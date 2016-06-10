The Nikon D500 – Reigniting The DX / FX Debate And A Few High ISO Photos

With the introduction of the Nikon D500, I expect the DX/FX debate, which some had considered settled relative to “professional” grade cameras, to reignite. Following are some of my thoughts regarding my photography journey and a perspective on the D500 along with some high ISO photos.
Like many, I had placed an order for the D500, not knowing if I would keep or cancel it. Given the D500 ship date delays, I didn’t put much stock in the latest rumors indicating the camera would ship on April 22nd. I imagined Nikon was furiously going over every aspect of the D500, to ensure a successful launch, and was willing to push the date again. The lack of comprehensive reviews prior to the ship date caused me to question whether Nikon was making some last minute changes to the D500’s firmware or refining the manufacturing line. I was surprised when I received emails indicating my credit card was charged and the camera would arrive on April 25th.
1) DX Comes Back From The Dead?
When Nikon failed to release the D500 (the DSLR formerly known as the D400)a few years ago, Nasim and others eventually declared DX to be all but officially dead, except for the lower-end of the market. And who could blame them? Rarely a day went by when someone somewhere didn’t lament the delay of the D500. Would anyone venture to guess how many words were written and hours wasted on speculation regarding the D500? Think about that one… Nikon certainly seemed to reinforce the notion of customers moving to FX for pro style bodies and lenses. It rapidly expanded the FX line, rounding it out with the D4, D800/800E/810/810a, D600/610, D750, and the stylish Df, along with a host of FX lenses. I thought Nikon’s urging customers to move to cameras requiring lenses with larger price tags, was a move in the wrong direction – particularly as smartphone cameras began to improve rapidly, the point-and-shoot market began to disappear, the seismic, one-time shift from film to digital was quickly tailing off, and photography technology of all types was coming down in both size and price, while improving in capabilities.
On the DX side? Apart from a few iterations of the D7000, customers received the obligatory 3XXX and 5XXX DSLR iterations, and more 18-to-something lenses. But no pro DX body. No pro DX lenses (with the exception of the Nikon 16-80mm VR). “Nikon” and “professional grade” become synonymous with FX over the last few years. Like many others, I made the leap to FX, despite the increased costs, weight, and loss of the crop factor for wildlife and other high focal length needs. And then Nikon caught us all by surprise with the release of the D500, which had been relegated to the same imaginary status as unicorns, the Loch Ness Monster, Sasquatch, and glass-enclosed aliens stored in the bowels of Area 51, by all but the most ardent Nikon disciples. My immediate thought (after thinking this was another hoax) was to wonder how many hours and words had been wasted over the years in pure speculation and debates over the D500 (“The DSLR formerly known as the D400”). Looking over the D500 specifications, I also wondered if the D500 was going to cause people to rethink the DX vs. FX debate, since it appeared that this DSLR might erase some of the traditional differentiators between the two platforms.
2) Would You Still Choose FX?
While I love the quality of the D800 DSLR series, I was always a bit conflicted with my move from DX to FX. Had Nikon announced the D400 when it was expected, I suspect I would have remained in the DX camp. A number of photographer newbies have come to me over the years, asking my advice regarding FX vs. DX. I have yet to steer anyone toward the FX platform, due to the cost, weight, but also in consideration of the practical benefits of FX over DX for most photographers. Why? I always considered FX overkill for all the but the most demanding professionals, particularly as digital photography technology improvements began to rapidly outpace most people’s ability (or interest) to exploit their full potential. When I asked people why they were considering an FX system, they looked at me incredulously, as if it was so obvious as to be beyond question. But when pressed for an answer, most couldn’t articulate their FX desires very well. Those that could claimed FX provided “better performance at high ISOs”(apart from the other answer – “because all the guys over at www.mycamerareview.com said FX is better”). With the introduction of the D500, their answer may technically still be accurate, but to what extent does the difference in high ISO performance matter for practical purposes (taking real pictures under a variety of circumstances – not zooming into photos of brick walls at 400%)?
As I looked at my Nikon D500 and D810, and considered what each had to offer, I wondered what advice I would give myself, if I were to honestly (key word here) assess my needs, interests, photos I have printed, and glance through the 55,000 plus images (after a few purges) stored in my Lightroom catalogue. At 53.1 ounces (1505 grams), the D810/24-105mm feels a good bit heavier than the D500/16-85mm, which weighs 36 ounces (1021 grams) – a 17.1 ounce (484 grams) difference. If weight were the primary factor, the D500/16-85mm would win hands down. Would I tell myself to choose D810/FX route or, in consideration of the above, say “The D500 is more than enough camera for you.” I shared these thoughts with friends via email. One thought I was under the control of a hallucinogen (or just hanging out too much in Colorado). After all, are not more megapixels better? And FX megapixels the best of all? Of course. Well, except if you are also considering a medium format DSLR…)
3) Positioning The D500 – “Just” An Action Camera?
The D500 offers DX users an impressive, balanced feature set that should suffice for any type of photography. I have yet to see a comprehensive review, but if its features live up to the hype, the D500 will prove to be a veritable workhorse, just as the D300 was. Many are focusing on the frame rate of the D500, attempting to pigeonhole it as wildlife and sports camera. But at just under 21MP, the D500’s megapixel count is just shy of the legendary Canon 5DM II and III models, higher than the Nikon D700, D3, D4, and Df models, and higher than any variation of the Canon 1D Mark series. With respect to the D5, the D500 equals it with respect to megapixels, and is only a step behind in the FPS rate. The other Nikon cameras, such as the D7100, D7200, D600/610, and D750, with an additional 3 megapixels, cannot claim a meaningful increase in resolution beyond the D500.
As such, I think Nikon’s positioning of the D500 as an action camera (and many simply parroting the marketing message) needs to be questioned. Why is the D500 – with more megapixels than many other flagship DSLRS (and slightly less than others) – being classified solely for wildlife and sports photographers? Because it lacks a pop-up flash and has a high FPS rate? It makes more sense to consider the D500 an all-round pro DX body which should, and probably will, cause some to reconsider the practical benefits of FX. It’s plausible Nikon is purposely stressing the action-oriented aspects of the D500 since it doesn’t want photographers to question its strategy of steering them toward the FX line. But if you a serious amateur like many of us, and use your DSLR for a wide variety of purposes – portraits, family functions, kids sporting events, landscapes, wildlife photos, travel, the occasional macro, etc. – the D500 may represent the best all-round pro body across the Nikon DSLR line. And yes, I recognize one could make a similar case for the D7200, save for the frame rate and buffer.
The D810 and D500 are very similar in size, with the D500 being only four ounces lighter. Nikon made the grip on the D500 deeper. This relatively minor change gives the D500 a wonderful feeling in your hand, particularly when a longer lens is attached to the DSLR.
5) The D500/D810 ISO 6400 Comparison
I was eager to see how well the D500’s high ISO shots compared with those of the D810. ISO 6400 was the key number for me. For that elusive (but always imagined) “photo of a lifetime,” obscene ISO levels will suffice. Better to get “a” picture rather than “no” picture. But for almost everything else – ISO 6400 is probably the practical limit for anything I care to showcase or print. I compared the D500/16-85mm and D810/24-105mm combinations shot hand-held from the same position and approximate focal length equivalents. I asked my beautiful, but extremely quiet, assistant, Svetlana, to be my model.
I closely examined the RAW files from both DSLRs. Even when zoomed in at a few hundred percent, I struggled to see any meaningful differences. Downsizing the photos for this article didn’t change my opinion. If you can spot a difference in the noise levels between the D500 and D810, you have much better eyesight than I have. I actually thought the D500 RAW images looked slightly better than those from the D810, but your eyes may lead you to a different conclusion. This was pretty impressive.
5.1) RAW Files
5.2) Cropped RAW Files
5.2) Denoised And Sharpened Files
I used Imagenomic’s Noiseware to reduce noise and Topaz’s InFocus sharpen the images. As with the RAW files, I was unable to see any difference between the JPEGs, even after employing my usual processing routine.
5.3) Cropped Denoised And Sharpened Files
6) The D500/D810 ISO 12800 Comparison
Nasim asked if I would add a similar comparison for ISO 12800. As you can see, both cameras do a pretty solid job. I would avoid shooting this high, but if it were the only option, either camera would produce decent images. Again, pretty remarkable for a DX DSLR.
6.1) RAW Files
6.2) Cropped RAW Files
5.2) Denoised And Sharpened Files
6.3) Cropped Denoised And Sharpened Files
7) Summary
Given the D500’s ability to effectively match the D810 on the noise front up to ISO 6400, and perhaps beyond, some may wish to reconsider their thoughts regarding the traditional DX and FX platform criteria. The weight/size/cost savings of the DX platform, the benefits of using the same body style for both visible and infrared photography (one set of lenses vs. two), the 50% crop factor for wildlife, and how often I take full advantage of the D810’s full 36 megapixels certainly have me questioning whether the D500 and the DX platform are a better fit for my needs. That may seem heretical to my FX pals, one of whom is already sending me highly cropped photos saying, “You will miss this…” No doubt there is a bit of truth in his words. I am on the fence as of now, given my investment in the FX platform. If I were moving to a pro body DSLR today? The decision would be much easier, even with the existing set of DX lenses from Nikon and others. If rumors of Nikon revamping and expanding its DX lens offerings turns out to be true, the decision would be a no-brainer for me. Your needs may be different. Periodically questioning what you believe you think you need, and honestly comparing it what you actually use is always a healthy endeavor. Particularly when it comes to expensive photography gear.
As of this article, we know the D500 is having some SnapBridge connection issues. And some third party batteries are apparently not recognized by the DSLR. With the years of anticipation surrounding the D500 product release, and the sagging photography market, I hope Nikon has learned from its previous product launch mistakes, and promptly addresses any/all issues as soon as they are found.
Lately I have been attempting to be more realistic regarding the features and capabilities that really matter, rather than paying attention to those that only dazzle and drive up equipment costs, but are rarely used or fail to make a meaningful difference in my photos. One result of this reflection resulted in my selling two of Nikon’s lens “Trinity” (Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8), in favor of the Sigma 24-105mm f/4 and Nikon 70-200mm f/4. I have looked over the comments associated with my photos and realized the popular ones cannot be correlated with their megapixel count or the price tag of the lens used to take them. Then again, you might interpret the very notion of my considering the D500 as further evidence my Gear Acquisition Syndrome has got the better of me, and I am looking for some excuse to change equipment. Again. :) Something tells me, however, I won’t be the only one reconsidering the DX/FX decision going forward. I am looking forward to Nasim’s detailed review of the D500. Stay tuned…
8) Bonus Images
I will post some additional images as I take them. I didn’t go overboard on the sharpening. This is Whitney, one of my other models.
Comments
Thanks for the review Bob. It’s minor, but I do see Improved clarity in eyes the FX images.
Bob says that he shot these images “… offhand from the same position and approximate focal length equivalents.” Does “offhand” mean “hand-held”? That would explain differences in clarity. (If by “clarity” you mean “sharpness”.) Or perhaps it’s a focal plain thing. While the eye is sharper for the 810, the gold lace at the top of the mask is sharper in the 500. But the nose sprinkles are about the same in both.
I was kinda bowled over by the ISO 12800 comparison. The 500 seems to me to have significantly less color noise than the 810.
This review has made me officially stop visiting this site. It is so misleading, it brings into question every other article I have read.
Once you downsample the D810 to 20.9, the noise and sharpness isn’t even close. I have both these cameras and this comparison is flat out wrong, a paid for Nikon PR piece.
Mr. Studz,
If only we were paid off by Nikon as much as some accuse of; we might all be retired by now. Would you really call every article into question because you don’t agree with this one? That’s pretty interesting logic, but I can’t say I follow it.
As I said, I looked over the RAW files from both cameras. It is not that I saw less noise in only the downsampled images, but the RAW files themselves. My results turned out to be little different than many other comparisons that have come out since my post. Nikon did a great job on the D500, and there’s little to argue about [Ok, Nikon, send that extra check!].
Bob
Some of the responses here seem to be nothing more than getting butt hurt. Typical responses. The last images showing blue in the background @ 12800/denoised and sharpened (with the masked doll), the D500 clearly is a cleaner image. I don’t have a bias with either camera. I just simply looked at the images. I am impressed with what this DX can do.
Wait a second, you’re implying Nikon paid this author to write about how their $2,000 camera is better than their $3,000 camera? Have you lost your marbles?
You’re welcome. Yes – should have said “hand held.” This obviously was not meant to be a Nasims-like review, but share a few thoughts on the DSLR market, and look at how each camera handled noise. I had seen a number of examples of the ISO capabilities of the D500, some good, some not so good. Thus I decided to do a quick test of my own.
“…I was always a bit conflicted with my move from DX to FX.”
Having shot 35mm film Nikons all my life, I felt the same way getting my first digital camera, a DX model. While I’m glad DX shooters finally have their Holy Grail, I could never go back to DX. I was very happy when Nikon introduced the D600, the most affordable FX camera at the time. It was a moment of relief for me to have a full sized viewfinder, and have all my lenses back in the FOV I knew them for.
But it’s good to see that those that feel better with the DX format finally have a camera they feel comfortable with.
To lend a bit of moral support, the term off-hand also refers to shooting a rifle from a standing, unsupported position. That is, holding and shooting using only your hands. Pretty much the same as hand-held. A leftover nugget from my college rifle team days in the very distant past.
Wow! D500 looks crazy good with high ISO!
BTW, do you have a link to denoise software? Thank you.
http://www.imagenomic.com/nw.aspx
There seems to be some confusion here.
DeNoise is made by Topaz Labs.
Noiseware is made by Imagenomic.
Betty,
No confusion, apart from my originally attributing InFocus to Nik. I corrected it in the article.
Bob
Thank you Bob. If I want to use a cheaper standalone version, would “Noiseware Standard Edition Standalone” do the job on my photos?
Bob, can you tell us what settings you used with both Noiseware and Infocus? And this may be a bit off-topic, but why did you choose noiseware instead of Topaz Denoise?
Vipul, try out Google’s Nik as well – it is now free!
Ah! I have Nik software installed on my laptop. How do you compare the noise reduction capabilities of Nik to Denoise? I will certainly give it a try now! Thank you Nasim!
Vipul,
Noiseware, DeNoise, and Define are all good programs. It’s been a while since I did a full test with both programs. Can’t go wrong with any of them, but with Nik offering Define for free, it is tough to turn down.
Bob
Thank you Bob. Much appreciated.
Thanks for the review. I had my hands on a D500 for the first time briefly earlier today at a local camera shop. One thing I really like from a user interface standpoint is the addition of the joystick-style control — that seems very useful for selecting focus points. I have two questions:
1. I see your review images are based on using the older 16-85mm lens on the D500; have you had a chance to compare that lens with the newer 16-80mm, and if so, is there enough difference for us owners of the 16-85mm to upgrade?
2. What are your thoughts concerning the D500 vs the D7200? Other than frame rate and buffer, are there any other significant differences in real life shooting?
A few points:
1. Though negligible for the typical users prints, I think the D810’s image is sharper when down sampled. The noise difference is indistinguishable, essentially.
2. A couple of serious advantages that FX will always have is wide angle photography, depth of field control, less distortion (a 35mm on DX used to mimic a 50mm on FX will have more distortion, same with other lenses) and this is important for portraits.
3. DX has the advantage in sports and wildlife, and that’s about it.
In my opinion, if you are spending $2000 and sports and wildlife are not your primary main photographic interests, the D750 is your best option. Its 6.5 fps also isn’t too shabby.
Daniel,
I would be careful about drawing too many conclusions regarding sharpness. My tests were about noise levels. Regarding DX for portraits, I would not shoot a portrait at 35mm. Nor would I use the 50mm on FX. I would most likely use the Nikon 70-200mm f/4 and reduce the background to a beautiful blur. You would not be able to tell the difference between portraits taken with a DX or FX camera, depending on the conditions. Many people loved the Canon 5DMII & III for portraits. It has 1-2MP more than the D500. Doubt you will see any difference between the two except in very low light.
Bob
It all depends on the kind of portraiture you are doing. 35mm/50mm aren’t good focal lengths for headshots but they are excellent for 1/2 body and full length portraits where you want to include the environment. You simply have less latitude with a DX camera as far as distortion and control of perspective.
This argument assumes someone is concerned with these things, which I assume a person shelling out $2,000 for a camera body would be.
Daniel,
Perhaps it is more noticeable on the widest end for DX (16mm as an example). Do you think you would notice the difference in a blind test, assuming you corrected for distortion with Lightroom’s or Photoshop’s distortion control? I have gone over the 35mm and 52mm shots from the D500 and D810 multiple times, and cannot notice any material difference in Svetlana’s face.
As always, the question is not whether there is a difference, but rather: 1. Under what conditions is it apparent? 2 Does it really matter? As I said in the article and the comments, enthusiast photographers have a tendency to agonize over differences that matter very little to most people looking at the resultant photos.
Bob
“…less distortion (a 35mm on DX used to mimic a 50mm on FX will have more distortion, same with other lenses)…”
I’d be interested in an explanation of this. I was assuming that a lens attached to a DX camera would throw a larger circle on the sensor, and therefore would use more of the circle’s center and cut out more of the edges. When the edges go the distortion goes with them. So the same lens should have less distortion when placed on a DX camera.
Or do lenses made for DX cameras throw a smaller circle? This would be intrinsic to the lens, not the camera.
Both FX and DX lenses produce an image circle appropriate for their respective sensors.
FX lenses naturally throw a larger circle than DX lense which is which is why FX lenses can be used with DX cameras/sensors (narrowing their angle of view and producing an image equivalent to having used a longer lens by an amount corresponding to the ‘crop factor’) – but not vice versa.
I don’t understand Daniel’s assertion that an FX lens on a DX sensor “will have more distortion” since any distortion is a property of the lens and does not change irrespective of which sensor it is used with.
If anything, the FX on DX image will exhibit superior sharpness and display fewer aberrations/distortions as only the central, most highly corrected part of the lens’ image circle is being recorded on the sensor; the light rays from the more distortion prone edges never reach the sensor.
Performance is always best at the centre of a lens (which is one reason why we stop down) and it is this part which is isolated when we use an FX lens on a DX sensor.
Betty, Stopping down a lens does not result in using only the central area of the lens: it reduces the diameter of the bundle of rays (the light cone) from each point in the scene, but it does not reduce the angle of incidence of the principal ray from each point in the scene. Most of the surface of each lens element is used in the formation of the image, even when fully stopped down — if this were not the case then its imaging circle would reduce as the lens is stopped down.
1. The following aberrations are reduced by stopping down because they are caused, primarily, by the size of the light cone that surrounds each principal ray:
spherical (quadratic with f-stop); sagittal coma flare [aka coma]; curvature of field; axial chromatic aberration; optical vignetting. In other words, these are mainly axial [aka longitudinal] aberrations.
2. The following aberrations aren’t reduced (significantly) by stopping down because they are caused, primarily, by the angle of incidence of each principal ray relative to the optical axis:
distortion; astigmatism; transverse chromatic aberration; mechanical vignetting; natural vignetting. In other words, these are mainly transverse [aka lateral] aberrations.
Using an FX lens on a DX camera…
This will affect only the items in each of the above lists that are non-linear with transverse image distance away from the optical centre of the image. The most obvious item being mechanical vignetting because it increases rapidly towards the corners of the frame, i.e., towards the circumference of the imaging circle of the lens. With lenses that exhibit wavy field curvature and/or ‘moustache distortion’ the DX sensor might just happen to cover the area of minimal effect, the area of maximal effect, or somewhere in between. With FX lenses that have just the normal type of distortion across the frame then the test results show us that the distortion figure to enter into Lightroom is lower when using the FX lens on a DX sensor. I have no idea what this actually means in practise because I don’t know the technical details of Adobe’s specification for this parameter.
If Daniel meant that it is more difficult to manufacture a low-distortion 35 mm f/1.8 lens than an equally low-distortion 50 f/1.8 mm lens then I’d agree. The Nikon F-mount flange focal distance is 46.5 mm therefore a 35 mm lens requires a reverse telephoto design — which is far more complex to correct for distortion than is a 50 mm symmetrical design. However, modern lens design techniques and the availability of software distortion correction have rendered these arguments obsolete. Very few, if any, recent autofocus prime lenses are symmetrical designs therefore distortion advantage/disadvantage arguments are a non sequitur. Furthermore, a 50 mm f/1.8 FX lens equivalent on DX is approximately 35 mm f/1.26, not f/1.8, which would be considerably more difficult and expensive to manufacture.
Pete A
Thank you for the fulsome explanation – correct as ever.
My last sentence was ambiguous (apologies) in that I was trying to convey (not very well) the concept that by using an FX lens on a DX sensor effectively reduces its angle of view and restricts incident light rays to the central, generally best corrected, part of the lens.
Stopping down, as you say, does not do this as the angle of view/incidence is not reduced and the reasons for better stopped down performance is attributable to a narrowing of the light cone entering the lens (at an unchanged angle of incidence).
