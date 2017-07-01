Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 Announcement

Tamron announced yet another new-generation lens for both Nikon F and Canon EF mounts, the Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2. The new professional-grade lens sports an impressive optical design, with a total of 17 elements in 12 groups, four of which are aspherical elements, two have extra refractive and three have low dispersion properties. Just like the recent “G2” series lenses from Tamron, the SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 comes with eBAND and BBAR coatings to reduce ghosting and flare, and fluorine coating has been applied to the front element to protect the lens against dust, dirt and smearing. Sporting an advanced image stabilization system, the lens is capable of reducing camera shake by up to 5 stops. Lastly, the lens is weather sealed and is compatible with optional TAP-in Console for fine-tuning the focusing properties of the lens and updating lens firmware. All this technology available at a very appealing price point of $1,199, making the Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 even cheaper than the recently introduced Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art. This is a very exciting release and I am looking forward to testing and reviewing the lens later this year, as soon as it becomes available.
While the lens is pretty heavy at nearly 900 grams and pretty large in size with an 82mm front filter thread, let’s not forget that this is a professional-grade lens aimed to compete directly with the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR and Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM lenses. Tamron truly put everything it got into this lens and it really shows – optically, the lens looks superb when looking at the MTF data. At 24mm, the lens shows superb contrast and sharpness in the center of the frame, with gradual weaker performance towards the edges of the frame. It suffers from very little astigmatism at the widest aperture and I expect its performance to look excellent when stopped down to f/4 and smaller:
As you zoom in towards 70mm, the sharpness of the lens drops slightly in the center of the frame, but the edges look far better when compared to 24mm:
There is a noticeable curve towards the edges of the frame, indicating some field curvature at the longest end. I personally don’t see a problem with this, since field curvature can be drastically reduced when stopped down. And considering that this lens is mostly targeted towards landscape and architecture photographers, that should not be a problem.
Looking at the MTF curves of the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art, the performance of the Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 G2 looks a little more consistent, although both have their strengths and weaknesses. As for Nikon’s 24-70mm f/2.8E VR, it definitely looks inferior compared to both the Sigma and the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses based purely on the MTF charts. However, let’s not forget that these are emulated numbers based on the wide open performance. None of the MTF charts provide any information for the stopped down performance at apertures like f/5.6, where the performance truly matters. For this reason, it is impossible to say which lens is going to truly deliver, not until we get our hands on all three and do detailed evaluations in a lab environment with multiple samples. And that’s what I am personally looking forward to – as soon as all three become available, I am planning to test the lenses and provide early test data for the upcoming reviews.
It is very exciting to see third party manufacturers like Tamron releasing excellent lenses at competitive prices. Along with the recently announced Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 and the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8, we now have Tamron’s “trinity” of lenses that can compete with Nikon’s kit at a much more affordable price point…
To see more details about the lens, check out the Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 page of our lens database.
Really looking forward to your comparison between this the new Sigma and Nikon! Should be interesting to see how they all stack up.
James, that would be an interesting comparison for sure!
I found that the total of 17 elements in 12 groups and min focus distance in G2 version is same with previous version.
Okura, it appears that Tamron is remaking the same lens with a different barrel, newer coatings and the ability to use the TAP-in console.
If I had any need or use for this or the 70-200, I’d be all over them. I’m delighted with my 150-600 G2 and the console and I bet this is great too. I’m curious when Tamron will release the G2 of their lovely 15-30, but for now that lens is serving me just fine.
Sean, the 15-30mm is already pretty amazing, but I agree – a G2 version of it that comes with all the latest and greatest technologies would be amazing.
As an owner of the current Tamron 24-70 I am very disappointed.
Optics looks the same, MTF identical.
The main problem with the lens is the performance on 70mm@ 2.8.
The lens is very good on the wide end , yet portrait quality is simply not good.
Second issue is the focus shift which creates a clear drop in performance when shooting at 5.6.
If tests won’t prove different it is not the improvement I was waiting for.
Yair, after looking at this new G2 version and its predecessor on Tamron’s website, you are right – the MTF charts indeed look identical. That’s a bit disappointing, considering that the older version suffered greatly at anything above 50mm. It looks like Tamron made a new shell, added weather sealing, coated the glass with all the latest coating technologies, improved AF speed and accuracy and reduced the price of the lens by $100.
Still, I am looking forward to testing the new 24-70mm G2 – still hoping that Tamron added some silent optical updates that might make it better than its predecessor.
MTF is the same as G1 version!
Tung, you are right, it turns out to be a re-release with some new updates – see my comment above.
I now have three lenses that have been improved upon; considering my foray into full frame only started with the D810 release, just three years ago, I feel well left out and that Tamron should offer some form of upgrade program. With the 150-600 that update even included new specially designed teleconverters. Technology marches on, but the consumers of those technologies need consideration as well as these price points aren’t trivial.
James, while it would be great to see some sort of upgrade program for existing owners, I have never seen a single lens manufacturer do that, so I suspect it will never happen…
Looking forward to your comparison Nasim!
BTW I’ve always thought of 24-70mm f/2.8 as an event lens rather than purely architecture or landscape.
Of course, ultimately it serves a wide variety of purposes.
Judging by the MTF it looks like one still pays somewhat of a penalty outside of the center for not using primes, at least wide open, ….
Question for everyone: have you noticed any “family” look among the Tamron lenses, vs Sigma, Nikon or Canon? I’m not referring to sharpness necessarily. Are there common characteristics within a brand to the rendering or bokeh, etc.?
Art, it is a very versatile lens that can be used for all kinds of needs, including event photography. Personally, I prefer a prime + 70-200mm for portraiture – anything below 70mm is not going to make people look particularly good, especially at close distances.
As for a particular “look”, aside from Zeiss and high-end Schneider glass that render very neutral colors, all Japan-made lenses for Nikon and Canon have a pretty similar look in terms of color. When it comes to bokeh though, that’s a different discussion, because it hugely depends on the optical design of the lens. Any time aspherical glass is used (and the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 G1 or G2 both have aspherical elements), expect to see onion-shaped bokeh. Nothing you can do about that, unless the aspherical glass is molded differently (such as in the case of the recent Sony portrait lenses).
Hi Nasim, eagerly waiting for something good in this focal length at a good price. But one question is still in my mind will it be better than Nikon 24-70 2.8 VR (New one) in terms of sharpness and feel. Awaiting your reply.
Hi Nasim,
I have read that this lens is optically identical to the last version. If that’s true, according to the Camera Labs test on the last gen Tamron 24-70, it trailed both the Nikon and Sigma version. Can you verify that the 2 lenses are optically identical? Looking forward to your true tests compared to the New Sigma and Nikon.