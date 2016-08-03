The Basics of Monitor Calibration

The subject of monitor calibration and profiling can be quite difficult to understand not only for a beginner, but also for professionals working in the field. With so many different hardware and software components, color profiles, bit depth and other related terminologies, one can get quickly confused and lost, potentially ending up with a rather poor working environment. Having a badly-calibrated monitor is not only counter-productive, it is also potentially harmful for one’s business, especially when dealing with paying customers and clients. Due to the complexity of the topic, our team at Photography Life requested help from a real expert, who will be providing detailed information on how to properly calibrate monitors for photography needs. But first, some basic concepts need to be understood. This particular article is just an introduction to cover the basics of calibration and profiling, without going into too many technical details.
1) A Very Brief History
As you might already know, monitors, TVs, mobile devices, etc., can show us colors using a mixture or Red, Green and Blue (RGB) light. Common monitors try to cover a minimum standard color space known as “sRGB” with their red, green and blue emitted light. The Internet and most computer content is meant for this particular color space. For historical reasons, sRGB and other similar color spaces like Rec.709 cover the same gamut (subset of visible colors) as CRT monitors. This color space is not able to cover colors printable with current technology like offset printing or a domestic inkjet printer – there are colors like cyan-turquoise green that are printable with such devices, but cannot be shown on an sRGB monitor. That’s the main reason that leads professionals and photo hobbyists into seeking monitors with a wider gamut which covers a large percentage of color spaces like AdobeRGB 1998 or eciRGBv2.
2) Color Management and Color Coordinates
The first thing photographers need to know is that their wide-gamut monitors are meant to be used in color-managed applications: applications that work in a color managed environment. For example, you have an sRGB 300×300 JPEG image that is just a green background (RGB values “0,255,0” in sRGB). With a common monitor (sRGB monitor) you can output its contents to the monitor directly, without conversions or color management, and you will see the green color that is “fairly close” to color information stored in that JPEG file. But if you do the same thing in a wide-gamut monitor configured to show its full gamut, that “0,255,0” RGB value will show native gamut green 255 and it will look over-saturated. This is where color management comes into play: if applications know the actual gamut of that monitor, they can translate this “0,255,0” sRGB value to another set of RGB values that represent the same color (or fairly close) in a bigger color space:
sRGB 0,255,0 (green) -> 144,255,60 AdobeRGB (same sRGB green color)
Such number transformations are possible, because colors (visible colors seen by humans) can be defined objectively as coordinates in a color space that covers human vision, like the CIE 1931 color space. There are several coordinate choices that map to color spaces like CIE 1931 XYZ (or just CIE XYZ onwards), which is a 3D coordinate system for visible colors with X, Y and Z coordinates.
Measuring color in CIE 1931 XYZ coordinates (the most used color coordinate system for measuring) is about weighting the spectral power distribution (SPD, distribution of how much light is coming to measurement device for each visible wavelength) against a “model” of human vision called CIE 1931 2º standard observer (or just “standard observer” to keep it short). Wikipedia has a very good definition of CIE XYZ and where X, Y & Z coordinate values come from.
Like our world, a city is a 3D space: north-south, west-east, but also an up-down location of a building. A city may be a 3D space, but we find it useful to represent a city in a 2D plane, like a paper map with north-south, west-east locations. A similar approach is CIE xyY color space, derived from CIE XYZ. In that CIE xyY color space, XYZ values (3D coordinates) are normalized to lowercase x,y,z values with the condition x+y+z=1, a scale conversion. Since a Y coordinate (capital Y) is kept in CIE xyY (it’s a 3D coordinate system after-all), original XYZ values can be restored. CIE xy coordinates (without capital Y) represent a 2D plot of CIE 1931 XYZ color space, like a city map… and like in a 2D city map some information is discarded, but we get a picture of locations quickly. The concept of this CIE xy 2D plot (or other 2D plot of a 3D color space) is important for the next articles. There are other common 2D projections of other 3D color coordinate systems like CIE u’v’.
Another color coordinate system derived from CIE XYZ is CIE L*a*b*. It has 3 coordinates (3D color space), L* for luminance, a* for a green-magenta axis and b* for blue-yellow axis. It takes a reference CIE XYZ white for its definition so L*=100, a*=b*=0 are the coordinates of reference white.
Since a 3D coordinate system for color does not carry information about actual SPD of the source, two light sources with different SPD may have the same coordinates, their SPD weighted against standard observer gives the same numbers. We see them with the same color. That’s called a metameric pair. That’s why we can capture colors in cameras and view them with colors close enough on a computer screen: different SPDs may have the same color coordinates.
Two pieces of paper or fabric may have the same color coordinates under some lighting conditions. That means SPDs of the reflected light weighted against standard observer are equal or close enough, but if we change the SPD light source, then reflected light SPD changes too, so color coordinates of each sample may drift away. That mismatch is called illuminant metameric failure: for one light source there is a color match but for the other there isn’t.
It may be possible that a human subject visual system has a different enough response from standard observer response. In that case, actual color coordinates (colors) “seen” by each observer will be different. This is called observer metameric failure. Human visual system response varies between subjects and with age, but a very huge percent of them are close enough to standard observer response: that means standard observer is a very good model. There is a limitation though: very narrow spikes in SPD from a light source (like a laser) will make those tiny differences between you and standard observer noticeable, but this is not a real issue for current WLED (sRGB) or GB-LED (wide-gamut) technology used in monitors, so don’t worry about it.
There are other metameric failure sources, but please note that metameric failures and metameric pairs are defined over pairs: two samples, two observers, two light sources…
3) Color Distance
With coordinate systems for color, we are able to define a distance between colors, in the same way we define distance between points in 3D space or on a 2D map. The most useful of these distance definitions are not equal to “Euclidean Distance” (Pythagorean Theorem) of CIE XYZ coordinates, but a modified version to deal with the way humans perceive colors: a “perceptually uniform” definition of color distances, a distance definition that our eyes perceive as “equal distance jump” between neighbor colors. That distance is expressed in terms of deltaE units (dE). There are several revisions of these distance definitions as we acquired better understanding of human vision. The more common of these distances in order of increased accuracy are: dE76, dE94 and dE00, named after their year of definition. The most accurate is deltaE2000 (dE00) and dE76 is just Euclidean Distance of CIE L*a*b* color space.
4) Color Correlated Temperature
Instead of using the proper way to name a color by its color coordinates, “whites” are usually addressed by a “color temperature” term expressed in degrees kelvin (K). In physics, there is an idealized physical body that radiates a spectral power distribution (SPD, energy distribution across wavelengths) related to its temperature (this is a very simplified version). A blackbody at 3000K radiates an SPD that we see as warm orange-red and at 8000K radiates an SPD we see as bluish white. Think of it as a model of incandescence, like if you have a forge and you start to warm up a piece of metal with fire until it glows. The lower blackbody temperature is, the “warmer color” (yellow-orange-red) we see. The higher blackbody temperature is, the “cooler color” (blue) we see. Color coordinates that match color from a blackbody SPD at its different temperatures is called blackbody locus on a 2D plot (like CIE xy) and it is a curve.
In the same way, we may define an SPD of daylight in its different warmer-cooler tones, each of which have color coordinates in CIE xy plane that when plotted together form a curve: daylight locus. Some of these daylight whites have specific names like “D65” for 6500K daylight SPD or D50 for 5000K daylight SPD and their color coordinates are a very common calibration target for monitors.
But we may have a “white” that does not exactly meet blackbody or daylight behavior, it’s just “near” them. We may define for such whites a “color correlated temperature” (CCT for blackbody, CDT for daylight), the color temperature of the closest white in those loci. Color correlated temperature is an indication of how yellow-blue (warm-cool) a white is, but it does NOT give us information on how far it is from blackbody or daylight loci, how “green” or “magenta” it is. You need to add to that color temperature a distance term, how far in dE terms it is from one of those loci. This concept is very important: correlated color temperature is not sufficient to give us information about whites – with a CCT or CDT we do not know how magenta or green a white point is, only how yellowish-bluish it is.
5) Profiles
Color managed applications need to know what the actual behavior of a monitor is, so that they can send proper RGB numbers for THAT monitor in order to show a color stored as RGB numbers in a defined color space inside an image or a photograph. To solve this problem we have “ICC profiles”. Other devices like scanners, printers, etc., use profiles to describe their behavior too.
To keep it simple, a monitor ICC profile (or just “profile”) is just a file with “.icm” or “.icc” extension that stores monitor color behavior for a specific configuration. Among other things we find the following in a monitor profile:
- Gamut: which are CIE XYZ coordinates of “full” red, green and blue of such monitor in its current state, the location of its primary colors.
- White Point: what the CIE XYZ coordinates are when monitor outputs white (“full” red, green and blue at the same time) in its current state.
- Tone Response Curve (TRC), also called gamma. This is a plot of how brightness rises (relative to full maximum output) as you send a bigger R, G or B input value to monitor from zero input to its full input value… in its current state. There is one TRC per RGB channel and it can be equal for R, G and B. A monitor with “true neutral grey” for all grey values (referred to a certain white) should have a red TRC = green TRC = blue TRC. It does not matter what the actual white is, since these TRCs are defined relative to each channel max output, not to actual cd/m2 output per channel.
There are several ways to store that information, which gives different types of profiles: matrix profiles, cLUT/table profiles… The simplest way is a matrix profile with 3 equal TRCs, this assumes that the monitor has a nearly ideal behavior. The more complex way to store that information is in a table with XYZ color coordinates for several RGB input values and 3 different TRC for each R, G and B channel, in order to capture any non-ideal behavior.
Profiles for different devices may have different white points or gamuts and it is not useful that every profile knows how to transform its own RGB coordinates to every other profile RGB coordinates with a given rendering intent. It is more useful to transform the RGB coordinates of a profile to a common neutral ground where color managed applications do the transformation from and to that neutral ground. This neutral ground is called Profile Connection Space (PCS). It has a big gamut equal to visible colors (whole CIE XYZ gamut, for example) and it usually has D50 as a reference white.
Each profile has information about how to transform its own coordinates from or to PCS for some rendering intents. Matrix profiles have information for only relative colorimetric intent transformation.
6) Rendering Intents
Color management also states a set of rules about what RGB numbers should be sent to a device (monitor, printer, etc) when a color defined as RGB numbers in a color space falls outside the device’s gamut. That color cannot be shown as intended, but a set of recommendations known as “rendering intents” deal with this situation in a more or less predictable way.
Some of them are:
- Absolute Colorimetric: This intent aims to show in-gamut colors as they are, clipping colors that the device cannot show.
- Relative Colorimetric: It is akin to absolute colorimetric, but when the two color spaces involved have different whites, gamut and its colors are “moved” from one white to the other. Color management is “relative” to each color space white.
- Perceptual: It is similar to relative colorimetric, but out of gamut colors are moved in-gamut, pushing or “deforming” inwards the already in-gamut colors. Although this preserves tonal relations in gradients since there is no clipping of out of gamut colors, in-gamut colors may not be shown as intended.
If in doubt, relative colorimetric is the safest choice: show me the colors that my device can display, with its current white point, the right way.
7) Calibration
Sometimes a monitor needs to be configured for a very specific white (CIE XYZ white point coordinates) or a tone response curve behavior (neutral grey and a specific gamma value) or to a certain brightness. Since white is the sum of red, green and blue output, we can lower the max brightness value of each channel until the white output matches our desired color of white (white point). In the same way we can vary the “middle” red, green and blue output, so that the resulting greys have the same color as white (so that they are neutral relative to white) or to have a specific brightness for each grey (gamma). We could write this information as a table: for each red input number to the monitor from zero to full input (table input) we want a specific red brightness, so we calculate which input number for the red channel behaves in that way (table output). The same applies to green and blue.
This process is known as calibration, to make a monitor behave in a particular way (or close to it). Information of what red, green and blue “numbers” should be fed to a device so we get the grey colors we want to show on that device, is called “calibration curves”. There is one per channel and they may be used to correct the white point too, since a monitor’s white is just the brightest of its grays.
Most monitors have button controls to lower maximum light output of R, G and B channel (you known them as “brightness”, “contrast” and “RGB Gain” controls), so white point can be fixed inside a monitor, without the help of external tools. Other displays cannot do that, because they lack such controls (like laptops).
A few monitors allow changing its grey response because they are able to store at user command a set of custom calibration curves in their own electronic components. If a monitor has such a feature, we say it has “hardware calibration”, because it has a LUT (Lookup Table) to store calibration curves. For monitors without such a feature, almost every graphics card (GPU to keep it short) inside a computer has a LUT for each DVI, HDMI or DisplayPort(DP)/Thunderbolt output.
Since we output discrete RGB numbers to a monitor, usually from 0 to 255 for each channel, and since a monitor accepts a discrete RGB number as input, usually from 0 to 255, then if we modify this one-to-one translation with a calibration curve, we may be introducing “gaps” or “jumps” in that 256 step stair. Such gaps may result in visible jumps between neighbor grey values and even coloration of some grays (red, green or blue tint in them). The bigger the gap, the more noticeable it is. It does not matter where those calibration curves are stored (inside the monitor or in a graphics card LUT) – a one-to-one transformation modification of a discrete value to another may result in noticeable gaps.
To avoid these issues, there is a mathematical tool known as “temporal dithering”. The basic concept is to use “time” to solve lack of step resolution, so it’s possible to create a “visual step” in the middle of the gap. For example, calibration curve says that for “128,128,128” RGB input number sent from a computer, the monitor should work as if “128.5, 123.75, 129.25” values were the actual input, in order to get a neutral grey with a desired brightness. If a monitor (or its internal components) only accepts discrete values from 0 to 255 in steps of 1 unit, not decimals, then rounding such transformation to “128,124,129” may result in an excess of green, a green tint for that grey, a gap or band (hence the term “banding”) in a grey gradient from black to white because of this rounding error. With the help of temporal dithering, we can “move” these “decimal values” to time with a device that only accepts 1 unit per step as input, just changing value for each time step, so overall value across a time interval will be our desired value, with decimal values. For example, let’s take an interval sequence from t1 to t4 for the same grey correction:
t1:”128,124,129” -> t2:”129,124,129” -> t3:”128,123,130” -> t4:”129,124,129”
Like in cinema, tiny time steps (fast enough frames) are not noticeable and our eyes perceive it as if the monitor (or its internal components) was fed with intended correction “128.5, 123.75,129.25”.
Monitors with hardware calibration have LUTs capable of storing high bit depth calibration curves (more than 8-bit, more than 256 steps, with “decimal values”) even if the input to the monitor is limited to 256 steps. With the help of temporal dithering, electronic units can output calibration to lower bit depth electronics (lower than LUT, without “decimal values support” like for example 8-bit – 256 steps) in a smooth way, without gaps. This results in smooth gradients thanks to high bit depth LUT AND dithering.
Monitors without hardware calibration need a graphics card with a high bit depth LUT and temporal dithering units in order to achieve the same thing. The ugly part of the tale is that more than half of graphics cards cannot do that: NVIDIA GeForce series and Intel Integrated Graphics cards cannot do it, so every calibration curve different from “no translation”/”no calibration” may result in awful banding artifacts. The bigger the gap in calibration curves, the more noticeable banding will be.
If you want (or are forced) to use graphics card calibration, it is HIGHLY recommended that you get an AMD/ATI graphics card (gamer “Radeon” or professional “FirePro”) or NVIDIA Quadro graphics card (professional market). This is the only way to avoid every kind of banding artifacts caused by calibration curves loaded in graphics card LUT.
Keep in mind that since monitors with hardware calibration are plugged to a graphics card, their behavior could be modified too by calibration curves stored in graphics card LUT (GPU LUT to keep it short). ICC profiles contain a tag called VCGT (video card gamma table) with calibration curves table that must be sent to graphics card LUT. For hardware calibration capable monitors, their ICC profiles contain a linear input=output calibration curve, so no graphics card calibration is applied when that ICC profile is active.
8) 3D LUT Calibration
Calibration curves allow us to get a desired white, with a desired TRC and neutral grey… but do not substantially modify the gamut of a monitor once applied to it. With wide-gamut monitors, it will be desirable in some situations to make them work like a common sRGB monitor for non-color managed applications, a gamut SMALLER than its native / full gamut. Since sRGB is a smaller gamut contained INSIDE wide-gamut monitor’s full gamut, sRGB colors are reproducible in those monitors: sRGB colors are just a combination of wide-gamut monitor’s R, G and B native values, a subset of its possible R, G, B values.
This could be seen as a table: for each R, G and B value of a smaller color space (like sRGB) we could write other R, G and B values which represent the same color in our wide-gamut monitor’s full gamut color space. Having 3 coordinates for each input, that table is “3D” in its inputs, hence the name “3D LUT”.
So a 3D LUT can “emulate” a color space smaller than or equal to the monitor’s native gamut color space. We call such 3D LUT calibration “emulated color space”. Hence we call “emulated sRGB” to a 3D LUT calibration that makes a wide-gamut monitor behave like a common sRGB monitor. A monitor could emulate other color spaces too, like AdobeRGB, DCI-P3, etc., even mimic other device’s behavior. This is an important feature, because such emulated color spaces as sRGB or Rec709 could be used without color management to display content that is meant to those color spaces (like non-color managed Internet browsers, or to output HDTV/DVD/BR content in a non-color managed video player program).
If such a table stored every 256 step R x G x B combination, it would result in a HUGE table with millions of entries. In order to simplify it, less than 256 steps per channel need to be taken, interpolating the other values between those steps. For example a 17x17x17 3D LUT results in less than 5000 entries, smaller than millions of entries with a 15=256/17 step between entries. Such 3D LUT assumes small and smooth variations of uncorrected monitor behavior. For example, if there was a big undesired behavior between step 6 (102/256 value) and step 7 (119/256 value), let’s say in 110 value, but such undesired behavior does not happen at 102 value nor 119…a 17x17x17 3D LUT cannot correct it. Such error correction “does not exist” for a 3D LUT with that step value between entries.
Since most calibrations aim for a neutral grey ideal behavior of a smaller or equal gamut than native gamut, we could simplify a 3D LUT to be small but to store correction for each input of a channel. This is done with a pre-LUT, matrix and post-LUT structures:
- pre-LUT and post-LUT are each just 3 usual LUT (like graphics card LUT) for calibration curves, one per channel, so there are 6 tables, 3+3.
- matrix is a way to express desired red, green and blue primary colors (gamut) in a combination of the full gamut of the monitor.
Most monitors with 3D LUT calibration use this approach: small, fast and accurate. Some high-end 3D LUT calibration systems allow clipping (relative colorimetric intent) when dealing with bigger than native gamut color spaces. For example Rec.2020 is a HUGE color space that usual wide-gamut monitors cannot cover at 100%. If we want to feed such a wide-gamut monitor with Rec.2020 content in a non-color managed environment, it is possible (if some hardware and software requirements are met) to write a 3D LUT calibration which shows Rec.2020 colors properly if they fall inside our monitor gamut, but clip Rec.2020 colors that cannot be shown with the device (out of gamut colors).
9) Uniformity
An ideal monitor should output the same color and brightness response for each of its pixels – it should be perfectly “uniform”. In a real world device, there are some deviations from this ideal uniformity. Since color could be objectively described with coordinates (CIE XYZ), there is a way to objectively express color difference between different zones of the monitor screen. The easiest way is to use deltaE2000 distance, but it stores distance in “color tint” and brightness in one number. It may be desirable to split that distance in brightness and “tint”, the latter being worse for non-uniformity: green or magenta ugly tints on monitors sides or corners. If you do not care about the actual color (hue) of the “tint” of the less uniform zone of screen and you just care about “how huge” (how bad and noticeable) it is, that partial color distance could be expressed in terms of deltaC distance.
With these uniformity deviation values, brightness and deltaC, we can express how bad color uniformity is for a display, in an easy to understood way. Keep in mind that there are several distance definitions and several ways of describe uniformity problems – this is just one of them. ISO norm 12646 in each of its revisions states has its own way of defining uniformity requirements in a PASS/FAIL test. These requirements are not met by most cheap and affordable monitors; a very large amount of them will get a FAIL test result.
But for most hobbyists and even some professionals with a more limited budget, a lower than 10-15% brightness variation from center and lower or equal than 2 deltaC “tint” variation from center are easier to meet and they are “good enough” (your mileage may vary). Bigger than 20% brightness variation and more than 3-4 deltaC variation from center should not be accepted for a monitor intended for image/photo editing… I would reject a unit with such bad uniformity even for a monitor used for multimedia/entertainment.
Color uniformity in terms of “tint” CANNOT be expressed properly in terms of correlated color temperature, because as seen previously, it does NOT give information about green-magenta deviations from blackbody or daylight white loci. Such correlated color temperature uniformity tests should be avoided for their inaccuracy (i1Profiler software for example is useless for color uniformity evaluation).
10) Measurement Devices
There are several devices on the market for color measurement. A serious discussion about the accuracy, speed and upgrade capabilities of each one of them involves talking about the math of CIE 1931 XYZ color space. Since the target audience of this article is not so technical, these formulas are out of the scope of this text. For further information CIE 1931 XYZ formulas are available online for free. There are lots of resources for those willing to learn the core math about color. So let’s start with a very basic understanding about those devices. The measuring process can be done in two ways and that gives us two types of color measurement devices.
