The Need for a Universal RAW Format

With so many new cameras being released each year that allow capturing images in RAW format using different compression levels, bit-rates and other proprietary data, it is becoming increasingly difficult for post-processing software to keep up with all the changes and provide full support for RAW formats. Although camera manufacturers have been bundling their own image converters, such tools are often underdeveloped, buggy and lack the necessary features to be able to rely on them for post-processing images. Despite the fact that some post-processing software tools as Adobe Lightroom and Capture One provide frequent updates to support new cameras, it is getting practically impossible to provide full support for every new camera and RAW format features. It is time for camera manufacturers to come up with a single universal RAW format that can be easily supported by all post-processing software and we as consumers need to push camera manufacturers to adopt this format.
I just came back from a two-week trip to Israel and for the past few days, I have been struggling with the several thousand RAW images from the Fujifilm GFX 50S that I used during the trip. First of all, my laptop struggled so much with post-processing images in Lightroom, that I gave up and decided to do everything on my high-end desktop. After arriving home, I started the image culling process using FastRawViewer and once I deleted a bunch of images, I started the image import process. The images were imported pretty quickly, but since I knew that I would most likely want to look at the image detail of some images, I thought it would be a good idea to generate 1:1 previews in Lightroom. I started the preview generation process before going to bed and thought that by the time I wake up the next morning, the previews would be ready. I was wrong – it has been two days now and Lightroom is still struggling with the process. Lightroom is eating up 15 GB of RAM and 20% of the CPU during the image preview generation process and it still has approximately 30% to go, which is another day! I have attempted to stop and restart the process, rebooted my machine and nothing seems to be helping – Lightroom is simply inefficient when working with the Fuji GFX 50S files, even on a high-end desktop machine. Frustrated with the outcome, I decided to give Capture One 10 Pro a try, only to discover that Capture One does not even support files from the GFX 50S. And when I went back and tried to import some of my photos from 2016, I discovered that Capture One 10 Pro does not support a number of RAW file formats, including pixel-shift RAW files from the Pentax K-1. The same with DxO Optics Pro, which has zero support for some RAW file formats such as Fuji’s X-Trans.
Considering that Lightroom, Capture One and DxO are the most popular post-processing tools on the market today, it is frustrating to see how poorly they support RAW images from some of the most popular cameras on the market. Having been frustrated with Lightroom’s poor handling of RAW images in the past, I have been looking for an alternative way to convert images, but none of the methods seem to offer a solid solution. And let’s not forget that most operating systems cannot read RAW files either, making it difficult to even see what is in an image folder without using a third party tool…
Converting RAW files to TIFF format is not an option, because TIFF files are flat, which means that the editing headroom is already pretty shallow. In addition, TIFF files take up too much space, making them impractical when dealing with thousands of images. Adobe’s DNG format might sound like a solution, but it is not fully supported by all post-processing software, it takes time to convert images and it is known to strip out some of the proprietary EXIF data that is embedded by the camera. I stopped converting RAW files to DNG format a while ago for these and other reasons, as explained in this article. In short, there is no good option today to deal with all the RAW formats. Given the fact that camera manufactures do not seem to give a damn about this issue, we have a pretty big problem with post-processing software developers digging into RAW files, reverse-engineering some of the proprietary data and extracting what they need. As a result, we have partial support for RAW files and varying degrees of post-processing headroom in different software tools.
Since RAW files are only getting more complex with so many options (lossy-compressed, lossless-compressed, uncompressed, 12, 14 and 16 bit data, pixel-shift and other proprietary data), I do not see how it will be possible to continue this RAW format insanity. It is time for camera manufacturers to come up with a single file standard that will provide all the necessary support for RAW files from every camera. For a while, many of us thought that Adobe’s DNG format would become such a standard, but after so many years, it has clearly failed to accomplish this task – only a select few camera manufacturers provide an option in their cameras to save RAW images in DNG format today.
I know that the photography community does not care if DNG or some other format becomes the standard – as long as there is one universal format that works in every camera and post-processing tool, we will be happy! If camera manufacturers do not want to standardize on Adobe’s DNG for whatever reason, they should either come up with a universal format and agree on its use, or engage the open source community to create a universal format. No matter what route we go, it should be a fully open format that is clearly defined, similar to some of the ISO standards we deal with today. This way, it will be easy for all operating systems, post-processing tools and cameras to provide full support for the new universal RAW format.
