Sony “Overtakes” Nikon in Full-Frame Sales

Another day, another headline-grabbing click-bait title we see surfacing all over the Internet on photography blogs and forums. Apparently, Sony overtook Nikon and came second in full-frame sales. And the source of all these titles is none other than Sony itself, who used data from a company called “NPD Group”, which researched the months of January and February to come up with the stats. The company was quick to issue a press release (you can see it below) and as expected, these news were picked up very quickly by many websites. Let’s take a look at these so called “news” and analyze the information in a little more detail.
We know that the mirrorless market is growing – it is a fact. However, boldly stating that Sony overtook Nikon for the #2 position in the full-frame market in the US based on the first two months of a year is just ridiculous. Not only because it is practically impossible to find the original data the research is based on and its research methodology, but also because data from the first two months of a year mean nothing in camera sales.
When was the last time you bought a camera in the first two months of a year? As a business owner and a professional photographer, my camera purchases are all made at the end of the year. Not just because of better camera deals and incentives, but also because of other reasons such as tax write-offs. Another period of the year when manufacturers offer various incentives is right after the tax season in April of each year and that one is targeted at the mass market, mostly non-professionals, who might be spending their tax refunds on cameras. Obviously, none of this is reflected in the published news.
In addition, Nikon has not announced any full-frame cameras for a while now and those who wanted to purchase full-frame cameras have already done so. Even if Sony was able to surpass Nikon in full-frame sales in those two months, there is no correlation of the data whatsoever to Nikon’s overall market share at the moment.
Don’t get me wrong, I am not writing this to defend Nikon in any way. We know that Nikon is suffering and it is losing its market share year after year. But the mirrorless market is far from being able to take over DSLR sales – it will take years for it to actually happen.
However, this does not mean that we should completely ignore this press release. As I have stated back in 2013 in my article “The potential impact of Sony’s full-frame mirrorless system on DSLRs“, I expected Sony to grow its market share and have an immediate impact on DSLR sales. As predicted, both Nikon and Canon have definitely lost a portion of their market shares to Sony’s full-frame cameras. Nikon knows this and as we have seen from previous statements from the company’s management, Nikon is planning to compete in the mirrorless market with more serious offers. Canon is already doing this with their M-series mirrorless cameras, but limited to APS-C only. I don’t know what Nikon has in the works, but it had better be at least an APS-C mirrorless system. To be honest though, I would rather see a full-frame DSLR/mirrorless hybrid first as stated in my DSLR vs Mirrorless article. In my opinion, it is a bit too late for Nikon to start a completely new mirrorless mount…
Below is the press release from Sony:
Press Release
Sony Overtakes #2 Position in U.S. Full-Frame Interchangeable Lens Camera Market
Record Sales from Sony Driving Growth in Overall Full-Frame Market
SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2017 – Sony Electronics – a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world’s largest image sensor manufacturer, has announced today that their continued growth has vaulted them into the #2 overall position in the U.S. full-frame interchangeable lens camera market.1
Sony’s interchangeable lens cameras and lenses have seen record sales in 2017, in particular within the U.S. full-frame camera market, where they have experienced double-digit growth (+23%)2 compared to the same period last year. The popularity of key models including α7RII and α7SII has been paramount to this success.
Additionally, Sony’s rapid growth has helped to drive growth of the overall full-frame interchangeable lens camera market compared to the same period last year. Without Sony’s contributions, the full-frame market would be facing a slight decline.3
“Our commitment to the industry is stronger than ever,” said Neal Manowitz, VP of Digital Imaging at Sony North America. “We are always listening to our customers, combining their feedback with our intense passion for innovation to deliver products, services and support like no other.”
A variety of exclusive stories and exciting content shot Sony α products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, Sony’s community site built to educate, inspire and showcase all fans and customers of the Sony α brand.
1The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Detachable Lens Camera, Full Frame, Based on Dollars, Jan – Feb 2017.
