I have been doing my home works looking for an alternative and understand your choice.
I want to say it is a lot easier this way. I am not up to date with technology, so there is no way I will have done the job from scratch.
Connecting the parts together is the easy parts (read the doc, take your time), no big mistake can be done as all the connection are idiot proof.
Yes, it’s take time but not much more than when you buy a brand new PC and this is a good opportunity to acquire knowledge and master your computer.
For me what is taking a long time to install and configure are all the utility and software you need.
Changing the default setting is an important task.
So, thank you again.
Alain, you are most welcome my friend! Looks like a few people followed my guide and ended up with a screaming build, so I hope yours will fly as well :)
Hello,
Good article! I’m learning how to build my own computer and your article has helped me.
But, can you please recommend another motherboard similar or better than ASRock Z97 Extreme9?
I use my computer for photoshop and for photo editing.
The motherboard is sold out and I’m in need of a computer as soon as possible. I appreciate your help!
Thanks!
Nasim,
I would be interested in your thoughts on how you allocated the various storage devices. Specifically where does Windows 10 reside, Lightroom CC, other apps, documents, etc. ? My preference would be to use the Ultra M.2 for data storage.
Does the Lightroom folder need to reside on the same volume as that used for the OS?
Are you using Win 10 Pro and the shared file (always available offline) feature? If so, have you been able to designate a specific volume to store the offline copies rather than the default assigned by Windows?
Dave
Where would you recommend to assemble the machine? Im in Long Island, NY… maybe something like MicroCenter? I have look for small stores, but no one looks very reliable,
Thanks
I’ve been reading the thread for about an hour and a half now, but still I wondering about this build and my needs. I have a photographer friend who just completed the build as outlined and seems very-very pleased so far. You’d think that would do it but alas my photography needs are a little bit broader than his going forward. What do you think about this build handling 4K video editing? It seemed like a foggy future problem until very recently, I’m now finding that my video stock house is pushing for 4K video and the fee’s are higher. And it’s coming on way faster than HD from SD did. I just purchased a Sony RX10 mk2 at less than the price of one of my Canon L lenses and it’s making some really decent looking 4K. So in addition to the RAW processing, lightroom work, Photoshop needs … I really need the horsepower to edit 4K in Premiere CC. So can I close my eyes and order the components and be a happy photographer/cinematographer or would you add, change, swap certain parts to accommodate the video demands? Having a foot solidly in two similar but different worlds does seem to complicate things I know so I hope the question is not too out of line for the intentions of the thread. Any advice will be very appreciated. Thanks … Bill
You might find this article very useful:
https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Choosing-the-right-CPU-for-Adobe-Premiere-Pro-CC-698/
Also:
https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Choosing-the-right-CPU-for-Adobe-Lightroom-CC-6-649/
and
https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Choosing-the-right-CPU-for-Adobe-Photoshop-CC-625/
Very interesting information.
Hey Aaron … thanks for the links. I went over and read through (Ok I read through one and skipped and jumped to the conclusions on the others) , the articles. I absorbed as much as I’m probably capable of as mainly just a photographer, one who needs a computer. What I think I got out of it is that the build here as described may do well with the video, if not prefect or excellent. It seems their ideas are very similar and deviate mostly when it comes to their Premiere testing where they want more horsepower. Even then I’m not sure and plz correct me if I’m not getting it, to what degree difference it will make. I did note that the least CPU they consider acceptable is Intel Core i7-5930K 3.5GHz Six Core 15MB 140W as opposed to the 4790K specified in the Nasim build. Since they didn’t compare (although they did include it for the Photoshop and Lightroom comparisons), I assume they don’t think it’s a contender for video work in Premiere. So what say those here who know way more than I? I’m getting antsy to make a decision and get to building I have to admit. Mainly as my 5yr old just chokes up on the 4K I’m test shooting … making it real hard to get going. It’s really gotten to be time to stop chopping and take the time to sharpen the ax. Thanks …. Bill
I would boil it down to this:
Z170 chipset and SkyLake CPUs are amazing, particularly the Core i7 6700K 4GHz CPU. It’s a very affordable platform with a lot of horsepower for Lightroom, Photoshop, etc. with plenty of features like M.2 storage bus, USB 3.1, etc. The two caveats for Premiere Pro and heavy duty stuff like 4K rendering are that currently the top CPU is only quad core (plus hyperthreading for 8 threads) and 32GB RAM. When 16GB DDR4 RAM sticks come out later this year or early next year, then you can max it out at 64GB, but you’d be throwing away (or selling used) the 8GB sticks you buy today. If you don’t need more than 4 cores or 32GB RAM right now, this is the platform to get. For storage you could go with a Samsung 850 EVO or Pro boot SSD and add an Intel 750 PCIe NVM 400GB or 800GB for a working drive off the M.2 bus with an adapter if you need more speed.
