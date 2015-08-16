Super Telephoto Wildlife Photography – The Good and the Bad

If you have read any of my previous articles, then you would know I have two Nikkor super telephoto lenses and I often use them in wildlife photography. I also often mention that reach is important in wildlife photography and getting highly detailed and crisp images. Two of the super telephoto lenses I have are the 600mm f/4 prime and the 800mm f/5.6 prime and they are amazing lenses that give me amazing reach for wildlife, but this reach can also be a problem when multiple eyes are involved (ie: several animals in same frame).
Lets take a look at a nightmare photo to get with a 600mm lens at optimal distance requiring minimal cropping:
I love the photo, but having three subjects in the frame with three pairs of eyes, make this shot a difficult one to get just right. Lets just think about a few of the challenges of this composition and shooting with a prime super telephoto lens:
- Three subject bodies, they can each be facing any direction, not necessarily all three towards the lens
- Getting six eyes all looking at you and catching the highlights in all six eyes, is almost mission impossible
- 600mm reach makes depth of field an issue when three subjects are involved as it relates to all eyes being sharp. This DOF issue could be improved on by having the subjects a lot further away from the lens, but then of course you loose the detail and framing (the subjects would now be much smaller in the frame). I want this image to be framed tightly to bring out every detail, this image is not so much about the setting, rather more about the family
- Its a prime, it can’t zoom, being the right distance to the subject is a challenge in itself
- This was late last evening light, needing me to push ISO to my limit of 3200 for the D4s and hardly enough speed because of the low light making the shot even more of a challenge
- Because of the low light f/4.5 was essentially my only option and the best I could do, 320th of sec is really not fast enough, but wildlife comes when it comes and not when the light is perfect
When you get a photo like this, in my opinion, its a mixture of luck, persistence, skill, timing and many other little factors.
- Luck in the way that you have to be in the right place at the right time and the subjects all being relatively in the same plane and also all looking at you
- Skill in the way that you put yourself there in the first place, had the best camera settings, was ready when the moment happened and took advantage of that opportunity
- Persistence in the way that it might take many-many-many attempts before all of the elements come together at the same time.
The good here, is that when everything comes together, the long reach of a 600mm produces an amazing image which is highly detailed, sharp and has enough bokeh to help separate the subjects from the background. Its definitely a challenge to get this photo with a 600mm, but when you do, its highly rewarding. I have already mentioned some of the bad aspects of shooting at 600mm, but the prime challenge when there are 3 pairs of eyes are getting them all sharp. It does not take much variation in where the subjects are positioned relative to each other to have one or more sets of eyes soft because of depth of field issues. It can drive me nuts trying to get multiple eyes, all sharp and looking towards you.
So even tough I often praise such lenses as the 600mm for wildlife, there are many challenges shooting multiple subjects with a 600mm or longer.
Lets take a look at a 800mm photo of a 6 month old black bear cub:
The ‘good’ so to speak of 800mm reach is its ability to give you a fully framed subject such as this still very small six month old black bear cub without upsetting its mother. The 800mm reach also produces amazing detail and Bokeh when it all comes together just right. The day this photo was taken was super bright overcast, a wildlife photographers dream lighting condition. It was so bright I could push the f-stop to 7.1 and still have plenty of speed while keeping the ISO at a respectable 1100 ISO.
There are many challenges of shooting at 800mm (the bad). The 800mm needs more speed (light) to compensate for any movement of the lens, sometimes getting that speed can be a challenge. Many times the 800mm reach picks up environmental conditions like heat, haze and fog etc. more so than shorter focal lengths do. It can be hard to pick up (focus on) a flying or fast moving subject, because of the magnification and there is a learning curve to train your hands to align the lens exactly on a moving subject, sometimes even requiring you to remove the camera from your eye to re-pickup the subject and try to re-focus on it. This is especially true for smaller fast moving subjects at a distance. Obviously the longer the reach, the steadier the hand is required.
I think many photographers would initially think of 600mm and 800mm reach as being mostly useful for bird photography or bringing smaller subjects closer and maybe not so useful (needed) for larger wildlife subjects like moose / elk / bear / grizzly / etc. I thought this way at the beginning, then I started using longer focal lengths to bring the subjects much closer and reveal details that can only be captured by either being close to the subject or bringing it close with lens reach. I can only try to show you what I am talking about, by letting you see the above photo at 100 percent crop, look at every hair defined, look at the texture and dimples in the nose. Maybe for some this matter and for others it doesn’t, I personally love it.
See what you think, here is the 100% crop:
Lets take a look at a moose photo taken with 600mm reach:
I never really thought I would need 600mm reach to photograph a moose, normally this would have been a job for my Nikkor 200-400mm f/4G VR and that length of reach should have been enough to do the job. However sometimes wildlife does not comply and for whatever reason it doesn’t let you get close enough to use shorter focal lengths. The story of this photo is the action, the water splashing wildly as the cow moose works hard to get food from the bottom of the pond. What’s important then, is to capture the water action and making that the focus of the photo, the 600mm reach allows me to bring this subject close enough to frame the moose as tight as I needed to capture every droplet of water, and the beautiful Bokeh helps eliminate the background by totally blurring it.
So when we are talking the good and bad of super telephoto photography and wildlife as it relates to this photo, it would be:
- Good – The 600mm reach allowed me to bring the subject close enough to frame it the way I wanted without spooking (scare) it, so its runs or leaves or stops feeding
- Good – By bringing it close with lens reach, I am able to capture amazing detail and clarity
- Bad – shooting at 600mm requires a steady hand and preferably fast enough shutter speed to get a sharp photo and can be difficult from a kayak (how this photo was taken)
- Bad – If the 600mm reach is achieved by using an expensive prime lens, then its probably heavy and makes handholding a challenge from a kayak
- Bad – If 600mm is reached using a prime lens then its probably a very expensive piece of equipment to be taking out in a kayak :) ooops = bottom of the lake moment :(
- Bad – If the 600mm reach is obtained by a shorter lens with a TC attached, then sharpness and clarity might suffer or lens speed could be a problem or the speed at which focus is achieved could play a part in success or failure
I mean this is NOT an all inclusive list of good or bad, but merely an attempt to highlight that getting that long reach comes with additional challenges not necessarily faced at shorter focal lengths.
