Tamron 150-600mm Di VC USD G2 Announcement

Many Photography Life readers already know how much our team likes the Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3 lens – we have written a few articles on how amazing the lens is for reach and our detailed review of the Tamron 150-600mm attracted a lot of people, with over 200 comments in the review. Today, Tamron announced a big update to this lens in the form of SP 150-600mm F5-6.3 Di VC USD G2. This second generation (G2) lens went through a number of changes, including improved image stabilization, faster AF speed and a few other mechanical and design tweaks. The biggest changes, however, are in the updated optical formula and weather sealing – the G2 now features better optical design with improved overall sharpness and a fluorine coated front element, while the lens barrel has been reworked in order to reduce both dust and moisture from entering the lens (which is one of the biggest issues of the previous design). Lastly, the new 150-600mm now joins the list of lenses compatible with Tamron’s TAP-in console, for future firmware upgrades and customization. The lens will retail for $1,399 and it is scheduled to start shipping at the end of this month. In addition to this lens, Tamron has also announced two new 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters, both of which will be compatible with the lens.
With the previous generation lens costing $1069, the new one is obviously noticeably more expensive, with a $330 price increase. However, the new lens looks drastically better compared to its predecessor, so the price increase might be well justified. Let’s take a quick look at the optical changes that Tamron is promising in this G2 optical design:
And here is how it compares to the previous generation 150-600mm:
While contrast levels are supposed to be practically the same, pay attention to the second thinner line, which is what indicates the resolving power of this lens – the first MTF chart clearly shows increased level of sharpness, particularly in the center of the frame. This is true for both 150mm and 600mm focal lengths, which is very promising, considering that the lens is going to be mostly used at the longest end of the zoom range. Because of these improvements, Tamron is now claiming that the lens couples well with their new teleconverters. While I personally would stay away from using teleconverters with a slow f/5-6.3 lens, the 1.4x combo might provide fairly usable results in bright light conditions. Obviously, we will be testing the lens rigorously with both teleconverters to see how practical the combinations could be in outdoor shooting environments.
When it comes to design and exterior changes, there are quite a few of those in place. First of all, you have probably already noticed that the lens looks quite a bit different compared to its predecessor – the exterior design of the lens resembles the new generation Tamron lenses with a gray line close to the lens mount. Second, the lens now features a “flex zoom lock” feature, which allows the focal length of the lens to be easily locked when shooting in the field, so that it does not creep when pointing up or down, which is pretty neat:
Third, the switches on the side of the lens now look sleeker, giving a fresher look to the lens. Last, but not least, is the tripod foot. Check it out:
FINALLY! When I saw the above image, that’s what I shouted in excitement. How many manufacturers and generations of lenses did we have to wait for until we saw a lens announcement with a proper Arca-Swiss compatible foot?! Every super telephoto lens owner knows that their purchase does not stop with the lens – to make the lens usable with most gimbal and ballhead tripod heads, one has to get an Arca-Swiss tripod foot replacement, which is an unnecessary burden and additional cost. Why can’t manufacturers do the same for every lens? Sigma previously announced an Arca-Swiss compatible tripod foot for the 150-600mm Sport, but it is a separate accessory that must be purchased for $250, which makes it no different than purchasing from a third party vendor like RRS and Kirk. Thanks to Tamron, it looks like the company will be featuring Arca-Swiss tripod feet on all of its heavy telephoto lenses in the future, which is something to be excited about. I personally do not like attaching Arca-Swiss plates on the bottom of lens collars, because it is usually a single mount point and it makes the tripod collar bulkier than it should be. For this reason, including a proper lens collar with the lens for me already represents a $250 of additional value. Once you add in all the above-mentioned extras, the pricing on the updated Tamron 150-600mm G2 looks pretty reasonable. If I owned the Tamron 150-600mm, I would certainly want to upgrade to this new lens…
INTRODUCING THE PINNACLE OF ULTRA-TELEPHOTO ZOOMS WITH ADVANCED FEATURES,
ENHANCED PERFORMANCE, AND IMPROVED ERGONOMICS
September 1, 2016, Commack, New York: Tamron, a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (Model A022). This second generation “G2” lens builds upon the success of the SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A011), which launched in December 2013 and continues to successfully meet photographers’ needs in the ultra-telephoto category. The new G2 version was developed to provide superior optical performance with today’s high resolution DSLRs and to add improvements to several features including speed and accuracy of AF and VC (Vibration Compensation). Also, several new features have been added: FLEX ZOOM LOCK mechanism, Fluorine Coating and optional teleconverters. The new lens delivers outstanding performance and a luxurious, upscale appearance, including a metal lens barrel. Delivery of the new lens in Canon and Nikon mounts will start on September 23 in the Japanese market and soon thereafter in the U.S. market (Sony A-mount to be delivered at a later date) at a price of $1399.
