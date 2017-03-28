Stage Photography Tips

A few years ago, after a request, I started to photograph stage shows. Generally I would classify myself more as a landscape and wildlife photographer, but I was intrigued and certainly up for the challenge technically. My brief was pretty straightforward – no flash, to confine myself to a discreet location by the stage and photograph the main performance of a private school’s annual dance. Firstly, this was a pretty special private school with a great auditorium, professional level choreography and lighting and really high level production values. The performances are sometimes astonishing and the dancers often go on to professional careers.
I began with a Nikon D800E and 70-200mm f/2.8 VR II. I learnt reasonably quickly that relying on the meter when dancers and performers are often moving rapidly under wildly varying stage lights just resulted in a lot of badly exposed shots. Consequently, I learned to shoot everything manually, including adjusting my ISO on the fly (I reprogrammed the video record button to do this). I also realized I needed a broader range of camera bodies and lenses to really do the job.
In developing pure stage photography and treating it as an art form, I wanted to differentiate myself from many other stage photographers who use a tripod and then photograph the performers posing for the shot under optimal lighting. In my case, I want to capture the performer engrossed in their dance and lost in that moment.
These days, I continue to photograph the actual performance, however, I’m usually asked to shoot the dress rehearsal as well. Although the performance normally has a special quality when the audience is in and it’s real, I often get wonderful shots from the rehearsal. The other advantage of the rehearsal is that I can shoot from diverse angles and get really close, something impossible to do if an audience is in the theater. A two or three day shoot allows me to get to know people involved and work more cohesively with them.
I find some performers are acutely aware of the camera. They know how to assist you to get a great shot, whereas others may be less confident.
It’s taken considerable experience to be able to gauge a stage environment and know instinctively how to set up my cameras. I’m currently running a Nikon D4, D750 and a D810. I use them for different looks and types of performance shots. Normally the 70-200mm f/2.8 stays on the D750 and I use it when the lighting is moody, dark or dramatic. The D4 normally has my 24-70mm f/2.8 attached and I keep it on high speed continuous for particularly fast paced dance or stage performance where I need 10 frames a second to capture a particular moment or expression. I will also use my D800E or D810 with a prime such as a Nikon 85mm f/1.8 or Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art for ballet or slow moving performance where I’m seeking ultimate quality.
I would note that it takes time to instinctively look at a variable set of stage lights, dance performers and think 1/500th, f/2.8, ISO 6400. Photography under stage lighting is challenging and almost always a compromise because ideally, a shutter speed of 1/1000th would be better to capture the action of a fast-paced dance routine. Unfortunately, that may push ISO to unacceptably high levels. Normally, I try to keep my ISO to a maximum of 12,800 on the D4, but many of my shots are from ISO 3200 and up.
Technically, it’s vitally important to be properly equipped. To shoot an all-day dress rehearsal I have my cameras set up with the fastest 64 GB cards I can get. I carry plenty of spares. My D810 and D750 are gripped and the D4 has a spare battery. I might shoot 3,000 images in a day and running out of memory or battery is not an option.
I would describe shooting a stage show as exhilarating and with little margin for error. I recently visited Los Angeles; I would describe driving around LA in a rented vehicle, with no knowledge of the local freeways and navigating purely off a GPS device as a similar kind of scenario. People drive really quickly in LA. I was sticking to the 65 mile an hour speed limit and everyone seemed to be whizzing by. You can’t make a mistake. Similarly, I might capture a magical moment on stage but if that shot is out of focus, blown out or badly framed it’s almost impossible to rescue.
Stage photography of this kind of also labor-intensive. There will be a percentage of out-of-camera shots which will work, but many shots require significant post-processing. Something taken at 12,800 ISO under bright orange stage lights may need radical and creative thinking to bring to life. Often my shots end up significantly different compared to the original.
I have found that there is often an algorithm or solution which works for a particular performance or set of stage lighting and naturally, I dial that in as a preset in Lightroom or ACR. Photography is an art form, and the creative process really comes to life when it comes to taking an image photographed under complex and varied lighting and finding how to make it work.
When I shoot long exposure shots and landscapes, I have the luxury of carefully setting up the shot, using a tripod and taking numerous test images to get focus and exposure perfect. Shooting a high-impact stage performance is the exact opposite. You get only one chance. I love it. This is my favorite form of photography and when people appreciate the work, it’s incredibly satisfying.
Please note: I’m restricted in the images I can use. These are used with permission.
This guest post was shared by Stephen Weir. To see more of his work, please visit his website.
