Synology DS1517+ and DS1817+ for Photography Needs

A couple of days ago, Synology announced its new DS1517+ and DS1817+ storage arrays that caught my attention. I have been using an 8-bay Synology Network Attached Storage (NAS) device for the past few years and as you have seen from my detailed Synology DS1815+ review, it is a very powerful and robust storage solution that allows me to use it not just as a backup device, but also as my primary storage. And when the DS1815+ is paired up with a fireproof and waterproof ioSafe, one can fully automate the backup process and alleviate the associated pains with potentially losing data due to hard drive or storage failure. However, one of the biggest bottlenecks I have been experiencing with any NAS device is network bottlenecks. Even when using link aggregation with several ports, it is impossible to achieve more than 1 Gbit throughput from the same machine, which means that I am always stuck at roughly 125 MB/sec storage speed, even if my storage unit is capable of handling more load (link aggregation can be very beneficial in a multi-user environment). So I have been anxiously waiting for storage companies to start releasing storage arrays that are capable of handling more network throughput, which is why it is exciting to see the new DS1517+ and DS1817+ units.
These powerhouses expand the storage power of existing units by adding a PCIe slot that can be used for either a dedicated 10GbE card, or an adapter that can take dual M.2 SSD drives for cache. With memory configuration expandable up to 16 GB (previously limited to 6 GB) for running different applications / add-on packages, and scalability to add up to 18 additional drives with expansion units, we are dealing with quite a bit of juice to handle heavy loads. Both units will be able to provide quite a bit of sequential throughput when used with 10GbE – the DS1517+ will be able to achieve 1,165 MB/s read and 527 MB/s write speeds, whereas the DS1817+ will be able to push up to 1,179 MB/s read and 542 MB/s write speeds. But the exciting part is the 10Gbit Ethernet option – with the right setup, one can reach those speeds without even needing to aggregate ports, since 10 GbE can handle up to 1250 MB/s through a single port, which is insane!
Here is the back of the new DS1817+, which shows the available PCIe slot on the right side of the chassis:
As you can see, the 4x 1GbE ports capable of link aggregation are still there, but have been moved down from the side to make room for the PCIe slot. Two eSATA ports are also still there, just moved to the bottom as well. As a result, the new DS1817+ is now a little bit taller compared to its predecessor. The system is cooled by the same 2x 120x120x25mm fans to keep the unit and the drives from overheating.
While I am very excited about the option to expand the speed of the storage array via 10 Gigabit Ethernet, I am a bit concerned by the fact that Synology decided to continue using the Intel Atom C2000 processors, which recently have been revealed to randomly fail after prolonged use. I have been using my DS1815+ for over three years now without any issues and I know that Synology could not find any correlation between usage rate and CPU failures either, denying abnormal failure rates on its storage devices, as reported by a number of online resources. Perhaps it could be an issue for those running a Synology NAS 24/7 in a virtualized environment with heavy loads, but I personally do not see it as a problem for a busy photographer.
I will do my best to report on the DS1817+ as soon as I get my hands on one later this year, but in the meantime, if you have any questions regarding storage, please let me know in the comments section below!
Comments
What do you do when the CPU fails in your NAS? Can you simply swap out a new processor and be back up and running? Or is there more to it than that?
DVDMike, yes, you just swap out the CPU or the storage unit – it should keep your data intact.
You could build your own desktop PC to serve as a NAS if you want that sort of flexibility since each part can be swapped out for the latest and greatest. With an out of the box NAS, there’s a risk that spare parts will run dry as suceeding models, chips, motherboards become available. After five years, you’re more likely to discard and replace but, of course, your disk is transferable.
I got bitten once with NAS storage. Hardware failed and I could not get a replacement. Since that time I am running two identical NAS units in parallel (and of course none of them failed ……).
I have 2 Cisco NSS326 units which do not exist anymore……….
I am wondering however under what conditions are NAS RAID disks “transferable” to a new unit ??
Richard, how much will your desktop PC cost to make? A small NAS device with 5 or 8 drives is going to be between $650 and $850, often even cheaper, which is very reasonable for a device that comes with a very robust and solid hardware, along with support and warranty. I build my own PCs, but I would not consider using a desktop PC as a NAS device. I can’t even imagine what a large desktop tower is going to look like with 8 hard drives – not something I would want to be in the same room with. And instead of going through all the associated pains of doing this myself, I would rather buy something reliable and proven to work in small business environments.
I would love to know which NAS device(s) with 5 or 8 drives are available in that price range.
I assume he meant to say “drive bays”
Rick, both Synology DS1515+ and DS1815+ can be bought for that price. Keep in mind that we are talking about only the enclosure itself – you will need to buy hard drives separately.
If you have a motherboard with enough SATA ports, you can boot off Linux and recover your files on a PC:
https://www.synology.com/en-us/knowledgebase/DSM/tutorial/Storage/How_can_I_recover_data_from_my_DiskStation_using_a_PC
Nice! I’ve been playing around with SMB 3.0 and Multichannel with Samba on my DS1813+. I can hit 160-180MB/sec now from my workstation (which also has four 1Gbps ports), but the future is definitely 10Gbps LAN and it is a must for my next workstation. I wish there was a USB 3.1 10Gbps to LAN adapter for my laptop, even if you lost some speed to overhead.
BTW, Windows 10 Creator Update blew up teaming again with Intel NICs. It was finally working after waiting for nearly 2 years, only to have to broke again 6 weeks later. Teaming is clearly not the answer on a Windows workstation moving forward. Sigh…
Aaron, I have been doing all kinds of stuff with mine, but I have not been able to get more than 100-110 MB/sec. My understanding is that the link aggregation is only useful when there is more than one PC hitting the storage unit. I can get 200+ MB/sec on the NAS if I use two desktops, but I can never reach more than the link of the single 1 GbE port through a single machine. I don’t think it is possible to split a single file over multiple network interfaces. You can definitely achieve load balancing and aggregation with a few PCs though, that I can get to work easily.
To get to that speed (and it’s intermittent, not consistent) I had to disable teaming on both desktop (Creator Update will break the team anyway, LOL) and Synology, and edit the smb.conf file to force SMB 3.0 Multichannel to be enabled. It works better between two Windows 10 workstations with two to four NICs, but Samba support for SMB multichannel is not real solid yet.
Here are some details about the differences between teaming (or link aggregation) and SMB multichannel:
https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/josebda/2012/06/28/the-basics-of-smb-multichannel-a-feature-of-windows-server-2012-and-smb-3-0/
There are a number of principal bottlenecks that limit network performance: the network line speed – 1Gb/s or 10Gb/s in the description above, the input/output (i/o) characteristics of the CPU that processes the traffic sent/received and the driver or software algorithms that handle the process of sending/receiving the traffic.
In the case of the C2000 chip the processor only has 2.5 GB/s i/o channels and will not be able to handle 10Gb/s traffic streams. For that you need a very expensive XEON D processor from Intel that would make any NAS price-uncompetitive. As an aside a new ‘Denverton’ chip family that will replace the C2000 family will be shipping by the end of the year from Intel and may partially solve this price/performance issue.
