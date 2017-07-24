The Death of Beautiful Rendition and 3D Pop on Modern Lenses

With the release of high-quality modern lenses that are made to satisfy our insatiable appetite for sharpness, it seems that they also come with a curse. Unlike older classics that shone with their stunning look and feel, along with their beautiful rendition qualities that resulted in particularly attractive photographs with subjects popping out of the scene (also known as “3D pop”), it seems like modern lenses are no longer equipped to give us this magic – they are made to look flat and dull, lacking the character of the old classics. In this article, we will go through a number of different images shot with modern lenses and compare them to their classic counterparts and see how they do. Grab a cup of coffee, sit tight and put on your glasses, because you will need them. And yes, that even applies to those with 20/20 vision.
Note: Since this is a rather controversial subject, I highly recommend that you read the whole article through, especially the last paragraph.
It is a known fact that many photographers lust after the latest and greatest gear on the market. While it is understandable why one would want the latest generation DSLR or mirrorless camera, it might be a good idea to hold off on the latest versions of lenses. Why? Because modern lenses are only made to yield the best sharpness possible. This means that they are essentially over-corrected for astigmatism, spherical aberration, chromatic aberration, distortion, vignetting, coma and many other aberrations, some of which are yet unknown to mankind. As a result, we end up with big, bulky and heavy lenses that have way too many lens elements. And if you know anything about optics, you should already know that more elements rob of light, tonality, micro-contrast, depth and feel – things you cannot gain back or recplicate in post-processing. This is very serious to the level that we can safely make the following claim (backed by evidence presented below, of course): modern lenses trade beautiful life-like rendition and 3D pop for ultimate sharpness.
The Lies of Lens Manufacturers
For the past 10+ years, camera manufacturers have been continuously lying to their customers. They are making modern lenses with all kinds of new lens elements that are supposed to correct for different lens aberrations. Never before we were faced with so many confusing lens elements that require an optical dictionary to make any sense out of them: aspherical, low-dispersion, extra low-dispersion, super low-dispersion, high-refractive index, fluorite, etc – you name it! And that’s not even counting all the crazy coatings like: nano, super integrated coating, SWC, HD, eBAND, Spectra, T*, BARR, so on and so forth. It looks like lens manufacturers are engaged in deception and confusion tactics to make people as unaware of what they are doing as possible. And it seems to be working quite well for them too. Just take a look at how profitable lens manufacturers have been getting, pushing all that “super duper” meaningless glass. On top of that, we now have manufacturers like Zeiss, who are appealing to all the sharpness freaks, by making lenses that have as many lens elements as there are people who believe in spherical earth theory, resulting in optical junk that weighs more than the camera itself and costing as much as a used car. Photography websites are paying too much attention to meaningless things like sharpness and bokeh, while forgetting about things that truly matter in photography: tonality, life-like rendition, depth, 3D pop, micro-contrast and color precision.
Lastly, I still cannot get over the fact that all modern lenses no longer use lead as part of the chemical formula when making glass elements. Lead glass is far more efficient than non-leaded glass when it comes to its refractive index, so if manufacturers continued to use as much lead as possible when making lens elements, we would not have to add those robbing corrective lens elements that make our images look dull and unreal. I am not sure what EPA and FDA was thinking – it is not like anyone would be eating those lenses in the first place! And who dumps their lenses in trash? I don’t. And I know of many others that don’t. I can statistically prove that photographers don’t just trash their lenses – we mostly resell or keep them.
It truly boggles my mind to see such trends in our industry! Enough of ranting, let’s jump to images and side-by-side comparisons to prove that modern lenses are junk compared to their older counterparts. Let’s start with the death of the 3D pop.
