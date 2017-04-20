Sony A9 Announcement

Step aside Canon 1D X Mark II and Nikon D5 – Sony has just announced its A9, a high-end, full-frame sports camera. With a 24 MP stacked CMOS sensor, a whopping 20 fps continuous shooting rate without blackouts, up to 1/32,000 shutter speed (electronic, mechanical up to 1/8000), a 241 RAW image buffer, 693 on-sensor phase detection autofocus points occupying 93% of the viewfinder, AF joystick, full-frame 4K video capture, in-body five-axis image stabilization, fully weather sealed body, larger battery capacity, a built-in Ethernet port and dual SD card slots, the Sony A9 is one serious monster aimed at directly competing with the top-tier DSLR cameras. It is a pricey camera at $4,500 MSRP, but it is still $2K cheaper than the Nikon D5 and offers features the D5 simply cannot compete with. The Sony A9 is a very exciting release for a number of reasons.
First of all, this is the first time a mirrorless camera is aiming at something mirrorless has been struggling with when compared to DSLRs, which is autofocus speed, subject tracking and blackouts. While it is hard to say how well the new AF system on the A9 is going to be compared to high-end DSLR cameras, the message here is clear – Sony is going to do what it takes to make on-sensor AF as good as a dedicated phase-detection AF system. Second, the Sony A9 is a proof of concept that DSLRs have reached their limits for continuous shooting rate due to the presence of the mirror mechanism. While the Canon 1D X Mark II and Nikon D5 are limited to 12-14 fps of continuous shooting, the Sony A9 takes this to a whole new level at 20 fps. If it was not for sensor readout and bandwidth limitation issues, I am sure Sony could have easily gone over 20 fps. Third, the Sony A9 has the world’s first full-frame stacked CMOS sensor:
While this might sound gibberish for those who don’t understand sensor technology, a stacked sensor is capable of insanely fast readout speeds, because data is temporarily stored in the integral memory of the sensor (#2 in the above graph) and a high-speed signal processing circuit (#3) is able to retrieve and pass all the data to the image processing engine (#4) much quicker than traditional sensor design that reads data from top to bottom of the pixel area (#1). Because of this sensor technology alone, the camera is going to have massive advantages for not just continuous shooting rates, but also for capturing high-resolution 4K video. In addition, the stacked sensor allows for much quicker analysis of the overall sensor data, which translates to increased focusing performance for both contrast and phase-detection autofocus.
To understand differences between this new stacked sensor technology when compared to a traditional DSLR, take a look at the below video:
As you can see, the stacked sensor on the Sony A9 opens up many opportunities for photographers. When using an electronic shutter, you no longer have to worry about either mirror slap or shutter shock either, which is very impressive.
Fourth, the Sony A9 pretty much lifts the limitations of the traditional autofocus system by allowing phase-detection AF points to be spread pretty much throughout the viewfinder:
You no longer have to worry about focus point spread and focus points being more accurate in the center of the frame. On-sensor phase detection pixels are going to perform very similarly no matter where they are located on the sensor, which means that you could continue tracking a subject even when they are not in the center of the frame. As long as you keep the subject within the viewfinder, you are good to go.
At this point, it is hard to say how good the autofocus system on the Sony A9 is going to be when compared to cameras like Canon 1D X Mark II and Nikon D5, but you can take a look at the below interview with Gene Lower, a professional sports photographer from Arizona who is very pleased with the performance of the camera:
What’s impressive about the A9 is also its huge memory buffer that can fit up to 241 RAW images. With a 20 fps continuous shooting speed, one can continuously capture a scene for 12 seconds, which is more than enough for most sports and wildlife photography needs. The only puzzling part to me is the use of SD cards – I was expecting to see something faster and more powerful like XQD on the Sony A9. Speaking of which, the Sony A9 now has two memory card slots (finally!), but only one of them is UHS-II compatible. I think the idea here is that one would use a UHS-II card for shooting fast action, while the second memory card slot is used primarily for backup and the speed is not as important. I am not sure how Sony is planning to address buffer writing to two memory cards though and I hope that the camera won’t slow down while the second slot is being written to.
The biggest hole that Sony needs to patch as quickly as possible, is lack of good super telephoto options. At this time, the longest native lens Sony has for the FE mount is the newly announced Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS. While it looks like a great lens, it cannot compete with a super telephoto prime in any way. If Sony can quickly crank out 400mm, 500mm and 600mm lenses in the next 12+ months, the Sony A9 will be taken very seriously by many professional photographers. But until then, it will be tough to get sports and wildlife photographers to switch. Sony needs native FE mount super telephoto lenses as quickly as possible – adapting existing glass made for Sony Alpha / Minolta mounts is not going to be a good solution, since lenses need to be able to take advantage of the new technology on the Sony A9.
Fifth, Sony is finally addressing one of the biggest issues with mirrorless cameras – battery life. Thanks to the much more powerful and efficient NP-FZ100 battery, the Sony A9 is capable of shooting many more images (Sony claims 2.2x more battery power) – up to 650 according to CIPA testing. While this might sound still pretty far from a DSLR can do, always take CIPA numbers with a grain of salt. According to the video above, the photographer could get over 1,000 shots and only consumed about a quarter of the battery. So for high-speed shooting and situations where one can turn off the LCD screen for image previews (EVF and LCD screens eat up battery life quickly), I am sure this single battery can be used to take many more shots than 650. If the Sony A9 can yield over 1,000 images from a single battery, that’s already a huge achievement. Also, keep in mind that one can add a battery grip to use two batteries at a time, so the A9 could potentially compete with cameras like Canon 1D X Mark II and Nikon D5 even when it comes to battery life!
