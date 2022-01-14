Are the Megapixel Wars Really Over?

Today, Leica announced the M11, a 60-megapixel successor to the M10 and M10-P. The M11’s high resolution is a bit unexpected: It’s the highest resolution full-frame Leica ever. But this isn’t an article about the M11.
Don’t get me wrong – the Leica M11 looks like a stellar camera if you want a digital rangefinder and have $9000 to spend on the best. But what strikes me the most about its announcement is not the camera itself, but that the impressively high resolution is so reminiscent of the “megapixel wars” that used to be such a big part of photography. Maybe the megapixel wars never stopped at all.
Recently, the biggest battle among new cameras has been in the area of autofocus tracking performance and subject recognition. It makes sense that companies would focus on focus; it’s a tricky thing to get right, especially with fast-moving subjects, and it has a tangible impact on which brand a photographer will choose.
The megapixel war seems to have slowed down in the meantime. Gone are the days when your competitor only had 6 megapixels and you could easily improve your brand’s reputation by bumping up to 10 or 12. A few added megapixels here and there don’t make much of a difference any more, not to mention that we already have enough resolution for typical print sizes without a problem.
Camera companies seem to have taken that to heart. Nikon hasn’t gone above 45 megapixels since the D850 in 2017. Canon still hasn’t surpassed the 51-megapixel 5DS from 2015. And while Sony has been bumping up the resolution of their a7R lineup steadily with each model, the most recent a7R IV came out 2.5 years ago and is due for an update (the very similar a7R IVA doesn’t count).
But even though the war has apparently slowed down, I think some of that is illusory. Yes, the highest resolution cameras mostly have the same resolution they did five years ago. However, in other ways, the prevalence of high-res options across the market has never been higher. To be specific:
- The price of high-megapixel cameras has been going down
- Low-resolution models are being phased out of most companies’ lineups
- To reach 8K video, higher resolution sensors are increasingly necessary
- Features like sensor-shift are pushing the resolution of many cameras beyond their specs
Let me explain those four points in a bit more detail.
1. Lower Prices for High Resolution
The price side of things should go without saying. When the 51-megapixel Canon 5DS was announced in 2015, it was the highest resolution full-frame camera available and sold for $3700. Today, mint condition copies sell for $1200 and less.
It’s not just the used market. New DSLRs and mirrorless cameras with high resolution are less expensive than ever. No truer is this than for Fuji, who now has a 100-megapixel medium format camera for $6000 (the GFX 100S) and a 50-megapixel medium format camera for $4500 (the GFX 50S – and it’s sometimes on sale for $3000). I remember when people were paying $8000 for a 24-megapixel Nikon D3X! These days, 100 megapixels isn’t scaring anyone away.
Because the prices for high resolution cameras are so much lower, more photographers are using them than ever. It’s also easier than ever to justify high resolution in the first place thanks to fast, inexpensive hard drives and memory cards. That’s a bit different than how the megapixel wars looked in the past – when it was all about leapfrogging the other companies with each new release – but it’s still part of the same story.
2. Phaseout of Low-Resolution Cameras
High-res sensors are also more prevalent simply because companies have been phasing out their lower-resolution models. This is especially evident in the area of sports and wildlife cameras. Just a couple years ago, anything more than 20 megapixels was a welcome surprise; now, anything less than 40 megapixels is an unwelcome one. Canon, Nikon, and Sony all have sports cameras that surpass that threshold thanks to the EOS R5, Z9, and A1 respectively.
Most areas of the market haven’t jettisoned their low-to-mid-resolution cameras quite as quickly as sports and wildlife, but it’s still happening. Sony just bumped their newest A7 camera – a series that’s been at 24 megapixels since its inception – to 33 megapixels with the A7 IV. Meanwhile, Canon has also been pushing up their crop-sensor cameras from 18 to 24 megapixels, and even 33 megapixels with the EOS 90D. Nikon has been done with 16 megapixel sensors for ages.
This is similar the steady progression that we were used to in the past. It slowed down a bit in recent years – again, aside from sports cameras – but it definitely never stopped. It’s actually going to get worse once Canon, Nikon, and Sony realize that Fuji is pressuring their landscape audience from above with 50 and 100 megapixel medium format.