I took Daniel’s comment to mean that he thought that using a 35mm FX lens on a DX sensor would produce more distortion per se – which would be untrue. On re-reading, he probably meant that a 35mm used on any sensor would produce more distortion than a 50mm – which would be true as it is generally more difficult to correct a wideangle lens than a 50mm standard focal length for the reasons you cite.
However, I agree that modern design and sophisticated software correction has largely made this a non-issue.
Betty, Thank you very much for your kind and thoughtful reply.
I didn’t, and still don’t, know how to properly interpret Daniel’s comments regarding lens distortion. I think that, in this instance, I might have stretched the principle of charity beyond its intended limits.
The incessantly bandied around colloquial terminology, such as “the distortion of this lens is n %”, is a deplorable bastardization of the optical physics that properly quantifies this specific radial distortion. This radial distortion is characterized by a high order polynomial, which for most lenses, can be practically emulated by a polynomial of degree four (a quartic polynomial): it requires four coefficients and an offset to properly quantify it; it cannot possibly be defined by a percentage. NB: I don’t blame photographers for their failure to understand this important fact and its strong implications; I blame the software vendors who persist with misrepresenting the facts. The percentage of distortion in the worst lens is far lower than the percentage of distortion of optical physics that prevails in editing software. A slider control named ‘Exposure’ being the most blatantly obvious bastardization of optical physics.
Pete A
I try to understand the principles involved in image making and apply them to my photography as best I can.
I also know my limitations.
So when it comes to the underlying science, especially the maths, I keep quiet and wait for the oracle to speak.
A very technical explanation but should clear things up. Yes the later portion of what you said is what I believe he was talking about. It’s harder to manufacture the wider angle lenses with low distortions. And most of the the time the smaller image circle will get rid of the worst areas of distortion. I use FX and DX lenses combined all the the time not thinking anything about it . I carry a D7000 on one hip and a D810 on the other. In good light photography I usually can tell the difference in the pics unless I pixel peep. It’s low light I’m seeing the major difference so now with the D500 out its close to an even playing field to me. Im getting a D500 to replace the D7000.
Thanks for your reply, Troy.
I’m sure you are correct in that for most FX lenses, most of the time, the worst of the distortion occurs in the region beyond the borders of the DX frame. I use the word “most” somewhat cautiously, as have you, because I’ve noticed that two of my zooms (at a particular zoom setting) seem to have the worst of their distortion in the central rather than in the outer region of the FX frame. It seems to me that, nowadays, manufacturing a high-performance 35 mm DX lens is no more difficult than manufacturing and equally high performance 50 mm FX lens. Daniel might be very surprised by the level of distortion on my FX 50 mm f/1.4 AFS Nikkor: it is not suitable for use on a film camera, but it wasn’t designed to be. Obviously, the older 50 mm (and many other prime) Nikkors were optimised to have an undetectable level of distortion on film cameras. Digital cameras have enabled lens designers to sacrifice distortion for the purpose of improving other aspects of lens performance.
I hope that you will thoroughly enjoy the D500. If I used DX format, I’d buy one for its ergonomics because this factor has always been far more important to me over the decades than has a small improvement in image quality.
Same reasoning which leads me to stick with my 3 Sony Nex 7 bodies and plethora of lenses and not indulge in a full frame Sony Ar.
Finally the D500 comes out two years after my Pentax K-3 with the same sensor and professional body. But now I can’t tell people that the K-3 is the Nikon D400 that never was. Well it is now- as the D500!
Jay,
I thought it was another joke. Apparently not. :)
Bob
Huh? I love my Pentax K-3 but are you sure our high ISO images match these samples? I may probably have a defective model if yours perform like this.
Nice article, however, opening the should I buy DX or FX based purely on ISO performance is a little short coming particularly based in a non-reallife shooting environment.
For instance, I’m pretty certain that the dynamic range of the D500 will not touch that of the D810.
Saying that, as a wildlife D810 shooter I am considering a D500 for when I need that faster frame rate.
If one can’t fill the FX frame, D500 has better dynamic range. But even if one can, D810 gives about 1/2 EV advantage , and only at low ISO, up to and including ISO 320. Please see this.
If you incorporate a more modern sensor, we see a similar difference between the formats again:
http://www.photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR.htm#Nikon%20D500,Nikon%20D810,Nikon%20D810(DX),Sony%20ILCE-7RII
The D810 has only a minor advantage now. It doesn’t use dual conversion gain like an A7rii or A6300 does. A D820 will very likely improve on the high ISO DR again.
By Bill’s data, the difference between an “old” D7200 sensor and a “modern” a7R2 in DX mode is negligible. One have a number of choices explaining why :)
Nevertheless, an A7rii has again the almost 1 stop advantage at higher ISO compared to a D500 or D7200. With better and better sensor we will get to the point of photon shot noise being the limitation at higher moderate ISOs (the D5 is already very close there, at the expense of low ISO DR).
I’m not sure what is it that you are trying to tell me that I do not know. I’m not comparing formats, or Nikon vs. Sony, or future camera against existing ones. I was commenting on “the dynamic range of the D500 will not touch that of the D810”, no more no less.
I was just giving a remark. I don’t know what you know, so don’t feel attacked.
Very well made points. I bought the D750 (grey market) last September and have enjoyed the heck out of it for 18,000 shots. I wonder how it would compare with the D500 at ISO 6400? I would have a struggle to justify the FX choice now, but weight and cost are not more than the D500, and it has served me well with FX lenses. For bird photography the D500 plus Nikon 300mm f4 PF would be tops though.
Rick,
I don’t have a D750, but Nasim does. I suspect he will include it in his upcoming review. The D500 is only 4 ounces lighter than the D810. Where I really struggle with the FX bodies are in the 24-105/120mm range. The Sigma is great, but it is a beast. The old and new Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8s are even heavier. This focal length range is perhaps the most useful of any. And I find a zoom to be invaluable for much of what I do. I am not a big fan of changing lenses to have to capture the moment.
Bob
About 0.5-0.6ev difference:
http://www.photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR.htm#Nikon%20D500,Nikon%20D750,Sony%20ILCE-7RII
The A7rii is at around 1 stop better at higher ISOs. So this is where we should expect a D750 and D810 successor, too.
Nice comparisons, and looking forward to the full review.
A bit under a year ago I upgraded from a D7100 to a D750, primarily for the mentioned high ISO performance, as well as more wide angle options. I primarily shoot wildlife, but wanted to diversify and begin to do more landscapes/astro. I’ve been completely satisfied with the D750, especially when I can crank the ISO up to 10,000 for shooting in dark forests and still get clean(ish) shots. However, the last two times I’ve been shooting in the bush I’ve been left thinking how much I miss that extra crop of a DX lens.
I would love to be able to hire out the D500 to get a good handle on high ISO and DR in normal use, but I’ll probably be waiting a long time in little New Zealand.
Leon,
Take a trip to the USA and pick up a D500. Just don’t tell customs! :) The D750 is a great camera, as is the D500. All DSLRs have their pros/cons. The point of my article was really to get people thinking about what they really need, and that distinctions we have traditionally attributed to FX and DX should be reexamined.
Bob
With that price tag it’ll have to be a one way ticket :) I think it certainly bodes well for the future of DSLRs, although it may take longer for people to reexamine those distinctions.
Cheers
Leon,
It is that way with every group of serious amateurs – regardless of the sport or hobby. The pros? They worry far less about such matters and know how to get the best out of any piece of equipment under any circumstances.
Too many of us obsess about trivialities and concerns that matter very little in practical terms. We end up worrying about the things that don’t matter, while giving short shrift to the things that do.
Bob
That test is a bit artificial – plenty of light and shooting high ISO – not a very likely everyday scenario. Noise levels increase dramatically in low light, even at much lower ISO values than 6400, so that would have been a much more interesting test.
I think we will soon see from DxoMark, when they have tested the D500, that the D810 is around a full stop better than the D500 in high ISO performance.
I’m, however, also quite sure that the D500 will probably be more than enough for even very demanding photographers.
Anders,
Not at all. The only reason it looks like plenty of light is that I had the ISO cranked up. These shots were taken at 1/60 of a second at f/6.3. At ISO 1000, you would barely be able to make out Svetlana’s face, since the picture would be grossly underexposed.
I suspect the D810 will score higher on the testing, but as my results show, it may not be as much of a concern in practical use. I certainly can’t tell the difference between these shots, even after evaluating the full size RAW images.
Bob
> At ISO 1000, you would barely be able to make out Svetlana’s face, since the picture would be grossly underexposed.
But full highlights will be preserved. Results from ISO 1600 1/60 f/6.3 would be interesting to compare.
All this seems like angels dancing on the head of a pin.
Any differences can only be demonstrated under controlled laboratory conditions so, in effect, there are no differences that make an iota of difference to a working photographer.
Why, oh why, do so many obsess over technical minutiae that for the vast majority ( shooting or downsizing to a 1024px JPEG) have absolutely no relevance or importance in real world conditions?
Would I trade in my camera because a new model had a 1EV advantage at 12,800 ISO? I think not.
Other factors are far more important.
Betty,
Indeed, that was the one of my points – far too many amateur photographers agonize over minutia, ignoring the more important aspects of photography. The pros I know don’t obsess over such equipment details, and know how to get the most out of any piece of equipment.
Bob
Hi Betty,
My first DSLR’s were DX format and a bit underwhelming for me. I quickly wanted 12mp or higher cameras and I loved the D700 and D3s.They happened to be full frame and matched my existing film lenses nicely. That said, I thought the early DX cameras were competent. Then I saw the Nikon D90 in the hands of good photographers and I realized, for me, the DX format was fine in terms of what I could get out of it for picture quality. When the D7000 came out I checked it carefully to see if I could deal with the changed ergonomics. What I found is that it would work for me, and that in some ways to ergonomics were better – especially the U1 and U2 presets. I upgraded to D7100’s and have used them as my only DSLR’s for sometime. I have never had a complaint from a client about the images, and more importantly, I was pleased with th e results. This is not say I thought these cameras were as “good” as the full frames, but that they were more then good enough for me and my clients. Now comes the D500. This camera looks to improve on everything including things I would like to have – faster AF, better tracking, and better low light performance. The big buffer and fast frame rate are a nice, if unnecessary bonus for me. I will miss the lack of U1 and U2 presets, but that is not a deal breaker. I really see little need to move back to full frame. My existing lenses work beautifully (some are DX only lenses like the Sigma 18-35 and Tokina 11-16) while my other lenses work well on both formats.
Your comment about worrying about minutiae hits it on the head for me. If you want better pictures, become a better photographer and then figure out what compromises you can or cannot deal with in terms of equipment, then act accordingly.
sceptical
You hit it on the head.
The important choices for most photographers are those regarding major operating parameters not tiny technical differences which rarely if ever have any noticeable impact on picture quality.
Your comments on the D500 are exactly why I am getting tempted to try one as a back up to my D800E. However, if Nikon bring out a D900 with a faster frame rate and bigger buffer but the same megapixel sensor, I would not be hesitating.
Finally, I wholeheartedly agree that it’s high time Nikon got rid of their utterly stupid and useless ‘Memory Banks’ (which actually have no memory at all) and replaced them with with presets which stick and can be recalled at the press of a menu button.
I think we should get into the habit of taking a reference shot at ISO 100 to show what the normal lighting is before doing high ISO comparisons. Just a thought. Nice article though!
> Noise levels increase dramatically in low light
The only light that matters is the light that hits the sensor. Plenty of light in the scene, or low light in the scene – does not matter.
What also matters is the quality of the light, that is how far it is from full spectrum.
As for the article, both cameras were tested in same conditions, thus the results are meaningful.
The fact is that the amount of noise increases a lot the lower the amount of light is (practical experience).
In full daylight I would be able to take very usable images at ISO 3200 or ISO 6400 even with a Nikon J5 with a 1 inch sensor.
Try the same in very low light with that camera and everything will almost disappear in noise, where a D810 would do much better because it is probably 3 stops better than the J5 in high ISO performance.
> The fact is that the amount of noise increases a lot the lower the amount of light is (practical experience).
I think something is wrong with the above. Was never my experience. Are you comparing daylight to artificial light?
I just did some High ISO testing of my own, very poorly lit Dog Agility meet, indoor arena. Crummy artificial light, no clue what the heck kind of bulbs and such, but to make things better even a skylight or two with plenty of dirt. In this scenario, I think this is what Anders may be referring to, I am not able to get a decent ISO 6400 shot with the D810, have to drop to 3200 to even get close to enough shutter speed. Shooting with the D500 at ISO 6400-8000 at 1/500 second, the differences are clear. Not sure Iliah if this is “quality” of light or “amount” of light, but the look is obvious, at least to me.
It is quality of light, Bill ;)
I’ve done many tests, including with ND filters, to check if light level makes any difference given the exposure is the same (using longer shutter speeds for lower light conditions, but staying on the same ISO), and no – never saw any.
However quality of light (including the white balance) makes for important difference.
One of the differences between D7200 and D500 is that D500 (and, incidentally, D5) has a more balanced CFA. As a result D500 has slightly less colour noise, and performs better with low quality light.
When I bought my D810 I “tested” it on iso 6400 in bright daylight. No visible noise! It is a totally different matter, though, when I go out at dusk to photograph nocturnal animals. So yes, it is totally meaningless to test noise capabilities in normal daylight.
Exactly :-)
Thanks Bob. I am seriously considering adding the D500 to my bag I abandoned DX and sold the lenses. I had for it. I knew that I f I add the d500 it will help me with the reach for my birding and wildlife. I had not considered the other possibilities.
If it can allow me to get rid of the relatively heavy FX walk around lens and go back to the much more sensible 15-85 DX, I will be happy. The 24-120 is too heavy for a walk around lens when what I really want is something smaller and I only want to take one lens. I would welcome some high quality light DX lenses.
Martin,
The D500 and 16-80mm certainly would certainly take care of 80-90% of my photography needs. I love the D810/24-105mm, but it can weigh you down by the end of a long day of hiking through the woods or even walking around the city.
Bob
Are you men or mice?
Good Lord, many women carry around handbags weighing much more than an FX camera and lens and they do it day in day out without complaining.
Betty,
I think we need a wedge of cheese in order to fully appreciate your comment. But you’re right! We have become a bunch of woosies, particularly those itsy-bitsy mirrorless fans. If Ansel Adams carried over 30lbs of photo gear on his adventures, why can’t the rest of us? I say, “The heck with DX. The heck with FX. And mirrorless be damned.”
This is going to be my next camera: http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/63362-REG/Wista_218105_810DX_Cherry_8x10_Double.html
;)
Bob
Hi Betty,
I am a mouse! FX with heavy lenses make my old body crumble! Plus, I can’t get steady shots :)
Couldn’t agree more
Betty
+1
… Bob: It would be an invaluable contribution to include the D7200 in your comparison.
… Exciting times!
Iain,
I don’t have the D7200, but have shot those my friends’s own. From the comparisons I have seen, the D7200 holds up well, but the D500 appears to handle noise better. Not sure anyone but a die hard pixel peeper would notice the difference between 21 MP and 24MP.
Bob
Hi Bob
As well, but I own a D7100 and while the iso noise is much better on my D500 at practically all iso, I always have a feeling the pics on the D7100 are sharper, to a point that it bothers me. My D750 have by far of the three the best IQ . Noise reduction is done mostly by slightly “blurring” the image to hide the noise. Is this done to much on the D500 ?….
Are you happy of the sharpness you are getting of your D500 ?
regards
Luc
Luc,
You are not going to be able to crop to your heart’s content with the 20.9MP of the D500. You are losing ~3MP between the D500 and the D750/D7100. It’s not everything, but it’s “not nothing” (please excuse the double negative). I think the D500 is plenty sharp, although I have seen noticed that my D810 has better dynamic range. The D810 can also spoil the heck out of you by enabling you toss away half of your photo and still have a very nice image.
The more I shoot, however, the more I think many of us serious amateurs overanalyze our pictures and our gear. It may be interesting to zoom into a pic at 300% but no one apart from the measurebating crowd looks at photos this way.
Bob
Thanks Bob for your comments.
I think you are 100% right about that 3 MP difference. I have the same reaction when I look at pics taken with my D7000 (16 MP) vs D7100 (24MP). This D500 camera was specially bought for its large buffer and fantastic AF for taking BIF pics.
My BIF lens is the Tamron 150-600 F5-6.3 that I shoot most of the time at 600mm F6.1-7.1 , 1/2000-1/4000 sec. ,iso 3200-8000. I will have to find a way to come closer to my subjects (birds on the river). I have not AF tuned my D500 . I don’t know if the “LIve View” “Auto AF-fine tune” feature of the camera should improve sharpness.
regards
Luc
Luc,
I had mixed results with the Auto AF-tune feature. I believe others have as well. I just picked up the new Tamron G2 and found I needed +15 on my D810. Very nice lens, although I shoot more static wildlife (such as deer that freeze like statues), so never tested out its BIF capabilities.
The D7200, D810, and D750 are all due for refreshes. Will be interesting to see which ones Nikon upgrades this year.
Bob
I didn’t know Nikon made a 24-105.
Jim,
Last paragraph – the Sigma 24-105mm f/4.
Bob
Sorry. I guess I skimmed over the last paragraph.
I have a D610 and Nikon 24-120 f/4. More recently I obtained a D7200 and 16-80DX, which covers the same field of view. I find I’m using the DX combo much more as the D610 is only marginally better than the D7200, and the 16-80 is noticeably better than the 24-120, so the DX combo is better except at high iso values.
The DX combo is significantly smaller and lighter, of course.
Jim,
No problem. I haven’t used the 16-80mm, but have always loved its predecessor, the 16-85mm – virtually the only lens I need for infrared photography. I understand the 16-80mm is even better. I would much rather walk around town with the D500/16-85mm combo than my D810/24-105mm.
Bob
Thanks for the great article and for the samples.
I was influenced by earlier Nassim’s article where he declared that DX has no future. About half a year ago, I realized how tired I am of waiting for Nikon to release high end DX camera and DX lenses, I finally gave up, sold off my old Nikon DX gear, and switched to mirrorless DX.
I chose Fuji XT1 because Fuji has the most advanced DX lens system on the market, as of today. I knew that I am going to miss some of the DSLR advantages, AF speed being the number one. But what I did not expect was that the amount of other innovations and excitement would make me quickly forget about my old Nikon.
I do not miss great, but heavy Nikon cameras, not a bit. I stopped feeling that my camera and lenses are afterthought and I enjoy photographing with Fuji knowing that DX is the number 1 priority for them.
XT1 already got a great ISO performance and I know that upcoming XT2 update adds another stop on top of what I already have. I know that AF speed is going to improve with every new release…
Nikon D500 is an outstanding camera – a living legend. A must have for sports and bird photographers. But I feel that lighter and more innovative mirrorless cameras challenge it and more expensive Nikon’s FX in every other category…
I think that a lot of amateur photographers make a mistake buying Nikon and Canon cameras. For Nikon, DX will be always an afterthought. Yes, you have got a nice camera after all these years. Still, there is no inexpensive but high quality glass.
Maksim,
I am not ready to ditch DSLRs as of yet, but recognize that the future belongs to mirrorless. Well… someday! :) As I said, I think we all overanalyze our needs and get distracted too easily. But many of us photographers are gear junkies, and it is only natural to be enthralled with each new technology improvement – whether we need it or not.
Bob
I just did this for another forum, but if you look at comparable Nikkor full frame lenses and the same Fuji lenses, you will see that your only weight savings is for the body. The Fuji lenses are all heavier and far more expensive. Obviously, DX lenses, if they exist, are even cheaper. Conclusion – Fuji lenses, although good, are not better than Nikkor full frame lenses and are bigger, heavier, and more expensive. In my opinion, a bad, costly, mistake.
Don,
I did a comparison of the mirrorless lenses to their FX equivalents. The weight savings were negligible, if they existed at all for some lenses.
https://photographylife.com/the-mirrorless-hype
I do agree that mirrorless technology will catch on, but not for the size issues, rather for the reduction of mechanical parts.
Bob
Hi Bob,
The most of weight savings are not coming from mirrorless tech, they are coming from DX. You can’t compare the size and weight of FX and DX glass. Your article was comparing A7 which is a full frame body and Sony glass is a lot heavier. Anyway, it is not important, and I love Fuji not because it is lighter or smaller.
Maksim,
I made the point that point in the article: If want to save weight, move from FX to DX – not FX DSLRs to Mirrorless DSLRS.
Bob
Don,
Not sure what you meant by your implication that buying into the Fuji System is a “bad, costly mistake”, but to each his own. While I don’t deny the appeal of Nikon and their FF Nikkor optics, having come from Nikon to Fuji, I can state that IMHO, Fujinon lenses are some of the most stellar lenses I’ve ever used in my 35+ years of photography. And that includes build quality in addition to the proven image quality. If you want a relatively small, lightweight, weather-resistant kit with superb and consistent image quality, the FujiFilm X-System has much to offer. Thank you.