Sixth, the Sony A9 obliterates the Nikon D5 for video shooting by being able to use full pixel readout without pixel binning. Thanks to the fast sensor readout, the processor can read 6K of information, then down-sample the footage to 4K, creating video with very little noise. In comparison, the Nikon D5 uses pixel-level data from the sensor, resulting in an unimpressive 1.45x crop, which gives no advantage to resulting video footage. The Sony A9 can provide clean, uncompressed HDMI output for 4K video and can do up to 100 Mbps for 4K @ 30p, but will not go beyond 8-bit 4:2:0. Sony is clearly not wanting to make the A9 a premium video camera though – that will probably be left for the future Sony A9S.
And let’s not forget the ability to shoot subjects without ANY shutter or mirror sounds. That in itself is game changing for wildlife photography – imaging being able to photograph birds and other wildlife without disrupting them in any way! No DSLR can currently compete with that.
Speaking of which, the last point I wanted to bring out was the future A9-series cameras. Clearly, Sony has addressed many concerns that I and many others brought out in our reviews and conversations with Sony executives in regards to issues like battery life, ergonomics (joystick), dual memory card slots, uncompressed RAW, etc. It makes sense for the company to continue releasing different iterations of the Sony A9 for different needs. Within the next year or so, I anticipate Sony to release a super high-resolution Sony A9R that will have similar ergonomics, same battery life and other features introduced on the A9. If Sony prices it out right to be in-line with what the Sony A7R II costs (and hopefully discontinues the A7 series cameras), it will be a killer camera for landscape, architecture, macro and studio photographers. For the movie industry, Sony will probably release a Sony A9S with an amazing low-light sensor that will be able to shoot 4K-6K video at very fast frame rates and full sensor readout.
It is a great time to be a photographer, because technology is opening up so many opportunities. I applaud Sony for being brave to bring out the Sony A9 to challenge Canon and Nikon, and I thank the company engineers and executives for listening to our feedback and concerns over the years. While I was not a fan of the PR move Sony marketing pulled out last week, this particular announcement is definitely something I am very excited about. I cannot wait to get my hands on the A9 and test it out later this year, hopefully with more super telephoto options from Sony.
I hope Canon and Nikon are not just taking notes from this announcement. As I have said many times before, DSLR sales will only be declining in a technology-driven market. I hope the big two are working on something that can compete with the Sony A9 and upcoming A9-series cameras, now that the bar is raised to a whole new level…
Sony’s New α9 Camera Revolutionizes the Professional Imaging Market
Groundbreaking Full-frame Mirrorless Camera Delivers Unmatched Speed, Versatility and Usability
- World’s First1 full-frame stacked CMOS sensor, 24.2 MP2 resolution
- Blackout-Free Continuous Shooting3 at up to 20fps4 for up to 241 RAW5/ 362 JPEG6 images
- Silent7, Vibration-free shooting at speeds up to 1/32,000 sec8
- 693 point focal plane phase detection AF points with 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second
- Extensive professional features including Ethernet port for file transfer, Dual SD card slots and extended battery life
- 5-Axis in-body image stabilization with a 5.0 step1 shutter speed advantage
NEW YORK, Apr. 19, 2017 – Sony Electronics, a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world’s largest image sensor manufacturer, has today introduced their new revolutionary digital camera, the α9 (model ILCE-9).
The most technologically advanced, innovative digital camera that Sony has ever created, the new α9 offers a level of imaging performance that is simply unmatched by any camera ever created – mirrorless, SLR or otherwise.
The new camera offers many impressive capabilities that are simply not possible with a modern digital SLR camera including high-speed, blackout-free continuous shooting3 at up to 20fps4, 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second10, a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second8 and much more. These are made possible thanks to its 35mm full-frame stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS sensor – the world’s first of its kind – which enables data speed processing at up to 20x faster than previous Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras11. This unique sensor is paired with a brand new, upgraded BIONZ X processing engine and front end LSI that maximizes overall performance.
This industry-leading speed and innovative silent shooting7 is combined with a focusing system that features an incredible 693 phase detection AF points. Covering approximately 93% of the frame, the focusing system ensures that even the fastest moving subjects are reliably captured and tracked across the frame.
The new α9 also features a vibration free, fully electronic, completely silent anti-distortion shutter7 with absolutely no mechanical mirror or shutter noise, making it an extremely powerful photographic tool for any shooting situation that demands quiet operation. To ensure maximum usability and reliability, the camera features a new Z battery with approximately 2.2x the capacity of W batteries, as well as dual SD media card slots, including one that supports UHS-II cards. An Ethernet port (wired LAN terminal) is available as well, and there is a wide variety of new settings, controls and customizability options that are essential for working pros.