Death of 3D Pop – Too Many Lens Elements
As stated above, modern lenses rob them of special qualities that result in life-like images. While all images are two dimensional, when shot with enough subject isolation, it is possible to create a 3D effect, where the subject naturally pops out of the scene, giving it depth and dimension. This is obviously not quantifiable or measurable, which is why you won’t see discussions on “3D pop” in various reviews, but they are easily seen in images. Let’s start by discussing a photograph, so that you can understand what I mean exactly by “3D pop”:
The above photograph was captured with the classic Nikon NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4D, a stunning lens in every way. While the lens is not very sharp wide open, don’t discount its resolving power capabilities – stopped down even slightly, the lens is insanely sharp! But that’s what a normal review would have you focus on – “sharpness”. What about its other optical characteristics that make it a far superior lens compared to its new replacement, the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G? First of all, it has a unique way to draw subjects, something very few other lenses can. Immediately, you can see stunning depth and phenomenal rendition in every photograph and the above image is the proof of that. Even at f/4 (stopped down to bring more of the cat into focus), the cat clearly pops out of the scene, while the background appears beautiful with stunning bokeh, which helps draw the viewer’s attention into the center subject of the scene. The colors of the cat and the greenery right next to it appear life-like, as if the cat is right there with you. The photograph was taken late in the afternoon and the light bounces everywhere, making tonal transitions impeccable.
Modern lenses are incapable of producing such depth and 3-dimensionality for a number of reasons. The main reason is the number of elements – too many corrective lens elements rob light, making subjects appear dull and lifeless. The Nikon 85mm f/1.4D has a total of 9 lens elements in 8 groups, which is already a bit too high for a prime lens (ideally, you would want a lens that has between 5 to 7 lens elements max), but it is still better than what its replacement, the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G has to offer – a total of 10 elements in 9 groups! That one extra element on the 85mm f/1.4G design was completely unnecessary, but Nikon included it to add more sharpness through corrections, which obviously make subjects more flat in comparison. That’s why many photographers refused to upgrade to the newest version, because they saw how dull it was compared to the classic.
The Nikon 85mm f/1.4D is not a sole example of a beautiful lens design that results in so much depth. Even the Nikon 50mm f/1.4D classic added a dimension to photographs its modern counterparts cannot:
Look at how smoothly focus transitions from sharp to creamy – the subject looks stunning at f/2.8, while the background adds both depth and tonality to the image, creating a very life-like 3D effect. Even the out of focus regions of the cat (specifically its darker fur spots), has distinct lines that do not appear “muddy” and “washed out”, something we often see too much on modern lenses. Having shot with the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art, I saw so much of this behavior in photographs, that it was seriously disturbing. The Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art is a beast with way too many corrective lens elements, making it a lifeless and dull lens that is only capable of rendering flat images in the field. I am yet to see a beautiful image from this lens for that reason alone!
Prime Lenses vs Zoom Lenses – Glass is Evil
The biggest optical abusers are, without a doubt, zoom lenses. They are particularly evil when it comes to robbing subjects of light, texture and depth. Don’t believe me? Put a zoom lens and a prime lens side by side and you will immediately see a huge difference between the two when it comes to 3D pop, rendition, tonality and texture. Once you see how bad zoom lenses are, you will only want to shoot with prime lenses, period! I know these are very bold claims, which is why I prepared a couple of side-by-side images for you:
Which image do you think is from a zoom and which one was made by a prime? The answer should be very apparent – the “before” image (the one with the brighter corners) was shot with the Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR zoom lens, while the “after” image was shot with the Nikon 85mm f/1.4D. I took this photo at 85mm on the 24-120mm and right after capturing the shot, I immediately noticed how lifeless, flat and dull it looked when compared to the image from the 85mm f/1.4D. If the images are too small to judge, why don’t you try opening them in full size using this link from the 24-120mm f/4G VR and this link from the 85mm f/1.4D.
It is very clear that the image from the 24-120mm f/4G VR looks very flat – take a look at the out of focus regions, where the lens is not even capable of showing enough out of focus detail. Everything looks mudded and washed out. Now take a look at the center of attention – the green tomato. It looks dirty and ugly, with a mixture of colors that weren’t even there. It is as if the lens is adding color that wasn’t there in the first place. And that makes sense, with a total of 17 lens elements in 13 groups, this lens will never be able to produce what a simpler 9 element lens can. The above is an example of why zoom lenses are so evil. Zoom lenses are only capable of making 2-dimensional images that look flat and lifeless. Keep in mind, that when it comes to glass, top quality to crap quality, they all have dielectric capacitance, which makes up energy, which makes up light! To make it simple, if you want to create beautiful images, never use zoom lenses and especially avoid using lenses with too many corrective lens elements.