Link aggregation schemes aim to deliver enhanced performance by aggregating the speed of multiple network interfaces, i.e. 4 x 1Gb/s on the Synology devices mentioned and using a specialist driver. The driver works on a session-by-session basis by sending different sessions over different links to boost performance. This is why file transfers from a single PC don’t typically benefit from the scheme (it’s just one session) but multiple PC users can (i.e. there are several independent sessions to distribute over the link bundle). Initiating multiple file transfers from a single PC will create multiple sessions that can be distributed but much will dependent on the capabilities of the driver. SMB multi-channel as mentioned by Aaron aims to split a single file transfer session into multiple TCP/IP connections so that these connections can be passed over different network interfaces, effectively creating multiple (sub-)sessions that can be split over the different links in the link bundle. It also tries to get some additional juice out of the CPU by associating different sessions with different CPU cores but CPU i/o will still be the limiting factor.
The real question for me is does the average or even busy photographer need 10 Gb/s network performance and even if they have the budget, will it be useful? 10Gb/s kit is still much more expensive than 1 Gb/s kit: the network interface cards (NICs), the switches, the Cat6 cables and especially the server that can cope with 10Gb/s are all very expensive today. Just investing in 10Gb/s NICs and a 10Gb/s switch will not provide much benefit as the CPU i/o is limited. Consider a prolific event photographer that wants to transfer 5000 images (worst case as in reality this will be more like 1-3000 images) and that they are taken with a full-frame very high-resolution sensor providing RAW file sizes of an average 70 megabytes (MB) each. This equates to a total transfer size of 350 gigabytes (GB). Transferring 350GB at 1Gb/s takes 350*8*0.9 (multiply gigabytes by number of bits to get gigabits and reduce by 10% for overhead as Nasim has seen in his real-world tests) = 2520 seconds or 42 minutes.
Using the DS1817+ in the article and assuming it’s architecture supports an i/o of 2.5Gb/s with its C2000 CPU (a big assumption) you might get this down to 18-20 minutes. OK, a 20-24 minutes time-saving is not nothing but is it really worth it when the NAS is typically being used as a back-up device? Personally I make a cup of tea or let it all happen in the background automatically. Few of us will deal with these big transfer quantities and the thought of processing 70MB images directly off a NAS would be painfully slow and therefore is not a sensible use case in my view.
I don’t see many photographers who really need a 10gb NAS. Videographers and video editors are a different story.
No, not many. Gigapans and 8K timelapses are a different story of course, but that’s not the majority of photographers out there.
So Nasim, are the new Synology units enough to keep QNAP at arms length?
After I read your review today I called Synology to see when they would be available in the US and they could not tell me. They are out now in the U.K. but I am hesitant to buy one from there.
Doug, funny you ask, because I am about to review a QNAP unit that has a built-in 10 GbE interface and a few other powerful features. Synology and QNAP are definitely both very good storage solutions.
I long switched already to 2 Mellanox Connect-X2 10gb cards that are MUCH faster than my older RS-45 connection. Might be worth looking into Nasim. Now I can use my main workstation for editing and my other box with 24TB of space for photos and the connection is super fast.
Jan, that’s what I have running right now. A QNAP unit with a 10GbE network card, connected to a Linksys 10GbE switch. I bought two Intel 10GbE cards for the two desktops I have and the speeds are insane. I expect Synology to be as good as the QNAP in this regard.
Quick update on availability – got a quick response from Synology:
The new NAS are currently going through the distribution channels. This means that the product has been officially released since it’s on our website but it will take a few weeks before it is available first to distributors, then resellers, then end-users. Please contact your reseller of choice to see if they have more information.
Since Synology does not sell direct you can find an online or local reseller here: http://sy.to/wheretobuyus
Many years ago I built my storage system using a 24 drive rack mounted enclosure using opensolaris and ZFS. It has a twin 1800 miles away and the two are periodically synced. How is that for paranoia. When Oracle bought Sun and stopped supporting opensolaris, I just ported it to Linux using the excellent ZFSonLinux port. Every few years I update to new major versions of the operating system. Through all of this my data has happily lived safe and sound in stripped zraid2 data sets (6 disks per set of which 2 are parity) while drives have been updated periodically from 640GB to 2TB to 4TB, hard drive adapters have been upgraded and at least a half dozen drives have failed and a system drive (one of a mirrored SSD pair) failed. The data sets have never had to be wiped and reloaded. The system has never gone down, except every few years for an OS refresh. It is kind of like an old car motor, you know, the one you could understand and repair yourself if needed. I do not recommend this approach and recently when I needed storage in a temporary location I bought a 5 drive QNAP system which is working quite well. But, if it were to fail I would not have that warm and fuzzy feeling that I could breath life back into it. With the roll your own, it is certainly more work and more cost, but there is a certain level of comfort that comes from understanding the system holding your data in detail. I mentioned a new QNAP system. My wife had to ship it after it was built and she decided she should remove the drives and ship them separately. Too bad I never labeled them! I was sweating bullets because the message boards warned that inserting disks in the wrong slots could easily result in destruction of the data set. It does appear that this problem has been fixed, but I could not get any clear authoritative answer at the time. Fortunately with the help of expert users on the QNAP message board I was able to pop a disk into one of my Linux systems and determine the disk order by reading a configuration file stored on a 5 disk mirror. My point is just, to the degree your storage system is a black box, your ability to recover from errors becomes more uncertain. I am not advocating your roll your own, just pointing out one benefit if you do — sleeping more soundly.
I formerly relied on Synology NAS hardware, but was force to move back to QNAP. I found that I can trust Synology hardware quality, but I cannot trust Synology software.
I too back up the primary NAS to ioSafe units. Originally, Synology included a function to auto backup new data to USB attached ioSafe boxes. But, after a firmware update, they removed the auto backup feature I relied on, and did nothing to notify me. I discovered that months of data was not secured in the ioSafe units as expected.
Additionally, they make you accept a “terms and conditions” agreement in order to use most of the features that you want. I suggest that you actually read the agreement.
Synology hardware is indeed solid, but I don’t believe the corporate management team understands the true mission of their products.
Hi Nasim,
I’ve ordered a DS1817+ 8GB and I am eagerly waiting for the delivery.
To achieve the advertised speed over 10 GbE you need to have SSDs installed rather than HDDs. I talked to some guys from Synology at the CeBit venue and the confirmed it.
I already have a Asus XG-U2008 switch and from Akitio the 10 GbE TB2 interface for my Mac Pro and the Intel X-540T2 card for the DS.
Only the DS1817+ is still missing. I am very curious about the real world speed!!
My disc configuration will be 5x 10 TB Seagate Ironwolf in RAID 5 configuration and 3x 256 GB Samsung 850 Pro SSDs also in RAID 5 as read/write Cache to allow the highest possible throughput.
My understanding is, that with the above described configuration the real world speed in my Ethernet environment could reach some 800 MB/s reading and some 500 MB/s writing speed
I can post my results here in case you’re interested.
What I really like is the cost aspect – my total setup will be south of 4 k EUR for 40 TB user space with – looks like the former limitation of only 2x SATA ||| ports is gone compare to the DS1815+
Any thoughts on my configuration and discussion is welcome.
Jo-1
See my comment above on the C2000 and CPU i/o. I expect you to get a 2x network performance benefit.
Hi Privin,
Obviously there is some misconception in your thoughts about the network perfomance and the need for higher bandwidth for content creators in photography and filming.