Personally, I am sick and tired of the constant headaches we as end users have to deal with when working with RAW images. I should not have to change my post-processing tool of choice just because some other tool does a better job at handling RAW files (Fuji X-Trans anyone?). I should not have to wait for my post-processing software to be updated to support my newly purchased camera. I should not have to buy and install multiple post-processing software packages on my computer to handle different cameras or file formats. The world is moving towards simplicity and there is a reason why smartphones and easy to use apps are taking over. If camera manufacturers do not come up with simpler ways to use and store data from their cameras, their sales will only continue to suffer…
What do you think? Please share your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below!
Comments
“Given the fact that camera manufactures do not seem to give a damn about this issue”
Nailed it!
Tor, which is sad! I really hope that one day they will understand that they can do something to benefit the customer, not just their quarter end profits…
I totally agree! Even though I’m a beginner in the RAW universe, I am already frustrated by not being able to get the most out of my Nikon high ISO images in Lightroom and haven’t been able to figure out what other converter would do better and into which file format that should be saved so I can process in either LR or PS. I tried using Nikon’s NX-D, saved to tiff & ended up with a messy result when loaded into LR.
Charlotte, that’s the frustration many photographers go through. So many tools out there and they all have challenges with RAW images. If we had a universal RAW format, we would not be dealing with all the headaches we deal with today.
Totally agree! I had to struggle with only 6 images from GFX 50S taken during a short try with the camera. Lightroom seemed to recognize the camera and the lens but the support was clearly worse than my old D800.
Barkin, now imagine trying to stitch together a 2 row panorama with the GFX 50S :) I have a few of those from the last trip to Israel!
I went overboard in my Grand Canyon trip and got pano with 15 images. Processing has been a nightmare so far …
Great idea, but my guess is that this will never happen. If Nikon or Canon or Sony images were saved to a univerasl, open source raw format, wouldn’t that allow someone to reveal what the camera manufacturers are or are not doing to the “raw” images? My understanding is that all of these companies actually process their raw images to a small degree, even though they shouldn’t. They wouldn’t want this processing revealed.
Excellent points, Nasim. I’m really surprised that digital photography has come so far in such a short period, yet, to date, no one seems to have taken up the challenge of developing a uniform RAW standard. That it is needed and should be done seems perfectly obvious, at least to most photographers, I should think. I’m with you in hoping that one of the manufacturers will elect to pick up the challenge and run with it. First one there gets to call most of the shots and thereby lead the way. But surely a consensus could be reached among the respective manufacturers fairly quickly. Yes, I think a RAW standard would benefit the entire industry from camera makers to end users everywhere. Thanks.
Your words are gospel. I wonder in 10 years what the situation will be. If software will drop old cameras. Also Adobe reverse engineering is not as good as a starting point t compared to jpg previews.
I think if camera companies use proprietary metadata in their raw files they do not show interest in an open raw file format.
Dng conversion may be a lesser evil than deprecation of old raw file formats. But then you’ll be locked out of the manifacturer’s software. But I feel these days camera makers are not interested anymore in pushing their own software.
Open raw format should be the way to go.
You are preaching to the choir. In the USA we can not even get the elected politicians to work together for ALL the people they represent so how in the devil would we ever get Nikon, Canon, Fugi, Sony, etc. to come together and agree on a standard. In fact none of them (in my opinion) provide an adequate processing software to process the files of their respective cameras. It almost make one think about going back to film.
Please shut the digital door behind you when you enter the film room :)
I totally agree, considering how fast new cameras and lens are coming out and the software manufactures seeming always behind with all the new gear it would be a benefit to the consumer as well as the equipment and software manufactures. Not sure if you could get all interested parties in the same room but if you were able to please lock the door until they came out with a single format.
What’s the benefit to the manufacturer? You make several good and important points, from the users perspective. But that’s not where the decision lies. Come up with a benefit for the manufacturers and you might solve the problem.
Michael, more camera sales! If cameras are simpler and the post-processing tools get simpler to use, it will only benefit the manufacturers.