Don,
I don’t think Maksim made a bad or costly mistake if his intent was better DX lenses and cameras. However, to compare weight between mirrorless DX and DSLR FX is like comparing apples to watermelons. You and Bob are correct in that there is minimal to no weight advantage when comparing comparable sensor size. I have a Sony A6000 (DX) in addition to my Nikon D800. I favor my mirrorless when I want to be discreet and carry less equipment. However, for sports and wildlife, I’ll leave the Sony and pack up the Nikon.
The future may be mirrorless, but I doubt that it will be much lighter in weight or size – just look at Sony’s new GMaster lenses for full frame. I considered getting the Sony A7II for its in-body stabilization – perfect for using my Metabones adapter and small collection of manual focus Nikkor AI-S lenses. Plus the weight of the old lenses and the heavier A7II would be perfect. But after I looked at the Sony FE lenses (size and cost), I realized that there would really be no advantage to switching systems, especially since I still enjoy shooting sports and wildlife (and need the fast autofocusing abilities of my DSLR).
The D500 looks interesting – I own a D200, but it is starting to have issues. If indeed it is comparable in size to the D800, then I’ll keep it in mind if I need a second body (I agree with Bob’s latter comments-29.1- about the size of the camera in hand, as well as balancing with larger telephoto lenses). I’ll still keep the Sony though. It’s really about using the equipment that best serves one’s needs and photographic interests.
The only way to get to that conclusion is the way Full Frame Trolls do comparisions by claiming lenses for smaller sensors must be compared with FF lenses with equivalent DOF aperature.
That is quite silly as the size for lenses producing same DOF at same angle of view is about the same no matter the size of the sensor or film! (For system cameras from M4/3/ to MF) If anything lenses for APS-C with same equivalent DOF as FF lenses are usually slightly bigger. Which make the FFTs claim lenses for FF are smaller than lenses for smaller sensors based on equivalence.
This is a typical straw men argumentation as everybody can see camera systems with smaller than FF sensors have smaller lenses with same angle of view and SAME aperture.
Another thing FFTs, who seem to be THIN DOF-aholics, ignore is the DOF advantage smaller sensors have over FF sensors. If f/5.6 is enough for APS-C f/8 is needed for FF which for same exposure time means ISO must be raised one stop, erasing the FF advantage.
A much fairer comparision would be versus Nikons DX system. Though no Fujinon lens has the exact same specification as any DX Nikkor lens. But if we do compare the few that are close Fujinons are the same weight or less than Nikkors. And Fujifilm clearly wins in camera weight, comparing X-T10 vs. D5500 and X-T1 vs. D7200.
If thin DOF is the most important criteria I certainly agree that FF is the best choice. Likewise for high ISO (With thinner DOF!) and very high 36-50MP. But for somebody looking for a smaller system mirrorless camera systems with smaller than FF sensors will Always be smaller than FF camera systems. Firstly because the cameras will be smaller and lighter and secondly because those slow aperture lenses that could compete with lenses for smaller format mirrorless cameras mostly do not exist and never will be built.
I agree some Fujinon lenses can be a tad expensive, but not by much especially considering the frequent rebates. One must however also consider build quality, and Fujinon lenses feel more solid than many Nikkor lenses. The optical quality is also on a very high level.
One must also not forget that unlike for smaller systems there are no affordable FF cameras except the Sony A7 that got a low price from the beginning to make people switch to the FE system.
Another thing to consider is that Fujifilm cameras have EVFs while Nikons have not. The only FF alternatives with EVF are Sony and Leica. Neither have cheap lenses.
Your choice of words like FFTs and THIN DOF-aholics speaks for itself.
“This is a typical straw men argumentation as everybody can see camera systems with smaller than FF sensors have smaller lenses with same angle of view and SAME aperture.” Do you mean same aperture diameter or f-stop, this is not clear at all the way you write it? Since it is not only DOF which changes for equal AOV and f-stop, but also S/N ratio due to the larger sensor area getting light. For me, a proper comparison should incorporate equivalence to reduce variables. Regarding your DOF-comment, you seem to forget that fast wide angle and normal lenses at typical subject distances at events, for example, still provide plenty of DOF even wide open (you can easily check that). So one can stay wide open and reduce noise levels this way. There is no DOF advantage at larger f-stops either with smaller formats. Diffraction will appear earlier reducing your effective resolution. A f8 m43 image will be hit by diffraction similarly as an f16 FF image. Your DOF example just shows basic equivalence theory.
Because I’m fed up with forum trolls constantly trying to claim bigger is always best and use minimum DOF equivalence as the proof.
According to the DOF equivalence theory the same aperture diameter for lenses with the same angle of view will have about the same size.
An exemple is the Fujinon 56/1.2 with an aperture diameter of 46.66mm being very close to the Nikkor 85/1.8 = 47,22mm. The difference can be explained by the fact that the multiplication factor for APS-C to FF is not exactly 1.5 but more like 1.52 and for some Nikon entry level cameras closer to 1.55, while Canon use 1.6.
I do NOT agree with what you and many (in my eyes misguided people) consider a proper comparison. The only things that are undisputed are equivalent angle of view and actual F-stop.
If you want two lenses for different formats to produce same DOF you either have to change the shutterspeed or ISO. Changing shutterspeed may be okay for studio still life but cause motion blur in other situations.
Raising ISO means giving up the advantage of the larger sensor. In practise this means that the FF camera have the advantage of the bigger sensor if the shutterspeed can be reduced but not if it can stay the same.
So your proper comparison with equivalence actually increases the variables to a point were there is no longer a single equivalence. It all depends on the shooting situation.
If we to that add real world differences rather than theory that is not replicated in real life we get a lot of variables.
First we have different sensors of different generations performing differently. Even same generations sensors compared between formats may not perform according to theory.
We can also not forget the glass. Different optical formulas may produce very different DOF. That is especially apparent with wide angle lenses that can have curved or even stranger shaped DOF. Two lenses, one with flat and one with curved DOF simply never have an equivalent DOF because they render the image such different.
DOF naturally increases with distance, I’m not forgetting that. But I did’t discuss wide angles specifically but lenses in general. While a fast aperature may give enough DOF for YOUR typical shooting conditions, for others it may not.
If we instead look at longer lenses I have seen a lot of bird photos shot at wide apertures where the bird despite being far away is not fully sharp from beak to tail.
Again you speak about theoretichal differences. While the effect of diffraction is undeniable the glass used matters a lot. While som lenses for smaller sensors are are best wide open others are best at f/5.6-8 where most FF lenses also peak. And how do you set f/22-24 on a FF lens stopping at f/16? Some Fujinon lenses are fully usable at f/16, f/24 equivalent on FF. So there definitely is a DOF advantage. And as I already said if ISO must be raised to get the same DOF there is no longer a FF advantage. Either having faster shutterspeed or lower ISO compared to FF I consider having a DOF advantage.
Many of the things you describe are not a problem at all. It doesn’t make sense to say a FF sensor looses its advantage, too. The very definition of the word equivalence tells you, that this is intentional, to get an image with equal AOV, DOF AND S/N ratio (additionally, those three parameters are a minimum to equalize, to properly compare images. Did you hear about the Buckingham Pi-theorem?). Using many cameras of different brands and with different formats professionally, I find it very useful to know this to generate equally looking images, if needed. As a bonus with larger sensors, I can open the aperture at the cost of decreasing the DOF (not a problem in many situations) to get a nice background separation or to increase the S/N ratio. At events and weddings I am always doing this with the 24,35,50, 85 1.4 lenses. Gives me a look I cannot replicate with m43, for example, with much cleaner images (we are still often at ISO 6400-12800, especially bad if flash isn’t allowed.). If I needed more MP behind an image for wildlife or didn’t do events, I would be fine with a smaller format. Our choice of format is based on what we need for our clients to be pleased (and myself, too).
I never have the need to go to f24 on FF, by the way. Why should I do that? Look at FF lens sharpness measurements, which start to decrease from f4-f8 already, depending on the number of MP. With a FF, at a wavelength of 550nm, you get at best 4MP resolution at f22 due to diffraction. With APSC you have 3MP at f16. Where is an advantage in going to f-stops on either format like that? With higher and higher MP sensors, I can easily use my A7rii in crop mode and still get excellent 20MP images with the same DOF. The performance in DX mode is equal to what I get with a D500 for example: http://www.photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR.htm#Nikon%20D500,Sony%20ILCE-7RII(APS-C) .
The advantage (DSLRs only) of the D500 for me is the AF-point spread in the VF, the AF system, not the IQ. I have more options with FF.
HF, At 550 nm and f/22 on full-frame you said: “you get at best 4MP resolution at f22 due to diffraction.”
That is highly misleading. The lens MTF will drop to 50% at 32.5 cycles (line pairs) per millimetre; 780 cycles per 24 mm; 1560 line widths per picture height (LW/PH); 3.7 megapixels.
Using instead the Rayleigh 9% limit, we get: 65.8 cycles per mm; 1580 cycles per 24 mm; 3160 LW/PH; 15 megapixels. The MTF drops to 0 at 22.3 megapixels, which is the bare minimum spatial sampling frequency required in order to avoid seriously degrading the resolution and contrast available at f/22. In other words, at f/22, a 36 megapixel camera will render more detail and higher mid-frequency contrast (MTF) than will a 16 megapixel camera.
Furthermore, when closely inspecting an 8×10 inch print the resolution available at f/22 exceeds the resolving power of our eyes. We will notice the reduced mid and high frequency contrast caused by diffraction, but the lens MTF is 20% at the frequency at which the MTF of our eyes plummets towards 0%.
4 megapixel resolution, using the Rayleigh 9% limit, corresponds to an f-stop in the region of f/45.
The main reason why stopping down further than f/22 is useful on full-frame format is for producing Web-sized images and/or 6×4 inch prints of macro photography. This is why macro lenses stop down further than f/22.
My values are for 5micron pixel pitch and 2 pixels per Airy disc (50%).
Your values are for a theoretical diffraction limited lens. For those I have 31 and 68 lp/mm, respectively for 50% and 9% contrast, close to yours. Mine aren’t anymore misleading, than picking an other contrast value than 50% or 9% (Rayleigh), in my opinion. 50% MTF is usually chosen as a metric for perceived sharpness, although 9% is observable by the human eye in certain situations (like stars against a black sky). So I find taking a larger contrast value more suitable, unless we bring sharpening into the game.
Additionally, in Bayer type sensors one should, at least in my opinion, choose a different sampling unit, since opposed to the theoretical resolution in monochromatic sensors one now doesn’t have a pixel for a sampling unit, but the 2×2 matrix formed by 2 green, 1 red and 1 blue pixels. If I ask astronomers regarding the Rayleigh criteria, they usually recommend an additional 1.5x oversampling.
But all that, irrespective of whether one or the other criteria is used, doesn’t change the fact that both smaller and larger formats are affected by diffraction equally.
HF, That which you asserted in your previous comment was highly misleading claptrap, as I have clearly demonstrated.
I’ve read the plethora of websites from which you, and many others, have acquired their understanding. I respectfully request that commentators refrain from propagating the endless claptrap of other websites here on the website of Photography Life. I think it is appropriate to remind some of the commentators of the simple idiom: When you are in a hole, it is best to stop digging.
Astronomers recommend an additional 1.5x oversampling? This is a non sequitur for general purpose photography. A careful analysis of Canon CFA sensors, performed a few years ago, strongly indicated that, for general purpose photography, the oversampling factor for CFA sensors is circa 1.26.
Your many assertions fail to take into account the fact that digital camera spacial sampling incurs a gradual rolloff in MTF towards its Nyquist frequency. Why does this rolloff occur? Due to the large spacial sampling aperture window of each pixel, which is required in order to obtain maximal quantum efficiency at the expense of spatial sampling accuracy. This necessary trade-off is somewhat similar to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle. Nyquist–Shannon sampling exhibits a uniformly flat passband *only* when the sampling aperture window is tiny compared to the sampling interval. Those who enjoy quoting oversampling factors of 1.26 to 1.5 are simply demonstrating their ignorance of sampling theory. The required oversampling factor, when using close-to-full sampling window apertures, is several times higher than 1.5! Oversampling by a factor of 8 tends towards delivering an acceptably flat (and sufficiently filterable) passband.
Absolutely no disrespect intended towards you, HF. I agree with the essence of what you’ve said about format equivalence and that, generally speaking, camera format has become almost irrelevant to attainable image rendition. The articles on this website by Thomas Stirr have clearly demonstrated the awesome capabilities of a 1″ sensor camera in the hands of an expert photographer; the articles by Rick Keller have likewise clearly demonstrated the awesome capabilities of film cameras in the hands of an expert photographer; and Spencer Cox has clearly explained to us how to emulate the hundreds of megapixel capabilities of a medium format camera when using a small format camera.
It was only misleading in as far as I didn’t state the MTF50 criteria used. I did this on purpose, but should have mentioned it. MTF50 is the agreed on standard when measuring lens sharpness on almost all review sites, therefore it makes sense for me, as most people here even if not reading or knowing about FFTs of point spread functions read lensrental, dxo, photozone, focus numerique, Nasims lens tests etc. all using MTF50. Of course you can dchoose MTF9 and get a higher resolution number or even take the spatial frequency at MTF=0. I could start a debate as to whether an other choice would be better or not. But this is just nitpicking. As MTF50 is widely accepted for sharpness purposes I find it useful to calculate the values using it. For me this is certainly not claptrap.
Thanks for your reply, HF.
I think MTF50 is the most sensible choice for measurements. The only thing it isn’t suitable for is the final step of converting it to megapixel equivalent resolution, because it isn’t equivalent. Furthermore, the edge spread function gives higher resolution than the point spread function (using the same MTF resolution extinction limit). The edge spread function is applicable to general purpose photography, e.g., dark lines on a brighter surface, and almost everything that forms a pattern. This can lead to unwanted OTF phase reversals [aka “false resolution”], which often manifests as harsh bokeh and/or false colours (phase reversals aren’t the only cause these effect). The point spread function is, of course, applicable to telescopes and astrophotography.
You wrote “FFTs of point spread functions”, which, thanks to EnPassant, now means: “Full Frame Trolls of point spread functions” :-)
EnPassant, Please try to understand the fundamental laws of optical physics, which have been endlessly proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, to be totally bounded by our well established mathematical rules of fundamental trigonometry and geometry — and vice versa.
Suppose we use a 500 mm lens set at f/4 on a 135 format — aka: 35 mm full-frame format; FX format — camera: its entrance pupil diameter is 500/4 = 125 mm. Mathematics makes it abundantly clear that in order to obtain an identical space-time capture of the same scene (identical in terms of its depth of field, the motion blur caused by having the same shutter time, and the photon shot noise that governs the image dynamic range) using a sensor that has a crop factor of, say 10, would require: the use of a 50 mm lens, set at f/0.4, the camera to be set to one tenth of the ISO of the 135 format camera; and last but not least, that the 125 mm entrance pupil of its 50 mm lens is located in exactly the same position and alignment within 3D object space as the 135 format camera lens.
Both of these cameras are seemingly capable of capturing exactly the same photons from the scene: they are identically equivalent; they are precisely and exactly interchangeable. Therefore, the ability to capture any scene is format agnostic. It seems to be very clear at this juncture that the “Full Frame Trolls” are indeed nothing other than trolls who are vainly attempting to satisfy their egos.
Firstly, a high-precision lens that has an entrance pupil diameter of 125 mm, irrespective of its focal length, is going to far outweigh, and far out-cost, the camera body to which it is attached.
Secondly, it is physically impossible to obtain an f-stop of 0.4 unless all of the lens elements and its sensor are immersed in high refractive index oil — the technique that is deployed in high-resolution optical microscopes.
Thirdly, and lastly, the ‘Small Format Trolls’ vastly outnumber the trolls of any other format. The incidence of format trolling seems to be inversely proportional to the format size.
I know what I need to know as a photographer, thank you. Especially how to calculate the aperture. But what except that you are trying to say except some mumbo jumbo using complicated language I do not understand.
You can also read my answer to HF.
I am certainly not a troll of any format as I own digital equipment with compact sensors (in various formats), 1″, 4/3, APS-C and FF as well as 35mm, MF and LF equipment for film.
EnPassant, You wrote in comment 15.2.4 “Another thing FFTs, who seem to be THIN DOF-aholics, ignore is the DOF advantage smaller sensors have over FF sensors.”
The ‘DoF advantage’ of smaller sensors is a very popular urban myth that defies the laws of optical physics. This myth is most frequently touted by (borrowing from your accusatory language) Small Format Trolls. A decent on-line DoF calculator will easily confirm that smaller formats do not magically provide a DoF advantage when the effect of diffraction is properly taken into account.
I am so glad you said that.
I used to accept this commonly held belief as a ‘truth’, but could never actually see much difference in depth of field between when looking at images taken on the two formats.
A case of the emperor’s clothes?
But then again most of my photography involves longer focal lengths, wider apertures and larger distances (to isolate subjects from their background) so most of my depth of field is pretty minimal anyway. So I guess that for me, it’s a non-issue.
Many years ago, an in-depth technical document by Hasselblad alerted me to the fact that this myth was not rare, it was already widespread and quickly gaining popularity.
As with most false memes, urban myths, and pseudoscience, an overwhelming volume of accumulated scientific evidence to the contrary often serves only to fuel the propagation of these falsehoods.
What I don’t get in any of these discussions is the fact that a crop sensor (DX) is a cropped version of a FF image. If you crop a FF to match that produced by a DX, then I agree, a DX is capable of producing the same resolution as a cropped FF (dependent on similar sensor technology).
What seems to be missing in these discussions is that you DON”T end up with the same size image, unless you enlarge the DX version to match the FF. It is at that point that you lose quality with the DX image AND which the article seems to ignore. Check out http://www.nikonusa.com/en/learn-and-explore/article/g588ouey/the-dx-and-fx-formats.html
I’m not a FF Troll, I’ve shot both DX and FF and have had very nice images from a DX, BUT it’s the difference in the image SIZE of the ORIGINAL that makes these two sensors different.
Chip,
I am not sure what your point is. The FX sensor has more megapixels? Ok. And if I compared the D500 to the D3 or D3s? The D500 would have more megapixels and produce a larger file. If shot at the equivalent focal length, I could do far more cropping with D500 image than I could on the D3/D3S image. Same goes for a D4 to D500 comparison. Bigger files – regardless of the sensor size – offer a bit more flexibility.
With respect to the size difference, just where does it come into play? Certainly not on the screen unless you were zooming it at very high percentages. And it would barely – if at all – be noticeable when printing at 16X20. The real question is whether most would benefit from the additional 15 MP of the D810? I would argue that most people would do just fine with the ~21MP of the D500.
Apart from the need to crop heavily (assuming you had a lens capable of supporting the resolution), print at extremely large sizes, or minimize DOF, the differences between FX and DX are rather minimal in the scheme of things. It is simply a matter of preference. Those who want maximum DOF, appreciate smaller lenses, and the benefit of a longer focal lengths (wildlife, sports, news) without spending gazillions will appreciate the DX platform much more than FX.
Bob
Wish there were a way to edit (I’m typo prone). What I meant to say in the first sentence was “What I don’t get in any of these discussions is the fact that a crop sensor (DX) is a cropped version of a FF SENSOR.
In JPG mode, the largest image produced by the D810 vs the D500 is as follows:
D810 – 7360 x 4912. Print Size – 24.5 x 16.4 (300 DPI)
D500 – 5568 x 3712. Print Size – 18.6 x 12.4 (300 DPI)
This is the difference I’m speaking of, and is irregardless of what Focal Length you’re shooting.
Chip,
6000 x 4000 pixels; print size 20 x 13.3 (300 DPI)
4928 × 3280 pixels; print size 16.4 x 10.9 (300 DPI)
Which one is the crop sensor? The first is the DX 7200, the second is the FX D4. By your definition the FX sensor is a cropped version of the DX sensor (regardless of focal length).
Bob stated in the article that he set the focal length on each camera to be equivalent [the same angle of view] and he took the shots from the same position. The images have been scaled to the same size for comparison. Therefore, the D810 image has been downsized the most because it has more pixels. This is correct because the fact that the D810 *could* produce bigger prints than the D500 is irrelevant to the comparison. Anyone who actually needs the 36 MP D810 for the larger prints it can produce wouldn’t be expecting a 20 MP camera to produce the same size prints.
If the images from each camera were printed at 300 DPI then the larger D810 print will look worse — per square inch of the print — than the D500. This would also be true if you compared different sized prints (using different printing DPI) of one image taken on any camera.
What have I failed to understand?
Pete,
You’re missing a couple points. First, the article compares the D810 to the D500. It’s not comparing the D7200 to the D4.
Secondly, I don’t care what focal length lens that you put on either camera, the fact is that, at the highest JPG resolution size, the D500 will still produce a smaller original image in terms of dimensions than the D810.
Third, if he downsized the D810 image, then he’s merging pixels in the original. Not a good hing because that loses resolution quality. To match the resolution of the D500, he should have cropped to the same dimensions as the D500 image.
Fourth, the fact that the D810 “could” produce bigger prints than the D500 is TOTALLY relevant to the argument of DX vs FX, at least for anyone who produces larger prints. You can’t just say that DX is similar to FX quality and have it be true for all users.