10.1) Colorimeters
Colorimeters use filters placed before the measurement sensor as a way to mimic standard observer behavior. The closer the filter’s response to standard observer, the more accurate the colorimeter is. Old affordable colorimeter models had filters that fade over time (i1Display2, Spyder2, Spyder3), others were not accurate at all (old ones and the new Spyder4 & 5) and some models have very bad inter-instrument agreement (old ones & all Spyders, again) which means that if you buy 2 new units of the same model of these poorly-made colorimeters and test them against the same screen (without changing screen configuration), they may not agree in measurement by a huge margin. That means that the ONLY choice for affordable “non-lab grade” colorimeters is the X-rite i1DisplayPro (also called i1d3) and their more limited brother Color Munki Display. Munki Display is unable to work with monitor internal calibration software and is about 4-5 times slower, but it is cheaper in comparison.
i1DisplayPro has some superb features like:
- Non-fading filters
- Very fast measurement (not available on color munki display)
- Support for almost every software suitable for monitor internal calibration (not available on Color Munki Display)
- Accurate low light readings
- Works with ArgyllCMS which is the best software for color measurement. It’s licensed under GNU license (free software) but you can actively support its development with a donation (PayPal)
- Stores its spectral sensitivity internally (its own “observer”), so with a more or less accurate sample of each monitor backlight type SPD (WLED, GB-LED…), it’s own inaccuracy can be corrected, because it is known where and how much its observer is different from standard observer. This is a key feature. Spyder 4 & 5 have this feature too, but their major flaws in other aspects make them an unsuitable alternative.
10.2) Spectrophotometers
Spectrophotometers measure the actual SPD data of the light and then internally or with computer software weights SPD data against the standard observer (or whatever observer user wants). It does not rely on the accuracy of filters… but this approach has some drawbacks:
- In order to capture SPD in an accurate way, high spectral resolution is needed, tiny wavelength steps are needed to capture actual SPD without errors.
- Since incoming light is split into different wavelengths and then measured for each wavelength slot (spectral resolution), measurements are noisy and low-light measurements are very noisy. This happens because just a small amount of incoming light arrives at each wavelength step sensor. That implies very slow measurements too, since sensors need more time to capture a certain “valid” (not noise) amount of light.
- Inaccuracies in the wavelength splitting process translate to inaccurate SPD measurement. Actual measurement could be of a shorter or longer wavelength than intended.
Despite these limitations, most of them have a nice feature: they come with a light source to measure reflected light from printed paper (you can profile printers) or fabrics. Affordable non-lab grade spectrophotometers are limited to the old model X-rite i1Pro and its new revision i1Pro2. They are accurate enough devices for printer profiling and have wide software support (ArgyllCMS too with a custom driver). Their optical resolution is not very good for display readings since it is 10nm (3nm step high noise internal readings) and low-light dark color measurements for high contrast displays will be noisy. Anyway, they are able to take actual SPD readings so it’s possible to feed an i1DisplayPro with SPD data for newer or unknown display backlight technologies, providing fast & accurate readings with that colorimeter for every display: the two devices can work as a team to overcome their limitations.
X-rite has another non-lab grade cheap spectrophotometer, Color Munki Photo/Design, but it is an unreliable and inaccurate device with poor inter-instrument agreement. It cannot measure papers with optical brightening agents (OBAs) properly, because its light source has no UV content. It’s a poor performer hardware and like Spyders, it should be avoided.
That means that your choices for display measurement of monitors with hardware calibration are limited to i1DisplayPro and i1Pro/i1Pro2. Since the kind of IPS wide-gamut monitors used for photography and graphic art have very well-known SPD (WG CCFL or GBLED backlight) and those typical SPDs are bundled with i1DisplayPro driver, the natural choice is i1DisplayPro colorimeter. It is cheaper, it will be more accurate than 10nm noisy i1Pro2 readings and it is much faster.
If you need to profile your printer or to measure fabric colors too, you should get the two devices, i1DisplayPro and i1Pro2 (or i1DisplayPro and a used i1Pro as a cheaper option) to get the best of two worlds:
- Fast and accurate readings out of the box with photo editing wide-gamut monitor (i1DisplayPro)
- Printer profiling for every paper (i1Pro2)
- Fabric color measurement (i1Pro2)
- Fast and accurate readings for every display type, “well known” or unknown (measure SPD with i1Pro2, then feed i1Displaypro with that SPD data and use the colorimeter for actual color readings)
- ArgyllCMS support (i1DisplayPro & i1Pro2)
For very limited budgets and sRGB monitors without hardware calibration, Color Munki Display is a cheaper but very accurate option. Keep in mind that it’s a much slower device. A 10min (i1DisplayPro) patch measurement may go up to 40min with the Munki Display and this could be an acceptable time increase for the better price, but the measurement of a huge number of patches done in 30-40 minutes with an i1DisplayPro may go up to several hours with the Munki Display. It is up to you to decide what’s more important, your money or your time.
Sometimes you don’t want a specific CIE XYZ well-known coordinate as your white point calibration target, but some other device’s current white point. A few examples are tablets, paper under normalized light, another monitor…
While an i1DisplayPro is one of the most accurate devices (non-lab grade) to measure current GB-LED wide-gamut monitors just with the help of bundled reference SPD, tablet or paper “reference” white may have an unknown SPD. That device may even have SPD with narrow spikes, so i1Pro2 poor spectral resolution won’t get an accurate measurement either. That means your measurements of paper or tablet reference white come with errors, tiny or big. You may have a superbly accurate device to calibrate your wide-gamut monitor, like the i1DisplayPro, so when you calibrate that monitor to whatever CIE XYZ coordinates, you get a very close match to desired color coordinates with almost no error. But if you set inaccurate coordinates as target, because your devices cannot properly measure that paper or tablet white, you may get a visual mismatch between that reference white and your monitor’s white.
Poor screen uniformity (from your monitor or reference white device) may cause such visual mismatch too. You may get an exact match at the center of the screen (where you measure it for calibration) but if you have some blue, green or magenta tint in other zones of screen, you may see the two devices as a whole very different from each other. Calibration software computations may be inaccurate too, so even with proper equipment the resulting white may be wrong (an after-calibration measurement will diagnose that issue). The most common cause of that white mismatch is the reference white (tablet, paper). Measured coordinates are inaccurate because of your colorimeter or spectrophotometer limitations. Some calibration software acknowledges it, so after or before calibration is done, you can move to calibration monitor’s white point on the a* and b* axes (CIE L*a*b*) with the help of that software until you get a visual match. NEC and Eizo software offer such a feature for their high-end wide-gamut monitors.
For current GB-LED backlight technology, a huge mismatch between standard observer and your own visual system (if you do not have a visual disability) is very unlikely to happen (no observer metametic failure), but if you want to match your wide-gamut monitor to a reference white from a device having an SPD with very narrow spikes, you can get a visual mismatch, even with lab grade equipment. Color coordinates of your “own observer” and “standard observer” for that spiky SPD reference may differ significantly. The actual source of observer metametic failure is that reference device whose white you want to “copy”, not your GB-LED monitor. As said before, for current wide-gamut monitors, observer metametic failure is not a real problem, it’s just an issue for other types of light source.
This article has been submitted by a guest poster who wanted to remain anonymous. He goes by “Color Consultant” nickname in articles and forums at Photography Life.
Comments
I didnt knew my spyder pro 4 was that bad! My prints seems ok somehow !
I know a few examples of uncalibrated iMac owners that would same the same thing, or with ICC profiles bundled with your printer driver… but we know that this is not true.
Your device has poor inter-instrument agreement and your Spyder software lacks of spectral correction for current LED widegamut monitors. It’s a fact…
You should try ArgyllCMS with an accurate spectral correction. Spyder4 poor inter-instrument agreement cannot be solved, but muy improve your current results
I have a Spyder4Elite and I’m willing to believe it’s bad or even the worst out there, only if the author would supply me with links to the articles showing this.
So far it’s only an unsubstantial claim made by the author to me.
Sorry, I should have also stated that I like the depth of the article. Definitely something I need to read twice.
However, my concern regarding the opinions which are presented as facts is something I’m a bit bothered by (in general, so don’t take it personal).
I wish to *see* why my Spyder4 is crap.
Thanks! :)
Comment named “5.1.1” could be a starting point.
Czornyj results against a lab grade JETI Specbos are fun to read… if you do not own a Spyder:
http://forum.luminous-landscape.com/index.php?topic=103094.0
That does not means to throw out your Spyder4, try it with ArgyllCMS and proper spectral correction for whatever display you have. What I tried to say is that if you have to buy a new device, to buy a Spyder IS NOT a sensible choice.
BTW: Ellite versions of Spyder are not a good choice, even if you have to choose between spyders. Same hardware as “Pro”… and same issues related to poor spectral correction software. IF a Spyder4 o 5 were accurate devices (which is not true), then “Pro” versions will be the wise choice if you are limited to Spyder family (“Pro” versions are supported by hardware calibration solutions).
You can substantiate it by getting a decent monitor and calibrating it properly with something like the i1 Display Pro.
Then put the decent monitor next to your half calibrated one and the difference will be very apparent.
I’ve measured several Spyders against my i1Pro, 3 had deltas in the 30% range. 1 was OK.
BTW: I used to calibrate TV’s with quite a few happy customers.
@Mark
TV calibration is something I am considering trying.
I have one professionally calibrated Pioneer Kuro but would like to calibrate a second one I recently acquired.
However, it’s not as straightforward as I initially imagined – lots of software alternatives and knowledge of internal settings – which I don’t have.
Maybe you would like to do a piece on this for Photography Life?
Or Nasim et al might consider this?
@Betty,
ahh a Kuro. Only TV I have at home. I’m not up to date on the current SW. Checkkout an excellent forum at avforums.com.
I used to use ControlCal to access the isf settings of Kuro’s. CalMan SW for measuring which has great learning modes, AND free HCFR for Manual work.
But to do it right one should understand the theory and be able to work a little of the math. Understanding Gamma is essential. This Article here on PL has the basics very well explained.
I’ll try and find my old workflow checklist.
Mark
KURO….still hard to beat eh?
It’s funny how audiovisual engineers and those in the business seem to end up with one.
Thank you for the reply and the steer.
Understanding Gamma is not the problem….it’s the rest that’s the problem!
Your prints may look OK to you because you got to your result by trial and error.
That’s fine for you, but if you sent your file to another photographer for printing it would almost certainly turn out entirely different.
Not having this happen is the whole point of colour managemant.
Calibration, combined with standardising viewing conditions (e.g.D50), ensures uniformity, accuracy and consistency.
Nice article, still not easy but withs some careful reading accessible for a color amateur, thanks.
I do have the NEC MDSVSensor, which is supposed to be a custom version of the X-Rite eye-one display 2 (for the PA271 Wide Gamut monitor, a.o.). My question is how this device relates to the mentioned X-rite i1DisplayPro and if it too is reliable (and stays so due to non-fading filters).
NEC’s i1d2 has a built-in correction for WG CCFL backlight so out of the box is more accurate than retail i1d2, but it ages as a common i1d2…
If NEC made a custom correction for each MDSVSensor2 (which makes sense) then inter-instrument agreement should not be very bad for WG CCFL displays like PA241W, PA272W, U2410, U2711, etc… for a new device. As your i1d2 ages… it’s unknown.
If you know somebody with an i1DisplayPro or a Munki Display, then it’s easy to test. Borrow his i1DisplayPro and measure your calibrated NEC with ArgyllCMS. You need to apply WG CCFL correction for i1DisplayPro. Then compare results with your i1d2 readings to get an aproximation of your colorimeter inaccuracies.
The misuse of English syntax and grammar in this article makes it difficult to understand at many points, and almost unintelligible at other points where the reader has to guess at what words to fill in or grammatical construction to apply. I suggest that the author, who clearly knows his subject, review the article with a writer familiar with the rules of written English for correction.
Sorry, I tried a peer review for grammar issues, English is not my first language.
Would you mind to point a few “grammatical construction” issues in this text? I would like to correct them. Nasim at Photographylife.com could fix them if you tell us their locations
Larry, I made a lot of changes to the original article to make it easier to understand, but it was not easy due to the use of terminology and concepts. I have made further revisions – if you find anything that stands out, please let me know and I will take care of it.
This article, along with the upcoming ones from our friend Color Consultant will serve as a solid reference material for all future readers. Big thanks to Color Consultant for sharing his experience and knowledge in this field!
Hi Nasim, if you would like me to suggest some changes to the article then by all means send me an e-mail.
Pete, would love to see some suggestions from you! Will email you shortly.
What is the recommended practical approach to minimize the difference between on screen colours and outsourced prints to a professional lab?
I’m using the latest retina iMac with 10bit display.
One step would be to get the printer profiles from the lab you’re using (they should be available from the lab if you look on their website or request them) and then do soft proofing in a program such as Lightroom where the printer profile can be uploaded. It should then show you approximately what it will look like when printed. Another option would be to get a small test print from the lab so you have an actual physical example of what it will look like. Most reputable labs will provide the option for cheap test prints.
Ask your lab for THEIR paper white coordinates under normalized light. Then calibrate your screen whitepoint to that coordinates. The actual value of paper contrast under normalized light would be an insteresting info too.
If your lab does not anser you, there are ISO norms (D50 white).
AFAIK iMac white point and contrast is corrected by graphics card LUT like in a laptop, so if your iMac has a “perfect” D65 white out of the box, then you will need a huge correction to get close to D50 white (a yellowish white). A GB-LED Dell in Standard or factory AdobeRGB modes will face the same problem… but these monitors have other OSD modes to get a D50 white without issue.
An iMac screen is not a good choice for color critical aplications… if you need a whitepoint far from native, you’ll have problems. But some good news, new 27″ iMacs have AMD GPUs… so maybe you won’t notice such huge LUT correction.
So should we just assume that the author of the article works for X-Rite or is in some other way affiliated with X-Rite? It’s hard to ignore the bias. There are several statements that specifically put down Spyder (“others were not accurate at all (old ones and the new Spyder4 & 5) and some models have very bad inter-instrument agreement (old ones & all Spyders, again”) without providing actual evidence at all. I’m not saying the statements are wrong, but there simply isn’t actual evidence provided to support them. If the statements are true, it should be easy enough to provide evidence rather than simply providing claims. Providing evidence would help mitigate the appearance of bias. Nicely detailed article though.
Exactly.
I just posted this on PL’s Facebook:
I can’t escape the impression that this “anonymous” author is affiliated to X-rite.
That would be a shameful way of conduct Photography Life.
Admittedly it’s circumstantial and speculative, but the poor English writing and fact that X-rite is based in a non-native English speaking country, together with that X-rite is being pushed forward several times while “competing” products are discredited without facts and figures, makes me feel I’m facing an X-rite affiliated author.
The depth of the article also exceeds that of a “hobbyist” and his technical knowledge seems *very* specific, beyond information freely available on the net. One could possibly only possess if he/she were an X-rite employee?
My apologies for my boldness here and I might be completely wrong(!!), but perhaps I’m mostly advocating here to not allow for anonymous authorship on your fantastic website.
I want to know who’s writing this and what his interest is/could be.
I think that such a demand is not too much asked for and actually self explanatory.
After all, well visited and highly valued/acclaimed websites like Photography Life are commercially interesting to companies.
Transparency about the source of information is therefore key.
I’m not affiliated to X-rite.
I had point to Xrite’s Munki Photo inaccuracies and that “brick” has a low price. Its price range is too attractive to advertise against it… if I were related to X-rite.
I could have said that i1Pro family of spectrophotometers is the only device you need: printer & monitor… but these devices have some drawbacks against colorimeters.
As for Spyder inaccuracies:
-there are several online user reviews measuring the same screen and Spyders fail agains Munki Display, i1DisplayPro, Basiccolor Discuss or other high end colorimeters.
-Datacolor software for Spyder 4 & 5 comes without GB-LED spectral corrections. Just WLED (sRGB), WG CCFL, abandoned RGB LED and old CCFL (sRGB) spectral samples, inaccurate 10nm samples I must add. You can check by yourselves with ArgyllCMS and DisplayCAL, at the end of the process you’ll get several ArgyllCMS CCSS files with supported spectral power distribution in plain text. Plot them in a spreadsheet and laugh.
Since these files could be copyrighted I cannot upload them here, just follow ArgyllCMS instructions to import Datacolor SPD sampes for Spyder4 & 5. DisplayCAL developer uploaded a Phyton script to translate Datacolor SPD samples to plain text.
i1DisplayPro/Munki DIsplay are the best devices you can get for a low budget, Datacolor lost this battle years ago. It’s a de facto monopoly… and this is not good for prices.
I don’t think you get the point here at all.
The critique here is the unsubstantial criticism on certain products versus the praise for X-rite.
You didn’t deal with this, actually you continued in doing the same thing again and answer the question for hard info with more of your unsubstantiated opinions.
I want links to info and that question to be answered with those links, not with more of your opinions.
You’re way too biased and I’m really bothered by that when you’re doing that anonymously and without showing both sides of the story.
You either rewrite this and point out to all the information substantiating this or disclose your interest here.
Bias is fine, but without this critical context there’s no way to value this information correctly.
In a way, you’re discrediting your own work, actually.
This needs to be addressed by Nasim.
I think he made a grieve mistake by allowing biased anonymous articles.
I have a paid subscription, because I learnt a lot from this website and valued the mostly objective information.
Everybody makes mistakes, but if Nasim continues supporting this way of running the website then I think I may discontinue my paid subscription.
P.S. Why I’m so fierce about this?
I work in biomedical research and ‘conflict of interest’ is (after reproducibility) perhaps the biggest issue in this field of science.
Anonymous people peer review non-anonymous articles in their own(!) specialized field of work and everybody has scientific/tactical interest in every possible way. Besides this existing conflict of interest, you also have to disclose conflicts of interest (affiliations with companies and your sources of money) for every article and you bet you do that honestly, because if people find out you actually had a conflict of interest you will be discredited and actually lose your job. That’s justified. Transparency is important.
Martin, please rest assured that the article is not written by an X-Rite employee. Color Consultant has been a contributing member at PL for a long time now and he has been helping others out when it comes to color calibration. I have communicated with him in regards to putting his name out on the article and he did not want to do that, because his name is well known and he does not want to get into trouble for saying things against what typical shops and companies advise.
In regards to Spyder vs X-Rite, if what’s said in the article was not true, I would have never let it be published. I used to own a Spyder 3 Pro and 4 models to calibrate my monitors. After battling through constant inconsistencies with calibrating a dual Dell U2410 setup, I ended up moving to an i1DisplayPro. It was a difference of night and day! For the first time, I was looking at exactly the same colors on both screens! It was so bad, that I ended up trashing my Spyder units. The newer Spyder 5 seems to be better, but without the proper support for third party color calibration tools and ability to do LUT on my newer dual U2413 setup, it is not even an option for me.
The best thing to do for those who doubt Spyder vs X-Rite is to try out the tools side by side. My experience mirrors the experience of the author of this article and he spent a lot more time on assessing the tools than me. There is also overwhelming evidence of color calibration issues related to DataColor’s Spyder products all over the Internet – lots of forum discussions, articles, etc. But if you don’t trust user feedback, like I’ve said, try out the two products side by side.
So you didn’t like Czornyj’s results… and you don’t want to check the inaccurate SPD stored in your Spyder’s driver with GNU software. You just wan’t to hear that you paid a good device.
Good :)
Anyway, as I said in my article Munki Display and i1DisplayPro have a major flaw: they need an “accurate enough” SPD sample of what they are measuring. Spyder 4 & 5 need them too.
WLED for sRGB IPS or “RG_phosphor” for GB-LED IPS spectral samples bundled in X-rite drivers are very accurate for common photo or graphic arts displays (It won’t work for the new iMac 5k P3, red channel SPD is different but you can get proper SPD with ArgyllCMS and publish it for free)…. but they may not be accurate for a unknown LED TV, or plasma… or whatever AMOLED SPD emitted by each Samsung tablets.
In that particular situations colorimeters and spectrophotometers can help each other. In that particular situation a matrix correction (from spectrophotometer) could fix Spyder’s poor inter-instrument agreement, spectrophotomerter SPD data fed to a Spyder (like with a i1Displaypro) will not fix it because that kind of correction needs an accurate description of “colorimeter observer” that Spyders cannot provide.
Martin and others: the image and the integrity of our PL team stands above everything else. Everything we write at PL comes from our direct experience and when articles are written by others, we always do everything we can to filter out any potential issues, conflicts and agendas – we will never risk damaging our credibility.
So what’s the issue with posting actual evidence in the article to support the claims being made? That doesn’t sound like too much to ask, especially when the author of the article won’t disclose any potential conflicts of interest. Just support the claims with actual evidence posted in the article and there aren’t any problems.
I had answered this before…. several times in these comments. Those spyder toys lack of support for current GB-LEDs. They are useless.
If you want to see it by yourself, use ArgyllCMS and DispcalGUI to extract SPD data from Datacolor driver and plot it. Without those spectral corrections in driver, no accurate measurements for hardware calibration in GB-LEDs… and you cannot use ArgyllCMS for hardware calibraton (internal to monitor) so there is no hope for these toys.
Xrite EDR and datacolor BIN spectral corrections may be copyrighted or limited by a license. I won’t upload it here, but you can download them from their website, bundled with colorimeter driver.
To buy a Spyder 4 or 5 is a waste of money with no return. If there are people you need to “believe” that we are not in a de facto monopoly… it is their problem, not mine.
If you fellows want to see the evidence, it’s pretty simple. ColorConsultant has told you how to do the comparison yourself. What beats any published results is reproducing the experiment. And that is what he is telling you to do.
To follow your line of inquiry, if he did give you a spreadsheet with the detailed results, how would you know they are true? That they hold true for devices other than his samples?
Martin, you work in research. You know this! You even mention reproducibility. It doesn’t matter who he is. He’s stated his observations. If you question them, then do some research and some testing of your own. Accusations and name calling on little evidence seem as baseless as taking reported results at face value.
Well said.
I would even argue that a beginner or even more advanced photographer with perhaps less of a scientific/mathematical background, could do worse than take ‘reported results’ from an expert at face value. Not that I advocate uncritical acceptance, just that when one is learning, a degree of acceptance is a necessary step to understanding. From that point on, critical thinking can start and perhaps challenges made.
CC is clearly an expert in his field, is giving us the benefit of his extensive experience and has had his bona fides backed up by Nasim.
Neither one of these gentlemen appears to have an axe to grind other than to shed a little light on this complex and poorly understood subject.
CC has provided information which can be verified by anyone willing to do some work. It seems to me that there are one or two who are quick to pour scorn but not so quick to do their own research, still less engage in mathematical combat with CC.
