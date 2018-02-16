Sony A7R II Hot Pixel Issue

I recently sold my D810 to get the Sony A7R II after it was announced by Sony, so I received it less than a week ago after ordering from Amazon. The specs were too tempting, especially with Nikon being somewhat stagnant in regards to innovation on the mirrorless front. Although I loved my D810 for landscape images, lugging the camera and tripod when going on vacation or hiking with a 20 month old child, has it’s challenges. The thoughts of a lighter set-up and the 5-axis image stabilization is what finally pushed me over; the 42MP BSI sensor was just the icing on the cake as I would have gone to Sony even if they stuck with 36MP.
Yesterday was the first day I actually got to test it out on a cityscape I’ve been wanting to capture. Up 90 min before sunrise, I got to my location about 45 min before sunrise. I started firing away on the Sony with various lenses to test out the camera. Every image was shot on tripod with image stabilization turned off. I had a 2 second delay on shutter release, long exposure noise reduction OFF, and electronic front curtain on to minimize vibration from shutter. What was most important to me was what the files would look like at ISO 100. With just a hint of daylight peaking through the clouds, the metering showed a slightly under-exposed image at f/22, ISO 100, 30 sec. I could have dialed it down to f/16-18 and got a proper exposure but with the BSI sensor I wanted to see what I could push and get away with it. Besides, I didn’t have a remote release to get an exposure longer than 30 seconds in bulb mode (as a landscape shooter there is a serious issues about only 12 bit images and loss of DR and one stop of light when in bulb mode mentioned by Sony`).
Fast forward a few hours later as I begin processing the image and this is what I see (everything shot in RAW):
Image 1, RAW image as recorded by the camera:
Image 2, RAW image post edit:
Image 3, wanting to brighten up the shadows a bit more, I zoomed into the dark area under the far side of the bridge and noticed some noise, so I applied the same parameters that PL recommended to test the D810 thermal noise issue:
Image 4, the above image looked quite noisy with what appeared to be hot pixels at 1 to 1, so I zoomed into 4 to 1:
Image 5, with all the hot pixel noise in the above image, I played around with the vibrance and saturation sliders and found that the hot pixels really stand out by increasing vibrance:
So now I have an A7R II with what I believe to be a thermal noise issue such as the D810 at launch. Other websites and forums have given the A7R II a pass on this but I think it needs to be addressed by Sony and not in post processing.
I believe that for $3200, this quality is unacceptable. The D810 image quality beats the A7R II hands down at ISO 64 and 100. Where I think the A7R II becomes better is after ISO 400-800. If there is no fix for this from Sony, the question is what’s more important to me as a landscape shooter, better quality at low ISO with the D810 or better higher ISO on the A7R II that allows me to capture a greater range of light with better image quality, plus the weight savings…
P.S. Apparently the Sony cameras do a pixel mapping every month or so when the camera turns off. I tried doing that by setting the month 2 months ahead and the camera did the pixel mapping (you can hear the shutter when turning off camera), but still no luck. The following images are after trying the pixel mapping trick (which I think would only apply to stuck pixels and not hot pixels, but what do I know?).
Image 1 ISO 100, f/22, LENR OFF, shutter 30s (not in bulb mode), lens cap on, pushed +2 EV:
Image 2, with some hot pixels showing up, I decided to push it to +5 EV to really exaggerate all the hot pixels:
This article was submitted by Photography Life reader Johnny Yun.
Please note that the above article is a result of a study from a single copy of a Sony A7R II camera from our reader. I have not yet received multiple copies of Sony A7R II to test and verify the hot pixel issue. If I find hot pixels to be an issue in multiple copies, I will post my findings on the site as soon as possible.
Photography Life published an article recently that there really was marginal weight savings with mirrorless . Do you disagree? Some early reviews indicates it is not better than your D810. in terms of IQ.
Agreed. Waah wah wah. The d810 isn’t a year old and you are dropping everything for an untried new system. If you would have kept the d810 before testing the Sony you could simply box it up and send it back to Amazon. The supposed weight savings is mainly the difference between f4 vs f2.8 lenses.
Hi take a look at this discussion i am part of here
www.dpreview.com/forum…ad/3885355
Didn’t understand what the difference in the last 2 images, one is total black, the other has hot pixels.
What is the different settings?
He pushed the exposure slider from +2 Ev to +5Ev showing automatically more noise in the shadows
So why long exposure noise reduction OFF???
I don’t get people.. this is what this feature is for.
In the dark frame +2 EV image, hot pixels are apparent if you click on and enlarge the image.
Typically using LENR, the camera takes a dark frame image of the exact some time period as your previous picture. If you’re shooting sunrise, sunset, or any other scene with changing light, it can mean all the difference of missing a shot.
LENR doubles the exposure time required. Half is exposing the image. Half is capturing the in-camera dark for subtraction.
Hello. If you see the first image all black means you have a bad monitor or have incorrectly calibrated. Rn the first image are clearly visible small white spots.
Upvote for trying this out. I have the a7S and a7II and both will re-map hot pixels using this “trick.” I would imagine the same functionality is available for the a7RII.
It’s rather worrying that all this should be necessary.
This is the problem with buying a new product. These camera companies are releasing cameras that are not completely tested. They are using us to beta check the cameras! Thanks for being an early innovator on this. Keep us informed.
When I got my D810, it had a hot pixel issue. However, I process photos through DxO. Once DxO released a module for the D810, it automatically fixed the hot pixel(s). Note: DxO has yet to release a module for the A7R II (I just checked, 12:30 PM, EST, Aug 10, 2015). Just an FYI. WEJ
I have D750, no single hot pixel on ISO 100 and 30sec with LENR turned off. I made three shots in a row and haven’t seen any even subtle hot pixel.
Nasim,
I had the same hot pixel issue with my old D7000.
It went twice to Nikon, but they couldn’t fix it. Then they replaced the camera.
It still had few pixels here and there, but was way better than the first one.
I never had such issue with D800, D800E or D810 now.
I was reading the “problems found on A7RII” article and one was the hot pixels. The other one was the heating during 4K video shoot. Well, I had the same heating issue on my NEX-7. After several patches they finally solved the problem.
Speaking all this, I am sure Sony can address all issues by a firmware update. But, as I was thinking to get the A7RII now, I will definitely wait for several months to see what will happen.
Especially when I have my mighty D810 in hand.
I’m about to do exactly the same.
I am not sure that changing D810 for A7r II is such a great idea.
All the weight advantage goes away when it comes to Sony (CZ) lens, that are normally bigger and heavier when you compare to similar Nikon lens. As for the quality Sony CZ is not Carl Zeiss and the quality is not as superb as true CZ.
Moreover changing all the lens you have for Nikon to Sony is a pain I guess.
Another thing is digital viewfinder. Can you deal with it? It has noticeable lag and low resolution. Yes, 2Million dots (but dots which means it’s one of R, G, B, L component) so really it’s only 500K pixels which is less than iPhone 4 had. And as the display is right in front of your eye, it doesn’t make it ‘retina’, I mean pixels are visible.
PS IMHO mirrorless cameras are great for hobbyists now. It’s not their prime time for professional work yet. There’s no any advantage in weight over mirror camera when you have to carry 2+ lens with you.
PPS Somebody may reason about revolutionary BSI-CMOS used in A7r ii, that allows better low-light (effective ISO 3,434 vs 2,853 in D810), that is not noticeable even on ‘lab’ tests (where honestly I saw more noise on Sony produced images).
PPPS Moreover thanks to Sony lossy RAW compression you never get ‘pure RAW’ from Sony.
In my humble opinion this is not really a big problem, and I think your expectations of the capability of your camera are a bit too high.
If I needed to push the exposure +2ev and +100 for the shadows in post to ‘recover’ a photo; then I believe I did not adequately capture the scene in the first place when I took the photo. I see this to be a fault of the photographer rather than the camera.
Looking at the histogram of the first image; too me it looks like the image is a bit under-exposed to start off with.
If you desire optimal image quality at the pixel level, you need to follow the ‘Expose To The Right’ approach when you take the image (or gather the data to begin with).
In your case, you could have simply achieved this by either extending the shutter speed, or opening up the aperture. Whilst an aperture of f/22 creates nice star-bursts, you are actually softening the image due to diffraction and I personally would avoid such small aperture for any recent camera.
I would suggest you retake your image using following an ETTR approach, and you should be pleasantly surprised with the lack of noise in the shadows if you have done it correctly.
The TS can ETTR, but that would also cause blown highlights in the bridge areas and other distant lights. In many occasions, extremely wide DR can occur, apart from doing bracketed exposures and doing blending/HDR in post, one wouldn’t want to push too far right.
In an earlier article ( photographylife.com/nikon…amic-range ) that shows C vs N DR performance, in grossly underexposed images, both the stalwarts are able to recover shadow details without introducing much noise like the A7R2.
If you are blowing out highlights with ETTR, you are not exposing to the right, you are exposing off the scale.
ETTR never blows out highlights – inept photographers do that.
Agree with you. Shame that this site published from any source, the guy obviously has no clue what he is doing.
It’s always better to underexpose than overexpose not to loose details. For DR of modern cameras +2EV is okay. The camera shouldn’t produce so much hot pixels. It’s definitely the issue with the camera. I don’t have any on my D750 (yes, completely different sensor) even with higher ISO and long exposures with LENR turned off. No single hot pixel!
And here, we see the whole image full of hot pixels.
Hi Vitaly,
the physics of digital sensors is that basically the darker it gets the less tonal resolution you get, the upshot is if you underexpose you lose tonal resolution, crazy as this seems, to get the best tonal resolution you need to overexpose. To do this well, you have to use RAW as in the RAW converter you can wind back the exposure and get the highlight detail back. Don’t use the “Recovery” slider, it does not actually get the detail back!. RAWs are a data dump, sort of like a diamond, you can turn it and get different light and views and when you find the one you like, the highlight data is there as its digital, you save that view as the PSD to touch up. We need to stop thinking film! ie getting it right in camera. While at university I did a whole lot of experiments on getting tonal range maxed, essentially I found a different tolerance for each camera brand Nikon = +0.7-1ev Sony= +0.7-1ev Canon= +1-2ev. Have a read of this: luminous-landscape.com/expose-right/
You need to qualify your use of the word “overexpose” otherwise it is misleading – at least to someone learning.