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
- Optical design refreshed to achieve even higher performance: Three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements completely eliminate axial and transverse chromatic aberrations. The design also features an upgraded optical construction (21 elements in 13 groups) and leverages improvements in manufacturing technology. As a result, the lens delivers high resolution, improved sharpness and overall better performance.
- Tamron’s sophisticated eBAND Coating for eliminating ghosting and flare: eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating is a nano-structured layer deployed on the lens element surface. In addition to regular anti-reflection coatings, eBAND Coating offers higher light transmission and significant improvement in anti-reflection characteristics, especially against angulated incident rays. Combined with BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) coatings, flare and ghosting are reduced to imperceptible levels.
- MOD reduced to provide optimum tele-macro photography: Tamron’s advanced manufacturing technology has made it possible to reduce the MOD (Minimum Object Distance) to 86.6 in (2.2m), compared to 106.3 in (2.7m) for Model A011, and has allowed for the wonders of tele-macro photography with its 1:3.9 Maximum Magnification Ratio.
- AF speed is faster and much more responsive with moving subjects: The Model A022 is equipped with a USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) ring-type motor that delivers excellent responsiveness and control. AF speed is significantly improved from the current model, and it enables accurate high-speed focus even when capturing moving subjects. When shooting with AF, the Full-time Manual Focus override allows you to instantly make fine-focusing adjustments manually, without having to switch between modes.
- VC performance is now 4.5 stops and offers three modes optimized for different situations: The VC (Vibration Compensation) effectiveness is equivalent to 4.5 stops, based on image stabilization performance levels established by CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) when using VC MODE 3. Model A022 now has three types of VC modes, and it is possible to choose the optimum VC mode according to the situation for taking a photograph, such as when panning.
- VC MODE 1 is the standard mode that strikes a great balance between the stability of the viewfinder image and the stabilization effects.
- VC MODE 2 is exclusively used for panning.
- VC MODE 3 prioritizes the stabilization of the captured images and forgoes the stabilization of the viewfinder image.
A new VC Mode can be programmed with the optional TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM. You can overwrite VC Mode 1 with a new VC Mode that allows stabilization to be engaged constantly for videography purposes. In this mode, the LCD screen is used.
- New FLEX ZOOM LOCK mechanism enables locking of the zoom ring at any position: The FLEX ZOOM LOCK mechanism quickly locks or unlocks the zoom at any position simply by sliding the zoom ring. Photographers can shoot from any angle without the zoom extending unintentionally. Additionally, the lens features the conventional Zoom Lock switch to prevent unwanted barrel extension during transportation.
- Fluorine Coating and Moisture-Resistant Construction for a more user-friendly lens: The front surface of the lens element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that is water- and oil-repellent. The lens surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture and fingerprints. For greater protection when shooting outdoors, leak-proof seals throughout the lens barrel help protect your equipment.
- Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used for Nikon-mount lenses: An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses(1). More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a motor through electronic pulse signals.
- Lightweight and easy-to-hold tripod mount is compatible with an Arca-Swiss style quick release plate: A new textured grip and Arca-Swiss style tripod interface enhances both speed and utility. And because the tripod mount is made of lightweight magnesium, it is much easier to carry.
- Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory product: The optional TAP-in Console provides a USB connection to your personal computer, enabling you to easily update your lens’s firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.
- Teleconverters exclusively for the Tamron lens now developed: Two exclusive teleconverters(2), which perfectly match the optics of the new SP 150-600mm G2 (Model A022), offer 1.4x and 2x magnification, and provide a maximum zoom range up to 1200mm. These new teleconverters extend focal length of the master lens, making it possible to take pictures in farther ultra-telephoto ranges.
(1) Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm (D3100, D3200, D3300, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, D7000, D7100, D7200, D300, D300s, D600, D610, D700, D750, D800, D800E, D810, D810A, D3x, D3s, D4, D4s, Df, D500, D5). (As of September 1; Tamron)
(2) Additional information will be available on Tamron’s website at a later date.