I don’t understand why CC is being subjecte to this level of rigour by some commentators here other than perhaps, having invested in instruments which can be shown to have serious design/software flaws, they find this unwelcome news unpalatable.
It’s always easier to shoot the messenger than accept the message.
There has to be an element of trust and good faith here.
If every poster, especially an expert one, had to produce the actual evidence for everything that was said, this site would be a professional science journal, not a forum for enthusiasts. If you knew how overwhelmingly tedious pages and pages of data, graphs and statistics can look, you wouldn’t ask. Believe me, I know.
If you want to stick your fingers in the wound, go look up the references you have been given and stop demanding to be spoon fed like a baby.
Or just accept that your ColorMunki sucks.
Trust and faith in what is written here (this website) is based on good writing style and not unproofed/undocumented claims as I read in this article, too. As far as I read the articles of this website (and I read most of it), I found them mostly good documented and referenced. So, I think this website includes a good portion of “scientific” content, which I demand, when it comes to making decisions for buying gear and expensive gadgets. I know, that Nasim’s articles have more scientific content than I found on other sites. And I love it for the good and thoroughly made research!
But this article of the unknown incognito is outstanding in its lack of documentation or, at least, citation, in regard of the undocumented “claims”, the author made.
I am a plain noob to the science behind calibration, I am just a user. But my thoughts about the claimed “facts” about some brands aren’t that far away from Martin’s. I’m used to read scientific articles with proper citation and documentation too and missed them when I read this.
As I said, no offense! But when someone “Incognito” writes articles of some possible impact and nobody knows anything about him, at least nothing about his profession and/or knowledge (names aren’t that necessary in my opinion, if Nasim et. al. could proof and guaranty for him) he should make heavy use of good scientific practice (documentation, citation, etc.). Just to claim, that this or that gadget is not good or unreliable is far too little.
At least, I would like to see some links for further recherche.
Only after reading the comments of Nasim et. al. brought some light into the scene.
Again: the article is extensive and as far as I could follow the statements, I found it very interesting and comprehensive. But as a complete layman, I need more than just undocumented claims. Otherwise I could have made some recherche in the I-Net of my own (which I will do…) avoiding reading this article.
This is the only article I complain like I did above. The other complete website is extraordinary!
@ Betty:
I don’t like, how you snub somebody, you do not agree with. Especially when he stated, that he is able to read scientific articles, which ARE sometimes tedious. But datasheets, graphs, etc. are sometimes necessary to understand and reconstruct the claimed facts.
You wrote: “…go look up the references you have been given and stop demanding to be spoon fed like a baby.”
Where are the references in this article? And it doesn’t have anything to do with “spoonfeeding”, if someone demands SOME reference for made claims. Besides that, I often miss the courtesy in your posts I like in the usual behavior of the other pl-team.
Besides that 2.: A lot of articles on this website contain a not little amount of datasheets, graphs and statistics…
I second that:
“The depth of the article also exceeds that of a “hobbyist” and his technical knowledge seems *very* specific, beyond information freely available on the net.”
I hope I wasn’t too unpolite,
16) facts.
What do you mean with that comment?
Comments have an ID. Your coment is “5.1.1.1.3.1.3.1.1.1)”
Go to “16)”.
Can’t reply under the last comment of CC so I write here…
I already read this comment “16” and missed that infos and others occurred in other comments in your article. As I stated above: Only some of the comments shed light onto the questions the article introduced…
This article is not about color math, it’s about basic concepts , 1st of 3 articles, so a person who just bought a GB-LED dell could calibrate it by himself and validate results. If that results are not very good, he can correct that issues… at least a few of them.
He will need to understand what is a L*a*b* coordinate or concepts like that, he will need to know what measurement devices to buy and a basic understanding about why other devices are not acurate at all: filter fading, no software update to new backlight types, bad inter-instrument agreement and bad spectral data for corrections.
That why all this “python-script-plot-spectral-data” stuff was not included… but we may discuss it in comments.
The key point is that as explained in comments your only choice is a Munki Display for sRGB displays or i1DisplayPro for all of these sRGB/widegamut displays.
Old devices like i1d2 are not “upgradeable by software” (no WLED or GBLED support) and ALL spyders are inaccurate because of their poor-made hardware (Czornyj’s measure agains JETI Specbos, drycreekphoto.com measures, and lots of visual mismatch issues for IPS displays in DisplayCAL or other forums even with the aid of ArgyllCMS) and their poor-made software (“python-script-plot-spectral-data” stuff).
In next article we will cover same “bad-spectral-data” stuff but related to software provided by some display manufacturers for some of their displays. I hope you will download that software (display model suport website) and check by yourself the issues we are going to report if you have doubts.
I don’t have doubts. I use Argyll since a couple of years following a “cookbook” instead of understanding the software nor the (hardware-)related issues behind calibration… and I’m very interested in your upcoming articles.
Not to impolite at all.
If the commentators bemoaning the absence of references and citations have the knowledge and ability to question CC’s findings, they must also have the knowledge and ability to look up the work that has already been mentioned by CC, download any necessary material and check for themselves. They clearly don’t want to go the trouble or lack the expertise. They just sit back and criticise without actually providing any counter evidence – mostly because, from what I can see, there isn’t any. I find that quite telling and is why I made the comment about being spoon fed.
I couldn’t have put it better myself! If you’re going to put out articles like this under your banner you’re going to lose all credibility as a respected photographic resource.
Although you may not like to hear it said, but the ColorMunki and Spyder devices fall into the ‘cheap and cheerful’ category. They are simple colorimeters.
The i1Pro is a spectrophotometer. I have used both. It’s chalk and cheese both in terms of accuracy and speed.
If you want to get REALLY accurate you are looking at iPro2, iOne Photo Pro, iSis Spectrophotometer, BasiCColor DISCUS and more advanced e.g. BasiCColor software.
But then you are into big bucks, have to know what you are doing and want to make multiple profiles.
For my money the iOne Display Pro is probably the best calibration device today for the advanced amateur.
I am not knocking the Datacolor Spyder. The older models are not that good, but the new Spider5 (Express, Pro and Elite) is/are excellent.
As an aside, I would also recommend getting an ISO verified proof print to check your screen and printer calibration and profiling against a verified standard.
That way you can truly assess your screen and printer performance.
Betty, exactly my experience with Spyder. A good indication of consistency and accuracy is to try to calibrate two exact monitors sitting side by side. My Spyder could never get the white point and the colors to be the same on both monitors, so I had to switch to X-Rite i1DisplayPro. Could not be happier – the difference is night and day. Haven’t tried the Spyder 5 yet, but now that I own Dell monitors with LUT, I would not want to anyway.
There is a reason why Dell, HP and other vendors choose i1DisplayPro as the de-facto standard for color calibration…
Nasim, you can try your Spyder with ArgyllCMS and DisplayCAL. You need to install ArgyllCMS USB driver for Spyder. Then apply “RG_phosphor” (GB-LED) spectral correction to Spyder, measure, apply Spyder “RGBLED” stuff to Spyder, measure. Then masure again with your i1DisplayPro and GB-LED correction.
If you had a JETI (supported by ArgyllCMS too) to measure then you will have the “smoking gun” and get more or less the same results as Czornyj in Liminous Landscape or “drycreekphoto” guys. Spyders have poor out of the box accuracy. Even then they will claim their Spyders are good!
It might be worth doing a side by side comparison review between Spyder and i1DisplayPro. I would be happy to do it, but there is one problem – how the heck do we do it scientifically? I know the difference for me was day and night, but I would like to back up that claim with real data…
I said taht on my previous comment:
-Rent a TRUE reference device (JETI Specbos 1211 is supported by ArgyllCMS), measure your dells white after warmup.
-Measure the same white with i1DisplayPro and RG_phosphor correction (you can even get a CCSS file for ArgyllCMS wih SPD data read by JETI and apply that to the i1d3)
-Measure the same …. etc etc… with Spyder and its own RGB led correction, then the same with i1DisplayPro CCSS file from its driver: RG_phosphor.
Now you have a set of CIE XYZ readings for each device. CIE XYZ from JETI is the referenece, calculate each device XYZ measurement deltaE against JETI.
This is what Czornyj or drycreekphoto guys did.
My comment on the new Spyder5 will also not lead to my changing from i1 DisplayPro as I use an Eizo monitor with a proper internal LUT and proper effective and accessible hardware controls – essential in my view for accurate calibration and profiling.
Just check bundled SPD data for Spyder5… it’s the same as Spyder4, the same flaws. Extract that SPD data, get it plotted on a graph.
I think you have a missunderstanding about Color Munkis:
-Munki Display is a colorimeter, the same accuracy as i1DisplayPro but slower, ano no hardware calibration support.
-Munki Photo (or Design) is a spectrophotometer, a low cost (and low performance) mini version of i1Pro with the same 10nm optical resolution and without UV content in its lamp.
I accept the correction.
No misunderstanding about the Color Munkis – just being uncharacteristically imprecise. Slap on wrist.
Both still fail to impress enough though – on grounds of performance (compared to i1Pro) and because for me calibration without direct access to hardware controls just does not cut it. Altering the output of an 8bit computer graphics card, which is what most calibrators do, especially when the monitor is grossly over bright out of the box, (as most are), is a recipe for less than ideal calibration/profiling.
As I said in my article, your Eizo monitor does the same as a AMD GPU: high bitdepth LUT (more than 8bit) and dithering (to a lower bithdepth connection).
Of course bightness and contrast should be correted with monitor controls and whitepoint should be close to desired value. If your display has that minimum features: brightness contrast and RGB gian/offset for whitepoint then a graphics card calibration is visually identical to hardware calibration (but you need prper software like ArgyllCMS)
That’s why we can correct hardware calibration issues with Dell software. We are going to cover this subject on next articles.
“then a graphics card calibration is visually identical to hardware calibration”
I meant to say a GPU with high bitdepth LUT and dithering. I think that meaning was implicit, but just in case
I would like a detailed step-by-step guide on how to download and use ArgyllCMS. And I would like this to be written by Nasim!
At last, at last, a properly comprehensive piece on calibration and colour management.
So many photographers, even a depressingly large number of pros, have little or no comprehension of this fundamentally important subject.
It is the foundation stone on which photography stands without which all results will be haphazard, random and suboptimal.
Betty, Not just the foundation stone of photography: colour calibration to agreed standards has been the foundation stone of colour television broadcasting since it started during the 1960s.
OK you got me.
I guess it did all start there!
Perhaps I should have said ‘the foundation stone of colour imaging’?…?
The foundations of colour imaging are traceable back to eons before the invention of colour film. Right back to the use of dyes for the purposes of producing both art and a reasonably accurate portrayal of life — as seen by human eyes in combination with the processing performed by the human visual cortex, then further modified by our personal memories and experiences.
In art, there are standardized named colours, which constitute the modern foundation of teaching students how to paint. Graphic design also has standardized named colours, many of which have been trademarked by corporations, especially: company identity logos; company products and/or the livery of its vehicles; staff uniforms; even many of the uniforms mandated for pupils attending school.
Little known fact to the most of the people is that most monitors have button controls to lower maximum light output of R, G and B channel, so white point can be fixed inside the monitor, without the help of external tools.
Little known fact to the most of the people is that most monitors have button controls to lower maximum light output of R, G and B channel, so white point can be fixed inside a monitor, without the help of external tools.
Really?
Which white point would that be?
Besides not understanding what white point is, you seem to be confusing it with luminance.
I think he is saying that most people are unaware of “RGB gain” controls in their displays.
Exactly so.
Thanks for the article.
Here just a warning for whoever it may concern. If “Color Consultant” has something to add or correct (because I’m not a specialist), it’ll be with pleasure.
I think there is too much marketing about color accuracy, for a beginner there is no simple and cheap solution.
And when you spend more, you soon realize you need to spend even more if you want to be coherent with your first purchase.
For instance (close to my experience):
When you buy an Eizo Coloredge monitor (with the integrated colorimeter), the brand is implying that the built-in colorimeter is enough.
Of course when you spend this much, you normally do some researches to be sure you doing it right.
Then you’ll know before buying it that you should as well buy a stand alone colorimeter if you want to serve and use you monitor in the way it was meant to.
And then you’ll learn about spectrophotometers and the way you can use offsets for your colorimeter. You’ll understand that it’s the best way to be sure that what you’re seeing is really what the software is saying.
Eventually – hopefully before buying the spectro – you’ll know that “Colornavigator” (Eizo’s software) is not able to manage offsets.
And then after some reading, you’ll learn that there is some software that are able to manage those offsets and with Eizo monitors (with 3D LUT function).
You’ll be a color accuracy freak, and somewhere in this process you’ll see that the “Colornavigator” software is calibrating without measuring what your graphic card is outputing, casting doubt about everything.
Of course, we can add the differences between retail, OEM, and several rebranding colorimeters/spectrophotometers that are not compatible with every software (licences issues), making even worse the money issue if you began with a retail version and the chosen software is not compatible with.
Eizo coloredge CGs are accurate enough… but it’s arracched to screen… so you cannot use it to measure paper, tablets or other monitors.
“And then you’ll learn about spectrophotometers and the way you can use offsets for your colorimeter.” This is known as matrix corrections (3×3 matrix).. they are good IF the spectrophotometer is accurate. This kind of correction “says” to colorimeter: “you read X1,Y1,Z2, but true measurement is spectrophotometers X2,Y2,Z2” so a matrix correction is computed for R, G, B primary colors.
Eizo CG’s colorimeter “built in” correction is good enough. Eizo CG318-4k has not a GB-LED SPD and there is no accurate SPD data for that backlight in i1DisplayPro driver. There are free CCSS for that backlight on the net. Red channel is different from GB-LED like on iMac 5k P3 (but iMac 5k P3 has a smaller gamut)
It is possible to get too anal about calibration and profiling.
I also started down this path but quickly came to realise that the law of diminishing returns soon kicks in.
You can so easily spend lots of money and lots of sleepless nights trying to achieve levels of accuracy above and beyond commercial proofing requirements but it takes more and more time and money to get less and less improvement.
There is a level at which ‘good enough’ really is good enough.
I use an Eizo ColorEdge monitor and profile it with an i1Display Pro. Good enough I think.
Eizo take colour management very seriously (along with NEC, they are the gold standard in monitor quality and accuracy) so I would be very surprised if their built in colorimeter and 3D LUT hardware calibration were not up to satisfying the needs of demanding professional users.
I am puzzled by your comment…”you’ll see that the “Colornavigator” software is calibrating without measuring what your graphic card is outputing, casting doubt about everything.”
The calibrator + software are surely measuring the output at the screen and adjusting the internal screen hardware, not the graphics card.
Hardware calibration bypasses the graphics card.
But maybe I am misunderstanding what you are saying?
“I use an Eizo ColorEdge monitor and profile it with an i1Display Pro. Good enough I think.”
…in conjunction with ColorNavigator software to make separate profiles for web output and two or three profiles for different types of print output.
You said:
“The calibrator + software are surely measuring the output at the screen and adjusting the internal screen hardware, not the graphics card.
Hardware calibration bypasses the graphics card.”
Well I’m not here to teach, but rather to learn, so the following is just waiting to be contradicted:
When you’re working on raw files, the graphic card is the source, but when you calibrate this very monitor, as you said, the graphic card is out of the loop.
The problem is: are we considering that the information sent by the card (digital signal) is the same as any other card on any other computer ? If yes, then everything’s ok; but if no, then, there is absolutely no safeguard.
IF graphic cards signals can differ, I have no idea if the range of variability is acceptable to stay in this “good enough” for photography.
One simple example that happened to me:
I once updated the Radeon driver, I then got a more or less known bug where colors are a bit pink.
I had to manually add +100K in the color temperature setting inside the driver settings to get everything back to “normal”.
When I hardware calibrated my Eizo, the results – Coloredge reports – were the same when I let this pink bug and when I adjusted the card temperature. But OS+softwares colors were, obviously not the same.
If I had trusted CN, then my eyesight would be pinkish now, and I’m not talking about my edited raws which would be blueish for anyone else, I presume.
So, if something is wrong with my graphic card or a software bug is present, how can I be sure ?
This bug and this following link are the main reason of my doubt: http://www.displaycalibrationtools.com/display-calibration-guides-and-workflows/eizo-cg275w-lightspace-colornavigator-calibration/
If something is wrong, tell me, or is it simply the fact that photography is not critical (color-wise)?
Nevertheless, these aforementioned questions don’t prevent me to use my monitor and i1Display Pro with Colornavigator, and I’m happy with that.
I’m wondering about how age the built-in sensor since I got the first model with it (CG245W), any input, “ColorConsultant” ?
>>The problem is: are we considering that the information sent by the card (digital signal) is the same as any other card on any other computer ? If yes, then everything’s ok; but if no, then, there is absolutely no safeguard.
IF graphic cards signals can differ, I have no idea if the range of variability is acceptable to stay in this “good enough” for photography. So, if something is wrong with my graphic card or a software bug is present, how can I be sure ?<<
I would preface anything I say on this from the point of view of a pragmatic photographer, not a colour management expert.
It all depends on how anal we want to get.
To all intents and purposes, the outputs from graphics cards operating at the same bit level are the same, but even if that were not the case, it is the job of the spectrophotometer and the software to measure this output at the screen against a reference standard, plot the variance in the LUT and produce a correction – the profile. I guess that if the software has bugs or the card is faulty, all bets are off. If the equipment is faulty then it's not fit for purpose and shouldn't be used. I also guess we can't be sure without comparison to a known, accurate reference.
It's much the same as wondering whether that 1/1000sec shutter speed is truly 1/1000sec or 1/1005sec. If it's 1/1005sec, it's inaccurate – but is it enough to lose sleep over? I think not. Anal retentive will disagree. The point is we can go on and on seeking absolute accuracy when at the end of the day, given all the other little inaccuracies we accept, or don't notice, or are not even aware off, if it doesn't make a perceptible difference to the human eye (as opposed to a high end measuring device), I simply don't care. I am a photographer not a colour imaging academic. The linked article demonstrates my point perfectly. If that's what it takes to get an accurate calibration, I am content to live with a little inaccuracy. Frankly, my life is too short to get that involved…and getting shorter.
These arguments consume scientific experts who will agonise over a colour difference of dE<=1.0 in the deepest shadows on their monitor at the expense of going out and making some images. In fact, the one or two colour consultants I know are not even photographers – they spend their time setting up high end labs, making profiles, etc. For most photographers, you and me included (I hope!) getting a good monitor, a good calibration device and good software and using them at regular intervals is sufficient to produce results way better than the most people can dream off.
Not that I have anything against academics. In my own field, I would attend post graduate study groups and discuss the minutiae of plasma sprayed vs acid etched implant surfaces, bond strengths of nano composites and the relative merits of various synthetic graft materials, based on the latest published papers. This led to my making informed, evidence based choices. Did my patients give a damn? No, they just wanted to be sure that I knew what I was doing, that I had their best interests at heart and would give them the best possible result. Likewise, I regard myself as the patient of the Colour Consultant. All I want to know from him is which software, monitor and calibration device, when used together, will most quickly and easily allow me to get on with my photography.
“I also guess we can’t be sure without comparison to a known, accurate reference.”
That’s exactly my point.
In fact I’m not trying to reach astronomical precision, I just want to be sure that I’m in the right range.
If I make an analogy with pixel peeping, the problem is not that I want the sharpest photo, but I have to be sure that the focus was done on the interesting part.
Yes, ultra sharp at pixel peeping level photos are not a necessity (endless debate :)), but arguing that, because you have perhaps a front-focused lens is a nonsense. Who wants a front-focused lens because he’s only doing small size prints?
I hope you get the idea :p.
You can use the best NASA-grade instrument for its precision, but if you don’t control everything in the chain, this absolute precision is, maybe, just wasted.
I think it’s reasonable to say that two brand new i1Display Pro can produce different results, hence the offsets possibilities with a spectrophotometer.
That’s precisely what I want to know, I wonder what is the variability of retail colorimeters that were not specifically calibrated.
Is this margin of error small enough for photographers to say “good enough” ?
I don’t have the answer yet.
I spent many nights playing with my Eizo during these years, but I have a good excuse : it was my first LCD monitor ever. (Mitsubishi 2070sb before that, :p)
My doubt is on stand-by for quite some time now, it’s better outside, you’re right.
I’m totally new to this calibration topic. I’ve been considering calibrating my hardware as I get more serious about my photography. The queston that poped to my mind is… why couldn’t I just use my 2000$ camera body to measure my monitors and other devices? Of course, we would be talking shooting in RAW, such that the measured pixels are untouched, unedited by the camera processor (well, for the most of it I suppose).
Am I wrong in assuming a decent mid/high end camera body would give consistent rgb light intensity readings, from time to time, and from one type of device or color emitting surface to another ?
My current assumption is that, a mid/high end camera body is relatively precise (abd gives reproducible readings), but, without being calibrated itself against a reference system, only would give a relative measure, that is basically “floating” in terms of the values it outputs.
So basically, why do we need to use these specialized calibration devices, which are essentially single pixel RAW readers (or are they not ?).
I’m curious to get the opinion of the article author on this.
Thanks
That would be a bad idea. Cameras not only vary in color reproduction (sensor type, analog to digital conversion, camera profiles, etc), but lenses also can heavily impact those colors. Put a Zeiss / Leica lens on a camera and you get neutral, more natural colors. Put Japanese glass and you get a color tint. Glass molding technology, coating, presence / absence of lead and other variables all play their shares in light transmission and color reproduction. You can profile your camera using a color calibration tool, but you cannot do it the other way around.
So basically, it goes back to whay I was saying / assuming… that until you can calibrate the body / lens pair, it is precise, but floating, giving relative values that could only be used against its onw past measurements (say, to keep a monitor from drifting over time).
But my more general question was, IF we do get that camera body / lens calibrated, what would still make a dedicated calibration device a better choice, …. and why?