3. Eventual 8K Video Requirements
It hasn’t been the main force pushing sensor resolutions higher, but it will be soon: 8K video.
Only a few cameras today have built-in (non-timelapse) 8K video, including the Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z9, and Sony A1. The baseline resolution needed for 8K video – at least on a camera sensor with a 2:3 aspect ratio – is 39.3 megapixels. This allows you to crop to a 16×9 aspect ratio with 7680×4320 8K resolution. (Meanwhile, 8K DCI resolution is 8192×4320, which requires a 44.7-megapixel sensor.)
In recent history, 4K video had a rapid rise from just a few flagship cameras to almost every camera today. For example, Nikon’s first 4K DSLRs were the D5 and D500 announced in 2016, and now it’s in everything from the 20-megapixel Z50 upward.
How many years until 8K is as prevalent as 4K is today? Even if the timeline is a bit slower, there’s no getting around the 39.3-megapixel floor when it happens. And if companies start competing to release 8K video across their lineups, it will happen sooner than you’d think.
4. Sensor Shift to Increase Resolution Further
A feature that has been surprisingly absent from Nikon and Canon – but that feels inevitable as companies face fewer and fewer ways to compete with each other – is sensor shift photography.
Sensor shift is a feature that takes advantage of the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) feature found on most mirrorless cameras today. It moves the sensor fractions of a millimeter at a time and takes multiple photos in sequence, merging them into a higher resolution result. The output is generally 4x the resolution of the sensor.
It’s found on some cameras from Sony, Pentax, Olympus, and Panasonic. In the most extreme of cases, it boosts the Sony a7R IV’s sensor to a whopping 240 megapixels. And as I showed in my Panasonic S1R review, the detail gained by the sensor shift mode is real and genuinely useful.
If this feature makes its way to Nikon and Canon – as well as Sony’s non-a7R lineup – it won’t be long before almost every camera on the market can shoot at quadruple the sensor’s actual resolution.
Sensor shift has issues of its own (especially when shooting handheld or capturing a moving subject), but it’s still a good way to boost the detail in certain kinds of images. Landscape and architectural photographers especially may find it useful.
Conclusion
A camera’s resolution has always been one of the headline numbers that matters the most when people see the camera. That’s why I’ve been encouraged to see recent cameras improve so much in other areas – especially buffer and autofocus gains – that aren’t as easy to put in a headline but make a bigger difference in photography.
Make no mistake, though: The megapixel war is still happening, even if it looks a bit different than it used to. Leica’s announcement of a 60-megapixel camera shouldn’t feel like a surprise so much as a return to normal.
When Nikon, Canon, and Sony’s sports cameras are all above 40 megapixels, what will the market look like when they start focusing on landscape cameras again? For better or worse, it will look like it did about ten years ago: a constant leapfrog of companies angling for the megapixel crown.
That feels like something I should be annoyed about, but at the end of the day, I’m not. Hard drives are so much larger and faster that they can easily handle 100+ megapixel resolution. Not to mention that sRAW and mRAW are available for those who want to opt out. Maybe 24-45 really is the sweet spot, but certainly some photographers who print large would be happier with more (and not want to jump to medium format to get it). There’s no doubt that today’s best lenses are built to resolve more than today’s typical sensors.
The only thing left, and the most challenging part, is to take photos that make the most of the extraordinary number of pixels and incredible technology at our disposal.
This is a pretty classic alignment between the engineers (difficult technical problem) and marketing (simple message) that for the most part has zero benefit for customers. The number of people who have current problems with images printed beyond A3, or displayed on an 8k output screen? Even for a professional group like this, I reckon its a tiny fraction. The first two points in the article seem a result of a contracting market with increased focus on the top end (removal of lower price point models and falling second hand values).
One of the hopes I have post the Z9, is that more of the phone camera tech makes it into full frame. Yes a phone can now take a good 12mp, but they’ve only been usable with the computational benefits of taking multiple frames and combining them without the user being aware of it. I would reckon the majority of us here would benefit* from increased dynamic range and low light fidelity that Apple & Samsung/Google are now producing with their tiny sensors. [*As in having a measurable, direct benefit to our customers and workflow]
Excellent article, thanks a lot.