1.) C2538
The Intel Atom C2538 has a memory bandwidth of 6.52 GB/s for each memory bank
http://browser.primatelabs.com/v4/cpu/1724275
Additionally the 10 GbE is connected via PCIe 2.1 with 8 lanes enabling 4GB/s full duplex
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/PCI_Express
The C2538 has 16 PCIe lanes.
https://ark.intel.com/de/products/77981/Intel-Atom-Processor-C2538-2M-Cache-2_40-GHz
I guess the remaining PCIe lines are used for a SATA ||| and USB 3.0 Host controler opposite to the previous design which used the IOs from the CPU directly resulting in a comparable slow perfomance.
Synology States 1189 MB/s Reading and 542 MB/ writing performance – I guess we will see dependent on the used SSDs a real world throughput of some 800 MB/s reading and 500 MB/s writing speed when using a 3 SSD RAID 5 r/w cache.
2.) Need for speed
More s better and especially for many images in a LR database fast scrolling through s better.
IOs matter as well as bandwidth. Currently I have all my images and video project on a DAS but I really would like to place a NAS in a different room.
Look this video about technological progress – nice summary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swP_xrcSlww&sns=em
I need it and I will use the bandwidth extensively. :-)
3.) Prcing
As elaborated before my total setup (computer network adapter, switch and NAS with SSDs and HDDs and network adapter) will cost less than 4 k EUR – half the price of my MAC Pro :-)
I’ve been waiting for 10 GbE for years because the prices have been very high – with my described setup the prices are more than reasonable IMHO
The time is now for 10 GbE !!!
:-)
Hi Jo-1,
Re-looking at the ATOM architecture diagrams I do see that the PCI is attached via a separate high-speed IO fabric so indeed you should get better throughput performance from the 10G/bs interface than my initial analysis – it will be interesting to see your results.
As regards the time being right, if I had a genuine need for 10Gb/s I would rather wait for Denverton-based models from Synology or QNAP, which I expect to see in 2018. Denverton CPUs provide a dedicated architecture for 10Gb/s and the NAS models based on them will likely have integrated 10Gb/s port(s).
Of course the price of 10Gb/s networking has come down – I have been in the networking industry long enough to remember when a 10Gb/s port cost $250k! Nevertheless the current build cost for my 1Gb/s network based on a Netgear 8-port 1Gb/s switch is €20 rather than €4000.
I was an early adopter of 1Gb/s for my personal network and built my home network using 1Gb/s circa 2001/2 from memory and it made a difference even then. Yet I still struggle to see why you would want to swap your directly attached storange for a NAS for editing purposes or scrolling through an LR image database. My NAS is for backup only and I can live with a few extra minutes of backup time.
Hi Pravin,
let me answer to some of your points :-)
1.) Atom
I see no point in the new Generation other than speed for APPs on the NAS – especially virtualization – theC2538 should be good enough for what’s needed and the DSM runs for years on this architecture – a huge plus for bug fixing and I guess this was the main reason for the Synology developers to keep the architecture as conservative as possible. I like that approach. On the other hand side the encryption is faster on the new Denverton but I do not intend to encrypt speed critical items anyway since it will be always slower than unencrypted files. In terms of power consumption the new Denvertons will have no benefit – the 4 core variant again uses 15 W
2.) Price
the 4 k EUR include HDDs, SDDs NAS, Ethernet adapters and switch – subtract the non 10 G specific parts and the baseline is already 3.3 k EUR – in other words the uplift for 10 GbE is just 700 EUR or 17 % – near to nothing IMHO
3.) DAS vs NAS
I have a DAS at my MAC Pro from Promise – 4 HDDs in Raid 0 configuration + regular backups – In case I’d want Raid 5 ‘d have to use either a RAID software (don’t like that) or a dedicated Raid from one of the premium outfitters (don’t like the price of them)
I see many disadvantages of a DAS:
• Noise (a NAS can be anywhere in the house where I have no heat or noise issues
• Only available when online at home (a NAS can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere without my computer being switched on)
• Data integrity (currently the file system on my MAC is HFS+ – not very moderns – the NAS can have BTRFS at no extra cost)
• Speed – I am not aware of any DAS with SSDs for cache and HDDs for data – a tower with the functionality of the DS1817+ would probably cost multiple the cost of the DS 1817+ – Drobo has such devices – had one – never ever again!!
• regular automated backups and checks – a DAS normally does not do that except you interact manually on your computer – the Das can be setup to do that independently
• daily out of house online backups – not possible with a DAS with the computer switched off – I will put my DS716+ at my brother’s house some 500 km away and perform a daily mirroring of the most important 20 TB of data
• Heat – I don’t want to have the heat of the drives in my office – a NAS can be anywhere in the house or even outside – maybe one day we’ll have 10 Gbit symmetrically from the internet provides – at least one can dream ;-)
• Did I mention price? Drobo and Promise charge a fortune for their 8 bay DAS casings – I could easily buy several DS1817+ for that price
It is no option for me to go on with a DAS configured as Raid 0 – the HDDs get so big that you have to consider data failure on them. That’s why Apple is introducing APFS and on Linux we’ve got BTRFS – I would not be too sur that the existing DAS devices will work with APFS at all and as said before the option of a Raid software on my MAC is off the table – I only want to have the absolutely necessary current work files locally – all the 4k footage and images can rest on the NAS while I use the local M.2 SSD only as a scratch drive and for the OS. Currently this is a 1 TB M.2 PCIe2 with some 1000 MB/s encrypted bandwidth (r&w) and in the future maybe a 2 TB option but I have something north of 20 TB of real data to manage and this is best optimized on a NAS
I never saw a reason for a fast DAS – it was always only a workable solution and the cheaper option. I’d not use a HAS as my backup drive – single HDDs are much easier and faster – I am using super duper on my MAC for incremental backups and of course Time Machine for a different software level. Works pretty nice. And with 10 TB drives you can backup a lot :-)
As said before – I want the NAS to do that in the future and mirror all important data over night to my brother’s NAS – I’d not want my Mac to run all night to do that – this would be absolutely overkill and the power cost would easily over compensate the 700 EUR uplift for 10 GbE.
A last thought – in case a Denverton 8 bay casing comes out in 2018 I am sure I can sell my DS1817+ for 60-70 % of the current purchasing price – 300 EUR operation cost over 2 years is nothing I’d like to write home about – it is simply another small photo work away
maybe that helps to understand why I think the time is now for 10 GbE at home – LR or video work over a 1 GbE line is simply not fast enough to virtually forget that the data is not locally available.
Qnap is out of my shopping list due to power consumption and user interface.
Will the 10GB only on the NAS unit will improve the transfer speed? why we are not considering the layer 2 device and the client pc handling the transfer speed? I think your testing report will have some mentioning about this.
Kamal – my post at 2.1.3 attempts to do this and describes the underlying mechanisms involved.
See my reply 8.1.1
Nasim, I learn a lot from Photography Life and all those who contribute to it. What I wonder is how do you find the time to build computers, put together backup systems, test and review new photo equipment, write articles, answer questions, etc. and get out to take any photos?
Allen, that’s a tough question! When there is no time, I have to make time by changing the priorities :)
I really like the Synology box I have, but have considered QNAP for my next purchase. They offer more hardware in terms of processors and more standard memory in their comparable machines. Going faster is always better at this point.
Also, I wish they would solve the slow USB 3.0 transfer. I am still using USB drives as a 3rd backup and the transfer speeds are dismal. This is a well known issue that hasn’t been addressed for a long time. FYI, I understand QNAP has similar issues with USB transfer also.
I’d also have a look at the power consumption as well. These devices run 24/7 365
The DS1817+ is consuming significantly less power than the equivilant Qnap Pendant with 10 GbE
Easily a few hundred buck over lifetime difference in the electricity bill – not even touching the point of environmental friendly behavior.