Lets look at another 600mm photo and the beauty (to me) of being able to shoot at that focal length:
So this is a tiny bear cub, only a couple months old and oh so cute. The challenge a wildlife photographer faces with a photo such as this, is getting close enough to take the photo without disturbing the subject, upsetting its mother, getting attacked or many other possible negative results that could occur. So why do I want to be close? Detail, detail, detail is the answer.
I can get close two possible ways: Be physically close and use a shorter lens or zoom lens, be physically further away and use a long focal length like 600mm or higher to bring the subject close. Some might consider there being a third option to get closer and that would be using high mega pixel sensor and cropping their way in. I don’t consider cropping to be a substitute for optical magnification in that the detail and Bokeh are significantly different between the two methods.
I personally think being further away is better for both the animal in question and you the photographer. I think being further away physically means the animal sees you as less of a threat, is more likely to behave in a more natural manner and produce photos that don’t look like the animal is freaking out at your presence or proximity.
The good of using super telephoto reach like 600mm and above for this type of photo and subject are fairly obvious. Small subjects generally need long lens reach unless they are tame or used to humans being present. By bringing the subject closer you get lots of detail, like water droplets on the bear, the wetness of the fur, the little cracks in the burnt tree and so many more tiny details that would not be so prominent if the subject was, say, twice the distance away. Again the Bokek of this photo helps immensely by eliminating any distracting background features that might be a distraction and take away from the subject. The challenges (bad) of shooting at 600mm or above for a photo like this might be the need for a tripod to keep things steady, the cost of an expensive lens if using primes, the bulk or weight of a lens capable of getting 600mm reach, the speed of the lens and focus speed if using teleconverters to get to 600mm and the cost of equipment in general when trying to get to that focal length while keeping image quality at a high level.
If you have been doing wildlife photography for long enough I am sure at some point in your journey, lens reach was not long enough and you wished you had more. It really is unbelievable how close you have to get to your subjects at times to get quality images, I promise you its closer than you think. Lots of people comment when I am out with one of my big lenses and think I can take a photo of a mouse on the moon with one of those long lenses. But its surprising, even at 600mm or above, it can still be a challenge to get physically close enough to frame a subject the way you want it framed.
The photo below is of an immature bald eagle in flight and it was eagle photography that originally got us wanting quality 600mm reach:
Honestly, to get a photo like this (framed this close) of a bald eagle sized bird you need to be pretty close, even with 600mm reach. That’s why at some point in your wildlife photographic journey you probably will be trying to reach longer focal lengths, whether it be through prime super telephoto lenses or shorter lenses (prime or not) and attaching a teleconverter to get the reach.
For the eagle photo above (taken from a 16ft fishing boat), the good and bad of super telephoto can be simplified to the following:
- Good – 600mm reach got me closeness, detail and framing of subject I wanted without the need to excessively crop the original image
- Good – 600mm reach kept me far enough away physically that the bird didn’t care about my presence and behaved naturally
- Bad – Bird in flight moving fast – it can be hard to pickup the moving subject while looking through a lens at 600mm, it takes time to learn and become natural
- Bad – A lot of photographers at 600mm and above want to use a gimbal and tripod, in can be a real challenge to use a tripod on the water as the movement of the boat directly transfers to the tripod and because of the focal length any small movement of the boat translates into a big move through the lens. It also makes it hard to stay on the bird and pan with it.
- Bad – If buying or using a prime super telephoto then it is an extremely expensive piece of equipment and this cost may be impossible to justify
- Bad – Handholding might make it easier to pan and follow this eagle from a boat, but might be difficult for some photographers at 600mm and above (physical abilities, weight of equipment, steadiness of hand and technique etc.)
- Bad – I have already mentioned some possible drawbacks of getting to 600mm reach using TC’s (speed of lens, speed of focus, quality of image etc)
Its like anything in life, there are good and bad sides to everything we do. Getting to Super telephoto focal lengths and shooting at those lengths has both a good and bad side, just because you all of a sudden got to your desired lens reach does not mean all of your problems are solved and now every photo you take is magical. Travel can be a nightmare with big and heavy lenses, cost of equipment to reach long focal lengths can be a real burden, even carrying big equipment on wildlife excursions can be a problem, heavy and cumbersome.
The above photo is of two immature bald eagles, squabbling with each other over food scraps on the rocks. I want to illustrate how important physical distance from the subjects is.
- If you are too close (physically) then the animals tend to be distracted by your presence and focus on you, rather than behave naturally
- The Bokeh that longer focal lengths affords, allows you to separate the subjects and the action from the background
- By being further away, the animals generally accept you presence for a longer time period which then gives you more photographic opportunities
- You also tend to have more room to move when you are further away, should you need to change the angle to your subject
- In the spirit of the article, one of the drawbacks to being further away is the possibility or more obstacles or objects between you and the subject or action
- Again, multiple subjects present possible depth of field issues
I’ll close this article with the following image of two four month old grizzly cubs play fighting from Katmai Alaska.
These two cubs were not particularly worried about humans being fairly close by and a shorter focal length lens might have gotten the job done. However, unless the cubs are practically playing at your feet, a long focal length like that of a super telephoto lens is generally a plus. You might be lucky enough that they play near you feet, but its more likely they will be further away or covering a large amount of ground while chasing each other. The oxy moron here is that a longer focal length could both be a plus or minus in this situation, on one hand you could be too close and not get the shot or on the other, you could get the shot only because you had the reach. The longer focal length is definitely a drawback when it comes to depth of field issues with multiple subjects, however if everything comes together, then a super telephoto shot could look magical. The ironies and complexities of photography, isn’t it wonderful.
The idea of this article was to highlight the reasons why I consider using super telephoto lenses advantageous in wildlife photography, while at the same time accepting the negatives that come at this long focal length. There are many times that the 600mm has cost me missed opportunities, mainly when multiple subjects were involved. I would really like to think of using a super telephoto lens in wildlife as a high risk, high reward proposition, its my preferred method of doing my photography.
