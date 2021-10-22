Takeaways from the Sony A7 IV Announcement

This morning, Sony announced the newest camera in their venerable A7 series, the A7 IV. Positioned near the middle of Sony’s camera lineup, the A7 IV tells us a lot about where Sony sees itself – and even the rest of the camera industry – trending over the next few years.

In today’s article, I’ll go through my biggest takeaways from the A7 IV announcement and explain what I think is most significant. First, though, are the camera’s basic specifications.

Sony A7 IV Specifications

Sensor Resolution: 32.7 MP (7008 × 4672 pixels)

32.7 MP (7008 × 4672 pixels) Native ISO Sensitivity: 100-51,200

100-51,200 Sensor Type: BSI CMOS

BSI CMOS Sensor Size: 35.6 × 23.8mm full frame sensor

35.6 × 23.8mm full frame sensor In-Body Image Stabilization: Yes

Yes Image Processor: Bionz XR

Bionz XR Viewfinder: EVF, 100% coverage, 0.78× magnification, 3.69 million dots

EVF, 100% coverage, 0.78× magnification, 3.69 million dots Built-in Flash: No

No Storage Media: One SD (UHS-II) and one CF Express Type A / SD (UHS-II)

One SD (UHS-II) and one CF Express Type A / SD (UHS-II) Max Continuous Shooting Speed: 6 FPS (lossless compressed RAW) or 10 FPS (lossy compressed RAW)

6 FPS (lossless compressed RAW) or 10 FPS (lossy compressed RAW) Buffer Capacity: 828 shots when shooting RAW + JPEG (and in other modes, unlimited)

828 shots when shooting RAW + JPEG (and in other modes, unlimited) Electronic Shutter: Yes

Yes Shutter Speed Range: 1/8000 to 30 seconds

1/8000 to 30 seconds Focus System: Phase detect with 759 autofocus points

Phase detect with 759 autofocus points Video Maximum Resolution: 4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 120 FPS

4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 120 FPS LCD Type: 3.0″ touchscreen, fully articulating, 1.04 million dots

3.0″ touchscreen, fully articulating, 1.04 million dots Battery Life: 580 shots (CIPA)

580 shots (CIPA) Weight: 658 grams (1.45 pounds) body only, includes battery and card

658 grams (1.45 pounds) body only, includes battery and card Dimensions, including protruding viewfinder: 131.3 mm x 96.4 mm x 79.8 mm (5.2 × 3.8 × 3.1 inches)

131.3 mm x 96.4 mm x 79.8 mm (5.2 × 3.8 × 3.1 inches) MSRP, Body Only: $2500 (pre-order here)

Here’s what stands out to me.

1. The new full-frame standard is at least 30 megapixels

For years, midrange (and entry level) full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market have been 24 megapixels almost everywhere you looked. Sony, Nikon, and Panasonic – even Leica – all did it. The only outlier was Canon with the 30.3 megapixel EOS R.

But now Sony joins Canon’s club. The A7 IV is positioned as an everyday sort of camera, not a high-resolution beast like the A7r IV. Which makes its 32.7-megapixel sensor all the more noteworthy.

I think it’s likely that the other manufacturers will soon follow suit. It’s not that 30 or 33 megapixels is a massive jump over 24, but it’s still a jump and a new standard. Nikon and Panasonic won’t want to get left behind. So, be prepared for 30 or 33 to be the new 24.

2. Sony knew its old menu was bad

Not included in the list of baseline specifications, but probably one of the most welcome features on the A7 IV, is that it uses Sony’s newly redesigned menu system. The new layout has been on a couple cameras so far (the Sony A1 and A7s III) and has been very well received. The old menu, not so much.

Photography Life is far from the only photography website to criticize the sprawling menu found on older Sony cameras. But to Sony’s credit, they definitely took note and all but admitted that the old menu system is difficult to use. All new Sony cameras with the Bionz XR processor are slated to have the new menu.

