The Reality Behind Nikon Z Banding Issues

One of the big headlines when the first Nikon Z6 and Z7 tests appeared online is that they exhibited a pattern of “banding,” or line pattern noise, when recovering shadows too much. Although most reviewers were quick to point out that 5-6 stops of shadow recovery is excessive, this issue nonetheless drew a lot of attention. But now that we have performed complete dynamic range tests on today’s mirrorless cameras at Photography Life, my question is… why?
Let’s start with an example. The following image has been underexposed by six stops at base ISO 100. I opened it in RawDigger, then exported as a TIFF and recovered the image with the “Exposure” slider in Capture One. As you can see, there are indeed visible lines of noise, although only in certain parts of the image. I’ve circled the most obvious patterns:
However, just because the Nikon Z6 has these patterns of noise doesn’t mean that…
Wait.
Ah, sorry – it looks like the image above isn’t from the Nikon Z6, but from the Canon EOS R. Okay, here’s the image I meant to show. Once again, I underexposed this photo by six stops, recovered it in RawDigger and Capture One, and then circled the offending noise. Note that this is a 100% crop:
This time, there is noticeably less line pattern noise, although it’s still visi—
Oh, that’s the Sony A7 III. My bad.
All right, I’m kidding around. But the two examples above go to show that line pattern noise isn’t a Nikon-only factor. The Canon EOS R has a decent amount, and the Sony A7 III has a bit as well. I’ll cut out the act now and show how the actual Z6 sample image compares:
No tricks, that’s the Z6 image. The most noticeable thing to me is that it appears greener than the other photos – but that’s something you can correct with a small white balance adjustment. In terms of line pattern noise, though, it has perhaps a slight bit more than the A7 III, and definitely less than the Canon EOS R. Certainly not what you would expect based on the articles online.
Just for good measure, here is a sample image from the camera that sparked this discussion, the Nikon Z7:
I’d say the Z7 is the best of the lot. This is largely due to the lower base ISO of 64; the other cameras here would likely show similar performance if they offered such a low native ISO. Although you can see a bit of line pattern noise in some of the gray color swatches on the right, it is far from objectionable.
Here are the same four images one more time so that you can click and compare without the circles covering them. Note that I downsampled the higher-resolution photos so that they all appear the same size for comparison:
I definitely don’t begrudge initial reviewers for writing about the Z6’s and Z7’s line pattern noise when the shadows are boosted too much. It might not be the most real-world of tests, but part of this job is figuring out how these cameras fundamentally work, and—
Cough, cough! Who underexposes images by six stops?? Ahem.
Sorry, something in my throat.
Anyway, the Z6 and Z7 certainly aren’t perfect in terms of line pattern noise. However, I can’t help but feel some surprise that this issue became so strongly associated with them, yet is hardly mentioned in discussions of other mirrorless options today. After all, the root cause of these banding issues is generally due to on-sensor phase detection pixels, which are part of the autofocus system in nearly all modern mirrorless cameras – making this more than just a single company’s problem.
So, how did it happen that the Z cameras took most of the heat for this type of noise? A large part of it is due to the trickle-down nature of camera reviews. One or two big websites publish a set of high-quality tests; several others copy the pro/con page and hammer out a watered-down version of the original review. You can see obvious examples on any website that lists “banding” as a negative for the Z6 or Z7, yet not in their review of the EOS R. It means the website most likely did not test these cameras side by side, but simply took existing information and repackaged it with a few unique sample images. It’s the quick, easy way to write a review, and I’m guessing you’ll see more and more of them in the coming years.
That doesn’t mean it is a bad idea to read about small differences like this, but you also shouldn’t take everything you hear about cameras today at face value. Look at sample images for yourself, and try to figure out whether you’ll see any of these issues in your own images. At least in the case of line pattern noise, you almost certainly won’t; we’ve taken thousands of photos with all these cameras and never once seen the issue in real-world shooting. In short, there are many more important things to care about when buying a camera today, like whether it was manufactured in Thailand or Japan, and what color the camera is.
Comments
Well said, Spencer.
Thank you, Tuan! It’s one of those topics where few overarching comparisons have been done so far, so I thought it would be interesting to test.
Hi Spencer,
I enjoyed your humor in this one. The logic, too. “Cough, cough! Who underexposes images by six stops?? Ahem. Sorry, something in my throat.” And yet, two people at PL who shall remain nameless – cough, cough. Ahem! – are fond of blowing photos up to 100% magnification (who blows photos up to 100% magnification??), peering at the farthest corner, and exclaiming if a few pixels aren’t as sharp as a tack. HA! And then judge the camera or lens by those pesky pixels.
Oh, my! Must have something stuck in my throat!!!! :)
Couldn’t resist being playful in response to the playfulness of this article.
Disclaimer: My comment is in jest and has no meaning or relevance to anything whatsoever.
Glad you enjoyed it, Elaine!
I think there is a spectrum from extreme pixel peepers to those who argue that no one will ever notice. I have to say, I’ve always been the type of person who zooms into the corners of an image with a frown… and there is no denying that our lens and camera tests at Photography Life are more rigorous when we include some extreme tests like this. But the technical side has to be coupled with more important creative elements of photography – light, subject, and composition – if it is to make a meaningful difference in the real quality of an image.
What firmware version is on the Canon R ?
Todd, this is the earlier firmware – I didn’t realize they released an update a week ago. Interesting to see Canon mention horizontal pattern noise in their 1.1.0 announcement. I’ll download the new version and redo the EOS R test tomorrow. I’m looking forward to seeing if the noise changes! If so, we’ll put out an article informing people to download the newer firmware sooner rather than later.
However, even if nothing changes, keep in mind that the noise in the EOS R shot really is not objectionable. This is pushed 6 stops and viewed at 100%, with no noise correction, which is not something anyone would ever do in practice.
People underexposing their picture by 5 to 6 stops should just stop doing photography.
LOL :) I agree with that completely. I can understand the need to recover details in a photo, but if a scene has that much dynamic range, most of us would be doing bracketing for HDR or luminosity masking anyway…
Thank you! Just the kind of proper investigation and analysis and good reporting that we need.
Bravo! Nice debunk. I’ve sure seen no issues with branding in my time with the Z cameras.
On a side topic, I am surprised no one is taking about the fact that you can’t lock down the depth of field preview for tripod landscape work in any still mode setting. DOF live view is limited to no smaller than 5.6 in still mode without holding the DOF button down. I assume it’s for autofocus improvement, but I’d really like Nikon to let me override it in manual focus mode at least. It would be easy in firmware.
It’s the default to stop down on my D850 and D500’s live views and you can lock aperture wide open with the DOF preview button to get a brighter clearer view in low light. This setup makes checking focus in the landscape a breeze. I need that with the Z cameras as well please.
Before I checked the photo I was left aghast thinking “how can this be a z6, my damn d3200 has less noise in extreme shadow recovery than that” but then I felt much better knowing that it was just the usual Canon-based sensor DR ;)
As to why the Zs were driven into the ground on this one thing in particular, it’s certainly because of the reasons you pointed out (and I still think DPR must have had a couple of duds because I haven’t seen such bad banding anywhere else that I have in their images, maybe theirs was the worst case scenario after all) and in the case of the Eos R, well, there are so many things to criticise that camera for, that I’m willing to forgive people from not adding one more to the list, especially since if it’s already not realistic to recover 6+ stops on Sony sensors, it’s downright pointless to do it on Canon ones, it isn’t even a matter of “well, it’s not really a real-life scenario, but still some people could do this” but rather “look at that atrocious mess, no one using this camera would ever recover 5+ stops because the image just looks like garbage” (with all due respect to Eos R users, but this is simply calling a spade a spade, there’s no point in dancing around the matter).
I’m personally not that fussed about it. I can’t remember a single time that I had to recover 6+ stops (other than doing it just to see what the result would be) with a dslr, I can’t really think of a scenario that would lead me to doing it either but again, I have no doubts that some people will do it. Still, considering the quality of the image one would get, I think banding isn’t really a huge problem here.
No Spencer you’ve got it wrong I’m afraid: now that the MP marketing avenue is over, and the ISO marketing opportunity is over, and the AF speed marketing game is over, and the video resolution marketing spin is over, and the lens sharpness marketing manoeuvre is over; it is absolutely critical from a marketing standpoint that camera companies can debate about 6-stop recovered pictures, otherwise what would all the marketing guys and internet measurebators have to do? Might even leave them time to take a good picture, quelle horreur!
The Canon Eos R doesn’t have phase detection. So, I think the banding problems does not have any relation with phase detection in sensor.
Thanks for bringing this out. That is why I do not trust online reviews any more and most often they’re reviews on preproduction model.
A reasonable analysis is much appreciated. Thank you.
Hahaha gotta love such “articles” from butthurt Nikon fanboy. The camera is inferior to the A73 in every way just accept it and stop making a fool of yourself
What a sad comment
This article hits exactly my kind of humour – great! :-)
I believe that the original Z 7 banding “issues” originated in comparison to the D850 (similar sensor resolution), rather than comparisons to other mirrorless cameras. In that respect, the banding comparison is valid — but of course an evaluation in the context of other mirrorless cameras is more relevant.
This article is much appreciated. I had a salesmen yesterday trying to tell me that Nikon was the worst of all the mirrorless for banding. I guess just like everything in life the name on the tool doesn’t matter but the hands in which it used do.
Spencer,
Thanks for putting things into perspective! However, that green tinting in the shadows is rather irritating… Is this a well-known shortcoming of the Z6? And is it really easy to fix by adjusting the WB?
And if you don’t mind my asking: Do you already know when your Z6 review will be published?
Thank you Spencer! I love your articles.