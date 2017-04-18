Synology DS1517+ and DS1817+ for Photography Needs

A couple of days ago, Synology announced its new DS1517+ and DS1817+ storage arrays that caught my attention. I have been using an 8-bay Synology Network Attached Storage (NAS) device for the past few years and as you have seen from my detailed Synology DS1815+ review, it is a very powerful and robust storage solution that allows me to use it not just as a backup device, but also as my primary storage. And when the DS1815+ is paired up with a fireproof and waterproof ioSafe, one can fully automate the backup process and alleviate the associated pains with potentially losing data due to hard drive or storage failure. However, one of the biggest bottlenecks I have been experiencing with any NAS device is network bottlenecks. Even when using link aggregation with several ports, it is impossible to achieve more than 1 Gbit throughput from the same machine, which means that I am always stuck at roughly 125 MB/sec storage speed, even if my storage unit is capable of handling more load (link aggregation can be very beneficial in a multi-user environment). So I have been anxiously waiting for storage companies to start releasing storage arrays that are capable of handling more network throughput, which is why it is exciting to see the new DS1517+ and DS1817+ units.
These powerhouses expand the storage power of existing units by adding a PCIe slot that can be used for either a dedicated 10GbE card, or an adapter that can take dual M.2 SSD drives for cache. With memory configuration expandable up to 16 GB (previously limited to 6 GB) for running different applications / add-on packages, and scalability to add up to 18 additional drives with expansion units, we are dealing with quite a bit of juice to handle heavy loads. Both units will be able to provide quite a bit of sequential throughput when used with 10GbE – the DS1517+ will be able to achieve 1,165 MB/s read and 527 MB/s write speeds, whereas the DS1817+ will be able to push up to 1,179 MB/s read and 542 MB/s write speeds. But the exciting part is the 10Gbit Ethernet option – with the right setup, one can reach those speeds without even needing to aggregate ports, since 10 GbE can handle up to 1250 MB/s through a single port, which is insane!
Here is the back of the new DS1817+, which shows the available PCIe slot on the right side of the chassis:
As you can see, the 4x 1GbE ports capable of link aggregation are still there, but have been moved down from the side to make room for the PCIe slot. Two eSATA ports are also still there, just moved to the bottom as well. As a result, the new DS1817+ is now a little bit taller compared to its predecessor. The system is cooled by the same 2x 120x120x25mm fans to keep the unit and the drives from overheating.
While I am very excited about the option to expand the speed of the storage array via 10 Gigabit Ethernet, I am a bit concerned by the fact that Synology decided to continue using the Intel Atom C2000 processors, which recently have been revealed to randomly fail after prolonged use. I have been using my DS1815+ for over three years now without any issues and I know that Synology could not find any correlation between usage rate and CPU failures either, denying abnormal failure rates on its storage devices, as reported by a number of online resources. Perhaps it could be an issue for those running a Synology NAS 24/7 in a virtualized environment with heavy loads, but I personally do not see it as a problem for a busy photographer.
I will do my best to report on the DS1817+ as soon as I get my hands on one later this year, but in the meantime, if you have any questions regarding storage, please let me know in the comments section below!
Comments
What do you do when the CPU fails in your NAS? Can you simply swap out a new processor and be back up and running? Or is there more to it than that?
DVDMike, yes, you just swap out the CPU or the storage unit – it should keep your data intact.
You could build your own desktop PC to serve as a NAS if you want that sort of flexibility since each part can be swapped out for the latest and greatest. With an out of the box NAS, there’s a risk that spare parts will run dry as suceeding models, chips, motherboards become available. After five years, you’re more likely to discard and replace but, of course, your disk is transferable.
I got bitten once with NAS storage. Hardware failed and I could not get a replacement. Since that time I am running two identical NAS units in parallel (and of course none of them failed ……).
I have 2 Cisco NSS326 units which do not exist anymore……….
I am wondering however under what conditions are NAS RAID disks “transferable” to a new unit ??
Richard, how much will your desktop PC cost to make? A small NAS device with 5 or 8 drives is going to be between $650 and $850, often even cheaper, which is very reasonable for a device that comes with a very robust and solid hardware, along with support and warranty. I build my own PCs, but I would not consider using a desktop PC as a NAS device. I can’t even imagine what a large desktop tower is going to look like with 8 hard drives – not something I would want to be in the same room with. And instead of going through all the associated pains of doing this myself, I would rather buy something reliable and proven to work in small business environments.
