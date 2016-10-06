Sony RX100 Series Comparison (I, II, III, IV and V)

Since the original release of the Sony RX100 back in 2012, the company has been pushing updates to the camera and releasing one new iteration every year. Which means that as of today, we have had a total of 5 such releases: RX100, RX100 II, RX100 III, RX100 IV amd RX100 V. Sporting a 1″ sensor and superb optics from Zeiss, these point and shoot cameras have been widely popular among photographers. And thanks to their compact size and low weight, the RX100 series cameras have been highly regarded as very capable, and yet pocket-able cameras that are perfect for such needs as travel photography. Unfortunately, due to the number of the RX100 series cameras, their differences in pricing and features, it has become increasingly difficult for potential buyers to understand the main differences between these cameras. In this article, I will be comparing the key features and specifications of the RX100-series cameras, which will hopefully make it easier to see what has changed between all the releases we have seen so far.

Below is a table that we put together for our readers, showing each iteration of the Sony RX100 cameras, along with their key specifications. Please note that we have marked the superior features in darker blue, while the key missing features are marked in light red.

Specification Sony RX100 I Sony RX100 II Sony RX100 III Sony RX100 IV Sony RX100 V Announcement Date 06/06/2012 06/27/2013 05/28/2014 06/10/2015 10/06/2016 Sensor Type CMOS BSI CMOS BSI CMOS Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS Sensor Resolution 20.2 MP 20.2 MP 20.1 MP 20.1 MP 20.1 MP Sensor Size 13.2 x 8.8mm (1″) 13.2 x 8.8mm (1″) 13.2 x 8.8mm (1″) 13.2 x 8.8mm (1″) 13.2 x 8.8mm (1″) Native ISO Range 125-6400 160-12,800 125-12,800 125-12,800 125-12,800 Image Processor Bionz Bionz Bionz X Bionz X Bionz X Phase Detection Autofocus No No No No Yes Phase Detection Autofocus Points N/A N/A N/A N/A 315 AF Points Lens Focal Length 10.4-37.1mm 10.4-37.1mm 8.8-25.7mm 8.8-25.7mm 8.8-25.7mm Focal Length in 35mm Equiv 28-100mm 28-100mm 24-70mm 24-70mm 24-70mm Lens Aperture f/1.8-f/4.9 f/1.8-f/4.9 f/1.8-f/2.8 f/1.8-f/2.8 f/1.8-f/2.8 Integrated ND Filter No No Yes Yes Yes Maximum Shutter Speed 1/2000 sec 1/2000 sec 1/2000 sec 1/32000 sec 1/32000 sec Startup Time 2.8 sec 2.8 sec 2.0 sec 2.0 sec 2.0 sec Anti Distortion Shutter No No No Yes Yes Auto ISO Min Shutter Speed No No No Yes Yes EVF N/A Optional 1.44 Million Dot EVF 2.36 Million Dot EVF 2.36 Million Dot EVF Flash Hotshoe No Yes No No No Built-in Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Continuous Shooting Speed 10 fps 10 fps 10 fps 16 fps 24 fps Buffer Size 13 JPEG / 13 RAW 13 JPEG / 13 RAW 48 JPEG / 26 RAW 48 JPEG / 26 RAW 150 JPEG + RAW LCD Screen 3.0″ Fixed 3.0″ Tilting, +90°/-40° 3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-45° 3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-45° 3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-45° Video Recording 1080p, up to 50 fps 1080p, up to 60 fps 1080p, up to 60 fps 4K, up to 30 fps 4K, up to 30 fps S-Log2/S-Gamut No No No No Yes Slow Motion Video N/A N/A Yes, Up to 120 fps Yes, Up to 960 fps Yes, Up to 960 fps Slow Motion Video Duration N/A N/A 29 min 4 sec 8 sec Built-in WiFi No Yes Yes Yes Yes Battery Life (CIPA) 330 shots 350 shots 320 shots 280 shots 220 shots Weight 240g 281g 290g 298g 299g Size 102×58×36mm 102×58×38mm 102×58×41mm 102x58x41mm 102x58x41mm Current Price (as of 10/06/2016) $448 $598 $748 $998 $998

As expected, the latest generation Sony RX100 V obviously does have much richer feature-set and specifications compared to its predecessors. It has a superior Stacked CMOS sensor with excellent image quality that surpasses all the previous generation RX100 cameras, faster Bionz X processor with a front-end LSI capable of handling up to 24 fps shooting speed, 315 phase-detection autofocus points, 4K video recording at up to 30 fps and very respectable slow motion video recording capability up to 960 fps. It can handle shutter speeds of up to 1/32000 sec, has a very nice 2.36M electronic viewfinder (EVF), incredibly fast autofocus and a few other nice extras, such as anti distortion shutter and ability to set minimum shutter speed when shooting with Auto ISO enabled.

However, at $1K, it is far more expensive than its predecessors, especially the first two models that can still be bought today for less than $500. Which begs the question – is the latest and greatest really worth spending so much more money on? I guess it depends. If you really need faster autofocus, the ability to shoot 4K or slow motion video, the RX100 V might be worth the price premium. However, if you are just looking for a solid point and shoot camera, I would say the previous generation models are worth looking into. The RX100 and RX100 II are obviously great bargains, but for a reason – they are a bit longer on the wide end (28mm vs 24mm is a huge difference in field of view), their image quality is not as great as on the latest models, they lack built-in viewfinders and their LCD screens are not as versatile. So keep all this in mind when deciding what route to take.