Before you purchase the Qnap have a look at their UI – for me a clear no go.
Last but not least the consumed power heats you flat – less s better in summer ,-)
(j st a few thoughts I considered for my purchase)
Hi Jo-1
All good points to consider. I rarely consider power consumption, but I should, so thanks for that emphasis.
Hi Nassim,
Longtime follower, went through this entire article and all comments. I have no IT/tech background, so about 98% of this went over my head – still I try to learn a little something…
I work alone, have found no need for a networked storage system, but I’ve daisy-chained too many external hard-drives as my files grow, and that is now causing problems. Would love if you would consider a post explaining what options I might consider in jumping to the next level (whatever that is) that is beyond the daisy-chain, but not yet up to the complicated sophisticated system y’all have been discussing with this post. Any general direction you could point me to?
Thanks,
Greg
received my DS1817+ including 2x 4 GB RAM two days ago (just came back from the US)
Setup currently as follows:
• Synology DS1817+ (8GB)
• Asus XG-U2008 10 GbE switch
• Intel X540T2 10 GbE PCIe 2.1 network adapter for the DS1817+
• Akitio Thunder 2 10 GbE Thunderbolt 2 to 10 GbE Ethernet adapter
• 5x 10 TB Seagate IronWolf HDDs in Raid 5 with BTRFS file system
Initial result is 473 MB / s writing speed and 461 MB / s reading speed. Very impressive IMHO and more than good enough for what i need and want.
Nevertheless I will invest in 3x 256 GB Samsung 850 PRO SSDs in Raid 5 configuration for a read & write cache to see if that boosts the speed and IOs per second.
I am not sure if I see a limitation in the bandwidth of my Ethernet configuration or the Synology – that said – some 400+ MB/s is roughly 4x the speed of my previous NAS with 1 GbE connection – this is roughly the speed i got from my Thunderbolt 2 NAS in Raid 0 configuration.
The good thing is that now I have all my files everywhere I have internet connection since the NAS runs 24/7 and is accessible from the outside world.
Will report the speed change (if any) when I have applied the read & write cache with ultra fast SSDs
Some words about the configuration
It was very easy to install the Ethernet Adapter card by removing the housing of the case – just plug in and ready to use. I used the 10 GbE adapter card even for the initial setup and it worked without further configuration or need for any kind of installation – very neat!!
The installation of the DSM 6.1.1 over the internet worked flawlessly in a few seconds and after 5 minutes the setup was complete and 2 minutes later i had my Raid 5 with BTRFS setup. The initial check of the 5c 10 TB drives took 1 ½ days (bit by bit). There is also a special menu setting for the Seagate IronWolf drives available to perform the Seagate maintenance checks. Nice!!
The casing is very small for an 8x casing and it is virtually silent when idling – with full speed access you can hear the drives of course – but since my NAS will go in a nice USM Haller cabinet in the floor I am fine with that kind of noise.
The C2538 feels snappy and spot on in speed – it is significantly faster than the N3160 in my DS716+
In full operation the temperature of the drives goes up to some 38 °C – much lower than the WD 8 TB drives in my 716+ (the are at some 42 °C)
All in all a very good solution for my data and I hope that we get soon 20 TB drives – I plan replace my 10 TB drives in 2019 / 2020 with 20 TB drives and maybe the next generation of DS2019+ ;-)
My local Thunderbolt 2 DAS with 6 TB in Raid 0 configuration can go on eBay now.
In case you have questions feel free to ask – maybe I can help to clarify.
Why did you use RAID 5 on 10tb drives
That is a huge mistake
If one of your drives die, the rebuild on a 10tb drive could take so long that you possibly could encounter another drive failure and lose all data
“PATIENCE YOU MUST HAVE my young padawan”
Surely no mistake on my side at all – I do rarely do something without a good -> excellent backup concept.
1.) A Raid 5 / 6 / 10 configuration does not replace any kind of backup.
2.) BTRFS hardens the data integrity => thus a data loss by a data error becomes extremely seldom.
3.) You must do a backup anyway – in my case the backup strategy is o.k.ish (IMHO):
a.) I have a DS 716+ with 2 x 10 TB at my brothers home with a daily one way synchronization of the most important files over night
b.) Every week I synchronize my complete set of data with local HDDs (manual process)
c.) Every month I exchange the local HDDs with out of house HDDs and use them for the weekly backup
(I transport the in house HDDs to the out of house HDDs and bring the out of house HDDs to my home)
4.) I perform monthly full S.M.A.R.T. tests and weekly quick tests and daily IronWolf health tests of my HDDs to see any kind of degradation to be able to act pro actively rather than when it’s too late.
5.) I use a USV to prevent from dataloss by power cut.
6.) Last but not least I have an eye on my data – since they are precious to me
Raid 6 was no option since my total data amount would be 30 TB instead of 40 TB usable data – in fact it is only some 35 TB due to BTRFS and the way it is counted. Transferred all active data and I am now already at some 41 % utilization – gives me room for some video and photo projects but I am already seeing myself acquiring 20 TB drives in a few years from now – no problem – these drives tend to cost the same when you don’t belong to the really early adopters :-)
All in all I think the risk of loosing a single file or even a single bit is near to “0” with the precautions I did.
Remember – a Raid is no backup – you need to have a backup anyway and you need one backup out of your area (house) to prevent from local risks. Thus the Raid level is not really relevant for data integrity but for availability – it would be different though in case my data needs high availability – but then I’d go one step further and build a high availability cluster consisting of two identical disc stations – only then you can be sure one will work in case one will fail – but this is not necessary – I can stand the problem of being off for one week until the replacement HDDs drive and get loaded back with the productive data.
New data can be stored in the meantime on my main power house – my Mac PRO including time machine backups every hour on a local HDD
I hope this clarifies my strategies – comments are very welcome – I am pretty sure that I won’t loose any kind of data with my setup though – I have thought about every single possibility of data loss and gave my system a triple backup – how crazy is that?
I have a Lacie 2Big thunderbolt in RAID 1 with 3TB in each drive. I was considering a move to a NAS, but the cost of these enclosures and drives are rather prohibitive for a small photography operation like mine. One thing I’m considering is buying an old server from eBay. Old machines are very cheap and yet still quite powerful, especially for a simple fileserver/NAS/Archival type setup. Ubuntu server is free. This type of setup, or even an older desktop computer that can be configured for multiple drives in a JBOD setup using rsync for backup might be an advantageous way to go price wise.
Oh really?
Running your LaCie 2big in Raid 1 means you get basically the speed of one HDD.
The 2x 3TB version costs in Germany 450 EUR – the direct counter part from Synology is the DS216j with 160 EUR plus 2x a WD Red 3 TB for 115 EUR => 390 EUR with similar speed over Ethernet.
In case you compare 1:1 the same setup you’ll find the LaCie rather expensive.
The DS1517+ and DS1817+ play in a different league (Champions league vs. local 3rd class leisure time soccer club)
Being able to access your data from your own cloud at home 24/7 from everywhere on this planet is priceless IMHO.
I love my MACs for their stability and well thought of OS but none of my MACs comes even close to the rock solid performance of my disc stations. In four years of 24/7 operation I’ve experienced not a single failure – a 3 TB DAS from LaCie or any other vendor is symply no compare – these drives are dumb drives with a single use case. The DSM OS in the Synology allows so much more – it is a full flavored computer on which you can run complex tasks incl. multiple users over Network.