And please, don’t even get me started on superzooms. They are the curse of modern optics…
Lead Glass vs No-Lead Glass – Makes a Huge Difference
Did you know that lens elements that contain a big amount of lead have a much higher refractive index compared to non-lead glass? It is a well-known fact and the reason why older lenses used to be simpler in optical design! The thing is, when you have lead glass, you don’t have to worry about correcting spherical aberrations as much, because unlike regular glass, lead glass can transmit more light and automatically correct most aberrations out there. Lead is why some of the oldest Nikon glass used to weigh so much, but think of all the benefits they gave us – stunning depth in images, indisputable tonality that cannot be obtained with modern lenses, and such amazing levels of micro-contrast and clarity. Take a look at the below image to see what I mean:
The old Micro Ai-S 55mm f/2.8 classic is a very small lens and yet it packs 285 grams of weight on it thanks to lead-filled glass, while the modern 50mm f/1.8G is so much lighter at mere 185 grams. The difference is very clear when you shoot with both side-by-side – the 55mm f/2.8 has stunning rendition with a 3D pop that the 50mm f/1.8G will never be able to produce, no matter how much you try. Take a look at the above example with the same Bengal cat. Stopped down just by one stop, it yields sharpness unlike any other modern lens and it packs so much depth and clarity! The cat is beautifully isolated from the background scene and the lavender colors stand out very clearly from all the greenery as well. On a modern lens, it is hard to distinguish those colors because everything gets thrown into the mix, making images very muddy and ugly. This image has so much tonality to it – look at every shade of color and you will see that nothing gets mixed up anywhere. Even though the cat is not back-lit, the lens does such a phenomenal job at color renditions, that the cat just pops out of the scene. This is yet another showcase for the stunning 3D pop we never see on modern lenses.
Here is another example of a lens that has quite a bit of lead in it:
Without a doubt, the NOCT-Nikkor 58mm f/1.2 is a stunning lens in every way and there is no modern lens that can do what this lens is capable of, including the ability to render life-like subjects. While it might not be super sharp wide open at f/1.2, stopping the lens to just f/1.8 produces results that will satisfy any pixel-peeper out there. Just take a look at how much detail there is in the cat photo above – you can literally see every whisker and piece of fur, and if you look at the ear details, you can even see the individual blood veins inside the ear! There is a lot of color separation we witness here, from brights to darks, everywhere in the scene. Even the green trash bin in the background appears beautifully smooth and there are no distracting bokeh elements or rings to be seen anywhere. The cat pops out of the scene and it almost looks like it is walking right at you – that’s how powerful a lens can make an image appear. Capture a few shots like this and put them in an international photography competition and you will be guaranteed to win, especially if the judge is going to be knowledgeable enough to understand everything I have discussed so far in this article (Note: just in case, send the judges the link to this article, so that they know what to look for).
Modern Prime vs Classic Prime
Let’s take a look at another example of how bad modern lenses are compared to their classic counterparts with less elements. Take a look at the below image of the same cat, captured right after sunset:
It hurts my eyes to look at this image for a number of reasons. First of all, this was shot with the modern Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR Micro, a lens with 14 total elements in 12 groups! That’s a heck of a lot of elements for a prime, don’t you think? Especially when you compare it to the classic Nikon 105mm f/2.5 lead glass that only has a total of 5 lens elements! You would think that a lens with 3x the number of optical elements would yield stunning images, but that’s definitely not the case. I am not sure what Nikon was thinking with such a complex optical formula, but it is clear that they messed up, especially when a lens with only 5 elements can easily outperform its modern counterpart in every way. If you have ever shot with the legendary 105mm f/2.5, you would know exactly what I am talking about!
Grand Unified Theory of Everything
On a somewhat unrelated note, I am happy to report that I stumbled upon the Grand Unifying Theory of Everything (physics) while doing research for this article. If you aren’t familiar, the biggest problem in physics today is that quantum mechanics and general relativity (small-scale and big-scale physics) aren’t compatible when you’re dealing with high-gravity, small-scale environments, like the singularity in a black hole. And when two theories aren’t compatible, you know that one (or both) must be wrong.