- Based on the rigorous quality standards worthy of the SP series, this new lens is manufactured with thorough attention to details: For the SP series products in particular, Tamron has established rigorous design and quality standards. These standards apply to the optical design, mechanical design and the cosmetic appearance, as well as to such wide-ranging areas as the product’s robustness and improvements in various individual functions. Tamron thoroughly reviews of all of the design and manufacturing processes in order to offer products to customers with ever-higher precision and quality levels.
For the SP 150-600mm G2 (Model A022), the optical design was refreshed, mechanical parts were improved and a new exterior design was adopted. To maximize the optical performance intrinsic to this product, Tamron improved the accuracy of component parts and increased the precision of the overall zooming mechanism.
Design Concept
The new design adopted for the four SP series lenses already on the market is essentially the fusion of engineering and style, the pursuit of functional beauty and craftsmanship achieved by giving meticulous attention to minute details. Using metal as the exterior material creates a high-grade design based on the concept that emphasizes “Human Touch” characteristics, and significantly improves user-friendliness. The SP models feature a novel design for the switches, easy-to-read characters, an enlarged window over the distance scale and the adoption of organic forms easy for the photographer’s fingers to hold onto.
This design philosophy – the pursuit of functional beauty with a “Human Touch” – is applied even to the most minute details of the new SP 150-600mm G2 (Model A022) ultra-telephoto zoom. By using metal for the exterior material and adding new functions such as the FLEX ZOOM LOCK mechanism, the Model A022 achieves a size and weight that makes comfortable handheld shooting possible, with a slim and stylish appearance design to top it all off.
Looks like Tamron scored another home run with the updated SP 150-600mm G2. Our team at PL is looking forward to testing the new lens – we will be reviewing the lens later this year once it becomes available.
Comments
I was waiting for Nasim’s update on this :-) Thanks for explaining the MTF charts in simple terms. Looking forward to the comparison of this lens and Nikon 200-500 f/5.6. I’m sure Thomas Stirr is going to take a close look at this lens :-) Cheers!
@Nasim, all, is there a way to tell if the lens will do f/5.6 upto 500mm and f/6.3 from 500mm-600mm looking at the data we have ? –
http://www.tamron.jp/en/product/lenses/a022.html
http://www.tamron.jp/_data/lens_catalogues/en/a022.pdf
@Thomas Stirr, all, do you know up to what focal length the 1st gen version does f/5.6? Up to 400mm? I checked the original review, but looks like this information it not there.
Hello Harsha,
I won’t be doing any kind of review on the new Tamron 150-600 G2 as I no longer own any DSLR gear. I sold my D800 and all of my FX glass, including my Tamron 150-600, over a year ago.
Tom
Are you not shooting any more? Or did you get different gear? If so, what kind?
I’m happy. I’ve been wondering about an upgrade to my own Tamron 150-600, which is terrific close but I’m annoyed by the mushiness at distance. And I want weather sealing. And a dock.
I’ve been planning on renting a Sigma 150-600 sports to take it for a test drive in November. Hmm, I wonder how much I can get for my current Tamron .
Can someone explain why they would make a 2X teleconverter for this lens? My Nikon D800 maxes out at f/8 in bright light.
I believe the D800 is slower focus than newer cameras, so it is possible the new SP 150-600 will work much better with say a D500.
All I can come up with is Tamron’s being silly, making something that won’t work, but that seems like a lot of work and risked ire of their customers. Maybe Tamron’s getting ready to get into the exotic prime game?
Sean T, according to the original press release I received from Tamron, the 150-600G will auto focus with the 2x teleconverter. I don’t know how this will happen but that is what the press release mentioned. Something to do with internal capabilities of this model. We’ll have to wait until Nasim or Thomas Stirr can obtain a copy and do a comprehensive field evaluation.
Hi Mike,
Since I no longer own any DSLR gear (I sold my D800 and all of my FX glass over a year ago) I won’t be doing any review of the new Tamron 150-600 G2.
Tom
Flex zoom lock – wow! I like that idea!
Hi all. Do you think this new Tamy G2 can beat the Sigma 150-600 Sports in term of sharpness and focus speed? Thx.
Good question….I was about to ask that as well. I just purchased the 15-30 2.8 and next year I was considering the Sigma 150-600 Sports lens. So now I have plenty of time to watch, read and decide.
