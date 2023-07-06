Photography Life

Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Sample Images & RAWs

I’ve used the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD extensively in the field and wanted to share some sample images with you today, including full-resolution original RAW files available for download! If you’re considering the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3, these sample images and RAW files should give you a good idea of how the lens performs under various conditions.

Two disclaimers before I share the images:

  1. I retain full copyright over the following photos. You are welcome to download the original RAW images for personal use, but you may not republish the RAW files elsewhere online or use the images in any commercial capacity.
  2. The RAW files below will not load unless you download them directly via this webpage on Photography Life. If you cut and paste the download links onto other websites, anyone who clicks it will get a 405 error message. This is done to minimize our hosting costs, which are extensive for such large files. If you want to discuss these sample photos on other websites, the easiest way is to link to this article’s URL and specify which Image # you are referring to.

Image #1

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00001
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 300mm, ISO 64, 1/500, f/6.3
Original Raw File

Image #2

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00002
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 114mm, ISO 64, 1/30, f/5.6
Original Raw File

Image #3

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00003
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 70mm, ISO 64, 1/13, f/5.6
Original Raw File

Image #4

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00004
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 198mm, ISO 64, 1/400, f/6.3
Original Raw File

Image #5

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00005
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 119mm, ISO 64, 1/500, f/6.3
Original Raw File

Image #6

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00006
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 300mm, ISO 64, 1/500, f/8.0
Original Raw File

Image #7

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00007
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 300mm, ISO 64, 1/400, f/8.0
Original Raw File

Image #8

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00008
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 256mm, ISO 64, 1/250, f/8.0
Original Raw File

Image #9

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00009
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 135mm, ISO 64, 1/320, f/8.0
Original Raw File

Image #10

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00010
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 94mm, ISO 64, 1/320, f/6.3
Original Raw File

Image #11

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00011
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 90mm, ISO 64, 1/400, f/8.0
Original Raw File

Image #12

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00012
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 114mm, ISO 64, 1/500, f/8.0
Original Raw File

Image #13

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00013
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 114mm, ISO 64, 1/640, f/8.0
Original Raw File

Image #14

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00014
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 300mm, ISO 200, 1/800, f/6.3
Original Raw File

Image #15

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00015
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 276mm, ISO 200, 1/500, f/6.3
Original Raw File

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life almost ten years ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my Instagram page.