If you need more horsepower than 4 cores or 32GB RAM, then an X99 chipset with a 6 to 8 core CPU (plus hyperthreading) is the next best option. It is capable of hitting 256GB RAM (it will cost you!) with 8x32GB Reg ECC DDR4 sticks and a Xeon E5 CPU (Core i7 can’t handle ECC RAM), but you can start out with 64GB or 128GB and add more later without wasting sticks if you start out with 32GB modules. You could put in a 10 or 12 core CPU instead (up to 18 cores in fact), but the CPU cost will be significant, and the top clock speed will drop as you add more cores, so Photoshop, Lightroom, and other apps that don’t utilize every core will run slower than a faster clocked chip with less cores, like 6 or 8. That’s the basic summary of those three articles.
For specialized apps or very heavy multitasking, a dual socket motherboard with two CPUs makes a lot of sense, but you’d have to be doing a LOT of specialized 4K and 8K footage for this to be the case with Premiere Pro, and it’s going to cost a lot. This is the direction I was leaning for my next build, but after seeing that it really wouldn’t help Lightroom at all and exporting RAW files to 16-bit TIFF is currently what takes me the longest, I’m going with a single socket X99 build with an E5-1680 3.2GHz 8 core CPU and 256GB RAM (for my gigapixel panoramas–4K timelapse doesn’t require that much RAM). Because I shoot both panos and timelapse, building a balanced system for both is challenging.
What footage are you editing? I’m dealing with 8K 12-bit Cineform 444 and 4K 10-bit ProRes 444 & 442HQ. 8-bit H.264 is a piece of cake on even 4 cores (GoPro, iPhone 6s, etc.), but lots of video effects in either Premiere Pro or After Effects on 10-bit ProRes footage would justify 6 or 8 cores. If you are into really big panos, then 32GB RAM will be a bigger limitation than CPU cores, and also steer you toward an X99 chipset.
I should also mention that lots of layers in Photoshop with 36+MP cameras like the D810 also hit a 32GB RAM wall pretty quick, even without panoramas. But if you aren’t doing 10-15+ layers, this isn’t a problem with fast storage.