It sounds like very complicated stuff, but I realized how simple this problem really is when you just approach it intuitively. Think about a camera lens, and how it works. As I’ve just shown, lenses with very few glass-to-air surfaces have far more 3D pop and micro-contrast than the newest lenses on the market that various corporations are trying to sell. But how could this be true when light is the fastest-moving object in the universe — which is exactly what quantum mechanics “claims”?
No, this effect would only be possible if light wasn’t the fastest object in the universe — if there was something faster that raced ahead of the light, then rebounded on the glass to block part of the incoming light. And that something is the ether.
For all of history, from the Ancient Greeks to modern-day scientists inspired by Nikola Tesla, the fact of the ether has been well-known. But when “scientists” like Albert Einstein started talking about general relativity, corporations lapped it up. Why? Simple. The existence of the ether means that people can harness free energy via the natural power of the universe. But if corporations can convince everyone that it doesn’t exist, oil and energy companies across the world can rake up hundreds of billions of dollars every year.
The existence of the ether has been well-known for millennia, but it wasn’t until my simple glass-to-air thought experiment that normal people could understand how simple it is. Even Nikola Tesla agrees: “Explaining the workings of the universe without recognizing the existence of the ether is futile.” Since neither quantum mechanics nor general relativity is necessary given the existence of the ether, their supposed incompatibility is a non-issue (although it wasn’t my intent, my glass-to-air thought experiment also explains why magnets and magnetism work — something that even corporate-backed scientists like Richard Feynman said they couldn’t easily explain).
Sorry to go off on a tangent, but this really shows the duplicity of today’s camera and lens corporations. They have known for decades that the ether exists, and that their new lenses would be low-contrast and ugly. But profit drives everything in this world, which is why today’s lenses are so unusable.
Summary
Let’s wrap up the above information into a simple summary: only buy classic low-element prime lenses with lead glass elements – everything else is junk, as proven by the image samples and comparisons in this article. Sell every modern lens you have (you should have no problems with this, as long as you keep stating that it is “sharp”), especially if it has more than 9 lens elements. Unless you want flat, lifeless images that lack 3D pop, depth, dimensionality, clarity, micro-contrast and tonality, you should never touch zoom lenses, especially superzooms – don’t trade beauty for convenience. Why bother spending all that money on modern lenses, when classic lenses from 10+ years ago are so much better in every way? Those corrective lens elements (especially plastic aspherical lens elements) are the work of the devil and should always be avoided at all costs. And lastly, don’t be a victim to modern day marketing – there is absolutely no need to buy expensive, high-end lenses. Aside from sharpness, they add nothing else to your images, period.
P.S. I hope our readers realize that this article is a satirical piece, aimed at poking fun at those individuals and websites that post nonsense information about lenses and their “unique” qualities. In an upcoming article, we will reveal some facts and hopefully put some of the above arguments to rest. If you had fun reading this article and you can relate to some of the terminology and claims used in the article, please share your thoughts below :)
Comments
The Angry Photographer would love this article :-D
Mark, who is the Angry Photographer? Is he the one who sells a $3000 device that allows people to talk to ghosts? :)
I know about his electromagnetism videos, but haven’t heard about the device you’re mentioning. :-)
P.S. Nice Bengal cat!
Mark, I think I confused him with another guy… LOL
Here you go:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVcxJ9k14bi__-uA1cGkEcA
I really hate the image I produce with my 200 F2VR and my 600 F4 Fl! Total garbage! Lol! I see your point but I love these 2 lenses!!
Eric, how could you? That’s just garbage glass you got there. No lead, no depth, no rendition, no tonality to your images. Time to get rid of that glass (which I would be happy to assist with) and trade up to the classics. Ever heard of the 600mm f/4 AiS? I think that will suit your needs nicely.
Let’s remember, God only needed one lens element to create the eye.
Glen, the eye does not project to a flat sensor, so a single element lens would not work. Hopefully one day, once curved sensors become a reality, we will have lenses with only a couple of lens elements. Add a bunch of lead to them and images will be popping out of the screen!
Hi Nasim, my comment was meant to be in the same satirical vein as your post although I certainly agree that curved sensors would be awesome.
