Without a doubt, the announcement of the Sony A1 is one of the most significant events in the photography industry, as this is the first time a mirrorless camera is truly set to challenge the top-of-the-line offerings from both Canon and Nikon, who have dominated the action photography genre for decades. The Sony A1 has very impressive features and specifications, but how do they compare to the Nikon D6 and Canon 1D X Mark III flagship DSLRs? In this article, we will take a look at these three cameras and compare them side-by-side both in terms of their ergonomics and specifications.
First, we will compare the physical appearance and ergonomics of the three cameras.
Sony A1 vs Nikon D6 vs Canon 1D X Mark III Ergonomics
The above image is a clear example of the drastic departure of the mirrorless system compared to traditional top-of-the-line DSLRs, and this is the message Sony is trying to send with its A1 camera – a high-end photographic tool does not have to be large and heavy. In fact, Sony stuck with a similar footprint as its A9 II camera, featuring a similar ergonomic design with some modifications. For those photographers who are used to the big and bulky D6 and 1D X Mark III camera, this might potentially look like a disadvantage, but Sony has a solution that comes in a form of a battery grip that extends the size of the camera, boosts battery capacity and offers a grip for vertical orientation shooting.
In terms of overall ergonomics, both Nikon and Canon have been refining their DSLRs for many years and they offer exceptional handling experience in the field. Both D6 and 1D X Mark III have very smooth and curvy appearances, with deeply recessed rubber grips for exceptional handling. Sony is relatively new to the high-end game, and while its cameras offer insane customizability options, it certainly lacks in the ergonomics and menu design for now, in my opinion.
When looking at the back button layout and design, it is clear that the flagship cameras from Nikon and Canon offer a vastly different experience. Nikon has a total of 17 buttons (and that’s not including the D-pad, switches, dials, and joysticks), while Canon is not far behind with a total of 16 buttons. Sony, on the other hand, only has 9 buttons in comparison (11 with the vertical grip). While on one hand, one might argue that more buttons make it easier to access some settings quicker, others might argue that they only clutter up cameras, making them more confusing to use. I would say that it is up to each individual to decide what they like better.
When looking at the top view of each camera, both Nikon and Canon once again have more buttons for quick access to camera settings, whereas the A1 is dial-heavy – it has a total of 4 round dials, one of which has a sub-dial underneath it. Note that the A1 does not have a top LCD either.
Personally, I wish Sony went with a whole new design and button layout with its A1, but Sony shooters who are already used to cameras like the A9 II might disagree with me. I would love to see a curvier, more comfortable design with a nice grip and more spaced out, illuminated buttons that make it easier to use the camera with larger gloves. For example, the top C1 and C2 buttons could be moved to the front of the camera, similar to what Nikon and Canon have done with their D6 and 1D X Mark III cameras. The exposure compensation dial is not necessary – a simple button would do. This would provide plenty of space for adding a top LCD, which I find to be hugely convenient when shooting in the field.
Sony A1 vs Nikon D6 vs Canon 1D X Mark III Specification Comparison
Let’s now take a look at how these cameras compare in terms of specifications:
|Camera Feature
|Sony A1
|Nikon D6
|Canon 1D X Mark III
|Sensor Resolution
|50.1 MP
|20.8 MP
|20.1 MP
|Sensor Type
|Stacked BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9×24.0mm
|35.9×23.9mm
|36.0×24.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.16µ
|6.45µ
|6.58µ
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|8640 x 5760
|5568 x 3712
|5472 x 3648
|In-Body Image Stabilization
|Yes
|No
|No
|Image Formats
|RAW, JPEG, HEIF
|RAW, JPEG
|RAW, JPEG, HEIF
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-32000
|ISO 100-102400
|ISO 100-102400
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 50, 51200-102400
|ISO 50, 204800-3280000
|ISO 50, 204800-819200
|Image Processor
|2x BIONZ XR
|EXPEED 6
|DIGIX X
|Illuminated Buttons
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder Type
|9.44M-dot OLED EVF
|Pentaprism OVF
|Pentaprism OVF
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.9x
|0.72x
|0.76x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|No