Remember that even Sigma says the optical performance between the C and S are the same, and depending on which copy you get, any of the C, or Tamron, or Nikon 200-500 are the best, so if this indeed a step better than the current Tamron, then yes, it’s possible the G2 could be best in class. I’m skeptical because it is 70% the price of the S, but hey, stranger things have happened – like Sigma continuing to beat the rival Canikon primes!
Any word on the teleconverters being compatible with the first generation 150-600?
I really think Nasin has right regarding teleconverters – I doubt it will get decent results in anything but perfect conditions. On the older one, even if they are compatible, the results would be worse.
I was informed the older one would not autofocus with any converter. I have rerad/seen a review from the U.S.A that the G2 was as bad for birds in flight as the old one about 50% of shots in focus
this lens is poor man tele lens already being teleconverted internally. so i suggest dont add one on top of it
I would imagine the lens to be best in class based on Tammy’s philosophy…it was the 1st to offer 600 mm telephoto for mass markets (others did not really care) ..its the same philosophy that led T to listen to the customer’s voice – the engineers did the rest..lets wait till reviews are available…until then ..let the excitement brew…
Now this mixes up my distance lens options a little. I look forward to an in-depth review, should you get your hands on one Nasim. A 150-600 at this price may have more bang:buck ratio than a Nikon “N” lens, say a 70-200 with a teleconverter, for someone without a sports/pro budget.
The intelligent (arca) tripod foot. Time the other manu woke up to tripod foot that is only compatible with your work desk. Well done Tamron and I hope this lens is a success.
I think Tamron made a smart move. The third party lens must be a worthy alternative to the OEM lens to be sellable. Between the current (G1) Tamron 150-600mm and the Nikon 200-500mm I’d pick the Nikon, but at the same time I’m aware that the Tamron & Sigma 150-600 lenses are the reason why the price of Nikon lens is reasonable. Thanks to the competition!
Tameron has had roughly eighteen months to find out what it would take ot equal or best the other lenses in this class. I think they had plenty of time to do this and at a weight (if B&H figures are correct) at about two pounds lighter than the sport. I’m not sure if the TC’s are a great idea but if Tamron can keep there quality control on a high plain I think they have a winner.
Steve
I have the first Gen of the 150-600mm. And have not been real happy with my copy. I was planning on selling it and go back to a 300mm f4 and T.C.
But I pre-ordered this last night. Maybe I jumped the gun. Well see. Still, will need to sell my Gen1
Why not 600mm 5.6?
I believe Olympus with the 300mm f4 earlier this year was the first to incorporate an Arca-Swiss tripod foot. Hopefully this trend continues.
Personally, I have procrastinated for some time between the Sigma Sport and the C model. I avoided pulling the trigger on the original version of the Tamron due to a review Nasim posted regarding dust accumulating in the lens barrel. When Nikon came out with the 150-500 f:5.6 the attraction was the set f:5.6 across the entire focal length of the lens. However, I have taken to shoot mainly with the Nikon D750 and at high ISO the switch to 6.3 doesn’t really matter. Taking this into account it does tick me off when I forget that racking out the lens cuts a stop of exposure. My bad but would like to see the after market lenses fix the max f stop.
The inclusion of an Arca Style lens foot is a big plus. As Nasim points out, it saves an additional $200-$250 for a new lens collar and foot. A further attraction for me, at 71 years old is the reduction in weight for this lens as compared to the Sigma Sport. As I get older, hand holding these long lenses has become a difficulty and I’m often on a tripod or monopod. At high ISO and high shutter seed the new Tammy may be handhold-able for me in many situations.
Hi Naseem… Do you think this new Tamy G2 can beat the Sigma 150-600 Sports in term of sharpness and focus speed?
Also can it beat or atleast equal the Nikon 200_500mm at 500mm?
Eagerly waiting for your earliest possible review
I just pre-ordered the Tam G2 with 1.4TC.
I have the 1st gen in A-mount and love it as a BIF machine; here’s two examples if they are permitted here:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/medicineman4040/23764743800/in/album-72157666283854300/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/medicineman4040/23473132583/in/album-72157666283854300/
I had the 1st gen in EOS mount but when I added the 400mm DOii I could beat the quality of the Tam by cropping
from the 400mm so I sold it.
I now have several big whites but there are times when I’m physically scrambling/hiking and I’d rather risk
a Tamron than a 500ISii-it just seems lenses are hurt before camera bodies in falls/spills. Plus the 150-600mm range is so convenient for wildlife; the lenses at my house I’ll be comparing to are an EOS 100-400ii and a Sony 70-400gii when the Tam G2 gets here.
