Some say flowers herald the coming of spring, but I feel it is the song of the Red-winged Blackbird that signifies the change of seasons. I still remember their beautiful call one very cold morning near the end of winter, before the growth of any plant or the disappearance of ice.

Indeed, if there’s one bird that exemplifies the character of the colder, temperate climate of North America, it’s the Red-winged Blackbird. Such a display of sound and sight is rare in hotter climates. There is nothing quite like the timely and obvious migrations of these beautiful blackbirds.

Male blackbirds are the first to be seen after the worst of the winter. They love the higher perches, and they sing all day. It is said that sound can sometimes form a stronger memory than sight, and I believe that. The beautiful ringing call of the proud male seems to overpower the cold, just for a second. Or is it the flame on their wing?

Blackbirds sing loudly and chase any intruder. They are defining their territories against a purple winter sky. Their calls might sound similar, but if you take an hour or two to listen, you’ll begin to hear that the calls vary in intensity duration. The other males respond to weaker calls more vigorously. Perhaps they can discern the defensive strength of their peers?

The most striking aspect of the male Red-winged Blackbird is its red patch or epaulet on its wing. It is a stunning contrast to the surrounding bluish-black feathers, and it acts as a signaling mechanism to other males that a territory has been claimed. It doesn’t always work, and a brighter, strong male may come along to take over. Every once in a while, you might come across a male with very little red… poor fellow.

Eventually, after some patience, you may see the female. And if you look on the border of a clump of reeds, you might even catch a glimpse of her small, cup-shaped nest. For some reason, they like to build nests on the edges of the reed beds. She sings too, but differently, with a more melodious trill. She prefers the lower reeds, and will often patrol around the nest once it is built.

The other day, I saw a lone nest in a very small clump of reeds away from the main pond near where I live, with a couple of blackbirds tending to it, and I wondered, could these blackbirds have wanted to escape from civilization?

As the spring progresses to summer, blackbird activity dies down a little and becomes a bit more muted. Now that territories have been claimed, it’s time to raise young. That doesn’t mean you won’t see them, but they might not be as eager to display on the very tops of reeds. Look carefully so you can see just a few more glimpses before they migrate south to avoid the bitter cold that is close ’round the corner.

Blackbirds are something special. You know, I become a little sad when I see large areas of land ravaged with roads and houses and golf courses and shopping malls – areas that once used to be homes for birds and gentle animals. But if there is still a little water left in a pond, with a few cattails growing from it, it means there is a chance to see the Red-winged Blackbirds who carry a little hope on their wing.