Thank you, Stephen, for good tips and beautiful photos. One question: Were these handheld or with a tripod?
Thanks Kathleen for your positive feedback;
None of these shots were taken from a tripod. A tripod works great for posed shots under controlled lighting,
however a tripod would greatly limit my mobility and access to constant and rapid manual changes to camera settings.
I Am a music and concert photographer. I never use such high speed and high iso. I use 1/160 sec 1/250 sec and 200, 400 up to Max 1600 iso. And I use crop sensors. I make photo’s of rockband Who jump around and don’t stand still for one moment under sometimes ferry difficult Light. And I don’t use pro lenses . You don’t need expensive gear and 4 camera’s to get pro shots. Theater stages all or most of them have great Light. So I don’t understand why you wrote this story
I made photos of a dance event in my school two years ago, and the lighting was most of the times very low, I guess it was part of the atmosphere they wanted to create. I shot most of the time with my D750 and a 50mm 1.8 and even with that setup I was struggling to get enough light and sharp shots (I had not a lot of experience of stage photography which did not help).
It all depends of the conditions, but there will be some times when you will want more than 1/250 to freeze the action and 1600 ISO won’t be enough, and I think that this article is demonstrating that. It seems to me that the settings Stephen uses are spot on, and the quality of the picture truly benefit from the quality of the gear.
Roland, thanks for all your helpful advice. I’ll immediately sell my gear and go back to using my D7000 and 18-200. I don’t know what I was thinking buying all those expensive lenses and camera bodies. I suppose I wrote the article just to elicit meaningful and constructive comment from true experts like yourself.
Roasted
And I use my D7000 and Nikon 18-200 a great deal when I’m traveling as a general purpose camera I don’t have to worry about; however this camera, even with a prime lens – has limitations which preclude me from using it in a professional context for theatrical stage photography, where I would always recommend a full frame camera with fast lenses.
Even so, who is to say that the stage or performance needs to be indoor, or done with artificial light? Here’s an image of a street musician in Las Vegas taken with a D7000 and an 18-200 zoom.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/mahamantra1/32595803094/
Nice one Steve…
I worked as a stage fotographer for years. In the beginning there was no autofocus. It was really hard work. Nowadays its much easier,also because of the high iso capabilities of the cameras.
The main challenge imo is the exact right moment. Your picture of the asian dancer is not the right moment.
The fourth picture shows a dancr with a cut off hand. I think, the hand is absolute necessary for the expression. The framing can force the expression or destroy it.
If you want to see jazz, rock and comedy in black and white have a look at http://www.rumbolz.de
Thanks Martin,
You raise a point which I should have mentioned in my article; framing and composition. In terms of stage photography, composition becomes more difficult with the rapidity of the dance routine. Sometimes in the case of a high impact contemporary dance it’s almost impossible to carefully frame the composition; sometimes the image with the most visual impact may be less than perfectly framed and in the case of a group of performers, I try to focus on the individual who is central to the narrative of the shot. I’ve looked at your black and white stage shots of musicians, which are great; I would point out that I’ve also photographed musicians in a similar context and in my experience composing and framing that type of performer is less challenging than capturing the split second moment of a rapid dance routine.
Martin, your photographs are static and of totally different category. Also, sorry to say, they are boring- I probably shouldn’t have said that, but you brought it to yourself by comparing…
Youre right Steve. Rapid dance is more challenging.
But with your cameras you are able to frame with reserve, so you can crop afterwards.
Many think this is a sin. I do not. The picture standing at the end of the process counts.
Great photos. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to photograph the dress rehearsal of a performance by our local dramatic society last year, and thoroughly enjoyed it.
As it was acting rather than dance it did not require such high shutter speeds, but for me the challenge of taking photos under the lighting of a theater performance taught me loads about managing exposure levels. As I am still relatively new to photography as a serious hobby this was a real eye opener.
The other big benefit is having the opportunity to photograph a range of expressions, in faces and body language, that you would not normally see.
I enjoyed your article very much. During your learning curve did you try using Manual mode with Auto ISO?
Thanks Dave,
Yes, initially I was using auto ISO. Unfortunately I found that too many important shots would be overexposed. Underexposed is less challenging to deal with in post, especially given the dynamic range of a Nikon D750 or D800e. I suppose this is because one area of the stage could be brightly illuminated whereas other parts might be very dark. Using spot metering was also problematic because of how rapidly things change. Ultimately I took the plunge and started manually changing the ISO setting. As I mentioned, there is little room for error, and errors where you’ve set ISO too low are more difficult to rectify. The Nikon D750 is amazing in that it can produce really clean shots at very high ISO levels.
Steve, have you tried Highlight Priority for exposure? I believe you would have this on your D750.
Also, do you find much commercial potential in this kind of photography?
Aaron
That’s an interesting point Aaron. I think photography is an art form and ultimately there are variable solutions which suit individual photographers to achieve their aesthetic. Since my stage photography experience I shoot everything manually these days and I find it much more rewarding whether landscape, still life or portrait. Even so, highlight metering, exposure compensation, aperture or shutter priority might suit other individuals and help them creatively. There is a detailed discussion of highlight metering here https://www.dpreview.com/forums/thread/4087945
With respect to the commercial potential of stage photography – one of my motivations in writing this article is to hopefully expand my work and range of clients. To be frank, some photographers whose work may be banal might also be a commercial success. Creativity and artistic merit are not always accompanied by business expertise. There is also a reciprocal need for those viewing the image to be able to discriminate between the quality of images – just as an important skill as a photographer is to be able to discriminate which shot is special.
Thanks for the article Steve. I too shoot a lot of dance concerts. It is indeed very laborious and the 8 hours of concert is just a fraction of the time taken to sort and process the thousands of images. I use a D750 too and I did get a D7200 to use as a back-up/ second shooter but I found that the iso performance was dismal compared to the D750. For fast moving stuff I stick around the 1/500 (I always leave my iso on auto – and hope for the best) and when the ballet (or babies) come on I drop down to something slower – but have to be careful to bring it back up if things start moving. The light is usually bloody awful – they seem to love reds and blues and I’ve found that shots taken under that light often come out better converted to B&W. One thing that I am definitely wanting now is a mirrorless with a silent shutter. I move around the theatre a lot and am often close to audience so I start to feel very anxious that I might be annoying folk with the shutter sound. I’m desperately hoping Nikon will release something suitable – soon! :)
What gear and settings you use is your own choice. The images you create are yours, the tools you employ to enhance your work of your own choosing.
There is a vast array of equipment to choose from, and many individuals will tout one as being better than the other, faster, sharper, lighter and so on. Wait a year, there will be a new flurry to select from. However that does not mean one will work better or at all for each individual photographer. I’ve photographed with many bodies and many lenses. I use those that work best for me. My brother chooses other equipment and creates wonderful images. How he got there could provide a pearl of wisdom but no guarantee I could get to the same place with his technique.
Steve, it’s great people like you share what they garner from real world experience. It isn’t great you express an elitist attitude about equipment, what constitutes “professional” etc. Your words are important, choose them with wisdom. Everyone with a smartphone is a “Professional Photographer” now days, don’t believe it? Ask them. What you use to obtain images that please or amuse you, it what you use. Doesn’t matter what it is. Being ambiguous is a different thing.
When you write things like this; “for ballet or slow moving performance” I have to laugh. I’ve photographed ballet and found it many things, “slow” was generally speaking not one of them.
Aspiring photographers are not likely to buy a d750 or a d4 with prime lenses in a vain attempt to duplicate some of what you have accomplished here. Perhaps it would be good to say, buy what you can afford, learn technique, learn to use your equipment, learn about post processing a little bit, read the articles here about “how to” come to this same place, it’s all here in these pages and others. You can do these images, anyone can, employ what you learn, use what works for you, let me help, ask me how with what you have and welcome to my world.
Or you and I can debate FX vs. DX, primes vs. telephotos, shop or not shop, minimalist vs. elaborate, B&W vs. color, tripod vs. monopod and so it goes. But let me warn you, I’ll leave in the middle of the debate to go shoot.
In summary, photography is all it’s forms is a glorious endeavor. Let’s encourage new folks to join in.
“You don’t take a photograph, you make it.”
― Ansel Adams
Michael I agree with many of the points you raise – certainly I think the obsessive focus on equipment at the expense of knowing what to photograph, how to use the camera gear you have and even how to interact with your subjects – is misleading.
It’s also misleading that I have an unlimited fund to buy camera gear. I’ve carefully saved and bought most of my gear over years and when I recently sold the D800e featured here to pay bills it was like a death in the family. I use a D4, which I bought second hand for a great price. My Sigma 50 Art cost me half the new price. I traveled to the US recently with my battered old D7000. I’m hardly a gear snob and I’m certainly not some rich dilettante. I wrote this article to share my experience with other photographers and to hopefully acquire work from more diverse sources. It’s not a purely academic exercise. I need to make a living.
As a professional photographers it is incumbent on me to have the correct tools for the job and to know how to use them. If your local car mechanic didn’t have the right tools and couldn’t fix your car you would go elsewhere. And by the way, the tools of a car mechanic can be a lot more expensive than those used by a photographer.
It’s a fact that ballet is sometimes anything but slow moving, however this would normally be a question of the type of ballet, which as an art comes in many different sub types such as Jazz, classical and so on. My rule of thumb is to use the highest shutter speed with the lowest possible ISO. Another rule of thumb I use for stage photography is to dial in the ISO level you think will work and then double it. If I can shoot a ballet at 1/320th and ISO 1600 I will, however that usually requires plenty of stage light. As Rob Warren commented, anything fast moving needs 1/500th.
In terms of your egalitarian vision of embracing “new folks”; there is no debate there. My question is that digital imaging devices are so ubiquitous that it gives rise to the greater philosophical issue of whether we are experiencing life directly or just vicariously through an electronic medium. There are a lot of folks with iPhones at the concerts I photograph who still end up buying my work.
Really, I’m not expecting anybody to imitate what I do. I think it’s more important for people to find their own creative voice.
Interesting to read all the debates above but I for one found it very interesting and helpful. The pictures too impressed me immensely. It’s a coincidence that I’m doing a shoot for a local dance school tomorrow (unpaid as it’s a charity event for the Make a Wish Foundation) so it will be interesting to try to use some of your helpful guidance above. I’m normally strictly a wildlife and landscape man. Thanks again for a stimulating article.
I enjoyed the dance photos and have been thinking about trying to photograph some dance recitals myself. I wonder how a Nikon D500 would work for dance. right now that is my dream camera…I have a 5100 now.
Hi Steve, thanks very much for sharing your experiences. The lighting on stage can make a photographers life really hard. E.g. if the performer is sweating, often the lights of the stage’s spotlight will reflect on the forehead, the nose and the cheeks and overexpose (and destroy) the photography.
Am I right to assume that you tend to underexpose your images while in manual mode and use the iso invariance of Nikon bodies (except the D5) to gain the right exposure later? I use spot metering for this task but also use exposure compensation of -1/3 to -1 stops because sometimes the light changes quickly because the artist(s) move out of the spot light or the light is switching from bright white to some colour e.g. as blue. I also tried on M with or without auto ISO. But I prefer aperture priority and set the auto iso to faster shutter with my eye constantly on the viewfinder readings.
My D4 gets a 80-200mm f/2.8, the D800E gets the 17-35mm f/2.8 or a 50mm f/1.8 or on a small stage the 14-24mm f/2.8.
With the D4 I take the close(r) ups (just as you do) with small bursts of 3-6 images (10 images/second) but with the D800E I often frame slightly larger scenes than I normally would and later use the 36MP-resolution to crop to the desired frame (so the hand of image 4 would be visible if wanted).
You got criticized above for your framing. I like the framing. One cannot compare relatively static musicians in b/w to moving artists in colour. These are two different worlds. (In b/w you can push ISO 2 stops higher).
What I wonder though is: How do you move around as a photographer? From the pictures I conclude that the audience’s areas were mostly seated. Another difference to concerts where often there are no seats and the crowd is moving freely before the stage. So how do you avoid being a disturber? Going from D800E to the much quieter D810 helps, but move around in front of the audience I dare not do so.
Thanks Jan, It’s nice to hear from an informed perspective.
Firstly, I would say that negotiating the politics of stage photography can be more difficult than taking the shots. Unlike photographing landscapes or architecture, stage photography entails the gaining of permissions, sometimes conflicting with the “turf” another photographer has staked out, or dealing with individual stakeholders who may have authority status and who may not necessarily see your creative endeavor as useful to their ambitions.
Apart from the technicalities of getting the shot, as I’ve mentioned, it isn’t possible to move around during a performance; you would have to remain inconspicuous. That is possible if you shoot the rehearsal. Of course, if the program is specifically arranged to take posed shots, you might be able to set up studio lighting or have all the stage lights turned on, however there are plenty of photographers who are capable of putting their camera on a tripod and taking this type of shot under ideal lighting. Getting first rate images under stage lighting of an actual performance is much more challenging.
In my experience any type of photography involving people means treading a fine line between getting the shot and being intrusive.
Another issue is using the images you’ve taken on social media or otherwise marketing them commercially. You may be under strict constraints with respect to how and where you can use work which is, ultimately, your own intellectual property.