Maybe a pig-n-a-poke? I’ve been playing with a Tam 15-30/2.8 for 2 months now and I believe Tam is actually running with the big dogs now.
My only curiosity question now is about AF with the 1.4TC. Anyone want to conjure a guess on how that combo will do on a
1DXii ???
I had the first generation Tamron 150-600 but sold it (at a big loss) because the images were not sharp, particularly past 400mm. Seemed OK for the casual photographer but for one interested in high quality captures it fell flat for me.
Question: What is a good way to gauge whether or not an image is sharp? I have been taking an image and viewing it at 100x. If not sharp then, I consider it soft. Am I correct or not?
I to sometimes gauge my pics st 100 percent crop. But I would definitely use a high quality tripod like a RRS tripod. Shoot at different focal lengths and also at different f- stops. The new G2 has the docking attachment to adjust the lens firmware similar to the Sigma 150-600 sports lens. I also, on my other lenses perform the AF fine tune adjustment with my setup that I have. Hope this helps.
Thanks George, good advice. Maybe I am being too much a pixel peeper. Anyway, I will sure be looking at the new Tamron 150-600 and comparing it to the Nikon 200-500. Plan to buy the one best suited to my Nikon D750.
I too gauge my images at 100% crop and my version of the original Tamron 150-600 never managed to get any sharp birds in flight, it did manage to get some sharp images of still objects but never moving ones and it is now again back at Tamron for a 3rd time. Going to sell it and I was looking at the G2 version but have seen reports from USA of the G2 being the same as the Ist . The original does not like being used with a Canon 7Dmk2 even when calibrated. So 10-400 Canon here I come.
John Nesser.
I bet you’ve been in this game a while and know that with any long lens the closer you can get to the target ~mostly animals in my case~ the sharper the image will be. I’ve luckily gotten really close on rare occasion with the GX8+Pan-Leica 100-400 and I’m hard pressed to tell any sharpness difference between a photo taken with a 7Dii + 500ISii at considerably longer difference.
One thing Tony Northrup extorts is that camouflage clothing can get you where a 9K$ lens cannot :)
But back to the sharpness querry. First thing I’ll do when the Tam G2 gets here is set up FoCal and/or the plug-in doohickey and adjust to the best of my and FoCal’s ability; with and without the 1.4 Tam TC.
I’ll do this inside at 60-75 feet, then outside I’ll go. I want this to be real world so I’ll pick a bright sunny day and nab some neighborhood birds NOT using a tripod but relying on shutter speed.
Reality is that most of my shots are not tripod bound so why judge this lens on a set target via tripod?
Of course I’ll use the tripod during MFA :)
I’ll use a 7Dii and a 1Dxii and I’d plan on shutter speeds for the crop body of minimum 1/2000 or I’ve not negated motion blur and camera shake right. For the FF body 1/1500.
That’s the best way I can give this lens a fair shake. If at that point I’m shocked by how soft the images are it goes back.
If I’m close to being satisfied I’ll put it through the Photoshop tricks.
I’ve learned with the D5sr that downsampling in Photoshop is a best friend; the pixel density of that body is just so demanding on everything you do in the field.
In the end I’m not expecting 600ISii level performance, who would? And we all accept zooms and their compromises so I’ll take that into consideration as well.
Good luck with your comparison between the Tam G2 and the Nik 200-500.
Eagerly waiting for Nikon 200-500mm and Tamron 150-600mm G2 review.I am all set to sell my old Tammy.
Nikon at 500mm and the new Tammy at 600mm,will the extra reach really worth it ?
I mostly shoot Birds and this review will help me to choose my next lens.
Vasanthan.J
Any idea when the first price drop will be?
I’ll probably buy the tamron 150-600 g1 but if I can find the g2 for a reasonable price I might go for that.
Will there be price drop for Nikon 200 500mm ? in this two months ?
If there’s a price drop in 200 500 i will definitely choose Nikon.
Why doesn’t Tamaron or Sigma or anyone else just make a 600mm prime with a maximum aperture of 6.3 or possibly 5.6 since most of us only use these lenses at 600mm. It seems to me that they should be able to do it for a lot less than the zoom. The zoom is a waste 99% of the time. Face it, we buy these lenses because we want the 600mm reach. Why waste money on the mechanics of the zoom? I would be happy to sacrifice the zoom if I could get a 600mm f/6.3 lens for say $800. Correct me if I’m wrong but wouldn’t they be able to maximize the optical qualities if they didn’t have to provide for the zoom?
perfect even $1000+ will be great.