“This camera breaks through all barriers and limitations of today’s professional digital cameras, with an overall feature set that simply cannot be matched considering the restrictions of mechanical SLR cameras” said Neal Manowitz, Vice President of Digital Imaging at Sony Electronics. “But what excites us most about the α9 – more than its extensive product specs – is that it allows professionals to see, follow and capture the action in ways that were never before possible, unlocking an endless amount of new creative potential.”
A New Standard of Speed and Focusing Accuracy
Critical to the record-breaking speed of the new α9 is the combination of the new stacked 24.2 MP2 Exmor RS image sensor, new BIONZ X processor and front end LSI.
The immense processing power from these new components allows for faster AF/AE calculation while also reducing EVF display latency. The processor and front end LSI are also responsible for the larger continuous shooting buffer, enabling photographers to shoot at a blazing 20 fps4 with continuous AF/AE tracking for up to 362 JPEG6 or 241 RAW5 images.
The camera’s innovative AF system tracks complex, erratic motion with higher accuracy than ever before, with the ability to calculate AF/AE at up to 60 times per second10, regardless of shutter release and frame capture. Further, when the shutter is released while shooting stills, the electronic viewfinder functions with absolutely no blackout, giving the user a seamless live view of their subject at all times12. This feature truly combines all of the benefits of an electronic viewfinder with the immediacy and “in the moment” advantages that not even the finest optical viewfinders can match, and is available in all still image modes including high speed 20 fps4 continuous shooting.
With 693 focal plane phase detection AF points covering approximately 93% of the frame, the camera ensures improved precision and unfailing focus in scenes where focus might otherwise be difficult to achieve. The Fast Hybrid AF system – pairing the speed and excellent tracking performance of phase detection AF with the precision of contrast AF – achieves approximately 25% faster performance when compared with α7R II, ensuring all fast-moving subjects are captured.
Professional Capabilities in a Compact Body
Sony’s new full-frame camera is equipped with a variety of enhanced capabilities that give it a true professional operational style.
The α9 features an all-new, high-resolution, high-luminance Quad-VGA OLED Tru-Finder with approximately 3,686k dots for extremely accurate, true-to-life detail reproduction. The new Tru-Finder, which is the highest resolution viewfinder ever for a Sony α camera, incorporates an optical design that includes a double-sided aspherical element, helping it to achieve 0.78x magnification and a level of corner to corner sharpness that is simply outstanding. The EVF also utilizes a ZEISS® T* Coating to greatly reduce reflections, and has a fluorine coating on the outer lens that repels dirt.
This all adds up to a luminance that is 2x higher than the XGA OLED Tru-Finder from the α7R II, creating a viewfinder image with a brightness level that is nearly identical to the actual scene being framed, ensuring the most natural shooting experience. The frame rate of the Tru-Finder is even customizable, with options to set it for 60 fps or 120 fps13 to best match the action.
The α9 is equipped with an innovative 5-axis image stabilization system that provides a shutter speed advantage of 5.0 steps9, ensuring the full resolving power of the new sensor can be realized, even in challenging lighting. Also, with a simple half press of the shutter button, the effect of the image stabilization can be monitored in the viewfinder or on the LCD screen, allowing framing and focus to be accurately checked and continually monitored.
The α9 also offers an Ethernet port (wired LAN terminal), allowing convenient transfer of still image files to a specified FTP server at high-speed, making it an ideal choice for studio photography, high-profile news and sporting events and more. There is a sync terminal as well, enabling external flash units and cables to be connected directly for convenient flash sync.
New Features for Fast Operation
Sony’s new α9 has several new and updated focus functions that support faster, easier focusing in a variety of situations. The camera features a multi-selector joystick on the back of the camera, allowing shooters to easily shift focus point within the frame by pressing the multi-selector in any direction up, down, left or right when shooting in Zone, Flexible Spot or Expanded Flexible Spot focus area modes. The new model also offers touch focusing on the rear LCD screen for easily selecting of and shifting focus towards a desired focus point or subject.
New for Sony E-mount cameras, the α9 includes the addition of separate drive mode and focus mode dials, plus a new “AF ON” button that can be pressed to activate autofocus directly when shooting still images or movies.
Additional new capabilities include the “AF Area Registration”, which allows frequently used focus area to be memorized and recalled via custom button assignments. There is also the ability to assign specific settings (exposure, shutter speed, drive mode, etc) to a custom button to be instantly recalled when needed. The camera can memorize and automatically recall the last focus point used in a vertical or horizontal orientation as well, instantly switching back to it when that specific orientation is used again.
For enhanced customization, a “My Menu” feature is available, allowing up to 30 menu items to be registered in a custom menu for instant recall when needed.
Double Battery Life, Double Memory
The innovative α9 camera features an all-new Sony battery (model NP-FZ100) with 2.2x the capacity of previous Sony full-frame models, allowing for much longer shooting performance.
Also, based on extensive customer feedback, the new camera offers two separate media card slots, including one for UHS-II media. The same data can simultaneously be recorded to both cards, or the user can choose to separate RAW / JPEG or still images / movies. Movies can also simultaneously be recorded to two cards for backup and more efficient data management.
High Sensitivity and Wide Dynamic Range
The unique design of the α9 image sensor represents the pinnacle of Sony device technology. The 24.2 MP2 full-frame stacked CMOS sensor is back-illuminated, allowing to capture maximum light and produce outstanding, true-to-life image quality. The sensor also enables the diverse ISO range of 100 – 51200, expandable to 50 – 20480014, ensuring optimum image quality with minimum noise at all settings.