Here in an 800mm reach photo containing three subjects, a loon with two 1 day old chicks on her back:
At 800mm focal length, getting three sets of eyes in focus, without depth of field issues, is even more of a challenge. This helps illustrate my “high risk, hi reward” strategy because the bird had to be just at the right distance and perfect angle for this image to work. I am in a fishing boat for this photo and not as instantly maneuverable as I would be on the ground. Also keep in mind, at one day old, the chicks are very apprehensive and they need space from you the photographer to “show up” from underneath mum’s wings. Don’t under estimate the problem of getting multiple subjects sharp with super telephoto lenses, some may call it the bad side of long lenses, I call it the challenge I strive to achieve.
Last, but not least: Wildlife should be respected and their space should not be invaded by over zealous photographers trying to get their shot. It can be quite traumatic and disturbing for wildlife to have a human with a camera too close, some wildlife (black bear or raptors as an example) might choose to abandon their young if overly disturbed, this is a prime reason why distance from subjects and long lens reach is so important to me.
As always, photography requires participation, so get out there and get some awesome wildlife photos to share with the world.
Regards
Robert Andersen
1st World Problems. ;)
Andrew, why would you say that? Working pros doing wildlife have the same concerns and Robert is simply trying to provide guidance.
It’s a joke.
When you think about $10k+ lenses and considering its a problem because your DOF can be too shallow or cropping issues can arise, it is a little 1st world IMO.
I work as a pro sports photojournalist and can make fun of my own obsessiveness when it comes to these types of things too. Again, it was a joke.
Andrew
I’ll bite on this one, mainly for the follow up readers who read the comments section – DOF can be a real challenge with multiple subjects and long focal length, to the point where a 6 inch or more difference in head position relative to each other can cost you a shot, especially if you were hoping to get all eyes sharp. I thought this might be useful information for readers wanting longer reach lenses.
It is valuable and helpful. It’s a case of be careful of what you wish for.
Again, I was just joking. Most people can only wish to have the equipment to ponder such issues.
Your article is definitely informative I didn’t mean to diminish that fact.
Take care,
Andrew
AndrewCCM, i’ m do with you on that one im usually shy and dont use my freedom of speech that much. But that article was sooo … 1st world problem and yes dont apologize for that one. This article was just stating the obvious about the good and the bads of having long focal/ expensive prime lens . Im sorry Nasim you have the best photo website in the world but all the pro’ s having those concerns already knows all that and I wouldnt call it guidance. That article is stating the obvious with some kind of weird bragging. I couldnt stay quiet about that one and I dont know how to say it any other (delicate) way since english is not my first language ….. sorry. Xxx
Hello Julio
Without getting into it, cause its not worth it, this has nothing to do with pros or bragging – it might not have educational value for you and that’s cool – I meet many people who want longer lens reach or think my big lenses are magical cures and if they had one of those lenses all their problems would be solved.
I decided to edit this reply, here is the addition:
This article points out more than the obvious, and what is obvious to you is not necessarily obvious for everybody. There are lots of things to consider that you may not initially think about before making that purchase or extending your lens reach. EG: I didn’t realize how much the cost of the 800mm would affect my decision to take it out in the field, because of its cost I am more protective of it and also for example wouldn’t take it into a kayak. I would take a 400 + TC into a kayak no problem. Not everybody knows everything and is a pro who knows it all and never makes equipment mistakes when purchasing or selecting their stuff.
Rob
I am not a pro – I am a keen amateur and I have learned a lot by reading articles like this from this site. If that is obvious to the pro it is not obvious to me. I cannot afford a 800mm lens nor can I see myself in a kayak BUT reading about it is so informative as the same issues may apply to my humble 70-300 if I take it on a cycling trip. And its good to know the issues that affect the 800mm in case I want to get a second hand 300mm with a tc. Anyway its good to exchange opinions so many thanks to Robert for sharing his thoughts
Andrew, sorry, it was hard to see if you were joking or making fun of the author’s article :) I agree, sometimes we can be a bit too picky about some things, but then for those who actively use such gear, such discussions can be very important. Also, it is important for those who consider buying super telephoto lenses, so that they can think about implications to DoF, atmospheric haze, etc.
Hey Andrew
I appreciate all feedback, good or bad -> that’s how I learn, the article was not pointing out that 600mm and 800mm prime lenses are problematic. I was trying to convey to PL readers whom might want to get to that focal length, that there are potential issues they will have to deal with at that reach. In other words, longer focal lengths in wildlife photography (whichever way you get there) are not the answer to everything. BTW: The article is all about focal length and not the price of the lenses I am using.
Regards
Rob
Btw: the fact that I live in the Dallas/Fort Worth area causes me to live vicariously through wildlife and nature shooters mostly. :(
I am trying to make a nature photo trip at least once a year these days. Tomorrow I leave (13hr drive) for Colorado. Sure hoping for some good opportunities to expand my portfolio.
Thanks again,
Andrew
I just wanted to say I know I am one of the incredibly fortunate people in the world to be able to use the 200-400 f4, and yes it’s a 1st world state of being – if the world is divided on finance alone … It does not necessarily follow that I am a Pro! Maybe that makes me a super 1st world person? What I would like to say is people like me really appreciate learning about pros and cons of gear available – whether we buy, rent or drool over it … It’s just – knowledge. And that is invaluable.
Andrew, I saw that joke at once. So, no, this is just a thought. Not a response, precisely! ?
Those are great photos, they make me want to go out and shoot today.
thanks mate !!!!!
I hope you do go out and get some shots :)
Rob
HI Robert,
Enjoyed your post. Very well written. Even with telephotos you need to get close to get good shots. I totally agree with you.
Could you please share more experience of you with 800mm nikkor lens. Is it a great lens to own ignoring its price of ofcourse?
with regards
ram
Thanks Mate
If I get a chance sometime, I will try and write something more on the 800mm – its a sweet lens, but it needs a lot of light !!!!
Rob
thanks. looking forward for it:)
I don’t know if you are bragging or complaining… I would love to have your problems.