You need:
-a “reference” measure. Colorimeters have their reference measurements in firmware and (optional) in files. Spectrophotometers, even with low spectral resolution (and noise) give you SPD data and thats a referenece too.
-one lens per reference correlation. If you change lenses, the you have to correlate against reference.
-no incomming light from other sources. Very important
-normalized light for paper or fabrics (at the same distance for EACH reference correlation) and a device with know response under that light conditions like a colorchecker.
…and so on
All this stuff is bundled in these colorimeters and spectrophtometers, so you just measure.
There was an interesting thread about this on ArgyllCMS mailist, I think that thread was called “how to use a camera as a poorman’s colorimeter”. I do not remember very well the title, maybe it was a year or two ago.
This is supposed to be a non-technical introduction to the subject of monitor calibration??
Sorry if this seems to technical for you, but we need these concepts for our next articles: a reviewed version on Nasim’s “How to calibrate Dell monitors”.
It is pretty straightforward process to calibrate an Eizo CG, or a Spectraview, just click “next”, but there are issues with hardware calibration solutions from “affordable” monitors like these Dells (under 1000 euro price range). We need these concepts to identify those issues (and to understand why they happen) and correct them: color coordinates, PCS, distance, “step” requirements between measures for less than “perfect” monitors and the corrections that current colorimeters need for current widgeamut displays.
If you find this subject too complicated, well, get an Eizo CG or a NEC PA. For people with lower budgets, I hope they will find them interesting.
Until buying my Dell U2415 monitor recently (for OS X 10.6.8), I was able to use my GretagMacbeth EyeOne calibration device with some approximation of what I would call success, in my untrained way. Now the device appears to work, but refuses on its last ‘page’ to give a Profile.
1) Is the device incompatible with this type of screen?
2) Is the EyeOne device anyway unreliable after a number of years, as in the article above?
I bought the screen largely because of recommendations about the accuracy of its presets. Yet “6500K” varies grossly from what I can achieve with either EyeOne, or by simply using the Apple apples in OSX. This last I have done repeatedly and with care, with close to a consistent result.
In your upcoming Dell article, could you please comment: 3) Is there any degree of accuracy in using the OSX apples as a substitute?
4) Why is the Dell profile so red?
Thank you. Please write for the uneducable…
See
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/dell_u2415.htm
for a discussion of calibration of this particular monitor. They used an X-rite i1 Display Pro to do their calibration. You can also download their resulting ICC Profile for this monitor on this page:
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/icc_profiles.htm
Of course it’s possible that the panel in your own version of this monitor is not exactly the same as the one that they tested, but it it might be worth a try. I’m using their ICC Profile right now on my own U2415 and it looks great.
This site has excellent tools for purely visual evaluation of monitors:
http://www.lagom.nl/lcd-test/
Check out their test options for contrast, gamma, black level, white saturation, and gradient. These all look almost perfect on my monitor with their ICC Profile, and way better than Dell’s own supposedly “accurate” calibration.
Still, I”m contemplating getting my own X-rite i1 Display Pro.
Actually they use an i1Pro for measurement and a i1Displaypro for accurate luminance readings since that spectrophotometer is not accurate in dark colors (and in white I’m pretty sure their i1Pro measure a warmer white 1-3dE than it was). Their Lacie software made a very simple profile with 14 byte TRC (ideal power gamma law).
Dells factory calibration is not very accurate with white point.
1) Yes, WLED backlight
2) Filters fade over time.
Sorry, I didn’t understand “or by simply using the Apple apples in OSX.” Do yo mean visual calibration from OSX Display configuration?
3) OSX uses to build an ICC profile the first time it detects a new monitor fro EDID data (data inside monitor: gamut, etc).
I’m not sure if you are talking about:
-a red cast on white on color managed apps
-a red cast on white always, even pluged to a DVD player.
-a more saturated color red “255,0,0” on color managed apps
-a more saturated color red “255,0,0” on non color managed apps or plugged to a DVD player.
Could you be more specific?
Last one is normal, U2415 gamut is a bit bigger than sRGB. The other options may be caused by not so good factory calibration or if your issues only happen on color managed enviroment to some missconfiguration in your ColorSync setup. Hard to know without more information…
—————
Next articles won’t be about your monitor, sorry. They will be about Dell AdobeRGB monitors with hardware calibration. The last one will cover some aspects of ArgyllCMS graphics card calibration but some of them will be very specific about the issues on these AdobeRGB Dells.
Maybe you should read DisplayCAL and ArgyllCMS domumentation
Let’s take this colorimeter discussion in a constructive way. If you run a company that is developing a new colorimeter, then you should evaluate objectively your device against this checklist:
1-It need to be in its competitors price range
2-It needs to be fast, or at least as fast as the slowest of its rivals.
3-It should keep its accuracy over the years
4-It must have good inter-instrument agreement: 2 new unit of your colorimeter should agree when measuring the same display to a high degree.
5-It must support common backlight technology used in graphics arts displays at its release time
6-It must be upgradeable to new backlight technologies, no need to buy a new device for Quantum-Dot backlight, for example. It should be upgradeable for free, with software for example
7-It must work with ArgyllCMS. This is a mandatory requirement, if your new device does not work with ArgyllCMS, then I don’t want it and won’t pay for it. (It would be nice if your company sends a sample of your device to Mr. Hill with communication protocol info instead of wainting and get it done for free)
8-It must be an accurate device for common backlight technology used in graphics arts displays, and its “upgradeable” capabilities should be accurate too. All of this checked against a true reference device.
I think all we agree about this requirements as desireable.
Let’s evaluate a few points of this list:
2-Spyders are slower than i1DisplayPro
3-Spyder4/5/MunkiDisplay and i1displaypro does not use (AFAIK for the spyder) organic filters, so they should age well.
4-Online reviews show poor inter-instrument agreement for all Spyders.
5-Spyder5 fails here, objectively. No GB-LED support, there is no current widegamut technology support. If you do not believe me, just use ArgyllCMS, DisplayCAL and its scripts to extract all supported backlight.
6-Spyder4/5/MunkiDisplay and i1displaypro are software upgradeable with manufactures drivers or with ArgyllCMS spectral corrections, very good. But Spyder4 and 5 objectively failed here too, this is the 4th year after GB-LED release and still no official support (driver), so they are not suitable for hardware calibration. Again, extract supported backlight and plot them if you do not want to believe.
X-rite (and Datacolor Spyders) has an half-fail here too: there is no spectral correction for iMac 5k P3 backlight SPD in current release of Xrite Device Manager or i1Profiler. Since iMacs do not have hardware calibration, it’s not a serious problem, just use ArgyllCMS. I hope that there will be an official update soon.
7-Spyder4/5/MunkiDisplay and i1displaypro meet this requirement, but Xrite tools are better: no driver needed in Windows, Linux or OSX, just plug & play. AFAIK there is no support for Basiccolor Discus, so I am not interested in this device.
8-As you can see in online reviews i1displaypro is very accurate for GB-LED backlight and 2º observer. We cannot say the same for Spyder 4 or 5
——————————————–
In next articles we are going to cover calibration problems related to Dell, LG, Samsung and Benq widegamut monitors. These issues are objective, so BEFORE starting a series of accusations, do your research.
As a preview:
-Spyder drivers do not support GB-LED nor spiky-red backlights from iMac5KP3 or Eizo CG318-4k… so calibration software for that kind of displays is useless because hardware calibration solutions relies on manufacturer’s drivers. We have seen how to check this.
-Current (since 2012) driver and SDK tools for i1DisplayPro have GB-LED support (under RG_phosphor family)… but there are calibration solutions from these displays manufacturer’s that at this point of time (March 2016) do not use current SDK, but an older one without GB-LED support. This a fact. I you do not believe me, then download that software solutions, install them on your lab/sandbox computer and inspect them. Look for EDR (spectral corrections for Xrite colorimeter)… the good one is missing for “some” of them. Ask them why. Somebody may guess that they did not pay the fee (or ‘ramsom’ or whatever name you want to use) for the new SDK so they are stuck in older SDK limited to WLED and RGBLED backlights. That means that readings from some of these software packages are not reliable with an i1DisplayPro and at best (RGBLED correction) they will measure about 2dE “greener” from actual color. That implies that if their calibration calculations are good (and that’s a big “IF”), they will get a white with a bit of pink tint.
Accurate measurements are not a sufficient condition to get a proper calibration, Dell software measures well with an i1DisplayPro (it uses GB-LED correction) but it may fail while computing callibration. We will see why and where it fails….and learn of to correct those issues, if possible.
Raising questions is not the same as making accusations. I’m not sure why it seems like you’re getting defensive. There is no need. Some are just asking for evidence to support the claims you make. However, asking your readers to do their own research to support the claims that you are making is kind of ridiculous. You’re making the claims, so provide the evidence. That’s not asking for too much. Thanks for providing your insight to the community. I’m sure we can all learn a lot if you’re willing to provide evidence to support claims that you make.
Answered on 5.1.1.1.3.1.1) spyd4cal.bin and RGBLEDFamily_07Feb11.edr are property of Datacolor and Xrite.
If you want them, download driver from their websites. It’s free and software for inspection too.
Plus just look to Czornyj’s or other online results… to try to keep this “statu quo” between these two manufactures is like liying to customers. I hope that you are not playing that game.
Ops, that “S”, I cannot edit it. Sorry, clicked Post before reading it twice.
Interesting article, However …… I am an advanced amateur photographer and I have a job and family which takes up a lot of my time. Photography is not the way I earn my living. Photography is my hobby. Don’t get me wrong, I want my photos to be the best that they can be within the limits of what I can afford. I don’t have a lot of money to spend on equipment although I have a good camera and a few good lenses. Computer and monitor wise I have what I have and can’t afford the best of computers, $1000 monitors or high priced color management instruments and software. I haven’t had any complaints personally or from others about the color of the prints I get with the equipment I have and the lab I use. At one point I got caught up in concerns about color and was spending more time worrying about color than I was taking photos.
So, as an amateur, here’s what I get from reading your article: All those internet and book articles from photographers who earn their living by giving advice to amateurs and beginning photographers which start out with “Calibrate your Monitor” are totally worthless because there really is no affordable calibration instrument unless you are willing to spend a lot of money, and even if there was such an instrument a less than high class monitor might not work with it anyway.
I get a lot of good information from Photography Life, have learned a lot and my photos are better, but I kind of have to filter out those articles which are written for those who aren’t limited financially or those who earn their living from photography and can somehow afford and/or justify the expense because they must in order to be competitive from a business standpoint.
I guess in the end, do you have any suggestions as far as color management for those such as I am? Serious suggestions I mean, not such as “you need to find another hobby.”
I don’t know US prices but in Europe a good and cheap 24″ sRGB monitor plus a good & cheap colorimeter is about 250+130 euro (Dell U2414H + Color Munki Display). Software is free (ArgyllCMS) but you can support it.
You may find cheaper monitor models about 150€ in 21″-23″ range, all IPS fullHD.
If 300-380 euro is too much, my advice is to work always in sRGB colorspace.
“Widegamut leage” starts with 450+200 euro and this “basic” (cheapest) configuration may have some issues. Next articles are about how to find and solve those issues for this Dell widegamut monitors. As you said some people cannot or don’t want to spend money in a high end setup, so let’s help them to solve calibration issues related to this “entry/basic” models.
Sorry, I may have misread. I thought the article said there were no really reliable inexpensive colorimeters including the Color Munki Display. I will read it again.
I’ll help you:
“For very limited budgets and sRGB monitors without hardware calibration, Color Munki Display is a cheaper but very accurate option. Keep in mind that it’s a much slower device. […] It is up to you to decide what’s more important, your money or your time.”
It’s 70euro cheaper, so you have more money for a good and inexpensive sRGB monitor… but it’s important that you know their limitations before buying it (slower, no hardware calibration for AdobeRGB models). It’s highly recommended to use ArgyllCMS and DisplayCAL (free software) with that colorimeter. Software bundled with colorimeter is not very good.
Thanks for your suggestions and replies to my comments.
Great article. I have an ASUS PA279Q wide gamut AH-IPS display. What panel correction option (if any) do I pick in DisplayCal? There is a Wide Gamut IPS option but I’m not sure if I have to pick it up or leave it to none. I use a xrite Display 1 Pro. Thanks!
It uses the same panel as U2713H, so it’s an AH-IPS with GB-LED backlight (RG_phosphor*). Your Asus model suffers from the same overshoot issues like U2713H (it will be covered on 2nd article) but lack hardware calibration (we will talk about HW calibration monitors, so there will be no reference to yours or Viewsonics VP2772).
In 3rd Article we will cover some dell software issues and possible solutions, including GPU recalibration. That section will work for your PA279Q: sRGB, AdobeRGB, User1 and User2 preset. Last two have native gamut.
I do not know what is your setup but User1=D65 and User2=”paper/warm white” may fit your needs.
* if users find difficult to import spectral corrections from i1Profiler, we are going to upload a 1nm D65 calibrated SPD sample for a GB-LED. Just a text file.
Those unwilling to accept reality and facts:
You will need a Python script to convert Spyder binary SPD data to text. The scope of this article is not “so technical”, so I has not included in my text math formulas, CIE XYZ coordinate definitions as integrals, discussion about how correction are computed for colorimeters (basic matrix correction and advanced spectral correction) … etc
So if you want to go deep into new spyders fault, you need to know that basis. Wikipedia is a good starting point and ther is a link in this article (XYZ integral definition and standard observer).
In my text it is explained that Spyder4/5/munkiDisplay/i1d3 have its own “observer”, so you actually know where and how much your device is different from standard observer. The key point of “spectral correction” is to feed that difference with a sample of display backlight, more or less accurate, so measurement software can apply a correction from raw data measured. If you want your correction to be independent from “sample backlight data” white point, R+G+B data are welcome in that sample.
This a very basic summary without going with maths and actual implementations colorimeter corrections.
So if you want to inspect SPD sample data used by Spyders WITH THEIR SOFTWARE (from DATACOLOR), you will need ArgyllCMS and this:
https://sourceforge.net/p/dispcalgui/discussion/932493/thread/78164266/9571/6d5f/e6da/attachment/spyd4cal_to_ccss.py
(by Florian Höch, developer of DisplayCAL)
This is a python language script to translate binary data in SPD to text… and I WILL NOT upload here Datacolor binary SPD data, beacuse it may be under some license… but YOU can download it for free from their owner website.
Once you have that SPD data from Spyder’s driver, let’s go to FACTS:
-GB-LED corrections are missing, just WLED and RGBLED
-10nm white samples (Xrite driver has R+G+B+W 1nm to compute an accurate matrix for i1DisplayPro “observer” agains “standard observer”)
-Datacolor RGB LED is VERY different form actual GB-LED.
-you can get a true GB-LED reference from i1displaypro driver (you don’t need a python script, just ARgyllCMS and it wil be translated to text) or even DisplayCAL public colorimeter correction database …but there you will find sRGB and AdoberGB emulated RGBW spectrtal samples which may confuse you because their “R” SPD is composed by adding diffrents amounts of native GBLED R, G and B SPD.
Then copy numbers to a spreadsheet and plot it.
Check by yourselves. I’m not going to waste much more time with people that is not willing to check data thet can download for free… or people what to get published licensed SPD data so manufactures would get upset and request this article to be deleted. You can download them for free.
It may be true that you can actually choose A or B or C manufacturer for cameras, lenses, computers and other stuff. A offer something that B boes not have, but B has some exclusive features… etc.
But for low budget (under 500 euro?) non lab grade colorimeters… there is no “war”. That war ended years ago when Xrite released the i1Displaypro. We are living right now a de facto monopoly for this market and price range, there is no competition. I’d love to have options (this is no good for prices) but this is what we have right now.
To create this kind “illusion” of different choices in this particulra market segment is to cheat customers because right now, march 2016, if you buy Spyders you get less for the same money.
Those who bought them: face this situation and use ArgyllCMS to get the best you can from your hardware, there will be improvements but you need to know that right now you cannot have hardware internal calibration with ArgyllCMS, so you will be using graphics card LUT calibration.
Amazing article, amazing list of comments. Measurement instruments: the only reality is standards, calibrations, inter-comparisons and traceability to standards. I have spent my professional life in the instruments buiness, as a user in product design, as a manufacturer of instruments measuring solar radiation. Measurement instruments do not come cheap; especially spectrometers and related equipment.
We invest in camera equipment and glass for several 1000’s € or $, in computers and software, in printers and papers but I noticed that investing in decent equipment to get everything right in the total chain is argued, critized etc.
A i1Display Pro sets you back for € 199 and a Spyder5 Elite for € 259 in the Netherlands, checked with one of major suppliers.
I am sure that this range of pricing is more or less the same elsewhere. And even if it was in the range of 300 to 500 it would be a good investment to secure your chain from eye via camera to paper for years. Probably a perfect measurement chain from eye to paper is as expensive as your camera and glass.
It would be good if inter-comparisons between different brands and different instruments of one brand are carried out regurly and some form of traceabilty to a standard will become publicaly available.
I am an amature photographer, it is a hobby. But when I found myself that a Spyder3 and a Spyder5 were way off each other I realized that this part of the chain is far from professional and requires serious attention. This article arrived for me on time, or actual to late. Last week I acquired the Xrite stuff and know that I have learned a lesson that in the consumer market you have to be more critical than in the professional market.
For balance, I would like to see a response from a Datacolor/Spyder representative. I am sure they employ a Color Consultant, too …
Read Nasim’s comments 5.1.1.1.1 and 5.1.1.1.3.
I do not see a response from a Datacolor representative there, so I do not understand your response.
Good (and ethical) journalism means getting opinions from all sides, not just publishing a rant from one person.
Oh, you meant ‘journalistic balance’, typically served up by the mass media as: In the studio today we have a professor of climatology, and an expert who works for an oil company.
Good (and ethical) journalism does NOT mean “getting opinions from all sides”; it means presenting facts. Monitor colour calibration has nothing whatsoever to do with opinions, it has everything to do with verifiable data (empirical evidence).
Nasim has stated that there are no conflicts of interest. What are *your* conflicts of interest?
I have carefully checked the article and was unable to find anything that’s scientifically inaccurate. By all means discuss the technical content, but kindly refrain from using logical fallacies — especially “shooting the messenger” and “poisoning the well”, which are special cases of an argumentum ad hominem.
“Kindly refrain…” ? You are pretty full of yourself, aren’t you? Pleased drop the attitude, this is not your website.
Above all, step back for a moment and consider the value of your rant for the 99% of the photographers? There is none. Because while you may be staring at your photos on your carefully (and no doubt perfectly) calibrated display, anybody else on the internet who will be looking at that photo will use whatever display they happen to have – be it a phone, a tablet, a cheap monitor, an expensive monitor, or who knows, maybe even a Spyder-calibrated display (the horror!). And they may be sitting inside under a tungsten light bulb, or outside in the sun with the brightness turned up all the way. How does your perfectly calibrated display matter to them?
I do believe there is practical value in getting your display ‘somewhat right’, so it doesn’t have any obvious colour cast. But the level where you want take this, is completely meaningless in the real world of photography enthusiasts. While fanboys as yourself worry about your perfect tools, the rest of us will just look at a picture and decide if we ‘like it’.
@PaVink
First, consultants are generally independent (e.g., reputable financial, medical, colour imaging, etc), experts who, for a professional fee, give their clients an unbiased, professional opinion based on their knowledge and expertise on what is in their clients’ best interests.
A number of years ago I paid just such a consultant to help me understand the basics of colour management and set up my first monitor, printer and viewing booth.
CC appears to be such a consultant who has chosen to give his services for free for which we should be grateful, though a few ignorati seem to turn their noses up at such a valuable free gift and choose instead to call his bona fides into question without a shred of the evidence they claim to hold so dear.
Nasim has confirmed that CC is not in the pay of any single commercial company so unless you are calling him a liar, you should sit quiet and swallow your medicine.
Second, science has nothing whatever to do with opinion and everything to do with demonstrable fact and verifiable evidence.
This you are being given in spades yet you seem to prefer ignorant conjecture and internet ‘opinions’.
“Above all, step back for a moment and consider the value of your rant for the 99% of the photographers? There is none. Because while you may be staring at your photos on your carefully (and no doubt perfectly) calibrated display, anybody else on the internet who will be looking at that photo will use whatever display they happen to have – be it a phone, a tablet, a cheap monitor, an expensive monitor, or who knows, maybe even a Spyder-calibrated display (the horror!). And they may be sitting inside under a tungsten light bulb, or outside in the sun with the brightness turned up all the way. How does your perfectly calibrated display matter to them?”
This statement illustrates perfectly how little you understand colour management.
The point of calibration and profiling is the achievement of accurate and consistent colour at source in order to free photographers who care about results from the drudgery and stress of dealing with visual inconsistency in the imaging chain – which can affect digital capture, display screens, scanners and printers – and achieve continuity of appearance across multiple devices wherever they may be. You appear not be one of these photographers.
The fact that a third party viewer may not have a calibrated screen does not negate the value of getting the colour right in the first place. Proper monitor display set-up and control, i.e., calibration (and profiling) is essential, because we need to be sure that what we see on a screen will be very similar – if not identical – to the same image seen by another compliant user. If another user is not complying with universally accepted standards then all bets are off and what they see at their end is anyone’s guess. The self evident nonsense you are spouting is a recipe for colour chaos.
As for getting your display ‘somewhat right’…what does that mean exactly?
If we aim for 100% right, most of us, not being expert, will end up with ‘somewhat right’.
Those who set the bar at ‘somewhat right’ will, as like as not, end up with ‘somewhat wrong’.
Please don’t assume that your own sloppy standards are either acceptable or the norm for everyone else.
The photographic world is not solely composed of mediocre ‘enthusiasts’.
“While fanboys as yourself worry about your perfect tools, the rest of us will just look at a picture and decide if we ‘like it’.”
Well, when someone sits back and decides they don’t like your photo because of the rotten colour, you might start to wonder whether that might be because they are using an uncalibrated screen, or perhaps they are using a calibrated screen and you are not, or perhaps you are both using uncalibrated screens? You will never know – and that’s the point.