But bestow all – such a device is not neccessarirly only 1 -2 m away from your machine – it can basically be anywhere on this globe (provided you have a fast WAN) or at least in a different room in your house / flat where it does not consume space nor produce heat and most of all noise.
A configuration like mine would cost a fortune from LaCie or Promise as a DAS. And it would cause local noise and heat in my office – nothing I’d really want for a hefty uplift in price.
Last but not least LaCie does not sell empty casings – thus you’re not free to choose the drive of your choice. Installing a drive in a Synology or Qnap is a piece of cake even for newbies. Setting up the DSM is really straight forward.
Just a few thoughts.
While I agree with most of of your comments, I’m still going with a LaCie 6big for my local editing because NAS is too slow and SSDs too expensive for several TB of storage. Of course, I’m not talking backup here, I’ll be backing up the 6big to an 8-bay Synology. I haven’t found a cheaper solution than the LaCie 6big over 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 that has the same or faster performance with RAID 5 and IronWolf Pro drives, plus the ability to run at 10Gbps USB 3.1 to plug into any computer should I want to access it on the road from a laptop or if the desktop crashes or has a hardware failure. So a local DAS from Promise, LaCie, etc. is not always a bad idea, just not as ideal for a backup alone.
You’re sure that the upcoming APFS file system from Apple will run safely on your LaCie 6big?
In case you’re using a MAC you’re currently bound to HFS+ -> not known for being the most reliable and robust file system for big storage arrays. In fact a rather bad choice for long term reliability.
Ethernet is much more universal than any kind of USB or TB – ALL – really all devices can talk to a Ethernet connected device either directly or via WiFi – ever tried to access your LaCie 6big with your iPad?
You 6big can probably reach 1000-1200 MB/sec. maximum in Raid 5 – roughly the same speed as my DS1817+ and the DS1817+ has already a modern file system = BTRFS including all safety measure included into this file system.
BTW – does your LaCie perform regularly S.M.A.R.T. tests and/or IronWolf health checks?
Just google for BTRFS and APFS and read carefully – for me no way back to an old file system like HFS+
HFS was introduced for HDDs some 25+ years ago and for much smaller storage sizes. Today with 10 TB drives you don’t have a higher probability of the failure of a single bit but your single drive now contains millions of times more bits – thus you have to plan for data integrity loss – this is what BTRFS is doing now and APFS will do in the next MAC OS 10.13 and since 10.3 now already in the i-devices.
Furthermore for what do you need a large fast storage array? I don’t see a real need for an expensive loud and hot locally connected high speed Raid 5 or 6 – I could imagine an m.2 equipped small 2-3 TB Raid 5 with for the current video project as scratch volume and a safe Raid like my DS1817+ for long term storage.
Any DAS is simply too limited and restricted in functionality – IMHO a rather bad choice for long term storage and on the other side a bad choice for fast short term storage too – too big, too slow and to loud and most of all too hot.
We will see shortly m.2 Raid casings in the size of a Mac mini or even smaller with tremendous speeds – imagine 4-5 GB/s compare to your slow 1 GB/s
HDDs are IMHO only suitable for long term storage – this needs to be fast enough but not ultra fast – for ultra fast I see currently no way around m.2 SSDs with PCIe 3.0 interface and subsequently coupled with TB3 – only current projects need this kind of connection – everything else is better stored on a NAS – ethernet is the most reliable and wide spread connectivity you can find on modern IT infrastructure – even your Android phone, Fire TV or iDevice will be able to talk to it – not bad for slow data and for everything else you just use 10 Gbit Ethernet – theoretically as fast as your 6big – only dependent on the configuration.
Just a few thoughts
just researched for enjoyment the price of the 6big – with a similar Raid 5 capacity I’d have to pay 15-20 % more than I spent now for my total setup including 10 GbE and switch – there’s more than enough money left for local 2-3 TB SSD with 4-5 GB/s ;-)
On top – there is no MAC PRO with TB3 and it will take probably until 2018 until we’ll likely to see a new one – I am tempted to acquire an iMAC PRO end of this year – but only if this machine exceeds my current MAC PRO by a good deal.
The fastest 15 inch rMBP reaches roughly ⅔ of the speed of a reasonable sized MAC PRO – I’d worry more about the computation speed – not to talk about GPU speed which comes in handy for Video work.
We talk here about the storage solution but what matters is ease of use and total system performance. I am sure a system like mine beats in every respect any available TB3 DAS in rendered UHD videos / time.
Last point – longevity – with all the recent iPhone centric developments at Apple I am not 100.0 % sure I will stay on this system forever – in case I’d be willing to change my mind I am more free with a file system that can be read by PCs or Linux PCs easily or whatever will come my way.
I am old enough to mistrust any big company to a certain extent ;-)
If you are into 4K/8K video editing and gigapan panoramas or 360 video/timelapses, you need MUCH bigger storage than is currently available for M.2 drives. I have 4TB in SSD storage (a mix of 960 Pros and 850 Pros in RAID arrays) and 12TB in hard drive storage. I’ll be moving to 20TB in RAID 5 on the LaCie faster than the 12TB disk array I currently have. My Lightroom catalog is 21GB on SSDs with half a million files on hard disks that I want to be able to reference and locate by keyword quickly when a client asks for something, without having to wait on a 1Gbps NAS. Teaming/trunking only helps with multiple clients. SMB 3.0 multichannel is still buggy on Samba and only has about a 15-18% performance boost in my testing so far. 10Gbps is an option with a new Synology, but would cost me more and still be slower than the 6big or 12big LaCie over Thunderbolt 3. I also can’t easily take it on the road when teaching workshops, etc. without setting up an entire network, not very feasible.
I don’t use Mac though. They don’t make computers for professionals anymore in my opinion (if they ever have, but that’s another debate, LOL). I use NTFS for local storage. BTRFS was highly unstable when I bought my Synology years ago, so it’s not formatted as that. To do so would require formatting it and starting over from scratch and I’m unwilling to do that. It would take a week to get all the data back there over 1Gbps and not worth it.
Yes, the LaCie does SMART polling, array consistency checks, individual disk checks, etc. just like the Synology. Most good RAID controllers do.
So yes, there are still many valid use cases for a DAS, that’s my only point. You might not have a need for one, and likely the average consumer does not, but many pros editing video and dealing with big data still do.
It looks like the DS1817+ over 10Gbps isn’t even half of the write speed of the LaCie 6big in RAID 5 over Thunderbolt 3. Nor could I use it faster than 1Gbps on my laptop on the road. I’d be tempted otherwise, but with those two limitations it’s only good for backups for me.
look at the data sheet – reading 1189 MB/s and writing 542 MB/s
I’d like to see the SD or old fashioned CF card that exceeds that speed ;-)
I would not recommend any DAS today – simply best case a 2nd best approach.
I am pretty sure to use 40 GbE in a few years from now – or something similar – no DAS for lots of data.
10 GbE is universal – TB and USB not – even though it is advertised like that.
I sell components for these devices for years and I know from many customer meetings the shortcomings and from personal problems – never had any kind of problem with Ethernet though – even the 10 GbE setup worked flawlessly the very first second.
For the road I’d suggest a TB2 or TB3 SSD drive – do you seriously carry this monster with you on the road?
