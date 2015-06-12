Photography Life

Home / Composition and Art / The Magic of “7” in Composition

The Magic of “7” in Composition

This article will no doubt be the shortest one I will ever write about image composition as it contains only one, very simple idea. And, that is the number “7”. If you’re like me and tend to see the world around you as shapes and angles when you have a camera in your hands then this should resonate very strongly with you.

Very often geometric shapes and specific types of angles grab our attention. If you want to discover interesting compositions simply look for angles in the image you are considering…and play close attention to seeing if there is a “7” in your scene. Sometimes they are upright, sometimes lying down. You may be surprised at how often this particular type of angle intersection produces very appealing images.

Rather than write any more, I’ll just show you some images and you can be the judge (I’ll give you some hints along the way). There, that’s it. The formal part of the article is over…171 words.

Examples of Shape Seven in Composition

A whole row of 7’s going up the railing…

magic of 7 image 1
NIKON 1 V2 + 10.0-30.0 mm f/3.5-5.6 @ ISO 1600, 1/10, f/4.5
Can you see it behind the donkey’s head, entering its mouth and exiting its ear?

magic of 7 image 2
NIKON 1 V2 + 1 NIKKOR VR 30-110mm f/3.8-5.6 @ ISO 160, 10/2500, f/6.3
Look up the infinity pool then to the left when you come to the over-the-water bungalows and follow it to the break between the buildings…

magic of 7 image 3
KODAK DX6490 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA @ ISO 80, 1/500, f/5.6
An obvious one in the smoke…

magic of 7 image 4
NIKON D800 @ ISO 400, 10/20000, f/8.0
This one joins the berries and points to the beetles…

magic of 7 image 5
NIKON 1 V2 + 30.0-110.0 mm f/3.8-5.6 @ ISO 1600, 1/125, f/5.6
The curve in the beach…

magic of 7 image 6
NIKON D800 @ ISO 100, 10/3200, f/8.0
This one’s more subtle as it changes colour…do you see it?

magic of 7 image 7
KODAK DX6490 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA @ ISO 80, 1/350, f/2.8
Go up the edge of the infinity pool then take the bridge to the bungalows…

magic of 7 image 8
KODAK DX6490 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA @ ISO 80, 1/350, f/2.8
Go up the path and turn left on the bridge…

magic of 7 image 9
NIKON D800 + 16.0-35.0 mm f/4.0 @ ISO 800, 1/160, f/8.0
Along the beach to building then to the left until the water starts…

magic of 7 image 10
NIKON D600 + 16.0-35.0 mm f/4.0 @ ISO 800, 1/250, f/13.0
This one is lying down…

magic of 7 image 11
NIKON 1 V2 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-30mm f/3.5-5.6 @ ISO 800, 10/4000, f/5.6
Many bird neck/head angles have it…

magic of 7 image 12
NIKON 1 V2 + VR 70-200mm f/4G @ ISO 1600, 10/2000, f/4.0
Article and all images Copyright 2014, Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, reproduction or duplication including electronic is allowed without written consent.

About Thomas Stirr

Thomas Stirr is an author, photographer/videographer, and executive coach based in Grimsby Ontario Canada. He specializes in industrial photography, as well as safety/training/corporate videos. His work also includes landscape and nature photography, and experimentation with photo art. Nikon Canada has featured Tom's work numerous times on Facebook and Twitter. To follow Thomas, please visit his YouTube channel as well as his photography blog.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Neil
    October 31, 2014 at 1:46 pm

    Very intriguing. I never really thought of it that way. I have noticed sometimes a chevron like pointer in some of my compositions. Basically the same thing. But I haven’t consciously tried to aim for that effect. I’ll have to ponder this some more.

    • 1.1) Thomas Stirr
      October 31, 2014 at 2:44 pm

      Hi Neil,

      I also find chevrons as well as geometric shapes like ovals, squares and triangles in many of my compositions. Glad you found this short article of interest.

      Tom

  2. 2) Arun Kumar
    October 31, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    Interesting!! Never thought or seen any where before.
    Thanks Tom.

    • 2.1) Thomas Stirr
      October 31, 2014 at 3:06 pm

      Hi Arun,

      You’re welcome! Glad the article was of interest.

      Tom

  3. 3) Cenk Oğurtanı
    October 31, 2014 at 2:20 pm

    vey original, very inspiring, thx very much…

    • 3.1) Thomas Stirr
      October 31, 2014 at 3:06 pm

      Hi Cenk,

      You’re most welcome!

      Tom

  4. 4) BR Bennett
    October 31, 2014 at 4:24 pm

    Great article. I attended a weeklong workshop with Vincent Versace this summer. He had an exercise for sharpening the creative mind which involved photographing the entire alphabet found in various shapes in a confined outdoor area. Very cool!