Hey Aaron … Thanks again for the thoughtful response. Especially so since I probably wasn’t specific enough about my wants for you to drive the nail in. I should know better as we deal with it all the time when someone wants a “picture” or how much is a “video” questions. We forgive them for they know not what they ask and I probably need some of that magnanimous attitude, no correct that definitely do. Curiously I do seem to get it for the most part, I think. So setting a few more parameters on my end would sound something like this: 1st off I was advised by my friend the photographer who built the Nasim build exactly as listed, that the case was probably too big for my likes … did I mention that my work space is aboard my big ole liveaboard sailboat? I have decent room, for a boat small enough for me to handle, but he suggested I might want to find a better size for my use. Next, budget … I’m thinking the Nasim build sounded pretty good at around 2k, but if it’s not quite up to video editing I can see putting a bit more in for a savings in time to do the work. Your E5-1680 3.2GHz 8 core CPU at nearly 2k is above my pay grade for now I’m thinking for instance. Pegging nearer say $2,500 or so sounds about right, of course less is better if it doesn’t crimp the result too badly. I’m shooting Canon 5D MKIII and now the little Sony RX10 II for the 4K with plans to move up to the Sony RS II if the video stock begins to pay off. So it’s 8 bit for now and we’ll see. This venture into stock video is a startup to see how it works thing as well as the shooting stock stills. I’m less than a startup however, more of a start over from many decades in film production .. yeah good ole film, shoot it, splice the work print and the lab did the rest, no computers involved … sigh. Still this is total control and right much fun and no clients and art directors to get in the way :)
So with these things in mind I look to be mostly in line with your 1st paragraph approach ( Z170 chipset and SkyLake CPUs are amazing, particularly the Core i7 6700K 4GHz CPU.) but remember I’m confessing that I’m a rank amateur in this game. I had a young want to be photographer ask me to explain what I meant by depth of field when trying to help her with her new Canon 6D … that’s kinda me in computer build land. I can do stuff sure, but the knowing what exactly to do is the thing, thus the appeal of the Nasim build and my friends step by step explanation of how he followed it. I’m wanting to venture in, maybe cause I’m a newbie and don’t know better, but seems like a good idea all the same. So forgive the stupid question, but would the Z170 and and i7 6700 and other components simply replace their counterparts in the herein described build. And plz, I understand if I’m too green for you to be able to hand hold on this and I thank you for the advice to date.
Bill
Hey Aaron …
Maybe I can simplfy my question a lot if that will help. I get the idea that you feel the build as described might be a little less than a good Premiere system, thus the suggestion of the xX99 chipset – Xeon E5 CPU. Ok, so I get that, but will really need help with the ABC specifics of this build if I can undertake it. You know which board, same M.2 suggestion and SSD?
One more quick question, I did see Crucial has 16GB DDR4 RAM sticks advertised but don’t know if they’re what you refferred to as they,re 288-pin. (Crucial – DDR4 – 16 GB – DIMM 288-pin )
https://www.cdw.com/shop/products/Crucial-DDR4-16-GB-DIMM-288-pin/3496951.aspx?cm_cat=GoogleBase&cm_ite=3496951&cm_pla=NA-NA-CTN_SQ&cm_ven=acquirgy&ef_id=VaP-JgAABKRs99Hd:20150915144441:s&gclid=Cj0KEQjwg9-vBRCK7L7wmO2u0JcBEiQA_tzoaDtr_XUQSa-6vs-Bp-Tnkw9zjcwrVdERyciPudFqqZoaAhyJ8P8HAQ&s_kwcid=AL!4223!3!61836302899!!!g!75113191785!
Thanks … Bill
Ok oops … never mind the 288 pin questions (duh) … but there does seem to be a 2 x16 240 pin option: (Crucial – DDR3 – 32 GB : 2 x 16 GB – DIMM 240-pin
Crucial Mfg. Part: CT2K16G3ERSLD4160B | CDW Part: 3002115 | UNSPSC: 43201402 ) that would total to 64 filling the slots … if I’m getting it and if this is workable with the described Nasim Build ??
https://www.cdw.com/shop/products/Crucial-DDR3-32-GB-2-x-16-GB-DIMM-240-pin/3002115.aspx?pfm=srh#PO
Thanks
Hopefully this won’t scramble layout wise when posted … remember I’m new here. To recap I was/am concerned about the Nasim DIY build and handling 4K video … thus asked here and received a thoughtful and helpful response from Aaron (thanks again). The best feedback I can get so far suggests the Nasim build would be not quite it for 4K video handling, but I don’t know. I’ve tried to go and study up enough to ask a semi-reasonable questions. These questions are formed around Aaron’s SEPTEMBER 11, 2015 response post.
Hello Aaron … anyone?
Well I’ve been studying up for a few days now and think I can ask a couple of questions that won’t come too far into the newbie dumb question camp. If you could find time to have a look and share your opinion it would be greatly-greatly appreciated. I have two approaches I’d like help with if possible. #1 is a Skylake i7 build and #2 is an X99 and Xeon E5 or i7 6 core approach.