Chapeau for your courage and willingness to carry such a big ‘thing’ :-)
Yes, I used to carry a desktop with my internal hard drive array with me. Now I carry a laptop and a DS1813+, but it’s too slow. Laptops don’t yet have 10Gbps LAN, so the fastest interface is either TB3 or USB 3.1. That means I’ll carry a smaller LaCie 6Big now.
Yes, I also have a 10Gbps 2TB SanDisk Extreme 900. I haven’t found anything faster/bigger that isn’t RAID. And that technically is two striped SATA SSDs inside, but the size of a small 2.5″ drive and doesn’t require external power.
I teach photography and LightRoom too – I have no need for taking all my client work with me when I do that :-)
I have a bit less work in my LR library but it is as fast as my previous super fast DAS in Raid 0 over TB2 – 10 GbE is fast enough for images and UHD video – especially for a PRO that has maybe more people accessing the same data – in case you’re a “one ranger, one riot” guy things change.
Just read your posting a 2nd time – my LR catalog is >3x bigger – maybe you should turn on ‘smart previews’ – brut force can help – I prefer to work smart – my previews are instantaneously there.
The search for images is derived from your catalog speed and not from the image storage place.
I guess it all comes down to clever setup.
I do not recommend any kind of DAS – simply too many incompatibilities in the past and new files systems – BTRFS is now rock solid on the DSM and runs very reliable and most of all veeeeery fast.
IT mileage may vary – I am in the semiconductor and IT business for 15+ years + semi-pro photography is just for enjoyment and for financing my toys (financially amazingly successful though) – thus my view is mainly technical and workflow optimized. I do not believe in marketing – that’s my daytime job ;-)
I also have over a couple decades of IT background, 15yrs of it self-employed. I have smart previews enabled as well, but for half a million images you aren’t going to have everything cached. And my gigapans don’t fit in Lightroom, only 512MP or smaller crops, so I still need access to my large .PSB files on the road or to work on when a potential client calls asking if I have an image I can send over. Not to mention any H.265 drone footage which LR doesn’t even support. So clever setup, working smart, etc. are mostly platitudes and not tangible solutions. Lightroom is just one aspect of what I use, and although it is the center of my photography universe, it is also the SLOWEST sadly. Premiere Pro, After Effects, Agisoft PhotoScan, AutoPano Giga, PTGui, are all lightyears ahead of Lightroom’s performance sadly while editing. The other applications benefit greatly from faster hardware.
Looks like you’ve found your best perceived solution :-)
To be clear, a DS1817+ is still on the list as an upgrade to the DS1813+ at some point, but for backups and a home media server I probably won’t jump on the 10Gbps network bandwagon for a while yet. Mostly because laptops just don’t support it yet and there are four of them around here between myself, the wife, and kids. I’m the only one with a desktop in the house today, so for my needs a DAS to the workstation is just the fastest solution when you have 10+TB of photos/video to maintain, and a NAS to back everything up.
O.k. now I am lost by your logic!
Go for whatever you perceive as your individual need – your statements are not logical at all to say the least and thus not a good recommendation for others!
Fist you talk about your individual speed needs of a DAS and that only an expensive, heavy big and fast DAS fulfills your needs – fine with me.
Remember – your 6big can only accessed by yourself locally – no benefit for your family!!
Now you say that on the other hand side 10 GbE is not yet there for your family and that you individually don’t need/want a 10 GbE NAS because your kids can’t access the NAS with 10 GbE because (PC) LapTops don’t have >10 Gb interfaces as of today?
Looks like you’re searching for arguments against a much better over all solution – you could be connected very affordable with your main machine with a 10 GbE NAS and connect your kids with 1 GbE at no further cost and still fulfill your individual needs of speed.
I am old (and hopefully wise) enough to have learned that fast enough is sometimes much better than the fastest possible solution with maybe a lot of compromises.
The best solution would be IMHO following for your situation
Sub net with 10 GbE to your (gray) PC box – directly attached with no further cost except a 10 GbE Ethernet card in your PC for 150 USD
Port trunking to a managed switch (maybe a 100 USD) for your family or even like me an Asus XG-U2008 with 10 GbE and 8 Gbit ports for a bargain – then up to 8 devices can benefit from a 1 GBit full speed interface an one 10 Gbit additionally to your 10 Gbit direct connection to the DS1817+
Would safe a lot of money and be maybe fast enough.
I have ditched the idea of a HDD based DAS long time ago – in the future only SSD DAS systems for traveling are relevant for me since I hate carrying big and heavy casings and I guess I am not alone :-)
With a DS1817+ you could meet all your requirements easily at a much lower price point, make your family happy and a free choice of drives and setup.
BTW – for what would you family use 10 GbE ?
last comment – you can fit 8x 10 TB drives (70 TB user space) at a significantly lower price point than your 50 TB 6big in Raid 5
I’ve been pretty consistent and logical in what I’ve said. So I’ll start over.
I have a DS1813+. I used to have 4x1Gbps teamed to 24x1Gbps TP-Link switch, but lately I’ve been playing with SMB 3.0 multichannel instead on Samba in DFS, which is giving me about a 15% performance boost over teaming from a single workstation. The laptops are mostly wireless and my wife and kids don’t edit my photos or video. We do use the Plex media server on the Synology with iPads, Apple TV, Roku, etc. and that works great, but again, it’s all wireless anyway. I do backup the laptops to the Synology though. So, 10Gbps would be of zero benefit for any of that was my point. It won’t benefit the media server at all and backups wouldn’t be any faster since the laptops don’t support 10Gbps anyway.
As for my photo business, I’m the only one that needs to access the RAW files, .PSB files, source material, etc. No one else edits any of that for me. I need that to be as fast as possible. 10Gbps LAN would be nice, but still slow on the writes compared to 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 or a PCIe SATA/SAS RAID controller. By the time I buy a 10Gbps switch, 10Gbps card for my desktop, DS1817+, 24TB or so in drives, and a 10Gbps card for the Synology, I’m over the cost of a LaCie 6big and half the write speed. Even if I skip a switch and setup a more complicated multi-homed network (which breaks other things and I don’t feel like elaborating on that now, but network rendering with AgiSoft and After Effects hate it), it would still be slower on writes.
Also, when I want to take it with me on the road for extended trips, the LaCie 6big would be smaller than the DS1817+, require no networking setup, and run at 10Gbps over USB 3.1 Gen2 where the Synology would be a paltry 1Gbps because there is no 10Gbps for the laptop.
Do you see what I’m saying now? DAS is still very much relevant for some people and not bad advice at all.
Aaron, a DAS is still relevant for a single user setup like yours. In my case, I can’t go with a DAS, since I have two users and at least 3 desktops. I have already converted to 10 GbE and currently testing Synology DS1817+ and QNAP 10 GbE solutions. Will write reviews of both in the next 2 weeks hopefully.
It’s the laptops that are the biggest problem with 10Gbps NAS currently, if you need to work mobile on large data. It will get there eventually, but it will be slow adaptation, just like 1Gbps was for a long time for mobile users.
Close to everyone has today more than one device accessing the stored date.
I have a private LapTop, a company one, a tablet, my computer, my spouses computer, my TV, my HighEnd network player and finally my fire TV and my Apple TV
I use the same data on all of These devices in different ways.
Data on a DAS is not accessible on all devices.