Question for you lads, and hope you got the answer ready.
I own gen1, and I absolutely love the lens, however, as great as the reach is – never is enough…
Will the TC 2.0X work with the ‘old’ lens?
I ‘only’ go to ~525mm focal to maintain sharpness, 1050mm reach would be stunning…. F9 (F18) would require a lot of light, yes, but for wildlife, you usually got the light anyway…
Hope you’ll be able to feedback an answer… I’d love to keep my gen1, but the TC is something I desire badly.
I have had the lens only 3 days. I must say it is much sharper at all f-stops when compared to the older version… BUT THE DUST COLLECTION REMAINS THE SAME. I was excited when I read that they were going to improve the sealing to further prevent dust. Day 3 and the inside of my front element has 4 giant specs of dust (I may be over reacting a little but it still bugs me). Also the matte finish is extremely easy to scratch(if you care about that sort of thing), Everything else about the lens is amazing though, all the improvements have been very noticeable and it is well worth the asking price.
I have the older version and have been thinking of selling the bog Tammy. as I can hardly ever get images of BIF very sharp slower moving and static subjects are fine and the big Tammy seems not to suit the 7Dmk2. I was considering the 150-600 Sigma but with the G2 now available, I’m wondering how I can get a copy to try.
The new lens is available. Any plans to see your (always precious) review? Thanks a lot!
Dear Nasim (and maybe Thomas Stirr), any news on a possible extensive review of that lens? Thanks a lot!
If any of you are interested I managed to have a G2 version of this lens to try for a fortnight. I found the G2 to be sharper at 400-600mm, very fast to auto focus, so making birds in flight shots more possible. I always found the original version to be sharp with images that filled the frame (motor racing) for example or with images where the subject was still, but not when the subject was small and fast moving. The G2 version now is much sharper, much faster, seems to like my Canon 7Dmk2. There is only one part of the G2 I wish was different that is the three settings for the different focal lengths for the VC ie Full : 10 metres to infinity :10metres to 2.2 metres. Having to move the switch suddenly and very quickly if it becomes necessary is not that easy. However the zoom lock at what ever focal length works very well. After having my trial period I was so taken by the performance of the G2 I bought one and I love it.
Hi Andrew, I just purchased a G2 last week….get this,… from an ebayer that is a official Tammy dealer US version with the Tap-in console had it listed for $1099. I jumped on ASAP. Price went back to above 1400. So far so good. I’m working on fine tuning the AF , seems to back focus so I’m setting values in the -5 to -9 range, still have more to tune but so far she seems great.
Hey George,
Congrats on your G2! Can you explain how to fine tune the autofocus? Thanks!
Hi George I have been using my G2 on manual mode at a minimum shutter speed of 1000 th second with auto ISO Crop factor of my camera is 1.5 so I then have 900m of reach and the images even with birds in flight are much more in focus and much sharper than the G1.So so far I’m pleased with it. let me know how you get on.
Well…I do it the old fashioned way. Camera and Lens on my Tripod….At my selected distance I place a yard stick on a 45 degree angle, I also tape in place my Machinist ruler in the middle, it is a very accurate standard and crisp numerals. I’ll pick a point to focus on…. let’s say 6 inch mark. Single point focus point. Take a shot and on my camera monitor zoom to 100 percent and you will see where it it it’s in focus, now were only talking an inch at most either way then go to menu and adjust AF fine tune (Nikon). If it focuses away (past) from my point you need to negative tune and vice versa. I’ll pipe in to my computer, images, when I get close and examine more precisely and make final adjustments. Dustin Abbott uses a program to do his AF fine tune “Reikan FoCal lens calibration” $$. I’ve only adjusted the short end which took about an hour to do. I’ll have to go outside and do the mid and long end adjustments later. Hope this helps . you can see some of my work at http://www.geopicsphotography.com
Holy Moly! You lost me at “Machinist ruler” haha! Thanks :)
By the way On the G2 I’ll see what looks good from my camera adjustment then I’ll use the tap in console and enter my info and reset the camera AF fine tune for that lens back to Zero. On my Nikon lenses the info is stored in the camera