Interesting take, Spencer.
For my (unprofessional) use, sensor resolution hasn’t been an issue since getting an Eos 70D seven years ago. I recently upgraded/supplemented that one with a used Panasonic G9. Both have (‘only’) 20 MP, but the G9’s amazing IBIS, focus peaking in the EVF, excellent small lenses, and things like pre-burst shooting etc, mean that I’m getting a substantially higher percentage of sharp images in a wider range of situations. So the enjoyment and hit rate have both improved.
To bring it back to the M11: I cannot imagine that 60MP is a good match for a body that lacks IBIS. (As noticed by Chris Niccolls in the DPRTV review) Especially since installing a tripod plate blocks the battery door… Details like that can make or break the user experience, which for me is the most inportant ‘metric’ of a camera.
It seems obvious to me that nobody actually “needs” those super high res sensors. “Landscape” is the standard exclamation at this point, but, seriously, even large hyperrealistic printing applications do not require such resolutions UNLESS people go completely nuts, and start pixel peeping wall size prints with their noses against the wall. The larger the print, the further the viewer stands from it.
One can produce very impressive A1 prints from a 35mm Velvia slide or a tight grain negative or a 12MP sensor output. And, seriously, how often does anyone of us produce A1 prints? I personally do not know anyone who does. Or is this about producing high accutance A1 prints of nighttime handheld point & shoot landscapes ?
There is nothing wrong with those super high res sensors beyond justifying price hikes for new generation bodies, and forcing buyers to also upgrade their whole IT environment every 5 years.
Cropping? OK, yes, carry a smallish 28mm lens and pretend it is a a 28-200 zoom. But the more you crop, the more your lens will show its limits, and at that tight crop level, your consumer grade 28-200 zoom will perform better than your super expensive apo-asph-whatever ….
The only way I reassure myself I am not going completely nuts using a Z7 or a D850 is by telling myself I’ll have a super high res file if ever I take that once-in-a-lifetime picture of God knows what.
No, we are crazy. . ;)
We are a bit crazy! I’ve realized that for my own photography I have no need for more than the Z6 and a 24-200mm zoom for most of my shots. I do use large format film when I need oodles of detail. But the megapixel wars always created strong opinions both in favor and against. I could be wrong, but I think that’s going to continue and companies will push the pixel numbers higher after the current lull period.
When I have discussed High MP Sensors over the years, the discussions usually stay close to the usefulness for cropping images.
It is a subject I have not investigated to the point I am confident to claim, that a Crop from a High MP Sensor in relation to a Nikon FX System, is an improvement over a a image from a DX System.
My last experience with Nikon and the one I bought into, has been that the follow up / trickle down Camera Body models, that get released after the Nikon Pro Spec’ Body / Flagship Models are released, have been offered with as a Body with an increased MP Sensor.
As a Hobbyist Photographer and not following any specific discipline, or need to be in a certain environment at a particular time, the added MP’s and decreased functions on the Body when compared to the Flagship Model suits my needs, as a lot of Body is on offer at a quite attractive asking price.
My expectation is to see a similar pattern for the upcoming New Body Spec’s when the follow up / trickle down products are becoming available with proportions of the Z9 Pro Body Spec’s on board.
The R&D compiled for the Z9 will ‘most likely’ become the foundation of the the Z Bodies to be released from this point on, a Body with deliberately Spec’d slower functions, will usually allow for an increase in the Sensors MP.
I wonder if Nikon will carry on with the previous used methods and offer increased MP?
I also have fingers crossed the aggressive marketing that has recently been implemented is continued to be offered on the New Models in the Pipeline.
John Gallagher In my opinion it can be better to use a crop sensor camera rather than cropping a full frame image to obtain more ‘reach” My Canon 5D4 is about 30 mp. My Canon 90D ( that Spencer mentions ) is about 32 mp. If I crop my 5D4 to match the framing of a 90D image it will only be about a 12 mp.image ( divide mp by the 1.6 crop factor 2 X )
I would need an 82 mp full frame camera if I were going to crop it to match the 90D 32mp resolution and angle of view with a given lens.
