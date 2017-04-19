Sony A9 Image Samples

Now that the Sony A9 is announced, it is a good time to take a closer look at the image samples produced by this amazing mirrorless camera. Sony has made a total of 12 full size JPEG images available that we can pixel peep at, so below are the same images presented in their full resolution at different focal lengths, apertures and ISOs. Since the A9 is a sports and wildlife camera, the most used lenses for the sample images were the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS and the new Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS.
As expected, image samples look stunning. Based on the number of action shots captured by the A9, it looks like Sony was able to achieve remarkable speed and accuracy with its new autofocus system.
In order to look at the below images in full detail, please right-click each image and download it to your computer.
Comments
No soccer? i shoot only soccer
No soccer, so you cannot buy it.
:)))
This camera is not meant for soccer. For soccer you need to wait for the special A9So version.
hehehehe, ok, this camera so expensive, so i will that special A9So version, i think it will be $5500?
Nothing extraordinary in the images, and certainly nothing that Canon or Nikon can’t do better. Swell, it can do 20 frames per second, but can it follow-focus worth a darn? Sony is facing a huge challenge – the A9 had better track focus as well as the vastly cheaper Nikon D500.
George, I agree, there is nothing extraordinary in images themselves. However, captured subjects appear very sharp and if the AF system is as good as the images look like, it will be a huge blow to both Nikon and Canon’s high-end DSLRs. And the D500 cannot compete with this camera on the same level. Let’s not forget that it is an APS-C camera with half the fps speed.
At this point, the biggest challenge that lies in front of Sony is quickly making long super telephotos. Without the good glass, the A9 will fail miserably.
And how about getting a Sigma 500/4 sports + MC11 converter? Or a 150-600 Sports? It doesn’t need to be Sony or Zeiss (hardly, they don’t do long lenses) glass.
Joachim, any third party lens with an adapter is not going to be a solution in the long run. Adapters introduce two mount points, so there are precision and other issues, and reverse-engineered focusing is never going to be as good and as reliable as native focusing. Sony just needs super telephoto glass as soon as possible – all other solutions are not going to be viable, not for professional photographers for sure.
Did Sony ever go beyond 500 mm? I basically agree that adapters are second best to original lenses, but a longer than 500 mm would be a Sony first, no? For A-mount there’s already a 500/4 lens, but either they make it genuine E-mount or – the buyer has to adapt again. It’s a steep price as well. And 500 is not really long for FF. I feel a bit bewildered about this very fast sports camera with FF, but curious enough to try one if I could.
I agree that the lack of Sony glass is a buzz-kill to this otherwise exciting camera.
I also think the D500 does compete (1) because it has a 1.5x reach advantage, with the same MPx, and 2) the D500’s AF system is proven.
If the Sony’s AF system is as accurate, then point made (yet it still doesn’t have the reach of the D500).
But if the AF doesn’t track as well, then machine-gunning 20 fps worth of badly-focused images is hassle, not a blessing.
I agree John, I have the D500, shoot sports, and I’ve said before, I learned, like many older photographers to manual focus… without a motor drive, 1 frame at a time… nothing beats knowing the sport you’re shooting. When I started I obviously wasn’t that good, shooting boxing, football but timing and observation and practice made me a lot better over time…20 frames a second pfft!!! you’re relying on luck, you might as well shoot video, even now I only shoot 2-4 frame bursts, everyone wants to be god now, they aren’t interested enough in the process to learn the craft properly…sad really… Just sayin’…
John, it is hard to say how well the AF is going to work on the A9 – that remains to be seen later this year when real working photographers get access to the gear and make side by side comparisons with high-end Nikon and Canon gear. As for the reach advantage, it is either reach or noise performance, but not both. The D500 might shine in daylight conditions, but in low light, full-frame is always going to have the upper hand. So there are pros and cons for both. However, I do not look at the A9 as the D500’s competitor – clearly, the camera is set to challenge the top tier cameras from Nikon and Canon. Full-frame, 20 fps, huge buffer size, built-in Ethernet port, large number of focus points that cover almost the whole frame and a higher price tag – that’s clearly not where Sony is aiming at.
No one talks about batteries.
600 images per battery. Shooting 20 frames per second. An utilizing constant autofocus tracking.
