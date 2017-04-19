Sony A9 Image Samples

Now that the Sony A9 is announced, it is a good time to take a closer look at the image samples produced by this amazing mirrorless camera. Sony has made a total of 12 full size JPEG images available that we can pixel peep at, so below are the same images presented in their full resolution at different focal lengths, apertures and ISOs. Since the A9 is a sports and wildlife camera, the most used lenses for the sample images were the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS and the new Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS.

As expected, image samples look stunning. Based on the number of action shots captured by the A9, it looks like Sony was able to achieve remarkable speed and accuracy with its new autofocus system.

In order to look at the below images in full detail, please right-click each image and download it to your computer.