Well, that’s why I have the DS1813+ NAS. I’m not saying a NAS is irrelevant at all here. But content consumption and content creation are two very different tasks, with a different type of media (finished compressed product vs. RAW data). Very few viewers (TVs, iPads, laptops, media servers, etc.) could ever handle the RAW uncompressed source material, nor would they require the speeds necessary to work on it. Two different goals here. One device rarely does both well. Now, if you are getting into a SAN with fiber and all, sure, but I’m talking within reasonable budget of say $3-5K, not enterprise.
I cant wait for your reviews!
I need some mass storage pretty quick! I just so happen to be on the fence between the Synology with 10 GbE with crossover cable for my local workstation vs the QNAP with the 10 GbE/ 1 GbE connections and the DASD.
Looks like QNAP is alot more versatile and the hardware is better, but man that cost….
How do I unsubscribe from receiving notifications about new messages in this thread?
LOL! I don’t blame you! At the bottom of your email should be a “unsubscribe from all follow-up comments”. You can also modify your subscription options on WordPress there as well.
I fully understand your sentiment – was in the same mood too – did not read the rest of the postings as well :-)
There is no unsubscribe in the emails I receive. And I have the notify check boxes unchecked. I’m ready to set up a google rule to trash these.
Maybe only shows up in HTML email then, dunno. Can you log into WordPress.com and change your subscription settings there?
I work with an iMac and have a couple of Samsung T drives attached that I manually back up to other drives so I am thinking I may be heading towards a raid system in the near future. The recent global ransom computer attacks makes me wonder if I need to remove my drives each evening and if a raid system would have to be continually unplugged in a similar fashion so as not to be struck by ransomware?
That’s a good reason for an offsite backup that you sync or swap once a week or so. Gets expensive when you start talking multiple Synology’s of course. But it’s really the only way to be certain of your data.
Backup is different to data integrity.
You have two challenges:
1.) data integrity while you’re working with your data => Raid 5 or 6 or 10 or even 50 dependent on the data volume and downtime risk – in my case I am absolutely happy with Raid 5 plus a good backup strategy and a 2-3 day for system rebuild
2.) backup strategy
you need at least two backups – one at home for regular backup and one out of house for exchange with in house backups
There is no need for a 2nd disk station – you can just buy a SATA desktop docking station and insert drives and use them for backup – make sure you encrypt them and buy also a transport casing. I use ‘OneWaySync” from the App store on my MAC to make a 1:1 mirror of my data on the DS – the initial data transfer rakes quite long but once you’ve done one you can do it in a few minutes normally. I arrange my shared folders in a way to suit the size of my external drives – eliminates the need to buy an expensive 2nd or 3rd disk station
Transporting a NAS or DAS is by the way a heavy duty and very risky – it like transporting those old grey metallic PCs – you’ll never know if everything inside is still working once you’ve arrived at your destination.
My recommendation for needed equipment:
• Software: OneWaySync in the App store: ~5 USD
• Hard drives (dependent on the needed size): e.g. WD80EFRX ~350 USD
• SATA desktop docking station: Inateck Aluminium USB 3.0 to SATA I/II/III Hard Drive Docking Station with Multifunctional 2-Port Hub and One SD Card: ~ 30 USD
• HDD transport casing: iDsonix Professional Premium Anti-Static Hard Drive Protection Box ~ 3 USD / casing
You can of course double the backup with two syncs for important data and have your individual external “raid setup”
Hope this helps for a good start – I’ve never lost a single bit over the past 25+ years – but I don’t do experiments either.
In case you’ve got a very fast WAN connection you can have of course a mirror disk station at another place or you could use amazon cloud or s similar service for data backup – they should be as good as your local HDD backup and once your data is encrypted it should be reasonable safe – dependent on your trust in the company you put your data.
I wonder how long it will take until we see viruses for NAS systems though – the more popular they get the more prone they are to potential attacks.
Make sure you have always the latest version of the firmware installed and follow the safety und security guidelines. and make sure you use only port 5001 with https when you access your DS from the outside
(just a few thoughts)
Thanks for your time and helpful information, Mike
Thanks Aaron.
My ReadyNAS Business Pro has become unreliable after 7 years service, often rebooting and/or resyncing on its own. Thus far, I am getting no support from the ReadyNAS forum, and don’t want to pay Netgear for a support call.
So, now I am ready to replace the ReadyNAS, but not with another Netgear product. The Synology software interface looks to be much better and easier to use, and performance seems superior to Netgear offerings at comparable prices. Nasim’s confidence, and that of others here in the comments, make the Synology 1517+ look to be an excellent replacement candidate at about $800 with 8gb ram (diskless).
The iosafe 1515+ version would add more security, along with an ~$1100 premium to the Synology 1517+ price, mainly for the risk of fire. I am not concerned with water damage by itself, though any such data safe must certainly withstand water if it might be hosed by the Fire Department. Any NAS unit could be stolen if my house were broken into. The iosafe does not change that reality.
My 2 Ct to your remarks:
1.) Seven years is a long time and mechanical drives can fail and hardware can get unreliable – especially in case you move such devices. These things are not built to be moved arround and switched too many times on an off. Best usage is install and let them run 24/7 – never carry them around – I’d always have a smaller 2.5″ drive or if needed a portable 3.5″ drive for the mobile data need – you can get 5 TB HDDs in 2.5″ now for portable data.
2.) Netgear is not a NAS company IMHO – the two big guys are Qnap and Synology – their core business is building NAS cases and thus they have a high interest in maintaining the software and hardware.
3.) Before you spend 1100 USD for a fire resistant casing I’d spend 1100 USD for a mirror NAS standing at a friend’s house or at a member of my family. You can let the data get synced every night. In case something happens you can just use the mirror NAS – that includes robbery, fire and physical damage – may it be age and/or vandalism.
You can encrypt your precious data and no one hosting the mirror NAS can access your data. That’s IMHO the best solution for data safety and it works as a backup and disaster recovery device – not cheap but you need a backup anyway and with such a solution you could potentially live without a further backup.
Hope this helps
Jo-1,
Thanks for your informative comments here and elsewhere in this thread.
1.) I have replaced many disks over these 7 years, both due to failure and the need to increase volume size as disk prices keep falling. I recently replaced two deteriorating disks, going from 2tb to 4tb, and prior to the recent reboot/resync problems, had been experiencing lockups and crashes anyway. So, yes, it is time to move on, likely to the Synology DS1517+.
I kept the NAS on 24/7, but had been using spindown after 30minutes to reduce wear on the drives, as well as power consumption since the NAS was only used part of the day.
In your experience, are there risks with using spindown that make it not worth doing?
2.) Early on, the one time I had serious trouble with the ReadyNAS, possibly losing the entire volume, a competent Netgear support person was able to SSH into the unit and quickly salvage the volume. So, I can’t really complain about Netgear, though the company itself may not be at the top of the game regarding NAS development. While I don’t expect them to provide free support at this point, I am disappointed that after several days no one has responded to my thread on the support forum. I’d like to keep this NAS going to use as a backup to the replacement NAS, and do away with using external USB drives.
3.) Yes! Your suggestion for an off-site backup NAS had already occurred to me. I would prefer, of course, to salvage the ReadyNAS Business Pro for such use. There is always another lens, body or travel destination to spend $1100 on instead of another piece of IT hardware!
I have been a business database applications developer for a fortune 500 company and state government (now retired). It has been frustrating trying to keep up with the constant changes in hardware and software, and dealing with various problems related to my PC, NAS, network, digital media, smartphone, etc.. Imo, these products are often not user friendly. Figuring out how to solve inevitable problems can be hit or miss using online searches.