I have started to use Iridient Transformer to convert my fuji XT2 files to dng, no complaints so far, better then ACR with its problems.
MichaelMichael
So you are complaining because the world does not accommodate you? You cannot expect one tool to solve all your problems, there are other programmes that might be better than Lightroom, use them instead.
Just my opinion…
I do not want the world to accommodate me. I want a tool that works well with all the file formats. I don’t just use Lightroom – I also use Capture One and DxO and all three have big problems with RAW file formats.
Nasim, please tell us the three biggest problems common to to the three RAW converters you use.
You’re right!
The way of Lightroom handling RAW files is why I shoot weddings with a D750 instead of my D810. Duh.
Hi, Nasim,
Nice article and I feel your pain.
Nevertheless, I do not think that the situation is going to improve anytime soon. As you have already said, the photography market is already saturated. It is saturated with cameras, and it is saturated with post-processing software. To keep themselves alive, they need to offer something of their own brand that is better than the other brands. To support my opinion, please take a look at the office and word processing software. MS Word is clearly inadequate for anything larger than 10 pages. Professional writers do not use MS Word. There are many other word editors but they are not on the same page of the supporting formats. This is another tower of Babel.
I may sound pessimistic but the RAW format compatibility issue is only going to get worse.
Sorry.
Val
This sounds like an engineering nightmare that would only hinder technical growth on the side of camera manufacturers.
Fully disagree. Nothing stops manufacturers from implementing a different RAW format like DNG. Some, like Pentax and Sigma are already doing it…
Because their converters suck terribly and they had to deal with customers walking away from their exotic formats. Not to forget Leica. DNG became for some reason the last hope for manufacturers who only have limited knowledge and manpower to make work their genuine, proprietary stuff.
But I fully understand the camera manufacturers not to use DNG and become slaves of an already arrogant and super-big monopolist, although I’m also longing for a universal RAW format. Bringing all of Adobe’s bugs into that could cost customer sympathies, when a new model comes out and it’s DNG is not working.
When possible, and desirable, manufacturers do agree on certain standards. ISO standards are examples, video and audio formats are also a good example. The problem with RAW is the sensor (and processing) technology is rapidly changing, and new features are constantly added and thus cannot be easily coordinated between manufacturers. It is virtually impossible to anticipate where the change is heading so the “standard” is made to accommodate these changes with backward compatibility. It is a lost case I’m afraid.
Rashad, I disagree. This is very doable and it does not have anything to do with sensor technology. Data can be saved in any format – it is up to manufacturers to decide what format to choose. Look at Pentax and Sigma, who are already doing it.
If so then why RAW format is different from model to model of the same manufacturer?
Mostly, they are not different. Same pack.
Hear, hear.
But we also have the reverse problem. My D300S is still a competent camera but, at 10 years old, how long can I expect new raw processors to continue to support it?
Mike, I don’t think RAW support for old cameras is going away. Once something is done, I doubt it will be removed.
I hope you’re right, Nasim. But what if a totally new system comes along. Will they really be able to provide compatibility with hundreds of cameras going back 20 years and more? Or am I misunderstanding the way these systems work?
Mike, there are thousands of cameras that are fully supported by most post-processing software today. Once the code is there, it will usually not be removed by the software manufacturer, since backwards compatibility is important. In fact, many new software tools out there go back to many file formats of cameras that you cannot even find on the market today – they want to be compatible with as many cameras as possible. Even in 20 years you should be able to post-process images from your D300…
Thanks for that Nasim. I very much enjoy your site – both the photos and the words.
Mike, you are most welcome and thank you for the kind words!
The DNG is an open, documented format that is standardised by ISO. It is actually a TIFF/EP format extension (many proprietary raw formats are as well, just in an undocumented manner).
But I see at least two problems:
1 – many manufacturers think proprietary formats and maker notes are the way to go to value their ecosystem;
2 – it is difficult for a published standard to be future proof or evolve quickly enough to cope with new developments (such as X-Trans CFA).