If you expose past the the right side of the histogram using ETTR, there will be no highlight data to recover.
Recovering highlights involves reducing brightness in the computer by rearranging the tonal values.
The exposure (the amount of light falling on the sensor per unit area) does not change – it is what it is.
you don’t push it past the hard right of the histogram. You push it as far right as you can in to the area where the most tonal resolution there is. Its not just reducing the brightness, you reduce the exposure in the RAW converter. If you use the brightness slider you will see it does not not work as all it is doing is reducing the brightness of the present “view” of the data. The less the light the less ability to measure it is the problem as its digital and sensors are linear. Digital exposure does not behave the same as film. Please have a read of the articles before answering:
luminous-landscape.com/expose-right/
luminous-landscape.com/optim…-exposure/
if you disagree, take it up with Thomas Knoll the designer of photoshop.
“…to get the best tonal resolution you need to overexpose. To do this well, you have to use RAW as in the RAW converter you can wind back and get the highlight detail back”
Yes, I do disagree.
I am familiar with the rather basic articles you refer to and have been using the ETTR technique for a number of years.
This granny does not need to be taught how to suck eggs.
First, I did not say that exposure should be pushed past the right hand side of the histogram.
I said, “If you expose past the right side of the histogram using ETTR, there will be no highlight data to recover.”
I stand by that.
As you correctly mean, but incorrectly express, digital exposure is linear and ETTR enables the capture of the maximum amount of RAW image data at base ISO. This is not, as you put it, overexposure, but correct/optimal digital exposure.
Second, exposure ( the product of scene luminance, F-stop and shutter speed alone) and defined as the amount of light per unit area falling on the sensor, happens only in the camera. Exposure cannot be altered either by ISO or by software manipulation of the data viz. pushing sliders around in Lightroom or Photoshop has nothing to do with increasing or reducing exposure. It does however, have everything to do with brightening the image.
Overexposure happens when the sensor is subjected to so much light that some of its photo sites (senseless) become saturated beyond their capacity to contain all the electrons released by the light they receive (blown) and data ceases to be recorded.
No amount of ‘winding back’ exposure in a RAW converter will bring it back.
Any other brightening of the image is the result of signal amplification and merely manipulates or transforms the fundamental data but cannot alter it. Any such amplification whether in camera (through ISO) and/or in the raw image processor/editor is referred to as brightening.
In brightening an exposure, it is possible to apply excessive amplification (either in camera or in software) that causes either the raw data or the data defining the final image to exceed their characteristic bit depth – to cause the data to be clipped. This is called over-brightening – not over-exposure. It is entirely possible for a correctly exposed image (no blown sensels) to suffer clipped data because of excessive brightening applied either in camera (through ISO) or in the computer via the ‘exposure’ slider.
The brightness slider has even less relevance to this discussion primarily because it no longer exists – at least not in Lightroom or Photoshop.
That aside, you are not correct in saying it “alters the brightness of the present ‘view’ of the data” because that would imply its action is (was?) linear. Other than in the very earliest versions of Photoshop, this is not the case. The brightness slider is controlled by an algorithm which confines image brightening primarily to the mid tones and protects the white point/highlights and black point/shadows from alteration – rather like a Levels adjustment in Photoshop. Its action is nothing like increasing exposure in camera.
The only part of this that you got right was in stating that digital exposure is entirely unlike exposure for film.
However, the rest of your thinking is muddled – not least because you are confusing exposure with brightness.
They are not the same thing.
If you disagree take it up with Thomas Knoll
Hi B,
I don’t think you have got what i’m now doing, we may be miscommunicating, but maybe we are on the same wave length. this is what I’m doing, I overexpose by about 1ev in camera as I use a Sony and then in Aperture 3.6 reduce the exposure using the Ev slider to reveal the highlights that are there in the data. This also puts my shadow detail back in context. The ETTR aim being to get by shadow detail into the place where there’s a better tonal resolution to get better gradients and shadow detail. You can’t get it all right camera with digital. Composition yes, but getting excellent image quality, impossible. At that point I then open the resulting PSD as 16bit in Photoshop to then develop it. I so despair of the way people use photoshop, they just produce photoshops not photos. My goal is to produce a photo! I then print on a calibrated printer, man thats another nest of vipers. I have been doing a lot of study and experimenting then writing Actions using calculations to adjust the photo so I can refine the process and make it repeatable, this instead of brightness/contrast etc with lots of fiddling etc also they just muck the image up. Im posting the experiments here: www.facebook.com/alant…pson.co.nz
How are you doing your process from Camera to Print? If your interested I can give you the actions to try out.
Hi Alan,
On Nikon DSLRs (and I guess many other digital cameras) the in-camera histogram is plotted from the JPEG, not from the RAW data — when shooting RAW only the embedded JPEG is used for this purpose. The clipping level of a JPEG corresponds to circa Zone 8 whereas at the lower ISOs the RAW clipping level is circa Zone 10 (Zone 5 being the in-camera metered value). Note: the actual JPEG clipping level (hard right on the histogram) depends entirely on the Nikon Picture Control being used and its setting: there’s a huge difference between using Neutral with contrast at -3 and Vivid with contrast at +3.
Therefore, it is quite likely that an optimal application of ETTR for RAW will push the in-camera histogram beyond its hard right by 2 to 4 f-stops. Of course, this doesn’t apply to cameras that can display their RAW histogram.
You said: “We need to stop thinking film! ie getting it right in camera.” I completely disagree because:
1. There are two entirely different (therefore incompatible) modes of thinking with film: one mode applies to transparency film (limited by the highlights); the other mode applies to negative film (limited by shadow resolution, not by the highlights). Digital RAW lies somewhere between the two, which mode it most resembles depends on the user-selected ISO setting and the decisions made by the designers of the particular camera model being used.
2. You cannot successfully ETTR in any less-than-ideal lighting situation that has movement in the scene or the camera. Increasing the exposure means either reducing the depth of field (by using a wider aperture) or increasing the blur due to movement (by using a longer shutter opening). Increasing the camera ISO setting does not ETTR, as I’m sure you are well aware, but some readers may not be aware of this point.
3. Having come from a long background of working with film, I’m perfectly capable of producing high quality images straight out of the camera. My first digital camera output JPEG only and I spent a great deal of time learning how to use it, rather than learning how to use complex editing software to correct my mistakes. As I’ve commented before, there are times when a client requires JPEGs at the end of the shooting session so it is essential to have a camera that provides sufficient imaging adjustment controls to make this possible, and it is essential to understand the principles of both photography and human visual perception. Often in these situations, there isn’t any time during the actual shooting session to preview the captured images, therefore the photographer must setup the cameras very carefully just before the session starts; and must know exactly what adjustments to make as the available light quality changes.
Obviously, when photographing subjects in a studio environment or in bright daylight, then ETTR is worth considering — as it has always been when using negative films.
Regarding picture editing software often producing ‘photoshopped images’…
This is caused by users who do not begin to understand what the various controls actually do in terms of human visual perception and in scientific terms. E.g. changing the black and/or white level sliders changes the overall: brightness; contrast; and saturation. I don’t think most people even know what saturation actually means on a technical level. When using some of the other controls, the adjustments are applied relative to a certain fixed level (on the JPEG scale from 0 to 255, this fixed level is often equivalent to level 128). Although this is reasonable for the majority of images, it gives an unmistakably processed look to images that have a subjective mid-tone level that is very different from normal/usual.
Furthermore, the naming of various image adjustment controls is hopelessly wrong (due to them being based on legacy naming conventions) therefore they are highly misleading to everyone who does not have an in-depth technical understanding of their history. Examples…
1. Brightness controls:
1a. on CRT monitors it adjusts only the displayed black level;
1b. on Nikon cameras it adjusts only the gamma used between the black and white points;
1c. on editing software it does neither of the above, it just does something weird that isn’t very useful :-)
1d. the only linear means of increasing the brightness of an image is to shine more light on it (prints) or more light through it (transparency film and LCDs)!
2. Contrast controls:
2a. on CRT monitors it adjusts the gamma (it’s actually a very good brightness control);
2b. on cameras is sets the black and white clipping levels without changing the mid-tone level;
2c. on editing software it does the same as 2b.
3. Exposure controls:
3b. on cameras, these controls do indeed control the actual exposure of the film/sensor;
3c. on editing software they cannot possibly retrospectively change the exposure, which is measured in units of lux seconds, duh!
3d. likewise, changing the ISO setting / film speed does not change the exposure; it just allows the photographer to change the image exposure for the purpose of shifting the trade-off (which is caused by the laws of physics) between the available light (the photon flux density) and the various subjective quality aspects of the recorded image. Even with 100% perfect sensors, camera images are totally limited by photon shot noise: the maximum possible signal-to-noise ratio of each sensel (pixel) = the square root of the number of photons available to it.
You said: “While at university I did a whole lot of experiments on getting tonal range maxed, essentially I found a different tolerance for each camera brand Nikon = +0.7-1ev Sony= +0.7-1ev Canon= +1-2ev.” Your results are very interesting to me because they strongly suggests that all three camera manufacturers have done an excellent job of matching their in-camera metering to their sensors. Which metering mode did you select to capture your test images, or did you use an external calibrated light meter?
HI B
interesting read. Adjustments sliders are so wrongly named! The one I cant figure in the RAW converter is the “Recovery” one, it does not do it! LOL When I was doing the research I was using total manual settings. I was trying to see how much I could over expose and then get the detail back. I was finding banding in the skies of my landscape images. The only camera that did not have it was the Mamiya with the Imacon back that had a native 16bit sensor. This is the key in think. I found on research that the tonal sesitivity varied with the amount of light. Im trying to use the right words. I then ran in to this with showed what was going on, the actual available tonal sensitivity on a 12bit sensor changes:
Within the first F/Stop, which contains the Brightest Tones 2048 levels available
Within the second F/Stop, which contains Bright Tones 1024 levels available
Within the third F/Stop, which contains the Mid-Tones 512 levels available
Within the fourth F/Stop, which contains Dark Tones 256 levels available
Within the fifth F/Stop, which contains the Darkest Tones 128 levels available
as you can see as you get into the shadows you have little tonal sensitivity making your shadows less detailed. At present ETTR appears to be the only way to get around this decreasing tonal sensitivity. I got the system working well now, but there may be issues, I am pondering if the colour changes, also what this does to the light coming through the lens in other words, also if you squash the data in to the right where the tonal sensitivity is, is this compression? can you then undo it? I’m on my way to Dunedin today, ill write more later. I’m quite technical, but from a different field. I did audio in the 80s & 90’s and what i’m seeing in photography I experienced in audio, tape distorted at high levels while digital did not, it did the opposite, digital photography appears to be the same
The recovery slider no longer exists in current versions of Photoshop and Lightroom – now it’s white point, black point, highlight and shadow – much more sensible and more intuitive.
