Double Rarity: A Strange Bird Doing a Strange Thing

Perhaps every nature photographer dreams of capturing some rarity in nature – be it a unique or rare animal or some seldom-seen behavior. Ideally, of course, both at once. I recently published an article that focuses on a rare color variation in birds. Today’s short post has something even more unusual.

I hope the following topic doesn’t arouse any dislike and disgust in you. I’m going to talk about the way birds get rid of hard-to-digest remains by regurgitating so-called pellets. This phenomenon is particularly well known in carnivorous birds such as raptors and owls. Some time after eating their prey, they simply regurgitate the remains of bones, feathers, or hair, which would only put unnecessary strain on the digestive tract.

In the case of owls, which often swallow their prey whole, you could even assemble complete skeletons of rodents or other small vertebrates from the bones contained in the pellets. I used to do this with my students at school, and they quite enjoyed it. The bones of voles were almost like a natural, albeit somewhat morbid, kind of Lego.

But it isn’t just birds of prey that produce pellets. Even species that feed on insects with hard chitinous parts, small vertebrates, or fruits with indigestible seeds can do the same. However, observing this behavior is mostly a matter of chance and difficult to plan. This is especially true for songbirds, which on average produce pellets less frequently.

That’s why I consider the animated GIF sequence you’re about to see to be a real rarity. Not only does it show the Pied Currawong (Strepera graculina) in a very unusual white plumage caused by a genetic mutation, but also while performing a rarely observed behavior.

The next time you’re out in nature, keep an eye out for birds opening their beaks in what looks like an exaggerated yawn – watch closely to see if a small pellet drops out. If you witness this, be sure to let me know. And if you manage to capture it on camera, I’d love to see your photos! Don’t forget to set your camera to high-speed continuous shooting – you’ll need it. Good luck and good light!