The argument he is trying to make is that the DX is comparable to the FX, quality wise. My original response is that it all depends on what the final output is. If the output is a large print, then there is a difference. If he wants to do a comparison on a computer monitor (that’s much lower resolution than either camera can produce) that’s up to him and likely the DX is just fine. But you won’t see these differences on a 1920 x 1080 monitor unless you zoom in on the image.
How is it possible that the larger D810 print will look worse — per square inch of the print — than the D500 if the images from each camera were printed at 300 DPI? I’d love to hear an explanation on that one.
It seems to me that there is some talking at cross purposes going on.
The bottom line is, regardless of FX or DX, what matters is pixel density.
D810 cropped to DX leaves 16MP.
D500 uncropped is 20MP.
4MP is not a lot – even when printing at equal DPI given careful processing, upsampling and editing.
In theory I believe you are right, but in practice the difference is nigh on negligible.
However, printing uncropped FX vs uncropped DX is no contest (assuming similar sensors and pixel pitch).
Comparing FX to DX without taking into account sensor technology and pixel density, as a matter of dogma, is pointless.
For me, the value of high resolution DX is framing/cropping freedom.
A given sized image on FX has some ‘breathing space’ around it compared to the DX image allowing me to try different compositions/subject positioning in the frame without quality loss. On DX the same subject is likely nearly full frame and my compositional freedom has gone. Similarly, it’s easier to keep a fast moving animal or bird in the frame on FX than DX which is why get baffled by people who DX crop on a full frame camera like the D series.
Chip,
You didn’t answer my question, however, I’m fully aware of why you dismissed it: a truthful technical answer would dismiss your own argument.
Thank you for, at last, explaining what it is that you have been calling into question in your plethora of comments on Bob’s article. I really wish you had stated upfront that, for you, a lower megapixel camera can never attain the printing size available from a camera that has more megapixels, when using the same DPI. To me, and I guess to many others, this fact is so blindingly obvious that it doesn’t need: stating, explaining, or questioning. A D500 is definitely not the camera for anyone who needs a camera with the largest megapixel count. In fact 35 mm cameras are, and always will be, unsuitable for this need: medium and large format film and digital adequately meet this demand.
You wrote: “How is it possible that the larger D810 print will look worse — per square inch of the print — than the D500 if the images from each camera were printed at 300 DPI? I’d love to hear an explanation on that one.”
What? Your question strongly suggests that you have never produced really large prints from film. If you had done that, and you had bothered to properly learn why they look worse per square inch than smaller prints of the same image, then you wouldn’t have asked that question.
I very much doubt that you would “love to hear” the technical explanation. If you had shown any genuine interest in learning something technical, instead of criticising Bob Vishneski and the readers who weren’t smart enough to understand your point, then I would gladly spend a few hours writing a technical explanation. I’m not going to bother to write the explanation because I’ve become thoroughly convinced that you will take delight in criticising both my explanation and me personally, in your obfuscated style that becomes increasingly transparent with each comment that you write.
Far more important questions that need to be answered first are: Why did you bother reading the article if you are not interested in a ‘cropped’ / lower pixel count camera; why do you keep writing comments on this article. NB: The lack of a question mark is to signify that my questions are rhetorical and that I’m well beyond the stage of being the slightest bit interested in your answers.
Stick a fork in me, I’m done. I shall leave it to the readers to draw their own conclusions.
Pete A,
The “plethora” of responses I’ve had is simply due to the fact that no one was acknowledging what you just stated… “a lower megapixel camera can never attain the printing size available from a camera that has more megapixels”. This was the point I was trying to get across and which I stated in my very first response to this article, but was being debated. Hence my replies….
In response to the question that you asked which you claim I “dismissed”… my point was not that a larger dimension image is automatically from a FF sensor. I never stated that and it didn’t warrant a response.
Your response to my questioning how a “D810 print will look worse — per square inch of the print”. I started out with a film camera about 30 years ago and have darkroom experience. I certainly know that you lose quality with an enlarger id if the original is enlarged. Your statement that the D500 image will look better than the D810 when enlarged is just dead wrong. The D500 original is smaller than the D810. If enlarged to the same size, the D500 will have less detail than the D810.
Why did I originally respond to this thread? It’s because the title states “The Nikon D500 – Reigniting The DX / FX Debate And A Few High ISO Photos”. I was curious what the debate might be and after reading though it I felt it important to raise some flags in the manner in which the conclusions were being made.
Like I’ve mentioned, I’ve owned a DX and loved the quality I was getting, BUT when I started getting requests for larger format images, I had to make the move to the FX. My responses are based on what I’ve learned through this process and that’s why I’ve been active here.
My reply is in comment number 62.
My comment wasn’t to bash mirrorless as I have all but abandoned my Nikon full frame DSLR for many situations in favor of a Micro Four Thirds collection which included an Olympus E-M1 which I just sold as I await its successor, and a Panasonic GX8, with all of the Olympus Pro lenses except the new 300mm f/4, as well as many of the Olympus and Panasonic lightweight, compact, high quality, and inexpensive lenses. Nor was my comment meant hijack Bob”s excellent article and review of the D500. In fact, if I were thinking about a DX camera, Bob has convinced me that the D500 is the perfect camera, and I would buy it in a heartbeat if I had any good DX glass, which I do not. I used a poor choice of words when I stated my opinion. I should have qualified that opinion to read that if you have abandoned a full frame system to save size and weight that the Fuji system is not the place to go. I recognize that some of their lenses are supposed to be really good and well made, and I really like the looks of the X2 Pro. I also did not compare apples to oranges. I compared comparable focal length lenses. The fact that they were full frame lenses only added fuel to the size and weight conclusion. So, Bob, i apologize for even adding a comment, since it wasn’t about your article but merely in response to #15. I really enjoyed your well written article and spent a lot of time viewing your high-ISO comparison photos. It was really nice that you made those comparisons on a “real life” subject unlike most of the comparisons made of books, cooking utensils and wine bottles or beer cans.
Hi Maxsim, agree with your assessment re Fuji, their glass is some of the best I’ve ever used (especially their 16mm, 35mm and 56mm primes), and I’ve used a ton of glass. Their bodies are a joy to use, and the Fuji JPEG engine is the best in the business. Even shooting JPEG + raw I find the jpegs more useful about 7/10 times, and I’m a dedicated raw processor. I’m eagerly awaiting the XT2 for faster AF and another stop. Try using vintage film primes with adapters & manually focussing with peaking, omg some of those lenses render such warm colours it reminds me of film but with digital clarity. Cheers.
When I want to go DX and light weight I just take my 16mp Nikon Coolpix A… it is an awesome little camera! :)
Mark,
How’s your cropping ability? :)
Bob
I’m happy with my Coolpix A and D750, but I’m having more interest in wildlife and sport photography and thinking about 3 options:
– Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 to go with my D750 (big and heavy)
– Nikon 300mm f/4 & D500 (expensive)
– Nikon DL24-500 (unknown IQ)
I guess I have to wait and see…
Thank you for going to the work of the comparison but I’d really like to be able to download the NEF files myself. I don’t shoot JPG and all of these are JPG’s which are not that useful to me. Is this possible?
Bruce,
I shot both cameras in RAW mode. I will look into our ability to store the full size NEFs, but you are not going to get any additional insights from them. The JPEG images tell the story as well as the NEF files.
Bob
Bruce,
I shot both cameras in RAW mode. I will look into our ability to store the full size NEFs, but you are not going to get any additional insights from them. The JPEG images tell the story as well as the NEF files.
Bob
Bruce, RAW files are enormous in size and we cannot post them on our website…it will eat up hosting costs too fast.
Could the NEF files be DropBoxed, with a link?
If the differences are demonstrable with JPEG images, what additional information is a RAW file going to give you?
I don’t know what, if any, additional differences could be determined. I was just making a suggestion as to a method to make the NEF files available, since such was requested in comment # 17. Some people prefer to do their own processing, to see what they can produce. To my eye the differences are minimal, and I expect, if printed and then shuffled, it would be almost impossible to tell them apart. I like my D810, and have no intention at this time to buy, or switch to, a D500.
Personally the main “fallout” I expect from the D500 release is that used, refurbished, and perhaps even new, prices on the D7000 series cameras will drop. The D500 has multiple advantages over the D7000 series, while only giving up a little cropping ability to the D7100 and D7200 (and actually gaining some cropping ability over the D7000). For those who need such advantages, or at least they feel/believe that they need such, the switch to the D500 is obvious. For others, beware of GAS (from which I have suffered multiple times).
Personally, I just plan to keep on taking pictures with what I have, until it dies many years in the future. I will admit, however, that I do find it fun, and interesting, to follow the new tech.
For this http://www.dpreview.com/news/4939144988/nikon-d500-studio-and-dynamic-range-tests-published
provides raws to play with. Having always the same scene makes it easier to draw fair conclusions, similarly to your “ship”-high ISO scene in your camera reviews.
Looking at the DPREVIEW raws, I personally still see a visibly better performance of the D810 (low light scene, ISO12800, same output size, Indian girl on the left) with noise. In my opinion high ISO noise never was a strength of the D8xx series. Additionally, technology is leapfrogging each other with time, so I expected a d300s successor to come close, which seems to be true according to B. Claffs measurements (around .2ev difference). Compared to same generation sensors (A7rii, D500) there is again the 1 stop format difference, as expected.
The D810 is clearly superior in terms of dynamic range if nothing else. Sharpness is superior but not by a lot. However, the D500 is a hell of a camera and one I’d seriously consider for its, by all reports, excellent autofocus. I’d use it for less than formal shots.
Stephen,
Perhaps the D810 is, but it is difficult to tell in terms of practical results. Not sure why the D500 wouldn’t suffice for any types of shots. Apart from needing to perform a heavy crop, or in poor lighting, he D500 will hold its own with any DSLRs mentioned in article.
Bob
I have a D4s for nature photography and while I love it, I could have saved a lot of money with the D500. I crop most nature photos so C sensor is fine. I use a D610 for everything else. The D610 has U1 and U2 settings on the top left dial. I love this feature and don’t know why Nikon doesn’t put it on all their cameras. As a second camera on nature photography trips, the frame rate is lower than I would like. So I’m going to get a D500 as soon as I see that Nikon doesn’t have more production issues on this release.
John,
I have to wonder how many will opt for the D500 instead of the D4 or D5. Up until now, there was no way to get such a high FPS in a DX body. Everyone has pointed out how helpful the customized settings can be. I agree – why Nikon doesn’t support them on all DSLRs is a mystery. With only three additional megapixels, you may wonder what the D610 buys you over the D500.
Bob
Hi, Thanks for the quick review. Just a few comments.
I am one of the minions who have spent the many hours advocating the DX format and lamenting the lack of the D400/D500. So my first reaction was the very childish “I told you” ! but being the mature person I would never say it out loud :-)
Regarding your tests and what i see..
1) As noted by some, the D810 images are sharper/clearer. However, It is probably due to the lenses used. the Sigma 24-105 F4 is known to be very sharp, and the old 16-85, though sharp for its time, is rated lower than the excellent Kit 18-140. Both are outclassed by the 16-80 F2.8-F4. So the Comments regarding Clarity and Resolution and possibly the “perceived Dynamic range” has been effected by the Lenses used in this test. For me for this criteria its inconclusive even though the D810 images seem have an advantage.
2) Dynamic range – I cant see any real difference. so that’s a good thing for the D500. The D500 may actually have an advantage see point below.
3) High ISO Colour tones / Noise – Advantage to the D500 !!! especially at the higher 12800 ISO !! Its is especially clearly seen in the blue/gold background ! and the noise levels there !! I am surprised even though I have been suspecting that this may be the case.
Hearty,
Thanks for the thoughtful comments. I am sure there is quite a story behind Nikon finally deciding to release the D500. I suspect it was the downturn in digital camera market, combined with the fact that many DSLR users refused to upgrade to FX, despite Nikon’s best marketing efforts.
I didn’t bother calibrating the 16-85mm on the D500. I will take a crack at it tomorrow. My main concern was noise.
Pixel peeping aside, the D500 does a good job of keeping up with the D810. In most situations, you will not notice any differences between the two, with the exception of performing heavy crops.
Bob
The word was that the D400 was planned but was cancelled after the big 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which did a lot of damage to Nikon’s factory. So the D400 was skipped over. You can see from the release dates that we’re more or less on schedule, just missing a model.
D100 2002, D200 2005, D300 2007, D300s 2009, D400 2011/2012?, D500 2016
The tsunami did nothing to stop the development of a D400 as that is done in other places than the Sendai factory affected by the earthquake and following tsunami.
Some Nikon representant in an interview told they thought D7000 would be a good replacement for not only D90 but D300s as well. Propably in the assumption they expected the more advanced users to move to FX and the rest be pleased enough with what the D7000 offered.
I do however wonder if that is the full truth. Fact is that a potential D400 should have been produced at the time the Thailand factory was flooded to make a joint release With D4. As that was not possible the open window for a D400 was lost and next time was only for a D500 released together with the D5. D4 was not affected by the flooding as it was made in Japan, unlike D300 and D500 made in Thailand.
The question is what will happen with the next generation pro cameras. While there is no problem making a D6, the name D600 has already been used for a FX camera. Does that mean D500 is the last of its kind and only may see a smaller update with an s-version?
Glad to see that I can crank up the ISO on my D810’s higher. I’ll be happier to use 6400 and beyond now!
Ken,
If you really need to shoot at 6400 ISO, a bit of denoising and sharpening can do the trick. ;)
Bob
Excellent review! I have a D300 and D700. I’m rethinking my FX vs. DX choice as well in large part based on this article. I like carrying the D300 with the 16-85mm lens also vs my D700 24-70mm 2.8. The 24-70 will also perform well on a DX camera so I’m trying to decide.. I have other lenses that will work with either camera system Now I will look at the Sigma 24-105 as well.. Thank you for that great review!!!
John,
Given the performance of the D500 in low light, combined with its fast FPS and buffer and 21 MP sensor (ok – 20.9), it is hard to argue that you will get better results from an 24 MP FX configuration in all but the worst lighting conditions. People are free to buy a DSLR based on the occasional need to shoot at 51200, but that hardly seems wise. Same goes for the megapixel count. Unless you are cropping like mad and/or printing huge wall size photos, 21 MP will serve your needs just fine.
Bob
Nice look at the two systems. Plenty of megapickles and iso for me. Great AF. Whether DOF is meaningful or not is probably a personal decision but I do love the dreamy bokeh that FX advantages.
Thanks, Michael. This was just a quick look at the ISO comparison. Nasim will surely do a bang-up job and cover every thing you could want to know about the D500.
Regarding the DOF issue, just toss a lightweight 70-200mm f/4 on your D500, and the background will disappear. ;)
Bob
I too think the D500 pictures look very slightly better than the D810 ones.
I bought the D810 as a D400 substitute, about 18 months ago. It’s served me well in that capacity. But if I were buying today (well, next month say), I’d certainly get the D500 instead. I don’t but cameras that often, so I won’t be doing so, but I can imagine myself buying a D500S in 2 or 3 years time.
Colin,
It certainly seemed as if Nikon was telling the market pro DX was a thing of the past, with its failure to release the D400/D500 the introduction of so many FX DSRs.
Bob
I agree. My D500 with Sigma 18-35mm and brand new Sigma 50-100mm lenses make very competitive all-round system to current FX alternatives.
Hi Bob, I’m interested in the settings you used for the comparisons, i.e. f-stops, shutter-speed, focal lengths. Also, were the 810 files down-sampled? Just curious.
Jon,
Answers below. I did all processing on the full size RAW files and then reduced them with Photoshop CC’s “Export: Save For Web (Legacy)” using the Bicubic Sharper setting.
For ISO 6400:
D500
– 35mm
– 1/60
– f/6.3
D810
– 52mm
– 1/60
– f/6.3
For ISO 12800:
D500
– 35mm
1/80
– f/8
D810
– 52mm
– 1/80
– f/8
Not everybody likes the bulky zoom-lenses. If Nikon had a set of good and small DX primes I would probably move from FX to DX, but Nikon refuses to make them because they try to push everybody towards FX. Hopefully this D500 means a change…
Max,
Everybody has different needs. I find the zoom lens in the 24-120mm range (FX equivalent) to be a great all-rounder. It is simply not practical to carry a wide range of lenses when out and about. Many public buildings are discouraging backpacks (such as museums) for security reasons. Thus having one lens that covers much of the range you might need becomes a necessity. This past year, they wanted me to check my back at a car museum in Colorado. We refused to go in since I wasn’t comfortable with the area they had set up to store my gear. A 16-80mm lens on the D500 would suffice for quite a bit of my walking around town or landscape work.
Bob
Hi Bob, of course every lens has its use. I also use zoomlenses (24-120mm, 70-200mm and 18-35mm) but tend to use more and more primes. Primes just make me more creative and if I have a fixed frame in my mind I find it easier to find an interesting composition (you do not even have to look through the viewfinder).
Changing really small primes is very easy and quick (you even can do with one hand), having to change monsters like the 2.8 24-70mm or 70-200mm 2.8 lenses can be quit irritating.
I see your point and sometimes I just carry around one lens (24-120mm) or the lightweight combination 18-35mm with a 50mm lens.
Imagine how small and light specialised DX primes can be. I would love to walk around with a D500 and just two or three “miniprimes” (or even one). Weight is very important for me.
But sorry, the prime vs zoom is just an other discussion… Thanks for the article.
A few years ago I’d have sided with the FX camp: DX had in my view stagnated into the easy “let’s add a couple of megapixels for the next one”.
Since then I’ve gone completely mirrorless and haven’t regretted it one pixel! ;)
Now if Nikon made a decent mirrorless DX body with this sensor and a very good EVF, I’d definitely come back to their camp.
Even if they skipped IBIS!
Noons,
Words of wisdom. No doubt Nikon and Canon are working furiously behind the scenes on mirrorless technology. They both struggle from the innovators dilemma, however, in that the have a huge install base of lenses, which, if they are replaced by a new mount that renders them obsolete, will vanquish Nikon’s and Canon’s user base advantage. If you have to buy a new set of lenses for a Nikon or Canon mirrorless camera, why not go with Fuji or Sony?
Bob
Hi Bob.
As a 30+ year former Nikon user, I appreciate the work you put into this article. Had I stayed with Nikon, the D500 would have certainly been on my short list, along with their new 16-80. (I had the “old” 16-85, and was lucky enough to get one whose AF tolerances were perfectly aligned with my specific D5300 body, to achieve quite sharp focus indeed!). However, as Maxsim said, the advantages of size, weight, and for me, most importantly, the quality of the Fujinon optics, pulled me into the FujiFilm X-System. I’m finding the sharpness OOC to be excellent, and doing only minor “tweaking” in post. (That’s something that I couldn’t say with any of my previous DSLR systems.) Perhaps the only thing I really miss is the unrivaled Nikon Creative Lighting System, and the vastness of the system. However, I’ve made 24×36 inch poster prints from the “mere” 16mp XT-1 that surpassed my prior 24mp images in terms of sharpness and image clarity. I can only imagine what the upcoming XT-2 will achieve. All that said, I always think about the Nikon DF…
Steve,
Thank you. I think we will all be on mirrorless cameras in a few years. The issue I have with them is that they are often too small for my hands. And they feel even worse with a longer, heavier lens on them. If I was just shooting primes? A mirrorless rig might be a great choice. I would love to know how many Dfs Nikon sold. It was a beautiful camera, but it seemed to be a Hail Mary pass aimed at some goal, which I never quite understood. I believe Nikon focused too much effort on the FX line, while ignoring the serious amateurs on the DX side. Hopefully, they have learned their lesson.
Bob
Thought provoking article as always – thank you!
Selling D810 to buy a D500 is not for me though if I were looking for a new camera body, D500 would be more than sufficient for my needs. Your weight point is valid, though there’s hardly any size (dimension) difference between a D810 and a D500. Of course, the lens choice can affect the overall system size.
Another reason to stay FX is lenses. Wish Nikon DX had as nice lens choices as for Nikon FX especially at f2.8 and wider (f1.4/1.8/2) though Sigma seems to be stepping up to fill the void.