I would love to know which NAS device(s) with 5 or 8 drives are available in that price range.
I assume he meant to say “drive bays”
If you have a motherboard with enough SATA ports, you can boot off Linux and recover your files on a PC:
https://www.synology.com/en-us/knowledgebase/DSM/tutorial/Storage/How_can_I_recover_data_from_my_DiskStation_using_a_PC
Nice! I’ve been playing around with SMB 3.0 and Multichannel with Samba on my DS1813+. I can hit 160-180MB/sec now from my workstation (which also has four 1Gbps ports), but the future is definitely 10Gbps LAN and it is a must for my next workstation. I wish there was a USB 3.1 10Gbps to LAN adapter for my laptop, even if you lost some speed to overhead.
BTW, Windows 10 Creator Update blew up teaming again with Intel NICs. It was finally working after waiting for nearly 2 years, only to have to broke again 6 weeks later. Teaming is clearly not the answer on a Windows workstation moving forward. Sigh…
Aaron, I have been doing all kinds of stuff with mine, but I have not been able to get more than 100-110 MB/sec. My understanding is that the link aggregation is only useful when there is more than one PC hitting the storage unit. I can get 200+ MB/sec on the NAS if I use two desktops, but I can never reach more than the link of the single 1 GbE port through a single machine. I don’t think it is possible to split a single file over multiple network interfaces. You can definitely achieve load balancing and aggregation with a few PCs though, that I can get to work easily.
To get to that speed (and it’s intermittent, not consistent) I had to disable teaming on both desktop (Creator Update will break the team anyway, LOL) and Synology, and edit the smb.conf file to force SMB 3.0 Multichannel to be enabled. It works better between two Windows 10 workstations with two to four NICs, but Samba support for SMB multichannel is not real solid yet.
Here are some details about the differences between teaming (or link aggregation) and SMB multichannel:
https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/josebda/2012/06/28/the-basics-of-smb-multichannel-a-feature-of-windows-server-2012-and-smb-3-0/
There are a number of principal bottlenecks that limit network performance: the network line speed – 1Gb/s or 10Gb/s in the description above, the input/output (i/o) characteristics of the CPU that processes the traffic sent/received and the driver or software algorithms that handle the process of sending/receiving the traffic.
In the case of the C2000 chip the processor only has 2.5 GB/s i/o channels and will not be able to handle 10Gb/s traffic streams. For that you need a very expensive XEON D processor from Intel that would make any NAS price-uncompetitive. As an aside a new ‘Denverton’ chip family that will replace the C2000 family will be shipping by the end of the year from Intel and may partially solve this price/performance issue.
Link aggregation schemes aim to deliver enhanced performance by aggregating the speed of multiple network interfaces, i.e. 4 x 1Gb/s on the Synology devices mentioned and using a specialist driver. The driver works on a session-by-session basis by sending different sessions over different links to boost performance. This is why file transfers from a single PC don’t typically benefit from the scheme (it’s just one session) but multiple PC users can (i.e. there are several independent sessions to distribute over the link bundle). Initiating multiple file transfers from a single PC will create multiple sessions that can be distributed but much will dependent on the capabilities of the driver. SMB multi-channel as mentioned by Aaron aims to split a single file transfer session into multiple TCP/IP connections so that these connections can be passed over different network interfaces, effectively creating multiple (sub-)sessions that can be split over the different links in the link bundle. It also tries to get some additional juice out of the CPU by associating different sessions with different CPU cores but CPU i/o will still be the limiting factor.
The real question for me is does the average or even busy photographer need 10 Gb/s network performance and even if they have the budget, will it be useful? 10Gb/s kit is still much more expensive than 1 Gb/s kit: the network interface cards (NICs), the switches, the Cat6 cables and especially the server that can cope with 10Gb/s are all very expensive today. Just investing in 10Gb/s NICs and a 10Gb/s switch will not provide much benefit as the CPU i/o is limited. Consider a prolific event photographer that wants to transfer 5000 images (worst case as in reality this will be more like 1-3000 images) and that they are taken with a full-frame very high-resolution sensor providing RAW file sizes of an average 70 megabytes (MB) each. This equates to a total transfer size of 350 gigabytes (GB). Transferring 350GB at 1Gb/s takes 350*8*0.9 (multiply gigabytes by number of bits to get gigabits and reduce by 10% for overhead as Nasim has seen in his real-world tests) = 2520 seconds or 42 minutes.