Hello Monte
I never brag mate, its not Australian like :(
I am not actually having problems with my photography, but I definitely find it a challenge to get multiple subjects in focus and sharp with long lens reach. Wildlife photography consists of very short moments of precious time with the animal and you may not always have repeat opportunities to learn in the field. In other words you may not get three chances with a Black bear and her two cubs and all facing you at the same time, might be useful for readers who don’t already know of these DOF issues to learn from what I have to share. In the end all I am doing is trying to share what I have learned the hard way.
Rob
Well then you do not know My Aussie friends :)
I hope you take my comment in context, all I see is the 80k in gear you used to get the images…hard to even comprehend for enthusiasts.
Outstanding photos of course as this gear allows you to get and informative article as well and I am not knocking you, more envious than anything. You are able to own the dream setup for wild life photography, like I said, I would love to have the DOF problems the 600 and 800 lenses give you because it would mean I had them to use, nothing more than that. You must admit there are very few people on this planet that could own such a line up as your website shows.
As an enthusiast wildlife photographer myself I understand these issues only too well, I shoot with the Nikon 500mm F4.
Cheers,
Monte
Thanks Monte
I appreciate your reply, well come to think of it, I might know a few Aussies who would brag. As far as the equipment, it is a dream setup (I know), but we didn’t start with that setup, it took fifteen years to acquire that gear. The 800mm is very much a luxury item for us – we have the benefit of being DINKS (dual income no kids), but there are other ways of reaching that focal length. Granted a 2.oTC is not going to produce images in the quality of the 800mm, but everyone starts somewhere. I started with a 2.0TC and 1.7TC and 1.4TC -> lol – somewhere along the line I just made the commitment to buy my first prime lens and it hurt, but to be truthful I haven’t looked back with regret. See its all a matter of perspective, had you talked to me in 2008, I would be envious of anybody with a 500mm.
Anyways its all cool – if you know Aussies, you would know I mean that :)
Rob
Hi, again, Robert,
I guess for enthusiasts on budget a Nikon 1 system could be a possible solution in adequate light conditions. Of course it would not have all the benefits of the full frame but it would provide a comparable or even better reach. Thomas Stir uses it frequently and effectively, and your article would be very applicable to the Nikon 1 system as well.
I have neither Nikon FF nor Nikon 1 and take pictures with Oly OMD EM1. The way I see your article, it is pretty brand and system agnostic and all your advices are still true with many other possible setups.
Thank you,
Val
Any rational person without an axe to grind can clearly see that he is doing neither. This is a wildlife photographer sharing his images and insights. Problems can arise in any situation with any equipment. To point these out is not to complain – it is to inform.
Hello Christobella
Thank you very much for the positive comment, I am glad we have a common understanding :)
Rob
Monte, you should see some of the other posts by Robert – he is one of the best educators when it comes to wildlife photography. He never brags about his equipment, his images or his technique…
I have read through most of them and I totally agree.
I guess my remark came off as flippant when I was trying to put the article in perspective, I certainly was not trying to diminish the value of it.
Hi, Robert.
Thank you for the great pictures! I wouldn’t be able to take those type of pictures whatever camera and lens you gave me. If I saw a 6 months old cub via a viewfinder like you did, my only personal concern would be “Where is his Mama?!” When I see pictures like yours, I am thankful to brave professionals who have high technical skills and personal courage to bring us the beauty of the nature.
Thank you, again.
Val
Hello Val
You are most welcome :)
Rob
Val, LOL, that’s what goes through my mind as well. Would be sad to discover the mama behind you :)
:) -> I am invisible in the field you know – that’s my secret talent – lol
Rob
Yikes! [Not a word I need to use very often, thankfully, because I limit my wildlife photography to creatures that are smaller than me.]
The phrases “bare necessities” and “bear necessities” sound the same when voiced, but Robert Andersen has very kindly illustrated the totally different meanings :-)
Robert:
Gorgeous work here. Focus + right lens + subject + luck + multitude of tech details = the fun of shooting wildlife.
All I need is a 3x converter on my little 180mm lens to be shooting with the grown-ups. { :- ). Thanks for the inspiration and pointers.
Hello Art
Thanks Mate
I don’t care what lens you have, use it well – the right lens is the one you have on your camera when you have that wildlife moment. Take the best shot you can with that lens. I started with a 70-200mm lens 15 years ago and slowly graduated, I have owned Tamron and Sigma lenses, I have owned all three of Nikons teleconverters over the years. One thing I have found that matters is my determination to get closer to the wildlife action, stealth is key sometimes :)
Rob
This article was beautifully well written by a person passionate about photography and the subject.
Thanks
Tim
Thanks Tim – I appreciate the acknowledgement
Rob
A great article and wonderful images.
I totally agree with you about not upsetting or disturbing animals or birds.
I have no time for those photographers who use baits/lures to get animals/birds to come closer.
Hello Tom,
Its difficult, we always think like we are the only photographer and one disturbance won’t matter, but how about if 50 photographers follow, it becomes a full time disturbance for the subject. It really is a difficult situation to balance the quest for a photo while respecting the wildlife.
Rob
I believe that the welfare of all wildlife comes first and there should be no “balance” to consider. The wildlife has got no say in the matter only the photographer.
Yes Robert. Sadly we see this again and again in Kenya. Tourists and professional photographers seem to think the animals are around solely to provide entertainment. We have repeatedly watched how the wildebeest migration keeps getting disrupted at the Mara river because of lines of vehicles with noisy humans. Nag geo and Discovery show you the beautiful side of nature but they have helped generate the ugly side too – of human nature that is.
Very interesting article…seldom Wildlife Photographers share their stuff.
Reading this article opens a new world regarding Telephoto lens and their versatility, thank you for sharing.
Would this pain point hold good even the zoom Telephoto lenses (e.g Sigma 150-600 or Tamron) ?
Hello Deepak,
600mm is 600mm no matter how you get there – the beauty of the zoom telephoto lens like the 150-600 or my own 200-400mm is the flexibility in framing, I don’t have any issue with either the Tamron or Sigma lenses. I think there are times when 600mm reach is needed in wildlife, greater than 600mm is really useful for birds. Being aware of both the good and bad sides of reaching that focal length (TC’s, Primes, Zoom) will help you make better decisions regarding equipment purchases.