Jigesh,
As I stated in another post, I expect the D500 to attract a number of new high-end DX lenses. Let’s hope I am right! ;)
Bob
When I consider buying a new lens or Camera, I go to Lr and do a review of my Metadata and look at the stats regarding the Camera’s used. lenses etc. Then I look at my best images and see what combinations I used, I also look at a category I label, to short lens and to much lens. I do wildlife and some family/event shoots and landscapes. I currently have a D4 and D810 and use a 300 f2.8 with TC’s and 80-400G. Let me stick to these. Camera most used is the D4 with the 300 f2.8 + TC 1.4 (420mm) and then the D810/D800 with the same lens. Then the D4 with 80-400. The main reason for the D4 use is that I shoot very early in the morning and Late afternoon, most of the good light shooting is with the D800/810. I often considered upgrading to a 500 of 600f4 lens but due to size and the fact that for me the 300 f2.8 +TC 1.4 produce stunning results, and I don’t mind shooting wider. So I also have a D500 on order. If the D500 will not give me any better ISO performance then the D810, it serves me little purpose except the 1.5 crop and some speed that I don’t find a great need as the D4 serves that purpose. And I often shoot the D810 in 1.2 crop for smaller size files and getting to “500f4” with the 300 +TC1.4 On a recent trip I used a D7200 and was very impressed. Yes buffer is a limitation and f/s. but I did not find any of these a limitation, as again the D4 is my low light and speed camera, plus using the D7200 on the 80-400 for flexibility produced great results. So my question is, can I justify the cost of the D500 and were would it fit in?. I am not prepared to sacrifice the D4, shooting at ISO 8000 and 12800 is not a regular event but on my recent trip on a number of sightings of Lions and Leopard early morning and late afternoon, with these cats hunting, I could up the speed to 1/1200, F5.6 (for some DOF) and ISO 8000 the D4 showed it clear class. I also took some shots with the D810 but required hard work in post processing to get usable noise. So, as a bird and action camera in reasonable to good life the D500 will be great. Last point, I would rather be wide on a shot then be caught with too much lens.
James,
If the bulk of your shooting is under low lighting, the FX series will indeed offer an edge. My point was rather that most of the serious amateurs engage in a wide variety of photography, and as such, the D500 fits the bill quite well and offers lighter and cheaper (in many cases) lens alternatives.
Bob
Thanks for sharing Bob. I received my D500 4/22/2016 and immediately started testing. Got some great high ISO shots in very poor light. However with only 3000 images the camera has locked up five (5) times and had to drop out the battery each time to reset. I am really concerned and am considering exchanging the camera. Any thoughts or ideas appreciated.
Bruce, are you by any chance using Lexar XQD or SD cards? Many are reporting “lock-up” issues with these cards, there are a couple of threads about this one another site. Feel free to contact me for more complete info.
Bill, using Lexar XQD & SDXC. Please provide link to info. Checked on line and found 2014 info.
Thanks,
Hope this is OK here, if not I’m sure someone will slap my hand.
DPReview: http://www.dpreview.com/forums/post/57656374
Also check out Thom Hogans D5/D500 blog:
http://www.dslrbodies.com/cameras/the-d5d500-blog/
I am also using both, and I have had zero issues personally.
Great comparison, a couple of months back I was carrying a d750 everywhere – or should I say I was not carrying it as the weight was a pain. Then one day I was at Costco, and saw a $1,000 D5500 kit and took a shot. Yes I know it will not get me 100% there, but I carry it everywhere and with a 35MM 1.8 it weighs next to nothing. Stuck a 50mm 1.4 FX lens on for an indoor volleyball game and I had an extra fast 85MM equivalent.
What’s my point – I probably won’t step up for a D500, as I don’t need the FPS or buffer, I’d rather spend the money on another lens. I’d like to think that going back to an FX would give me better pictures but realize it is my lack of ability rather than the camera that is the limiting factor. But I’ve already drank that kool aid, just like when I was little and found out that I could not actually jump higher or run faster when I finally got my new keds.
Then again I really really like the DF……
Jeff,
I will bet you bought the Burberry version of the DF and have it sitting in a glass case to admire. ;) https://photographylife.com/announcing-the-nikon-dfb-burberry-edition
The allure of new technology deludes us into thinking it will make a difference in our photography results. In some cases this is true. In others, we get features that we barely use and/or take advantage of in real life situations. The camera manufacturers profit by enticing us with new toys, and playing on our hopes that they can solve our lack of interesting photos by taking a few more dollars out of our wallets. :)
Bob
I like that version, you have me mistaken for a guy who spends too much on camera’s changing them all the time…. no wait you are not mistaken. I have a daughter that rides horses indoors and plays volleyball and another that plays the violin. My 5500 is light and I carry it everywhere, and the magic 1.5 effect on FX lenses helps me reach out. I do have to admit that the DF I had for a while was heavy and not that easy to use, but the low light pictures were simply amazing. Somehow I got a photo that seemed to have more light than I could see.
Can you elaborate on the D500 Snapbridge issues you refer to, or provide a link? Thanks.
While Snapbridge is available for Android, Nikon says it won’t be available for iOS (which is probably used by more D500 buyers at least in the US) til “after summer” whatever that means – September, later.
Nikon should have hired more developers to make it available at least shortly after the D500 was released – not potentially five months later.
Or at least not required the snapbridge app on a device to use the wi-fi
More on it by Thom Hogan here
http://www.dslrbodies.com/cameras/the-d5d500-blog/bridgesnapped.html
There is work around if you have another Nikon camera with wi-fi – Use a card in the D500 with some photos from that camera and have photos go into in my case the D750 folder.
Then put the card in the other camera and use the crappy Nikon WMU app or a third party app (I use DSLR dashboard).
But that only works for transferring photos, not the other features.
And requires me to carry my D750 even when I don’t need it.
And I had been waiting to send it in to have the shutter replaced until I had my D500.
I’m going to see this method will work with my Sony RX-100 (which has had far better wi-fi transfer for years than any Nikon)
What this and other results show is that the D500 will not be the limiting factor in terms of ability to capture quality pictures in >90% of cases – the 10% remaining will be for very wide angle photography (think 14mm FF equivalent or wider), or very large enlargements (where 36+mp matters) and possibly (to be proven) the highest contrast scenes. Its most real limitation is its price but time will take care of that.
Flip side the D750 will also be non limiting in >90% of cases but its limits are elsewhere. Primarily when high frame rates and high buffer depth are needed (sport and wildlife), or when the extra “reach” is handy.
All other cameras start becoming more specialized, or another way to put it, their limitations become more restrictive. D810 lower fps and depth of buffer starts becoming a challenge for wildlife or sport while the D750 is “workable”. I have missed shots of breaching whales with a D750 due to a full buffer but I also got plenty of good ones. I have missed the right “wing position” on a landing eagle due to the lower fps of the D750 but I also got plenty of nailed shots. A D810 hit rate would have been lower due to the weaker specs on both aspects. But I would take a D810 any day if I was after wide angle shots for very large prints – if it needs a tripod and 14mm or wider, my preference would be for as high resolution I can get.
And it goes on that way… I looked at the D7200 and could not make the specs on fps and buffer work for my wildlife shooting style (I have seen many great shots with that camera, just not the way I like to shoot). But as an all rounder it is right up there with the D750 for less $.
The new D5 seems actually less versatile than most, which is ok, it is a specialized tool by design. Interestingly, some of the flagship cameras of the past were more versatile – seems Nikon is pushing their “single digits cameras” to a sport and wildlife only segment while canon seems to be trying to make their flagships more versatile by combining 1D and 1Ds specs into one body.
So in the end, Nikon has built a full line of options that are technically very sound and camera choices can really be made based on what one shooting style truly requires (well and $ – let’s be practical). I will try the D500 because of my wildlife bias, but I suspect it will give my D750 a run for its money across the board… And who knows, it might simply replace it altogether unless DR is really trailing and I hardly ever shoot very wide angle (don’t own one).
Frederic,
That is indeed the point – the D500 will meet the vast majority of most peoples’s needs. I took many portraits with my D300. Apart from blowing them up to be fit on a skyscraper, no one would ever tell the difference between them and those taken with my D810. If Nikon is really serious about capitalizing on the D500, we may see a few new lenses soon. I will be interested to see what Sigma, Tokina, and Tamron do in response to the D500. Sigma in particular, has been on a roll and really stepped up its innovation and quality.
Bob
Hi Bob,
For DX lenses, Sigma has simply replaced Nikon! Their Art zooms and primes really give up nothing vs Nikon from an image quality perspective (in many cases better). Of course, the primes can be used on DX or FX. Would I like to see more Nikon DX glass? Sure! Would I consider purchasing them in the future? Of course, but it is no longer automatic. I will compare it to Sigma and go from there.
Hi Skeptical.
Well, Sigma may indeed have some interesting (and sharp) optics that rival those of Nikon in the image quality department, I’m not so sure they can match Nikon in CONSISTENT build quality! I’ve heard too many reports of photographers having to run through more than one copy of a particular Sigma lens before they got a “good one”! Not being a Sigma user myself, this is only based on anecdotal evidence, so please correct me if I’m totally wrong here. That said, I usually subscribe to the OEM practice, i,e., Nikkor lenses with Nikon cameras, anyway. Thank you.
I had no doubt the D500 will excel! Low ISO looks very good. I used the D300 for years and would love to have this camera. I might even sell my D3 and get this one.
Bob, timely article. First comment, if my memory is correct, InFocus is a Topaz product, not Nik.
I picked up my D500 last Thursday, and immediately went to my favorite Osprey nest for some testing. Simply “Wow”. Shooting beside my D810, it makes my D810 feel a bit old an slow, and the D810 is no slouch at AF. I am actually going through much the same debate with myself right now. I shoot very little “wide”, and am trying to decide if a second D500 would be a better match for what I shoot than the D810/D500 combo.
On the High ISO issue, as I noted in a reply to Iliah, shooting in a very dimly lit arena with really crummy mixed lighting I was able to see very consistent differences with the D500 versus the D810. I think this depends on subject as well as actual lighting conditions, the dogs were moving just a bit faster than your model was.
I agree in general, the D500 can do pretty much everything. When I consider that most of the shooting I do is in 1.2 mode for the D810, even the MP’s difference is not so great. I am guessing that if you doing very high DR landscapes and such the D810 will certainly shine, I’m not sure I have ever done one of those myself.
Too many choices, not quite sure how to decide at this point in time.
Thanks for article, I’d love to know what your final conclusions are.
Bill,
Thank you for the comment and catching my mistake. I updated the article, as you are indeed correct; InFocus is a Topaz product. I almost titled the article, “The Practical Photographer,” since the article is as much about my thoughts on gear as it is the D500. Digital Camera World used to run a world wide contest, and attract over 100,000 entries. What struck me most, apart from the beautiful photos? The very humble cameras and lenses that took them. Entry level cameras, kit lenses, etc. Our photography hobby is filled with many creative people. It is also filled with many gear heads who are obsessed by the technology for technology’s sake. ;)
Bob
No problem. I used to test for NIK, and I did not remember that one, but I do have it with Topaz. I have not used it much, need to spend more time learning it.
I agree with you, results are what counts. Someone on another forum made the comment regarding the D5/D500 “they just get out of your way”. I am sure finding this to be true.
When asked about IQ my response is that I have images that I am very proud of from my old Fuji S1/D70/D2h/D200/D300/D7100/D7200. Each time I made a change was for something specific that would help the camera “get out of my way”, resolution/fps/ISO/AF ( most often ). Now the D500 combines a whoe bunch of those things into one camera for me.
Some people are indeed are obsessed with technology for non-photographic reasons (nothing wrong with that IMHO, until they state their goals explicitly, not pretending it is about photography).
Some try to understand the technology behind the cameras for very photographic reasons, like, for example, how to use ISO control to get more dynamic range; or trying to improve exposure practices and stop getting new and new cameras in a race for “noise-less ISO XXXXX”.
Excellent commentary and thanks for the well-grounded self-examination. I’ve recently been thinking about this same fork in the road as I am sure many of us have. I’ve been shooting digital since the introduction of the D2x (which to me was a true “film-equivalent camera – both in resolution and iso performance), then after about 5 years service moved to the D7000. I’ve never been pleased with either the D7000’s build quality (though in truth it has never failed me in any weather or situation – and thus further begs the D7200 question) or color rendition. The D2x produced skin tones that simply made me gasp the first time I saw them – it was like looking at the actual person (no offense to Svetlana intended…), and the D7000 has the ridiculous dial of mode options…which has on more than one occasion unwittingly spun into manual mode from my preferred “A” and ruined shots. You get idea – it has never been an “I love this camera”.
So, while I have to this point thought the D810 follow-on would be the next camera, and that I would make the necessary lens changes, the D500 has suddenly made this whole thing much much more interesting…not to mention potentially much more affordable. After a lot of thinking through the pros and cons, and what lenses would have to be upgraded or replaced (I do have a few FX lenses from my film days), it really boils down to this for me…what size print could I realistically expect to make from the D500, since for me, I use my camera primarily in two very different ways: 1) as travel photographer in quest of landscapes, and 2) as Dad capturing the performances of my teenagers performing in dance and orchestra.
The second purpose obviously raises the question of video capability, and to that we must sure give the nod to the D500 – though who knows what the D810 successor would be capable of.
The first purpose though presents a genuine conundrum. There can be little doubt that the D810, let-alone its successor, would be capable of larger prints – but what is large enough? 16×20 is sort of the minimum in my mind for a “large print”. 20×30 makes me happier…24×36 would seem to satisfy any realistic possibility I have of getting my wife to display my work :). So given that “printability” is not just a function of the number of pixels, but the quality of those pixels, has anyone (or does anyone care to ) speculate what maximum useable print size (200 to 240 ppi usually does it for me – even under close inspection) the D500 will produce?
Mark
Mark,
Good points all. The question is “Who prints anymore and what sizes to they print?” I rarely go beyond 16X20 inches, and most of the time print at 16X12 or 14X11. Uncropped, you could print D500 images 18.15 X at 12.07 (inches) @ 300 dpi, and 21.78 X 14.49 (inches) at 250 dpi. Add a touch extra sharpening to the latter, and all but the most diehard pixel peeper would notice the difference.
There are plenty of reference charts on the web that translate sensor size to length and width in pixels, and print sizes at 300, 200, 150, etc. dpi. I have printed 24X36 photos taken with my D40X, a 10MP sensor. No one complained. Most pixel peepers forget that you stand at a distance commensurate with the size of the photo. Thus even lower resolution photos, when blown up, appear pleasing to the eye. Standing one foot away, however, they don’t look nearly as good.
Bob
Yes – exactly Bob – print appreciation is somewhat subjective in itself. For me, I want to be able to appreciate it viewed across the room and also be able look at it closely – like 18″ to 2′ away to further appreciate detail (assuming it is there!). I will do some looking around regards printing from 20mp and see what I learn. Thanks for reading my comment and have fun shooting! I think we’ll all look forward to seeing some real-world images from you in the coming weeks.
Mark
Mark,
Sorry, Mark, but that is simply not going to happen anytime soon, even with the D810. To remain at 300 dpi for a print ~ 5 feet high, you would need a sensor of nearly 140MP. The D810, with 36MP, can only get to 24.53 X 16.37 (inches) while retaining 300 dpi. Even at 200 dpi, the D810 can only get to 36.8 X 24.56 (inches). And that assumes no cropping of the image.
Simply extrapolate the numbers in the chart within the article, and you will realize there is no camera sensor today that will accommodate your desires. It’s simple math. http://digitalphotographylive.com/megapixels-vs-print-size/
Again, the distance you comfortably view photos is a function of their size. If you want to view a 5 foot high photo, you will back up a fair distance to view it in total.
Bob
Not sure where the 5′ high came into the conversation – unless that is a rule of thumb regarding “viewed across the room”. If so, I didn’t mean that – I meant being able to look at a print across a room and having it look inviting such that it draws you over for a closer look. For the rooms in my home, I think 24×36 would work for that. Does this make sense? I wish I could attach an image of the character I am describing – but as an example I have an image of Wonder Lake, Denali and the Alaska Range in early morning light. The light forms alone are appealing, and it looks good being viewed as “an arrangement of light” and a scene that you can appreciate. Closer, the photo offers more interest that you do not see from a distance – the texture of reeds along the lake, the autumn mat of red/gold ground cover. Would love to learn of your ongoing experiences with the D500 – especially if you decide to print something big.
All the best,
Mark
Mark,
I just chose that as an example, to show the impact of sensor size and print quality. The D800/D810 is currently the only Nikon DSLR you can get you to your desired goal. I would remind you, however, that many large prints have been created from less megapixels and, if viewed from a reasonable distance to their size, look just fine.
Uncropped, the D500 can get to 27.22 X 18.11 (inches) at 200 dpi. That is more than enough for my needs.
Bob
Amen – and I would guess you might push the D500 to 20×30 or even 24×36 depending on the character of the photo – only real world testing can give us the answer because one thing I do know from my own past printing is achieving a good print is not just a matter of having the pixels to hit 200dpi. There is certainly something to be said for the cleanliness of the original capture, which would probably allow the D500 to “fight at a higher weight class”.
Bob and Mark,
Your points regarding technical dpi print size limitations are well taken. However, I’m an “old school” photographer, and to my 59 year-old eyes (and also others not so old), 24×36″ mounted prints from a “mere” 16 megapixel sensor (Fuji XT-1) are resplendently sharp and detailed, whether viewed from 2 feet or 15 feet. True, they can’t maintain 300 dpi at that size, but in my world, that’s surprisingly and happily irrelevant! Would I “like” a 24 or 36 meg sensor? Of course. But do I actually “need” one? Not likely. That said though, I am anxiously awaiting an upcoming 24 meg XT-2! Thanks for your insightful blog, sir!
Steve,
Thanks. Indeed, I have been amazed at how great some pictures looked from a distance, only to find out up close how undefined they were. But they were never designed to look good from six inches away. :) Good luck with the XT-2!
Bob
I have had three outings now with my D 500 and I believe that it is an excellent wildlife camera but I think there is one niche where this camera is going knock your socks off, MACRO! Not only does the DX format intrinsically have some advantages over FX for macro work (since it takes less magnification to fill the DX frame there is a bit over a 1 stop depth of field advantage for DX over FX, which reduces the need to stop down, degrading the image from diffraction while reducing shutter speed by a stop). Now throw in the better high ISO performance of the D 500 reducing shutter speeds even more for when things get windy and you get some nice icing on an already fantastic cake. Combining the DX advantage with the articulating screen for getting low to the ground shots is going to make the D500 a Macro Maestro in my opinion.
Yes – excellent point and I do shoot macro as well Tom. I very rarely (never) find myself saying in a macro setting “I wish I had less DOF or more information in the frame”. Mark
Tom,
I didn’t do any macros with the D500, but you are indeed correct. While FX offers a bit less DOF and thus blurrier backgrounds than DX, DX offers macro shooters and landscape photographers some advantage regarding increased DOF. The articulating screen will be appreciated by macro shooters.
Bob
I failed to mention the increased working distance gained from DX as well. A 60mm macro will fill up the same percentage of the frame with a subject at the working distance of a 90mm on FX.
Excellent information Steve and very encouraging. My eyes are not far behind your at 54 – Hah. The more I think about this, I remember getting a very nice 11×17 print from my D2x, which was 12 mp so 24×36 at 21mp would seem entirely reasonable with a good clean original file.
Mark
Bob, thank you, I can hear you and I could have written this article myself ! I’ve just passed through this and I’m coming from FX (!) after I made so much to get it back in 2009 with D700 and then with D600 a couple of years later. Honestly, I’d have never thought I’d be considering DX again. Never ever.
However, with the D500, no more than 3 weeks ago, I started reasoning about it and I realized I was exactly considering this, a return to the DX format.
http://www.dpreview.com/forums/post/57606729
This is what I sorted out at the end of the reasoning. On April 18th I took my choice (a shorter note from Nikoncafe post)
Hello everyone
as some of you might have read in the past week, I’ve been torn in a very strange choice lately, which included two very different cameras I hadn’t ever thought possible of. D750 and D500. This was NOT only a “OLD” (!) vs “NEW” but also a FF / FX vs DX. Had you ever thought possible a reverse “step up” (if ever) from FX to DX ?
It’s at least 15 yrs we all rave and lust for the newest and super – duper FX because of the better iso, performances, viewfinder etc. and yes, that’s good since we arrived to have the D5, the D810, the excellent D750.. a lot of improvements have been done because people asked for it.
Lately a few D500 high iso shots spread over the net and people started wondering if they were good or fake. Aside from that, the D500 (hoping no other hassle bothers us) is on paper an extremely capable camera, thus despite the many doubts, I decided to take the plunge and a D500 will be on order very shortly. Over here I found an offer “I can’t refuse” D500+16-80+150-600 Tamron + trade in of D600 and some old mf lenses (not Zeiss!) I rounded everything for 2999 € – I have already preordered a Lexar XQD 32 GB 2933x (May 1st note: I’m still waiting for it, I think I should get it this week)
I honestly think that in the future iso will become less and less relevant and the difference between DX and FF will diminish remarkably. The only two things that will remain unchanged will be format (of course) and price. If a D500 now costs 2200$/€ I don’t even want to think how much the next FF will be.
Bottom line, I think that from now on – I’ll stick with DX. lighter, cheaper and good enough for what I need.
So – as you see, whatever you wrote is already a reality.
Right now – since that day, no less than 6 PAGES of new threads (ca 360 threads or more each one with its own comments and replies) about D500 appeared on dpreview and while people seem particularly interested in what they could “lose or gain” in terms of high iso, I really don’t care anymore.
My desire is quite different. Viewfinder, grip, camera feeling and operability, autofocus sensitivity. No more focus and recompose with the central point making you waste a lot of time and often the opportunity for a photo.
I’m really expecting a lot from this camera. Probably I’ll also save some pennies for the 100th anniversary camera next year, but I will do only because of the event itself, not because I need a new camera.