#1 : I see now why you suggested the Z170 and Skylake i7 6700k cpu. I’m thinking If I go ahead on this setup especially for the benefit of the DDR4 memory and the ability to increase it to 64 in the future. So my new questions are, of the choices in Z170 boards which would you recommend? ASUS Z170 Pro Gaming or what? And a graphics card for this, how about the MSI GeForce GTX 960 GAming 2GB?
So how about this :
Build concept #1 Skylake
Components Price
Processors Intel Core i7 6700K $500
Memory modules Crucial 32GB DDR4-2133 CL16 quad kit $169.99
CPU coolers Scythe Mugen 4 PCGH Edition?
or/Cooler Master Hyper 412 Slim $ 64
Motherboards ASUS Z170 Pro Gaming $169.99
Graphics cards MSI GeForce GTX 960 Gaming 2GB $209.99
Hard disks Seagate Desktop HDD 4TB $149.99
SSDs Samsung 850 Evo 500GB – $180
SSDs Samsung SM951 512 GB – $399
or ?/ 750 PCIe NVM 400GB – $370 (alt)
Optical drives LG BH16NS40 $112.99
Card readers Transcend USB 3.0 Card Reader $ 8.00
Cases Fractal Design Define R5 Black $109.99
Power supplies Corsair RM750i – $140
or/ Corsair HXi Series HX1000i – ? $200 ?
or/Cooler Master V-Series Semi-Modular 550W $ 82.99 ?
Price total: $ 2214.00
*******************
#2 : This is where I think I might be, want/need wise. The X99 build. Do I understand that the 6 core i7 5820K (suggested elsewhere for a 4k build) would limit the future RAM to 32/64 and that we want a Xeon 5 instead that would allow us 256 GB (wallet allowing in the future)? That brings up the question of which Xeon 5 (the E-5 1680 is way out of the wallet range right now). I’m assuming a 6 core like maybe the 2620 (help) ?
So what about one of these builds:
My thoughts on the X99 build with Xeon 5 or * i7 5820K
Components Price
Processors ? Intel Xeon E5-2620 v3 $400.00
** Or Intel Core i7 5820K – $390
Memory modules
Crucial 32GB Kit (PC4-2133) ECC RDIMM $263.00
*Crucial 32GB DDR4-2133 CL16 quad kit **$170
CPU coolers Cooler Master Hyper 412S – $ 64
Motherboards ASRock X99 Extreme4 $162.84
Graphics cards MSI GeForce GTX 960 Gaming 2GB $209.99
Hard disks Seagate Desktop HDD 4TB $149.99
SSDs Samsung 850 Evo 500GB – $180
SSDs Samsung SM951 512 GB – $399
or ?/ 750 PCIe NVM 400GB – $370
Optical drives LG BH16NS40 $112.99
Cases Fractal Design Define R5 Black $109.99
Power supplies Corsair RM750i – $140
or/ Corsair HXi Series HX1000i – ? $200 ?
or/Cooler Master V-Series Semi-Modular 550W $ 82.99 ?
Card readers Transcend USB 3.0 Card Reader $ 7.75
Subtotals: $2200.00 Xeon E5 build
$2040.00 i7 x99 build
*******************************************************************************
Ok so that’s what I’ve got so far … and I really am wanting to get busy building so any helping hands will be greeted with great enthusiasm and warmth. Thanks
Any advice on a RAID controller for the desktop system? I currently have four 2TB drives in an 8TB array, no redundancy. While that may seem like REALLY asking for trouble, I also have an external housing – a Vantec HX4R – that I take with me everywhere. I mirror to it from the desktop, so if a drive on the non-redundant array fails, I replace it, then copy back from the Vantec.
However, with a tower that has room for five HD bays, I could go with the same capacity, but with redundancy. Actually, I’d probably build with 4TB drives rather than 2TB ones. I could also go with fewer 4TB drives, like three, and still have 8TB of space, but I’m running out of space in my 8TB array. The joys of digital photography! :o) Plus, more spindles means better performance, right?
Thanks in advance!