You are not the first to discover the tonal distribution across a digital exposure histogram but it’s good that you are learning new things.
ETTR does not compress the data.
The data is linear and, in simple terms, halves for every step down in exposure.
If you don’t expose maximally (to the right) you simply gather less data and therefore have less information to describe colour, tone and detail in the image.
Alan, I find it strange that you trotted out f-stops and levels rather than answering my pertinent technical question: Which metering mode did you select to capture your test images, or did you use an external calibrated light meter?
No offence intended, but:
1. Your statement “When I was doing the research I was using total manual settings.” is NOT an answer to my question, or to any other conceivably pertinent question in the context of ETTR on the three camera makes for which you stated your measured values.
2. The pseudoscientific method is used to confirm a hypothesis/belief.
3. The scientific method is used to test a hypothesis against the null hypothesis.
“Within the fifth F/Stop, which contains the Darkest Tones 128 levels available” Obviously! So what? When I have only 15 coins in my wallet, each valued at 1p/1c, then I have only 15 possible options of making a financial transactions with them, it isn’t rocket science. Similarly, if the darkest shadow areas have only up to 15 photons hitting each pixel then only 16 levels (4-bits) are required to convey the photon count values. Welcome to the real world of quantum mechanics :-)
FYI, I’m Pete, not Betty. However, Betty is able to convey the technicalities and science that underpins my comments far more dextrously and patiently than I shall ever be capable of achieving.
You wrote: “At present ETTR appears to be the only way to get around this decreasing tonal sensitivity.” As I previously stated: ETTR means reducing the depth of field and/or increasing motion blur. Most modern sensors are ISO-less therefore you cannot magically increase the resolution from the photons that have been captured. I’ll let you into a little known secret: film photographers have been solving this problem for many decades, by using such things as reflectors and artificial lighting. Shush, don’t spread this secret around! There’s a very good scientific reason why cameras have, for a very long time, been equipped with the capability of controlling both direct and fill-in flash: to increase the photon flux density in the dark areas of the scene being captured.
Is your university thesis open access, behind a paywall, or totally unavailable for independent peer review? If it is open access then by all means ask me to provide some feedback.
Before you even consider formulating a reply to me, please read Betty’s excellent reply to you: 8.3.1.1.1.1.1.2 on SEPTEMBER 27, 2015 AT 5:32 PM, and my reply to her.
I get what you are trying to do, but think you are misunderstanding the terminology as we all as what is going on.
First, assuming you are using ETTR to truly achieve correct digital RAW exposure, over-exposing by +1EV in camera would imply pushing exposure past the highlight end of the histogram and thus irrecoverably clipping data.
If you are merely increasing exposure by +1EV from the metered value, then you could be either over or underexposing depending on scene luminance and the parameters set for F-stop and shutter speed.
Correct exposure using ETTR is not done by increasing exposure by an arbitrary amount such as +1 EV but by observing the histogram and increasing exposure to the point where the highlights are at, but not beyond, the right hand end of the histogram.
Even then, if you are reading the histogram in the back of the camera, you are looking at a JPEG preview, not the RAW data and therefore(as Pete A points out), your result will be somewhat arbitrary. But that’s just how it is for most photographers and it’s the best that can be achieved in everyday practical terms. Also, as Pete A points out, the moment you stray from base ISO and employ ISO increase to BRIGHTEN the image, ETTR falls down. Thus ETTR can be somewhat hampering if high shutter speeds or greater depth of field are needed. However, the principle remains sound and, in my view, worth pursuing even in a somewhat bastardised form by adding in increased ISO to gain greater control of shutter speed and aperture. I am pretty sure Pete will disagree – and of course he will be right.
It may seem like a semantic point, but it is actually important, because this term ‘increasing/reducing exposure’ keeps being used in the context of RAW converters and editing software – incorrectly. Using the ‘exposure’ slider in Photoshop/ ACR et al.,does not alter the exposure. Exposure is determined and fixed in the camera at the moment of pressing the shutter button and cannot be changed. Any change to perceived tonality subsequent to releasing the shutter is the result of increasing or decreasing image BRIGHTNESS i.e. positive or negative amplification of the data.
I too, disagree that you cannot achieve excellent image quality straight from the camera. It is perfectly possible to shoot RAW and use in camera controls to produce a well balanced, large. high quality, JPEG – unless of course you take the view that a JPEG is a compressed and processed file and is therefore suboptimal by definition.
Personally, I virtually never shoot JPEG. I shoot RAW and do the conversion to JPEG as and when necessary – using a duplicate file.
However, unlike Pete, I do take the view that exposing for film is fundamentally different to digital exposure in one important respect.
Exposing for film involves deciding on an exposure that will place important tonal values at a particular point on a tonal scale which is centred on 12-18%grey (zone5). Digital exposure is purely about gathering the maximum amount of data from the sensor and then manipulating that data in editing software to achieve the desired, perceived appearance. In this respect digital is enormously more flexible than film.
I am not sure Actions are helpful in other than tightly controlled shooting conditions – I prefer to process and edit each image individually – but perhaps I am misunderstanding what you trying to achieve with your Actions.
Printing need not be a nest of vipers. In a well colour-managed workflow output can be made very predictable.
My process from camera to print (in a nutshell) is:
Lightroom(ACR) to convert the RAW (NEF/RAF) file and carry out global tonal and colour adjustment.
Edit in Photoshop (16bit/ProphotoRGB) for noise reduction (via PlugIn), capture sharpening, (via PlugIn), clean up/ edit content, local colour and tonal adjustments, creative sharpening – Save as uncompressed master TIFF with layers intact. For print – duplicate the master, resize and sharpen for output and flatten the file. For Web – duplicate the master, resize and sharpen for output, convert to profile (sRGB/AdobeRGB), convert to 8 bit, flatten and save as JPEG.
Print file (flattened 16bit TIFF) is soft proofed in Photoshop and sent to linearised and calibrated printer (Epson Stylus Pro 4900) via dedicated RIP and custom paper profile. Prints viewed and assessed in a GTI D50 viewing booth vs calibrated and profiled 30in Eizo graphics monitor.
That’s it – hope it’s helpful.
Betty wrote: “… Thus ETTR can be somewhat hampering if high shutter speeds or greater depth of field are needed. However, the principle remains sound and, in my view, worth pursuing even in a somewhat bastardised form by adding in increased ISO to gain greater control of shutter speed and aperture. I am pretty sure Pete will disagree – and of course he will be right.”
I agree with your whole comment (other than the part about me being right!). I use ETTR when there is enough available light and I have the opportunity to edit RAW files. Generally, I use my digital cameras the same way I’ve always used my film cameras, simply because I fully understand the trade-off between available photon flux density and image quality. The natural light quality available in the UK is, on average, very far from being ideal!
Regarding the Zone System, I totally agree with Rick Keller and Ansel Adams. It isn’t easy to map this knowledge to digital cameras because each particular model of digital camera behaves differently, and its behaviour is not documented by its manufacturer — unlike film, which has its technical characteristics more than adequately documented.
As always, many thanks for your insightful and educational comments.
Hi to all,
I’m getting a bit lost in the thread but this is where i’m at:
1) Changing ISO does not change DOF. Changing shutter time does not change the DOF either. How could it? DOF is determined by the lens.
2) When I was doing my experiments, all the cameras were set to manual settings and all exposed from 0ev to about +2ev.
3) Tonal sensitivity varies as you go from the highlights to the shadows, you lose tonal resolution. On 12bit Sensor you only have 128 levels or measurement points to measure the tones in the shadows. Thats not good. So thats the reason to use the ETTR process. If your unconcerned with low image quality in the the darker areas of your photo I am puzzled by that.
4) Why would you want to not get the best IQ out of your camera?
5) Now I have higher tonal IQ out of my camera by doing this I want to look in to wether this effects colour balance or not.
6) One of the other weird things i could not put my finger on but found out from Guy Gowan is there is a increasing blue colour cast as you get into the shadows. Tricky to undo, but it can be by a yellow filter thats set up to increase the darker it gets.
7) I think the main conclusion i’m coming to is that digital cameras are data recorders that give us a data file we can then choose how to look at. Thats exciting!
8) If you think you can get it “all right” in a digital camera, finished, you are in fact loosing about 30-40% of the possible image quality.
hope that clarifies what i’m doing!
ETTR Data compression
thats good to know it does not do that, I had wondered and could not really figure out how to test for it!
1. You are right, changing ISO does not change DOF – but the moment you change base ISO you are no longer using ETTR as you are amplifying the data captured by your exposure – not actually increasing the exposure – which cannot be changed. So if you use ETTR, you are ‘stuck’ with whatever depth of field and shutter speed the scene luminance and camera’s base ISO demands.
2. Whether your camera was used in manual mode or not, is irrelevant.
By definition, ETTR is only applicable at the camera’s base ISO and so to use ETTR you are effectively stuck with just one optimal exposure – the one governed by scene luminance, F-ratio and shutter speed.
You do not say how you varied your EV values.
If you changed the F-stop or shutter speed, then de facto, you have altered the parameters for controlling depth of field and motion blur/camera shake. If you have used ETTR, the exposure is already maximised and optimised so juggling shutter speed and aperture is just that – a juggling act with no effect on exposure.
If you changed ISO, you are again, by definition, not using ETTR as ETTR only applies at base ISO. Any image brightening from that point on is down to amplification of the original signal on the sensor – there is no real exposure increase – and IQ will go down, not up.
As Pete A says, if you want to increase the exposure in the shadows without altering the shutter speed or aperture (once you have hit the right side of the histogram), it’s time to get out the reflectors and flash guns – or start praying the Almighty will make the sun come out.
3. Yes, the number of tonal values drop dramatically in the shadows with digital exposure. You say down to 128 for a 12 bit capture. That’s not news.
