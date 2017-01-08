Street Scenes from Islamabad

Islamabad is the capital city of Pakistan. Contrary to some negative media depictions, it is a clean, beautiful and well-planned city nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. I was born and raised there. I left at the age of 20, when I immigrated to the US. Like all displaced people, my place of birth has a special place in my heart and I try to visit as often as I can.
The motivation to return has only gone up since I’ve picked up photography, because of the sheer magnitude of photo opportunities it offers. And while the landscape is beautiful, it is the pulsing-with-life, never-a-dull-moment street life that always attracts me and my camera. In this particular series, I feature – among other things – images of the some of the low-wage workers who toil behind the scenes to power the engine of this bureaucratic and diplomatic regional hub.
According to Wikipedia: Saidpur is a Mughal-era village on the slopes of the Margalla Hills and located off the Hill Road to the east of Daman-e-Koh in Islamabad. The village has the footprints of various civilizations, including Gandhara, Greek, Buddhist, Mughal, Ashoka and the colonial periods, and now serving as a popular recreational spot for both local and foreign visitors.
The narrow winding streets and alleys of Saidpur village are teeming with interesting scenes. The locals are friendly and did not appear to mind me & my big hulking dSLR:
Rawal Lake is a man-made reservoir that supplies water to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Now part of the Lake View Park, it attracts visitors from neighboring areas, particularly the Khyber-pakhtun-khwa (Khyner, land of the Pakhtuns/Pashtuns) province. Lake side picnics, live music and boat rides are the favored activities.
Aabpara bazaar is another bustling market with narrow alleys and streets that offer a non-stop supply of photo ops.
Shah Faisal Masjid (King Faisal Mosque) is Islamabad’s most recognizable landmark and a huge draw for tourists. It is also one of the most photographed sites with most compositions being close-ups sans crowds preferably with a flaming sunset in the backdrop. There was no such possibility when I went so I decided to go showcase a more typical mid-day scene, tourists and all.
Pakistan has much to offer the world but tragically, due to political instability, it is yet to fulfill even a fraction of this potential. The local people are hard-working, hospitable and friendly. I hope through this series I have
been able to provide a minuscule window into that part of the world.
This guest post was contributed by Talha Najeeb. Please visit his website to see more of his work.
Comments
Nasim,
Thank you for sharing the various, intriguing but quite fascinating social aspects of your home country. It certainly opened up by eyes to a fantastic place.
Best.
Antonio, I am sorry if the guest post first appeared under my name – I didn’t mean to take credit for Talha’s images. I flushed the cache, so hopefully it won’t appear that way anymore.
Nasim,
These are very insightful photographs of the working people of Pakistan, showing their work and their essential dignity–both worthwhile themes for photography. Thanks for sharing them.
Art, please see my note above – the guest post went under my name initially, but I cleared the cache and it should be now under “Guest Poster”. It was a contribution by Talha Najeeb :)
Sorry about that!
A fascinating part of the world which I would love to visit but alas, things will have to be a lot more stable before I would venture there. Great shots and very interesting subjects.
Great shots. More than ‘travel’ images. These are from the heart.
Thank You!!
Lovely photographs Talha, I’ve visited India many times but never Pakistan… maybe someday!
Yeah, I was confused, when reading about ….I was born there ….because I remember you told us that you attended schooling in …Turkey and not in Pakistan….but THANK YOU FOR SHARING Talha Najeeb photos!!! Unfortunately I will never go to Pakistan for I believe the country offers, among good things of course, lots of very bad things too!!
You’re welcome Waldemar. Glad you liked the photos. I completely understand your (and anyone’s) concerns about visiting Pakistan. My goal, through my work, is to soften some those concerns and show the world the humanity of the people who call that country home – something, that I believe, is critical for any kind of progress and normalization. By the way, I follow a very talented photographer from San Diego on Flickr whose name is also Waldemar. Any relation?
Excellent work Nasim! Though I read the captions I didn’t need to; your photos told the story naturally.
Great photos, Talia. Waldemar the same can be said of many other countries!
These are the type and style of photos that drew me to photography in the first place. Great and compelling images in my opinion, I love them all. This kind of photography has the ability to tell stories, even with just one picture. Thank you.