Mark
if you have a fast internet connection you can play with VM servers (they will run Lightroom)
i have 40Mbit upload (takes 24h for a 300GB wedding)
my VM in a big datacenter runs with (2 cores / 4gb ram / 400gb storrage) (10€/month)
so you have a backup and your backup can do some nice things (like render etc)
(after edit i copy the LR – Catalog file to the server and the server will render all the images … and they are already online then)
besides that i use
3 pc here (each for 500€) only one monitor (remote desktop)
16gb / i5 oc 4,2ghz (@60w) / gigabit lan (110MByte/sec in my setup)
all synced via BT-Sync
works great
much faster then only one mega PC
i can render with 12 cores and get 3 times the performance (versus real 12 core)
i can render previews and work on a other pc
you really can overcome the multi cpu / multi user problem of lightroom with these setup
BT-Sync is awesome !!!
Now, if one could only find a ASRock Z97 Extreme 9 motherboard to purchase! Has it already been discontinued? Doesn’t look like there’s an alternative if one wants an M2 x4 port on a Z97 board.
It makes little sense to buy that board now. Plus, nobody with such a budget for a mobo will buy Haswell now anyway.
Plenty of Z170 / H170 / B150 boards around with a x4 M2 slot.
Hey team, I know I’m joining the conversation late but I am hoping to clear up a few things on my attempts with this build.
I have been buying up the parts to make a version of this build (I already have a lot of the parts so I’m committed, cant go to a new skylake build version) but I don’t yet have the mother board and and working on the SSD’s.
Are the two SSD (the samsung sm951 and the 850 evo) raid 0 together in this build so that they have more processing power? is so doesn’t that slow down to drive to the speed of the slowest drive? Sorry I’m new at this but and learning a lot.
Also a guy helping me at NICX was trying to sell me an adapter which I could use to attach the SSD drives to a different (more easily found motherboard, ASUS Z97-A ATX). He thought it would work for the 850 evo but we then discovered it would only work with the sm951. He says the adapter can get up to 4x but would this really be a fast for generating previews and working in lightroom?
Thanks a lot for you help and time, I’m super excited to get this build up and running. Great site and lots of helpful comments.
RAID between those two (if even possible) would be a total waste of the SM951
Don’t know what you have, but if you are buying SM951, money doesn’t seem to be a problem. Sell CPU and RAM, and go Skylake.
The 850 evo doesn’t need anything special; it’s a SATA drive. Don’t bother with M.2 unless for a laptop. For desktop; just buy they 2.5″ edition. Better yet; buy the Crucial MX200
The Z97 platform is only able to provide four PCI-e 3.0 lanes by taking bandwidth away from the PCI-e x16 slot.
And next time don’t sit and wait around “buying up” the parts. It’s not smart. If something arrives DOA, you should find out fast. DOA warranty is usually a lot better. You can’t claim that a month later…
All but the PCI-e x16 slots intended for GPU’s on the Z97-A will be PCI-e 2.0, not 3.0, meaning you won’t get the max out of the SM951. But mostly that’s a synthetic scenario anyway.
Thanks for the reply Coen
Is it really worth the money loose to sell off the chip and ram to get into skylake? I’d probably loose around 100 bucks in restocking fees and then how ever much more the new skylake stuff cost but I could do it (most of my parts are still at the store waiting for me but the 3 days it was supposed to take to get stuff in became 3 weeks and I was away for 2, that’s why there ended up being so much assembly time) . I have read through the comments section and I see other people struggle with the decision sometimes accompanied by the advice about stick the the architecture you know works.