The enhanced BIONZ X processor plays a large part in image quality as well, as it helps to minimize noise in the higher sensitivity range while also reducing the need to limit ISO sensitivity in situations where the highest quality image is required.
The new α9 also supports uncompressed 14-bit RAW, ensuring users can get the most out of the wide dynamic range of the sensor.
4K Video Capture
The new α9 is very capable as a video camera as well, as it offers 4K (3840x2160p) video recording across the full width of the full-frame image sensor15, 16. When shooting in this format, the camera uses full pixel readout without pixel binning to collect 6K of information, oversampling it to produce high quality 4K footage with exceptional detail and depth. Recording is also available in the popular Super 35mm size.
Additionally, the camera can record Full HD at 120 fps at up to 100 Mbps, which allows footage to be reviewed and eventually edited into 4x or 5x slow motion video files in Full HD resolution with AF tracking17.
New Accessories
Sony has released a variety of new accessories to compliment the new α9 camera, including:
- NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Battery – high-capacity battery with approximately 2.2x the capacity of the NP-FW50 W-series battery. It also supports InfoLITHIUM® technology, making it possible to view the remaining battery power as both a percentage display and five step icon on the camera’s LCD screen.
- VG-C3EM Vertical Grip – provides same operation, handling and design as theα9 camera, doubles battery life and allows USB battery-charging via the camera body.
- NPA-MQZ1K Multi-Battery Adaptor Kit – External multi-battery adaptor kit capable of functioning as an external power supply for four Z series batteries and as a quick charger. Kit comes with two packs of NP-FZ100 rechargeable batteries.
- GP-X1EM Grip Extension – Grip extender with same look, feel and design as α9 body. Enables more solid hold on camera.
- FDA-EP18 Eyepiece Cup – eye piece cup with locking mechanism
- BC-QZ1 Battery Charger – quick-charging battery charger. Charges one new Z series battery in approximately 2.5 hours.
- PCK–LG1 Screen Protect Glass Sheet – hard, shatterproof glass screen protector with anti-stain coating to prevent fingerprints. Compatible with touch operation and tilting LCD screen
Pricing and Availability
The Sony α9 Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera will ship this May for about $4,500 US and $6,000 CA. It will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America.
This is a game changer. I just can’t believe at the specs…. I mean 20 FPS more than 600 focus points…that itself gets my $$s :) & Silent shutter that is a boon for birders & wildlife photographers …
Prasad, yes, it is definitely a game changer. If the AF system proves to be as good as the AF system on 1D X Mark II and D5, once Sony brings out long super teles, it will be the end of high-end DSLRs, especially at this price point…
Yes it is a game changer but Nasim don’t you think Nikon or Canon have something in the works like this?
Chris – you mean mirrorless? I’d say they’re years behind if they’ve even bothered to think about it at all. Canon finally has a competent APS-C enthusiast camera after how many years? But their lens selection is dismal. Nikon continues to fumble in the dark.
So no, I don’t believe there’s a Canon or Nikon mirrorless rival in the works.
Yes I meant mirrorless, I kind of figured that since they were the big 2 they’d be coming out with one also. Oh well maybe it’s time to sell off some of my Nikon gear and get this Sony sure looks sweet ;)
Sean, I am sure there is something in the works, but I agree with you – a lot of time is lost! Even if Nikon can pull something out later this year, it will be tough to compete with the best mirrorless systems on the market, since it takes time to bring out a system and address all the potential issues. Nikon had a very good traction with Nikon 1, but it is now an abandoned system. Instead of letting it die, Nikon should have picked up the innovation and moved it to a larger sensor.
Chris, I very much hope so, but based on what we see so far, they are taking too long to make it happen. Canon is sitting on its butt and enjoying its #1 position, while Nikon is hurting and saying that mirrorless is on its way, but we still don’t know what the company is planning to do. Is it going to be an APS-C or full-frame mirrorless? Is it going to be a new mount or a hybrid DSLR/mirrorless? We have no idea and there is not even a hint. Both companies are very disconnected from their user base, which is very sad.
The longer they wait, the worse it is going to be, since it takes time to bring out a new format, address all the issues and get a stable, working camera system that is desirable.
Faced with this bombshell of a camera, both Nikon and Canon should be afraid. Very afraid.
This looks like a paradigm shift in photographic imaging.
Even as a long time Nikon user, I am starting to feel the onset of GAS – and I haven’t eaten sauerkraut or refried beans for days.
I have not seen any numbers released for the EVF lag time. Do you have any info about it?
It can be a game changer and probably the first mirroless to compete with dlsrs for sports an action. However sony cameras are always really good on paper…
You’re completely right. I’m still not going to get a Sony toy camera, even if it’s got 50 fps, 500 MP, battery life of 1000000+ and 100K video. To me it is nothing but toy.
Now with any Sony camera, if we can’t afford Sony native lenses then how can we use this camera for full performance in sports? i only have Canon lenses for sports, so i can’t buy another one for Sony and i can’t sacrifice the ones i have already, it is like i have to sacrifice my Canon gear first then i move to Sony.