Using the DS1817+ in the article and assuming it’s architecture supports an i/o of 2.5Gb/s with its C2000 CPU (a big assumption) you might get this down to 18-20 minutes. OK, a 20-24 minutes time-saving is not nothing but is it really worth it when the NAS is typically being used as a back-up device? Personally I make a cup of tea or let it all happen in the background automatically. Few of us will deal with these big transfer quantities and the thought of processing 70MB images directly off a NAS would be painfully slow and therefore is not a sensible use case in my view.
I don’t see many photographers who really need a 10gb NAS. Videographers and video editors are a different story.
No, not many. Gigapans and 8K timelapses are a different story of course, but that’s not the majority of photographers out there.
So Nasim, are the new Synology units enough to keep QNAP at arms length?
After I read your review today I called Synology to see when they would be available in the US and they could not tell me. They are out now in the U.K. but I am hesitant to buy one from there.
Doug, funny you ask, because I am about to review a QNAP unit that has a built-in 10 GbE interface and a few other powerful features. Synology and QNAP are definitely both very good storage solutions.
I long switched already to 2 Mellanox Connect-X2 10gb cards that are MUCH faster than my older RS-45 connection. Might be worth looking into Nasim. Now I can use my main workstation for editing and my other box with 24TB of space for photos and the connection is super fast.
Jan, that’s what I have running right now. A QNAP unit with a 10GbE network card, connected to a Linksys 10GbE switch. I bought two Intel 10GbE cards for the two desktops I have and the speeds are insane. I expect Synology to be as good as the QNAP in this regard.
Quick update on availability – got a quick response from Synology:
The new NAS are currently going through the distribution channels. This means that the product has been officially released since it’s on our website but it will take a few weeks before it is available first to distributors, then resellers, then end-users. Please contact your reseller of choice to see if they have more information.
Since Synology does not sell direct you can find an online or local reseller here: http://sy.to/wheretobuyus
Many years ago I built my storage system using a 24 drive rack mounted enclosure using opensolaris and ZFS. It has a twin 1800 miles away and the two are periodically synced. How is that for paranoia. When Oracle bought Sun and stopped supporting opensolaris, I just ported it to Linux using the excellent ZFSonLinux port. Every few years I update to new major versions of the operating system. Through all of this my data has happily lived safe and sound in stripped zraid2 data sets (6 disks per set of which 2 are parity) while drives have been updated periodically from 640GB to 2TB to 4TB, hard drive adapters have been upgraded and at least a half dozen drives have failed and a system drive (one of a mirrored SSD pair) failed. The data sets have never had to be wiped and reloaded. The system has never gone down, except every few years for an OS refresh. It is kind of like an old car motor, you know, the one you could understand and repair yourself if needed. I do not recommend this approach and recently when I needed storage in a temporary location I bought a 5 drive QNAP system which is working quite well. But, if it were to fail I would not have that warm and fuzzy feeling that I could breath life back into it. With the roll your own, it is certainly more work and more cost, but there is a certain level of comfort that comes from understanding the system holding your data in detail. I mentioned a new QNAP system. My wife had to ship it after it was built and she decided she should remove the drives and ship them separately. Too bad I never labeled them! I was sweating bullets because the message boards warned that inserting disks in the wrong slots could easily result in destruction of the data set. It does appear that this problem has been fixed, but I could not get any clear authoritative answer at the time. Fortunately with the help of expert users on the QNAP message board I was able to pop a disk into one of my Linux systems and determine the disk order by reading a configuration file stored on a 5 disk mirror. My point is just, to the degree your storage system is a black box, your ability to recover from errors becomes more uncertain. I am not advocating your roll your own, just pointing out one benefit if you do — sleeping more soundly.
I formerly relied on Synology NAS hardware, but was force to move back to QNAP. I found that I can trust Synology hardware quality, but I cannot trust Synology software.