In fact, many cameras have a dynamic range considerably in excess of 5 stops (up to at least 8) so there may in fact be only have about 32 levels in the deepest shadows for many photographers. That’s why ETTR is so important and useful – but you cannot increase exposure or the amount of data or the IQ by cranking up the ISO.
4. Of course we all want to get the best IQ from our cameras but ETTR has limitations which cannot be circumvented. That’s physics for you – it simply won’t do what we want and wishing it so won’t change that.
5. First, doing what you are doing will not improve the IQ of your images. You would do better to properly understand what you are doing wrong before starting to worry about whether ETTR changes colour balance or not.
I am not absolutely sure whether or not ETTR affects colour balance but I see no reason why it should. Happy to learn on this one!
What I am sure about is the converse – white balance settings can have an effect on the histogram display (and hence indication of clipping) as it is based on the JPEG preview and the levels for the underlying raw colour pixels can vary greatly depending on the WB setting which could lead to some raw colour channels being clipped and others not. This might remain undetected as the demosaiced JPEG histogram might not be clipped but might nevertheless display the wrong colour due to one or more clipped raw channels. Conversely, as the JPEG data reflects the application of WB multipliers in the demosaicing engine, the histogram could indicate clipping when in fact there was none in the raw data.
Bottom line: JPEG histogram displays are unreliable and should only be used as a guide.
6. I can’t comment on the blue cast phenomenon you describe as I don’t see it in my images, (shadows tend to have more blue in them anyway) but if I did, I would apply a small correction in post processing rather than trying to blindly guess at a correction at the capture stage using a yellow filter(!). That seems to me like putting on a blindfold and using a blunderbus to hit a 5mm target 100 metres away.
7. Your ‘conclusion’ that sensors are data recorders (actually it’s a photon counter) is correct but that is not exactly news !!!.
It’s more or less the definition of a digital sensor.
And yes, they give us a file we can choose how to look at – but that’s not news either – it’s the foundation stone of digital photography.
That’s why gathering the maximum amount of data is so important – it gives us the headroom to manipulate the data without the inevitable losses in editing visibly impacting IQ.
8. I rather doubt that either I or Pete A are unnecessarily losing much image quality as we know ( more or less!) what we are doing. I think it more likely that you are deluding yourself that what you are doing is having any other than a negative effect on your image making.
Yes, you have clarified what you are doing – but unfortunately you have made clear that what you are doing is misguided.
You are indulging in pseudo science based on insufficient information.
Alan, without being unkind, you are carrying out experiments into a subject which has been researched to death already and which is documented fully in the literature and of course, on the internet. I think you have some fairly big holes in your understanding of the basics of this topic and this is why you are getting “a bit lost in the discussion”. Your experiments and conclusions at the moment have foundations of sand. I suggest you Google ETTR and start reading…
On Nikon DSLRs setting the ISO to “Lo X” uses base ISO combined with ETTR by “X” EV, which is why these setting are not given ISO numbers. E.g. “Lo 1” is base ISO with ETTR by +1 EV; and of course, the clipping headroom is reduced by 1 stop.
ETTR shouldn’t change the colour balance in either the shadow or highlight areas, but there’s no guarantee so it’s always best to perform experiments on the camera(s) we own. A web search will provide only a plethora of different opinions rather than useful facts. Caveat: Using ETTR with a light source that has a colour temperature a long way from 5500 K may result in unwanted clipping of the red or blue channel — placing a colour balancing filter on the lens will circumvent this problem (at the expense of the light lost through the filter).
—————
I now get what you are saying about using ETTR in an attempt to increase the deep shadow resolution of 12-bit RAW. When I record RAW I use 14-bits so I have 4 times the resolution available in case its needed. Why would anyone buy a 12-bit camera if they need more resolution, then spend ages faffing around with ETTR instead of just taking pictures with a 14-bit camera? Selecting the appropriate tool for the job is of fundamental importance in all fields of endeavour. A tree surgeon doesn’t use a scalpel and a medical surgeon doesn’t use a chainsaw (hopefully!). Likewise, no camera is, or can be, a state-of-the-art universal tool.
You wrote: “If you think you can get it ‘all right’ in a digital camera, finished, you are in fact loosing about 30-40% of the possible image quality.” There’s a huge difference between “possible image quality” and “actual image quality”. The contrast ratio of a print is at best only 60:1 (6 f-stops) and the only very high contrast displays are now obsolete: CRTs and plasma screens. The role of the photographer hasn’t changed over the years, which is to capture scenes having widely varying contrast ratios then display the images on a low contrast medium in such a manner that they are believably realistic to human perception — dogs and cats don’t perceive them as being realistic :-)
You still haven’t answered my question: Which metering mode did you select to capture your test images, or did you use an external calibrated light meter? You said “When I was doing my experiments, all the cameras were set to manual settings and all exposed from 0ev to about +2ev.” Yes, but 0 to +2 EV relative to what type of light meter and which mode were you using it/them in? It isn’t a trick question: without this information your results are utterly meaningless, even to yourself.
Hi B,
1) I used the internal meters in the cameras. Adobe RGB 1998 if possible, native ISO.
2) I was not trying to get proper exposure. Got them all to about -1ev and then just took and image, then increased it by via shutter speed to produce and increase of 0.5ev, took another etc up to +3ev. The scene was basikly bottom 1/3 land top 2/3rds blue sky. The results were you could over expose with no clipping this much: Sony +0.7ev, Nikon +1ev and Canon +2ev. Canon being the best by a longshot.
3) I was trying to figure out the banding in skies, I did not know about the bit depth tech at the time but did figure it out about ½ way through the process. Banding will occur if there is a gradual gradient. It stuck also when doing photos indoors with white walls etc. I did audio engineering in the late 80’s when Digital recording came in and it was what made me consider the same issues were occurring in digital photography.
4) I use Sony cameras as I feel most at home with Zeiss Glass. I use a DSC-R1 and a A900, both 12bit. I am looking to possibly to move to canon due to the 14bit and ability of +2ev ETTR ceiling, also the 120mbyte sensor in the future and as right now the Zeiss Melvis Prime lens range. Only native 16bit has the tonal range to completely avoid it, but even 16bit is better using ETTR.
5) I want to get the absolute best image quality I can out of my gear, it saves money! I agree totally with you about wanting to produce real photos. It drives me mad the images that are passed off a being photos, I want to produce photos, you could almost say I want to have my digital images the equal of 10×8 inch film! Eventually the next step up from that standard.
6)The latest experiment is trying to emulate tonal range. I was sitting there thinking one day about HDR, I had been working with 4 images produced of one ETTR RAW. This worked quite well. But I wondered if I could emulate 16bit tonal range? Where its at is I have written actions, the latest one takes one 16 PSD then produces 400 layers 0.01ev apart that are then blended an interesting way, the resulting PSD can be pushed around a lot with out banding. Only issue is a 60meg file get to 14gig in the process, so my scratch disk needs to be big and it takes 10min to do, I just have to leave it and do something else. It even works on a JPG! End result is I can avoid the need to get a native 16bit sensor camera the only ones being Medium Format
The interesting question is why don’t camera manufacturers overexpose automatically taking the shot avoiding data loss from clipping, then bring it back! That way you would get better IQ in the shadows without all the hassle.
I thoroughly recommend John Sherman’s really interesting article “14-bit vs 12-bit RAW – Can You Tell The Difference?”:
photographylife.com/14-bi…12-bit-raw
Ignore the comments on the article about the images being only JPEGs, the author has recovered the deep shadow areas, which is where the reduced resolution of 12-bits would make the most difference.
Also read Nasim’s article “Nikon vs Canon Dynamic Range”:
photographylife.com/nikon…amic-range
Both cameras performed the same at +4 EV; and the -5 EV comparison makes it blindingly obvious which camera delivered the best overall performance at base ISO. So your claim “Canon being the best by a longshot.” is completely wrong.
Your use of grammar is so poor as to make understanding what you are trying to say or do virtually impossible.
This, combined with your not answering questions or giving replies (in the wrong order), to questions that were not asked, has turned this discussion into something of an exercise in futility.
The one thing that is clear is that you are researching, without understanding even the basic terminology, into areas that have already been researched and documented in great detail by people who actually understand what they are doing.
I fear you are lost in a quagmire of pseudo scientific claptrap of your own making which can be of no possible practical benefit to anyone, ever.
if it amuses you, then of course you should carry on, but please spare us any further musings on your cleverness at reinventing the wheel or rather, adding a fifth wheel to a perfectly serviceable and well made cart.
Another ‘small’ correction on the number of available tonal levels when exposing at 12 bit.
“3) Tonal sensitivity varies as you go from the highlights to the shadows, you lose tonal resolution. On 12bit Sensor you only have 128 levels or measurement points to measure the tones in the shadows. Thats not good. So thats the reason to use the ETTR process. If your unconcerned with low image quality in the the darker areas of your photo I am puzzled by that.’
This statement is utter rubbish and simply serves to demonstrate the depth of the black hole in your understanding of the basics.
A 12 bit digital value can represent 4096 tonal levels per channel, not 256 as you seem to think.
A 14 bit image has 16384 tonal levels per channel.
A 16 bit image has 65536 tonal levels per channel.
The 256 tonal levels you are looking at in Photoshop (or the back of your camera) is effectively an 8 bit JPEG representation – designed for ease of practical use while editing – not a direct readout of the actual tonal levels in the image.
Please, please, learn some basics before embarking on idiotic experiments to “prove’ you can extract 16 bit quality from a 12 or 14 bit depth file with an ‘Action’.
There are only 2 actions you need to take:
1. Take a course in digital imaging basics.
2. Stop publishing drivel on a photographers’ websites before completing 1.
eeek strawman! the point i’m making is if you change the way you capture the light better quality is possible. All those articles show is if you use a camera in a traditional way 12&14bit don’t make much difference. Is it pseudo science what i’m talking about? Well, i’ll prove what i’m doing works. Send me a RAW file of your choice and i’ll develop it and show you. I can’t do the ETTR bit as it’s you camera, if you tell me your model I and can tell you the settings to try, but the other 1/2 I can show you, that’s unless you’re content with the average image quality your camera give you!