Well… in amazon.com Spyder5pro is $150, Ellite is $230 and Express is $120 while Munki Display is $130 and i1Displaypro is $205 (rounded prices, a few minutes ago), so we are not talking about nasa-lab-grade color nirvana with expensive equipment, this is about how not to lose money. Would you pay more money for these spyders with less accuracy, less speed and less upgrade capabilities?
By the way color cast is one of the problems with Spyders, Czornyj measured between 7.5 and 10dE pink-yellow cast in a GB-LED (JETI Specbos radiometer as reference http://www.jeti.com/cms/index.php/instruments-55/radiometer/specbos/specbos-1211 , X-rite i1Pro2 is just a toy compared with this device fro measuring displays), quite noticeble by your eyes! This is just because they cannot properly read a GB-LED backlight. This issue could be improved with proper spectral correction but their bad inter-instrument agreement must be fixed by user (you) with the help of a very accurate spectrophotometer (matrix correction) and that means more money. *After all those steps it could match an i1Displaypro for white point reading CIE xy coordinates*. Its low light reading issues… well this is another story.
Between $130 and $230 spent to have pink tint after calibration… very cool feature!
For those with curious mind, there is a video on youtube of a i1DisplayPro/MunkiDisplay dissasembly:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAwKOGSow-s
No magic inside, just lenses, accurate non fading dichroic filters, their sensors and both factory matrix correction and accurate spectral sensitibity of its “observer” stored in an EEPROM firmware… simple and well designed hardware that the other guys cannot match even with a more expensive hardware with n-sensors and n-plastic filters.
Notes:
-the “plasma” stuff he talks at the begining is done right now with spectral corrections, as with future Quantum dot backlight or OLED. Colorimeter is updated for new backlight types with software.
-the “bad software” he talks about are Xrite services manager. You do not need it for ArgyllCMS, just plug&play for Win/OSX and Linux… it’s just a HID device like a mouse for those operative systems. You will need it to be installed for hardware calibration solutions :-(
Thanks for your reply, PaVink.
You are completely correct that this is not my website. However, I shall never “drop the attitude” because I’m a stalwart supporter of 21st Century science and reason. My expertise in these fields is far greater than my limited skill in rhetoric!
I also agree that for 90-something percent — perhaps at least 99% — of camera users and their intended audiences, having a calibrated monitor is a non-issue. In fact, for the vast majority of camera users, editing their images using a high-end properly calibrated monitor will inevitably result in much worse images for their intended audience. One of the simplest and most common reasons being that domestic-grade LCDs have a very low native contrast ratio: less than 100:1 in their typically used viewing environments. For comparison, sRGB JPEGs and 8-bit TIFFs cater for a contrast ratio of circa 4000:1; Adobe RGB JPEGs and 8-bit TIFFs cater for a contrast ratio of circa 200000:1. Only the obsolete state-of-the-art CRT and plasma displays were capable of realistically rendering carefully edited 8-bit per channel images in the deep shadow areas.
Understanding the requirements of my clients, and more importantly, their intended audience, is one of my areas of expertise. Expertise that was mostly acquired decades ago in my work with both photographic film systems and analog colour television systems; then subsequently acquired from working with their modern digital counterparts.
Hopefully, what I’ve written thus far in this comment clearly demonstrates that I agree with you, in this specific context: For the vast majority of camera users, even for most camera enthusiasts, having an accurately calibrated monitor is not only pointless, it is likely to be counter-productive. For these users, it is much better to own a monitor that is highly typical of the consumer-grade monitors that the vast majority of their audience is using.
I thoroughly detest the usage of pedantry by people who enjoy the thrill gained from being an irritating pedant — “irritating muppet” is a better term :-). However, science necessitates being excruciatingly pedantic for the sole purpose of earnestly attempting to accurately convey facts, theories, and hypotheses in manner that has the lowest probability of ambiguous interpretations.
Forget the word “photographer” because this word has accumulated such a plethora of overloaded (mostly incompatible) meanings that it has become a totally and utterly meaningless word. A cat can accidentally press the shutter button on a camera and the cat is technically the photographer whom owns the copyright, and is therefore the only individual who’s allowed to grant and to withhold the usage rights of the captured image.
This upcoming series of monitor calibration articles, written by the expert who’s nickname is “Color Consultant”, is a truly wonderful science- and evidence-based resource for the 1% or fewer of camera users who really do actually need (as opposed to “would like to own”) a reasonably accurately calibrated affordable monitor.
“For these users, it is much better to own a monitor that is highly typical of the consumer-grade monitors that the vast majority of their audience is using.”
It seems logical, but what would that be? Which white point, which gamma, contrast, saturation?
In the consumer sphere, you got everything and the opposite.
The standard of “it doesn’t matter, we don’t care about true colours” simply doesn’t exist.
The standard of chaos… is chaos.
Do the consumer have to edit his photographs with sunbeam on his monitor because “the audience” “consume” his photos during the day with windows wide open on one of those horrible glossy screen?
The audience has multiple screens – desktop, laptop, tablet, TV – inside one home, the rendering of a photograph is potentially contradicted multiple times and in a way where it’s complicated to choose a happy medium (average, median,…?).
I think that some years ago, most computer screens were too cold, now it seems a bit better (extremes still exist).
The uncalibrated consumer rendering is moving over time, and I don’t think one would like to re-edit every five years his images.
And that brings me to the most important point.
“For the vast majority of camera users, even for most camera enthusiasts, having an accurately calibrated monitor is not only pointless…”
You forgot one component: TIME.
The first audience is the photographer himself, how an image will look in ten years on a 2026’s screen?
I am, personally, not able to tell… unless standards were used during the process.
I do believe that if one respect and like his own work/photos – being amateur or pro, having a big audience or nobody – the fact of having a reference edited file is absolutely necessary.
In ten years, the variations could be small and unnoticeable, but the only judge would be our memory.
But memory/perception and colours aren’t really good partners.
NBJ, Please reread the final paragraph of my comment. If you are one of the people who needs a calibrated monitor then the previous paragraphs do not apply to you.
Ok, but it’s a pity if 99% of people (and cats) do not care about editing/colours sustainability.
NBJ, I agree with you, and with your thoughtful points in your previous reply to me. I try to keep in mind that I’m strongly biased due to having spent the whole of my adult life working with a wide variety of calibrated systems and international standards in various fields of applied science.
It’s so easy to lose sight of the fact that photography is the combination of two fundamental, but unrelated/independent, sets of core principles: its art and its craft. E.g., during a hectic photo shoot I prefer to use the craft to set a camera for one particular aspect of the situation then hand that camera to an assistant who has a good eye for the art that’s required for this aspect, which leaves me free to concentrate on shooting an entirely different aspect that requires dextrous usage of various camera controls.
With that in mind, I would be very upset indeed if any camera user reads the article, then reads all the comments, and ends up feeling in any way demoralised or invalidated as an artist/photographer. I’ve met many artists who produce wonderful paintings and drawings; they know next to nothing about the craft of photography yet can produce thoroughly enjoyable JPEG art output from their point-and-shoot compact cameras. To them, our fussing over high-end equipment and calibrated monitors comes across as being a group of geeks who long ago lost touch with reality. Are we able to produce their understanding of the word “art” — e.g., an oil painting — using our digital photography? No! Just because we can outperform their work in terms of megapixels does not mean that we can compete with them, or outperform them, in the context of artistic rendition and the viewers’ enjoyment of the work.
You wrote: “Ok, but it’s a pity if 99% of people (and cats) do not care about editing/colours sustainability.” I think the real pity is that the vendors of low-end display screen equipment and audio equipment have been selling ‘rubbish’ for so many decades that people have become not just accustomed to it, they’ve been relentlessly brainwashed into believing the marketing hype: “Our latest version of this product is much better than the previous version.”
To conclude by using an analogy: It is totally reasonable to claim that a motorway patrol police officer needs to drive a car that has an accurately calibrated speedometer. However, it would be a fundamental category mistake to therefore claim that having an accurately calibrated speedometer makes the driver of the car either a better driver or a better police officer. The most commonly committed category mistakes are the “fallacy of composition” and the “fallacy of division”. For the sake of the readers of Photography Life, I think we all need to try our best to avoid committing these logical fallacies.
I agree with the general idea of your message.
The rest of this message is not meant to conflict with you; besides I try hard, everyday, to not fall in a “Dunning–Kruger” trap (but I’ll take some risks :)), be assured.
I always keep in mind that art and technique (if it’s the sense of your craft word use) are separate things.
However, since you talked about painting – I’m not a painter and I don’t know much about history of art:
I always liked the idea that technique serves the art and sometimes can be part of the art component itself.
Several centuries later, we don’t understand some techniques used on some Masters’ paintings. Competition between Masters was omnipresent, technique was the key, and colours receipts were jealously kept secret; because it was the trademark, because some colours were more vivid and lasted longer.
I’m not putting our colour accuracy/calibration on a par, of course. In fact, in a certain way, I don’t consider the definitive colours/editing raw of a photograph belonging to the concept of photography as an art, since the captured moment is long past.
I will never allow myself to judge a photographer by his colour management (to agree with what you said about readers of comments).
But this is not stopping me, I want to militate for global colour accuracy compliance. Web images are sRGB, this is already a race to the bottom, they should at least be with accurate colours.
I don’t want mp3s in the eyes.
You wrote :
“… for the 1% or fewer of camera users who really do actually need (as opposed to “would like to own”) a reasonably accurately calibrated affordable monitor.”
That was the trigger of my previous message.
I think you have understood, if I’m in the 1%, it’s not because of business reason – I’m not a pro – nor because of any external influences; I need accurately calibrated monitor because of my own exigence – I’m not talking about my photographs themselves, no pretentiousness.
If any fallacies were made by me, it was only to express a wish.
>>One of the simplest and most common reasons being that domestic-grade LCDs have a very low native contrast ratio: less than 100:1 in their typically used viewing environments.<<
This statement initially puzzled me as consumer grade displays are typically much too bright and contrasty for critical photographic editing. Most screens are typically at least two times brighter and four times as contrasty as that recommended for critical evaluations.
For instance, for print work, my monitor will be calibrated and profiled to White Point 5800K, gamma 2.2, Luminance 110cd/m2, Black Point 0.6cd/m2 – Contrast Ratio 190:1 to take account of my printing paper and viewing conditions (dimly lit room) and a GTI D50 viewing booth dimmed to approximately match the monitor screen using a hand held light meter. My prints are nearly always an excellent match to my display soft proof.
I have two profiles for the papers I commonly use and a third for editing for web output.
However, I notice you qualify your comment with the words, "in their typically used viewing environments". A typical viewing environment for most people is daylight or a brightly lit room. May I take it that this is what you mean when you say domestic grade LCDs have a very low native contrast ratio?
Obviously, viewing in a bright environment will drop the contrast ratio, but surely this does not affect the native contrast ratio?
Am I missing something?
Betty, I was thinking especially of several laptops I’ve seen that display black as a highly visible grey, which is because the native contrast ratio of their LCDs is so low. The users of these laptops also had the display luminance set too high for the viewing environment, but that’s how they like it set. High quality images looked dreadful on them to my eyes, however, the users thought they looked great.
Low contrast displays are fine for working in bright viewing environments, such as outdoors and offices that provide at least 600 lux, but their black level luminance is far too high for rendering photos in a typical domestic setting using low-level artificial lighting during the hours of darkness. If the display backlight luminance is reduced to provide a suitable black level then the image becomes too dark to see properly. The problem is caused by the fact that the relationship between brightness [which is our subjective interpretation of luminance] and the objective luminance is highly non-linear. It’s approximately logarithmic, which means that correctly setting the black level luminance is far more important than correctly setting the white level luminance. With CRT displays, their brightness control [which is actually a black level offset control] must be adjusted first: to set the black level luminance correctly for the viewing environment. Their contrast control [which is the signal gain control] can then be adjusted to obtain a suitable white level luminance. This works very well because in a totally dark room, a CRT can produce a black level having zero luminance therefore it has a native contrast ratio of infinity.
The difficult aspect of having a calibrated monitor is not calibrating it, it’s the difficulty of maintaing the viewing conditions for which it is calibrated. When the sunlight streams through the window it becomes a hopelessly miscalibrated monitor. That’s why I perform most of my editing during the night.
It’s interesting that you’ve seen consumer grade displays that are too contrasty — I’ve not yet seen any so I’ll have a look next time I visit a computer store. I’ve noticed it on televisions, but this is because of their factory default settings: max brightness; dynamic contrast enabled; saturation too high — this is to make the picture as attention grabbing as possible when the TV is on display in a retail store next to a dozen or more other TVs. Surprisingly, most purchasers leave the TV in this mode. I think it’s because picture setting menus are so intimidating to everyone who hasn’t been shown how to use the various controls.
I think displays are similar to audio systems in that, until we have lived with a high quality system for at least several months, our brain hasn’t learnt how to spot the differences in reproduction quality between various systems.
I think she is saying that they are to contrasty “against paper”.
IMHO displays are never to contrasy or too bright (or even too cool) IF you have controls to tune them to your needs. I mean *I* do not want a supereizo or supernec or suerdell with full eciRGBv2 gamut if this device comes with 400:1 native contrast ratio: good for viewing booth, but not very appealing for editing web content or video. This devices are meant to be multi-purpose (different whites, enviroments and gamuts). Also this is the reason why *ALL* Apple displays are unsuitable for color critical applications (whatever gamut they have), there are just 27″ glossy IPS “laptops” (brightness control only).
Of course this constrast thing is not an issue for current graphic arts IPS displays, 1000:1 is good but could be better (for video)… but color uniformity compensation features (strong compensation applied to lowend panels until they behave in a good way) may destroy contrast in some models…. and users need to know this issues, before buying.
For example Eizo CS270 has crippled contrast (600 or 500:1 at D65) and I’ll stay away from it, it’s a bad monitor overpriced over 1500 euro, bad deal. You may check the tiny print of indivitual test in prad.de test (but this website gives them “very good” label… so unexperienced ussed may not notice this serious contrast issue… this kind of “labeling” is common, ALWAYS read the tiny print)
Color Consultant, My opinions and observations align very closely with yours. You made an excellent point about a contrast ratio of 1000:1 being good, but could be better for video.
Considering that Rec. 2020 caters for 12-bits and 14-bits per channel, I’d state that any monitor having a contrast ratio of only 1000:1 is utterly useless for the purposes of properly editing and viewing images that are supposed to make full use of this standard.
The problems I see with this “Photo” monitors are retated to glow issues, not to bitdepth or dynamic range.
IPS panels leak light per pixel to its sides so in true RGB black input, corners may have a litle more brightness than in center. This is not a uniformity issue, if corners are seen in front view, these issues are not seen. It is related to the angle of view between panel’s plane and your line of view, per pixel. Center is 90º no glow, corners (viewed form X distance in front of the center of screen) have a certain angle: the closer to screen, the smaller the angle (more glow); the bigger the screen the smaller the angle (more glow).
If we asume the same “glow” effect for each pixel of the same IPS technology, just an example, 24″ 900:1 is “good”, 32″ 900:1 at the same distance is worse, 32″ 900:1 viewed a bit further than 24″ would be equal to first example, and 32″ 600:1 at the same distance as 24″ is the worst of these samples.
NEC PA322UHD has a nice coating with a very dark purple glow instead of the usual dark “grey-green”, there are photos on the net. It would be nice to see it in cheaper screens.
VA panels have more contrast but its viewwing angle is worse.
LCDs have leaked light [aka: light bleed; light bleeding] ever since the inception of twisted nematic effect liquid crystal displays during the 1960s. The edges of the panel are the most problematic, not just due to the increased angle of view away from the central zero-angle region that you mentioned, but also due to: internal reflections from the edges of the glass frame; the backlight bleeding around the external edges of the glass frame and its bezel; and the glass having a different refractive index from its outside air and the internal contents of its sandwich [which reduces contrasts due to internal reflections].
All transmissive displays suffer from these problems, whereas emissive displays generally yield a native contrast ratio that is orders of magnitude higher. Obviously, zero input to an emissive display results in zero photon output, which is impossible to achieve with transmissive displays because infinite opacity / zero light transmission is physically impossible to achieve using pixelated materials encased in a physically robust glass sandwich. Even if some of the pixels were made of lead (to create a definitive black), light bleed would still be a problem for this transmissive display.
I’m not talking about bleeding (QC issue), In’ not talkingabout finite contrast: I’m talking about “IPS glow” which depends of the angle of view for each pixel
Okay, so just add that problem to my list of reasons for transmissive displays being inadequate for Rec. 2020.
I sincerely hope that you are not deliberately attempting to start an argument.
LOL, no XD
It was just a clarification. Bleeding (Quality Control) is different from glow. In some models glow is very low thanks to coating (among other things). Look for photos of NEC PA322UHD “glow”, dark purple (black input, viewed from side). It’s not perfect but is very good (this “test photos” can be tricky, if “reviewer” lifts max brihtess -> more black brightness -> more glow, but prad.de “glow” image s more or less good as an example, very nice coating).
IMHO you’ll need 7-8 primaries to high coverage of Rec.2020, not for contrast (for “me” not a very big issue) but to overcome observer metamerism failure of near monochomatic (laser-like) primaries. There is a paper/study from RIT:
https://cias.rit.edu/faculty-staff/85/faculty/1304
Of couse you do not need to work with 7-8 primaries colorspace, you can work with RGB Rec2020 and then use a LUT3D in display device (3 in-> 7out)
Color Consultant, I don’t actually know why we are having this discussion because it seems to me that we mostly agree with each other on everything that you have very kindly written for the benefit of the readers of Photography Life.
Thank you very much indeed for taking the time to share your in-depth knowledge, thoughts, and experiences with us.
Pete A) We are not discussing, just sharing our thoughts about Rec.2020. This article is just an introduction, without maths and formulas, but maybe somebody will find useful “our” comments about what “should be” a Rec.2020 display
-you want more contast, more dynamic range (if I understood your points)
-I don’t want “observer issues” that current LED displays do not have.
The two are compatible requirements.
As CC surmises, I did mean contrast ratio was too high relative to paper.
Contrast ratio on my Eizo comes out at 750:1 for digital image editing.
>>The difficult aspect of having a calibrated monitor is not calibrating it, it’s the difficulty of maintaing the viewing conditions for which it is calibrated. When the sunlight streams through the window it becomes a hopelessly miscalibrated monitor. That’s why I perform most of my editing during the night.<<
Thank you for making this much overlooked point.
I too, often edit at night – bleary eyes in the morning – rather like those all-nighters in darkroom days!
Betty, Thanks for your clarification.
As I’m sure you know: A low contrast monitor, say 100:1 or less, can be calibrated in one of two ways: to most accurately portray the digital image over the entire range that is within its limited contrast capability, thereby displaying only its maximal black for all areas of the image that are darker than it can display (black point clipping); to somehow convey to its viewer the wider contrast range contained within digital images, using the same or similar method of contrast compression that is essential for producing paper prints.
The latter method is commonly known as “black point compensation”, which applies a non-linear tone curve to shadow areas in the digital image. This is all about the various “rendering intent” options. Image editors provide adequate rendering intent options for a printer that has its ICC profile installed and selected. However, when it comes to computer display devices, this system has serious limitations for reasons that I do not wish to go into, other than to make the obvious point that “print preview” mode is marketing hype — it is physically impossible to preview a print that will be produced on a wide gamut printer via a display device that has a narrow gamut.
When calibrating each and every imperfect computer display device, we need to choose carefully between the three main options mentioned in the article: Absolute Colorimetric; Relative Colorimetric; Perceptual. Obviously, good spectrophotometers provide absolute objective values that can help us to achieve Absolute Colorimetric rendering, but this isn’t what photographers want to achieve — but this rendering mode is, of course, essential to those working in the fields of graphic design and precision colour matching.
For print I generally find myself using Perceptual rendering intent. I toggle between Perceptual and Relative and choose by eye and/or BY reference to the gamut clipping preview/warning as to what will get clipped and how it will get clipped. Very often, with a ‘straightforward’ image there’s no perceptible difference between the two.
“— it is physically impossible to preview a print that will be produced on a wide gamut printer via a display device that has a narrow gamut.”
I am slightly puzzled by this.
I agree with the comment as written, (viz. display device that has a narrow gamut), but when soft proofing for a wide gamut printer (Epson Pro4900 will print greater than AdobeRGB colour space at 16bits) using a wide gamut Eizo ColorEdge monitor, the print to screen match is pretty good when the print is viewed in a D50 GTI viewing booth dimmed to match screen brightness.
Obviously a print is a reflective medium while the screen is transilluminated/backlit so to that extent perfection is unattainable, but with a good, daylight balanced, printer profile I find the match more than acceptable. I don’t think there is any way to improve further?
Actually AdobeRGB gamut is the same with 8 or 16 or 32bit/channel. This is just bitdepth, not XYZ locations of RGB primaries and white.
Yes, I understand that, but not many printers can print output at 16 bits.
(I use ColorByte’s ImagePrint RIP not the Epson driver)
@ Betty, I meant my comment literally, i.e., when there is an easily noticeable difference between the wide gamut printer (e.g. your Epson) and a narrow gamut display, such as sRGB.
Regarding Perceptual versus Relative: most of my images show either tiny differences or none at all so I stick with Relative.
You wrote: “Obviously a print is a reflective medium while the screen is transilluminated/backlit so to that extent perfection is unattainable…”. That is by far the most important point about display calibration. A hypothetically perfect monitor, perfectly calibrated, plus a perfect viewing environment, cannot render a reasonable likeness to, say, a canvas print of our image displayed in an art gallery or hanging on a wall in our home. The choice of print medium, inks/dyes, mounting frame, viewing environment, and viewing audience, *is* the artist’s rendering intent of their image!!! In other words, a perfect monitor cannot possibly be a WYSIWYG device; it is just one of the tools required for the whole process. Learning how to use it properly is a skill that takes a long time to master because our brain has to acquire (via trial and error) the necessary bi-directional visual mapping between the monitor display and our final rendering intent. Visual mapping skills are a core element of the craft that underpins all art. You’ve learnt this skill therefore I’m sure you know just how impossible it is to pass on this skill using written words.