How many batteries will you need to carry? Will the extra batteries wind up weighing more than the “huge” dslr cameras and lenses (that aren’ that huge anymore)?
I love this new Sony, but I also love shooting an entire hockey game on one battery with some left over.
While i like to look at the image from serious third party testers like you Nasim, this are “only” pr images. Nobody knows how much effort and man-hours they put into that images.
Not just long teles Nasim but really good glass at the right weight. Not Sigma zooms for first time safari trippers, I mean fast focusing, low distorting, sharp and priced intelligently (that last one might be tough for Sony). To me that is at least as big a task as creating a body so I hope they are already well under development. Without these, it is just an interesting toy.
Ian, I fully agree! I think Sony should have announced some sort of a supertelephoto lens – at least a plan to make one. If all we see is slow zooms like the 100-400mm and other short focal length lenses, the Sony A9 won’t sell.
Personally speaking, Sony could build whatever camera they like, still wouldn’t buy it. Lenses are patchy and expensive. It’s just not a good eco-system. Adapters are not how I would use a camera. Sony do what Sony does best, and that is making great sensors, and camera shaped gadgets. Having said that, they’ll probably sell a shed-load of these things.
Stephen, I know many photographers have very similar views as you in this regard. However, let’s not forget that Sony has technology on its side and that’s where things will be going. We have seen this with portable devices and gadgets that have taken over the world, so the same is going to happen with cameras, whether we like it or not. I hope Canon and Nikon wake up from their long sleep and start moving towards technology – that’s where the market will be tomorrow.
Those photo samples make me want a D500 more than ever!
Agree . At least the price is more resonable !
Lets not get so excited about images that Sony selected to put out. Obviously they would put anything out that would be less than their best. Only once the camera is in the hands of the public will we begin to know of its true capabilities.
Rich, I agree – a full assessment by pros who are not Sony artisans or Sony fans is needed for a balanced opinion on this camera. I am hoping to get my hands on the A9 later this year and see what our resident experts like John Sherman, John Lawson, Tom Redd and Robert Andersen have to say about the A9 when compared to their high-end Nikon DSLRs.
As usual with Sony, I don’t think the colors are very nice.
Anders, you are judging colors by looking at JPEG output? I don’t anticipate anyone wanting to get the A9 shooting in JPEG, might as well shoot with a point and shoot camera.
Respectfully disagree Nasim. 99% of sports shooters I work with are straight to press JPEG shooters. Most use Raw only on a product shoot or in personal time for landscape work etc, so JPEG output quality is critical if this is a real D5/1Dxii rival.
Might as well be, but at this stage I’d be careful with judgements over colours – and I’m sure there are some possibilities to tweak it to your likes. It’s very interesting how Sony triggers negative expectations in different levels. For me it’s like “some specs are remarkable, but how does the whole package work for me?” Over at dpreview were a couple of pictures which tell some improvements to the sometimes a bit awkward to use α7 series
Thoe technology and feature set look great. Tho photos shown also look great, as do all photos in the marketing arena. Sony may be setting a high bar here and will, hopefully, push other manufacturer’s to future improvements.
I still have a long way to go to master the capabilities of the Nikon D750 and IR converted D600 that I own along with a handful of lenses. It will be interesting to see how the camera works in the hands of experts. Agreed that it will also depend on Sony getting appropriately capable glass out there. The Nikon glass keeps is what attracted me and keeps me working with the system. Replacing about $15-20K of investment is not very attractive right now.
While the buffer is small, the Nikon1 System currently can shoot 20fpm for about 1 sec and has great autofocus capabilities. I have found that burst rates of 5 or 10 fpm are adequate for the underwater work I do with the Nikon 1 and I don’t have to sort through as many shots. I can see opportunities with photographing flying insects or birds where the high rates would help me. I can also see where that rate might help you get just the right slice of a sports event, like boxing or swimming where the movements are fast and catching the decisive moment is not easy..
I have used a friend’s RX-100 MIII for underwater work and love the output. Ican only hope theis new camera has a much better software and menu system that the RX-100. We shall see, then we will know. For now, it is an intriguing announcement that should trigger market responses if it comes close to delivering as promised.