Tareq, to take advantage of the AF capabilities of the camera, you will need Sony FE lenses. Mounting other lenses is not going to be a good idea and AF will not be anywhere as reliable.
Then we need to be rich then i will sacrifice my Canon gear and go with Sony.
That’s always true if you switch systems.
I agree.
I have used A7RII with Canon glass – it works, but it is not great, especially in low light.
Wow. Add some super telephoto primes and this takes over the world :)
MC, that’s correct. Sony desperately needs to release super telephoto lenses. If the camera is what it claims to be, it will be tough for Canon and Nikon to continue selling their 1DX Mark II and D5 cameras…
Maybe we should also take a look at weather sealing, robustness and pro-level support. We should wait for a serious test from Nasim and other before praising the new lord…
Grimgard, I will definitely be testing the A9 later this year, along with the new 100-400mm lens. We will do our best to compare the camera to the best of Nikon, especially for sports and wildlife photography.
Hey Nasim,
Although the price is high, I may consider such camera.
As I’m primary a Nikon shooter now, I want to see what Nikon is going to release this year. Especially the D810 replacement.
Hopefully they won’t screw it up.
But Sony has the chance to create A7 and A9 series – one for casual and one for pro shooters. If they bind that with A7000 and A9000 APS-C, I think they may cancel all prior models.
Do you know if A9 has AA filter?
Stefan, take a look at the price of the D5 and 1DX Mark II and you will see that this camera is a bargain compared to top-end DSLRs. The price is actually surprisingly low in my opinion – I think Sony wants to do the same thing it has done with the A7, by low-balling the price of the camera to capture more market share initially. If Sony adds a few powerful super telephoto lenses, it will be tough for Nikon and Canon to compete. These specs are out of this world, kudos to Sony for making it happen.
Agree, but this is only in case they compete with D5 and 1DX II. The price is a bit high to drag people from 5D IV and D810 market. As you said, it will be interesting to see the development of A9 and A7 series. Once things settle and we see all models then we can probably say better if their pricing is right.
I also agree with you that if they release A9R and A9S, then A7 series becomes obsolete.
But we’ll see…
:-)
In any case – this is a huge step forward for the photography business. Sony have always been innovators.
Will give it a test but I doubt that the A9 will be right there where the top sports DSLRs are right now – though from the specs it clearly is. For me however its always about the ecosystem – the super fast tele lenses/accessories/support – the raw image quality, here Sony has to keep up with C and N, but they clearly show that they are dedicated to do exactly that. That might be the other good news – more competition is always a good thing. But lets face it: N and C will eventually also switch to a mirrorless system when DSLRs are maxed out and this seems to be the time now.
Regards! Sören
Soren, very good points and I agree. Sony needs to make super telephotos now to compete, but once they do, the specs of the A9 look out of this world, a whole level above both Nikon and Canon. If the big two sit on their butts and do nothing, it will be the end of their game sooner than we think.
Yes agreed the specs are indeed remarkable, but what made the Nikon D810 such a success was/is the overall performance in various fields (per pixel acuity/dynamic range/overall responsiveness/raw image data quality/AF/ergonomics …). It might be the case that Sony killed all flaws of the A7 series here but we will have to test various aspects first.
But indeed if Sony has some super fast tele lenses avail I guess there will be a bunch of sports photogs that will move to that system. Others will not – even with speedy lens support – Sony will have to create something like CPS or NPS to make the Pros really happy. This will make a huge difference and pro support ist costly!
sh*t! Now I can throw all my $50k Nikon Gear Away! :-(
Marcel, not so quick…let’s see how this camera does in real life first.
I’m with Nasim on this.
The proof of the pudding is in the eating but it sure looks tasty from where I am sitting.
If telephoto primes of G Master quality and proper professional support materialise quickly ..and it all performs as advertised, Nikon and Canon may find themselves facing a mass exodus – dead in the water.
However, it’s Nikon’s centenary year so they may have some surprises in store.
I am hoping they have been quietly appraising the market, learning from Sony’s mistakes and building a fully fledged pro mirrorless system in secret.
Or is that just plain silly?
Gimme!
As a sports shooter, I would love to get my hands on this.
WEJ
Hi Nasim,
I’m with you on this announcement. As a Nikon shooter I’m happy to see Sony, or any other brand, raises the bar and makes the whole industry more interesting with new technologies. We all need that in this shrinking market, don’t we?
Absolutely! I applaud Sony for challenging the best of the best – something nobody has even attempted yet.
WOW! Can’t imagine how I would love to make a photo WITHOUT any shutter sound. Only that would make it my perfect camera. All other specs of this amazing camera are bonus because I do not need 20FPS. Just want to be in total stealth mode at a wedding ;-) Ehm… hello Nikon, are you listening?
There are mirrorless cameras that let you do that now. My a6300 can. The a7RII can.
Jan, now imagine shooting a bird or other wildlife without any shutter and mirror clicks!
This is all very exciting. At the same time I cannot but remind myself how cool did A7 look like when it was released. And after trying it out I concluded that it is not for me. Just the cost and availability of AF lenses will stop anyone but ultra-rich or professional.
I would love to see that sensor with that AF system in Nikon body like D500.