More information is always better, Currently I have this:
Intel Core i7 4790K Unlocked Quad Core HT 4GHZ/4.4GHZ Processor LGA1150 Haswell 8MB Cache
2 x Kingston HyperX Fury Memory Black 16GB 2X8GB DDR3-1866 CL10 Dual Channel Memory Kit
ASUS GeForce GTX 970 Strix OC 1253MHZ 4GB 7.0GHZ GDDR5 2xDVI HDMI DisplayPort PCI-E Video Card
Corsair CX Series CX750M 750W ATX 12V 80 Plus Bronze Modular Power Supply
ASUS Z97-A ATX LGA1150 DDR3 3PCI-E16 2PCI-E1 2PCI CrossFireX/SLI SATA3 USB3.0 HDMI Motherboard
Samsung 850 EVO 500GB M.2
Corsair Cooling Hydro Series H100I GTX CPU Cooler System
Western Digital Red 3TB SATA3 64MB Cache 3.5in Internal Hard Disk Drive HDD
Phanteks Enthoo Pro Full Tower EATX Case
also In Nasim’s build, is then plan there that the operating system goes on the sm951 and the catalogue goes on the evo 850? or do they both go on the sm951, in which case what is the 850 being used for except simply additional storage.
Sorry if these are dumb questions, I am trying to put it all together but their is a steep learning curve.
Thanks again
No such thing as a dumb question.
Selling off the 4790K and the RAM won’t cost you $100. You can sell them “new in foil”, so the hit would be quite small.
Nasim’s article is misleading on the M.2 section. The second M.2 SSD he picks is just a regular SATA SSD. The M.2 slot can carry SATA, and the 850 EVO in M.2 format is just as fast (or slow) as the 2.5″ SATA one. The gain from M.2 PCI-e SSD’s is not primarily because of the increase in bandwidth, but from the NVME protocol. The 850 EVO has neither PCI-e nor NVME.
To rip a bit on your list;
The 970 Strix is poorly designed; bad cooling, bad power circuitry. Look for an EVGA with 3 Displayports, the 04G-P4-3975-KR for example. Those have a newly designed cooler, which takes care better of cooling the pars that most other 970’s ignore.
The Corsair CX750M is an old design PSU, not very efficient, especially at low loads. Besides that it’s hugely oversized for that system. Look for something like a Corsair RM550, Corsair CS550, Seasonic G-Series 550W
If you are not going to overclock and not use SLi, you don’t need a Z-series board. With Skylake, you can find a PCI-e 3.0 x4 slot even on some B150 boards that are a lot cheaper.
If not OC’ing, you can just as well save a lot on the CPU cooling. A Corsair H100 is nice and all, but if not OC’ing, you can get the same end result (temp, noise) for a lot less dollars. If you insist on watercooling, make sure you still have case ventilation. A normal air cooler also cools the mobo, the Corsair H100 does not.
All in all; don’t forget that with the top of the bill SSD’s you get marginally better performance for a LOT more money. You can get pretty much 90% of the performance for 50% of the money in a lot of cases.
The same can be said for the Xeon E3-1231-v3 vs the i7’s.
Great article! Thank you.
Nasim I hope you still read comments on old posts, or anyone else that can suggest.
I was hoping on building a new system but budget did not allow this year (a VERY expensive gift to the wife did it at the end :-)). I did buy a 1TB SSD and I am ordering My Book Duo 8TB for backup. I will see some improvement with an SSD I assume but would it be also good to upgrade my video card? Would that make any difference with Photoshop and Lightroom?
I have Intel i7 2600 @ 3,4Ghz with GB Technology motherboard (16GB RAM too).
Any suggestion would help, thank you.
Yeah, forgot to add I have NVIDIA GeForce GT 630 (2GB) video card right now
For those of you looking to build a new computer…I would wait. 2016 is going to release some MAJOR upgrades to the SSD world with the new crosspoint optane drive architectures and with USB-C coming we will see current SSD prices drop dramatically and major speed increases on portable drives as more of them move to SSD and even Msata enclosures with USB-C connectors. These will also be semi Cross compatible with Mac….
The M.2 and Msata variant Mobo’s that are on the market will also increase quite a bit….so… be patient young padawans…..We will start to see file transfer speeds again that will bottleneck at the processor once more….. its been a long time.
Nice article… Thank you for the information.
Is there any website where we can build such custom machines[Not HP,Dell etc].
Nice article, great information. Thank you.