Rob
Been using the Tamron 150-600 on both full frame and crop body since it was first released. It does a good job (although, I need a firmware update to get the AF to work correctly with my 5D3). That lens on a 7D2 is a great birding combo.
Andrew,
I fully agree with you on the combo EOS 7DII and Tamron 150-600 mm. Not only for birds but also for other wildlife. It’s a really good lens for that money but it can’t compete with the EF 200-400 mm.
Yep. If you have 10x the money to afford one, you are correct. I use the 200-400 often including to cover the CFP national championship game. Word of advice to anyone that is a JPG shooter. Load those lens profiles onto your camera, it vignettes substantially.
A very useful article Robert!
I cannot avoid to think on the alternative of a DX format camera with high pixel resolution as the NIKON D7200 + the prime NIKON 300mm f/4 E PF VR (fl equivalent 450/600mm). I understand that if we compare the photographer with the NIKON D4S/D3X + NIKON lens 600mm at the same right place and moment as the same photographer with the D7200 + 300mm lens , so the firsr option would reachs the best quality result. But I think that the lighter and cheaper alternative system gives more chances of to be on the right place (or more phisically closer, yet) and for more time, in order to counteract some of the “bad” points on your evaluation.
I do appreciate so much your comments.
Regards,
Walter
Hello Walter
I have used a DX camera to give me more reach and had a hard time giving it up when we bought the full frame sensor camera. I totally understand where you are coming from and this is definitely an option I didn’t really think about as far as when I wrote the article. Its a balance of cost versus quality versus personal preferences and as each of us grow as a photographer, our equipment changes with that growth. I think what is most important is challenging yourself to get the best photo you are most happy with (regardless of equipment) and making that a regular event, that is when you will get the most satisfaction from your photography.
Rob
Hi Robert, Walter,
I am a DX user myself – D7000 + 300 2.8 VR.Had a 500 f4 P manual focus before that, but actually I dont miss the reach that much, since the 300 2.8 is way better optical.The thing is that DOF is even thinner when using a DX body, so I know that you guys are talking about.Personally I would love the new 500 f4, but I cant afford it.I guess my dream setup will be with my current lens and a d400, IF it ever come out.
Great article. I enjoyed it a lot. And it’s a great reminder of the work involved in trying to get the best images. When I first started using longer lenses I had a lot of trouble and had to learn some of the lessons you wrote about the hard way.
I don’t have the same equipment but even with my 150-600 I still have to follow similar techniques. The biggest thing is getting yourself into the right situations to use the equipment. I envy the time and dedication more than the equipment.
Good luck to you and look forward to seeing more from you.
Hey Neil
Thank You – You are so right, it does require time / dedication / patience and lots of persistence. Equipment is not everything, it can help, getting photos you love and feel awesome about is all that matters. Its a journey and who knows where any of our journeys will finally lead to. Have fun and keep on shooting :)
Rob
While I am certainly not a professional photographer, I do enjoy my hobby very, very much. Although I will probably never own a 6 or 800mm prime such as the ones Robert used in this article, but I do appreciate Robert sharing his work, his knowledge and those great photos.
Thank you very much Robert.
Hello Frank,
That’s what I said when I started with my F5 film camera and very short lenses – all under 200mm. Thanks for the positive feedback :)
Rob
ISO 3200 is your limit on the D4s?! My goodness … how large do you print, and how closely are you looking at that print? You have some terribly high standards! ?
LoL – Largest print would be 18×24″ – but you are probably right on the 2nd point, we have high standards, its just how we have been :)
Thanks
Rob
Robert, thanks for the great article and photos. One thing I question, though: You might consider whether getting three animals to look at you is really desirable.
I don’t do much wildlife photography, but I do use long lenses to photograph people, often in groups. Mostly I want them looking at each other, not at me! It’s their interaction that’s most interesting. If one does look at me, that can be striking. But if more than one did it, it would just be redundant, and it would make the picture about me, not them. I would probably toss it.
By the way, with these kinds of photos, I deal a lot with the DOF problem you mention, but in a different way. I just decide to make that a priority, so I use Aperture mode and set it higher as my lens lengthens. My longest lens now is the Nikon 80-400, and when I use it, I nearly always keep the camera at f/11 on DX, f/16 on FX. Of course, in low light, something’s gotta give, but I mostly go out during the day. Even so, it means I often shoot at high ISOs, so I’m always eager to upgrade to newer, less noisy sensors.
Hello Aaron
Ideally I would like (love) the cubs hanging off mums face or looking up adorably at her or some amazing interaction shot, but I will take what I can get and three looking at the camera is not a bad start. But yes, interacting between each other is my ultimate goal and to me the most powerful photo. I have some photos where DOF has blurred a background animal, and while I don’t find it distracting, some of my customers do. I understand where you are coming from, thanks for the feedback :)
Rob
I read this with great interest as I am also a wildlife photographer, and this poses one of the challenges that I face all the time. I have become so use to using my 300 f2.8 with the 1.4 TC (420mm) and sometimes the TC 2.0 that I struggle to use the 600f4 that I ren from time to time. I prefer context images and not Close framed as “most” wildlife images are close framed with a lot of emphasis on detail. I do most photography from a Safari Vehicle so zoom with the feet is not an option. This is my ongoing dilemma. A Long zoom like the 200-400 or the Sigma 150-600 might serve my purpose better? But the 300 f2.8 is such a great lens that I have learned to work around the good and the bad of a short lens and fixed focus length. The lesson I learned is that not 1 lens can be a perfect solution. So what is the best compromise. It is great to have an objective view from someone with real experience. For me, flexibility and mobility are major concerns, on a D810 that allow for a fair amount for sensor zoom “cropping” the length of the lens allow some latitude.