Alan, I’m not going to waste any more of my time explaining things to you because you express no interest whatsoever in learning anything from people who do actually know what they are talking about. One of my very few fields of expertise is analogue and digital signal processing, therefore I really do know what you are trying to achieve; I also know exactly why your experiments will convince you that your ideas have merit — it is caused by a combination of logical fallacies and cognitive biases, two of which are confirmation bias and experimenter bias. I’ve been there, done that! This is why science uses (amongst many other things) the process of peer review — as I mentioned in a previous comment to you.
I shall leave you with something to think long and hard about. If you are using a 16-bit image editor then you will achieve only around 12 bits of accuracy[1]. NB: “accuracy” and “precision” have very different technical meanings in this context; most people do not begin to understand the important differences. Digital audio requires at least a 24-bit processor to obtain 16-bit accuracy, as does digital imaging.
Note 1: The accuracy depends on the colour space that the editor is working in, the colour gamut of the photographed scene, and the ICC profile of the final image. It also depends on the number and types of editing adjustments that are being performed.
I don’t want to spoil your enjoyment. It’s great fun to have a technical idea then to experiment with it. But please stop telling those of us, who have bothered to understand the many fundamental scientific principles involved in photography, that we are wrong. It is as irritating as would be someone who keeps writing long garbled comments about the Moon being made of cheese.
“the point i’m making is if you change the way you capture the light better quality is possible. All those articles show is if you use a camera in a traditional way 12&14bit don’t make much difference. Is it pseudo science what i’m talking about?’
No, OK, this part is not pseudo science it’s just very, very old information.
You haven’t discovered anything new, what you are saying is not a revelation, and I’m sorry to have to tell you, but your pseudo scientific experiments are not bringing any new knowledge to the table.
Every knowledgable photographer with more than a passing interest in image quality has known and employed these exposure techniques for years. It’s jolly nice that you have ‘discovered’ this for yourself but please stop boring us to tears with stuff that we have routinely used for a very long time.
And producing 400 layer, 14GB files that take 10 minutes to process in the mistaken belief that you are producing the output equivalent to a 16 bit sensor is really very funny – if it wasn’t so deluded.
Please spare us any more high tech revelations.
I find that frustrating Peter. As I have said to B, would you let me prove it? to work on one of your RAW files? (A real off camera RAW)I have found myself in the past working in Audio and finding things were not quite as I had been taught and I have now found the same in digital photography. Send me a RAW file off your camera, I can show you what I can now do from all this pedantic experimenting and writing repeatable Actions in photoshop. Tell me your camera and ill send you some setting to try to produce optimised files to be used by said Actions. What do you two have to lose? Are you to proud? Its easy to sit there saying i’m an expert and have vast experience. I’m the one saying ill prove what i’m saying, i’m the one offering to use my time up to do it. Why? Ill tell you why, now i have found out what’s possible I am just shocked how bad digital photos are and that photographers put up with it! …… my email is [email protected]
Alan, I’ve had a look at your Facebook page. Some of your B&W images are really enjoyable, but most of your colour images are terrible: the colours are horrible, especially the blue shift that you’ve mentioned; and the banding problem that you’ve been telling us about is very obvious in some of them.
Even my first digital camera (with a tiny sensor and no RAW output) produces much better results than you often achieve from the RAW output of your Sony cameras. It’s become clear to me why you’ve never answered my repeated question as to which metering mode you used to perform your ETTR tests.
You have made totally incorrect assumptions about me, including: that my images actually need improving (they don’t; yours do); that I use Adobe software (I don’t); that I need you to teach me how to set my cameras (I don’t; it is something that you are in dire need of learning); that your knowledge of signal processing is superior to mine (it isn’t; as you have clearly demonstrated in your asinine comments both here and on your Facebook page).
You asked me what do I have to lose by sending you one of my RAW files. My reputation — by *you* totally screwing-up my photograph in a similar way that you manage to screw-up nearly all of your digital colour photography. You have made it blindingly obvious to some of us why you’ve reached the conclusion that digital photography has so many ‘problems’.
I sincerely hope, for your sake, that you eventually learn the true meaning of the motto: A bad workman always blames his tools.
Until such time: farewell; adios; stick a fork in me, I’m done!
Adobe has a pretty bad RAW converter right now.
Here’s Capture One vs Lightroom.
www.spencerpablophotography.com/Share…-gS6q6WP/A
I did some experiments as well, you can see the results here:
alangraemethompson.wordpress.com/
A few comments/questions for the author:
1. You mentioned the D810 IQ is “hands down” better at lower ISOs. I don’t doubt this. Can you please post a side by side sample illustrating this? I want to know what IQ I lose by not using a D810 and switching to Sony.
2. The hot pixel/noise issue you mentioned. I believe a “fix” was found on DPreview.com. They caulked it up to ACR. Did you try using another RAW converter? I’d try the one that was bundled with the camera specifically.
3. What lenses are you using on the Sony? IMO you made a large compromise by giving up Nikon/Canon lenses to go to Sony.
I could be wrong but I think you are going to miss the Nikon.
Sony native ISO is 100, Nikon D810 is 64. That is additional range is detail and that equates to better image quality. Tony Northrup did a recent video on the A7R II. Initial tests indicate no difference in IQ between A7R II and D810. There is till field testing to do so he says. I am not eager to trash my D810 and sell off my extremely well made glass that Sony does not have nor can its adapter manage. And what’s the weight advantage if you have to purchase a separate adapter for Nikon or Canon lenses?????
There is no rush to purchase if you have a top end Nikon. If anything, Nikon has the Sony to look at and likely improve upon. As for Nikon being stagnant? The D800, D800E and D810 at 36 MP ware revolutionary. . Gawd I hated the EVF in the first generation. It also sucks battery power. Again if you have to carry additional batteries and an adapter, there is no weight advantage. I am not thrilled to moving to mirrorless and I am sure all of us are thinking about it. But if IQ is not improved, I am not making the change
“….Again if you have to carry additional batteries and an adapter, there is no weight advantage…..”
There is when the the additional weight is in a bag rather than in your hand. Also, on the occasions when you do not need extra batteries the system is lighter.
How do you lighten the D810?
From a former D700 owner who is wondering if the A7II was a good purchase!!…
We are talking a few ounces on the camera body. If it is in your bag, who is carrying the bag or does that walk by itself? Now that I would buy! If the ounce is a back breaker, you might want to consider something other than photography such as meditation or breathing.. I am being serious because when you add tripod, flash, other lenses, etc., the ounce or two saved on the camera body is not ever going to be significant.
Very true and short of any camera literally floating then here’s never going to be any real weight saving.
My point is that the bit that potentially may get tiring (the bit being held at the end of your arm) has more impact than the weight in a bag which can be dumped on the floor!!
I wonder if you’d be so critical of someone buying a carbon tripod of maybe a newer version of a lens with Fluorite elements to save weight as it’s never going to ‘be significant’ ….
It all helps
-Remember, I came from a D700 so these things are much lighter!! ;)
I have just done some calculations and it turns out that in “lightweight mode” my A7II with Zeiss 55/1.8 comes in at 880 grams.
However, when in “realistic chance of getting anything that moves in focus” mode that goes up to 2030 grams……
(once you add a D810 and 50/1.8G… )
If you use a tripod, and most of us do, there is no weight on your hands. So throw that argument out the door. Fluorite lens element? How much weight are we talking about? This weight thing is just garbage. There is no weight advantage here of any significance. People save an ounce here or there and then add filters (polarizer, ND’s , Lee foundation kit, adapter), lenses and TC’s, extra batteries, blower, wipes, cleaning fluid, flash, meter, hoodman loupe, rain gear, gloves, L-brackets, reflectors/defusers, hex wrench, bug repellent, sunglasses, bags, cases, water, snacks, iPhone, hats, not to mention tripod, ball head, etc. So saving an ounce on the camera body is not really going to help you unless like I said, you change avocations or photograph butt naked. I don’t care where you came from (D700?) it is not reality.
Jeez, take a chill pill.
I can’t even take the pi$$ out of myself without you arguing about it…..I never said weight mattered to me, just pointing out that which ever way you stack it the A7 series is (can be) lighter than a FF DSLR. Is the D610 the same weight as the D810 or is that nonsense too?
For the record, most of the time when I go out to take pictures I take:
– 1 x camera (with a lens, battery and memory card obviously)
I’m sorry to hear that you are unable take pictures without a tripod.
What irks me is that the weight issue that was just an ounce or two became pounds and hype turned it almost into tons. I am sorry you don’t enjoy long exposure, focus stacking, night photography of the milky way and just about almost anything exciting about photography. What a dull life.
One camera, lens and battery and no camera bag or anything else like a filter or two? let me guess, it is not a DSLR. Likely just a point and shoot with a 18-2000 all purpose zoom ? You are at least 85 years old? You use your cane as a monopod? Or all of the above?
I agree. People like to justify their purchases and any claimed advantage is ammunition for exaggeration. Clearly the A7RII doesn’t really stack up against the D810 in most typical photographic situations so that particular switch seems a little misinformed to say the least.
I would hope that you could appreciate that not all photography is done at night?
You are nearly right about the cane but I actually use it as a selfie stick….
If you are a photographer, (which I doubt) long exposure with a 10 stop ND is done to smooth ocean waves, waterfalls, river and streams during any time of day. You should get out more often.
flic.kr/p/abya5L
I would hope you can appreciate that not all photography is done though an ND filter?
LOL, why not just list every item that is use or not used in photography? Add to that listing, not all photography is done with a polarizer, teleconverter, flash, etc…. you really don’t sound like a photographer. Perhaps you should eliminate the camera entirely and take up painting?
Most photographers use a tripod… You might BUT I doubt most do!? I own on for the rare occasions I need it but 90% of my work is done handheld.
I know of no photographer that does not have one. Granted there are times when you will and won’t need one and there are certain aspects of photography such and landscape and wildlife, sports, studio, still life, photojournalism where it is used or not. If you were a photographer, you would know that.
Bwana, I’m sorry but if you do not own a D810 and use a tripod (because you’re scared of things that move) then your comments are not welcome here.
This forum is only for Photographers…..
Well I’ve got three tripods, a monopod, a Wimberley, a Jobu Jnr3 and a whole bunch of clamps.
Checkmate.
I am clearly the best photographer on the block.
Ah, an insightful contribution from Renaissance man.
I have got two tripods….
I actually have four tripods and five telescope mounts. Doesn’t mean that I MUST use one all the time… In fact, like I said, I shoot about 90% of my pix handheld.