I print A3+ ( 19” X 13” ) from either of them. The only visible difference is that full frame is wider angle, has different depth of field, and has less noise at very high ISO. The APSC camera extends the tele range of a lens and still has very good high ISO. For example my 24 / 105 becomes 38mm X 168mm and if I fit my 300mm f4 lens with a 2X extender I have a 960mm equivalent f8 lens with very good autofocus, and very good image quality. Here’s another way of looking at it. Have a lens and interchange the bodies. But much more important than megapixels is lens quality and a steady camera.
The foolish habit of upping pixel count should now be stopped. Because all the ignorant shooters are dependent on smartphones now. As a result those stupid devices are crammed with enormous amount of pixels and common users are falling for it.
Photographers need quality images. For that, good DR, low-light and high ISO performances are necessary. Appropriate pixel count helps achieve all those.
Phones are definitely taking things too far. But if you think of a 12 megapixel phone camera as being about the right balance, that’s a similar pixel pitch to 120 megapixels on full frame. So, there’s still room for higher resolutions without massive image quality penalties for those who need it. And even as resolution has steadily increased, dynamic range and ISO performance are still better than ever.
For context, a 24×36” print with 300 PPI needs 77.8 megapixels uncropped, and some photographers print up to 40×60 or even larger. Certainly it’s not everyone’s market, but the popularity of the GFX 100 leaves me thinking that a higher resolution camera would sell well from Nikon, Canon, or Sony. (Regardless of how it would sell, I think we’ll see such cameras before long.)
As megapixels increase, so does the cost of the lenses to resolve them and the cost of the computers that can process their files in a reasonable time. I wonder what an 8k monitor will cost.
You can always use cheaper lenses and mRAW, but really any recent prime lens should gain substantial detail at higher resolutions. When I tested the Panasonic S1R, I saw big improvements in high resolution mode even with the kit lens. Not that I think resolution is the biggest thing camera makers need to improve (these features should take priority first: photographylife.com/featu…meras-need ) but I wouldn’t mind more resolution either.
Hi Spencer,
The Z50 is still a 20.9MP I believe. Stacked sensor is also going to be game this year and next. Hopefully, we may see a Z6iii from Nikon in October with 24MP stacked sensor and no mechanical shutter.
Good catch, thanks Abhinav! Just updated it.
A slight error in your text… You claim that no Leica full frame body has more than 24MP. Leica’s M10-R is a 40MP model and Leica’s SL-2 is a 47.3MP model. I think the shift from 40 to 60 in the M line is consistent with Leica’s pattern of evolutionary improvements.
Thank you, Dominique, I can’t believe I missed the M10-R when researching this article! I just updated the text.
This also ignores the medium format Leica S line, which debuted in 2008 with a 38mp CCD sensor, a monster number at the time.
Still a good number today! Anyone who bought one in 2008 could easily be shooting with it now and not be out of place.
The Leica Q2 is also 47.3 megapixels.
I am waiting on the Z9 which is 45mpx @ 20 frames per second. This will generate a lot of data storage issues I know. I have already begun looking at doubling my storage capacity because I know I will need to: (a) store more (b) reject more images or be swamped. I also know that the latter is now much more important than it has ever been.
Despite this I look forward to the opportunities it will offer. In reality it is not simply the increase in mpx which attracts me to the Z9. I could have opted for the Z7ii instead but it didn’t appeal at all. On the list of important new features mpx is only one factor. I am not sure it’s even in the top 5 anymore.
I will keep my D500 and see how much I use it over the next year. I also know that cropping a 45 mpx file to DX size will be about the same mpx as D500 files so it should work well enough.
Compression and file size management companies must be delighted with the new sensors.
Megapixels aren’t in my top 5 either, but once the autofocus wars even out, I think megapixels will be where camera companies turn anyway. And as I said in the article, that doesn’t really bother me so long as it’s not the only thing they improve.