Vitalishe, many of us already identified issues with the A7 at the time of announcement. Yes, they looked cool and the coolness factor quickly wore off once we started finding all the little issues here and there. But this one is a bit different. It is the A7 refined with everything we have been asking for. When Sony follows up with the A9R and A7S (which I really hope they don’t price above the A7 levels), those will be absolutely amazing tools that will give a very hard time to DSLRs and dedicated video cameras.
Still, I agree with you that it is still a bit early to judge. Let’s see how the A9 does in real life first and if there are any nasty surprises. If Sony managed to pull everything off as advertised, it will be huge.
Does this type of sensor perform well at high ISO’s (low light)? Will be interesting to see the real world tests of this camera to see how well it performs as compared to its paper resume.
Mac, yes, the low megapixel count means that the pixel-level quality of the sensor should be superb – in line with what we see from cameras like Nikon D5. The stacked design is simply how the data is read from the sensor. The pixels themselves are no different, so they don’t lose out compared to standard CMOS sensors.
Can you confirm on the new Sony A9 sensor: does it has both Back Side Illuminated (BSI) and Stacked or just Stacked. In the former case, the A9 sensor may theoretically have better ISO than the one in A7Rii — BSI+Stacked 24Mp sensor (A9) vs. BSI 42Mp sensor (A7Rii)?
Looks like it is BSI. From Sony docs:
“In addition to being the first full-frame CMOS image sensor to feature a stacked structure and integral
memory designed for speed, this 24.2 effective megapixel sensor includes a number of features that
contribute to outstanding image quality. High sensitivity, a back-illuminated configuration, gapless on-chip
lens architecture, and other Sony innovations deliver stunning images in a wide range of photographic
situations.”
It would be nice if Sony would remember this thing called a “road map”. You know, like what Fuji does. Yes, Sony has to have super-tele-primes to compete for the true sports market this is aimed at. I’m curious how their lens development works because it seems to me there are still gaps in the normal-people realm (their cheap 50 sucks with that stupid AF problem, for example) so spending time on a 400 f/2.8 that’ll be purchased by a tiny fraction of the people as a good cheap 50 would be unwise.
But without lenses, this camera goes nowhere.
It’ll be an interesting (and blind!) next 2 years.
Who pays $3,000 to $4,500 for a camera and then buys cheap lenses?
People with more money than sense (hey, where’s Automatic mode on my D810?).
I mean that if Sony wants to continue to increase revenue they need to improve their low-end offerings. This is a great flagship, and a 400 f/2.8 would lovely with it to show off, but they’ll sell a tiny fraction of those compared to an a7II (not a7RII, note) + 24-120 f/4 and 70-300.
yep – agreed! the lens draws the image ;) and a 400f2,8 on this 20fps would be nice – also having 120fps in 1080p would be nice for some slomo snippets on the 400f2.8.
Sony should release all the information needed for Sigma and Tamron to develop good AF compatible lenses.
That way Sony could specialize on developing excellent bodies while Tamron and Sigma can probably quickly adopt their existing designs to Sony bodies.
I would be a win-win for all. Just imagine Sigma Art series with excellent AF performance or the new Tamron 70-200 at $1300 for Sony body.
Vitaliy, I doubt that will ever happen, since Sony wants to keep its lens sales for itself. However, if they do somehow find a way to collaborate with third party lens manufacturers by letting them develop any glass for the FE mount, I will dump everything I have and switch that same day!
Zeiss seems to successfully work with Sony. The Zeiss Loxia and Batis lenses are amazing. The Sigma adaptor for its Art lenses to Sony E-mount works pretty well.
I can’t believe Nikon or Canon could match this. 20fps. Camera mirrors are a bottleneck in frame rate, noise, and vibration control. Sony has been releasing cutting edge mirrorless products in three camera lines for several years. Their development cycle in the RX and A6xxx lines in unmatched by any camera manufacturer–often releasing upgrades in less than a year. Sony sensor development is astonishing–three generations of sensor development in three years. Nikon and Canon are two generations behind in sensors. As far as lenses are concerned, Sony has been releasing very high quality g-master lenses recently and at a faster rate than Nikon and Canon are releasing lenses. I suspect, given the advantages of the A9 over the best Nikon and Canon have to offer, a lot of photographers will use Canon and Sigma lenses to fill the gaps until native E-mount Sony lenses become available. It will be interesting to see what frame rates and autofocus performance can be achieved using adapters with Canon and Sigma lenses.
Sony just killed three excuses for buying DSLRs: high frame rate, battery life, and image blackout during continuous mode. What’s left? Lenses?
Given the history of the A7 series development, I expect we will see an A9S and A9R within a year.
Jack, 20 fps is impossible to achieve on a DSLR. Even 14 fps is pushing it! Until Canon and Nikon release a mirrorless system, they will be always stuck with lower frame rates, blackouts and resulting vibrations.