What about balance?. A body weighting 673 g inc. battery seems difficult to combine with 1.5 – 2 kg. super teles or zooms
This camera is for pro photographer who specialized in sport . For me, I probably put 4,500$(Not including outragous pricey lens) elsewhere. The IQ is probably marginal different from nikon / can high end one. I think nik and can will catch up in very short time.
The more i hear the new release products of sony the more i know this company is trying every way to suck money from our pocket. If i am a rich son of some millionaire or pro photographer i may considered buying it. The nik/ can is my best brand with reasonable price.
Wow.. well a bit on the positive spin I feel Sony is on to something and may push Nikon and Canon to innovate. Just as the Microsoft Surface caused Apple to innovate their latest products Sony’s added features can only help the competition if they choose to follow. Ford has improved because they innovated and started to challenge the imports. Sony, Fuji and others have shaken up a dying industry and unless we are content with shooting on cellphones ten years from now I would suggest we reconsider milestones in camera technology whether it’s something we will be purchasing in the form of a 4,500 dollar Sony camera or a 1,500 dollar Canon or Nikon with some of these advanced features incorporated a year from now.
My two cents.
Love your site Nasim
Agree with you! Hope the competition between the big three will results in lower prices and a greater number of good cameras delivered to more people …
The only thing I can tell from these pics is a fairly consistent 0.5-0.75 stop underexposure. Probably to protect shutter speed / ISO appearances. In fairness, all makers play that game.
The A9 is a $5,500 camera when you factor in the grip and batteries to be equally specified to a D5/1Dxii. On that basis it is a rival to the top of the line CaNikons. However, absent the top of the line lenses, it can only rival semi-Pro bodies like the D500 / 7Dii, where a 70-200/2.8 may be sufficient. Anyone who says it’s obviously better than them before having used it, is either drinking the Sony Cool-aid, or judges everything by price alone. But reality has shown that extremely expensive Sony’s tend to have flaws that preclude them performing at professional levels like overheating bodies and inadequate batteries.
There is no doubt this will be a better video-camera than CaNikon, but to judge this as a sports professional camera will require shooting multiple 8-hour days in the rain with long telephoto lenses, and subsequent efficient uploading to press of pleasing JPEG output. Just because a body is the same price as a CaNikon pro body does not mean it will perform as well when you step away from the rich occasional owner’s use that Sony has typically targeted.
I am impressed by the camera body and its potential. It is the first step towards a future development of a great system. Should the system ever be realised (great lenses, a great menu system, great flash system an APSC version, plus great software connectivity) I would probably try to move away from Nikon.
I guess I will have wait and see.
At the moment it is just a first step towards the future. I remember the Olympus OM1 system when it arrived, they added a full range of lenses as I recall. For this to work Sony has to deliver on multiple fronts. I think Canon could build a body with similar capabilities more easily than Nikon. I am sure they are both going to try. (Remember Blackberry?)
Let’s wait and see, who knows, maybe Sony will announce some lenses, i thought rumors always know about those manufacturers plans, but i feel Sony will wake up and start to produce lenses for their amazing bodies, or at least can adapt other lenses without adapters to benefit fully from body performance specially AF and fps.
Roger Cicala wasn’t impressed with the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS compared to the Nikon and Canon equivalents. After looking at those samples I can see why.
There is nothing here that could not have been taken with a DSLR from Nikon or Canon.
If you need 20 fps then this Sony is your camera.
Full frame has some pluses and minuses when it comes to sports/wildlife.
This camera is not enough to make me want to switch from my current excellent and extensive system.
I am always interested in the new technology . Thanks for shining light on the subject as I can not wait to see what comes up next. I have been shooting Nikon since 1979 . I have just about jumped ship 3 or 4 times but could not justify selling off the lenses & starting over. I purchased a small Sony Point & shoot RX100 3 last year & have been satisfied with this little camera for a quick snap.
Anxious to see what the A9 can do. One thing Sony is doing by releasing this camera is causing the other manufactures to take note & Possibly bring up the level of their game & create better gear & at lower costs to compete . This always helps the consumer. I think I read Sony is now the number 2 camera company in the world . They must be doing something right. I do not see me jumping ship at this moment but you never know what tomorrow brings. Thanks for posting the images they look good & also for all the great articles and news.