Hello Jakes
We don’t always frame tight, in that instance I wanted to focus on the family, flexibility is a valuable characteristic in camera gear, just as lightweight and transportability are concerns for many. Its a pain to travel with the 600mm, I almost thought of switching to the 400mm F2.8 prime and the new TC1.4II, the reason I didn’t is I just cant let go of the quality I have seen from my 600mm prime. The TC 2.0 for me never produced acceptable result.
When traveling and do photo vacation my main lens of choice is the 200-400mm, we have a bag the 600mm fits in, we do bring it, but a lot of times if we are hiking back country of Yellowstone or Grand Tetons its the 200-400mm we bring.
Rob
Hi Robert
About your statement: “…needing me to push ISO to my limit of 3200 for the D4s…”
Why is ISO 3200 allready your limit on a D4s?
I shoot a D4 and I find it incredible that a 105x70cm print from a even slightly cropped image taken at ISO 10000 looks PERFECT to me.
I processed it with DXO Optics Pro’s Prime noise reduction.
Can you tell me which of your expectations it doesn’t match above ISO 3200?
Thanks for the very informative article.
Best regards
Andrew
Hello Andrew
I think this might be a tough one to answer, because the D4s is capable of quality images above 3200 ISO. I think the most brutally honest answer is that we are just control freaks and decided that 3200 ISO was as high as we wanted to go. I think 6400 would be OK, we have shot at that before. It comes down to what we see on the 24 inch computer screen we process images on, we also don’t over process our images (we try not to), I do use noise ninja and I have not tried DXO optics. I also shoot animals that often are out at dusk or low light or look best in overcast shooting and I think at higher ISO we loose some detail in the dark spaces. It will print fine, I know. It really is a personal limit and not a limitation of the camera :)
Rob
Beautiful photos, thanks for sharing.
Other than the moose which was handheld from a kayak (why not utilize a tripod?) which shots were handheld and which were on a tripod?
Thanks again, very informative and helpful.
jeff
Hello Jeff
When possible I will use a tripod and gimbal, but not for all animals. I mainly shoot hand held in the field and bird photography, my problem with gimbals is panning and tracking, its not a smooth and natural as when I hand hold. I have been hand holding for so long I can look at a bald eagle in glight or launching and home straight in on it hand held. Also a lot of times that kind of photography is done from a boat or kayak and I don’t like how the movement of the water makes it impossible to stay on the subject when on a tripod on water.
The loon – moose – bald eagles – cub on burnt tree were hand held
The bear family and single cub were on gimbal covered by a camo cloth, I use the tripod and gimbal as part of my support system when covering up under camo cloths
Rob
Amazing photos Robert. We are currently based out of Kenya and have had great opportunity for wildlife sightings and photography. The tripod on a safari is almost no use, at least for me. Would a bean bag suffice? I use this a lot with my 200-400 and animals.for birds I hand hold – and pray! :-)
Hello Swati
I use bean bags a lot – on a sturdy surface they produce tripod like support for me and great results – I am mostly a handhold shooter, its just my preference, I find when the camera is in my hand an locked in position it becomes an extension of my body and for me it results in more keeper photos :)
Rob
Robert a very interesting point of view for the vast majority of us who think a longer reach lens is the answer to our dreams this also provided some other thoughts to think about. However given the $18,000 cost of an 800mm lens this is moot point for about 99.5% of all photographers and we only wish we had the opportunity to deal with the challenges that shooting with an 800mm lens brings . It is bit of the equivalent of having a Ferrari but discussing on a car blog that it is great car but there is not much room for groceries or taking your two kids to soccer practice in it. One is not going to get a lot of sympathy from those driving Toyota Camries or in our case 70-300 mm zooms, or Tamron or Sigma options which are all fine but no 600mm, or 800mm lens Ferraris.
Were very glad to hear what it is like to shoot with them but not much sympathy on the problems. For those who have $18k but then complain about the weight I say spend another $100 on gym memberships and do some bicep curls. :-]
Lancej
Hello Lancej
Actually the focus of this article is not so much about those lenses – its about shooting at that length. With a 150-600mm attacking say a 1.4 TC produces 840mm equivalent Lens reach. So I don’t think 800mm reach is something readers should dismiss, it would come down to quality and usability for me.
I have never complained about the 800mm, it has Fluorite elements and was actually lighter and more hand-holdable than my previous 600mm was. it is bulky to carry though, especially if you are wanting to fly – it just fits in carry on bags at their utmost limit specified by the carriers.
Even with a Tamron / Sigma or whatever lens there are weight issues / cost / usability / limitations to consider, I wouldn’t focus so much on the cost of the equipment (its not for everybody) and that was not the intent of the article. I used to shoot shorter lenses 200-400mm for 3/4 of my photography experience with TCs, photography is my passion and buying the 600mm was an extremely hard choice for us.
We gave up lots of things to make that purchase, we worked overtime and we went to fairs and sold our photos, we gave up 3 years of birthday and Christmas presents to each other and for two years we did local vacations only. Don’t assume it came easy for us and I am not and never have recommended people buy any of the equipment I have. Its horses for courses and each must make our choices.
Rob
Lancej, please allow me to kindly disagree with the sympathy part of your post.
I’ve never been to outer space but I find it educational to learn about space traveling experiences and I am sympathetic, or better say, empathetic, about how they deal with zero gravity, bone density loss, possible kidney stones and closed space emotional problems.
Still interesting and educational.
Val
Wow, what a great article, and what great photos! I actually squealed a bit when I saw the two baby bears play fighting. Fantastic!
I don’t think I’ll ever be able to justify the expense of a 600mm or 800mm prime, BUT I appreciate the lessons I can translate the current and future lenses I own. Thanks for the well thought-out article.
I wanted to follow up I my comment by saying it was very clear to me that this article was not so much About the lenses but rather about the focal distances… I don’t know why so much was lost in translation for some other persons, but it was clear to me and I learned quite a lot.
Super telephoto lenses can be rented, too. Perhaps I will bookmark this article for that future day. I relatively very close to Yellowstone, Jackson, and Utah’s national parks, and rental fees are hopefully within everyone’s price limits for such potentially gorgeous results.
