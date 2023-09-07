The Best and Worst Deals of Nikon’s September Lens Sales

Nikon just kicked off one of their biggest lens sales of the year! Some of the discounts look really appealing – others, not so much. I’ll break it down lens-by-lens with my recommendations below.

I should mention in advance that not all of these sales are completely new; a few of them have been going on for at least a month, but I’ve gathered them all here for convenience. Most of the following sales will end on September 17th. If you decide to buy one of these lenses, you can support our work at Photography Life through the links to B&H below.

And if you live in some countries in Europe, there is a general 10% off deal on lots of Nikon gear, both F-mount and Z-mount, which you can find here.

A lot of Nikon’s lenses didn’t go on sale this time, especially their wider primes, even though we’ve seen most of them go on sale in the past. Nikon is probably saving those deals for their holiday sales in a few months. None of the supertelephoto exotics went on sale, either, but that’s nothing new – I don’t expect they will any time soon.

All told, the four best discounts this month are on the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S, Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8, Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8, and Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8. I’d also give an honorable mention to the $300 sales on the 24-70mm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8, although those lenses are more expensive in the first place, and the $300 discount is not unheard of.

The worst sale this time is $50 off the Z MC 50mm f/2.8, and I’m not thrilled with the $150-off sale on the Z 70-180mm f/2.8 either. It’s not that those are bad lenses, just that the sale prices should have been at least $50 cheaper in both cases. In fact, I expect that future sales on the 70-180mm f/2.8 will be more than $150 off, and the newness of the lens is the only reason we aren’t seeing steeper discounts yet.

I hope this helped put the September discounts into perspective! Of course, the real “best sale” is always on the lens you were about to buy anyway… and, by the same token, the worst sale is always on the lens you just bought at full price :)