Dino,
Thanks for the feedback. Don’t be surprised if you get drummed off the site. You are thinking a bit too rationally and attempting to be practical – traits that are not often appreciated in some forums… :)
Bob
Thank you Bob, and on a side note, as a non native English speaker, I even learned a new form “drummed off”, good to know :)
Dino,
We try to provide photography education. If we can provide a few lessons in English slang, we are happy to do so. ;)
Bob
Mirror-less is changing the game at a rapid speed. My D800 and D600 with the 70-200 and 24-70 attached is becoming extremely heavy to cart around during weddings and events. If you look at local classifieds. It’s a reality, people are selling their gear for a lighter option, sad but true.
Paul,
Not nearly as fast as the mirrorless companies and fans want us to believe. The physics of light have not changed either, so those mirrorless FX lenses still need to cover the mirrorless sensor as they do their FX DSLR counterparts. Despite the hype, many of the mirrorless lenses don’t provide as much savings in weight as they promise. Not only that, but holding some of those small mirrorless bodies with larger lenses attached is not an easy task. The D500 has a very deep grip, making it easy to hold the camera with just about any lense with one hand.
As I have stated elsewhere, the future will indeed belong to mirrorless, but not for size reasons, rather because the technology reduces mechanical parts.
Bob
Thank you Bob for your time to test and contribute to the long awaited results for testing the D810 vs D500.
I personally have anticipated a excellent D500 Body, based on the knowledge of it sharing its development and a selection of components with the D5. I did not expect a night and day difference between these Bodies in terms of general functions. So a acceptable High ISO Image Quality was expected.
Your ISO comparison to the D810, clearly shows when using the camera in a hand held method
there are little difference if any to be concerned about, I do feel the cropped D500 ISO 12800
appears to have less grain when viewed on my laptop screen.
From my end it seems that if a person can wait a little longer before committing to a purchase,
a lot more information will become available about the strengths of the D500 Body. I am sure the D810 vs D500 battle is in its infancy and all the values of both cameras to different shooting disciplines will be disclosed.
There is a “probability” it will become common to see both bodies find a place in a kit bag and offer a great solution to those individuals who are working with multiple shooting disciplines.
Over a period of time the purchasing options of either of these bodies will increase and make them more affordable.
It looks like there will be many hours studying the reviews,blogs and image albums.
John
John,
Unless one needs to do some heavy cropping and need do a lot of large scale printing, it seems the D500 would suffice for most of what people use their D810s for. I love my D810, but am probably not getting the value out of all its megapixels. No doubt, some are. I think everyone needs to honestly assess their needs and determine what is right for them.
Bob
So much of the debate on DX vs FX really boils down to what final media will be. If you’re doing large prints or wall murals, there’s no question that the larger sensor (D810 vs D500) will produce better results. If all you plan on doing is printing 16 x 20’s or less, than your probably okay with the lower cost DX. That’s really where the difference in DX vs FX comes into play.
One question Bob, when you produced the screen shots of your D500 examples, did you increase the size of the D500 images by 1.5 times before doing the example?
Chip,
I realize people talk quite a bit about printing, but I have to wonder how many actually print their photos, particularly in light of all the online sites available as well as the extensive use of social media for sharing.
I pressed Control, Alt & 0 and did the best I could crop the image. Does that answer your question? I started out with full size RAW images, did a bit of cropping, and then exported them as JPEGs using Bicubic Sharper.
Bob
Bob, If you’re doing large prints for exhibition or display graphics, then you really do need the larger sensor. A DX will work just fine for anyone who is only displaying their work on a monitor or in a smaller sized print (less than 16 x 20).
It sounds like your image examples don’t take into consideration the degradation in detail when you enlarge the images shot with the DX with those shot with a FX sensor. For this reason, I believe your conclusions are a bit misleading. If you shoot the exact same scene (corner to corner) with both cameras and then enlarge the DX version to match the FX resolution size (both at 300 DPI – for example), then you’ll start to see the difference between both.
Again though, the DX vs FX argument is moot if all you need is a smaller final image size (computer monitor or smaller prints. Then yes, I would say there’s a very strong argument that can be made for the DX.
Chip,
Not quite. You don’t stretch a scene taken with DX to fit the scene as it would be taken with FX. Rather you photograph the scene with a DX equivalent focal length to match the scene as it would appear with an FX camera. My DX lens of 16mm gives me the same perspective as 24mm on FX. If both DX and FX DSLRs have the same megapixels, I am not going to see any differences, assuming both lenses handle distortion similarly, apart from a slightly improved DOF from the DX lens (and maybe even then depending on the scene).
One thing I never do is enlarge a photo beyond its original size. I only downsize it for either display or printing.
As someone else quoted here, while we talk about printing quite a bit, how much we actually print is another matter.
Bob
Bob, you just can’t take a crop sensor image and expect the quality to be the same as an image shot with a full frame sensor. It just doesn’t work that way. The are two completely different resolutions. The DX image is 2/3 the size of the FX. Your 16mm lens image shot with the DX is still 2/3 the size of your 24mm lens image shot with a full frame..
Chip,
Actually you can. You may want to revisit your understanding of these concepts, as I think you are confusing equivalent focal length and image size.
Two DSLRS, one FX and the other DX, both with 24MP, will take a photo of exactly the same size and perspective, assuming you use a focal length of 52mm for the FX, and 35m for the DX. There will be no difference in the resolution, assuming you shoot at an ISO, where noise differences are non-existent or not noticeable. There is no difference in file size or the quality of the image. Both cameras will produce a 6000 X 4000 pixel file. And pixels are pixels, regardless of the sensor format, and the pixel pitch (in microns). You may notice a difference in DOF, but this will be more or less noticeable dependent upon the scene.
Likewise, if you take another photograph with both focal lengths at 50mm, the FX image will reflect a 50mm focal length perspective, while the DX image will reflect a 75mm focal length perspective, due the crop factor. Again, both images will be the exact same pixel length on each size. No difference. You can take two photos, and under the right circumstances – with something in the background, far behind the subject – you probably couldn’t tell which camera took which picture.
The results from the above test will look little different than if you had two photos with your FX DSLR – one at 50mm and one at 75mm. You might notice a difference in the DOF between the photo taken at 75mm with the FX camera and the one taken at 50mm with the DX camera, however.
There is absolutely nothing magical about FX sensors that results in better quality, just as there is no inherent disadvantage in the quality of a DX sensor. If FX has an advantage, it is only in situations where having less DOF is important, and the light is minimal, the latter of which accentuates the FX sensor’s larger pixel size. But even this last advantage isn’t as great as it has been in the past, as new sensors, even with smaller pixels, do a much better job in low light. Hence, you have the D500, with smaller pixels matching the D810 relative to noise. FX bodies also have an advantage on the wide angle lens front, as more wide lens options exist (at least now).
And if you are shooting macros, or want more DOF for landscapes, DX bodies have an advantage over their FX brethren.
Bob
Great explanation, Bob, and you are absolutely correct.
Keep up the great posts!
Mac
Bob, I have a very good grasp of these concepts. Your article refers to the D810 vs D500, not a 24mb FX vs a 24mb DX so let’s stay on track here.
The D810 shoots 36.3 MB with a sensor size of 35.9 x 24 mm. The D500 shoots 20.9 MB with with a sensor size of 23.5 x 15.7 mm. That’s about a 50% difference in overall resolution. Are you honestly saying that lenses with focal lengths of 75mm and 50mm make up for the difference in sensor resolution?
Chip,
Of course not. But then what is your point? Unless you are exploiting the megapixel difference between the DSLRs, does it matter?
If you want an image of higher resolution, you can indeed use a DX sensor and higher focal length to capture additional detail that you would not get with a FX sensor, a lower focal length and cropping.
Another way to think of it is how much do you need to crop the image captured with the FX sensor to equal the equivalent focal length of the DX sensor?
Bob
Bob, we seem to be running out of thread discussion space here (and possibly going in circles), but I guess what I’m saying is that if you shoot large format photographs (poster size or larger), then you really do need the FX sensor… at a minimum. A medium format camera would be best though.
You will see a difference in resolution between a DX and FX print at these sizes. Granted, the sensor for the D500 is improved over the version that came with the D810, but there’s still a difference in resolution, more than what your examples showed.
Hello, do you intend to make a review of the Sigma 24-105 and compare it to the Nikon 24-120 ?
I would be interested for sure !
Thank you.
Thibault,
I don’t have the Nikon 24-120mm now. I sold it some time ago, realizing that it didn’t offer much better performance than my longer, and more flexible Nikon 28-300mm. I compared my Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 to the Sigma 24-105mm and realized the Sigma was as good, if not better in some situations, than the Nikon. The Sigma is a great performer, albeit a bit heavy.
Bob
How about this for an idea?
I normally shoot with two D800E bodies when on a photographic trip.
I am toying with the idea of replacing one of these with a D500, throwing away all my converters and just switching bodies instead of lenses when I need more reach, a higher frame rate or a bigger buffer.
No quality penalty, no light loss and no increase in inconvenience (swapping lenses or converters).
Sounds like a great idea. Use the D800E for wide to near, and the D500 for far away stuff. The best of both worlds. Good luck. Maybe even right an article for PL, with photos from both?
This is what I planned, but the ISO and Exposure controls are reversed and the DOF preview is missing. It takes a bit of thought to use both at the same time.
Yes, this is a concern for me too.
Historically I have always tried to use two copies of the same camera model on the basis that swapping cameras in the field is more seamless and less prone to error or fumbling than when using non-matching bodies.
Thanks for pointing out the differences in operating controls.
Betty,
Sounds like a plan, but I suspect many of our readers might need to standardize on either DX or FX platforms, given the cost of lenses and practical benefit they might get out of an investment in both.
Bob
Agreed, it’s not a practical proposition for many.
It’s less of an issue for me as I rarely carry a wide angle lens on wildlife photo trips abroad.
At home, if I need a wide angle I use my Fuji.
Good article, Bob.
The biggest issue I had with teh D500 was with the controls. The change of the ISO and mode buttons means I have three cameras that have three separate layouts for the most commonly used controls.
The ISO button is in different places on my D800e, D600, and D500. The new position next to the shutter release is fine, but there is a learning curve way beyond the 2500 images I had form this weekend.
The Exposure Mode button is in different places on the D800e, D500 and D600. I was going back and forth between Manual and Aperture modes and that change is a bit of a challenge. Again – it’s just a matter of getting used to the change.
DOF preview. The D500 lacks a DOF preview button in the usual place for your right hand. It may be there someplace – have not found it yet. With the D800e and earlier cameras I never gave it a thought – I knew right were it was.
AF modes are different but performance was good. I’m still assessing AF. There are a lot more AF points, but the same selectable points. I really like the ability to choose AF points across a very high percentage of the frame and used the bottom two rows a lot for shorebirds.
There is a problem with JPEG files recorded to the SD card slot. I was writing RAW to the XQD and it never filled the buffer. I was writing a small, basic JPEG to a Lexar 2000x UHS-II SD card and got error messages when I was chimping too quickly after a shot. This happened twice and I turned off the backup image. I also had to make sure the LCD view did not bring up the “next image” on review because it showed the SD image if I deleted the current image. This cause one crash. I got the message ERR and the camera would not fire. Turned off the camera and reseated the card and all was good. I’ve heard Lexar has an erase and format utility that fixes this issue but not tried it.
Thanks, Eric. I have read that some did not like the changes in the controls. Didn’t bother me a bit. I only used the SD card slot. I have not ponied up for any XQD cards. Yet… I never found the DOF preview very helpful, so I don’t miss it.
Bob
I am curious as to why you would sell your 70-200 f2.8 and go with the same lens again, albeit a bit slower. Price and weight would be the only two factors I can think of off the top of my head, but I’m probably missing something :D
As to the FX / DX choices, once you’re invested enough into a particular system, ( Canon or Nikon, FX or DX ) you tend to stay with it. ( Unless you have more money than you know what to do with )
If I had the chance to do it all over again ?
I would probably minimize my lens collection down to cover the most useful range, ( 14-24, 24-70, 70-200 ) then add one of the super-telephotos ( probably the 500mm or 600mm since I like to shoot birds ), and a macro lens for the bugs / flowers and call it done.
As for FX or DX, I can’t really say since I haven’t shot with a DX body since the Nikon D90 many years ago. For now, I would probably keep my FX bodies since they seem to work rather well and you know how the saying goes: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. :D
Nehumanuscrede,
Price and weight were the factors, along with how often I used f/2.8. You pay quite a bit to get f/2.8 in the zoom series. It is matter of needs, budget, and practicality.
Bob
For sure today DX DSLRs offer really high performance.
One important questions to ask yourself when choosing between DX and FX is “Do I often need large depth (example : macro, landcape…) of field or shallow depth of field (example : outdoor portraiture, need for subject isolation…)?”
If you need large DoF : then you would prefer DX
If you need shallow DoF : then you would prefer FX
Last but not least : personnaly I prefer the bigger viewfinder of a FX body !
The specs of the D500 are gigantic and as far as I understand there is pretty little that you cannot achieve with this camera. I jumped on FX ship for my part as
I do lots of close-by photography like architecture and inside of buildings, also I do portrait and landscape work.
If you want far reach with fast glass as 300 /2.8 or f/4 tele lenses for either wildlife or sports saving weight and size for a DX lens equivalent will hardly be possible as there are simply rules of physics that incorporate aperture and front element sizes to cover a certain sensor size. I doubt there would be too great of a savings in recalculating all those lenses for DX.
It also majorly comes down to how you can replicate a certain frame in either portrait work (with DX you would have to stand far back, or wildlife with FX had to use much longer glass). Also the mentioned close up work are hardly doable with DX because of the crop factor. Nikon still doesn’t offer 9-16 /2.8 lenses or alike. Also these lenses would surely suffer significantly more distortion characteristics.
So to me it all comes down to an artistic decision what you can shoot better with FX or DX. Sure DX will give you more “reach” due to the crop factor with about equal megapixels and will likely stay a bit behind FX when it comes to dynamic range and iso performance which in regard are just physical determinants again as far as pixel-size goes.
Portrait work will be better off with full frame or even MF as shallow DOF usually used for natural light or high megapixel for studio work are highly appreciated.
Weight savings for DX will also be hardly found if you want that professional grade sturdy body with weather sealing .
Unsubstantiated statements about quality distracts from your excellent article. An editorial review should warrant its removal. Any substantially new and innovative product cannot be expected to be 100% issue free at launch as that would be unrealistic on our part.
Andrew,
We will get the Ministry of Photography Gear Truth on all involved. Well, after we go through all the marketing literature of all the camera and lens manufacturers first.
Bob
Sorry, but when I spend a lot of hard earned cash on a high end product from a leading manufacturer, I expect it to work, as advertised, straight out of the box.
I don’t expect to made an R and D guinea pig.
Is Denoise considered the best software for helping remove noise from an image?
BTW, nice article, Bob. Judging by the number of comments, lots of people are interested in the D500 (me too!)
Thanks,
Mac
Mac,
Thanks. It all depends. You will get quite a few opinions. I use various noise tools: Noiseware, Define, and DeNoise. All do a decent job.
Bob
Thanks for the reply, Bob. Much appreciated!
Mac
You recently commented on cropping and how few photos one tends to print. I print for competitions in a photo club and I have a few on my home walls. But out of four TB of photos, I’ve printed less than 1%. I recently had a fellow photographer question my use of a 2X extender on my Nikon 70-200. I showed him 10 photos on a computer with a high resolution and he couldn’t tell which ones had been taken with the extender. If I had printed them, he might have been able to tell but projected images won’t be affected enough for a viewer to notice.
I find that most photographers have an enormous “Crop Fear”. I produce a lot of great nature photos with extreme crops up to 96% and while they won’t produce a print bigger than a postage stamp, they look great projected. Although the total number of pixels decreases, the pixel density remains the same. And in wild life photography, your just not that close in most cases to achieve close-ups.
Being willing to crop a lot, I often find there’s two or three good compositions in a single photo.
I have a 300mm prime lens that weighs less than 1.5lbs. On the D500, I would have a 450 that’s extremely light. In the Pantanal, I had to shoot toward the sun and a Jaguar killing a Cayman was in the shade along the river band. To avoid sun glare I held an umbrella over my head and held my camera (Full frame) with the 300 in the other hand while standing in the boat. There’s no way I could have one-handed a typical 300mm heavy lens. And even though I was fairly close, I still ended up cropping to at least a “C” sensor size photo. For nature photography (not landscape), a “C” is every bit as good as full frame.
John,
You hit the nail on the head – most D810 shooters are afraid of being able to crop a fair amount of the image away when we need. And I am in that camp as well. That is the one thing causing me to think about whether to switch to the D500. What DSLR do you use?
Bob
I use the D4s and D610. I commented recently about how much I like the preset settings with U1 and U2. I have U1 set for HDR and U2 for movies. I’m going to get a D500 as my second camera for wildlife photography. I like having two lens configurations. For example, in the Pantanal I wanted more reach for Jaguars and other critters on land and more wide angle (120 to 150 using a 70-200) for birds in flight. I used the 610 for a reach and slower moving animals and the D4s with the higher frame rate for birds in flight.
I used the 12 frames per sec D4s for a hawk that I started photographing at the top of a tree as he dove toward the water and grabbed a fish. In slightly less that 2 seconds I got 22 shots in perfect focus. So for me, I want a high frame rate and big buffer. I get 80 to 90 shots on the D4s but the D500, I think is close to 200. One critical factor, I’ve found for nailing birds in flight is to use a lens opening that allows a lot of room. For the hawk, I used 120mm as he was flying fast and the only way I could keep him in the viewing area was to back off. Two excellent photographers with me missed the shot as they had 300mm prime lens on their cameras (Canon people) and with 300mm, the bird couldn’t be kept in the frame.
Bob, excellent article. I have had my D 500 for about a week and am very impressed with its AF–fast and very accurate. The only thing unusual I have experienced is that the sensor/exposure algorithm is very sensitive to all light variables. I am using exposure compensation, usually minus, more with this camera than with my D 810 and D 800E, same subjects, lenses, conditions, etc. . And the settings entered, mostly minus compensation, are being set at larger numbers than I usually set. All of my pictures to date have been of birds at my backyard bird feeders taken with long lenses. I have not needed to do any AF Fine tuning yet. Joe
Thanks, Joseph. I just wanted to give everyone a quick read on the high ISO values, since this has long been a criticism of DX. I haven’t tried my D500 against the D810 in many situations, but the D500 seems to do a nice job on the exposure side from what I can tell.
My results on the fine tuning are mixed. If I do it a few times, I get different results. My be my sloppy technique, but the idea of pressing hard enough on AF selection button may be enough to move the camera slightly. Need some additional testing.
Bob
Joseph,
I have tinkered with the AF tuning feature on the D500. Thus far, I got different results when trying it. I suspect putting enough pressure on the AF button may be enough to move the camera, even when on a good tripod. Need to experiment more and see if I can reduce the uncertainty.
Bob
Bob, I’ve written the following just in case it contains a snippet of information that could be useful to you, or to one of the readers…
AF fine-tuning is most effective when it is performed at the focal distance and the f-stop for which the user intends to obtain the maximal level of AF system accuracy in their images. I included f-stop because this will compensate for lenses that exhibit focus shift with f-stop — every lens that has residual spherical aberration will, by definition, exhibit focus shift.
With zoom lenses, it furthermore needs to be performed at the zoom setting for which the user intends to obtain the maximal level of AF system accuracy. Modern zooms are extremely complex optical devices in which a multitude of parameters are deliberately varied with both the focal distance setting and the zoom setting.
With lenses (both primes and zooms) that exhibit axial [aka longitudinal] chromatic aberration when wide open, a further requirement (again, by definition) to the above is that they *must* be AF fine-tuned under the lighting conditions for which the user intends to obtain the maximal level of AF system accuracy. This is very important, and it becomes crucially important with flash photography: if the AF assist illuminator is red then the AF fine-tuning must be performed with this illuminator, not using typical daylight or any form of artificial lighting. I learnt this lesson the hard way with my fast prime Nikkors!
By how much, or if at all, each lens needs to be AF fine-tuned to the camera varies greatly across the many versions of Nikon’s phase-detect AF sensors. One of my FX cameras works with all of my lenses without requiring any AF tuning; my other cameras require very precise tuning.
The plethora of AF sensor points available for selection are not all equal. The central point, and perhaps some others, are dual or multiple aperture sensors. Traditionally, the central sensor point was a dual-aperture f/2.8 and f/5.6 sensor on high-end cameras. AF sensors have improved in their dexterity, but they do not, and cannot be expected to, provide all of the sensing apertures that are required to cover every user-chosen third f-stop from f/1.2 down to f/8. Those who claim that phase-detect AF uses the full open aperture of the lens are correct only for the lenses that happen to match an aperture window of the AF sensor; for all lenses that don’t match the sensor aperture, their claims are bogus.
Lastly, but not least importantly, be very careful to select the correct AF mode before performing AF fine-tuning. If we select AF-S rather than AF-C mode then it will lead us down the garden path to discover only the true meaning of the word “futility”! Similarly, when using a camera to capture images, it is essential to remain fully alert to the fundamental difference between these distinct modes of operation of the AF servo system.