Glen, I fully understood it that way :) Gotta put a spin to things, you know.
Love the dynamics that you point out and explain, and your perspective. I correctly judged the first lens comparo above; it’s visible to the eye. Similarly, I only shoot with primes (part of your point), which can also be a real pain in the butt by the way. I have two 1950s Leica lens that I will pull out at the end of shoots, once I know I have gotten what the client needs, and I have that old Nikon 50 1.4D that you reference which I’ll now go experiment more with. But my main work lens are modern Zeiss or Sony?Zeiss lens… the 35 1.4 Distagon which I totally feels has pop as does the Sony Zeiss 50 1.4 Planar… and the Batis 85 1.8. These are modern and electronic-friendly… The pop seems to come. Thoughts/responses/rebuttals welcome! So, in short, I totally agree and yet at least with the Zeiss puppies that I have, I feel like my dogs hunt. Thanks as always for your excellent work, Naseam. :))
You are most welcome Scott, glad you’ve enjoyed the read! Make those images pop with that Zeiss glass and happy shootin’!
Interesting article Nasim. Wondering if we can summarize in a table of “classic vs. its modern equivalent…”
Venu, give the above article a thorough read and perhaps you can assist in making such a table :)
Yep. The article has the information about the following lenses. But as a novice, I was wondering if there are other such lenses…
Classic Modern Equivalent Example
Nikon 50mm f/1.4D Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art
Micro Ai-S 55mm f/2.8
NOCT-Nikkor 58mm f/1.2
Nikon 85mm f/1.4D Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR (Zoom lense)
Nikon 105mm f/2.5 Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR Micro (Modern Prime)
Yep. The article has the information about the following lenses. But as a novice, I was wondering if there are other such lenses…The formatting was off in previous post…
Classic —————————Modern Equivalent Example
Nikon 50mm f/1.4D————- Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art
Micro Ai-S 55mm f/2.8———-
NOCT-Nikkor 58mm f/1.2——-
Nikon 85mm f/1.4D ————-Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR (Zoom lense)
Nikon 105mm f/2.5————– Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR Micro (Modern Prime)
Oh Thank Goodness, I thought you’d gone off your rocker there.
Glad to see you’ve finally come to your senses, Nasim. I’ve been telling you for years that all of your lens tests are a waste of time! The true test of a lens is how it makes you feel inside. Also, I’ve found that singing to my lenses for at least 10 minutes every day helps them produce better images. You might want to give it a try on those older lenses you have… it should really help to give them more 3D Pop.
“The true test of a lens is how it makes you feel inside.”
-John Bosley
I’m hanging this quote on my wall, behind glass with as much lead in it as possible.
LOL! Awesome.
LOL John, time to sell all that new gear and start singing! Now I know what I have been missing all these years.
I think you need to do some solid research on writing satirical articles because they tend to be at least somewhat amusing. This was long, boring and repetitive and not funny or insightful in any way.
In fact the only insight I gained was to no longer waste valuable minutes of my life reading articles written by Nasim Mansurov.
PG, I can see why it might not seem very amusing for a person who perhaps has not seen content on the web that is full of lies and deception – I specifically worded the article to reflect that. Whenever you see absurd statements about 3D pop, depth, dimensionality, tonality and other similar key words used to describe unique quality of old lenses with fewer elements when compared to new ones, it is time to move on and skip the BS.
And by the way, the original plan was to write an article to debunk the lies, which I will be working on later this week.
