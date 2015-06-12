The Magic of “7” in Composition

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

This article will no doubt be the shortest one I will ever write about image composition as it contains only one, very simple idea. And, that is the number “7”. If you’re like me and tend to see the world around you as shapes and angles when you have a camera in your hands then this should resonate very strongly with you.

Very often geometric shapes and specific types of angles grab our attention. If you want to discover interesting compositions simply look for angles in the image you are considering…and play close attention to seeing if there is a “7” in your scene. Sometimes they are upright, sometimes lying down. You may be surprised at how often this particular type of angle intersection produces very appealing images.

Rather than write any more, I’ll just show you some images and you can be the judge (I’ll give you some hints along the way). There, that’s it. The formal part of the article is over…171 words.

Examples of Shape Seven in Composition

A whole row of 7’s going up the railing…

NIKON 1 V2 + 10.0-30.0 mm f/3.5-5.6 @ ISO 1600, 1/10, f/4.5[/caption]

Can you see it behind the donkey’s head, entering its mouth and exiting its ear?

NIKON 1 V2 + 1 NIKKOR VR 30-110mm f/3.8-5.6 @ ISO 160, 10/2500, f/6.3[/caption]

Look up the infinity pool then to the left when you come to the over-the-water bungalows and follow it to the break between the buildings…

KODAK DX6490 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA @ ISO 80, 1/500, f/5.6[/caption]

An obvious one in the smoke…

NIKON D800 @ ISO 400, 10/20000, f/8.0[/caption]

This one joins the berries and points to the beetles…

NIKON 1 V2 + 30.0-110.0 mm f/3.8-5.6 @ ISO 1600, 1/125, f/5.6[/caption]

The curve in the beach…

NIKON D800 @ ISO 100, 10/3200, f/8.0[/caption]

This one’s more subtle as it changes colour…do you see it?

KODAK DX6490 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA @ ISO 80, 1/350, f/2.8[/caption]

Go up the edge of the infinity pool then take the bridge to the bungalows…

KODAK DX6490 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA @ ISO 80, 1/350, f/2.8[/caption]

Go up the path and turn left on the bridge…

NIKON D800 + 16.0-35.0 mm f/4.0 @ ISO 800, 1/160, f/8.0[/caption]

Along the beach to building then to the left until the water starts…

NIKON D600 + 16.0-35.0 mm f/4.0 @ ISO 800, 1/250, f/13.0[/caption]

This one is lying down…

NIKON 1 V2 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-30mm f/3.5-5.6 @ ISO 800, 10/4000, f/5.6[/caption]

Many bird neck/head angles have it…

NIKON 1 V2 + VR 70-200mm f/4G @ ISO 1600, 10/2000, f/4.0[/caption]

Article and all images Copyright 2014, Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, reproduction or duplication including electronic is allowed without written consent.