Yes, lenses are a big gap that Sony needs to address ASAP. If Sony can release 300mm, 400mm, 500mm and 600mm primes within the next 2 years, it will be game over for future Nikon and Canon sales. Nobody is going to be willing to invest on a sinking ship…
Indeed impressive specs, but there is always some detail to consider. Of the 300 f2.8 and 500f4 lenses the frame rate drops to 10fps. Again the claimed battery life and actual will be another major factor. When we compare price structures for the different systems.Canon 1Dxii with a 500 f5 lens, Nikon D5 with 500f4 and A9 with Sony 500 f4 is as follows. Canon $ 15100, Nikon $16 500, Sony $ 17 700. If we look at the 300 f2.8 as this is the only other telephoto that Sony currently have, the cost is as follows. Canon $ 12000, Nikon $ 11900, Sony $ 12 000. Yes you have a string of Sigma and Tamron lenses to pick from. The most viable probably the New Sigma 500 f4 and the 120-300 f2.8. The other major challenge for Sony remain the limited and poor service infrastructure. But the future will be interesting. Provided Sony can keep the lens prices within market range.
Regarding the HDMI output, I found a brochure on the Sony website ( http://sonyglobal.scene7.com/is/content/gwtvid/2017/Newcam9/3fb4f84e15f80012.pdf ) which said:
Clean HDMI output for 4K and full-HD recording provides
uncompressed video output that can be fed to
an external recorder or monitor. HDMI output can be
used simultaneously with internal recording*
I also see in the brochure that when shooting in uncompressed RAW, its limited to 12 fps. That’s a big difference. If I recall correctly, Sony’s compressed RAW is lossy so uncompressed would be the mode of choice.
Find me a case where lossy compressed RAW matters for a sports shooter. This site has a really fun examination of just how pointless lossy versus lossless RAW is for most any case.
Charlie, thanks for letting me know – I will update the article accordingly.
Wow, this is going to stir the pot for sure but Sony really do need to release a roadmap of where they go from here. As a Fuji shooter I can see the benefits of knowing whats ahead on the release schedule (I’m looking forward to the new Macro and telephoto prime which should be released later this year) but im just a semi-pro and for me its a question of knowing what to save my pennies for. But how can Sony expect Pro Canikon shooters to bail on their systems and lenses when there is no indication that the native glass they need is on the horizon? Sony obviously have the capability and capacity to produce body upgrades on a pretty incredible schedule but personally speaking I think spending more time on optics will pay off for them in the long run. They already have the big two on the back foot on FF tech, but while impressive it won’t bring sales by itself.
Matt, I fully agree. It would be nice to know what super telephoto lenses are in the works and when Sony is planning to release them.
I don’t expect Nikon and Canon users to start bailing their systems early on – without fast glass, it will not happen.
What are the technical issues making lens designed for DSLRs suffer performance problems when coupled to a mirrorless camera? If lens stabilization is in the camera, and electronic aperture control is used, why should it matter? If Sony really wants to disrupt the market, having really high quality adapters for Nikon and Canon lens would do it.
Tom, Sony engineers will not make anything that drives AF on Canon or Nikon lenses. Lots of issues with that, including licensing and other headaches. The only hope is to wait for some third party manufacturer to come up with a solution, which means reverse engineering. If it is done, it will most likely be slow and inefficient. That’s why Sony desperately needs to add more super telephoto to their arsenal.
Nasim
What high end lenses will be available for the A9?
Todd
Todd, if you are asking about any high-end lens, Sony has many native FE mount lenses already available from Sony, Zeiss and other manufacturers. If you are asking about telephoto and super telephoto lenses, at this time the mount only has two lenses – FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS and the newly announced FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS.
Nasim there is also a 70-300mm 4.5~5.6
Loreto, you are right, but it is not the same class as the 70-200mm f/2.8 or the new 100-400mm.
Nasim,
I talked a while back with a Sigma technician about the MD-11 adapter. He told me that while the Canon-Sony version with Canon lenses works well, the Sigma-Sony version with Sigma lenses works much better. But I haven’t seen any reviews or tests that addressed this, and most testing just used the Canon-Sony version with Canon lenses. When you get the A9, maybe you can talk Sigma into letting you do a test to assess AF performance with Sigma lenses.
Jack, I will definitely see if I can give it a try. I don’t think it would be a good idea to use a third party lens with an adapter though. Adapters suck and create all kinds of problems, especially with high-precision super telephoto lenses. To take advantage of the A9 focus system, you need to have native lenses…
Hi Nasim, I see Sony is targeting to increase its market share from Canon and Nikon. Sony did a quit good job to reduce the barriers of switching, and the pricing (now) is not representing the development, the huge effort and the edge Sony reached today … I’m just worried about the cost that Sony (most probably) is targeting to reclaim from switchers in the future! I’m sure they have made their homework … Canon and Nikon should say something that targeting customer retention, I believe.
Nasim, if you do test this camera, I would be interested if the following tests could be done:
1) Shoot at 15 fps and see how long the buffer lasts (time and shots).
2) Shoot at 10 fps and see how long the buffer lasts (time and shots).
Thanks, WEJ
This could be good, or it could be Sony’s NX1 moment. A final hurrah of all technologies in an effort to break the CaNikon pro duopoly that ultimately fails. Another boatload of amazing tech, but still the basics not quite cutting it: (i) battery doubled, but just to 480 shots; (ii) ergonomics improved, but body still too small to balance with large glass; (iii) no large lenses exist.
20fps sounds great, but I recall the NX1 had something similar too. Reality is the FPS race was done with the F5 (9fps) and 12fps is more than enough for the majority of sports. If you really need higher rates, just take the 8mp extractions from your 30fps 4k movies.