I can’t work out if my tripods trump your tripods.
Damn.
I’m using a Sony A900 primarily to get access to Zeiss lens which just seem to suit my aesthetic, I just can get over the colours and sharpness of Zeiss. I do love the Nikkor 50mm F1.4 though, soft, but oh the colours, especially the blacks!
I wouldn’t say Nikkor 50mm 1.4 is soft. It’s quite sharp even on 1.4 (for such aperture), probably one of the sharpest lens on the market. What is remarkably sharper?
I was was referring to the old manual one from the late 80,s. The present one is quite sharp I hear, but it does not have the colour I like. Weird, for some reason Im really sensitive to colour!
Just curious, how much weight saving did you actually achieve?
I ask this as when you say “lugging the camera and tripod when going on vacation or hiking […] has it’s challenges”, my first thing would be to leave the tripod at home, and switch from fast zoom lenses to primes. Looking at the specs, the A7RII is quoted at 625g vs 880g for the D810, so you have a 255g difference. So I’m not sure I understand where is the big advantage in terms of weight.
I wonder though if this is not the mirrorless-vs-mirror _technology_ that you desired, rather than weight itself – given that you mention “with Nikon being somewhat stagnant in regards to innovation on the mirrorless front”.
I agree. My D750, which could be another lighter option to consider, is 750 g. I am intrigued by the innovative A7Rii, but it is not a huge weight saving for me – about 125 g. 125 g is not really much when you add batteries, lenses, filters, tripods, etc. I would say it is almost negligible for a full format ILC-system.
I’m afraid all the innovations are on the paper for a7r ii. Low light is not noticeably better. No real RAW. Image stabilisation (according to tests of A7r ii) is better when you use only on lens in compare to body+lens (this way it uses 3 axis in lens and 2 in body afaik). EVF is awful, it’s low resolution (only 500K pixels, don’t believe 2M they say — it’s dots which is one of RGBL, so divide the number by 4) and it has noticeable lag and low frame rate, so you see motion blur when move camera.
Sony is doing a big advertisment campaign all over the net for the A7r II. So therefore some facts are ignored for the moment, facts like there is no big advantage in terms of weight. After the early adopter bought the camera, the reality will slowly come back and what stays for sure are the really crappy Zoom lenses in Sony land. But don’t tell anybody this secret … ;-)
Hi, if you were concerned about the weight of your D810, you should have bought Nikon D600 which weighs 760gramms. With D600 you would not have hot pixels.
>With D600 you would not have hot pixels.
No, but you would have a sensor covered with so much oil that you’d think BP had been drilling there.
He would not have 42 MP either. I sense all us Nikon users could bash him for selling the D810 but each his own. Remember, it is not so much about the camera as it is what you do with it.
I personally was not trying to bash him, but rather understand where the weight saving is in this move (as I assume there is one, even if not immediately apparent).
Camera definitely not as light as I thought it would be, but still a little lighter. Sony glass is also a little lighter but not too much from Nikon equivalent. Having used the 5-axis stabilization on the Olympus E-M1, I could definitely appreciate in-body stabilization, especially for video. Focus peaking with EVF is nice and being able to “see” approximately what the image would look like with the present exposure settings is also an EVF bonus. The camera is definitely a battery hog.
Those who mentioned different camera settings, I was well aware of using different settings for my images prior to testing the sensor. This was mainly about testing the capabilities of the sensor and whether I would be happy with this camera as my primary landscape camera.
At the end of the day, for me, all the other stuff doesn’t matter if the sensor is not up to snuff and so far, it’s not. I appreciate the D810 for what it is and the fantastic images I was able to achieve with it. I still have most of my Nikon glass and another Nikon FX body to use. If I can’t get the image quality I want out of the A7RII, I’m going back to the D810.
I really don’t think there is a weight savings when all things are considered, tripod, flash, lenses and alike. I think the weight savings is hoax, myth and a disingenuous attempt to rationalize a purchase. Mirrorless does not change IQ. How many would do the opposite, add a few more ounces to get 3 more stops of EVS? I certainly would.
The weight savings is less than the hype. ;-)
Yes, but if you listen to much of it, ounces become pounds and pounds are now tons. I did not realize it but I need to purchase a new Mack truck to haul by Nikon gear.. what was I thinking..
I simply don’t get it. This is “the grass is green somewhere else” syndrome
Open Lightroom, set your filter to show how many images you have taken below 200 ISO in the last 5 years
I would guesstimate that’s pretty high considering you like landscape.
Surely that’s your rationale blown out of the water in one hit
The D810 spanks the Sony in that area
Then consider the range of different types of image you take
Action- D810 massively in front of the Sony for auto focus
Landscape- with 64 ISO game over
The pleasure of looking through the your viewfinder and seeing what ‘s there
Menu system, functionality, blah blah
Oh, weight, 200 gms, easy, take less water when you’re hiking or a strong coffee to clear the natural bodily processes!!! :)
Enjoy the extra effort in burning a few more calories, think of that waistline
Don’t get me wrong I’ve looked really carefully at the mirrorless systems and will end up getting something, Sony or Fuji
BUT
There isn’t necessarily gold at the end of the mirrorless rainbow :) More a strange perception of there being less effort or more gimmicks, to achieve better results. Not so.
www.peterreesphotography.com
I agree with your assessment and thus my disappointment with the A7RII. Most of my images were 64-100 on the D810 and you’re right, the D810 does spank the Sony.
No gold at the end of the rainbow as everything is a compromise. The question is whether or not you can live with the compromise each system provides.
IMHO switching systems when one is already heavily invested is not to be taken lightly.
Manufacturers constantly leapfrog each and any apparent advantage today is likely to be temporary.
Whether it’s weight, sensors or lenses, competition ensures that the differences between manufacturers either remain small or are soon eclipsed by progress.
Hanging fire almost always pays off and avoids the (expensive) buyer remorse when the “new’ system fails to live up to expectations or a new release neutralises the rationale for having made the change.
Totally agree. I feel deceived by all the implications of less weight. As for Sony, I would not consider them. Nikon will do better. The D810 has a Sony sensor but what Nikon did with that sensor Sony could not do ( lower ISO and greater DR). I am not impressed. I know Nikon will come out with their own mirrorless and I am sure it will be compatible with ALL of the Nikon lenses. No need for a special adapter or worry about AF issues. No need to rush to buy. Just wait patiently. With the D810, you still have the best DSLR on the market today.
I can’t help thinking most of you boys here on PL are a bunch of fairies.
On my 7 day Alaska trip I carried a backpack with a 500mm, 14-24mm, 70-200mm, 3xconverters, binoculars, extra batteries, 2xD300 bodies with drives and a RRS TVC-33 tripod all day – 8 to 10 hours straight, walking, wading through slippery creeks in thigh length waders – much of the time with the 500mm locked onto the tripod and carried over my shoulder.
And here you all are arguing about which system saves you a 100 grammes here or there.
Get over it and get on with the job.
I too cannot believe the number of wimps here that are an embarrassment to Y chromosomes everywhere.
Photography is all about light. The more light the better – regardless of the sensor. The bigger the glass, the more light that hits the sensor.
You want the results of a 38MP ISO 64 camera shot with a 400mm/f2.8, but with a mirror-less camera that weighs less. So use an iPhone. Or you could hit the gym, and stop eating bacon sandwiches at every meal. Get your wife to carry your gear if you are not man enough. Just stop whining about it. Sell your gear. Who cares? Perhaps you can trade it for a gym membership?
SPOT ON. I have other words to say the same but you were super polite to them.
If you are a woman lugging all that gear. These mama’s boys should be ashamed.
I am not sure what is your gain at working at +5EV. Hot pixel are present on many other major brand : Canon 5D and D810 (on a point that many photographer don’t want to upgrade from the D800). And stacking is always a solution
What I would really be interested in :
– Is this only happening at long exposure ? What are the DR on those long exposure, let say – compared to a D810
– Are you using Electronic shutter only ? Or mechanical. I noticed that Electronic shutter was showing “way” more chroma hot spot on a A7s
There is no point at working +5EV. If my image is off by that much, it’s my fault and not the camera. I pushed +5EV to demonstrate/exaggerate the noise I could see at +2EV. Dark frame was captured with electronic front curtain, mechanical rear shutter.
As far as I can tell, the hot pixels occur only with long exposure (> 20 sec)
So why saying “I believe that for $3200, this quality is unacceptable”
Are you cherry picking an issue that effectively won’t affect you and making it a big one :) ?
With a large DR in a shot, pushing to +2EV in parts of the image may be necessary. If the push introduces lots of noise, then you’re bracketing and blending multiple images, when ideally you can capture it all in a single image with a sensor that allows you that flexibility (D810).
I personally always prefer to bracket to get the best color depth.
By the way, I tested your experiment on my A7r and on a A7r2 at 30s ISO 100 with +5EV and I am able to see noise… in both pictures.
– The A7rII shows more pronounced one BUT no sign of banding. However it is mainly due to the size of the sensor, after reducing to the same size and comparing at 100%, noise is at the same level.
– The A7r shows less noise BUT more color cast and banding.
In conclusion this makes the A7rII most usable, especially due to the lack of banding.
See : i.imgur.com/xuIWv7s.jpg?1
Note : A7r on right A7rII on left
I’m totally lost. If a sensor could be made that does not suffer from warm pixels during long exposures then the camera would not need a LENR option.
Switch off LENR and suffer the warm pixels; switch on LENR and suffer the delay. Making this choice for the last six years has never bothered me in the slightest.
In my humble opinion, using a 42 MP FF camera at f/22 suggests that you might be using the wrong camera for the job. A more sensitive camera with fewer pixels could halve your shutter speed thereby enabling you to use LENR.
Why LENR off and then complain?
It’s somewhat similar to removing the guard on a circular saw then blaming the manufacturer when fingers/thumbs get injured.
Using a camera at ISO 100, then boosting the shadows by +5 EV, gives an effective ISO of 3200: more than high enough to require LENR for a 30 second exposure on any camera that I’ve ever used — especially when the electronics are hot rather than well below freezing.
Same with people complaining about amp glow on the A7S when shooting long subs at ISO 25600+. Either use LENR or use crop mode…
Really serves OP right. Had a good camera already then bought something untested.