Still, that won’t happen overnight. There’s currently no camera in the A7r lineup, A9 lineup, or A7c lineup with the new menu system. And that means the A7 IV is now the least expensive Sony camera with the new layout. Far more people will use it compared to the A1 or A7s III, and hopefully they’ll experience a bit less frustration in their lives as a result.

3. It’s a good time to be a (budget) videographer

The video features on this camera are pretty amazing – and I feel like that’s a sentence I could say about any mirrorless camera in the $2000+ range that’s been released in the last couple years.

What the A7 IV brings to the table are 4K 60p recording (plus 1080p at 120 fps), full-sensor width oversampled capture at 30p, 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling, S-Log video, and hybrid log HDR. It also has specialized video features like a “focus map” option to show depth of field while filming, and an automatic focus breathing correction that crops the image smoothly as you zoom in and out.

Add that to some of the nice baseline features like a fully articulating LCD and 5.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, and you can see why I’m calling it a good time to be a videographer on a budget.

4. Lossless compressed raw is finally here

This one has been a long time coming. Other than the highest-end A1 camera, Sony has never offered lossless compressed raw files on any of its full-frame cameras. Instead, we could choose between uncompressed raw (and massive files) or lossy compressed raw (and compression artifacts on occasion).

I don’t know why it took Sony so long to add lossless compressed raw to their more standard camera lineup, but I’m glad it’s finally here. The A7 IV indeed has a lossless compressed raw option that will trim a lot of megabytes off a raw file without losing any image quality.

The one restriction is that Sony’s full 10 FPS shooting only works with compressed RAW, while lossless will be restricted to 6 FPS. Sports and wildlife photographers who need high FPS shooting will probably want to set compressed RAW ahead of time, but otherwise, lossless compressed RAW will be perfectly fine.

5. Sony seriously wants to court the sports and wildlife crowd

Probably the biggest holdout group from the DSLR world – other than those who just don’t plan to upgrade their camera any time soon – are people who photograph sports and wildlife. Mirrorless cameras have made great strides in these areas recently, but Sony is really going all-out to try to attract that audience even more.

That’s especially obvious when you look at the A7 IV’s buffer. It’s all but limitless. Sony specifies that you’ll get 828 images on the buffer when you’re shooting RAW + JPEG, and they say the buffer is otherwise “over 1000 frames.” For all practical purposes, the buffer just won’t fill up, at least with a CF Express Type A card.

Sony is also adding better autofocus algorithms borrowed from the A1, along with subject identification and tracking features to focus more easily on tricky subjects. Even the most dedicated DSLR shooters may turn their head at “bird eye tracking AF” found on the A7 IV (along with a few other mirrorless cameras today).

Mirrorless may still take a while to convince pro action photographers that it’s worth a switch, but there’s no doubt where the camera industry is heading. The A7 IV shows that Sony is trying to push things as much as possible in that direction regardless of the level of camera.

6. Prices are trending up

The previous A7 III sold for $2000 upon its announcement, while the A7 IV is starting at $2500. You can put the blame anywhere you want – inflation, supply chain issues, or simply an improvement in features that justify the cost – but Sony clearly isn’t afraid to climb over the magic $1999 mark any more.

I don’t know if this is going to be true across the board. Recall that the Nikon Z7 II actually started at $400 less than the prior generation Z7. But with all the out-of-stock products these days, and the (finally) increasing demand for new cameras again, it’s the most likely bet.

The number of new features on the A7 IV may very well justify the extra price for you, although bear in mind that Sony isn’t discontinuing the prior generation A7 III yet. Rather, it’s still available for $2000 (currently on discount for $1800 for a couple more days) and will function as a more budget-oriented camera for photographers who don’t need the A7 IV’s new features.

I’ll be publishing more articles about the A7 IV over the next couple days, including comparisons with some of its rivals from Nikon and Canon. In the meantime, you can pre-order the Sony A7 IV from the following link, with shipping beginning around December 30, 2021:

And here is Sony’s full press release for the A7 IV announcement: