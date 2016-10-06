Sony RX100 Series Comparison (I, II, III, IV and V)

Since the original release of the Sony RX100 back in 2012, the company has been pushing updates to the camera and releasing one new iteration every year. Which means that as of today, we have had a total of 5 such releases: RX100, RX100 II, RX100 III, RX100 IV amd RX100 V. Sporting a 1″ sensor and superb optics from Zeiss, these point and shoot cameras have been widely popular among photographers. And thanks to their compact size and low weight, the RX100 series cameras have been highly regarded as very capable, and yet pocket-able cameras that are perfect for such needs as travel photography. Unfortunately, due to the number of the RX100 series cameras, their differences in pricing and features, it has become increasingly difficult for potential buyers to understand the main differences between these cameras. In this article, I will be comparing the key features and specifications of the RX100-series cameras, which will hopefully make it easier to see what has changed between all the releases we have seen so far.
Below is a table that we put together for our readers, showing each iteration of the Sony RX100 cameras, along with their key specifications. Please note that we have marked the superior features in darker blue, while the key missing features are marked in light red.
|Specification
|Sony RX100 I
|Sony RX100 II
|Sony RX100 III
|Sony RX100 IV
|Sony RX100 V
|Announcement Date
|06/06/2012
|06/27/2013
|05/28/2014
|06/10/2015
|10/06/2016
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Stacked CMOS
|Stacked CMOS
|Sensor Resolution
|20.2 MP
|20.2 MP
|20.1 MP
|20.1 MP
|20.1 MP
|Sensor Size
|13.2 x 8.8mm (1″)
|13.2 x 8.8mm (1″)
|13.2 x 8.8mm (1″)
|13.2 x 8.8mm (1″)
|13.2 x 8.8mm (1″)
|Native ISO Range
|125-6400
|160-12,800
|125-12,800
|125-12,800
|125-12,800
|Image Processor
|Bionz
|Bionz
|Bionz X
|Bionz X
|Bionz X
|Phase Detection Autofocus
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Phase Detection Autofocus Points
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|315 AF Points
|Lens Focal Length
|10.4-37.1mm
|10.4-37.1mm
|8.8-25.7mm
|8.8-25.7mm
|8.8-25.7mm
|Focal Length in 35mm Equiv
|28-100mm
|28-100mm
|24-70mm
|24-70mm
|24-70mm
|Lens Aperture
|f/1.8-f/4.9
|f/1.8-f/4.9
|f/1.8-f/2.8
|f/1.8-f/2.8
|f/1.8-f/2.8
|Integrated ND Filter
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Maximum Shutter Speed
|1/2000 sec
|1/2000 sec
|1/2000 sec
|1/32000 sec
|1/32000 sec
|Startup Time
|2.8 sec
|2.8 sec
|2.0 sec
|2.0 sec
|2.0 sec
|Anti Distortion Shutter
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto ISO Min Shutter Speed
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|EVF
|N/A
|Optional
|1.44 Million Dot EVF
|2.36 Million Dot EVF
|2.36 Million Dot EVF
|Flash Hotshoe
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Built-in Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|10 fps
|10 fps
|10 fps
|16 fps
|24 fps
|Buffer Size
|13 JPEG / 13 RAW
|13 JPEG / 13 RAW
|48 JPEG / 26 RAW
|48 JPEG / 26 RAW
|150 JPEG + RAW
|LCD Screen
|3.0″ Fixed
|3.0″ Tilting, +90°/-40°
|3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-45°
|3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-45°
|3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-45°
|Video Recording
|1080p, up to 50 fps
|1080p, up to 60 fps
|1080p, up to 60 fps
|4K, up to 30 fps
|4K, up to 30 fps
|S-Log2/S-Gamut
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Slow Motion Video
|N/A
|N/A
|Yes, Up to 120 fps
|Yes, Up to 960 fps
|Yes, Up to 960 fps
|Slow Motion Video Duration
|N/A
|N/A
|29 min
|4 sec
|8 sec
|Built-in WiFi
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery Life (CIPA)
|330 shots
|350 shots
|320 shots
|280 shots
|220 shots
|Weight
|240g
|281g
|290g
|298g
|299g
|Size
|102×58×36mm
|102×58×38mm
|102×58×41mm
|102x58x41mm
|102x58x41mm
|Current Price (as of 10/06/2016)
|$448
|$598
|$748
|$998
|$998
As expected, the latest generation Sony RX100 V obviously does have much richer feature-set and specifications compared to its predecessors. It has a superior Stacked CMOS sensor with excellent image quality that surpasses all the previous generation RX100 cameras, faster Bionz X processor with a front-end LSI capable of handling up to 24 fps shooting speed, 315 phase-detection autofocus points, 4K video recording at up to 30 fps and very respectable slow motion video recording capability up to 960 fps. It can handle shutter speeds of up to 1/32000 sec, has a very nice 2.36M electronic viewfinder (EVF), incredibly fast autofocus and a few other nice extras, such as anti distortion shutter and ability to set minimum shutter speed when shooting with Auto ISO enabled.
However, at $1K, it is far more expensive than its predecessors, especially the first two models that can still be bought today for less than $500. Which begs the question – is the latest and greatest really worth spending so much more money on? I guess it depends. If you really need faster autofocus, the ability to shoot 4K or slow motion video, the RX100 V might be worth the price premium. However, if you are just looking for a solid point and shoot camera, I would say the previous generation models are worth looking into. The RX100 and RX100 II are obviously great bargains, but for a reason – they are a bit longer on the wide end (28mm vs 24mm is a huge difference in field of view), their image quality is not as great as on the latest models, they lack built-in viewfinders and their LCD screens are not as versatile. So keep all this in mind when deciding what route to take.
Waldemar, sleep is a luxury I cannot afford LOL :)
Kidding of course! I do sleep, but I also love shooting and writing. Hard to balance the two.
Thanks for the comparison. It convinced me to stay with my m2 as there is no real reason to upgrade:
– no higher iso (e.g. 25k-52k)
– no improved battery (350 to 220 shots drop)
– no touch screen
– no focal length improvement (drop from 28–100 mm to 24–70 mm)… might as well strap on an 18-105mm and be done with it
– no aperture improvements (F1.8–4.9 to F1.8–2.8).. might as well make it a f1.8 to simplify things
– no zoom improvement (3.6x to 2.9x drop)
– heavier (299g from 281)
… since I bought it for photos the whole slow-mo and 4k part doesn’t do a thing for me…. maybe next year they’ll have some real improvements.
The RX100 m2 has a built in flash !
This makes the comparison chart inaccurate
Bob, thanks for letting me know – I fixed the typo. Must have missed that from the list of specifications.
People, don’t buy any of these camera. They handle like a bar of soap in your hand.
Sony does not make cameras for photographers, it makes cameras for consumers.
Pol, just wondering if you actually had a chance to shoot with any of the RX100-series cameras?
never bought one cause i wouldn’t give even a cent to Sony. Tried RX100 II in the camera store and it was awful.
it is better to pay 300$ less for some canon or nikon compact cameras, because they provide the same quality
Same quality as a $100 Canon?? haha lol
He’s never handled one so shouldn’t be making comments about things he knows nothing about, even if he is 100% correct. I have owned one (the mIV) and it was the most uninspiring camera I’ve ever shot with. I replaced it with the Canon G5X which although a bit larger it is an universe apart in terms of handling and for me one of the most inspiring compact cameras to shoot with, now if they only made that zoom a manual zoom a la X30!
Might be worth mentioning that version I does not have wi-fi built in while II, III, and IV do.
Preston, I believe that’s in the chart?
One advantage of the RX100 ii not mentioned is the fact that it accepts the Sony ECM-XYST1M external microphone for video recording. AFAIK none of the other models can be used with this accessory. Given the RX 100 series’ video prowess this is a significant add-on which further enhances the camera’s capabilities.
I use this mic on occasion when I’m wanting better audio quality, and especially appreciate that it includes a wind sock which comes in handy on gusty days.
Ted, thanks for sharing, I did not know!
I have the first version of the RX100. I bought it about a week before the 2nd version was announced, perfect timing as usual. The EVF and tilting LCD screens on the newer models would definitely be useful for some shots, but the cost to upgrade is too much for me.
I doubt if the newer models really deliver significantly better image quality. BSI would give some improved sensitivity to the really small sensor cameras but not so much at this size, and the main benefit of the stacked sensor I think is in video features.
One thing that bugs me about all such cameras is that the lenses only close focus at the shortest focal length, making it harder to take macro photos without getting a shadow or scaring off the subject when photographing insects.
Brian, there is a pretty significant change in noise performance from RX100 to RX100 IV, I believe over a stop. The cost of the upgrade is the deal breaker – I would wait a bit until RX100 V comes out and then snatch the IV during the holidays…
Do you have any information regarding dust collecting on the sensors of these Sony’s? Or manufacturer related cleaning? It’s been such a big issue with me over the years, Fuji and Canon, that I have moved to mirrorless, which can be easily cleaned, but really don’t fit in a pocket. Fuji didn’t want to talk about cleaning my F31, and the Canon I sent in for cleaning under warranty came back as a refurbished unit, with even more dust than the one I sent in. These units seem to be too big an investment to lose them in a couple of years to dust motes. And I hate cloning out dust. By the way – I am very pleased with your gel sticks for sensor cleaning. I had used wet and dry swabs/brushes in the past but the gel stick is better.
Jo, it is interesting that you saw dust spots on cameras with built-in lenses. I carried the Sony RX100 IV in my pockets for two months, with all kids of stuff in them. Looking at images, I do not see a single trace of dust specks in images – perhaps Sony figured out a way to not let the lens breathe as much as others? Who knows…
Glad to hear that you like the sensor gel stick!
Dear Nasim
I would like to buy such a point and shoot with 1″ or micro four third sensor for my travels. => I just wonder if it’s better to buy one of these Sony, or Nikon or Fuji?
Mark, I would say the Sony is the way to go if you want small size and powerful features. Check out my review of the RX100 IV that I just posted: https://photographylife.com/reviews/sony-rx100-iv/
Great chart Nasim! I have an A7, but on the fence for adding one of these vs an A6000 or A5100 to the stable.
I bought the MKII last summer and it is a superb little camera. The quality vs size is excellent I take it everywhere with me. It has reignited my passion for photography. My dslr was sitting gathering dust, the funny thing is I use it more now also. Thanks Nasim for all the effort you put in reviewing all the gear.
hi, i know this post is old but have spent the whole day trying to figure out which camera to buy……..i am down to trying to work out the optical zoom significance, the chart above does not mention this although i know for the RX100 it is 3X, having read about other cameras that are less than £100 but much higher optical zoom i am even more confused as X3 sounds not so good?
i am not a photographer i just like to take pictures when out and about, holidays, family etc and i get a lot that are grainy as i use my Iphone only so wanted to invest in a good camera that can fit in my handbag, we will be using it for our USA trip from Vegas to San Fran to LA so you can imagine the sort of pics i will be taking, i am on the verge of buying the mark 2 at the moment as don’t want to spend much more than £300 and it looks like it will do the job but just need to know that the Zoom in line with the other features will give me a great picture and that i can switch from RAW (at night/lights) to JPEG as and when i want to?
any advice would be very helpful
For $120 or so you can get the Sony W830
Zeiss optics
20 MP
8X 4.5 zoom
No ELF
No tilt screen but if you’ve been using a phone you might consider
Unless you don’t regard $1000 a lot of money for a point and shoot
http://www.sony.com/electronics/cyber-shot-compact-cameras/dsc-w830
I am more artist than photog–so I am interested in panaroma features and wide angle or macro shots… Video much less. Any thoughts on which Sony RX ? Thx
Thanks for the side by side breakdown and comparison. I purchased the original RX 100 back in 2012. I was in my 2nd semester of film production and wanted a camera of my own instead of having to wait for the shared cameras we could check out at school. I needed something that would allow me to do some of my assigned projects at a quality level on par with the 5D’s that were the main camera students checked out… but I really didn’t want anything that big. I stumbled onto a few reviews on the RX 100, saw sample images and video and I was sold. Four years later, it still stands up pretty good. I’ve noticed the image quality is better on some SD cards than others, it might be a fault in the cards or the camera is a bit finicky on what cards it likes. I even purchased an underwater housing for it because I wanted a better image than a GoPro. I think the only hang ups I have, are that in video mode, which I use the camera for 90% of the time, shutter speed is automatic and F stop is limited by the zoom. Also the American models of the RX 100 I and II are native at 30 fps but can also shoot 60 fps, which when edited at 30 fps will give you a noticeable slow motion… not as great as 120 or 1000 fps but decent. I have been looking at getting the II because, as someone mentioned in the comments earlier, you can use an external mic. And though the audio recording isn’t bad on the I, an external mic is that much better.
Here are just some of the things I’ve done on my RX 100.
https://vimeo.com/64903214
This was a class project that I had little time to plan and shoot. No color correction done, straight footage.
https://vimeo.com/82599392
A stop motion film class project. A ton of macro photos in very low light.
https://vimeo.com/142159789
A friend of mine was asked to take stills for this band and invited me along to the show, I volunteered to take some video for her.
Thanks for your break down on the various RX100 versions. I’m unclear about the difference between version IV and version V though when it comes to shooting still subjects. Is there really any difference there? Less noise at high ISOs? Better dynamic range? Thanks for your feedback
It’s the camera you have with you, right?
For the vast majority that’s a cell but for us smitten with photography either of the RX100xxx are amazing in the tech to size ratio you can have in your pocket.
If nothing else all the HFR features are fun and invite exploration and creative ventures. I think the advancement in the 1 inch sensor is amazing in the DR and ISO performance–this comparing 1st gen and 5th.
I just added the V this week and passed the III to the better-half.
My everyday everywhere carry is a GX8+PL100-400 and the RX100v, both in a sling-bag. Every time I think about the overall focal range-24-800mm 35 equivalent I shudder!
Nope not a Sony fanboy (though I did just receive a Minolta 400 APO for the forthcoming a99ii), I shoot Lumix and lots of EOS bodies but no matter how I look at it the RX100 series is the most in the least :) The only camera that ever came close was the Lumix GM-5.
Nasim, thanks for the great work here and the wonderful chart delineating the differences between the gen’s.
I am currently using RX100 mark III for underwater photography. I improved my shots on manual mode and decided to continue with RX100. I believe it is the time to have a backup camera for potential flood of camera. Should I buy another mark III or go for mark IV or V? Appreciate receiving advises from underwater photographers.
Thanks,
Arif, I can’t help with your question as I am just on the way to decide which version of camera to buy, but I am interesting also in housing. Which one do you use for it, Recsea Aluminum or any other?
Thanks
Juergen
Slog2 is also present in mark iv, i believe. Great review by the way.
The RX100(1) and the HX80 are about the same price now. Either would be mostly a travel camera for me. Big difference in sensor size, zoom and lens brightness. I tend to favor good low light performance. So am leaning toward the RX100. What do you recommend?
I bought a Mark III shortly after launch for an international trip and love it. MKBHD has a good review video of the 3 and the 4. For me, the only killer feature over the 3. It’s my only pain point. For example, focus is difficult with moving targets like trying to take pictures of my dog or trying to get candid photos of friends/family while walking or dancing. at $1k, I definitely won’t be upgrading. I’d rather get an entry level DSLR for that. The M III remains the sweet spot I think for casual photography in a pocketable size.
thank you very much for this comparison. I am in the market for an Rx100, competing maybe with a Fuji X70.
I think that for the Rx100 series, the big jump happened with Mark III. The improvements that IV and V brought are mainly related to video, or, when related to stills are mostly incremental. I see a big jump in features in terms of phase-detect AF being added to V, but, as I haven’t used any of the cameras I am not sure how significant that is in real life.
For me, what the III has over the I (EVF, tiltable screen, faster lens, back-illuminated sensor) makes it a much more worthy extra 300 bucks to spend than the additional 300 to spend on what the V has over the III (potentially faster AF, potentially better EVF, bigger and faster buffer, video features I’m not interested in). Plus, the V has worse battery life than the III and is almost 100g heavier, important when you haul a camera on a multi-day hiking trip where you have to cary all your stuff on your back)
I guess what I’m trying to say is that the III is the sweet spot in the series, would welcome any more comments on that.
If you want to be a photographer, you have to use Photoshop or Lightroom. From either the DX100 to DX100 V the digital negative (RAW) produced from from all those different models can be processed to the exact same level of quality. Who cares about 4K, Wifi and all the gimmicky nonsense added to the latest model. The original RX100 is the best value for the money. The philosophy of less is more could not be more appropriate in this case. The more sophisticated, the more you increase your chances of a malfunction. If you know what you are doing, you shoot in manual mode. The rest of those other programs and shooting options are design for dummies who are going to pay $1000 thinking they are getting more. Keep dreaming…