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/400
|1/250
|1/250
|Storage Media
|2x CFe Type A
|2x CFe Type B
|2x CFe Type B
|Shooting Speed (M Shutter)
|10 FPS
|14 FPS
|16 FPS
|Shooting Speed (E Shutter)
|30 FPS
|10.5 FPS
|20 FPS
|Buffer Size (Max FPS)
|155 shots
|200 shots
|1000 shots
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 900 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|500,000 cycles
|400,000 cycles
|500,000 cycles
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid
|PDAF
|Hybrid (in Live View)
|Autofocus Points
|759 (PDAF), 425 (CDAF)
|105, 105 cross-type
|191, 90 cross-type
|AF Detection Range
|-4 to +20 EV
|-4.5 to +20 EV
|-4 to +21 EV
|On-Sensor PDAF
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Video Compression
|MPEG-4 H.264 / H.265
|MPEG-4 H.264
|MPEG-4 H.264 / H.265
|Video Maximum Resolution
|7680 x 4320 (8K) up to 30p
|3840×2160 (4K) up to 30p
|5472×2886 (5.5K) up to 60p
|4K DCI
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|RAW Video Recording
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|10-bit HDMI Output
|Yes, 10-bit 4:2:2
|No, 8-bit 4:2:2
|Yes, 10-bit 4:2:2
|Video Autofocus
|Phase-Detect AF
|Contrast-Detect AF
|Phase-Detect AF
|LCD Size
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1.44-Million Dots
|2.36-Million Dots
|2.1-Million Dots
|LCD Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Wired LAN
|1000 Base-T
|1000 Base-T
|1000 Base-T
|Battery
|NP-FZ100
|EN-EL18c
|LP-E19
|Battery Life (Shots, per CIPA)
|430 (EVF), 530 (LCD)
|3,580
|2,850
|USB Type
|USB 3.2, Type C
|USB 3.1, Type C
|USB 3.1, Type C
|Weight
|737g (Inc Battery)
|1,270g (Body Only)
|1,250g (Body Only)
|Dimensions
|128.9 x 96.9 x 69.7mm
|160.0 x 163.0 x 92.0mm
|158.0 x 167.6 x 82.6mm
|MSRP Price
|$6,499
|$6,499
|$6,499
Wow, how quickly the high-end game has changed. If just a few years back the Nikon D6 and Canon 1D X Mark III were in the “untouchable” category, the Sony A1 shows the true potential of the latest mirrorless technology. With Sony featuring 50.1 MP stacked BSI CMOS sensor with IBIS and crazy 30 FPS shooting speed, both Nikon and Canon are far behind – it is not even a contest here. Aside from small weaknesses here and there, the Sony A1 simply dominates in almost every category, with Canon following as the close second and Nikon being the last.
The biggest weakness of the Sony A1 is its battery life. With Nikon being able to push up to 3580 shots on a single battery charge and Canon getting 2850 shots, the A1 can manage 430 shots when using the EVF and 530 shots when using the LCD. At the same time, Sony’s strength is in its small footprint and very lightweight construction, so if battery life becomes an issue, one could add an additional battery when using a vertical grip, or simply pack more batteries in the bag – the weight savings are still significant.
It will probably take a few years for Nikon and Canon to be able to come up with high-end cameras that can match such capabilities. And by then, Sony will already be showing off its A1 Mark II…
I think it is a bit too soon to draw conclusions on the base of a specs sheet.
The A1 Sony is coming in march …
Realworld tests will prove what these specs are worth.
It will be interesting to see if sony has made a mirrorless camera that can compete with these pro bodies from NiCa.
One thing that already is clear is the relative poor battery life of the Sony and the fact they have not made a pro-vertical battery grip attached to it.
So what use is a big buffer if your battery is dead in 15 seconds? And prove that it can focus on fast/irregularly moving objects as either the Canon or the Nikon!
With all due respect, isn’t your comparison/conclusion a bit one apple to two oranges? How about a comparison between three apples – Sony A1 to Canon R5 to Nikon Z7II…three mirrorless offerings with similar pixel counts albeit a spread in price. Seems to me the D6 and Mark 1DXIII are meant for a completely different target…sports – where high pixels aren’t as important as in-the-heat-of-the-moment-action capability, but where things like battery life and weather-tolerance are critical. And also, how much of any pixels above 20MP can we really use unless we’re printing billboards. We can’t even see the full 50MP on any display that I know of. If you’re comparing three $6500 cameras for features-for-price, fine, but I’m not sure “taking Nikon/Canon a few years to come up with such a high-end camera” is a fair conclusion. Those two other mirrorless cameras have far superior colour rendition than any Sony. Seems to me the casual shooter who simply wants high resolution would not go to a D6/Mark1DX but to one of the other two.