2The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Detachable Lens Camera, Full Frame, Based on Dollars, Jan/Feb 2016 – Jan/Feb 2017
3The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Detachable Lens Camera, Full Frame, Based on Dollars, Jan/Feb 2016 – Jan/Feb 2017
SOURCE Sony Electronics
Comments
In the meantime I’m sticking with Nikon. A while back when I was looking at Sony cameras I couldn’t find Sony lenses that would give me what I already had in Nikon lenses. While I buy a new camera every three years or so I am still using lenses I bought 6 to 10 years ago. I can’t afford a completely new system so Nikon it is.
Allen, did you actually read the article?
Allen, while Sony is definitely improving the number of available native lenses for the FE mount each year, I personally would not invest in any Sony full-frame camera at the moment. Not until they improve battery life, fix menu problems, add a second card slot and start servicing professionals. At the moment, Sony’s service is horrible. As an NPS member, I have to also take into account the cost and turnaround of professional service.
Thanks Nasim sound advice
“There are three kinds of lies. Lies, damn lies and statistics.”
(Disseminated by Mark Twain, quoting British PM Benjamin Disraeli)
Michael, that’s a great quote. I’m OK with statistics, but then people twist them all the time…
“Lies, damned lies, and statistics” Thank you Nasim, a very interesting use of recent ‘data’ by Sony… I don’t think it paints them in a very good light!
Nasim,
If you had to start all over again, assuming that you are not invested in any system, which camera would you buy? When I read Ken rockwells website he is very clear while giving his advice to his readers. If you had to ignore the advice of camera is just a tool and state a particular camera, which would that be?
The best camera is the one in your hand. The point being, it is not the camera but what you are able to do with it. Your knowledge, of light, composition and subject is by far more important than brand. Many don’t understand that. I am not worried about Nikon. The D5 is and excellent camera, and the D500 is super as well. The 105 E 1.4 is like the lens to own for portraits.
What people buy most of is not necessarily the best or even better. It is a lame statistic. I see this all the time on Amazon. What sold the most was not the best.
Vardhan, the Fuji XT-2 and a few Fujinon primes are very appealing for everyday use and that’s probably what I would use if I were to start over. For landscapes specifically though, the Nikon D810 cannot be beat for its price and capabilities. If Pentax had a lens line up like Nikon, I would go with the K1 instead of the D810.
Dear Nassim, thanks for this piece of sanity and common sense, it is too easy to be mislead by headlines with no dafa that would support them! I am a regular reader; I am assuming you put such thoughts into all of your reviews and comments and it shows! Keep up the great work you d, people!!!
Appreciate the feedback Marek!
It says Jan/Feb 2016 to Jan/Feb 2017, which is one year, not 2 months.
Stefan, please re-read the press release. It states that the data is from January and February of 2017, compared to the same months of 2016.
If market share drives your boat, you buy a Chevy. Otherwise, you can consider a Mercedes, BMW or Lexus. I’ve never driven a Chevy, so I’ll not be shooting a Sony.
Excellent point Jerry, but in this case, Sony does not have the market share – they are taking sales data from two months when people don’t buy cameras and trying to say that they are doing better than Nikon…
I have been on several photo shoots with other photographers, primarily wildlife, and have only seen one photographer with a Sony. In Yellowstone, we were photographing little American Dippers. Everyone with Nikon and Canon got several photographs, but the Sony could only focus on a rock and hope that the bird would come to it. Eventually, a dipper visited the rock and the Sony photographer got a very sharp photo, of the rock, quick little bird, but not in focus, LOL. The EVF is great but not for quick moving wildlife. Oh, his bison shots were great, but then again, most of what I like to photograph moves a lot faster.
Too much Nikon glass and cameras for me to change.
Well, I have read that the Sony A99 mk2 is rather good for taking action shots.