@ Color Consultant, the term “colour gamut” specifically means the whole three-dimensional colour space, it is not just the XYZ locations of the RGB primaries. Adobe RGB, or any other, 8 bits per channel gamut is very different from its 16/32 bits per channel gamuts. Using an example from your article “128.5, 123.75, 129.25” RGB values is an *out-of-gamut colour* using 8 bits per channel, but it is an *in-gamut colour* for both 16 and 32 bits per channel. Hence the need for GPU temporal dithering — to avoid banding — when using 8 bit per channel display devices that need external calibration.
The “colour depth” (aka “bit depth”) is just as much a part of the colour gamut as are: the XYZ locations of the primaries; and for printers, how much these locations change with the amount of ink required. E.g. most printers have a narrow XYZ gamut for very bright and very dark colours (much narrower than sRGB), while having a very wide gamut in the deep green to blue region that is well outside the Adobe RGB primaries.
Early computers used 1 bit per channel, giving: the full XYZ primaries of the display’s red, green, blue, and white; plus cyan, magenta, yellow, and black. In fact, this is exactly how modern inkjet printers work that use seven ink cartridges, because there is no such thing as fractional drop of ink. Printers use spatial dithering to construct what human vision perceives as continuous non-quantized (non-banded) tone and colour. Such printers rely on the technique of spatial up-sampling in order to reduce the bit depth required per ink dot down to 1. The essential digital-to-analog spatial reconstruction filter required is provided by the limited spatial resolution of human vision.
Betty understood it in the way I intended.
BTW, take a look on eciRGBv2 since you have an Eizo with L* on hardware. It’s bigger than your monitor’s gamut but there are colors outside AdobeRGB (magenta-orange) that your monitor and printer+paper can show. I’m not saying that you must use it, just to try it… it’s a D50 L* gamma with extended red and green.
I wish someone would fix the problem that causes “@” immediately followed by “Pete” to link to the Photography Life registered member Peter F. Lach. I have no association with this person.
I don’t want to cause trouble about this Spyder story, but why is Eizo selling Ex2 and Ex3 sensors?
Is hardware different from retail Spyder? is this hardware ok for Eizo monitors? is this a bad choice from Eizo ?
They are Spyders with some offset/matrix corrections, like old i1Display2 for NEC widegamut CCFL. I’ll stay away from these devices and get an inexpensive AMD card (Displayport output is “future proof”, but just DVI-DL may be sufficient for you) with a good colorimeter, this way you’ll get the same results and you will be able to calibrate any other monitor you buy in the future (with or without hardware calibration).
It’s a cheap choice for eizo, they sell outdated devices.
Thanks for the honest response.
So it reinforces what I thought on my first comment: too much marketing about colour accuracy.
You can’t even blindy trust Eizo, since they got three series inside the Coloredge label (CG, CX, CS).
About your response on contrast ratio:
Where is exactly this “tiny print” in the prad.de review ?
I saw the charts and the conclusion, but I’m not sure what you’re talking about.
If I look their CS270 and their CG248-4K reviews, then my CG245W is closer to the former than the latter on contrast performance.
My current result in Colornavigator for 120cd brightness, D65, standard priority for gray-contrast is a 655:1 contrast ratio (with i1Display Pro and around 720:1 with the built-in sensor).
I am comparing it the wrong way?
You should not think in terms of companies but in models. For example NEC P232W and Eizo CS230 are bad choices, you pay about 600 euro for a sRGB 6bit panel, overpriced toys.
Your CG is WG CCFL which ages faster than LEDs. An IPS LED should be 1000:1 uncalibrated. It varies with calibration software but to D65 a LED shoudl handle 800+ or 900:1 “hand made OSD controls” and a bit lower for hardware LUT or DDC/CI. If this Eizo toy called CS270 (GB-LED) has 600:1 at D65… something is not good under the hood: a very bluish cian white uncalibrated, or factory agressive uniformity compendsaton (even when it’s disabled)… or Eizo knows what. This online review says “very good!” and I say I won’t buy it even half the price because of the possible sources of this crippled contrast. Also a Multisync PA272W is cheaper and offer better fetaures than CX271 and CS270.
“To read tiny print” is about to read carefully the tests and don’t trust “final score” from those reviews.
Yes, I agree, I always judge a model before the brand, but it’s not always clear for everybody.
The trick is that a +1000$ Eizo Coloredge monitor can already be perceived has a high-end model for some consumers. In your article, it’s perhaps not obvious but you could argue that if some are over 2000$, the price gap is obvious enough, what I do agree with.
It’s rare to read criticism about Eizo – except for the price – so I thank you for that.
About the CS270, I understand now, the poor contrast for a GB-LED is a sign that something is cheap elsewhere.
But for my CG245W, I have to tell that my contrast doesn’t seem to have decreased over time.
It’s hard to remember every validations, but I found a three years old results pdf generated by CN where I got 633:1 for the same settings (except I’m not sure that gray balance wasn’t choose for that one).
WG CCFL ages faster, alright, but is my current contrast enough for photography from your point of view?
(I got myself reliability problems with this model – it’s the third piece of this model I got – when I switch on the screen, nonuniformity is obvious, but hopefully it gets better after 30 minutes.
Perhaps it’s the DUE working too hard, but I think that my contrast results were never a lot higher, on any of my three screens of this model.)
For photo & printing its OK, paper have less contrast.
For web content… an inexpensive WLED IPS is about 200-500euro (23″FullHD -27″ QHD) han has about 1100:1, but some units have backlight bleed and other QC related issues…and your CG doesn’t.
For video it’s a little low.
Regarding your device: old panels have a little lower contrast (prad.de says yours was about 700:1 at D65 and a bit lower for low brightness), some had a very grainy mate coating (NEC PA PA241W, U2410…) and most of them had a native white towards cyan. Of couse Dell, EIzo, NEC, HP… etc can tweak whitepoint so out of the box it is more or less near “white curves” in 7000-6000K … but if you change white, it is done lowering max output of some channels, so contrast drops.
For example for a GBLED “manual white on OSD” 1000:1 can be cyan native white, 900:1 at D65 and 600-700:1 at D50. In order to get neutral grey in the dark end you may loose a bit more of contrast and with uniformity compensation it will drop a little more.
Yours is in expected range for its age and technology.
Thank you for taking the time to respond me.
>>My current result in Colornavigator for 120cd brightness, D65, standard priority for gray-contrast is a 655:1 contrast ratio (with i1Display Pro and around 720:1 with the built-in sensor).<<
For what it's worth, your settings are very close to the ones I use for editing web/projection images.
Room is/should be dimly lit though.
Well, my 120cd/m2 is used with a light bulb from ceiling (but lower) and I can adjust the window blind depending on the hours, it’s my “illuminated room” setting – it’s never too bright.
Light bulb is close to the temperature of the screen and with a “good” CRI (not sure how important it is).
When I want be in a dark room – easily done – I switch to 85cd/m2.
But my illuminated room is maybe your dimly lit room.
One should be able to use the monitor in a normally lit room, and the maximum recommended and under warranty brightness with Eizo is 120cd/m2.
So for me, 120cd is too much in a dimly lit room.
A long time ago, I decided that, after reading some documents and info.
Of course, if you have any documents to contradict me (or your own expertise), I’ll read them.
Well…. with a proper viewing booth, monitor at 160cd/m2 D50 are P2 conditions from ISO norm 3664.
As a general rule:
Light reflected by paper –> cd/m2 output in screen (“visually” or measured)
Color reflected by paper white –> CIE xy of white point (“visually” or measured)
So there is no recomended value for “a screen” when printing, but for the pair “screen + booth”
Eizo recomendations for such an old device may be related to CCFL aging (“keep it under X cd/m2”), or for users without a proper vieweing enviroment (less light reflected from paper -> less cd/m2 in monitor to get a match)
Betty has a pro setup, …but she lowered light output from her GTI, so she needed to modify monitor until match (or she chose monitor cd/m2 so she needed to lower output in GTI booth, it’s equivalent). She can choose ISO P2 if she wants, no rules here.
Bright booths and monitor setup have some advantages: inexpensive monitors behave in a better way (uniformity) in 140cd/m2 than in 90cd/m2. New GB-LED monitors can output more than 200cd in warm tones without issue, so if you have a good and configurable print evaluation enviroment, I’ll go for “a little brigther” setup.
By the way, ther are online tutorials for the DIY fans, inexpensive viewing booths with Solux lamps:
http://www.rgbcmyk.net/proofingbooth.pdf
This may be too BIG for your room, just DIY a smaller one. Keep in mind that US and EU have different AC values, verify what kind of transformer is needed.
Thanks for the info about the booth, but I don’t print, so I don’t have the same constraints.
I’m a bit surprised about this brightness divergence.
For the CG318-4k, not my “so old” CG :p :
From Eizo website :
“Brightness and Color Warranty
Brightness and color are warrantied for up to 10,000 hours from the date of production.
Must be used within the recommended brightness of 120 cd/m2 or less and the color temperature between 5000 – 6500 K.”
And in a following pdf:
“Recommended Brightness for Calibration : 120 cd/m2 or less”
It’s valid for all the CG series.
Of course, it should perhaps just be perceived as a recommendation but the warranty is not to play with. Besides, in Colornavigator software, the brightness range is limited to 120cd/m2 by default.
I found that in my room a brightness setting any higher than 100cd/m2 gave me prints which were a little too dark under normal daylight viewing conditions and needed adjusting and reprinting. The GTI viewing booth’s native brightness is too high to give a good screen to paper match so I turn it down – which can be done without altering the quality of its output. I measure the EV of a white ‘no image’ monitor screen, put a sheet of my normal printing paper in the booth and measure that – turning it down until it gives the same EV reading. I use a CalcuLight XP light meter which I found on eBay and which had an excellent reputation for measuring range and accuracy.
Eizo’s ColorEdge doesn’t seem to suffer the problems of many other displays when the brightness is turned down significantly, but I agree that with a lesser screen it’s safer to stay ‘bright’ rather than risk artefacts.
I am pleased that you pointed out that calibration is a combination of the screen and the viewing conditions. It’s bits of information like that which are really valuable to know – (and which most people are unaware of) but which at a practical level are perhaps just as important as worrying about the Nth degree of accuracy.
I still get a little confused about good settings for preparing images for web or projection as the viewer’s viewing environment is somewhat unpredictable – generally an over bright consumer screen in daylight or a brightly lit room.
I find that setting the brightness on the high side (approx 120cd/m2 with black point at minimum)) works well for projected images and I tend to use the same for web. I struggle to find any useful advice on this though and wonder if you have any suggestions for web images for editing such images in both bright and dim viewing/editing conditions?
By the way, I can recommend a little desk light (Grafilite/OTT-LITE) that has a decent CRI and is reasonably colour correct for desktop assessment of small prints (or as an ambient light). I put mine behind the monitor so some light spills onto my keyboard without affecting the screen or my colour perception.
Laptops and cheap screens, even iMacs or Apple Cinema Displays (which are 27″ IPS laptops with the same limitations) allows brightness control. Users DO use it until they get get a brightness level where they find it confortable for their eyes: offices, homes… they use it. A lot of them do not use RGB controls, but they use brightness. Max contrast D65 120-140cd/m2 seems to be a very good target.
Some people like halogen lamp because its SPD is not spiky as fluorescent normalized light is, easy for i1Pros or even MunkiPhotos to measure CIE xy. Choose the one you like most…
Very interesting and useful article on a complex subject.
I am an advanced amateur photographer and I find both: necessary and difficult to have my pictures printed or displayed with the same colors I see them in the monitor I use to image processing.
What I have understood from your article, is that although the real world colors can be accurately described using a system devised 85 years ago, (if 1931 is related to the date of creation of CIE 1931 XYZ), the unequal technological evolution of the capturing and displaying devices: cameras, graphic cards, monitors, TVs and printers, make the task impossible: old monitors and Internet standards use 8 bits (that means 256 “steps”) per channel, it seems that modern ink jet printers can do better than that, modern monitors can handle “decimal steps” that is around 11 bits per channel, and camera sensors can use 14 bits per channel that means more than 16000 steps.
All we can do is to deal with more or less successful “rendering intents”, although here is anyway a huge difference between the less and the more successful intents and then, you have to understand how to deal with.
In my case, it was impossible to have my two monitors showing exactly the same colors of the same picture at the same time
Both of them are driven by the same GeForce GT 610 graphics card and both are calibrated using an X-rite i1 Display device.
The older monitor is a VP2365 LED View Sonic unit and the newer is a Dell U2413.
After reading your article, I think that the difference is due to the LUT calibration of the Dell and the “lack of decimals” of the graphics card to properly drive the View Sonic.
I don’t know if I can say that, if the images will be printed I can rely on the Dell, but if they are going to be displayed on common monitors they will look similar to the View Sonic.
I don’t know if it is too late to place comments on this post, but all your observations will be appreciated.
CIE 1931 2º observer is perfectly valid for displays. Other observers have been defined to deal with wider angles.
Your VP2365 is a sRGB monitor and U2413 is a widegamut. If you want a match, you need color managed apps and to work in sRGB images only. Fist calibrate U2413 to sRGB (covered in next articles), then match VP2365 to it.
Banding issues in VP2365 will happen.
Wow. My head is spinning trying to follow these comments. Color calibration is darned complex (and I had a 4.0 as a math major in college) and beyond me.
I just bought a SW2700PT BenQ monitor and am confused about whether it needs to be calibrated or not and how (I”m confused by the reviews I’ve read about the monitor; some mention that it’s perfectly calibrated at the shop; others talk about how to calibrate it). I’ve been using a Spyder 5 Pro on the Dell monitor i had before this new one, and this article seems to be very clear that the Spyder5 isn’t up to speed. It appears the recommendation is to get an Xrite i1DisplayPro or their Color Munki Display. I’d appreciate any recommendations specific to my situation. BTW, I am totally confident that the contributors to this post are not secretly affiliated to a vendor; most folks just aren’t that deceitful.
I’m an amateur photographer with a good job and income, so i can afford to buy good equipmentm but i very much believe in the law of diminishing returns, so i don’t usually go “all out” when buying something because i recognize that last 10% usually costs as much as the first 90%. I shoot RAW with a Nikon D750. I use Lightroom on a Windows 10 machine.
Thanks
Even if your monitor was perfectly calibrated at the factory;
1. Calibration drifts over time so must be repeated at intervals to maintain accuracy and uniformity.
2. The calibration targets used at the factory may not be suitable for your needs (print or screen?) or suited to your viewing conditions (well lit or dimly lit).
The i1DisplayPro is the best of the bunch at the moment and has no viable rivals at the price point.
Calibration and profiling can be as complex as you care to make them.
Some love to immerse themselves in the math (some do it for a living!) while for others, myself included, life is too short and better spent on other things like capturing and processing images.
Get the i1DisplayPro, plug it in and follow the instructions.
You will surprise yourself.
I began to write, more or less, the same response as Betty, then I saw an old post from “ColorConsultant”.
Look for post “84.1” here: https://photographylife.com/how-to-properly-calibrate-dell-u2413-u2713h-u3014-monitors
He can, maybe, tell that there is a way to save the day, I hope.
At the risk of sounding trite, it would be a good idea if, when contemplating the purchase of a new display, buyers looked into how straightforward it is to calibrate and profile. So many displays either can never be calibrated adequately because they lack accessible controls or have so many other issues (excessive brightness, incompatibility with software, etc,) that the whole thing becomes a nightmare of complexity involving applying all kinds of corrections and compensations from various sources to get the job done. Again and again I see readers on photo forums getting completely beguiled by specs without considering useability and thus not realising the quagmire they are stepping into.
In general you get what you pay for. Many seriously enthusiastic photographers will readily spend many thousands of dollars on cameras and lenses but begrudge spending an equivalent sum on their display and calibration kit. Yet without a good, well calibrated display, they risk never seeing on screen or paper what their camera gear can deliver.
If you are buying the best possible camera equipment remember that (as ever) the end result is completely dependent on the weakest link in the (imaging) chain.
@NBJ, I assume you referred me to the article about Dell monitors because they have a LUT, like my BenQ SW2700PT does?
@Betty, I agree with your comments, especially the one about monitors drifting over time. Before I bought this monitor I read a ton of reviews, and they all commented about how they calibrated the monitor when it arrived and it needed essentially no adjustment.
The user manual has this entry in it:
“Use a colorimeter (purchased separately) to work with the provided software named Palette Master and optimize the display color. The calibration result will be saved under Color Adjustment > Color Mode > Calibration 1 or Calibration 2. See the Palette Master How-to-Use Guide (available from http://www.benq.com) for more information.”
I assume when it refers to a colorimeter it means something equivalent to the XRite i1DisplayPro? I’m convinced I should buy something from XRite (others have told me the same thing). I was only debating if the Color Munki Display would be sufficient; it’s only $100 less than the i1DisplayPro and i’ll easily spend the difference to get the right thing.
thanks again for all your help.
“I assume when it refers to a colorimeter it means something equivalent to the XRite i1DisplayPro?”
Yes, it does…and if cost is not a big issue, get the i1DisplayPro.
“I assume you referred me to the article about Dell monitors because they have a LUT, like my BenQ SW2700PT does?”
Not really, I googled your model, and found that “ColorConsultant” already talked about your SW2700PT model in the comments of this previous article.
And yes, the i1Display Pro is the best choice – the ColorMunki is not even supported by the BenQ software!
Palete Master Elements 1.0.2 (software for SW2700PT) lacks of GB-LED spectral correction, the same applies to LG and Samusng software for hardware calibration. Spyders won’t measure well any of these devices even with proper spectral correction because of their very poor inter intrument agreement.
Your best chance is to get an i1DisplayPro, try to calibrate to native gamut, then “trust” that this poor made software applies RGBLED correction (the closest to GB-LED), get and AMD or Quadro graphics card (if you do not have one) and apply a GPU LUT calibration with ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL.
This way it will be OK. Treat this benq like a Dell which DCCS cannot calibrate to desired target at 100%. We will cover that issues for Dells on next articles but I had explain it briefly in this comment for your particular monitor.
By the way: I’ll try to get an i1DisplayPro as soon as I could (or even your Spyder, just don’t trust measured CCT, only color differences between cells, dC) and measure its color uniformity with DisplayCAL. If it is bad and you can return it, do it.
@colorconsultant– wow. head still spinning, but i think i get it. I understand my first step is to get i1DisplayPro and try to calibrate it.
I’ll be working on a MS Surface Book, so i don’t think i can change the graphics card.
This is all a lot harder than just picking the right crayon as a kid! :)
They you will have banding issues… and no one could helps you with that, unless you get
-a desktop computer with an AMD or Quadro graphics card
OR
-a better monitor without faulty software. An Eizo CS240 “should” do the work (same price than SW2700PT but 24″ like U2413), but better a NEC PA with GBLED.
A desktop computer with an AMD or Quadro and a i1DisplayPro gives you total freedom to choose and calibrate your monitor whatever your budget is (if that monitor has good uniformity). Without that you’ll have some “chains”… some of them are thicker than others.
Datacolor driver for Spyder5 (Spyder5Elite_5.0.2-2_Setup.exe, updated on February) has a different spectral correcton dump than old “spyd4cal.bin”. It has one more sample. Could it be the long awaited GB-LED support? NO, just padding data (a constant “1.0” SPD for all wavelengths). No GB-LED support for Spyders with Datacolor software. Previous script from Florian crashed when run against this new binary dump. This is an update:
http://pastebin.com/9QiQEaRi
All credits to original Florian’s script. Compare the two scripts if you are in doubt. No “high” coding skills were needed, google simplifies all kinds of task these days, it just need to read a line more :-)
Thanks you for the detailed information. You’ve increased my knowledge of the subject considerably.
One thing I am a bit confused about is whether or not I need to change the video card I am using. You mentioned that Intel and GeForce cards are not capable of using high-depth LUTs and that GPU LUTs can modify the behavior of monitors that have hardware calibration.
In the same paragraph, you mention that “For hardware calibration capable monitors, their ICC profiles contain a linear input=output calibration curve, so no graphics card calibration is applied when that ICC profile is active” which appears to be a contradiction.
I am upgrading to a monitor with hardware calibration — specifically, a Dell Ultrasharp with PremierColor — but currently have a GeForce video card. I have also purchased an i1d3 as Dell has designed the monitor and their software to work with this device. Should I change to an ATI or Quadro graphics card?
Will be covered in part 2 & 3 of these articles (this is part 1): examine DCCS issues (2), validate if your calibration suffers them and learn how to correct them with a GPU calibration (3). If your DCCS results are good, no need for new GPU.
BTW, it is not a contradiction. If you apply a profile from a HW calibration software, then you are “erasing” calibration from LUT. RGB=0 in outs RGB=0, RGB=128 in outs RGB=128… and so on, no banding, just 256 steps. It’s a linear/identity LUT.
But if you load a profile with “non linear”/”non identity” GPU LUT calibration… you’ll need high bitdepth LUT wth dithering to overcome the gaps and the “decimal values” that are meant to be sent to monitor in order to get desired response.
Unfortunately, it reads as a contradiction, which is why I posted my question.
From what you’ve written, it sounds as if it would be best to use either an ATI or Quadro GPU just to avoid any potential problems. In other words, you can’t get into trouble if you don’t put yourself into that situation to begin with.
BTW when you mention ATI Radeon cards, does that include ALL Radeon cards, specific models or recent Radeon cards? I’m partial to nVidia cards, and we use Quadro GPUs on the systems I deploy at my office, so I tend to lean towards their products. As I don’t do any gaming and don’t require any serious graphics acceleration, an inexpensive Radeon card may be a better solution. While the entry-level Quadro K420 isn’t that expensive — about $120 on Amazon — if a $50 or $75 Radeon card will fit the bill, I might go for that instead.