Again, thanks to folks like you, who very generously share their knowledge, dealing with these complex contraptions is mostly a positive net benefit!
UR welcome
spinning down aka idling drives is absolutely o.k. in case this is not too often. When you look in the data sheet it is specified how many load / unload cycles are feasible – in case of the Ironwolf drives this number is 600 k – when you do that every 30 minutes and by accident your drives needs to spin up again immediately because the OS (firmware or access from the outside) need to do so you get some 17 k / year maximum => your drive should still work properly in 35 year from now :-)
In former times this number was significantly lower – I’d not care too much about that today.
Concerning another lens or other piece of equipment – I make an investment plan including data storage and importance of the individual investment – ever since I do that I am more relaxed than before – my new NAS was for a very long time on my investment plan but there was no suitable NAS available on the market with the features I wanted to have and I see today not a single use case for a big DAS with the capacity I have in my NAS. I can always carry huge files in a smaller package with me on a trip and access the files over internet in case I need something that’s not with me – acting clever is not forbidden :-)
The DS1517+ and 1817+ are on a similar performance level as very expensive DAS solutions but cheaper and more useful and they can be far away from my desk while those stupidly expensive, loud and heating DAS solutions must rest near to my performance machine.
The release of the two 10 GbE enabled NAS drives from Synology at a reasonable price point was very very welcome!!
I will not place an identical mirror drive outside of my house but use a 2 bay disc station for the really important data – for the rest I use a HDD backup with carried drives.
I’ve been working for some of the most innovative companies and I guess at least two have been in the fortune 500 as well – I tend to use MACs and my iPhone purely and skip the devices with a crappy UI. In recent years BYOD is a common behavior in many companies.
Even though Apple is not concentrated on developing a new MAC Pro or a better MBP (the current one is not what I’d be looking for) there is still a huge productivity advantage on the existing MACs for me – I am much faster on my MACs compare to the fastest possible PC – productivity is rather seldom a function of hardware. It is to my experience most of the time a question of understanding and thus a question how good you can interact with the user interface – in this respect I really like Synology’s approach with their UI – it reminds me of the MAC UI and I can easily administrate the DSM from Synology.
Keeping up with an ever changing world is easy once you start with your own devices that you’re familiar with – in my case MACs.
I touch PCs only in case someone forces me to – my company LapTop (a Lenovo Carbon X1 PC) stays in the company most of the time on my desk and I even don’t switch it on – only in case there are things I can’t do on my MAC – there are few things my MAC can’t do better – in fact there is currently only one application that’s based on the intranet in my company for generating a certain document – the guys of the IT department have been very lousy to program that and now you need a very specific combination of versions of the Internet Explorer and Excel to perform these tasks – utterly stupid and ignorant of the ever moving world outside :-)
That said – the DS 1517+ and 1817+ are luckily a proof that good devices are still built.
BTW – I transferred yesterday my iTunes folder with 2.3 TB of small files from my outdated DAS to my new NAS – in only some 2 h even though many really small files had to be copied – which should result in a rather low speed – I am very happy with the performance – CPU load on the NAS goes up to some 60-70% with full network speed.
Hope you enjoy your new NAS – what ever device you finally buy – I’d recommend either Qnap or Synology – the new casings from Synology are really nicely done IMHO.
Jo-1,
Thanks for your continued interest in my situation.
I have learned many useful tips from you on how to go forward with a good data plan.
I have finally gotten some interest on the ReadyNAS forum to solve my problem(s) with the current unit.
I have begun to play around with the Synology DSM simulator and indeed it appears well-designed and user friendly.
The DS1517+ is looking more and more likely at this point.
***********
Have a relaxing Memorial Day weekend.
Peace on Earth!
Thanks to Nasim and other’s positive experience with Synology, I purchased a DS1817+ to replace a malfunctioning Netgear ReadyNAS Pioneer Pro NAS.
I went with the 8-bay DS1817+ instead of the 5-bay DS1517+ for the following reasons:
1.) Larger power supply (250w vs. 200w)
2.) Larger cooling fans (2 x 120mm vs. 2 x 90mm)
3.) Quieter (~22dba vs. ~26dba)
4.) Besides allowing for a larger volume expansion, the extra 3 bays enable the setup of a RAID1 SSD cache for performance enhancement while keeping the single internal card slot available for a 10g network adapter. (The slot can be used either for a 10g adapter or a pair of SSD drives.)
5.) I already had two new 4tb Seagate Ironwolf drives from the recent, failed attempt to expand the ReadyNAS. I prefer to build a RAID5 array with more “smaller” drives rather than fewer “big” drives (4tb vs. 8-10tb). These extra drives will become spare drives for the DS1817+ if I am unable to resurrect the ReadyNAS for an off-site mirror backup system.
6.) Comparing the same 2gb RAM setup, it is only $150 more for these DS1817+ benefits.
If needed, I will acquire larger 3rd party RAM for about 50% less than Synology pre-installed RAM, though the 3-year warranty may be affected.
I populated the DS1817+ with 4x 4tb Seagate Ironwolf NAS drives, installed in bays 1, 3, 5 & 7 to distribute across the chassis for more even ventilation by the two fans. The empty bays between drives allow for more air circulation and should help the drives operate 5-10 degrees cooler than if they are bunched together in a single cluster. I split the drive order with two vendors to reduce the risk of getting a bad batch. I’m glad I did because the two drives I got from the DS1817+ vendor were defective.
The Synology DiskStation Manager software is generally user friendly, but in my experience was not responsive and informative that two of the drives were defective. At least I didn’t see any obvious indications, though they may have been there from the start — if only I knew where to look. I had to rely on a mix of symptoms like the inability to display the SMART info table or create single-drive test volumes from each suspect drive. As a consequence, setup was four hours of frustration until I finally determined the two drives were defective and called it a night. The next day, I got same-day shipped replacements from a different vendor. After they arrived and were quickly installed, the Raid5, Btrfs (file system) single volume build went smoothly. The defective drives are going back for a refund. Though I’ve had good results in the past, my opinion of Seagate reliability is diminished now. It is possible these drives were damaged in shipment, but they were individually bubble packed/boxed and placed inside a larger box with the NAS, and the outer box did not have any obvious damage.
I am currently restoring 8tb of backup from 3 USB drives to the DS1817+, which will take a few days. So far, the copy speed across my 1g network is about 2x faster than with the old ReadyNAS, a welcome improvement! I have been using SyncBackSE to create the original mirror backup. I explored the supplied backup/sync options from Synology, but will continue to use SyncBackSE for now.
In the near future I may get 10g network cards for the DS1817+ and my PC (about $400 total at this time). This will enable a direct 10g connection between the NAS and PC for much faster Read/Write speeds. I will also keep the 1g connections from the NAS and PC to the router for WEB and other access. This may be a challenge to setup on Windows 7 Professional, but it is doable from what I’ve read, and it avoids the need for an expensive 10g switch.
If I go the 10g route, along with the SSD cache, I will try to use the NAS as the main Lightroom drive. Is this even possible?
I plan to setup a private Cloud for my family to sync their smartphone photos and videos using the available, free Synology apps. I am also excited about being able to access my music and photos away from home, as well as do remote backups of .NEF and other files.
By the way, I have sadly concluded by way of multiple attempts that staring at a USB drive does not make it restore a backup any faster. Maybe I’m just not showing enough teeth or holding my mouth right? Any suggestions?
Cheers!