Hi Nasim,
Funny but somewhat disingenuous. In the comments of your review of the Zeiss Distagon T 35mm f/2 ZF.2 you wrote this on January 8th, 2015:
“Microcontrast is not always better on Zeiss lenses, but the drawing style / 3D look / beautiful colors usually are. It is hard to say where the depth comes from, but I think it has to do with the combination of optical design that has a bit of natural vignetting. Zeiss lenses have German glass in them, even though most Zeiss lenses are assembled by Cosina in Japan. That German glass is color neutral and is made by the same company that makes optical glass for Leica, Schneider and many others. Others cannot really compete with Germany’s history of glass molding, it is nearly perfect. That alone is what makes Zeiss lenses so special…”
How you can gush about the special depth and 3D pop of the Zeiss 35 ZF.2 and then ridicule others who found and wrote about the same qualities is a bit strange. Seems to me their theory about glass degrading light makes more sense than your random musings about 3D pop coming from uncorrected vignetting and the German history of glass molding. Just saying…
Marco
Marco, I did not try to ridicule anyone on microcontrast, 3D feel or colors in the article. Microcontrast exists, but not just because a lens has less optical elements. Images can have a 3-dimensional “look” to them, but that’s a very subjective matter, as some people see it while others don’t. Personally, I believe that depth is added to images using a combination of camera to subject distance, aperture / depth of field, composition and natural lens vignetting. Some Zeiss lenses and other glass like Nikkor 55mm f/1.4G have beautiful vignetting that can make an image appear this way and I stated this in my reviews, as you have pointed out. Color neutrality exists – German-made Schott glass is the most color-neutral in the world and it is a well-known fact that if you use a lens with such glass and compare it to any other lens, you will see visible color differences (at the same time, color can be adjusted in post-processing for any combination of lens and camera). More glass does not degrade light or make images appear “flat”. That’s a myth and a lie.
We will be discussing this and other topics in our upcoming article.
Hiya
None of the pictures in this article are visible.
Mark
They have appeared now.
Markjass, that’s strange, we will keep an eye on this, thanks for reporting!
Ha. Awesome.
Now we wait for a certain someone under a made up name to spout off some rhetoric and go on about how he knows more than anyone ever.
Angry Photographer :) (would be very angry)
Mohammed, I still haven’t heard from him after his “lollipop from hell” video, where he referred to Sensor Gel Stick. He made some serious accusations on a product he has never touched in his life, so I thought I would be nice to him by sending a product sample. Not a word back. Oh well :)
While this article may be satire and “tongue in cheek” you might be on to something. Been on a zillion forums with “what to take” questions. Going over my old files (mainly slide) the images taken with the lowly 1.8 AI/AIS primes and the even more cheapo 50 1.8D seems to have more “3 D pop” as you describe. Next summer going back to Guatemala to hike in the western highlands and try and do ethnographic documentation of traditional Mayan fiestas/dances and it seems I’m going down to taking 35 and 85 mm primes, the former AIS, the latter AFD. Had considered all sorts of combos – 24-120/ 24-85 and 70-200 etc. etc. but probably will stick with my old out-of-date primes. Thanks for your article.
Gene, old lenses are in no way superior to new lenses. They were made for film, not for a modern flat sensor with a filter stack in front of it, so they perform poorly in the edges of the frame. Modern lenses need more corrective lens elements for two reasons: flatness of the sensor and high sensor resolution that puts more demand on lens sharpness. Put some of that older glass on older camera bodies with less than 24 MP resolution and they do well. Put them on a D810 and shoot a landscape and you will quickly see that they don’t perform. For portraiture, older glass can work well, as long as the sensor does not outresolve the glass.
There are enough half and quarter truths in this to make it seem real. You did miss the opportunity to rave about the benefits of lenses with thorium or similar elements (lanthanum)? I am willing to bet there are people who are fans of lenses with glass specially modified to produce high density glass. (After all using a radioactive lense is a small risk surely????:-(
With regard to lead …. (I hesitate to mention this in light of the last paragraph) the manufacting process and the by products of working with lead would surely be a major reason for wanting to stop manufacturers using lead.
Why didn’t you wait until April 1?
Martin, some of the stated things in the article have some truth to them, while others are completely bogus. For example, lead was indeed used on lenses before and it does have a higher refractive index compared to non-lead glass. However, modern low-dispersion lead-free glass is also excellent in taking care of a lot of lens aberrations, so lead is no longer needed in lens manufacturing. As for other radioactive chemicals used in lenses, I would love to see someone put two lenses side by side and prove that one is better than the other by showing us images.
Lastly, April 1st is too long to wait and after seeing some of our readers point to some articles on the web that give very similar arguments as this piece, we decided to address them through a series of articles.
When I saw the title of this article, I thought “What the heck is this?”