It’s not a contradiction because with HW calibrated monitors, calibration is stored in monitor’s LUT (which is highbitdepth and with dithering), not in GPU LUT. No high bithdepth is needed, just output RGB values to the monitor as they are.
But if you have a Dell and it has issues with DCCS (or other models with other manufecturers), you will get banding with a Geforce IF you try to correct it (that HW calibration) with GPU LUT calibration.
You can have TWO calibrations at the same time, one in monitor LUT (gamut, white and gamma) and the other one in GPU LUT (white and gamma): that’s the way some DCCS issues are solved… but for THAT you’ll need an AMD/Quadro : non linear / not identit GPU LUT is needed.
All ATI cards from old x1000 series (2005?) will do the job: high bitdepth LUTs + dithering. ATI included that feature in its old AVIVO engine… about ten years ago!!!, AMD inherited it when they bought ATI.
Of couse if you want 10bit/channel in Photoshop with Windows -right NOW, perhaps not tomorrow- you need pro cards…. but for proper calibration a cheap passive AMD DVI card will do the job. I’ll go for a card with displayport 1.2 ([email protected]). For a “model name”, just check your budget and “computing power” needs.
*DCCS=Dell color calibration solution, dell software for HW calibration
Seems while I was reading this article and all the bickering below a lightning deal on Amazon came and went that would have allowed me to get the i1Display Pro for the same price as the ColorMunki display. Now I think I need to decide if the ColorMunki display is good enough for my needs. My Spyder 3 is definitely not calibrating properly any more the colors just don’t look right, but it is more than a few years old now. I probably should have changed it a lot sooner!
The ColorMunki Display and the i1Display-Pro is the same hardware! There’s a chip in the ColorMunki which slows down measurements; that’s it. But the huge difference is the software! The ColorMunki software has very few options and control over this critical process. A few presets for white balance for example. So IF you need to match the display to a print, unless the planets align, one of the presets might be ‘too cool’ or ‘too warm’ and you’re screwed. With the i1Display-Pro pro software, you have vastly more control over this and other options. So again, you’re not paying for for ‘better’ hardware, you’re paying more for better software. Doesn’t make any sense to me, but that’s how X-rite markets the various products.
I actually ended up taking it a step further and have ordered the Colormunki Photo so I can do custom printer profiles for my Canon Pro-1 with different papers. It will be arriving in the next couple of days, so I’ll get to see then just how far out my old spyder is…
You had not gone a step further, but backwards.
A color Munki Photo is a 10nm inaccurate toy which will measure in a less accurate way all this GB-LED or WLED IPS monitors.
On the contrary, a ColorMunki Display will measure properly all GB-LEDs if used with ArgyllCMS.
Return that Colormunki Photo toy to the store ASAP, get an i1DisplayPro (or Munki display if you accept its limitations, like no monitor HW calibration) and if you need to profile your printer:
-get a pro lab to do that (about 50 euro/1st profile, 2nd and 3rd profiles in a batch are usually cheaper)
or
-get a i1Pro (2nd hand should be cheap, chekout lamp hours) or a i1Pro2
Otherwise you will get sub par results and will waste 400euro.
Oh great, that sucks. Why on earth would they keep selling that product line without updating the photometer to the same as the other product lines. You simply cannot trust any manufacturer nowadays, they are always misleading you somehow. Caveat Emptor.
If you want to calibrate a sRGB or widegamut IPS display (with or without internal calibration) your best chance is a I1DisplayPro.
If you want to profile your printer, an i1Pro2 or an used (good condition rev D, not too many hours) i1Pro is the sensible choice.
If you want to do both things plus calibrate/profile whatever display with whatever backlight technology, then you should buy BOTH of them: i1DisplayPro and i1Pro2.
An i1Pro2 will not measure as accurate as a i1DisplayPro a GBLED widegamut monitor like Nasrim’s Dell, an Eizo CS240 or a NEC PA272W. It’s explained in the article, near the end.
“Full pack” is not cheap but a DSLR and its lenses are not cheap, nor a monitor with A+ uniformity.
But maybe you do not need the “full pack”, as you may not need a full frame or a 1400euro monitor. Then, a very good and affordable solution is to get an i1Displaypro (200 euro) and ask a lab to profile your printer (2 paper types with the same printer and ink -good- model = about 50+40euro or even cheaper, plus 3 photo paper sheet x 2 photo paper type to print targets). If you do not have a widegamut monitor with HW calibration then you can get a Munki Display (knowing its limitations) and get cash to pay that 2 paper profiles for the same price as a i1DisplayPro. Even i1DisplayPro + lab profiles are cheaper than Munki Photo and you will get better results by far.
You have affordable solutions.
>>I want links to info and that question to be answered with those links, not with more of your opinions.
The author’s opinions are correct, have been peer reviewed! Start here:
http://forum.luminous-landscape.com/index.php?topic=103094.msg845726#msg845726
Do you know about the deltaE metric? If so, examine the Spyder 5 reports that show a dE of 9.9 and 7.2 which is shocking!
The author’s opinions are based on colorimetric FACT.
ColorConsultant: I recently purchased a Dell UP2716D monitor. What would be the best way to color correct it? I have an Colormunki Display but am having some issues. When I edit photos and view them on my phone, they are different shades. It looks more vibrant and warm on my iphone. Is this correct?
I am running OSX 10.11 w./ an Amd video card (10bit color).
1-You cannot calibrate it internally with a Munki Display, you will be limited to GPU calibration. Since you have an AMD this is not very limiting, but you’ll loose gamut emulation feature (remember that sRGB and AdobeRGB presets have locked white)
2-In order to calibrate it you should use ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL. GNU software, free but you can support its development by PayPal. You need to use RG_Phosphor spectral correction bundled with i1DisplayPro software (i1Profiler). Read DisplayCAL documnetation to import that spectral correction (CCSS file, it’s pretty straightforward)
3-No one knows what white point has your iPhone… measure it (WLED spectral correction I think with Munki and ArgyllCMS)… and of course you assume as true that your iphone display images correctly in gamut, gamma and white… this may be not true. Profile iPhone with DisplayCAL (remote measurement in your WLAN, read DisplayCAL documentation) in order to know this details.
Regarding your question, once properly calibrated to your desired target, and if your unit has good enough color uniformity (DisplayCAL can test it) “THE REFERENCE” will be your UP2716D. Keep in mid that if you choose a target that does not fit your needs, it’s not hardware or software’s fault but an user’s fault. Without knowing the details of what you want to do, D65 white, 2.2 gamma and 120cd/m2 under “Custom Color” OSD preset is an “starting point”.
If you had a i1DisplayPro you could try to mimic most of iPhone screen behaviour with UP2716D hardware calibration and dell’s software DCCS 1.5.10. That not means that iphone shows (or will show) colors in the right way, it just means that UP2716D will “copy” most of its behavior. Dell software for UP2716D is somehow limited in gamma (this does not happen on older Dells wth HW calibration), but gamut emulation and white point should be close. But due to OSX faults (color managed desktop, only apps should be color managed if they identify themselves as color managed) this is not as useful as it should be.
Another “easy” trick is once your iPhone is remotely profiled (WLAN connection plus DisplayCAL), you can convert an image, let’s say an sRGB JPEG image, to whatever ICC profile you get from measuring an iDevice or Android or WP device. There are several rendering intents to do this operation, you can even move whitepoint. This way your image is reencoded to show proper colors in a non color managed mobile device… but keep in mid that is device dependent… for THAT device.
I actually picked up an iDisplay Pro this week. I have tried to use the dell software but didn’t have much luck. What do you do with the icc profile created after the dell calibration software runs ?
Do I use that over the default icc profile OSX provides ?
Which software do you recommend of the two ?
1-DCCS should set that ICC as default for your Dell display
2-answered in 1, of course you must use that ICC instead of whetever ICC profile OSX sets as default for the Dell. If you used DCCS to calibrate to a gamut smaller than native, or use sRGB or AdobeRGB presets then ICC profile set by OSX when you plugged monitor 1st time will be ALWAYS wrong.
3-Both of them (DisplayCAL/ArgyllCMS + DCCS), used in pairs or alone. Each one does things that the other can’t. Covered in next articles, you’ll have to wait.
Thank you. I tried to calibrate with DCCS to a smaller native such as AdobeRgb. Regardless of me selecting a luminance (120) it would never end up there..usually around 105 it would hit.
When will the next articles come out?
It is been reviewed.
DCCS has some flaws caused by lots of suposistions which do not hold in some situations (unit, target…).
In the mean time you have acces to brightness&contrast OSD controls in CAL1/CAL2. Use them and measure to get your desired cd/m2 (for example with DisplayCAL, tools, calibrated screen report whcih is fast & easy… info in log window). If white point drifts after this operation (maybe DCCS missed whitepoint too) raise bightness between 5-10cd/m2 over your target and perform a full GPU recalibration with DisplayCAL. That will fix white point, grey and gamma using graphics card LUT at the cost of a little brightness & contrast (that’s why you add a little… this is not exact, it’s just a fast way with minimum contrast lost). Since you have an AMD GPU this is visually equivalent to monitor’s internal LUT. Temporal dithering + LUTs a trully amazing feature.
I do not know if they changed it recently…but with the UP2716D and latest DCCS 1.5.11 on OSX you have no access to brightness&contrast OSD controls in CAL1/CAL2.
I’m talking about physical buttons on the lower right side of the monitor… it’s weird that they are locked now.
Usually Dell screens had (have I presume) a set of Brightness & Contrast + RGB gain/offset per input (DVI, HDMI,DP) but LUTs were shared (sRGB, AdobeRGB and CAL1/CAL2).
If you select Color Space -> Cal 1…The button that controls brightness/contrast is no longer accessible. It must be a new update? If I select Color Space -> Adobe RGB, then I am able to change brightness/contrast.
Other Dells do not have that lock. Weird. Try to fool DCCS with higher cd/m2 target (even do this several times and get a 2D plot)
I think there was a user firmware update for UP2716D and UP2516D in order to make DCSS 1.5.10 work… at least in windows (firmw updates at your own risk).
Since you want a wide gamut mode and you have a desktop AMD card, you can select “Custom color” mode and go all the way with GPU calibration (DisplayCAL). Just remeber to apply i1Profiler’s “RG_Phosphor” spectral correction to i1Displaypro/munki Display in order to measure properly GB-LED displays like your Dell.
I took your advice, and tried to fool DCCS with a higher cd/m2 target. What I noticed was that it would calibrate to around 15cd/m2 *lower* than what you specified. When I calibrated to 135…it ended up at 121 cd/m2 achieved with a white point of 6378k.
I then went to Display Cal and got this:
23:13:35,594 Current calibration response:
23:13:35,594 Black level = 0.1511 cd/m^2
23:13:35,595 50% level = 27.40 cd/m^2
23:13:35,595 White level = 120.79 cd/m^2
23:13:35,595 Aprox. gamma = 2.14
23:13:35,595 Contrast ratio = 799:1
23:13:35,596 White chromaticity coordinates 0.3165, 0.3240
23:13:35,596 White Correlated Color Temperature = 6330K, DE 2K to locus = 2.1
23:13:35,597 White Correlated Daylight Temperature = 6336K, DE 2K to locus = 6.4
23:13:35,597 White Visual Color Temperature = 6402K, DE 2K to locus = 2.0
23:13:35,597 White Visual Daylight Temperature = 6596K, DE 2K to locus = 6.1
23:13:35,597 The instrument can be removed from the screen.
23:13:35,707 DisplayCAL: Reached EOF (OK)
I can’t really interpret the data, so I can’t say if it’s good or bad.
DCCS usually miss whitepoint and in some situations it aim to blackbody (or miss towards blackbody locus). It’s a little pinker white that D65.
BTW, “6500K” does not mean D65 white, you can get exactly “6500K” and an awful white. Read this article, it’s explained there, not going to write here twice.
Perform a full GPU recalibration with DisplayCAL over your hardware calibration and you should get D65 white while keeping >700:1 contrast ratio and maybe 115cd/m2 due to limiting red channel to fix white (DO NOT SET target white level in DisplayCAL)… and since it’s a desktop AMD it’s like ot was calibrated inside monitor.
People with consumer AMD cards (like a cheap & afordable R7 360 with [email protected] support) should not be afraid of GPU calibration, it’s like they had hardware calibration monitors even if they don’t. This is an awesome feature that has been there for 10 years at least since x1000 ATI cards.
How would I perform a full GPU recalibration over my hardware calibration with Displaycal? I have been a bit confused on this part.
IE…What should I select here before I start?
http://i.imgur.com/O7Gierc.jpg
And here:
http://i.imgur.com/liYvPfE.jpg
Side note, I really appreciate your help. I found your articles on Canonistas and I tried to translate them, but I am not that good at Spanish…and neither was google translate :/
A HW calibration is “inside” monitor. It’s like it was no calibration applied, monitor “just behaves that way” when pluged to a computer or a bluray player… keep in mind that you still need ICC profiles (“monitor’s behaviour description”) to apply color management. Read this article.
A GPU calibration uses graphics card LUT (3 tables) to modify white point, gamma and grey color. Read “7) Calibration”
Well, you have CAL1 calibrated to whatever target, but it missed that target by some margin, 6dE towards pink in your example. That calibration is inside your monitor… it’s like it was working that way when you opened the box and plug it the first time.
So you just need to calibrate it in the same way you do with another monitor without hardware calibration, but you do not have access to RGB gain controls in CAL1 or CAL2, like if it was a laptop or one of those iMac toys. Since you do not have acces to modify RGB gain controls, graphics card LUT will fix white by lowering graphics card maximum output of one or two channels (red in your example, your white seems pinker than it should). That means actual cd/m2 after GPU calibration will be lower because you use GPU LUTs to fix white, you are limiting white output in one or two channels.
Read “7) Calibration” again, it’s explained there.
Regarding DisplayCAL, “current” means to use current “OS default display profile” for that screen for profile and calibration validation and such things.
2nd screenshot seems OK, but you must apply “RG_phosphor” spectral correction to i1Displaypro to measute a GB-LED display. That correction is bundled in “X-rite i1Profiler” installer. Read DisplayCAL documentation, it’s explained there how to import that correction.
Thank you. I ran DisplayCal and got this:
00:30:28,350 Doing verify pass 1/1 with 100 sample points
00:32:25,408 Patch 100 of 100
00:32:25,409 Verification results:
00:32:25,409 Brightness error = -3.046782 cd/m^2 (is 117.065746, should be 120.112528)
00:32:25,410 White point error = 0.775900 deltaE
00:32:25,410 Maximum neutral error (@ 0.854273) = 1.765678 deltaE
00:32:25,410 Average neutral error = 0.597035 deltaE
00:32:25,411 Number of measurements taken = 100
00:32:25,411 The instrument can be removed from the screen.
00:32:25,466 DisplayCAL: Reached EOF (OK)
00:33:43,912 Current calibration response:
00:33:43,913 Black level = 0.1503 cd/m^2
00:33:43,913 50% level = 25.90 cd/m^2
00:33:43,913 White level = 117.07 cd/m^2
00:33:43,914 Aprox. gamma = 2.18
00:33:43,914 Contrast ratio = 779:1
00:33:43,914 White chromaticity coordinates 0.3112, 0.3288
00:33:43,915 White Correlated Color Temperature = 6586K, DE 2K to locus = 5.4
00:33:43,915 White Correlated Daylight Temperature = 6588K, DE 2K to locus = 0.9
00:33:43,915 White Visual Color Temperature = 6385K, DE 2K to locus = 5.2
00:33:43,916 White Visual Daylight Temperature = 6555K, DE 2K to locus = 0.9
00:33:43,916 The instrument can be removed from the screen.
00:33:43,967 DisplayCAL: Reached EOF (OK)
Look ok?
Seems good:
00:33:43,913 White level = 117.07 cd/m^2
00:33:43,914 Aprox. gamma = 2.18
00:33:43,914 Contrast ratio = 779:1
00:33:43,915 White Correlated Daylight Temperature = 6588K, DE 2K to locus = 0.9 (this is CDT expained in this article 0.9dE2000 to daylight locus)
00:33:43,916 White Visual Daylight Temperature = 6555K, DE 2K to locus = 0.9
Upcoming 2nd article with be an explanation of DCCS limitations (other non premium manufacturers’ software is even worse) and 3rd article will be a detailed “how to” of what you done yesterday plus full valitadion of results. So you have to wait :D
Thank you again for your help. I have followed your posts on the Dell forum and I can see that you are well knowledged on the subject. I appreciate you taking your time to help me out, and others :)
I have not posted in that forum, also I do not own a Dell… it’s near impossible to have read me there unless somebody write things read from me. But I found there the issues with new 32″ LUT3D… a very serious issue. I do not post either in LG/Benq/Samsung support forums, their calibration software it’s even more faulty (very weird situation regarding Xrite’s SDK and EDR licenses…)
I have not posted either in dpreview but sometimes I read Luminous Landscape guys (…but, there are too much apple guys there to be interested in actively posting).
You may have read me in some photo blogs (comments) or “canikon” dslr forums.
I’m glad that your GB-LED monitor is working now as you intended.
You seem like a very knowledgable person when it comes to color calibration. What are your thoughts on the new iMac 5k retinas for photography work and color representation?
iMacs are mediocre, all of them, even the 5k P3 gamut. I thought it was common knowledge, you can find their limitations very easy on internet and I think that almost in every language:
-Glossy
-limted to sRGB or in P3 models instead of targeting native gamut of GB-LED devices, it covers DCI-P3 gamut… so it does not covers ISO Coated at 100% in cian-greens. Think of ISO Coated as a minimum gamut for printing (inkjet printing with proper paper covers bigger gamut than this)
-locked white (or so it seems), so if we assume that out of the box they have a perfect “D65” and you want a paper warm white close to D50, it needs to be done in GPU LUTs. The same you did with CAL1, but much more extreme, you will loose more unique values of grey ramp and there are softwre that do not use 10bit path.
The “good” thing is that new iMacs have AMD GPUs so that 3rd limitation is covered properly and should not be not noticeable by your eyes.
Apple laptops are cool … if they were mate but most laptop PCs aren’t mate. They have good battery, build materials, screen…very good. But iMacs, Macpros and mac minis are a bad choice and mediocre devices for these tasks.
I have commented a number of times on monitors and calibration and my view has always been that Mac make great computers and other hardware, but their monitor screens, while always beautifully packaged, have been essentially cheap and nasty TNs (until recently) with inadequate hardware controls and virtually incapable of being properly calibrated.
The latest versions are better (that’s not saying much) but still not really fit for photographic editing purposes.
I have a similar view of many other monitors which while technically excellent, are so difficult and inconvenient to calibrate it takes an expert, all kinds of additional software and a lot of jumping through hoops to get it done.
Why won’t photographers just spend the extra (which they do without a second thought when buying camera bodies and lenses) and get something that is equipped to the job straight out of the box?
I am talking about Eizo and NEC.
Well… in CS series only CS240 is a good choice, CX have less funcionality than NEC PAs so they are a bad choice and CS270 is just trash. CGs are great but for example CG277 cannot run at 2560×[email protected] with HDMI because Eizo guys decides that a 2000 euro monitor aimed to a “pro” target was not worthly of a HDMI 1.4 controller that cost…$5? $10? $15?
Also NEC had blocked for years hardware calibration in european Multisync PAs (until nov 2014 I think) and did not sell SV2 software.
I mean… even if you go to “premium” models… you can be cheated. By the way, lots of “pro” users have been, are being and will be cheated, each purchase of overpriced underspecd toys like NEC’s P232W or CS230 is a proof of that.
And the price… until CS240 was avaliable there was no less than 1000 euro alternative (pack monitor + i1d3).
There are hobbyst and students (an even proffesionals) that cannot afford the premium models and they cannot affor either a fullframe with superb quality lenses. There is a market for people with those requirements in cameras, lenses and monitors.
Keep in mind that there are differences in wages between countries too… but monitor/cameras/lenses prices are more or less the same.
If you manage to get a unit with “good enough” color uniformity and have an AMD/Quadro card on a desktop computer… most people have all that they will need and they will get it with a small budget.
“Color uniformity” is a minimum requirement and AMD/Quadro card is a failsafe if all goes wrong, the last line of defense …and I’ve seen CS240+i1d3 with an older version of Color Naviation that needed GPU recalibration for white point as these GB-LED dells.
Of course I understand your point, if you have budget and/or use them for your work, a good quality monitor is one of the best investments you can do: CS240+i1d3, Spectraview PA272W+i1d3 or Multisync PA272W+id3+SV2 software, and EA275UHD+i1d3+SV2 software are somehow affordable.
But for those people who have budget limitations for whatever reasons explained above, there are alternatives with under $100 AMD gamer graphics cards if they manage to get a non premium monitor with “good enough” color uniformity. I do not want to close the door for them, that’s the reason for the next articles.
Look at this map:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_European_countries_by_average_wage
We may be well paid for our jobs, but let’s say that you are a young photographer in your 20s or that you had a son/daugther with that age who want to earn his living in photo/editing world. Point to one of these countries chosen by random, now you live there… :D
I just want that you understand that if we exclude Eizo CS240 model (superb quality for its price) then GB-LED models like these Dells under 1000euro are a sensible choice if you are willing to play the “return for refund” game on an online store if you get a unit with color uniformity that does not fit your needs. Once you get it, get a $100 gamer AMD card and your calibration problems go away, forever, even if Xrite/Dell leave its users at their own.
Yes, I understand that that pro-grade monitors are not within everyone’s budget and that people in that position have no choice but to go through greater or lesser pain to get their monitor to perform satisfactorily. For a beginner especially this can very daunting. I well remember the difficulties I had when first starting on this path.