Hopefully, the OP has learnt these long-term valuable lessons:
1. A bad workman always blames his tools.
2. Better cameras don’t take better pictures, only better photographers take better pictures.
3. Bypassing the hard graft of learning photography from first principles *always* results in expensive mistakes, much embarrassment, and wasted life spent hoping that manufacturers will eventually overcome the all of the limitations of incompetent users.
All early adopters may deal with issue that late adopters don’t. I had the D810 when it first came out and my camera was affected by the thermal noise issue. Sent back to Nikon and it was taken care of. Nikon has been bashed multiple times with their mis-steps on the D600, D750, D800(E), and D810, yet they’ve stepped up (eventually) to fix the problem. Here’s hoping Sony addresses their issues as well as Nikon did.
I don’t get it… I see no appeal in getting a Sony or any mirrorless, whatsoever! I’ve owned two digital cameras in my life ( coming from a 30 odd year affair with film ). My still loved and used D700 and a D810 that’s less than a year old. There is simply NO benefit to switching…
I still do ‘stealthy’ street photography with a Nikon & battery pack with a 24-70 2.8 and can easily disappear in the streets ( this is where experience comes in ), I can shoot fast action sporting events and concerts without ‘thinking’ about my cameras. I shoot portraits, lifestyle and fashion and have no problem delivering tack sharp images to clients and I can shoot landscapes in beautiful detail, so really, what’s the appeal of the Sony? It’s not weight ( that is nonsense since you still need to pack glass and gear anyway ). It’s not fast focus ( EVF is not even in the ballpark compared to most entry level DSLR’s ). Could it be pro grade video? I’d still get myself a RED or something ‘purpose’ built for that. So really, what’s the appeal…?
You are correct but there are those like the OP who apparently had the bucks and there are many others like him/her who will jump at an additional pixel. What do they say, “look before you leap”. Some of us don’t.
Without the plethora of ‘photographers’ who are similar to the OP, our exquisite camera gear would have cost us more by at least one order of magnitude.
We should be thoroughly encouraging them, rather than pointing out their errors. They are the ones funding the research and development of each new product that we can fully utilise and enjoy.
No they are not. Apparently you have zero clue as to how a product is developed and marketed. COMPANIES fund R&D and they do that according to what they expect to sell. Early buyers play ZERO role in that equation. Let me guess, you don’t own a company right ?
Whether or not I own a company is a non sequitur. Whether or not you are shareholder in a company is likewise a non sequitur.
Now, please properly inform us, using empirical evidence, who pays for R&D. I have a strong tendency to think that it might be the customers, rather than some benevolent and disconnected charity organisation, or perhaps it is funded by the tooth fairy.
All LLCs and PLCs have to annually declare their accounts. Go figure.
Early buyers may catch some of the issues that the R&D department didn’t catch or trivialized, thinking the said issues would not affect the end user. Companies do all the in-house R&D funding.
The consumers do all the real world testing; if it’s perceived by some that we the consumers do the R&D, don’t be an early adopter.
I can’t imagine how this thread would have developed if the OP has not mentioned that he/she just recently sold their D810 in anticipation of the new Sony? Or that comment about the weight savings, taking into account that Photography Life recently published an article indicating that the weight savings in mirrorless was not all that it is. I don’t think this OP even reads Photography Life.
The Sony A7R II as well as the Sony A7S both suffer from terrible hot pixels and white pixels throughout shadow areas. It’s the biggest reason I got rid of the Sony A7S and it may be the reason the A7R II goes back to B&H. The Canon 5D Mark III may not do 42MB, 4k Video, Wi-FI, or a flip-up screen, silent shutter, or in-body stabilization – but it takes fantastic images.
The A7Rii is definitely going back as it may be a bad copy. May try another one or just stick to the D3s.
What if all A7’s are bad copies?
Perhaps specialise in snow scene photography?
Then it would be a function of Sony cameras that I would have to chose to work around if I decide to keep it or use my Nikon D3s. ;-)
I’m not sure I would describe hot pixels as a ‘function’.
What would be the functionality?
And why should the user/buyer have to ‘work around’ anything on a flagship camera?
OK most cameras have their quirks, but this strikes me as a clunker.
The other user noticed this issue with both the A7 and A7s so I see this as a function of Sony. Whether it’s a clunker or not is up to the end user.
Correction: A7RII and A7s
The brightened Dark image has the strangest looking “hot” pixels I’ve ever seen. I have both the A7R, A7S & A7 II, and shoot astro/nightscape photography with the A7R & A7S. I’ve never seen a Dark that looks quite this strange; almost as if the red pixels have shifted!?
I also haven’t seen the amount of noise shown in the shadows. I suspect there may be a probably with this particular sensor/camera?
That’s quite possible.
I got to your: ” has it’s challenges.” line, and decided if you cannot spell, then you shouldn’t be writing.
You changed camera formats just to get mirror-less? That is something that has no impact whatsoever to image quality. LOL In fact, as you have now discovered it is worse. I am not surprised that the results don’t measure up to a D810. What was your investment in Nikon glass that you had to sell off? What a waste. How much money did you lose switching to Sony? Wouldn’t you at least test the camera before losing all that money?
I moved from Sony to Nikon just to get their better glass. You moved to worse glass, and a worse camera, just to follow the mirror-less gimmick.
Exactly …..
I really don’t like those who focus on misspelled words as opposed to the content. That is just inflammatory. The issue is no longer on topic but personal. This leads to follow up derogatory statements to which the issue points are lost. That’s not fair to others. If you can’t handle a misspelling on a open public blog, maybe you should consider another forum.
May I suggest that you correct your own grammar before chastising that of others. Your sentence below contains two basic errors.
“I have been published many times in various media for both film and digital and video.”
1. The consecutive use of ‘and’ in a list – “both film and digital and video” – is an error that is unacceptable for a child to make. The first “and” should have been a comma.
2. To use the word “both” when listing THREE things is a deplorably childish mistake. ‘Both’ is used to list two things, eg. ‘both digital and video’.
Your sentence should have read:
“I have been published many times in various media including film, digital and video.”
I hope that your photography is better than your writing.
After returning the Sony, has OP bought another mirrorless system? Which one? I think PL needs to do the best mirrorless cameras article. This will help curious people to make a good choice. meanwhile, I will just keep on using my 3 year old point and shoot camera since I don’t print my pics, say on 20 by 14 inch paper, I don’t need anything else.
Trying new cameras is fun and no one should be judged for that. If you have got the money why not.
Renting instead of buying would also remove a lot of buyer’s remorse.
For what’s it worth both Fredmiranda.com and DPreview.com both have a few topics about hot pixels/noise at long exposures. Compared to the A7R, there is an issue that needs to addresses by Sony.
Your “hot pixel” issue is actually d/t the sony lossy Raw compression, it’s not true 14 bit image . The “hot pixel” is actually the artifacts d/t lossy compression.
This is interesting. I’ve noticed that since disqus was dropped the comments have become coarser and more angry/combative. Definitely not as friendly as it once was. Makes me want to contribute less.
I think the issues with the A7RII are a bit over dramatized as hot pixels are kinda expected in this situation and it is a sample size of 1. It bears watching but is not definitive by any stretch.
I my self have hot pixels on my a7rii
Just did a 10 second exposure night scene iso 100 f22 and hot pixels all over my image.
hope sony can fix this asap
After reading all of the above comments I have reread the OP’s post and re-examined the accompanying images. Below, I present my observations just in case they are useful to anyone: by all means feel free to discuss them; or to completely dismiss them.
Image 4 [Sony-A7R-Image-4.jpg], which according to its description is presented at 4:1 zoom ratio (aka 400%) in the image editor. The electronic front curtain was used to capture this 30 second exposure, LENR was off, and the relevant editor settings are: Exposure +2 EV; Shadows +100; Clarity +50. In my opinion, this 42 MP Sony camera has delivered an excellent result — a result that is much better than I would expect it to achieve given all of the [mis]settings that were used.
Image 5 has the editor Vibrance control set to its max. of +100 for the sole purpose of highlighting the “issue” that is the focus of the OP’s article.
Image 6 has Exposure +5 EV; Shadows +100; Clarity +51. I refuse to comment on such a flagrant misuse of any camera, whether it costs $200, $2000, or $20000.
Obviously, we cannot see the other [mis]settings that have been used in the RAW converter and editor. However, it is clear to me that the very opposite of an optimal image processing workflow has been used. The first error being that the initial sharpening level was set far too high for the captured image, which is severely diffraction limited by the use of f/22 on a 42 MP FF sensor. The second error being that adequate noise reduction has not been applied prior to: pushing the exposure by +2EV; using maximum shadow recovery; Clarity set to +50; then to add the final insult to Sony, setting the Vibrance to +100 for Image 5.
After some serious re-evaluation of this article and the comments, I would be delighted to own this particular sample of the Sony A7R II, irrespective of its “issue”. Only if it gave a similar result with electronic front curtain OFF, and LENR ON, would I not want it. I am left wondering why the OP did not bother to show us its results under these [much fairer, non-abusive] camera setting.
PS: I was under the impression that the term “hot pixels” refers to pixels that are temporarily or permanently stuck at full brightness, whereas the term “warm pixels” refers to the somewhat increased brightness that is depicted in this article. I would greatly appreciate being corrected if my impression of these terms is in error.
As much as you try to rectify, justify, compare settings and alike, the OP had a D810 and now he has a Sony A7R II. I would think and from his reply that this is not the results he got from his D810. In fact there was no complaints as to the performance of his D810. Some one has already indicated that the hot pixel issue is now appearing on other forums. I have no issue with the setting the OP used for their intended purpose. Those are certainly within the parameters of the software. In fact I took my D810 and tried to replicate the setting on a similar long exposure, and I did hot have a hot pixel issue. So while you dismiss his selections as “(mis)” settings, I dismiss your findings a well. But I think you expected that and so noted. I think you will buy this camera regardless.
Thanks for you reply, Maghi Cat. I’m not in the slightest bit tempted to buy any mirrorless [manufacturers’ term] DSLR or any Sony camera. If the OP was to give me his/her sample of the Sony A7R II (and a decent matching lens) I’m very sure that I’d be able to take excellent pictures with it, instead of just taking crap pictures to highlight its faults. I have captured much better pictures of night scenes, using both film SLRs and old DSLRs, than the OP has presented in this article.