Then I saw your strong call to specifically read also the last paragraph, I realized what this was all about :-)
I’m a pixel-peeper myself and I become almost a little sad when I look at pictures I took just 10-20 years ago. Not to mention those I took in 1971 with my first SLR.
I bought my first digital camera in 1998, a 1.3 MP Agfa ePhoto 1280. As a computer geek since 1983, I quickly realized that digital camera development would go just as fast. The debate about film vs. digital was fierce for many years and did not quite end until 2010. I was (of course) on “the digital side” all the time.
Now I have a Canon EOS 5DsR (51 MP), a TS-E 24 mm, 100-400 mm v2 + other L-optics.
I love the development in this area!
Thank you for your feedback Arnstein, glad you’ve enjoyed the article. Digital has certainly come a long way! :)
I knew something was up when i look at the before and after photo of that tomato. :-P Recently switched to Nikon after a few years with Canon with a D800 and a 85mm F/1.4D. Though bought second hand but are still in excellent condition. Was just looking at how your findings rate the old 85 fairs with the G version.
Sam, I intentionally removed all the EXIF data from the images. As I will reveal in the upcoming article, the images are reversed :)
As for the older 85mm f/1.4D, it is a great lens, but the newer version is both sharper and more reliable in AF accuracy.
Holy Moly Nassim – you really had me going for a bit…
Greg, glad you actually read the article! :) Our Facebook fans are shocking me LOL!
From my many (many!) purchases and rentals of lenses in the past few months, I have concluded that the “3d pop” (a characteristic quite extreme in some Zeiss lenses) is different than “spatial rendition”.
Some lenses do indeed render “flat”. Low element count is NOT a guarantee of good spatial rendition though. When I take two identical images of tree branches at a distance, and with one lens I can tell exactly the distance between the branches (front-back) even out of focus, while with the other I can’t, that’s when I know superior spatial rendition. Some call it micro-contrast (I don’t necessarily agree), some call it “3d pop” (that’s different in my experience).
It doesn’t happen in all images, but a “flat rendering” lens will do it in most cases. Take for example your test images of the Tamron 15-30. In the image of the valley the flower tops look as if a gigantic glass surface on the top has leveled them, and in the image of the girl among the skyscrapers the girl (and the buildings) look like carton props for a movie set.
In other instances of my own photos I saw houses in the background “embedded” in trees in the foreground (though their real distance was 30+ meters), while other lenses rendered them correctly (good spatial rendition) from the same spot/same settings/focal length. In other instances I noticed that in portraits with some lenses the face looked very “anaglyph”, very realistic, compared to others which flattened it (same focal length, settings etc).
That has nothing to do with the “3d pop” which, as I said, is mostly a Zeiss result, or a result one can get with other lenses by over-illuminating the main subject.
Since spatial rendition was my main priority, I spent a lot of time and money and finalized a lens set for my own needs.
Now if you are referring to articles written by Mr. Yannick, although he doesn’t display the proper examples, he’s correct in that some lenses are far superior in spatial rendition than others. He’s also correct about the Zeiss pop, which is known to everyone, but has to do with different tactics in design than just element count. So he argues it’s an element count, but I have noticed that this is not a guarantee. My conclusion is that not many photographers emphasize on spatial rendition, therefore it’s not a major priority for manufacturers, thus one needs to personally test lenses to see what he/she likes better on that aspect.
3D = spatial
Lefteris, I find that the term “3D pop” is misused very frequently and heavily varies in meaning from person to person. To me, 3-dimensionality is achieved with a combination of camera to subject distance, focal length, selected aperture and resulting depth of field, lens-specific vignetting and other aspects like composition. Add post-processing to the mix and you are dealing with a whole different ballgame. I struggle to see what you see in the images of the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 review. I don’t see a gigantic glass surface on the top of the flowers – they look more or less even, because that’s how they were for the most part. Add some blur due to wind and it adds to the illusion. I am sure that if I shot the same scene with a prime lens, the result would look very similar. As for the girl walking around skyscrapers, I am not sure what you are looking for in such a highly distorted image? How would a different lens with a “3D pop” render that differently? Unless someone specifically showcases drastic differences in images shot side by side, any claim of added depth is either non-existent or purely subjective. And yes, I did have a look at Yannick’s articles and saw none of what he claimed.