What I don’t understand is those who do have the means and spend substantial sums on other gear, but then skimp on really important ancillaries by buying cheap and cheerful, monitors, tripods, etc, – and then complain about poor performance.
thank you for this article. Several times I’ve tried to study this subject on my own, but I have always encountered some difficulties to understand, I think because some key terms are put in the explanations I read without any further reference to introductory concepts ( i.e. what is “rendering intent” or 3D LUT,). So there was always something unclear that added …
Not here! You wrote a great article, easy to understand and, in my opinion, rigorous enough without being too much technical (formulas, etc ..).
There is anyway something I’ve to understand better, since I’m encountering a problem with my NEF development Workflow. I use a Dell U2413 and Nikon D300 (set at 14bit per channel).
I understand this may cover be a basic question, or I may be slightly OT, but I don’t know what to fix to solve it and I need to understand better how 3D LUT works.
The problem happens viewing RAW (NEF) photos, both in Adobe PS + Bridge CS6 (Camera Raw ver 9.1.1.461) and in Nikon View Nx 2 (ver 2.7.4 64bit).
Since it happens with both raw converters, I think it depends on displaying, or it is due to the interworking of monitor settings and Color Space assigned to NEF, by the raw converter I choose.
Or it is due to something still unclear to me, I’ve to understand better on the workflow, i.e. due to camera settings (?)
So, please, I’d ask to help me, telling the right way to follow, since I’m getting confused.
I haven’t calibrated my monitor on my own (I’ll do with X-rite i1DisplayPro as soon as I buy), I’m using the default factory precalibration and I normally use to display (RAW) images with the monitor set at “Preset Modes\Color Space\sRGB”.
Thanks to Dell Support Forum, it is said it’s a precalibrated preset (http://en.community.dell.com/support-forums/peripherals/f/3529/t/19543156?pi23185=1, look for “factory calibrated”)
My laptop is a (old) Samsung NP200A5B, Win 7 Pro 64bit, with only HDMI ver 1.2 port and VGA (I wrote this in my comment 21.1.2, PL article https://photographylife.com/how-to-properly-calibrate-dell-u2413-u2713h-u3014-monitors).
Since it has a “poor” Intel HD3000 GPU, I chose to connect the U2413 via HDMI cable (I use this PC for office work, photography is only a hobby for me, even if I’d like to see “true” colors before deciding what change do to my photos).
Due to my HDMI ver 1.2, I’m cut off from 10 bit per channel output (in case I would do), but I can see colors of the U2413 Adobe RGB preset Color Space anyway, even if the monitor HDMI input is at 8bits/channel (I suppose …).
I’ve set the display ICC profile via U2413.icm in Win7 Control Panel\ Color Management, of course, assigning this to the right monitor (menu Device, but not setting “use my settings for this device”; for an example, please see https://cdn.photographylife.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Windows-Color-Management-Remove-Profiles.png) .
With this preface, let’s suppose I then open a NEF file in ACR.
I assign ProPhoto RGB as working Color Space, with Depth: 16 Bits/Channel, rendering the RAW into a color image.
If my monitor is set at “Preset Modes\Color Space\sRGB” images tend to be dull, a bit more yellowish in skins (I notice more in faces, especially in those shot in natural and diffuse lighting), and in general with colors I think are far from what I saw when shooting. Or what I’d expect from my picture.
But if I change the U2413 setting to “Preset Modes\Color Space\ Adobe RGB” colors turn to a more “natural” look (!). Skin tones get yellowish off, and I can see more color tone transitions and details.
Just to give you a very raw idea of what I see, I shot two pictures with my phone (please don’t faint :), a Lumia with Zeiss lens, with WB set the same in both shots. One shot is with U2413 at sRGB, the other changing U2413 at Adobe RGB preset.
You can find them there:
[Monitor preset: sRGB] https://1drv.ms/i/s!ArhNHnJr0i6yhegKpIhYTR54f2EN-Q
[Monitor preset: Adobe RGB] https://1drv.ms/i/s!ArhNHnJr0i6yhegJ-4CM9gmhM3IsXw
Why this happen if the monitor uses a 3D LUT?
Shouldn’t U2413 be able to “convert” (render?) the colors in my photo in those of sRGB Color Space (I initially rendered the photo in ProPhoto RGB with ACR), so that viewing in Adobe RGB with the monitor set at this preset, and viewing in sRGB monitor preset gives an image that is perceived as (fairly close) the same? This thanks to its 3D LUT, I supposed.
This is what I understood reading par 8 “3D LUT Calibration”, in this article.
I other words, I understood that even if the source file/image has colors in a wider gamut, outside sRGB, setting the monitor at preset “sRGB” we take advantage of the hardware conversion the monitor makes (the monitor color manages the image!), passing the image colors from those in the color space assigned rendering in ACR to the sRGB monitor preset color space colors, all by the 3D LUT.
But I’m not sure you were really saying this when you wrote “Since sRGB is a smaller gamut contained INSIDE wide-gamut monitor’s full gamut, sRGB colors are reproducible in those monitors […]. So a 3D LUT can “emulate” a color space smaller than or equal to the monitor’s native gamut color space. We call such 3D LUT calibration “emulated color space”. Hence we call “emulated sRGB” to a 3D LUT calibration that makes a wide-gamut monitor behave like a common sRGB monitor.”.
Have I misunderstood?
If not, what I’ve to do to properly display my photos, starting the workflow starting in the correct way?
Since now, I have understood that:
(a) – it is suggested to assign a wide (gamut) Color Space to a RAW file (i.e. NEF), when rendering it into a color image, because also a simple image may have pixel whose colors, well captured by the camera and visible by almost every human eye, are outside the gamut of the “small” (gamut) Adobe sRGB.
Assigning a wide gamut Color Space, instead, the raw converter can output a color rendered image where there’s no “clipping” of colors that where in the scene. [(*) I have a doubt on this topic, I’ll ask here after. It deals with rendering intent used by the raw converter].
In other words there’s no loss of colors, and more important the real colors in the scene (captured by the camera) can be represented with more gradual and neutral transitions, more close to what our eyes have seen when shooting.
There is no compression of contrast, since every color in the scene find “its natural place” in the assigned Color Space.
Or this is what I understood until now …
Assigning a smaller gamut color space, instead, would force the raw converted to use a color palette with less colors (of those in the scene, in case the scene had them), so “out of gamut” colors have to be managed some way (depends the rendering intent used by the raw converter?), but in general if the image has colors in the (captured) scene that are out of the assigned gamut the scene colors are altered (clipped or compressed tones, depend the rendering intent).
(b) – Also, it is suggested to assign a Wide Gamut Color Space to a RAW file because this allows to post process the file without any clipping, because when we process we alter colors, and may produce colors that are out of the small gamut we are using (i.e. Adobe sRGB, especially if processing part of the image with colors close to the “border of the color space in use”).
We in fact leave the final “rendering to sRGB” as the last step, if we have to post the image on the web, while we (should) convert to the printer profile our wider gamut image, so to be able to reproduce the most of colors of the scene in their natural fashion (or I’d to say expected look), without too altering the scene colors present in the wide gamut of our working file, applying so only a small compression /shifting of tones if we use Perceptual or Relative Colorimetric Intent to manage a scene with colors out of the printer gamut.
(c) – If we assign to the RAW file a Wide Gamut Color Space (i.e. ProPhoto RGB), it is preferable to use a wide bit depth per channel (16 in ACR), since if we used 256 levels per each channel, we can face with two drawbacks:
1) the colors in the (captured) scene could be forced to be mapped in a smaller palette of colors (16,7 Mil) where a pixel color in the (captured) scene, and in the RAW file, has to be “moved”/mapped to the closest possible color, and many colors may be mapped to the same (rendered) color: this lead to a loss of tones and tonal transitions in the scene.
2) similar to 1), two colors in the scene have more colors in between (not in the scene/raw file) using the wide gamut Color Space. This allow to post process, changing colors of the scene, moving to colors that can be represented by the higher resolution (16 vs 8 bit per channel).
But, can we really see all the colors in the scene in the chosen monitor color space, thanks to 3D LUT?
Are we missing only those colors in the image file that the monitor can’t represent, those between two colors in the scene that match 1:1 with the color a pixel can assume in the monitor display, since their bit RGB coordinates are bits the monitor can handle/output, or assigning the RAW file a wide gamut color space, and using a monitor whose gamut is less than that of the RAW assigned Color Space we lose to see a lot of colors, since colors in RAW are mapped to Wide Gamut Colors that we can’t see since are out of the monitor gamut, losing so the entire benefit of using and assigning the RAW file a Wide Gamut color space? (i.e. if we assign ProPhoto, all monitors; if we assign Adobe RGB, the Dell U2413 can cover about 99% of this color space)
Even if I think they are wrong, I’ve read articles like this on FStoppers (https://fstoppers.com/pictures/adobergb-vs-srgb-3167) where some people suggest to assign the color Space to RAW depending the scene (?!). Adobe sRGB to RAW in those scenes where it is important to represent the subtle tonal transitions that where in the scene, and to assign Adobe RGB or wider only to scenes with really lots of colors captured by the camera sensor.
They make an example like a ruler and the measurement units: cm Vs inches.
And say “The different color spaces are like using a 10-inch ruler vs. a 10-cm ruler. Each has 10 divisions for each unit, and while the inch ruler covers a longer distance, it doesn’t do it as accurately as the centimeter ruler. So the trick is to use the cm ruler for more accuracy where the additional length isn’t needed. AND telling the other person which one you used, or they won’t be able to accurately reproduce the part you measured.”
p.s. sorry for a so long comment, english is not my mother tongue and I’m not able to say better :(
Some of your questions are coverred on my 2nd article here: https://photographylife.com/how-to-calibrate-dell-wide-gamut-monitors
But trying to answer here:
1- Color managed programs (Adobe suite, Ca-Nikon software…) do need a profile for the screen where they are trying to render images.
Such profile is usually selected as “default” for that screen on OS settings. When a color managed app starts is ask OS for “default” profiles to each screen conected to computer.
In order to this setting to work, a profile should be an accurate description of the ***current*** behaviour of your screen.
Generic “U2413.icm” installed by monitor driver is a idealized description of an U2413 with a D65 white point and 2.2 or sRGB gamma (even if monitor has not D65 white out of the box on Standard OSD mode) and NATIVE gamut.
So if you want to trust in factory calibrations:
-Standard preset or 6500K preset = native gamut, very unlikely to have neutral grey or D65 white. Use “U2413.icm”
-AdobeRGB preset: very likely to have neutral grey and near D65 white. Use this osd mode with AdobeRGB profile for screen, do not use it with U2413.icm since native gamut is bigger and color managed programs will show a desaturated red.
-sRGB preset: very likely to have neutral grey and perhaps near D65 white. Use this osd mode with sRGB profile for screen, do not use it with U2413.icm since native gamut is bigger and color managed programs will show a desaturated red and green (and all secondaries).
2- If you calibrate&profile your screen with GPU calibration (the kind of callibration avaliable to ALL monitors)
-You’ll get banding (intel iGPU) even on non color managed programs (unless factory calibration is perfect which is not common)
-sRGB and AdobeRGB OSD modes white points are going to be corrected at GPU level because OSD is locked.
-Custom color mode (native gamut) is the only mode with manual RGB gain tweaks for whitepoint
3- If you want to use your U2413 internal LUTs (lut-matrix type) you need to use DCCS software (see the link at the begining of this comment).
DCCS has some issues as ANY other non premium monitor software (and even in premium monitors software could have some issues like white point on Eizo CS with i1d3 due to “unknown” -and wrong- colorimeter correction applied by Eizo’s software).
4- Whatever kind of calibration you choose you need an i1DisplayPro (or perhaps the cheaper one Munki Display for option 3, but I would not choose it in your situation). Is the cheapest and more accurate way to calibrate it(without spending several thousands of $$$).
10nm spectrophotometers like Xrite i1Pro2 will read a true D65 white in a GBLED display as a warmer whitepoint than D65 (~200K but still “white”, I mean not too much pink or green) due to its limitations (noise and optical resolution)… and of course it wil be much slower than i1DisplayPro doing the readings.
5- If you calibrate&profile your monitor, or if you “trust” factory calibrations and thery are not too off and configure your OS properly before starting your photo apps (read 1st point), then:
-You can work with an sRGB image on whatever color managed app on whatever greater or equal than sRGB colorspace calibration.
-If you want to see or use/edit sRGB images in non color managed aplications your monitor should be set to an sRGB modoe like sRGB factory mode (factory or GPU corrected) or like a CAL1/CAL2 internal calibration done by you.
Examples:
-AdobeRGB factory mode active (and blind faith that it is accurate enough), AdobeRGB profile setup as default your your screen. You open Photshop and whatever sRGB image (it MUST have sRGB profile embeded). It should look OK as lon as factory AdobeRGB mode is not too off.
-Buy an i1DisplayPro, download DCCS, calibrate CAL1 to AdobeRGB gamut (or custm native mode), make sure that whatever ICM profile created for CAL1 is active as default, open Photoshop. Open whatever sRGB/AdobeRGB image (it MUST have sRGB/AdobeRGB profile embeded). It should look OK.
-Buy an i1DisplayPro, download DCCS, calibrate CAL2 to sRGB gamut. Open you sRGB image in a non color managed application, it should look OK.
6-Native GB-LED gamut is about 96-99% in AdobeRGB (some cians and AdobeRGB green not covered) and about 93-95% P3 colorspace(some green-yellow-orange-red tones not covered). “New widegamut led” like newer 1500:1 CGs from Eizo could cover a litle more in uncovered P3.
There are tools to compare colorspaces (colorimetric relative to avoid whitepoint mismatch between some kind profiles like the ones with PCS d50 white). You can use them to see how much printable colors (by your printer or lab) you can cover with AdobeRGB/sRGB or GB-LED native gamut colorspaces.
If you are going to walk the print path I whould not choose PhoPhotoRGB. eciRGBv2, or ProStarRGB/MelissaRGB are more sensible choices. It’s a shame that LR or older ACR only allows sRGB/AdobeRGB/Prophoto(/P3) instead of allowing you to freely choose your favourite colorspace when exporting or moving images between apps.
If you are going to walk the print path you need to calibrate by yourself, also check color uniformity of the screen with warmer whites than your corrent one.
P.s: Same for me. I wrote this comment fast, so forgive me if they are some word typos or grammar issues.
I forgot that:
Appendix for “4”)
-i1DisplayPro needs a correction for each backlight type (SPD) to measure then in an accurate way.
-Xrite bundled a GB-LED SPD in their software and some software licensed to display manufacturers or software companies: Dell, Viewsonic, HP, Basiccolor/NEC… etc (Samsung, LG and Benq are explicitly not included in this list).
Xrite packaged that GB-LED SPD in a “box” caleld “RG_phosphor” with other but not so diferent backlights.
-There are other sources of GB-LED SPD like the ones from DisplayCAL database or the ones made by you with an spectrophotometer.
-BEWARE: some SPD in DisplayCAL database for GB-LED models ***may not*** be a native GB-LED SPD but a gamut emulated one (sRGB emulation with a LUT3D/lutmatrix with a GB-LED monitor). I’ll avoid that non native ones.
It could be difficult for a rookie to identify them and it’s out of the scope of this article or my spare-time support, but since they are text files, a hint: a spreadsheet and its 2D graph options are your friends.
If you want a fast answer then Eizo CS2420 spectral corretion should work properly for every GB-LED display and normal/peasant i1DisplayPro (I mean well behaved one as almost all of them)
ColorConsultant,
thanks so much again, your answers have started to put light on my doubts and, telling what to learn more. And really thanks to PL to have accepted my long comment.
To be sure I’ve properly understood, simplifying and trying to addressing 1:1 my initial questions too, could we say the followings are true?
– Assigning a RAW file a Wide Gamut Color Space is really recommended, but we have to **view** the rendered image setting the monitor properly.
To be honest, you started the article saying:” The first thing photographers need to know is that their wide-gamut monitors are meant to be used in color-managed applications”.
Summarizing, what I wrote in (a), (b) & (c) in comment 33) is then true.
Assigning a small gamut to a RAW (i.e. Adobe sRGB) leads to compress/alter the tones in the image. And we can eventually also use a wide gamut monitor preset **to view** this so rendered image, it has potentially been “ruined” by a wrong color space assignment (in case the captured scene had considerable out of sRGB gamut colors). We have lost information the camera got when shooting, undermining one of the advantages of shooting RAW: colors captured in raw file near to what our eyes could see.
In other words, the “ruler story” I linked in comment 33, read on the web, is (very) wrong.
Anyway it’s still not clear enough to me why we can have a “visual advantage” at **always** assigning a color space wider than Adobe RGB (a wide gamut monitor can’t fully represent, but with Adobe RGB can do closely), since in this case we can’t see some of the image colors on the monitor display. And could (?) make post process decisions based on an image that doesn’t contain all the colors in the raw. Wouldn’t it always be preferable to assign/render to Adobe RGB, and rely to the bit depth per channel to assure we don’t clip or map to tones that the file cannot deal with? Adobe RGB has an infinitive number of colors too, which one we use is also determined by which one we can address, and this depends also on bit depth.
But I understand this is slightly OT respect to this article, it isn’t an aspect mostly impacted by the monitor color calibration.
– Every time we assign a RAW file (photo) a Wide Gamut Color Space (i.e. Adobe RGB, or wider gamut like Melissa or ProPhoto RGB) we need **to display** the rendered image using the monitor set to use a wide gamut preset.
In my Dell U2413, two choices:
a) CAL 1 o CAL 2, depending which is the one storing the 3D LUT tuned calibration outcome, made with a X-rite i1DisplayPro.
b) trusting on the factory precalibration, Adobe RGB OSD preset.
This anyway doesn’t guarantee to display accurately the colors captured by camera, since even if precalibrated by Dell– using X-rite i1DisplayPro, thay say – **my monitor**, in its current status, could not have a “D65 white out of the box on Standard OSD mode”.
Its output might have changed from the day of the precalibration.
In both cases, the monitor profile set in Win7 hasn’t to be the “U2413.icm”, installed by monitor driver, but in case:
a) is has to be **the profile created by my calibration session**; this reflects the true monitor gamut and behaviour in the current condition.
b) it has to be replaced by “AdobeRGB profile for screen”
It’s anyway still unclear why in case of b); is it due to the idealized gamma (2.2), as my monitor can have a different gamma, my calibration session “captures” and can set in the .icm profile generated and to be used by OS? Or is it because my monitor gamut is not reflected by the U2413.icm file? It doesn’t cover all Adobe RGB, Dell states 99%.
And where can I find/donwload this profile, to replace U2413.icm file?
In other words, using U2413.icm will lead to a greater error in displaying colors than using an “AdobeRGB profile for screen”?
– Last, when dealing with sRGB image with color profile embedded (i.e. JPEG), if:
— we open it in a Color Managed Application (i.e. Adobe PS, Bridge or Camera RAW, LR),
— the OS ** is set to recall the Adobe RGB profile ** (i.e. CAL1 in your example, or monitor OSD preset),
— the image is color managed, so the color coordinates in sRGB Color Space each pixel of the JPEG image has is “remapped” to Adobe RGB color coordinates, so both the “viewing tool” (the monitor) and the colors in the file (image rendered in the Application) are “aligned”
the image is viewed properly.
What I do, in fact, is WRONG. I mustn’t use the OSD preset “sRGB” when seeing an image that I’ve rendered assigning a wider gamut via the raw converter.
The display misses colors the image file has, but since I can’t see them, the colors of what **I see** are altered (so the yellowish skin tones).
The “sRGB” preset (calibrated or factory) is so to be left for unmanaged Application (i.e. the OS Win 7 desktop itself :), so it’s the choice for office work.
Kind Regards, Sebastiano
-When you open a raw in LR, C1, Capture NX-D… these programs work in a BIG gamut ProPhoto-like.
When you SAVE (to disk or to send another app) is when this “big gamut” is encoded in whatever profile you choose with whatever gamma & WP it has (rel. colorimetric most times)
You do not “assign” gamut, you “encode” a raw (+raw processing) in a colorspace.
If you want save (encode to colorspace + file format coding) that raw to an image file with a ProPhoto-like profile, OK since you have that Dell. I like smaller colorspaces (but bigger than AdoberGB) like eciRGBv2 (print) because you can even work with 8bit images. I have to say that working with eciRGBv2 is easier with a better monitor tahn yours (NEC PAs, Eizo CS/CG), check uniformity at warmer whites and better stay with 2.2/sRGB gammas instead a GPU-lut L* gamma.
If you had an sRGB monitor better save to sRGB unless you know what yuou are doing.
-As said before you do not “assign”
a) U2413 CAL1/CAL2 had a lut-matrix to decide White point, gamma and which gamut smaller or equal than native. If you want to work in Prohoto-like colorspaces or eciRGBv2, you want a **native gamut**, the biggest, (“custom xy” native gamut in DCCS)… so you need a i1d3.
b) and as you say you MUST choose a matching profile to display in OS settings (AdobeRGB1998 or “free” equivalent Clay1998 in DisplayCAL). Correct.
It does not matter if monitor actually has a 99% or 96% gamut intsersection with AdobeRGB. REALLY, It does not matter as long as you use color managed apps.
You cannot use U2413.icm with AdobeRGB OSD preset because gamut (reds) are very diffrerent, not because of gamma.
Standard/6500K/…5000K -> use U2413.icm until you buy an i1d3
AdobeRGB preset -> use generic AdobeRGB profile (or free equivalent Clay1998 in DisplayCAL) until you…etc
sRGB preset -> use sRGB icm profile until you…etc
“– Last, when dealing with sRGB image with color profile embedded (i.e. JPEG), if:” .. etc
Your statements seems to be true.
It’s easy to remeber:
-BEFORE you open a color managed app, your monitor configuration (buttons, calibration) SHOULD match OS settings’ “default” monitor profile. Reading this from right to left is true too: If you set aprofile as default for a screen, OSD (buttons) should match the behaviour contained in that profile. Images’ profile DO NOT need to match monitor profile in this setup (thats the good part :D )
-In non color managed apps, OSD+hardware configuration SHOULD match the colorspace in which image was encoded (your examples, they are correct)