Fiatlux, Adobe has stated a number of times about the DNG format being an open format. However, I think the biggest issue with manufacturers is the use of Adobe’s product. Perhaps they think that Adobe might license the format one day, who knows. If we started out with an open source format that has all the necessary features and can support compression and ability to store all the necessary proprietary data (rather than just ignoring it as in the case of DNG), perhaps manufacturers would support it on their cameras. It will be a hard push, but not impossible in my opinion!
I agree with your two points, but again, it is not an impossible task. If the code is open source, it will evolve overtime with contributions from the community, as well as the manufacturers.
> The DNG is an open, documented format that is standardised by ISO
No, it is not in any ISO standard. More importantly, it is not adopted by CIPA.
No, it is not fully documented.
No, it is not fully open as it allows for private tags.
It is an open standard in that it is fully documented and license free. Allowing for private tags is not ideal but gives some flexibility to manufacturers and does not break compatibility since you can skip them.
Industry standards are not bad per se. Most standards in use today are based on commercial implementations, and standardisation working groups are largely attended by industry representatives. I don’t see what an open source standard (whatever that means) would add.
It is indeed not (yet) standardised by ISO but was proposed for inclusion in TIFF/EP. The ISO standardisation of TIFF seems to have stalled, I don’t know whether it has anything to do with DNG.
Sensor technology which includes the raw format is the manufacturers best competitive tool to sell their technology. Consumers cannot expect development of these technologies if the proprietary format is removed from the equation .A common raw format would severely hinder the development of new and better sensors and technology. We cannot have it both ways!
Richard, I fully disagree. A RAW format is just a file format. You can save all the data in a file format like DNG without any issues. Take a look at Pentax and Sigma cameras that have this capability. A common RAW format will not hinder the development of new and better sensors – sensors have nothing to do with file formats.
DNG is in any case the most disk-space using or wasting format, depending on how you welcome it. As there are people out there who can “see a difference” between losless compressed and uncompressed 14 bit RAW (DNG supports up to 32 bit…), there will also be people who see differences between proprietary and DNG RAW files. Which I think – but will not be able to prove – is mostly based on poor skills with their RAW converters as these have also preferences and some “hidden buttons” which are less well documented.
Here is from a developer’s point of view:
Raw data formats are pretty stable at the moment. During last 1.5 years only Fuji and Samsung modified their raw packing routines, and both offer SDK to read the raw data. Though we use our own decoders for these formats, SDKs are usable (just a tad slow).
Third-party converters, and especially the newer ones, are often using open source raw decoders, thus decoding of the older formats is automatically present.
When you think of DNG as a universal format, re-read this from DNG Specs: “BayerGreenSplit only applies to CFA images using a Bayer pattern filter array. This tag specifies, in arbitrary units, how closely the values of the green pixels in the blue/green rows track the values of the green pixels in the red/green rows.” Thus, we do not know how to interpret the value in the tag.
Generations of sensors changed in Canon, Nikon, SONY, etc cameras with raw data format staying essentially the same. The changes are mostly about metadata, not the raw data format per se.
Camera manufacturers can address the problem of supporting new cameras in third-party raw converters by simply publishing the specifications of metadata and colour filter arrays. That way we would be able to concentrate on better and faster raw conversions instead of wasting time hacking the metadata.
From a photographer’s perspective, I own the content of my image files, not the camera manufacturer. Thus, I should be able to read and understand all the metadata necessary to interpret the file content, and all the raw data.
I realize you probably don’t want to hear this, but the universal format you want is actually TIFF. Adobe DNG? Based off of tiff, canon raw CR2? Based off of tiff. If sure if I looked, most other raw formats would be some variation of tiff.
I’m not sure why you think tiff files are too flat. What do you mean by that? I routinely save stuff in tiff all the time with no issues, including multi layered photoshop files and it preserves everything including the layers just fine. Do tiffs support bayer data? Yep. You can even get that with Dcraw by telling it to dump the bayer data into a tiff tile with no interpolation, then use exiftools to copy all the metadata over to the tiff file from the raw file. The result? A raw tiff file.
The biggest issue isn’t so much the file format itself (again, mostly tiff based if not outright tiff with a different extension), but mostly the fact that the various manufacturers put the magic sauce on how to correctly process the file contents into the makernotes field in a proprietary format instead of using standardized tiff fields for most of that stuff.