Thanks, Pete. I will give the process you outlined a try. The only issue with the “optimal” conditions? There aren’t any. Just about every situation we find ourselves in is different than some other. Same for the zoom. If we had one focal length we needed, we wouldn’t need the zoom. ;) Someday, they will have AF by focal length. But I won’t hold my breath on that one…
I actually perform something similar simply by taking photos and chimping in as far as I can. A few tries and you can easily figure out the best setting.
Bob
Bob, I know exactly what you mean regarding “optimal” conditions and I totally agree that, for many of us, “There aren’t any.” This is why the process of AF fine-tuning is impossible to get ‘right’ for our variety of shooting conditions, which is what causes the apparent inconsistency in our fine-tuning attempts; and this can easily lead us to endless frustration.
My technique for AF fine-tuning is the same as yours. It is simple, and for my requirements, it works (on average) better than obsessively faffing around with a lens alignment gauge.
Personally, I’ve never had a client reject one of my images due to: a focus error that is visible only when pixel-peeping the image; the reduction in image sharpness that results when using any of my FX Nikkors at their wide-open aperture, or at f/19 to f/22 when I consider this to be appropriate.
One of my published pictures was a macro shot, captured on an 8 MP compact camera, cropped down to 2 MP, very carefully edited, then up-sampled to meet the minimum requirement stipulated by the publisher. I think the reason why nobody detected what I’d done is because I studied both art and technical drawing prior to studying photography.
Thank you very much indeed for your article and for your replies to the readers. Sincerest best wishes,
Pete
“Those who claim that phase-detect AF uses the full open aperture of the lens are correct only for the lenses that happen to match an aperture window of the AF sensor; for all lenses that don’t match the sensor aperture, their claims are bogus.”
Thanks for that Pete. I have been bogus for a while then.
But I have learned something and will consequently be less bogus from now on.
“Lastly, but not least importantly, be very careful to select the correct AF mode before performing AF fine-tuning. If we select AF-S rather than AF-C mode then it will lead us down the garden path to discover only the true meaning of the word “futility”!
This is interesting as most fine tune instructions advise using single servo mode for fine tuning so that focus locks. On reflection, what you say makes sense in that in continuous mode the system is focussing right up to, and maybe beyond, the moment of shutter release.
I guess I inherently knew that from experience in photographing apparently immobile wildlife. Best results are obtained in continuous focus mode with the chosen focus point on the most importsnt part of the subject (usually the eye) active right up to the point of exposure. Even a slight turn of the head or the slightest movement of the camera caused by breathing can be enough to take the edge off a wide aperture, long lens image.
Betty, Whatever you do, never take any of my technical comments personally. It certainly wasn’t aimed at you because I don’t recall you ever making that claim.
I’m guilty of having made bogus claims. Most people don’t do it on purpose, we just do the best we can with the knowledge we’ve gained. Some of that knowledge will be incorrect because, when we’re learning, it is nigh on impossible to tell if the information is true, partially true, or completely wrong. Most of my digs are aimed more at myself than at anyone else.
I was very surprised to learn that “most fine tune instructions advise using single servo mode for fine tuning so that focus locks.”
Rather than writing a long explanation why I think it is the wrong mode… The inconsistency in AF that I’d been putting up with for a long time led me to the conclusion that AF wasn’t very good, but better than nothing. Even using a tripod, remote release, good light, and a static subject, there were too many out-of-focus shots with some of my lenses and it was nearly impossible to AF fine-tune the lenses that had an obvious front or back bias. My last ditch attempt was to try AF-C mode instead. It has worked very reliably with every lens and camera combination I own so I shall never use single-servo mode again. I was stunned to discover just how good autofocus can be with decent cameras and lenses. I often use it via the AF-ON button and decouple it from the shutter button.
I’m not aware of anyone else having these problems and one of my cameras does work better than the others in single-servo, but not consistently enough for me to trust it. My experience is just anecdotal evidence. I don’t count anecdotes as evidence from anyone, including myself, so I’ll file it under: problem solved, cause unknown.
Pete A
I wasn’t taking offence Pete, I was poking fun at myself!
That’s the trouble with writing, especially online; the nuances of humour and irony are missed and things often taken literally rather than with a pinch of salt.
I regard myself as pretty well informed, but that doesn’t mean I cannot be put in my place from time to time by someone who nows what they are talking about. I am always happy to have my misconceptions corrected because it means learning something new which means my photography benefits. Like you, what irritates me is having to listen to dogma and ‘belief’ which flies in the face of science and evidence.
I will try fine tuning my lenses using continuous AF the next time I get around to carrying out this monumentally tedious, but necessary, exercise.
Hello Betty.
You make some interesting points about the vagaries of AF Micro-Adjustment. Though I grew up on Nikon, and have great admiration for their vast System, having experienced several instances of front/back focus with various lenses and APS-C bodies, and not trusting my 59 year old eyes to be able to consistently achieve optimum focus when doing AF calibration, led me to explore mirrorless systems, which as you know, acquire focus directly off the sensor. I settled on the FujiFilm X-System, with confidence that the image will either be in perfect focus or it won’t; either because of user error or mechanical malfunction. Additionally, I find that the Fujinon XF lenses are superb in sharpness and build quality. That said, I think the Nikon D500 sounds like a superg photographic tool! Thank you.
Hello Steve
As the geat majority of my shooting is wildlife, Nikon and its long telephoto lenses is hard to beat. I use two D800E bodies mated with a 500mm, 70-200mm and 14-24mm (and converters) which pretty much covers my needs. I didn’t upgrade to D810 as I could not see sufficient advantages to warrant the expense. I will wait for the D900 with hopefully the same resolution but a higher frame rate or maybe give the D500 a try as a back up to the D800E. The trouble is, whatever you choose there is always a downside to counter the upside. If you gain something here, you lose something there.
The Fuji system is excellent both as regards build quality and image quality. Every bit as good as Nikon. So excellent in fact, that I bought a Fuji XE-2 to use on those occasions when wildlife is not the target. While the retro look is very attractive, I find retro controls, well, retro. Fiddling with a stiff wheel on the top plate to change shutter speeds and changing apertures on the lens with a ring that is oh so easy to knock off its setting is not my idea of efficient ergonomics. Nevertheless, its charms outweigh its foibles and I like it in spite of its retro deficiences.
The D810 retains much more detail than either the D500 or the D5 if Topaz Denoise is correctly applied, right up to 12,800. Above that, don’t care :^) Higher MP=finer grained noise=more data for the noise reduction software to compute. Not to mention the sensor size.
You must compare sensors of the same generation. ie, actually the D5 and the D500. These DSLRs are in 2016 the best Nikons for High ISO performs. As the D3 and D300 were when they get out at their time. Today, my D7100 posess the same performs as my D3 @6400 iso. The D5, today, have 1 or 2 EV Image quality more than the D500, in high iso. But their sensors begin to the same generation. So, by these considerations, for sensors of the same generation, FX cameras manage better High ISOs than DX cameras. An other advantage of the full format remains a better way to manage Depth of Field.
Philippe,
You are technically correct. How much these improvements mean to most people in the situations they often find themselves in? That’s another matter. DOF is an advantage for FX if you need less of it. For macros? Landscapes? You often need more. And high ISO shooting can be an advantage. The question is “how” important is it relative to the increased costs and weight you incur?
Cameras, like computers, are following a similar technology curve. At some point, you often find that incremental improvements fail to add much in practical terms. Thus, the point and shoot market is quickly evaporating as many people find their smartphones are “good enough” as well as more convenient to use than a dedicated camera.
Bob
Hi Bob, thank you for doing this, it’s very helpful! It’s good to know that the D500 sensor is at least in the same conversation with a relatively modern FX camera. But I’m also curious how the D500 sensor compares to the D7200 sensor. I know that the D500 body is superior with it’s AF and FPS advantages, but some of us may not need that. Do you have any perspective on this?
Young,
I haven’t compared the two, but have seen some credible opinions that the D500 handles color noise much better than the D7200. My impression of looking at the D810 vs. D500 also seems to indicate Nikon did something different with the D500 to improve its color noise handling. The D500 images seem to have a bit less color noise. Again, it is slight, but noticeable. When Nasim does his full review, I am sure we will get a better insight into the tweaks Nikon made to the D500 and how they affected both noise and dynamic range.
Bob
If all that mattered was the ISO performance, then the D500 is fantastic, but when you look at the 100% crop of the images above, there is a very big clear advantage for the D810 detail captured thanks to it’s extra MPs.
When you crop an image, that detail in the eye, doesn’t go away. So for wildlife and sports photos the question would be, does the extra FPS make a big impact? and does the extra reach help you compose your shot better?
If you are after reach maybe the extra detail, and cropping ability of a FF is better to your shooting style. But with some D8xx and D6xx refreshness coming this year, I’ll be waiting to see what gets delivered there, and seeing real-life feedback on the D500 before commiting. Most people are just jumping on the D500 bandwagon because its the latest and greatest, with no knowledge or experience of what they are talking about.
If you are cropping don to DX size, the 810 provides less detail and per square mm it has lower dynamic range than a D500 or D7200. If you shoot the same subject from the same distance with the same lens the D810 provides less detail. In most uses like wedding shots or landscape with slow moving targets and short lenses, the D810 would be preferred, but for applications requiring more reach, it’s not close.
To Bob Vishneski,
Thank you for using your photographic prowess to provide us with an enlightening article. In my following comment I in no way want to take away from the fact that I do enjoy and learn from articles like this. The comment I have is that to be clear about the way one camera renders a shot as opposed to another it it best to keep all of the conditions the same. In this specific comparison, lenses were different to keep the field of view the same. The D810 used a longer lens to closely match the field of view of the D500. While that may be an easy reach in the bag with shorter lenses, it can’t be compared with deciding on buying a long telephoto lenses and bringing that lens into the field for actual use.
I would like to see a review where all the conditions are the same, same lens, same subject distance, ect. , even if shorter lenses are used for the test.
– If you change the focal length and keep the f-stop the same you are changing the size of the entrance pupil. At a specific f-stop, the longer focal length has a larger entrance pupil, please describe how that altered the light reaching the sensor.
– Some readers believe that they will have more detail with the 36Mpixel body, and that’s of course true if you fill the frame but that will seldom happen shooting wildlife or at events where you can’t choose some priority seating. So again, for many purposes, changing the lens is possible but there are cases where you can’t and their is some advantage to the DX sensor.
– Bringing the optimal lens is easy if you can shoot from your seat or right fro you car, but longer lenses have a good deal of weight. Once you are trying to hop a flight keeping your camera and lenses as carry-on or trudging a few miles to get to get your shot, it becomes clear that a higher pixel density has some other advantages not described here.
I won’t claim the D500 is better, just suited better for a few purposes.
Good shooting,
Tony D
Tony,
That’s a good idea. Offset the need to crop an FX picture with its cropped DX counterpart shot with the same lens, same focal length. Will give that one a whirl sometime in the not-so-distant future. It would be nice to turn that 200-500mm into a 300-750mm for wildlife. ;)
Bob
Bob,
I’d like to see that done, changing only one variable is key in making scientific comparisons but that’s not the usual way for DX versus FX. Most comparisons I’ve seen move the FX camera closer to the subject.
I had a look at some of the art you’ve posted, very nice, the hummingbird photos, again very nice, reminded me of a close up DX advantage. Sometimes the minimum focal length of a long zoom only allows you to get only so close to your subject, and that can limit detail, if the framing is still appropriate then with DX there could be more detail. That’s true with today’s Nikon offerings, if they moved an FX body to a higher pixel density, that FX would go from “do most better” solution to a “do it all” solution.
Tony
Interesting article but I think it reflects how far sensors have come rather than DX over FX. A D500 sensor scaled up to FX would likely out do both the D500 and the older D810. For me, the main benefit of DX is full-frame AF coverage. On FX, you have less AF coverage but more scope for AF error due to less depth of field.
In practice, at F1.8, I can’t focus inside my D750’s AF coverage and reframe without shifting the focus plane and getting soft results. Instead, I have to take the shot and acheive my prefered composition through cropping effectively binning pixels I paid for.
But FX has over advantages. Ideally, I’d enjoy both. For photographing my hyper mobile toddler – I’d trade my D750 for the D500. General purpose and landscapes – I’ll keep my D750
Overall – I’m pretty neutral but lens choice inches me towards FX.
“For me, the main benefit of DX is full-frame AF coverage. On FX, you have less AF coverage but more scope for AF error due to less depth of field.”
I am not sure if I understand you correctly, but autofocus always take place at full aperture regardless of what your metered F-stop is and depth of field doesn’t figure in this at all – in fact it is the very shallow depth of field at full aperture that enables autofocus to operate accurately.
“In practice, at F1.8, I can’t focus inside my D750’s AF coverage and reframe without shifting the focus plane and getting soft results. Instead, I have to take the shot and acheive my prefered composition through cropping effectively binning pixels I paid for.”
Again, I am not sure if I understand you, but whatever aperture you have set, the camera will autofocus at full aperture – in this case F1.8. If you are close to your subject, have locked focus and are actually shooting at F1.8, then it is possible that reframing may be enough to throw focus off your subject. At longer distances this is unlikely as depth of field is more likely to be sufficient to mask the error especially when using shorter focal length lenses. (I assume you are using a shorter focal length as F1.8 does not exist for lenses beyond 200mm).
Hi Betty,
I didn’t explain myself too well. Say I want to focus on a subject at the top right of the frame – with my D750 I cannot since the AF points are squeezed into the middle. In the D40 kit lens days, I could get away by framing my subject into the middle, lock focus with a central focus point and then recompose putting my subject back to the edge of the frame and shoot (without changing focus). A 6mpix DX at F3.5 is a forgiving friend indeed.
Doing the same on my D750 is poor practice since recomposing physically changes the distance between my subject and my lens and lens focal planes are seldom straight anyway. You’re only talking a centimeter or two but it’s enough to visibly soften the result. With a D500, I’d not have to recompose my shot to gain focus since the AF points are already where I need them.
Richard, You are technically correct. However, my understanding of art causes me to wonder why anyone on planet Earth would attempt to render a corner of their image as being the sharpest area of their work.
To be fair to Richard, there are situations where one might want to render a subject on the edge of the frame sharp.
I am thinking of a composition where there is an intentionally large negative space and the main subject is deliberately placed in a peripheral position.
In those cases I would personally and place an outermost focus point on the subject and use continuous autofocus to counteract any slight subject movement (assuming the subject is alive!). This is generally enough to get the result I want with perhaps only a small crop in post to tweak the composition.
Doing this does of course require the use of a top quality prime lens if image quality is critical. For instance with a 500mm ED Nikkor at F5.6 and a decent shutter speed, I am hard pressed to see, for all practical purposes, any difference in resolution between centre and edge.
I understand your dilemma well when using the ‘lock focus and recompose’ technique.
Unfortunately there are situations where there is no solution – and this is one of them.
You might mitigate the problem by using a peripheral focus point rather than the central one, but other than that you are stuck with cropping after the fact. C’est la vie.
Incidentally, with DX the focus error (if there is one) is the same, it’s just the resolution is too poor to show it. As ever, high resolution has its pros and cons. Pro – when its good, it’s very good. Con – when it’s bad, there is no hiding place.
My real query was your apparent misunderstanding of how autofocus works – always at full aperture irrespective of F-stop set.
Hi Betty,
I have a D lens so I’m aware of full aperture by default when focusing (and indeed, while the lens is idle).
Pete – the far right was an extreme used it illustrate my point. FX AF coverage is equivelent to the frame size of DX and as such; FX has less than 50% AF coverage accross the screen. I don’t have to wander too far off center to loose coverage.
You don’t need to agree but that’s why, I, personally, speaking just for myself, like DX.
Richard
“On FX, you have less AF coverage but more scope for AF error due to less depth of field.”
You may understand, but your statement implied you didn’t. I was led astray.
On DX vs FX focus point coverage, you have a point.
However, sacrificing half your pixels for a modest increase in focussing convenience seems counter to common sense, but is of course, a personal choice.
Also, if one wants a moving subject to be relatively large in the frame, (who doesn’t?) keeping that subject in the frame is much more difficult on DX than FX. And while focussing may be more certain, once lost it is much more difficult to reaquire whereas on FX the subject is still, as like as not, in frame and can be refocussed relatively easily.
Great review Bob, very thorough and interesting. I go to Flickr and search the most popular images under d7000, d7100, 7dii, 7d & even the d300 & 60d. Find the ones I like & check the settings to learn what works & the lenses used. If the images are better than mine, time to think about lenses, technique, lighting & processing first before I dish out $$$$ on a new body.
Thanks, David. It is just a preview to Nasim’s more grueling tests the D500 will undergo. I always marvel at the wonderful photos captured with the most common of equipment, proving that creativity, vision, and resourcefulness are more important than the detailed specs of our gear.
Bob
Checking the settings and lenses is next to useless.
Any competent photographer knows the capabilities of a particular lens and the settings used are context specific.
If the images are better it’s because, as Bob says, the photographer’s creativity, vision and resourcefullness are better, not because a particular lens or setting was used.
Checking technical data may help with plagiarism but not with originality.
“On FX, you have less AF coverage but more scope for AF error due to less depth of field.”
You may understand, but your statement implied you didn’t. I was led astray.
On DX vs FX focus point coverage, you have a point.
However, sacrificing half your pixels for a modest increase in focussing convenience seems counter to common sense, but is of course, a personal choice.
Also, if one wants a moving subject to be relatively large in the frame, (who doesn’t?) keeping that subject in the frame is much more difficult on DX than FX. And while focussing may be more certain, once lost it is much more difficult to reaquire whereas on FX the subject is still, as like as not, in frame and can be refocussed relatively easily.
This is my reply to comment 15.2.4.2.1.1.1.1.1.7 by Chip Jones.
Chip, Thank you for your reply.
The first thing I need to emphasise is going to seem like pedantic nitpicking, but science wouldn’t be useful if it wasn’t pedantically specific. You quoted me as stating “a lower megapixel camera can never attain the printing size available from a camera that has more megapixels”, which is what *you* are claiming, but it is not what I actually stated. You quoted me out of context by omitting the rest of the sentence which sets its context: “, when using the same DPI.” Even this is misleading, I should’ve written “, when using the same DPI combined with the unscaled resolution of each camera.” because I think this makes it very clear that the two of us are in agreement on this point. Yes, the JPEGs from a D810 will indeed produce larger prints than will any lower resolution camera when using the same DPI for each. I’m fairly sure that this fundamental point is so well known that it didn’t need stating in Bob’s article, or in any other Photography Life article. Notwithstanding, let’s delve into its technical implications because they are important at a fundamental level. We need to start in the analog domain of the real world before we talk about specific aspects of the discretized sampled domain of digital imaging.
THE ANALOG DOMAIN OF HUMAN VISION AND IMAGING
Using film, we’ve experienced the results of image enlargement for printing. Consider two prints made from the same very high quality original negative: print A is 60×40 inches; print B is 30×20 inches. Pin them side-by-side on a board and inspect them closely. Per unit (inch, millimetre, or arcminute of view) of the observation region, print A will have half the resolution (in cycles per unit) of B and the film grain will be double the diameter of B. Therefore, per unit of inspection region, in a corresponding region of the two prints, print A has much lower image quality than print B. In other words, the limitation of the taking lens resolution, the effects of diffraction, the film grain, and other imperfections all worsen, per unit of observation, as the print size increases. The only thing that remains the same is the imperfections and limitations of the printing paper.
If we rearrange these prints such that we view print A from, say, 60 inches and print B from half that distance, 30 inches, they will look *identical* because they both subtend the same angle of view at our eyes. The resolution, the diffraction, the film grain, etc, will be identical to each and every observer who views print A from double the distance of print B. The only difference that could possibly be seen between the two prints is imperfections in the printing paper (more noticeable at a closer distance) and variations in the room lighting that is illuminating the prints.
Fundamental points:
1. The image quality of an image is limited by these laws of optical physics: lens resolution, diffraction, photon shot noise (see Item 8.)
2. The print quality, per unit of observation, worsens as the print size is increased because enlargement magnifies the effects in Item 1.
3. The overall quality of a print is irrespective of the print size, other than the limitations of the paper.
4. The observed quality of a printed image depends not on its physical dimensions, but on the angle of view that it subtends at the eyes of the viewer. NB: The maximum comfortable diagonal angle of view is within the limit of our visual field of view: circa 55 degrees, which corresponds to viewing a print from a distance no closer than the diagonal of the print.
5. Depth of field is a subjective, qualitative, derivative effect that varies with the overall imaging scale: it is high at small angles of view of the print; and low at large angles of view. NB: an image does *not* possess a depth of field attribute, despite the widespread nature of this popular myth.
6. The contrast sensitivity of human vision peaks in the region of 5 to 7 cycles per degree, and reduces to zero (the limit of resolution) at around 30 cycles per degree for individuals that have 20/20 vision. It drops to one tenth of its peak sensitivity at circa 18 cycles per degree.