Is there any website where i can customize and order a machine?(Not HP, Dell etc) I am afraid i won’t be able to build it myself, so if I can go to any website where i can choose what i want and build and get it shipped.
https://www.pugetsystems.com/ is one of the best around. They understand photography and video editing, and what components work well for it (vs. a machine designed strictly for gaming for example).
Nasim
I operate with a Promise Raid drive as my system drive, all personal data on separate box, direct connect, raid. Then backup to Synology 1513+. My library does need cleaning up and is almost 1.4T. I am a hobbiest and frequently go back for edits but mainly work on the latest year. I like your idea of library on SSD and could go to 2T. I guarantee frequent anal backup so that would not be a problem. I don’t do video but a lot of blends. A lot of manipulation and website building. The latest lightroom seems to be slowing down. I turned off use of video card because I have an old one.
Still a bit squeamish taking my library off the Raid Promise drive.
I have Intel core i7 x980 3.33ghz 12 gb ram ssd, spare drive for work space.
How much difference in speed will I see moving toward your ideas.
“Library” often means Lightroom catalog file or database, not the entire folder structure where your photos reside. Just depends on the lingo with some people. I’ve heard the term used either way, often referencing solely the Lightroom catalog, and sometimes the entire photo folder hierarchy as well.
I have a Lightroom catalog of 482,076 photos. It’s around 20GB in size. My folder of photos is around 8.5TB. I’ve found the best performance is to keep the Lightroom catalog on my striped SSDs and my folder of photos on a RAID array of hard drives. I back them both up to my Synology DS1813+ at least once a day (sometimes twice in the middle of big edits).
Still, Lightroom has been feeling more sluggish with newer builds for sure, particularly with larger images. I hope they really address this soon as Photoshop flies with even larger panoramas.
Aaron
So just the catalogue on the striped SSD gives better performance leaving raw photo speeds the same.
I still like to know if a new redesigned box will give much better performance or only incremental.
Yeah, it will speed up searching, sorting, editing (especially with previews), but not the export itself from RAW to 16-bit TIFF for example, as that depends on your RAID array performance at that point. But Lightroom’s interface itself is faster if the database is on a separate drive, or especially an SSD.
I often take current projects, like a 2500+ image timelapse, or a gigapixel panorama, and save it out to a new, temporary catalog file on the SSD, including all RAW files, and then do my editing and export to 16-bit TIFFs right there on the SSDs. When I’m done rendering the timelapse or panorama, and the intermediate 16-bit TIFFs get deleted, I’ll re-import the temporary catalog back into my main one (not bothering to import the RAW files themselves again, just the changes and edits on them), then delete the whole temporary catalog and folder structure on the SSD (but only after backing up the main catalog again to my Synology to be safe). This speeds up exporting huge projects when you get into thousands of 36MP RAW files, but still fits in my 1TB of SSD storage space (usually). Probably too complicated and unnecessary a workflow for most people, but when minutes and hours matter for a client, every bit helps!
Thanks,
Now I must decide whether to reconfigure the box I have or build and upgrade everything.
Your comments much appreciated.
I’m unsure what SSD you have and how often you find 12GB RAM limiting (for me, 32GB RAM is limiting with large panos). Your CPU is likely not a bottleneck though. Today I would recommend most people to go with a Z170 chipset and Core i7 6700K CPU with the option of up to 64GB DDR4 RAM (start out with 2x16GB modules if you ever want to upgrade to 64GB without wasting or reselling memory modules). It has plenty of storage options, depending on the motherboard you get. A PCIe based NVMe SSD is about 4x faster than SATA SSD on that chipset. Samsung 950 Pro (256GB or 512GB) is about the best, though you pay a price premium for NVMe right now. All of that combined would probably make a much snappier machine, but it would mostly be due to the PCIe NVMe SSD and larger RAM capacity than anything else. You probably could even use your existing case, power supply, and video card, depending on what you have. I usually upgrade my storage and my video card on separate cycles than my motherboard, CPU, and RAM. My case and power supply has been through several workstation upgrades (about 7yrs). Most components last at least 3 years for me that way.