It’s a cheaper body than a D5/1Dxii, but with the 7 extra batteries and grip that you will need to cater for a typical day’s sport shooting, it comes out at about the same price. Most sports protogs need at least 4,000 shots per day capacity, and the official A9 specs show 480 shots per battery, 960 with grip. So you need 7 spares, ready to use one potentially after the first 10 minutes of a soccer match. Such sports professionals also requires a 300-400/2.8 or 500-600/4 depending on the sport, not just for the higher shutter speed / lower ISO achievable, but also because these lenses are optimised for focusing in the 10-100m range. So Sony cannot claim to have a significantly cheaper nor fully prepared sports setup yet.
No blackouts and silent shooting is great, but we’ve seen that tracking AF graphic on some mirrorless releases before. With a proper grip and dedicated battery that can actually do 2,000+ shots, and some sharp telephoto primes, protogs could switch. But that still requires a $10,000 investment. Alternatively, reduce the price by 40% and the semi-pros have a D500 competitor. Is this an A9, or an A7iii; Sony must decide.
FWIW: In my experiences with cameras, the CIPA battery life #s have always been way low. In most cases I have gotten at least twice, and usually 3 to 4 times the CIPA #s out of a battery. I have shot a lot of different sports (see some of my articles on this website), and leaving the back LCD off, including not spending time looking at shots already taken, helps greatly in extending battery life. If, however, you leave the back LCD on, especially for using touch focus, then battery life could be an issue.
I believe using an electronic shutter exclusively should extend battery life. No moving parts that require power. That, however, is just a theory that could be tested.
Also, in sports shooting, any IBIS should/would be turned off (not needed at those shutter speeds), so no battery drain there either. I believe the CIPA #s include a certain amount of IBIS use.
The main factor to me, of course, is not total # of shots, but total # of USABLE shots. Having to change batteries at half-time (or during any other such break in action) is a non-issue, unless the total # of batteries does become ridiculous. I personally believe that will not be the case. Time and testing will determine the actual circumstances.
Essentially agree William, but CIPA is the best we can go on now, and previously Sony have overestimated not underestimated. It’s likely the 480 shots already represents a mid-level settings specification, not a full load arrangement.
If you shoot 20fps bursts only and never look at the back-screen, you can probably get to 1000 frames per charge, but that still means four batteries for a day. Moreover, as soon as you start chimping (at half time for example), the battery runs down very rapidly in my experience with all other makes. There’s a reason CaNikon have 3,500 shot batteries as standard.
Nasim, it is a good news anyway Sony can come up with such decent deal, but with the holy trinity, small and super tele primes up to baby jesus, I could imagine my switch is going to be tough, after recently upgraded to the 70200fl, I am thinking to stop further investing into Nikon system, not until they DO SOMETHING!
My issue with the impressive Sony ff cameras so far has been that they have a great feature set but woeful useability and ergonomics, when they get on top of that (maybe now?) I’ll take another look. You can put all the hi tech features you like in to a camera, but unless the experience of using the camera is up to scratch then it isn’t going to be a real game changer, as there are many cameras which are technically good enough, and it is ease and quality of use that elevates from there.
I don’t agree with what you say about usability and ergonomics. But I may have different priorities than you. I have both the Nikon D810 and the Sony A7R2. I’ve programed the custom buttons on the A7R2 so that I can actually change ISO, drive mode, focus area, etc., as fast or faster than I can change them on the D810. In fact, I use the A7R2 much more frequently than I use the D810 because: 1) The EVF allows me to see the result, and adjust exposure as required, before I release the shutter; 2) I don’t have to worry about my images being spoiled by mirror slap or shutter shock; 3) the tilt screen is frequently useful; 4) eye autofocus gives me a very high rate of keepers when photographing people; and 5) focus peaking makes it easy to quickly focus manual focus lenses.
I suspect every camera has some usability and/or ergonomics issues. It is just a matter of your priorities and learning how to adapt the camera that best satisfies those priorities to your needs.
I’m a college and minor league baseball photographer I have a Nikon D5 a D4S and the full range of long teles that are staples of the field ranging from the 200/f2 to the 400/2.8 VR. Been shooting Nikon faithfully for two decades. Luckily this gear has enough life left that I do not need to make an immediate decision. However I don’t see something more than small increments improvements in Nikon in the next 2-3 years and Sony starts to bring long glass onto the market, I’m going to have to consider a switch. I never thought I would say that. But times change and I need to change with them. Let’s see how this camera performs in the wild. Really anxious to hear about the actual battery life, high ISO performance, usability and durability. Those are the 4 areas where I think Nikon and Cannon still have an edge over Sony for sports shooters — for now.
Then Bruce Jenner, now Katilyn said after winning the decathlon — I love my competitors — they bring out the best in me … let’s hope this holds true in the camera market
Curiously, the much touted advantage of Sony’s small FX mirrorless body may turn out be its Achilles heel.
A tiny body combined with an inevitably large telephoto prime may be badly unbalanced and the small grip may prove very uncomfortable with the photographer’s fingers scrunched up against the sides of a big lens.
Tech specs are not everything – the camera has to be comfortable, balanced and easy to use.
A9 is limited to 12 FPS when shooting uncompressed RAW.
A9 is limited to 12 FPS when shooting uncompressed RAW.
I don’t think I’ll be selling my D5 or D4s quite yet…