Garry, AF is definitely getting better with mirrorless. The Sony A6500 is impressive and the Fuji X-T2 can also do very well with tracking. However, neither Sony nor Fuji have any native super telephoto lenses for their cameras simply because they have not reached the level of DSLRs in terms of focus speed, subject tracking and focus / shutter response. I expect the gap to close rather quickly though…within the next couple of years we should see bigger lenses and more reliable focusing from mirrorless.
Nasim,
With all due respect, don’t you think you are talking about topic you might not know all facts. Do you have insight into overall sales for each company to boldly accuse someone of laying.
Do you have data to back up your comments. I bought new camera in Feb of this year for multiple reasons, my old one broke and I got a good deal….so, does it make me less pro than you?
I shoot Canon and Sony, and quite frankly don’t understand cons you have listed. Menu, really? Don’t know what is wrong with it, just because you are using Nikon doesn’t mean that other menues are bad. I shoot both, as I can use my first class Canon lenses on Sony as well. Photographers should do their job and leave market analysis to those who know how to do it. BTW, like it or not, mirrorless is future and already taking significant piece of market.
CS, where did Nasim accuse anyone of lying? I read the article and Nasim’s comments and I fully agree with his analysis. Taking data from two months purely based on dollar amount and saying that Sony has a bigger market share is utter BS in my books. This is a marketing move that is targeted to grab attention. It means nothing.
CS, when I say that most pros don’t buy cameras in the first two months of the year, I’m referring to the majority. Of course if one’s camera broke down they would be buying another one – myself included. But that alone cannot account for mass purchases can it?
Taking dollar figures from two of the slowest months of the year for new camera sales and deriving data from it only gives you a picture of those two months. Why wasn’t data compared to prior two months of November and December? That’s because those two months wouldn’t have looked good for Sony, as simple as that. If they did, this report would have contained more months.
Let’s also not forget that Sony was running another trade-in promotion on its cameras, which surely would have boosted sales compared to Nikon and Canon that did not offer many rebates at the beginning of the year. To me, this looks pretty suspicious.
As for Sony’s menu system, you probably haven’t been reading my camera reviews. I have been hammering Sony and Olympus for years on this. As a Canon shooter, you should know that Canon has a much better and more organized menu system in comparison. How bad is Sony’s menu system? Take anyone who shoots a Sony or an Olympus, then reset their camera to defaults and watch them struggle. I have dealt with this many times over the years in my workshops. If a Nikon or a Canon DSLR gets reset, I can be back up and running within a minute. The same goes for Fuji, Panasonic and Pentax, which also have intuitive menu systems.
Many companies want to do everything to influence to the market and the consumers buying habits. I usually buy my camera gears during the period of March-April. Before the purchase, I watch YouTube videos about the brand I’m interested in and read what others have written about it; lots of blogs.
The common to all of these sources is that you can not get the whole truth about the brand. It seems that everyone put their own interests to the game. So finaly you have to decide what is realistic and what is excessive information. What is 100% truth an what information is only close to the truth.
I also write a blog about my camera experiences and have contacted all brands who are represented here in Finland, to borrow cameras for testing. Only Pentax, Panasonic and Sony (Sony SLT-A99 Mark II arriving nex week) have been interested in this kind of cooperation. Fujifilm cameras I had to order abroad (from Sweden) because the importer was not interested in Fujifilm (their main product is photo printing). Canon did not answer either and from Nikon I received the answer “we have no money left!”.
So it’s not that hard to understand these figures of sales and market shares ;)
Regards from Finland
Ps. Your articles have been the source of inspiration to start my own blog.
It came as surprise to me; I thought Sony was the first long ago! , or at least this what Sony fanboys lead me to think. Actually I dont think much about such stuff. For me Sony is not good because I bought their best VCR back in the 80s and it did not survive my kids abuse, and a fancy P&S twice as expensive as a Nikon P&S but had terrible image quality. No more Sony crap unless they compensate me for my last century’s purchases