Lenses do differ in the way they reproduce color. They differ in resolution, CA, distortion, vignetting, coma and other optical factors. But I struggle to see how a lens can make one perceive images differently just because it has less glass in it. To me, that’s utter nonsense with no scientific proof behind it.
Nasim, I liked your glass-to-air thought experiment the best. That made everything make sense! From the ancient Greeks to Nikola Tesla the time tested thought experiment has been the golden yardstick of science. But Nasim, you got me again. Part way through the early paragraphs I started thinking if I should start buying D lenses! AAACK!!!! When will I learn? Finally, at the end I started wondering if April 1st had come around again and I hadn’t noticed. I haven’t been this taken in since your April Fools article two years ago. The laugh is on me. Well done.
LOL Elaine, glad you’ve enjoyed the article :)
LOL. You had me going there for a while. But when you started going on about ether I started to catch on…
George, we wanted to make it very clear in the article what it was all about :) Glad you caught on LOL :)
I still have my 85mm 1.4D and a old mechanical 50mm and 135mm. Guess I had better dust them off and find a cat to photograph.
Peter, it’d better be a Bengal, or your tests will be invalid :)
The effect is also demonstrated by a professional Hollywood cinematographer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5febma4_OE
An effect a little more strong in “pop” combined with good spatial rendition is at 8.47″ of
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoearI56ehM
While the differences in their results are subtle, in my tests of other lenses they were very visible, in some cases the difference was “wow”, for example, when I tested the current (not the new) Tamron 24-70 vs. two Zeiss primes (the 28 and the 50 macro planar). The rendition of the planar was so unique and dimensional that to this day (I returned the lens) I recognize photos taken with this lens, surprising the owners. The Tamron was rendering very flat, bringing the background as embedded with items in the foreground. As I said above though,
a) “3d pop” is different than spatial rendition (“item separation”).
b) Low element count or date of design is NOT a guarantee of good spatial rendition.
c) Micro-contrast is necessary regardless, otherwise one wastes his camera resolution.
d) Personal tests are far better than general theories on youtube or elsewhere.
Lefteris, please tell me that you are actually seeing drastic differences between those lenses. Aside from differences in bokeh / background blur, color and contrast, I do not see any other differences. In fact, it looks like in the first comparison the scene has more overall light, which is probably because of differences in T-stop between the two lenses (look at the white rod area between the subject’s head and the color chart on the right). Please show me the 3-dimensionality that the cinematographer is pointing to, because I don’t see it. Perhaps differences would be more obvious on a large screen, but at 720p web resolution, it is impossible to tell. The same with other scenes, where I cannot see anything other than perhaps color rendition of lenses, which would vary due to differences in glass molding.
When it comes to testing of zoom lenses vs prime, of course there will be differences. But I think you and I can agree that the differences will have nothing to do with the number of lens elements in a lens. Still, to make your claims valid for other readers, you should be presenting comparisons of lenses tested in identical environments and specifically pointing out the perceived differences. I cannot take the claim that Tamron renders a very flat image without any proof attached to it.
totally agreed!!
Thorium is another important radioactive element to add to have 3D pop. Using for 5 minutes every day a vintage lens with thorium inside will helps to see 3D pop easily. I’m waiting for the part 2 of this review :-)
Marcus, the higher the radioactivity, the better the 3D pop! It is a well known fact.
Totally agree Nasim, well noted!
I have several radioactive Russian lens from the first and Second World War, but what make me crazy is a triplet lens design like trioplan. But trioplan is a very expensive vintage lens, therefore I modified a triplet lens made for projector (it costs only 20 bucks) to work with my Nikon D700. Here you are a 3D pop with only 3 glass lens design
https://www.nikonclub.it/gallery/2220600/6-web-di-fullerenium2?from=p-r
https://www.nikonclub.it/gallery/2240964/img-1508-di-fullerenium2?from=p-r
Cheeky, but on point!
Thanks, Nasim.
Pew, glad I also read the PS. I was already thinking “now it happened, Nasim, too, has smoked something of the bad stuff.” Glad you still are the Nasim we all like. ;-)