I’m entirely satisfied with my Nikon cameras that have 12 and 16 MP sensors — and I’m continually delighted with their extraordinary ability to capture night scenes with suitable Nikkors. I can’t think of a good reason why anyone who is interested in night photography would sell a D810 and their Nikkors in order to purchase a Sony A7R II.
Since my first reading of this article when it was published on 2015-08-09, I’ve kept wondering if it was a “Poe”, as in Poe’s law.
Finally, a grain of common sense!
Application of Sony’s hot/cold pixel mapping feature would reduce/eliminate the problem. Every camera comes with or develops hot/cold pixels over time. I know mapping them eliminates the problem on the A7R, A7S and A7II or, at the very least, hides them… It is nice to have the capability of resolving the issue without sending the camera in for service.
The +2ev, +100 shadows, +50 clarity, I believe are the settings Nasim used to test the D810 thermal noise issue.
So, it would appear to be far more sensible to buy a D810 for long exposures rather than the Sony.
Most definitely.
I don’t think there is adequate information available to make that decision quite yet! They’re both great cameras but the jury is still out…
But with the D810 you have a tried and tested assurance of quality.
Why jeopardise that for an EVF and (slightly) lighter/smaller camera body?
As another poster commented here, this is an issue with Adobe Camera Raw. Process your image with Capture One, push the EV 5 stops and tell us if you still see hot pixels.
Or DxO if they have a compatible converter.
I Guess there are some benefits to being poor, it means there is no way i can afford gear like this until they a) Drop in price, b) Get all their problems sorted out, i was stung badly with the D600 though, i already sent it to get fixed, and the oil spots have already returned after a month.
“I have captured much better pictures of night scenes, using both film SLRs and old DSLRs, than the OP has presented in this article.”
I would be interested to know what the ambient temperature was in the location approx? This can make a or break shots with noise if its warm or hot as I found out with my 5D3 in NYC. All of my LE shots were mega noisy all over, not just in the shadows whereas in colder temps its fine.
Good point.
In the Kalahari I have been in situations where the ambient temperature has reached 50degC and the camera and 500mm lens actually became too hot hold.
I had to take them down or cover the rig with a towel.
Not great for quality/noise!
It must be similar for some of you guys in Arizona, Texas, etc..?
This seems like such a minor thing. You shoot a 30 second exposure and bring exposure and shadows way up in post, and you end up with shadow noise. Is that really a camera specific “issue”?
It isn’t really a minor thing if you shoot a lot of long exposures (30 sec.-10 min.), i.e.: astrophotography.
I’ve used several Canon and CCD cameras over the past few decades and now the Sony A7S and A7R for astrophotography. All camera’s noise increases with ISO, exposure and temperature. The astrophotographer’s ultimate desire is to find the lowest noise camera. The Sony A7S; pretty good. The A7R; acceptable. The A7R II; probably about the same as the A7R. I would think the Nikon D810 is also about the same as the A7R; same sensor, although in-camera processing can have an impact.
Of course with astrophotography you normally shoot several, if not dozens, of subs for later alignment and stacking which significantly improves the signal-to-noise ratio… For normal photography this not normally an option and you have to live with both the luminance and color noise in a single image.
So why all the fuss about warm/hot pixels?
Good question. You deal with them…
But isn’t it the case with any digital camera that if you shoot a long exposure, then do large exposure and shadow increases, you get noise? This doesn’t seem to me like a camera specific issue so much as a fact of life.
I also saw some examples where the Capture One processing of A7RII images with this noise was coming out a lot better than the Adobe processing. Since this is a new camera with a new sensor, isn’t it also likely that Adobe doesn’t have their processing 100% worked out yet? Phase One has an arrangement with Sony, so they probably have cooperation from them and more technical info on the raw files. If this is a case of ACR giving bad processing rather than the camera giving bad raw files, it wouldn’t be correct to call it an “A7RII Hot Pixel Issue”.
I’m taking any “issues” reported by this site with a grain of salt, ever since the time one of the writers here “broke” the news on the “issue” with a Nikon shutter that didn’t work correctly in artificial light. It turned out that the writer was getting problems with 60 hz light flicker and didn’t already know about that, so he’d jumped the gun and announced he’d found a new problem with a camera model. The guest writer here seems to be even less experienced than that writer was, so I’m wondering whether this is an actual Sony problem, or a problem of an immature raw converter, or somebody discovering a common thing for the first time and assuming a broken camera caused it.
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head with “This doesn’t seem to me like a camera specific issue so much as a fact of life.” All cameras have some level of “noise” and, as I said previously, that noise increases with ISO, exposure and temperature.
From other posts I’ve read, Adobe’s RAW converter may have problems with A7R II files. From my own testing with 3rd party RAW files, Lightroom 6 and Capture One produce a distinctly different end result. There is definitely more noise in the Lightroom image; however, I don’t really know which result is the correct one. Lightroom may be valid. Capture One may be applying some sort of artificial noise reduction. OR Lightroom may be adding artificial noise from somewhere and Capture One is showing the correct result. It could be either one!?
I will soon be able to check out firsthand whether there is an actual problem. My A7R II arrives the middle of next week… In actual fact I’m not the least worried about image noise. My major concern is whether autofocus with adapted lenses is adequate. If it is, I will be getting rid of two Canon camera bodies.
bwa
Andy, as I said in my first comment: If a sensor could be made that does not suffer from warm pixels during long exposures then the camera would not need a LENR option.
I just picked my a7rII up last week and I noticed the same “hot pixel” issue. After trying different settings I determined that the camera was in continuous not single frame mode. This was causing the files to be 12bit and the hot pix…. As soon as I shifted to single it was almost nonexistent with 10sec exposures. Then i turned long exposure noise reduction on (a real time suck) and the Hot pix were gone.
Jim Kasson did some measurments as to self-heating, which possibly could contribute to this long exposure noise: www.dpreview.com/forum…ad/3890417 . Much stronger than A7r.
Someone slides the exposure and shadow bar all the way to the right, and zoom in 400% to see terrible pixels, then complaint the camera. It doesn’t make sense to me.
Yup, it is possible to make any camera look bad if you try hard enough!
And: any lens; any filter; any film; any film scanner; and any other device including, microwave ovens and dishwashers; even fMRI scanners — one of which was coaxed into displaying the brain activity of a dead salmon in order to more than adequately demonstrate this point!
This is my test with the A7RII, 1 minute exposure, no in-camera LENR, +2.5EV and 100% shadow in post, noise reduction was left untouched in LR:
i300.photobucket.com/album…j9jwha.jpg
Even at 400% view I don’t see any issue here. Maybe I get lucky!?
No, you’re not lucky, you just had the right settings in the Camera. My “hot pix” showed up when i was in continuous shooting mode (12 bit. as soon as I switched to single frame it was 99% gone.
See this post…
www.fredmiranda.com/forum…ic/1379163
Dennis, that was a minute exposure in bulb mode, and refer to Fred Miranda, bulb mode automatically triggers 12-bit compression.
Interesting? I saw the hot pix in 8 second exposures in continuous shooting mode. wonder if it is caused by the number of shots I was taking?
I was trying to catch lightning, so I had the cable release locked on for about 4-5 minutes.
I took around 50 shots before that sample image. Mostly at 30 to 60 seconds. Beside, I live in a tropical country, with temperature is around 35 Celsius degree, it’s hot enough to warm up the sensor so I expected thermal noise. But as you see, no major issue here.
It looks to me like most of this issue is down to people not reading their camera manuals and/or incorrect processing.
I would agree with that to some extent. When the phenomenon showed up in my photos I only had the camera for a matter of hours. And in subsequent tests when I used single shot mode (not continuous) there was almost no hot pixels. I would say that it was better than my 800e.
However in June’s tests, the camera would be in 12 bit mode, and that’s when my camera shows the hot pixels? This could be one of two things, sample variation (I am praying this is not the case), or software. I just loaded On1 so ill try it tonight.
There are other experienced photographers seeing this issue.
I am hoping that it is not like the 800e focus problem that many reported. In that instance I didn’t have any issue. My camera focused great, but other photographers that I know did experience the problem. I recall there were many people claiming that “every camera” was affected, and there was another group of people claiming that it was “all due to user error”. In the end, it appears that there was a small but significant percentage that had the focusing issue.
I think this may be a software calibration issue and it affects some of the cameras (maybe yours but mine is OK), and Sony will release a new firmware to deal with it, or offer free service to all affected cameras. Nikon had similar issue with the D810, and they fixed it with software, so there is a good chance this is not a sensor defective.
Your right, this seems similar to the 810 thermal noise issue. I must say that it really is not a problem, so long as I have the camera set up right.
Also the raw converter in Cap1 removes it completely. I reprocessed several raw files and “poof” no more hot pixels.
Maybe this is a PS CC-2015 / lightroom issue?
Same thing from testing this evening. No noticeable problem with noise; about the same or slightly better than the A7R. Shooting in Single Shot mode.
bwa
June
You are not trying hard enough.
Push the ISO up by +5EV and the magnification to at least 400%.
Then you will have something to complain about.
You’re right sir. If I had the situation that require +5V in post, those dark pictures would be deleted in the camera after preview :P So I never stand a chance to try hard enough.
I got little thermal noise from my Fuji S5 pro without shooting any long exposure. Clearly this is not a issue for me to buy a A7R II. I’m not into 1:1 or super large prints, but I’m still looking for a camera to beat Fuji’s super CCD in terms of color and skin tone rendering. My Nikon Df is not bad but hopefully in the future I’ll see a sony sensor that not only shines at base ISO.
Today’s Lightroom update seems to have fixed the issue: plus.google.com/+Ingo…AGKZqxGxJQ
I have the a7rII and did some milky-way shots. I turned off the LNR from recommendations of others stating they take 2x longer and you will get less shooting in. These shots were 20-30 seconds. These photos had the same issue.
I also would love Sony to fix this issue. I haven’t tried the remapping trick but from your article it would seem it didn’t fix them. I expect the only real option is the keep LNR turned on and wait.
I can only recommend you NOT to buy the SONY Alpha 7Rii camera or other SONY cameras with similar bodies. I have one SONY Alpha 7RII, which has got a fluid damage and SONY’s warranty does not cover it. The camera house is very weak and not tight. It is not a camera that you can use with confidence outside the studio. That’s my conclusion. Find another brand which is more professionally built.