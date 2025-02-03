The Art of Discovering the Unexpected

In photography, having a vision and a concrete plan is always helpful. But getting too attached to your initial ideas can prevent you from seeing good subjects in front of you, especially when they are entirely different from what you had in mind.

Of course, having a plan when you go out to photograph nature is essential for more than one reason. First, planning allows you to organize your time efficiently and be prepared for various situations. For example, knowing when and where the sun will rise allows you to be in the right spot at the right time.

Furthermore, a mental list of subjects to photograph, such as specific animals or landscapes, will maintain your focus. A list of ways of shooting the subject will help you bring the right focal lengths. And, if you’re planning on using long shutter speeds, you’ll need to bring a tripod and some neutral density filters.

Knowing what you’ll need also means you can pack lighter and leave what isn’t helpful at home. There is probably no point in bringing a 14-24mm lens with a GND filter set if you’re after the Bearded Vulture flying over mountain peaks.

Or, suppose you often take photographs in the mountains like me. Then, you’ll want to monitor the weather forecast and dress yourself appropriately for the harsh and unforgiving chill.

Embracing the Unexpected

Despite the importance of planning, it is equally crucial to be flexible and ready for unexpected circumstances. Sometimes, the best shots happen when you least expect them and being open-minded about the possibilities can give you surprising results.

I was in this kind of trouble many times in my journey as a photographer. I remember a challenging winter cruise around the Svalbard archipelago early this year looking for polar bears, and…I saw none. But I adapted, and took outstanding photos of Arctic scenery instead.

The last time things didn’t go according to plan was a few days ago, when I wanted to photograph great views of a frozen lake in the mountains. But after reaching it, I found the lake completely covered by windblown snow.

I was disappointed. It was depressing to hike for two hours, only to arrive and see a snowfield without texture, instead of a smooth, icy surface with cracks and air bubbles I dreamed of enhancing with a wide angle lens. Even worse, despite my attempts, I found no composition that could leverage the few lines I did notice. It was terrible.

After a few mediocre frames, instead of quitting and heading back empty-handed, I gave myself time to look around. After some searching, I found another opportunity.

It was a tiny waterfall, not even a couple meters high, embedded in an area not touched by the sun and surrounded by skeletal trunks and broken branches. Nothing immediately striking, nothing comparable to the grand vista I had in mind. And nothing you can portray using a wide angle. But it was freezing, creating lovely ice lace. Could it be an alternative plan?

So, I positioned my tripod and used my telephoto lens to get closer to the details. It was different, challenging, and fun because everything was about finding the best composition. I also imagined how the sharp and pointed ice crystals would contrast with the water flow if I were to use longer shutter speeds. So, I added a three-stop neutral density filter, and was quite pleased with the results.

In my opinion, being a photographer is the art of observing, of looking with new eyes at every detail and texture, and of playing with light and shadow. It’s imagining how different shooting techniques can transform what’s in front of you, revealing details in a unique way. In these moments, you need to push your creativity and stretch your imagination. After decades of photography, discovering the unexpected this way is the thing that continues to amaze me the most.

Conclusion

Photographing nature is an enriching experience that needs a balance between planning and adaptability. Have a plan, but be open to the scene in front of you so that you can capture surprising images. As my experience of the small frozen waterfall shows, sometimes the best photographs come from the unexpected. So, remember to carry an open mind and be ready to discover the unexpected!

I hope you found this essay about managing unforeseen conditions enjoyable. If you have any questions or comments, please don’t hesitate to leave them in the comments section below!