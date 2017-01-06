The Joy of Travel Photography

As I write, I’m looking back on my 36 years as a professional photographer with fondness and gratitude. I chose this profession because I wanted to travel and earn a living while doing so. It’s been an amazing three and a half decades and I’m still excited every time I walk out the door camera in hand. I’m looking forward to the next three decades! I travel in anticipation of serendipitous gifts; the unknown encounter. My camera is my passport to the world – a world I would not have known without that camera.
Growing up in a small town, I remember devouring every National Geographic magazine that arrived in the mail. Like many photographers, I always dreamed of working for National Geographic. The real dream began in 1995 when I got the call from Tom Kennedy (at that time Director of Photography) at NatGeo. Eventually, I would photograph five books for National Geographic in the U.S., Canada and in eight African countries.
The most valuable thing I learned from travel was not about photography or cameras, it was about engaging with people. I have lived and worked as my mother taught me, to always treat people with respect. My travels to more than 45 countries showed me that despite different clothing or cultures, everyone wants to be happy, prosperous and to provide a better life for their children. I believe we humans are more alike than we are different.
Often I’m asked to name my favorite place, which is like asking a parent to name their favorite child. I’ve been so lucky to have been to so many places and to have had so many wonderful experiences, any list would be incomplete. Here are a few of my unforgettable moments and their photos:
- Floating down the Mekong River on a former rice barge in Vietnam:
- Having tea with Tuareg tribesmen in the Sahara desert:
- Sitting in a tobacco shed with a 75-year-old Cuban farmer as he rolled a cigar for us:
Travel has made me a better person: teaching me patience, making me realize that I am a citizen of the world, and reminding me of my good fortune. Fortunately, my photographer wife also lives to travel. I’m lucky to have what every good photographer needs – a partner, a good editor, and a caring critic.
Our love of travel took us to three South American countries while I wooed her. Nothing like being together 24/7 for three months to see if you are compatible. We’ve now called Mexico home for six years. It’s where we got married and then started a destination wedding photo business. While we photograph weddings in different parts of Mexico and in the U.S., we realized that we were missing travel “for us”. So, we started a photo tour/workshop company emphasizing Latin America; primarily Mexico, Guatemala and Cuba. Now, we’ll take people where we love to go and share our excitement about a few hidden gems.
Don’t get me wrong, I love using a good camera with a beautiful lens (I’m drooling over a mirrorless system as I write). However, I believe that your most valuable equipment is an open heart and an inquisitive mind. When you combine those qualities with the right camera and lens (or three), and an understanding of how to use them, then a memorable travel experience is unavoidable.
This guest post was contributed by Michael S Lewis. Michael has been a professional photographer for more than 35 years, first as a staff newspaper photographer and eventually working as a photographer for magazines and National Geographic books. He and his wife, Jennifer, operate a destination wedding photography business and a travel tour business from the Caribbean island of Cozumel.
Comments
Michael, thank you for sharing your wonderful work – I am a big fan! Good luck with your wedding photography and travel photography businesses. From the way you write, you seem to be a very humble and down to earth person, which is something I deeply respect in people of your status and experience. I would love to join you on a photo tour one day!
A person who can do what he/she wants to do in a successful career is indeed a fortunate person. Congratulations.
I appreciated your thoughts on what photography has brought you in your life and agree whole heartedly with the concept of our common humanity and what photography can teach us. Maybe one day our paths will cross.
My wife and I also love to travel. Travel really does open your eyes and heart and makes you realize that there are so many different ways to live a life. Being raised in western Canada my wife and I have certain definite viewpoints about culture, family and life in general before we started our travels. Through travel my view on my life and the world has changed substantially and widened. So many people in the world live with so little compared to our Canadian lives yet are just as happy and fulfilled as we are and many times even more so. We are independent travelers who try to stay at guest homes and travel as the locals do so that we can meet, interact and get to know local people so that we can learn and experience each culture. I use a small camera as we travel light which precludes me taking my dslr, lenses and equipment. The photographic opportunities are endless. We enjoyed your article, photographs and viewpoint. Thanks for sharing them.
Such an amazing article with awesome photographs. Being able (and have the courage in the first place) of pursuing your passion full time is such a life success – congratulations! Like Nasim said, I also have tremendous respect on people who are humble despite their experience and success in life.
Great article – I thoroughly enjoyed reading this. Cheers, Adrian.
Wow! The best photos I have seen published on Photography life. You engage with people and you like to get close. Those tortillas in Chiapas look good,! Where in Mexico did you move to? San Cristobal?
Refreshing to see these images here.