I too back up the primary NAS to ioSafe units. Originally, Synology included a function to auto backup new data to USB attached ioSafe boxes. But, after a firmware update, they removed the auto backup feature I relied on, and did nothing to notify me. I discovered that months of data was not secured in the ioSafe units as expected.
Additionally, they make you accept a “terms and conditions” agreement in order to use most of the features that you want. I suggest that you actually read the agreement.
Synology hardware is indeed solid, but I don’t believe the corporate management team understands the true mission of their products.
Hi Nasim,
I’ve ordered a DS1817+ 8GB and I am eagerly waiting for the delivery.
To achieve the advertised speed over 10 GbE you need to have SSDs installed rather than HDDs. I talked to some guys from Synology at the CeBit venue and the confirmed it.
I already have a Asus XG-U2008 switch and from Akitio the 10 GbE TB2 interface for my Mac Pro and the Intel X-540T2 card for the DS.
Only the DS1817+ is still missing. I am very curious about the real world speed!!
My disc configuration will be 5x 10 TB Seagate Ironwolf in RAID 5 configuration and 3x 256 GB Samsung 850 Pro SSDs also in RAID 5 as read/write Cache to allow the highest possible throughput.
My understanding is, that with the above described configuration the real world speed in my Ethernet environment could reach some 800 MB/s reading and some 500 MB/s writing speed
I can post my results here in case you’re interested.
What I really like is the cost aspect – my total setup will be south of 4 k EUR for 40 TB user space with – looks like the former limitation of only 2x SATA ||| ports is gone compare to the DS1815+
Any thoughts on my configuration and discussion is welcome.
Jo-1
See my comment above on the C2000 and CPU i/o. I expect you to get a 2x network performance benefit.
Hi Privin,
Obviously there is some misconception in your thoughts about the network perfomance and the need for higher bandwidth for content creators in photography and filming.
1.) C2538
The Intel Atom C2538 has a memory bandwidth of 6.52 GB/s for each memory bank
http://browser.primatelabs.com/v4/cpu/1724275
Additionally the 10 GbE is connected via PCIe 2.1 with 8 lanes enabling 4GB/s full duplex
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/PCI_Express
The C2538 has 16 PCIe lanes.
https://ark.intel.com/de/products/77981/Intel-Atom-Processor-C2538-2M-Cache-2_40-GHz
I guess the remaining PCIe lines are used for a SATA ||| and USB 3.0 Host controler opposite to the previous design which used the IOs from the CPU directly resulting in a comparable slow perfomance.
Synology States 1189 MB/s Reading and 542 MB/ writing performance – I guess we will see dependent on the used SSDs a real world throughput of some 800 MB/s reading and 500 MB/s writing speed when using a 3 SSD RAID 5 r/w cache.
2.) Need for speed
More s better and especially for many images in a LR database fast scrolling through s better.
IOs matter as well as bandwidth. Currently I have all my images and video project on a DAS but I really would like to place a NAS in a different room.
Look this video about technological progress – nice summary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swP_xrcSlww&sns=em
I need it and I will use the bandwidth extensively. :-)
3.) Prcing
As elaborated before my total setup (computer network adapter, switch and NAS with SSDs and HDDs and network adapter) will cost less than 4 k EUR – half the price of my MAC Pro :-)
I’ve been waiting for 10 GbE for years because the prices have been very high – with my described setup the prices are more than reasonable IMHO
The time is now for 10 GbE !!!
:-)
Will the 10GB only on the NAS unit will improve the transfer speed? why we are not considering the layer 2 device and the client pc handling the transfer speed? I think your testing report will have some mentioning about this.
Kamal – my post at 2.1.3 attempts to do this and describes the underlying mechanisms involved.
See my reply 8.1.1
Nasim, I learn a lot from Photography Life and all those who contribute to it. What I wonder is how do you find the time to build computers, put together backup systems, test and review new photo equipment, write articles, answer questions, etc. and get out to take any photos?
I really like the Synology box I have, but have considered QNAP for my next purchase. They offer more hardware in terms of processors and more standard memory in their comparable machines. Going faster is always better at this point.
Also, I wish they would solve the slow USB 3.0 transfer. I am still using USB drives as a 3rd backup and the transfer speeds are dismal. This is a well known issue that hasn’t been addressed for a long time. FYI, I understand QNAP has similar issues with USB transfer also.