7. Sharpness is a subjective, qualitative, derivative resulting from a complex combination of acutance (the differential of contrast) and resolution. Therefore, sharpness, by definition, varies with the angle of view subtended by the print. More importantly for most images, the objects in the scene which we notice to be the sharpest, change dramatically with changes in the angle of view subtended by the print.
8. Light is a quantum entity, therefore it is a discretized, non-analog, non-linear, entity that imposes a finite boundary on what is, and what is not, theoretically achievable in low light photography — irrespective of both the camera format and the imaging system technology. NB: I’m fully aware of the caveats that apply to this statement, but these are far beyond the scope of this discussion, and they are irrelevant to it at this point in time.
From the above it is, I hope, abundantly clear that the subjective quality of photographs — which is the only thing that matters to the viewers — has nothing whatsoever to do with the imaging format of the camera, minor caveats aside. It depends entirely on the skills of the photographer. By far the most important skill to master is the ability to thoroughly understand the requirements of, and the viewing conditions of, our intended viewers (clients) *before* attempting to set the camera controls, and long before pressing the shutter button to captures the image which we intend our audience to view.
The reason why large format film, when used in good light, can sometimes/often, but definitely not always, produce better print quality than small format film is due to the non-linear scaling attributes of film chemistry. In low light, small format film — when used with format-equivalent camera settings — will always render better image quality than large format film due to the inherent reciprocity failure of chemical film emulsions. This is also far beyond the scope of Bob’s article, but I’ve mentioned it because it is very important to photographers who use film.
THE DISCRETIZED SAMPLED DOMAIN OF DIGITAL IMAGING
In the context of this domain, I shall limit my reply to addressing your specific question: “How is it possible that the larger D810 print will look worse — per square inch of the print — than the D500 if the images from each camera were printed at 300 DPI? I’d love to hear an explanation on that one.”
The short answer is: I have more than adequately answered your question in the above. However, this short answer could easily be interpreted to be arrogant and condescending; a very easy cop-out reply from a person whom wishes to conceal their dire lack of explanatory power and explanatory depth. In other words, my answer would display the hallmarks of an Internet troll.
Let’s suppose that we have perfect digital sensors capable of achieving 100% quantum efficiency in each of their pixels (not a totally outlandish supposition with modern sensor technology) and that even the smallest format cameras have one trillion pixels. The size of print that we could produce from them, at 300 DPI, would be gargantuan. What would we see (perceive) in these gargantuan prints if we carefully inspected them at the frequently used viewing distance of 25 cm, 10 inches? This is what I think that we would subjectively perceive:
1. Close to zero resolution due to diffraction (let alone the additional blur caused by lens aberrations), and a non existent depth of field.
2. The countless number of black dots resulting from the simple fact that, even in full sunlight, there aren’t enough reflected photons from the scene, which have to pass through our lens entrance pupil, to populate each and every one of the trillions of pixels during the shutter opening time that we need to use in order to avoid motion blur in our image.
Having more pixels does definitely not guarantee obtaining either improved image quality or the ability to produce larger prints of the same quality. The vast majority of modern printers do *not* print at a native 300 DPI; they resample the submitted image to thousands of DPI — 4800 DPI is not uncommon.
SUMARY
The 300 DPI printing meme is nothing other than a meme. It abjectly fails to take into account the viewing conditions of the intended audience of the printed [or otherwise rendered] image. It abjectly fails to take into account the scaling bound imposed by photon shot noise — commonly, but unscientifically, referred to as “high ISO photography”. It also abjectly fails to take into account the inherently non-linear frequency domain mappings that inescapably occur between the analog domain and the sampled digital domain, and vice versa: Digital Signal Processing 101 FFS.
NB: The practical applications of objective ISO sensitivity values are entirely camera format dependent by definition. Chip, This is the only factual point of the article that *you* totally failed to spot. Your continued 300 DPI based arguments are irritating time-wasting red herrings / non sequiturs.
When we compare Bob’s cropped 12,800 ISO images — which he captured using the same object space scaling and he presented to us using the same image space scaling — it is obvious to many viewers that, per square inch of the presented images, the D500 exhibits usefully reduced chroma noise at the expense of a very small reduction in resolution of Svetlana’s eyelashes.
If you were to print the images from both cameras at 300 DPI, then inspect the prints from the same viewing distance, the D810 print would indeed be noticeably larger. It would also have a noticeably higher level of visible chroma noise, and next to zero increase in resolution of Svetlana’s eyelashes.
I previously stated “I very much doubt that you would ‘love to hear’ the technical explanation”. I sincerely hope that my doubts were, and still are, unfounded.
I shall leave you to very carefully consider your next reply before you post it. You are the one whom initiated your accusations. You are the one whom perpetuates your assertions, despite the many replies from the author of the article and from myself. Epistemic logic, the same core logic that underpins the scientific method and critical thinking skills, makes it inescapably clear that the burden of proof for a claim belongs to the person(s) making the claim. Neither the author of the article nor myself, nor anyone else other than you, are under any obligation whatsoever to refute any of your claims and assertions.
Taking into consideration the fact that you have thus far failed to provide any verifiable empirical evidence for your claims and assertions, I shall remind you and the readers of Hitchens’s crucially important epistemological razor that addresses who owns the burden of proof: “What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.”
Bob Vishneski backed his article using clearly visible empirical evidence (his images). Your accusatory comments are clearly devoid of evidence. No insult intended; facts do not have emotions.
HI all
To download dng files created with the D500, visit Jared Polin site. I uploaded the files in LR 6 and I am amazed by the quality this DX camera can do at high iso.
Hi Bob, Thank you for the article. I am definitely an enthusiastic amateur. And primarily on,y shoot wildlife. In Africa. I used to have a d7000 and d700 and my lens combination was the 200-400 f4 and the 70-200 f 2.8. Once in a while I need the 50 mm when animals get too close! After a robbery, (yes, not nice!) and thanks to a long and very helpful discussion with Nasim, I now have a d750, a 200-400 (I had to replace that!) and my 50 mm. I am looking for a second body and this seems very good for longer reach and birds. Do you have any advice for me? Should I stick to fx? D810, in that case? All my lenses are fx. So that is not an issue.
My current back up kit is the Olympus omd e1 with the 12-40 and 40-150. I must admit I love the less weight and occasionally I have been able to shoot birds in flight with greater accuracy because the Olympus locks focus faster than the 200-400. But I am not convince that it gives better pictures once the Nikon has acquired focus! It’s a very hard choice to make for someone who has problematic and painful joints!
While it’s a great set up, I am not convinced yet to give up the Nikon. So the search for a second body! I do not like to swap lenses in the bush and as I just discovered there is often no time … And thus lost opportunities. Can you advise please? And Nasim?
Thank-you Mr.Vishneski. Quite an excellent and useful short comparison.
Young photographers buying their first serious camera would really be “laughing” with the D500.
Been shooting every day for the last week with my D500 and frankly it is absolutely amazing.I sold my D800 as it was too slow, buffered out and was incredibly noisy.Then sold my D7100 as the autofocus was too slow and the buffer non existent With the D500 you can literally take shots as you walk around, without even needing to stop.Not something I’d normally do but just did it as a test.Took a snapshot of a little Pademelon in a rainforest at 18,000 ISO and had it Explored in Flickr. I found that the D7100 was good up to ISO 3200, the D800 to 6,400 whilst the D500 is certainly perfectly fine at ISO 18,000.
I did try to wade through the bulk of what came before here but frankly, if you haven’t used a D500 then perhaps you really shouldn’t be commenting.
The Flickr shot was just an ISO demo btw, not intended as a serious image of any real worth.
Simon, you’re completely correct. I cannot believe how good my new D500 is, and I’ve had every Nikon sports body since the F5. The AF even makes what might have been considered dodgy AF lenses good. If Nikon drop the D750 sensor into this body and get the FPS up to 9-10 for the next full frame (D760/D900), DSLRs will basically have gone as far as they need to (!).
The question is what lenses are capable to focus fast enough. The 70-200 is not ideal for me, but nothing else comes to my mind. Nothing like a Canon 135mm fix.
Would pairing the Sigma art lenses be a good option if I were to buy the D500?
I already have the 18-35 f1.8 and thinking of getting the 50-100mm f1.8
Just received my Nikon D500. For my use, it’s an instant classic.
I discovered something interesting that I like for wildlife shooting – “manual” with auto-ISO. Of course, I understand this is not manual in the true sense of the word, but it seems very useful and I am going to use it often. It works as you expect. You select the shutter speed and aperture and the camera adjusts the ISO to give “correct” exposure. For BIF, it works great so far. Give it a try.
Note that I don’t recommend this for most scenarios. Like all “auto” modes, you may not get what you want and you need to know how to take control!
I know you are an experienced photographer and so perhaps know this, but it should be mentioned that manual + ISO auto exposure will not work for birds in flight against the sky without a healthy dose of compensation. Without compensation the result will be severe underexposure in most cases – and the paler the bird and the brighter the sky, the worse the underexposure.
My approach with auto ISO is:
1. Meter off the background/suitable mid-tone and lock the exposure.
2. Meter off the sky and apply +2 stops exposure compensation.
Then in both cases, shoot a couple of test shots, check the histogram and apply further +/_adjustments until the histogram is pushed as far to the right as possible short of highlight clipping and/or to the point where RGB ‘blinkies’ just disappear.
A predominantly white bird against a pale, bright sky could need as much as 3 stops extra exposure.
The main advantage of manual + auto ISO is that control of aperture and shutter speed is absolute – but at the expense of additional noise.
Hi Sceptical,
Just sharing some love on the D500 after two weeks use: Just how good is the AF? I can’t seem to miss with Group. Just how good is the handling? Don’t think I’ll even need the grip. Just how good is the bottomless buffer? Metering and Dynamic Range are also stellar. Even the shutter noise is relatively quiet rather than clackety. This camera doesn’t just replace the D300s, it replaces the D700 and probably D4s too. Big smile!
I really really want an updated 180mm F2.8 now please Nikon!
BTW, Manual mode with auto-ISO is the standard approach for most Pros I know.
Hi Burghclerebilly
” This camera doesn’t just replace the D300s, it replaces the D700 and probably D4s too”
Glad you are in love with your D500 but you must not be carried away. This camera is quite an achievement but for image quality it does not match the best of the FX cameras.
Just a reminder
DXOMARKS.com just rated lately the D500 with a score of 83, the same score as the old D7100, while the D7200 has a rating of 87. The low-light iso for sports rated at 1324 iso, while the D700 is 2303 iso, and the old D7100 at 1256 iso The D750 has a sport (low-light) iso of 2956 iso. Nikon D4 sports 2965 iso; Nikon D4s a better 2374 iso.
This is only to remind FX has about 1 stop less noise than any DX camera, the D500 is a perfect example.
DR for a few cameras (DXOMARKS.com)
D4s 13.3 Evs
D4 13.1
D750 14.5
D7100 13.7
D700 12.2
D500 14
D7200 14.6
The D500 at high iso has a better DR than the D7200 for instance at 6400 about 0.4 Ev, and at 12800 iso about 0.75 Ev.
Where the D500 shine is it has the best AF of all the above cameras, and its buffer (200 raws )is unbelievable , with 10fps, also its native 51200 iso , but if you are a landscape or portrait photographer such as the D700 was specialized for the D500 is not the best camera to buy.
regards
Thanks for the reply Luc.
I’m not fully conversant with how DXO do their calculations, but I believe they evaluate just the sensor performance as opposed to the overall camera, which my comments relate to. To avoid confusion, I would suggest DXO remove the term ‘Sports’ from their ISO testing since the main features for sport photography are FPS, AF and all-weather handling, which I don’t believe they test, and the D500 was designed for and clearly excels in. For landscape / portrait and similar, Nikon have already built the D810 to be the professional solution.
Best.
DxO does just test the sensor, so Sport refers to disciplines requiring high ISO performance. It’s a methodology they have used for some time. They don’t evaluate any other aspects of the camera. DxO is a software company and they use the sensor data understand how raw files should be processed.
The whole idea of DxO is comparability. I use the measurements in a good bit of detail to understand likely performance. Bill Claff uses a similar but slightly different methodology in his work with Photographic Dynamic Range.
Here is an excellent video review of the D500 by Steve Perry. It is done from a wildlife photographer’s perspective.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ComPpr0bniM
Mac
As I expected this DX camera does only have slightly better noise performance than the D7200, and at -1 stop from an FX camera such as the D750. This is a camera for wildlife, with a wonderfull AF & buffer. Here in canada it is sold at 2800$ (body) plus 15% taxes.
On the video important commentaries:
comparison between the D500 vs D7200 at 21:31 min
D500 vs Full frame body at 22:17 min
Yes, that is what I expected as well. Others thought there would be a huge increase in noise performance compared to the D7200, which made no sense given current Nikon sensor technology. Wishful thinking on their part, I guess. Still a heck of a camera, though. I’m probably going to rent one so I can give it a try and to see how the D500’s AF compares to my D4’s.
Thanks for giving the relevant time stamps, Luc.
Mac
Bob, as always I think this is a very good review and the pictures demonstrate the quality of the D500. Recently, I decided to semi-retire from my professional photography career. I still have several clients but am not doing all the traveling needed before. I had to evaluate my equipment inventory and would like to share with you my thoughts. I had been using a D-4, three D-800e then switched to the D-810’s. Also I used the D750 and sold off two of the D7100’s and my D-800e’s. Now since I have completely become used to the D-750 at any ISO, I sold off the D-810’s but kept one D7100 to convert to IR. My work inventory consists of three D750’s one D-7100 and a small variety of DX lenses as well as many FX lenses. Should I decide to go with a D-500 I’m sure I would still use my FX lenses with that camera as well. I have had very good results with high ISO and the D-750 of course there is some post that need to be done. What is your thought about the high ISO capabilities and the D-750 or have you not had any experience with this camera.
Thanks Uncle Mikey,
The D500 won’t match the D750 on the noise front, but you will have to weigh the pros/cons of the pair in light of your particularly needs. If low-light capabilities are your primary consideration, FX still wins the day, but the D500 narrows the gap, at least for the needs of many people. FX lenses on a DX camera are a bit of overkill, particularly in the 24-105mm range. The 16-80mm is a sweet lens and much lighter than its FX equivalents.
Bob
Bob, this is what I expected. Took me a long time to switch from film to digital. Stayed with the Nikon F-4 for years after the new editions came out. Think I’ll stay with the D-750 as I like the simplicity of the camera. I mostly shoot in manual anyway so all the fancy buttons aren’t important to me. Thanks for the reply.
Bob, on a further note as I’m reading this thread I notice a lot of the members here are really in love with the new D-500. I wish I could have said the same thing. I did like my D-7100 but realized it would never replace my D-800 series or D4s cameras. However, after extensive use of the D-750, an “enthusiast” camera, (LOL) and basically retiring from my medical and criminalist work, I’ve been working with several high end wedding photographers in the Virginia area. I do the social shooting. The basic kit has become, for the Nikon shooter anyway, D-810, for the larger portrait orders and the D-750 for everything else. I shoot the D-750 at auto ISO in manual and seldom have to use any of my SB-910’s or Bolt bare bulb units. I’ve worked as high as 9000 ISO and still get good captures that the booking photographer can sell of his site in 5×7, 8×10, or 11×14 with little or no noise post. I did rent the D-500 to play with it but since I don’t need the million AF points, nor do I do much sports or birds in flight I don’t need the 200 continuous capture capability of that tool. With the D-750, when I need to, I can get 10-13 continuous frames and if I wait about a second and a half 7 more. For a journalist, that is enough. When a new body comes out as suggested (D760/D900), it would really have to be something for me to switch from my D-750’s.
Mike,
Most DSLRs today are better than most photographers – and I include myself in that list. It is just a matter of being realistic about your needs and finding the right tool within your budget for the job. I suspect the D500 is more than enough for all but those who constantly find themselves in low light situations. In the scheme the photography crowds, that is probably a small percentage of the population.
Some of my best photos have been taken with 10MP and 12MP cameras. No one ever asks how well those cameras hold up in low light or how many focus points they have. ;)
Bob
On recent trips to the Pantanal and Falklands I took a D4s and a D610. Tomorrow, I’m ordering a D500 which I’ll use as my 2nd camera in place of the D610 on nature trips. In Sept., I’m going to the Badlands and I’ll use the D610 for landscapes and there’s a good chance I’ll take the D500 for wildlife. I’ll be shooting a lot from a car and can use my 200 to 500 lens which will be 300 to 750 on the D500. I didn’t take that lens to the Falklands or the Pantenal as it’s too heavy for those conditions (lots of walking in the Falklands and hand holding in a boat in the Pantanal plus lots of walking). With the lenses that I have, using a full frame and a “c” sensor gives me a lot of flexibility.
Bob, I couldn’t agree more. One award winning photo I made some years ago of my cat Duchess was made with the Nikon D-40. After slithering around the floor for over an hour I was finally able to get her into the position I wanted for the image I had in mind. Taken with the Nikon D-40 and Nikon 18-200mm DX. Today, I’m sorry I sold that camera but it is still in use with the young person that bought it. I still have the lens and use it with my D-7100.
One of the hardest concepts for young photographers to accept is the equipment we own are only tools. Not unlike the carpenters tools or the plumbers tools, each one we have only makes some part of our job easier. In the past several years I have been transitioning from flash units to LED’s. Now manufacturers are making dedicated modifiers for these different configurations and the new technology in batteries make them completely portable. They don’t service all the time, especially outdoors when trying to overcome the sun but I’ve done many outdoor portrait shoots with them and I love them. (Note: I hate carrying all the sand bags.)
Hello Bob – great article along with various comments!:)
I have spent my career in technology and have been shooting photos since the mid-90s earning my way through college as a wedding photographer. I have shot with many different cameras and understand extreme technical difference that would easily bore most:). You are absolutely correct – some of my best shots were taken with digital cameras that pale by today’s technology … nobody asked about technical specifications, etc. Everyone who has viewed my photos simply stated – great shot, awesome, etc.
True, technology helps but at some point extreme photo buffs will experience diminishing returns. Hardware is starting to far outpace the needs for basic viewer consumption. People/Clients/Viewers rarely print photos … they carry photos around on their electronic devices (smartphones, tablets, etc.). Nobody needs a huge photo to show friends and family via portable devices.
Photography is more about the photographer … the artistic interpretation and composition make the image pop – not the camera IMO.
Bob,
You stated twice that you used a 24-105 on your D810. I didn’t think Nikon made a 24-105. It does I think make a 25-85 FX lens and also a 24-120 FX, but I know of no 24-105 FX lens, nor DX for that matter. Did you actually mean a 24-120?
Bama 44,
Bob stated in his article: “in favor of the Sigma 24-105mm f/4”. Please also read the comments above numbered 14.
My bad. I must have skimmed the article and missed that, and didn’t read each and every comment.
I used my Nikon D500 for the 1st time today. I was extremely surprised to find that in high continuous shutter speed the camera is very quiet.. My D4s is extremely noisey.
Coming late to the party with three comments:
1) I shoot sports primarily tight, so I didn’t have a lot of detail like a grassy field and went I had to “downsize” due to business decline I kept the D800, because even in 8×10 prints with minimal cropping I could see a difference.
2) I had an image I shot with a D1x at above 400 ISO and that I cropped a 24X36 horizontal out of a vertical frame(equiv. size 36×54) that looked good enough for my dealer to have it as a display print for what an Epson 7600 could do.
3) Used to shoot for a national magazine, and one week they ran a two-page spread of a great photo that was soft(not sharp but soft). The photographers were discussing the merits of content vs image quality, and so we asked one of the photographer’s assistants’ what they thought. They didn’t even notice the technical quality.
My takeaway is that the most important thing is to capture the moment. To me, great image quality is irrelevant if the camera is too big for you to carry, gets in your way when trying to take photos, and doesn’t get photos in focus and properly exposed. For this reason, I am giving the D500 as serious look as I believe the improved AF it offers will allow me to get better content, which is more important TO ME than the better IQ I believe the D800 offers.
My second observation is that keeping a camera long enough to know how to set it for optimal capture and then knowing how to post process the images it produces is key. I used to be able to get good 11X14 prints from a 7D at 6400 ISO, but it took me days of fiddling to reach this point(I had to play with both the way the image was captured in the camera and then various methods of post on each capture method)
In the end, it comes down to individual preference. If you will only be happy with images with the highest IQ possible and are willing to “lose” a lot of images in this pursuit, a D800 or equivalent is the way to go with high performing glass. If capturing the moment is most important I think the D500 is a great choice as it provides superb AF at a reasonable price and will provide great IQ, albeit not the “best.” Regardless of your choice, I think many cameras can provide much better results if you take the time to learn how to optimize their capture and post settings(Note: even cameras by the same manufacturer require different post methods)
Bob,
Better late than never. ;) I wholeheartedly agree that many of us (alas, I am guilty as well!) focus too much on lens and camera details. Zooming in at 300% might be an interesting exercise but only we gearheads do such things. As you point out, most “reasonable” people are far more interested in the overall composition, subject, and mood of the photo.
Either one of these cameras is so far beyond the options we had just a few years ago, and probably more camera than most of us truly need and can take advantage of.
Bob