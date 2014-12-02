Photography Life

Sony A6x00 Series Comparison (A6000, A6100, A6300, A6400, A6500 and A6600)

As of today, Sony has a strong line of APS-C interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras, from budget-friendly options to high-end cameras with rich feature sets. From the original and highly successful Sony A6000 to the latest A6600 and everything in-between, Sony has done a great job with this line-up, providing options for both beginner and enthusiast photographers. With the growth of the Ax00 line, it is now getting more and more difficult to identify differences between all these cameras. For this reason, we decided to put together a comparison of all Sony A6x00-series cameras starting from the A6000 all the way to A6600.

Sony A6000 A6100 A6300 A6400 A6500 A6600 Comparison

It is interesting to see how the Sony A6x00 series evolved overtime. Sony initially released the A6000, which instantly became a popular camera, because it had the right set of camera features at the right price. The Sony A6300 and A6500 were strange releases, considering that Sony skipped models in-between. Then came the oddball A6400, which in some ways was better than the higher model A6500. Now Sony has the A6600 to crown them all, with the stripped down version of the A6400 in the form of the A6100. Confused? You bet!

Due to the number of cameras in this comparison, it was impossible to put all the data into a single table, so we split it into two tables. The first one contains the Sony A6000, A6100, A6300 and A6400, while the second table contains the Sony A6500 and the A6600.

SpecificationSony A6000Sony A6100Sony A6300Sony A6400
Announcement Date02/12/201408/28/201902/03/201601/15/2019
Sensor TypeCMOSCMOSCMOSCMOS
Sensor Resolution24.3 MP24.2 MP24.2 MP24.2 MP
Sensor Size23.5 x 15.6mm23.5 x 15.6mm23.5 x 15.6mm23.5 x 15.6mm
Native ISO Range100-25600100-32000100-25600100-32000
Image ProcessorBIONZ XBIONZ XBIONZ XBIONZ X
Phase Detection Autofocus Points179425425425
Contrast Detection Autofocus Points25425169425
Autofocus Sensitivity0 to +20 EV-2 to +20 EV-1 to +20 EV-2 to +20 EV
Real-Time Eye AFNoYesNoYes
Real-Time TrackingNoYesNoYes
In-Body Image StabilizationNoNoNoNo
EVF Resolution1,440,000 Dots1,440,000 Dots2,359,296 Dots2,359,296 Dots
EVF Coverage100%100%100%100%
EVF Magnification1.07x1.07x1.07x1.07x
Built-in FlashYesYesYesYes
Continuous Shooting Speed11 FPS11 FPS11 FPS11 FPS
Buffer Size49 JPEG / 21 RAW77 JPEG / 33 RAW44 JPEG / 21 RAW116 JPEG / 46 RAW
Memory Card SlotSD UHS-ISD UHS-ISD UHS-ISD UHS-I
LCD Screen3.0″ Tilting, +90°/-45°3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-90°3.0″ Tilting, +90°/-45°3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-90°
LCD Resolution921,600 Dots921,600 Dots921,600 Dots921,600 Dots
LCD TouchscreenNoYesNoYes
Video RecordingFull HD (up to 60 fps)UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps)UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps)UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps)
4K HDR Video RecordingNoNoNoNo
S-Gamut3/S-Log3NoNoYesYes
Slow Motion VideoNoYes, 4x and 5xYes, 4x and 5xYes, 4x and 5x
Built-in IntervalometerNo, via AppYesNo, via AppYes
Built-in WiFi / BluetoothYes / NoYes / YesYes / NoYes / No
Microphone Port3.5mm3.5mm3.5mm3.5mm
Headphone PortNoNoNoNo
USB2.0, Charging2.0, Charging2.0, Charging2.0, Charging
BatteryNP-FW50NP-FW50NP-FW50NP-FW50
Battery Life (EVF/LCD, CIPA)310/360 shots380/420 shots350/400 shots360/410 shots
Weight (with Battery and Card)343g396g404g403g
Size119x66x46mm120x67x59mm120x70x49mm120x67x60mm
Price (as of 08/29/2019)$449$749Discontinued$899

And here is the comparison of the Sony A6500 and the A6600:

SpecificationSony A6500Sony A6600
Announcement Date10/06/201608/28/2019
Sensor TypeCMOSCMOS
Sensor Resolution24.2 MP24.2 MP
Sensor Size23.5 x 15.6mm23.5 x 15.6mm
Native ISO Range100-25600100-32000
Image ProcessorBIONZ XBIONZ X
Phase Detection Autofocus Points425425
Contrast Detection Autofocus Points169425
Autofocus Sensitivity-1 to +20 EV-2 to +20 EV
Real-Time Eye AFNoYes
Real-Time TrackingNoYes
In-Body Image StabilizationYes, 5-AxisYes, 5-Axis
EVF Resolution2,359,296 Dots2,359,296 Dots
EVF Coverage100%100%
EVF Magnification1.07x1.07x
Built-in FlashYesNo
Continuous Shooting Speed11 FPS11 FPS
Buffer Size233 JPEG / 107 RAW116 JPEG / 46 RAW
Memory Card SlotSD UHS-ISD UHS-I
LCD Screen3.0″ Tilting, +90°/-45°3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-90°
LCD Resolution921,600 Dots921,600 Dots
LCD TouchscreenYesYes
Video RecordingUHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps)UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps)
4K HDR Video RecordingNoYes
S-Gamut3/S-Log3YesYes
Slow Motion VideoYes, 4x and 5xYes, 4x and 5x
Built-in IntervalometerNo, via AppYes
Built-in WiFi / BluetoothYes / NoYes / Yes
Microphone Port3.5mm3.5mm
Headphone PortNoYes
USB2.0, Charging2.0, Charging
BatteryNP-FW50NP-FZ100
Battery Life (EVF/LCD, CIPA)310/350 shots720/810 shots
Weight (with Battery and Card)453g503g
Size120x67x53mm120x67x69mm
Price (as of 08/29/2019)$1,199$1,399

The Sony A6600 is surely the most well-rounded of the bunch, especially when it comes to video features. However, Sony decided to change its battery, which is great for those who want better battery life, but not all that great for those who already have a Sony A6x00 series camera and want to reuse their batteries and chargers. In addition, the A6600 is the first of the series that does not have a built-in flash, which is a problem for those who like using it (great for fill flash).

Interestingly, Sony has kept the resolution of every Sony A6x00 camera the same at 24 MP, while its competitors like Fuji and Canon are pushing for more advanced sensors that sport higher resolution and better dynamic range. At $1,400, the Sony A6600 is an expensive camera, making it a tough buy for those who want to move up from an older generation Sony APS-C camera…

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