Thanks again
Hello Jenny
Thanks for both comments and shooting at that length doesn’t necessarily just have to be with primes, it can be done with shorter lenses and TC’s, the main question would be what combination of that would give best quality versus bucks ($). We shot a lot with TC’s years ago before we graduated to the 600mm Prime and for me the main difference was quality and how a TC affected the lens it was attached to (ie: speed of focus / min f-stop / usable f-stop etc.)
We were very happy with our earlier photos, but now looking back our newer stuff is better overall, much better. But that is not just from equipment, it would be more about our growth as a photographer, better technique and better understanding of how to achieve certain shots.
Rob
Dear Robert,
thanks for your beautiful and detailed post. All pictures published are very very nice, the most impressive (for me) is the first about bald eagle. Anyway, high quality, sharpness and details richness for every shot.
Congratulations again and for you gear setup as well, you are very lucky to operate such wonderful lenses.
Bye.
R.R.
Thanks Mate
I must admit to being a little cranky here. I don’t think you need 600mm / 800mm prime lenses to get similar results (I would expect to get better results in most conditions frequently, with a shorter zoom lens which I will clarify below) These lenses are too heavy and require too much support for most shooters, including ones that know exactly what they are doing. I want to get further away form civilization and I especially want to get closer to the wildlife. These are two separate issues. First, if you get really far out (meaning away from pollution) in the right climate (cool or cold) I like these lenses alot better because I don’t have to deal with as much atmospheric “interference” Getting to these places frequently requires long hikes in frequently tough conditions – making carrying this gear a bear (no pun intended). So, it works great but its hard work to get there and once you do, it’s not very flexible because you can’t zoom. Lack of zoom costs opportunity, lack of hand holdability costs opportunity. I have the patience for it, just not the back anymore. Second, if I am going to someplace easy to reach with this gear I am frequently going to encounter bad atmosphere and bad conditions (for example, too many people, sometimes a help, mostly a hindrance). So, assuming I would be willing to absorb the cost (the economics of lenses this expensive in current market conditions are difficult to justify) I would probably not use this gear. For those that want to pursue wildlife photography professionally I have an entirely different (and not really mainstream) set of advice.
1. Use a shorter professional zoom on a DX camera. It’s hard to beat a Canon 7d mk2 with their new professionally built 100-400 lens. You would be very happy with this for a ton of reasons like hand holding, and build (both lens and camera) Note that I am a Nikon user and use D7100’s with mostly an 80-400G. This setup gets great results, but if you dropped this lens it would shatter. With the Canon, you would pick it up and keep shooting. The Canon 7d mk2 is also a bit sturdier than the D7100/D7200 etc.
2. Get closer. Atmospheric distortion is a very real issue. The closer you are, the less this matters. There are numerous other advantages, including more joy. That said, some subjects are too dangerous to get real close to, so you have to weigh that out. Note that getting closer takes patience and skill (and sometimes luck, of course) so you will need to learn how.
3. Learn your favorite subjects really well. That way you can anticipate what they might do.
4. Stop down more frequently than most recommend. I don’t know why, but everyone with long teles want them to shoot wide open. I get it to some level but if you want the eyes of your subject in focus, stepping down a little bit will help a lot. Don’t worry that it affects bokeh (much) as focal distance is more important than aperture.
In essence, what I am suggesting will yield excellent results at a more sustainable cost (unless it’s a hobby and you can afford it, then it doesn’t matter) in a more flexible way.
Just my cranky 2 cents.
G’Day Sceptica1
You have a detailed reply, some of the stuff here was answered or mentioned in previous replies. While all the things you mention have merit and are valid points, they are not really applicable to the context of the article. Some of the points could be argued from a different perspective, but that would branch us off into another direction, maybe better suited for a different article. I appreciate and have read your full reply.
Just branching off on one topic you mention (DX versus FX) – Nasim has a wonderful article explaining why DX crop does not equal the equivalent of an optical lens reach >> https://photographylife.com/dx-or-fx-for-sports-and-wildlife-photography.
Regards
Rob
do you recommend tamron 150-600 mm for wildlife photography, or it’s rival sigma? with full frame camera like d750 or with cropped frame like d7200
^^
without forgetting the advantage of the high iso of the 2 camera without affecting image quility
thank you
Hello Ashraf
Equipment choices are really personal choices, having said that I think lens quality has improved immensely over the years and low cost lenses are getting a lot better. I think 150-600mm offers a lot of versatility or zoom lenses in general do., there is a place for them and there is a benefit to having long lens reach.
Now I will say what I say to most people who ask me about equipment, set your budget (how much you want to spend), research options and find the best piece of equipment that fits your budget. I personally put more value on lens quality over camera choice.
Rob
tnanks robert, actually this is what i have been following, but since i take photography as a hoppy, not as a proffession then i have to compensate between the quality and the budget for every lens i want to buy, so i can’t buy a nikkor 600 mm because it’s really expensive
so i was thinking about tamron 150-600 for wildlife because i read a lot of reviews about it and it doen’t break my bank
thank you for the article
and thank you also for the comment
Hi Rob,
I did not suggest that or mention anything about DX crop. You are right, it doesn’t equal optical length and it’s irrelevant. The point of all of my little rant was that you can eliminate many of the issues with long primes by not using them, and you will not suffer from a quality perspective if you can manage to get closer. This isn’t always possible and sometimes it’s too dangerous, but IMO, the disadvantages of the long teles outweigh the advantages by quite a bit. It’s why I discarded full frame (not because of quality, because full frame provides higher potential quality / better low light performance) but size. I also discarded my 500 F4 for all the issues you mentioned and size/weight. I think most of the readers would be better off learning to do this type of photography differently than what you are doing suggests. Nearly all the pros I know want the longest possible lenses regardless of weight and inflexibility and I tend to go against the stream and try to get much closer without ruffling any feathers. I certainly don’t lack for results. Of course, all this is just my opinion.
BTW – I visited your website and really like the images and the passion you display.
