Sony A6x00 Series Comparison (A6000, A6100, A6300, A6400, A6500 and A6600)

As of today, Sony has a strong line of APS-C interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras, from budget-friendly options to high-end cameras with rich feature sets. From the original and highly successful Sony A6000 to the latest A6600 and everything in-between, Sony has done a great job with this line-up, providing options for both beginner and enthusiast photographers. With the growth of the Ax00 line, it is now getting more and more difficult to identify differences between all these cameras. For this reason, we decided to put together a comparison of all Sony A6x00-series cameras starting from the A6000 all the way to A6600.

It is interesting to see how the Sony A6x00 series evolved overtime. Sony initially released the A6000, which instantly became a popular camera, because it had the right set of camera features at the right price. The Sony A6300 and A6500 were strange releases, considering that Sony skipped models in-between. Then came the oddball A6400, which in some ways was better than the higher model A6500. Now Sony has the A6600 to crown them all, with the stripped down version of the A6400 in the form of the A6100. Confused? You bet!

Due to the number of cameras in this comparison, it was impossible to put all the data into a single table, so we split it into two tables. The first one contains the Sony A6000, A6100, A6300 and A6400, while the second table contains the Sony A6500 and the A6600.

Specification Sony A6000 Sony A6100 Sony A6300 Sony A6400 Announcement Date 02/12/2014 08/28/2019 02/03/2016 01/15/2019 Sensor Type CMOS CMOS CMOS CMOS Sensor Resolution 24.3 MP 24.2 MP 24.2 MP 24.2 MP Sensor Size 23.5 x 15.6mm 23.5 x 15.6mm 23.5 x 15.6mm 23.5 x 15.6mm Native ISO Range 100-25600 100-32000 100-25600 100-32000 Image Processor BIONZ X BIONZ X BIONZ X BIONZ X Phase Detection Autofocus Points 179 425 425 425 Contrast Detection Autofocus Points 25 425 169 425 Autofocus Sensitivity 0 to +20 EV -2 to +20 EV -1 to +20 EV -2 to +20 EV Real-Time Eye AF No Yes No Yes Real-Time Tracking No Yes No Yes In-Body Image Stabilization No No No No EVF Resolution 1,440,000 Dots 1,440,000 Dots 2,359,296 Dots 2,359,296 Dots EVF Coverage 100% 100% 100% 100% EVF Magnification 1.07x 1.07x 1.07x 1.07x Built-in Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes Continuous Shooting Speed 11 FPS 11 FPS 11 FPS 11 FPS Buffer Size 49 JPEG / 21 RAW 77 JPEG / 33 RAW 44 JPEG / 21 RAW 116 JPEG / 46 RAW Memory Card Slot SD UHS-I SD UHS-I SD UHS-I SD UHS-I LCD Screen 3.0″ Tilting, +90°/-45° 3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-90° 3.0″ Tilting, +90°/-45° 3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-90° LCD Resolution 921,600 Dots 921,600 Dots 921,600 Dots 921,600 Dots LCD Touchscreen No Yes No Yes Video Recording Full HD (up to 60 fps) UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps) UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps) UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps) 4K HDR Video Recording No No No No S-Gamut3/S-Log3 No No Yes Yes Slow Motion Video No Yes, 4x and 5x Yes, 4x and 5x Yes, 4x and 5x Built-in Intervalometer No, via App Yes No, via App Yes Built-in WiFi / Bluetooth Yes / No Yes / Yes Yes / No Yes / No Microphone Port 3.5mm 3.5mm 3.5mm 3.5mm Headphone Port No No No No USB 2.0, Charging 2.0, Charging 2.0, Charging 2.0, Charging Battery NP-FW50 NP-FW50 NP-FW50 NP-FW50 Battery Life (EVF/LCD, CIPA) 310/360 shots 380/420 shots 350/400 shots 360/410 shots Weight (with Battery and Card) 343g 396g 404g 403g Size 119x66x46mm 120x67x59mm 120x70x49mm 120x67x60mm Price (as of 08/29/2019) $449 $749 Discontinued $899

And here is the comparison of the Sony A6500 and the A6600:

Specification Sony A6500 Sony A6600 Announcement Date 10/06/2016 08/28/2019 Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Resolution 24.2 MP 24.2 MP Sensor Size 23.5 x 15.6mm 23.5 x 15.6mm Native ISO Range 100-25600 100-32000 Image Processor BIONZ X BIONZ X Phase Detection Autofocus Points 425 425 Contrast Detection Autofocus Points 169 425 Autofocus Sensitivity -1 to +20 EV -2 to +20 EV Real-Time Eye AF No Yes Real-Time Tracking No Yes In-Body Image Stabilization Yes, 5-Axis Yes, 5-Axis EVF Resolution 2,359,296 Dots 2,359,296 Dots EVF Coverage 100% 100% EVF Magnification 1.07x 1.07x Built-in Flash Yes No Continuous Shooting Speed 11 FPS 11 FPS Buffer Size 233 JPEG / 107 RAW 116 JPEG / 46 RAW Memory Card Slot SD UHS-I SD UHS-I LCD Screen 3.0″ Tilting, +90°/-45° 3.0″ Tilting, +180°/-90° LCD Resolution 921,600 Dots 921,600 Dots LCD Touchscreen Yes Yes Video Recording UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps) UHD 4K (up to 30 fps), Full HD (up to 120 fps) 4K HDR Video Recording No Yes S-Gamut3/S-Log3 Yes Yes Slow Motion Video Yes, 4x and 5x Yes, 4x and 5x Built-in Intervalometer No, via App Yes Built-in WiFi / Bluetooth Yes / No Yes / Yes Microphone Port 3.5mm 3.5mm Headphone Port No Yes USB 2.0, Charging 2.0, Charging Battery NP-FW50 NP-FZ100 Battery Life (EVF/LCD, CIPA) 310/350 shots 720/810 shots Weight (with Battery and Card) 453g 503g Size 120x67x53mm 120x67x69mm Price (as of 08/29/2019) $1,199 $1,399

The Sony A6600 is surely the most well-rounded of the bunch, especially when it comes to video features. However, Sony decided to change its battery, which is great for those who want better battery life, but not all that great for those who already have a Sony A6x00 series camera and want to reuse their batteries and chargers. In addition, the A6600 is the first of the series that does not have a built-in flash, which is a problem for those who like using it (great for fill flash).

Interestingly, Sony has kept the resolution of every Sony A6x00 camera the same at 24 MP, while its competitors like Fuji and Canon are pushing for more advanced sensors that sport higher resolution and better dynamic range. At $1,400, the Sony A6600 is an expensive camera, making it a tough buy for those who want to move up from an older generation Sony APS-C camera…

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!