As a start each manufacturer uses one raw format for all their camers. Nikon raw, Fuji raw, etc.
Nikon are using uncompressed NEF, compressed NEF, lossy compressed NEF, and “small raw NEF”.
Fujifilm are using 3 different formats.
“Fujifilm are using 3 different formats.” and being able to read one of them, doesn’t mean to read all of them…
Nikon introduced a couple of crop formats with D7100 and D810 causing Capture One to produce 1/3 magenta. Can look great on some files, but… and it’s a very ugly magenta.
Hi Nasim,
Whether the camera manufacturers would ever come together with a common RAW format is anyone’s guess. And, even if they did that would not necessarily be any guarantee that all software programs would automatically support all cameras/lenses. There could be some other issues operating behind the scenes that could still preclude universal support for all cameras and lenses in all software programs. For example, for all we know there could be a ‘pay to play’ relationship between the software companies and the camera/lens manufacturers. If something like this was actually happening it could mean that if a particular camera/lens manufacturer didn’t contribute towards the testing and related software development costs for modules to cover their products, those products would not be included in updates by the software company. Or, perhaps those products would only covered in a more generic way. I have no evidence suggesting that this is actually happening in the photography business…I’m just tabling a thought that may help explain why the support for some gear is missing with some software. Manufacturers having to pay for independent, third party product testing is not a completely foreign concept in some industries.
Tom
Shall I assume that the advantages that the camera makers claim for their proprietary formats are really moot?
Some formats are faster to unpack. That’s all, no other features of interest.
I agree. And if it would speed up Lightroom, yahoo! I do think it would be ok to have 3 or 4 standards though to allow for some differences ( but I’m no expert so if one standard could be a robust solution I’m all in )!
To get full X-Trans compressed support form Capture One I needed to wait longer than a year. Apple Aperture: Months after new cameras were out and now the app is dead – yes, it’s still working, but how long can I access my old edits?
Nasim, going to Israel and bringing a fancy new camera with a new, exotic RAW format is actually asking for troubles very loudly. Camera manufacturers will not find any need to change their thinking, if we run after each “new! 20 more features! 5% less noise” crap they announce – and it remains crap as long as I cannot use it’s functions fully and have to wait for a decent RAW-converter which I’m used to, which is part of my workflow for some reasons. Would you accept a car with a missing rear gear or only two seats instead of 5 in? The rest will come in time…
Big manufacturers, that is. The smaller ones simply use DNG-RAW because their own converters are reason not to buy the camera.
Doing a 2 row panorama with 100 MB RAW files is asking for the next troubles and should at least make you re-define the idea of having a “high-end machine”. Running on Windows, right? “most OS cannot display RAW files” – Basically it is Windows which can’t. Apple OS just cannot display RAW files newer than, say, 4 months, but the older and bigger rest is a piece of cake. And I’m sure, for Linux you can get extensions.
As I also like to add: Coming back with “thousands of files”, 100 MB each, from a two week trip… If I know it will be *pita* to process my Sigma RAW files (only the last cameras after the last firmware update support DNGs, and even a Sigma rep is seeing some bigger hardware and spec issues), I just be more careful and try to nail exposure, focus and composition before instead of hammering out a couple of bracketing series. Less can be more.
Amidst all the technical discussion we are missing the fact that Nasim has shared one of the nicer images I’ve seen on the site lately. The depth of the young woman’s expression and feeling of a moment passing are both captured very effectively. Nice work Nasim!
I have two strikes against me. I shoot almost everything in RAW on my Nikon D750 and D7200 and I really don’t want to pay to rent Adobe Photoshop on the web, so am stuck with Photoshop 6, which I do love. But while PS6 will read and recognize my RAW files from those two cameras, Adobe is not updating PS6 to take any newer RAW formats now. So I will keep on using those two bodies, and not buy new ones from Nikon. From my perspective it is a truly absurd situation – Nikon loses an “upgrader”, and Adobe loses someone who purchased new versions of Photoshop for years. Strange world these companies live in.
Since manufacturers are including more and more Raw processing options in the bodies, implying that they prefer you to adjust things there, I wonder if an enhanced (10 bit?) JPEG format might be a solution for consistent final adjustments?