How often is your CPU pegged out? Do you do any video rendering? If so, then this benchmark comparison might interest you: http://cpuboss.com/cpus/Intel-Core-i7-980X-vs-Intel-Core-i7-6700K
Ahhh yes thank you! I am looking to upgrade my cpu, mobo, ram, and at least the boot drive sometime this year and picked out the parts on pcpartpicker.com
I was really curious how well the i7 6700K does, I’m still not sure thats the one I want with the fewer threads than others, which from my understanding the more threads the faster it handles photo and video editing?
I’ve been shooting on a Nikon D3s for the past 4 years, its served me well but also due for a higher megapixel count and better dynamic range and focusing so possibly looking at the Nikon D5, if not completely switch brands to a more innovative one, but thats another discussion. Point being I’ll be going from 12mp images up to 20-38mp photos and if I’m getting a bottleneck now with 16gb of ram on some of my images then will definitely be getting the 16×2 gb sticks to eventually upgrade to 64gb altogether.
My first build I got a huge case, a high capacity power supply, and the video card is still fine, as is the CPU fan, so all I really need is the cpu mobo and ram and new storage. For some reason I never thought the hard drive was what was giving such a slow down in lightroom, so will definitely get a PCIe SSD.
More threads can be better, to a point. Lightroom and Photoshop don’t utilize a second-socket CPU very well however, so 8 or 10 cores on a single-socket X99 chipset is about as good as you can get with those two programs, and as high a clock speed as you can get too. However, Lightroom and Photoshop don’t scale very well past 4 cores, you get very diminishing returns for the cost of 8+ cores. Premiere Pro and After Effects (2014 anyway, not the 2015 version) do benefit from more cores and a second CPU, but I think you really need to have some well-paying clients to justify the thousands of dollars a platform like that would cost, for most of us anyway, LOL! Hard to beat the SkyLake CPU like 6700K and Z170 chipset for value, since those 4 cores are clocked pretty high. An 8 or 10 core CPU that still has a high clock speed on an X99 chipset isn’t very cheap, but I think that will be my next workstation as I want 128-256GB RAM.
These benchmarks might interest you. There are diminishing returns over 4 cores for most apps except Premiere Pro and 2014 After Effects.
Lightroom: https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Adobe-Lightroom-CC-6-Multi-Core-Performance-649/
Photoshop: https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Adobe-Photoshop-CC-Multi-Core-Performance-625/
Premiere Pro: https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Adobe-Premiere-Pro-CC-Multi-Core-Performance-698/
How would you change this for a video editing set up and as of current times?
This was a fantastic article! What is your opinion on creating a RAMdisk – storage volume created from RAM – for storing a Lightroom catalog? RAMdisks on a Macbook Air with DDR3 RAM have been shown to achieve 1500 MBs in sequential writes and 2100 MBs in random writes.
I am also looking to upgrade my old laptop. I am thinking about a laptop for around 1000US$.
Yes need somethings to run my Lightroom photoshops and other applications to run faster.
Any suggestion.
Hi Nasim,
First of all, I would like to say THANK you very much from the bottom of my heart of your writing and your guidance. Honestly you are shedding a light on all of our questions which reside in the dark.
For L R and Photoshop sometimes I need to work either on my laptop and another time I like to work on my desktop. What would be your recommendation on this?
My deepest gratitude.
MO
Nasim Hello!
Great article! Very interesting! But I see some inconsistencies.
SSD can’t be used for archives. SSD have low reliability. High-speed but low reliability. Therefore SSD for system and software only. For archives – HHD.
I have a question. Why do you recommend the type of NVIDIA GeForce graphics card? Why not AMD Radeon? Because NVIDIA GeForce supports CUDA technology for video processing? Now there is a new series of AMD Radeon – Polaris. AMD Radeon RX 460, RX 470 and RX 480. new technological process of 14 nm FinFET. These graphics cards are good for working with photos? Which is better for Photoshop 4 GB or 8 GB of GDDR5 GDDR5?