Hello Sceptical1
Well I assumed point 1 in your reply, which is a focus on DX camera was a focus on DX and DX crop. Honestly you can’t eliminate long lenses or lens reach from wildlife photography. 400mm is not enough and getting too close is not always possible. BTW I am not a pro in the way you frame it, I have a day job that pays the bills and its not photography. I can give you several real world examples where 400mm or less is not long enough reach and where there would be no physical way of getting closer. As stated earlier, up until 2009 my longest lens was the 200-400mm and I was using teleconverters to extend my reach, I was just never happy with TC results compared to what others might accept.
There is nothing wrong with you having an opinion, I respect that, thanks for the positive comment on the website, I appreciate it :)
Rob
I don’t really have much of an issue with 400mm. Rarely is it an obstacle. I do see your point about TC’s though. Neither the 80-400 or the 200-400 do well (IMO) with even a 1.4 tc. I do occasionally use one on the 200-400 when there isn’t a way to get closer (I can almost always get closer :) ) and I think it performs pretty poorly, especially compared to the 500 f4 I had. I am sure it is the same with the 600 f4 – that it works well with a 1.4tc.
Regardless, I tend to view this issue from the perspective of a professional that needs to pay for equipment and still make a profit, so my opinion is a little different. Also, my opinion is skewed because even though I am old, I am very serious about fitness and will try to get to places others rarely go, so I can get closer. I know that if I can take an 80-400g and get close enough to shoot at 300mm it is unlikely I will have to worry about quality issues, and that is my general goal.
Hi Robert,
Very nice article and photos.
I’m also a bird photographer and I totally understand the need of longer focal lenses.
I think what’s missing here, is inform the potential users about the learning curve on using such lenses and, the most important thing, HOW to support them.
Over the years I continue to see people, with long lenses that cost a kidney and a leg, supported on flimsy tripods and head combos.
If you are going to embark with such aa equipment piece, please bear in mind that half of a budget should be spend on tripod and head, preferably a fluid one.
Thanks for the hands up.
Regards
PedroS
G’Day PedroS
Its an extremely valid point, I did actually think about it the day after I published the article, maybe I will go back in and edit to the article to include thought and expense of tripods. Thanks for the input it is appreciated. Tripods can be expensive ranging from a couple hundred dollars to couple thousand, it might almost be an article in itself – but thanks.
Thanks for the positive comment on the article.
Rob
Hi Robert
I very much enjoy your articles and that you take the time to write about your experiences using long lenses, not many long lens users take the time to share the way you do.
Too many people are prepared to compromise their standards because of perceived cost or weight restrictions. They then try to preach these lowered standards as the ‘right way’ or that we should ‘stalk’ our way closer to the wildlife thus stressing the wildlife instead of our wallets.
I believe you are doing it the right way. You are a joy to read, keep them coming.
Peter
G’Day Mate
Thanks Peter, it does take time, lol and it takes just as long to read all the comments and reply to them :) -> not that I am complaining :)
I just try to convey my personal experiences as honestly as I can, hope that ends up being helpful to some readers. I will try and write more articles.
Thanks for the positive support
Rob
Dear Robert Anderson,
Thanks for the informative and detailed description of problems having class A equipment, it shows that skills of photographer is more important that what he is using.
While i may not use these expensive glasses, but I can guess and multiply problems with third party super telescopic lenses.
Planning buy either of following waiting for reviews.
1. Tamron SP 150-600 F5-6.3 Di VC USD
2. Sigma 150-600 F5-6.3 DG OS HSM – S
3. Nikkor 200-500 F5.6E ED VR AFS
Hope to read review of new Nikkor 200-500 F5.6E ED VR AFS on Photographylife soon.
Thanks and Regards,
ilyas
G’Day ilyas
You are welcome. 1st of all I am a Nikon guy, so am biased towards Nikkor Glass, so I am not a wise person to ask. Having said that, set you budget (max dollars) you want to spend. Decide what type of photography you are planning to do (if you know), ie: will you be shooting high speed action (eagles in flight, cougar, leopards running etc.) or slower stuff (bears / moose / elk / deer etc.) – depending on you dollars and subject, pick the glass that best suits that for the dollars you are willing to spend.
My personal opinion, F/6.3 is on the slow side for wildlife photography, its not a deal breaker, but I would find it too slow. Also if you are going to be extending that reach (ie: 1.4tc), which one would handle adding the TC the best. Try to read something on each lens (reviews) and pick the best one :)
Rob
Rob,
I think in addition to what you have said, a photographer might want to rent a lens of interest at a rental service such as BorrowLenses.com to test it first hand. Of course, it is applicable only if this or similar service is available in the country of his or her residence.
Val
thanks :)
Dear Val,
Facility of renting Lenses in not available at my place, I have to travel long distance get it, so it is not affordable.
Thanks for your suggestion.
Regards,
ilyas
Dear Robert,
Thanks a lot for your reply. i am too lining towards Nikon, this lens (Nikkor 200-500 F5.6E ED VR AFS) yet to be launched in India, hope it will be available by next month.
Regards,
ilyas
I have gone to CX format (and the lovely 70-300CX) to get images of distant wildlife (which in FX terms is a lens of 190-810mm reach). The DOF is much easier controlled, of course, but the dynamic range of the sensor is less, quite a lot less.
I love the low weight of the gear (camera and lens weighing around one kilogram!), and that I easily can shoot handheld.
The images are not always perfect, of course, and in low light the size of the sensor is a problem.
I used to own the 80-400 VR II, but it wasn’t an ideal lens for many reasons, not least sharpness issues in the long end. Used on a V2 it had nice reach, as that equals a 200-1040mm lens!
not be easy.
Robert, excellent article, excellent wildlife photography, please keep writing.
I just recently bought the 600 F/4E after saving for many years and it is definitely a learning curve. I still own the 200-500 F/5.6 and I can say that based on first-hand experience the skill required to get high-quality images with the 600 F/4E is much more difficult for me than the 200-500 lens. I am looking forward to those super sharp images wide open at F4 and creamy bokeh. I can’t even imagine the 800 F/5.6 to be honest. My 600 with the 1.4TC on the D500 at F5.6 produces a focal length of over 1200mm. It is challenging to find a bird sitting on a limb in a tree at this length…
I find your articles informative, fun, and a source of inspiration.
All the best,
Tim