    • 4.1) Thomas Stirr
      October 31, 2014 at 5:32 pm

      Hi BR,

      That sounds like a terrific exercise to encourage participants to see their environment differently. Cool!

      Tom

  5. 5) Robert Morgans
    October 31, 2014 at 6:43 pm

    Lovely photo’s as usual !!

    My V2 has just arrived and I love it – much easier than the V1. Are you shooting RAW and what are you using to process?

    Reply
    • 5.1) Thomas Stirr
      October 31, 2014 at 8:21 pm

      Hi Robert,

      Yes, I always shoot in RAW and process for articles here on Photography Life. I use DxO OpticsPro 9 as my raw converter, export a DNG into CS6 and then Nik Suite for final adjustments.

      Tom

      • 5.1.1) Bob Morgans
        November 1, 2014 at 12:46 am

        It obviously works well – great vibrant sharp colours.

        • 5.1.1.1) Thomas Stirr
          November 1, 2014 at 9:39 am

          Thank Bob! I think choice of software is a personal issue, and what works well for one person may not for another.

          Tom

  6. 6) Steve
    October 31, 2014 at 6:44 pm

    Isn’t this another name for “leading lines”?
    The “7” just implies the importance of leading to “something”.
    Otherwise it would be a post about the number “1”

    • 6.1) Thomas Stirr
      October 31, 2014 at 8:20 pm

      Hi Steve,

      The “7” shape can appear in a wide range of places in an image. Many can, and do, form leading lines but they don’t have to do so. The key is the abrupt angle at the end of the stem of the “7” and the visual tension that it creates, drawing a viewer’s eye to it.

      Tom

  7. 7) Mark
    October 31, 2014 at 10:22 pm

    What a great concept. I shall see 7’s wherever I go. Oh yes I like the tick box (not a spammer). It is much better than those ridiculous jumbled up words or letters.

    • 7.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 1, 2014 at 9:21 am

      Hi Mark,

      I usually use a ‘soft eyes’ approach when out ‘shooting for fun’ which helps me see angles and shapes. By ‘soft eyes’ I mean not focusing on anything in particular and purposely trying to take as much visual information in at one time. It seems to help me recognize angles and shapes in scenes. Give the approach a try and see if it also works for you.

      Tom

  8. 8) Ajayakumar
    November 1, 2014 at 12:34 am

    Hi
    Great article great photos no words enough to describe the superb ness
    Please keep it up

    Ajaykumar

    • 8.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 1, 2014 at 9:18 am

      Hello Ajaykumar,

      Thanks for the positive comment. I’m glad you enjoyed the article and images.

      Tom

  9. 9) Muhammad Omer
    November 1, 2014 at 4:34 am

    i cant see the seven on the railing in the first photo. in the second and 3rd too, i cant appreciate a 7.

    • 9.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 1, 2014 at 9:24 am

      Hi Muhammad Omer,

      Many times we perceive things differently when looking at the same image…so not to worry! Seeing the ‘7 shape’ in most of the other images illustrates the concept. If you like the notion, give it a try. If not…then there are many other approaches you can use for your images. Photography is a subjective art and what works for one person may not be a useful concept for another.

      Tom

      • 9.1.1) Muhammad Omer
        November 4, 2014 at 3:54 pm

        thanks for replying Thomas, wonderful images as always.

  10. 10) William Micol
    November 1, 2014 at 7:08 am

    Very interesting article. Thank you.

    • 10.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 1, 2014 at 9:25 am

      Hi William,

      I’m glad you found it interesting :-)

      Tom

  11. 11) sceptical 1
    November 2, 2014 at 7:18 pm

    Hi Thomas,

    Another cool article. I am always doing this with chevrons, sixes, and A’s. Dunno how compelling A’s are, but the process of looking for them leads to some interesting angles.
    On another front, I love the donkey picture! Perfect eyes and a wonderful expression. …

  12. 12) Thomas Stirr
    November 3, 2014 at 4:49 am

    Hi skeptical 1,

    Thanks for the positive comment…appreciated!

    Like you I’ve used chevrons in the past…hmmm…sixes and A’s sound intriguing….I will have to open up my eyes to other possibilities!

    Tom

  13. 13) popo
    January 14, 2016 at 1:59 am

    you my friend, must be very bored. lol.

  14. 14) George Augustine
    October 2, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Very interesting like most of your articles.Thanks.

    • 14.1) Thomas Stirr
      October 3, 2017 at 5:05 am

      Glad you found it of interest George!
      Tom