Bill, it is not apples to oranges. The Sony A1 is a direct competitor to the Nikon D6 and Canon 1D X Mark III. Look at the specs yourself…it is not just the price.
The A1 is aimed at sports / action photography. That’s why you get insane FPS, and the latest AF tech. If Nikon or Canon could do 50 MP, they would. But they don’t have the tech to be able to accomplish it on high-end bodies yet. More pixels are always more desirable for action photography due to cropping and downsampling potential – ask any sports / wildlife shooter. That’s why high-end bodies have only increased sensor resolution, from 12 MP to 16 MP to now 20-24 MP.
Color rendition is a myth (for the most part). You can achieve any color you desire with any camera system on the market. If you are talking about JPEG colors, then I can understand. But who shoots JPEGs with $7K cameras nowadays?
Since you said ask any sports shooter I’ll bite. More pixels aren’t always better. 20MP to 24MP is already more than we need. As a pro who has shot up to World Cup and Olympic level Bill makes many good points. The Sony has one huge advantage in FPS but it’s ergonomics and battery life are terrible for sports shooting. I shoot a minimum of 2,000 shots a game and often up to 4,000. Nikon’s bodies can do all that on one battery. Speed is also key for us. The ability to spin the camera into vertical and have the same set up is vital, as is being able to drop it to the turf as we grab a different body and know it’s rugged enough to take being thrown around. Sony is indeed taking aim at the D6 / 1DX and will get many Toi switch but the form factor / poor battery life / terrible ergonomics etc also means many like me will wait and see if Nikon get it right with the Z9 before doing so.
John, thanks for your feedback. I have many friends who shoot action (mostly wildlife), and they always crave for more pixels. In fact, some of them use the D850 for wildlife photography because of the cropping potential when shooting small birds.
I heard photographers previousy say that 12 MP was all they ever needed (D3, D3s, etc). And yet we are shooting with 20 MP+ bodies already. Tech will advance and move, so even if you genuinely believe today that you won’t need more than 24 MP, it will still happen, and I am sure you will welcome it when the time comes.
The only reason why we have not been able to get more than 20-24 MP on high-end bodies so far is because neither Nikon nor Canon had the technology to push more bandwidth. As you increase resolution, you need more CPU, memory (buffer), faster storage and overall processing, because the FPS cannot drop below the previous generation. Sony has pushed the limits of what’s possible with the A1, and others will follow eventually.
I fully agree with you on the Sony ergonomics. That’s why I am still a Nikon shooter, as I can’t stand the convoluted menu of the Sony system and the overall feel in hands. If you read my commentary regarding the ergonomics in the above article, you will see what I mean…
I’ll jump in to back your first comment! Whilst I don’t know about sports, extra resolution for wildlife is really important. I bought the 1DX iii thinking that 20mpx would be more than enough, but I just cannot afford to crop one bit! And printing at 300PPI, your print sizes are a bit limited (all the prints I have ever sold were longer than 60cm on the long edge). I have received the R5 yesterday and will put it to the test (I am mainly interested in AF).
To John’s point, I am not sure that the limiting factor for Canon is bandwidth, but rather industry habits. Everything is done in the 1DX iii to allow fast output from camera to print/screen/web, from inbuilt ethernet to more efficient codecs. They must have asked the big players what they wanted to see in a pro sports/action body and something tells me that bigger heavier files were not on the table/wish list.
Thanks for the reply Nasim. I think one issue in all this is the common category of “sports / wildlife” that we see on many sites related to photography. Although there is some overlap in requirements I think grouping those two very disparate types of photography (especially as regards workflow and post processing) together is a mistake. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve seen non pro shooters review a camera online and claim it to be perfect for sport. Invariably they use focus modes few pros do / have the shutter speed way too low / test none of the vital aspects that we use in work everyday. I can see why more megapixels are better for wildlife but in sports (which rarely even uses RAW in most situations) a camera that can get a perfectly focused but unedited jpegs to the sports desk as fast as possible is what we desire. 99.99% of our work will only be seen online in a smaller factor. Reliability, solid connectivity, the ability to change settings instantly without taking your eye away from the viewfinder, focus speed and FPS as well as ruggedness are what we want. Video is becoming more common but it’s still a tiny fraction of what we do. I’m sure the A1 is a beast – but it’s also probably better suited for shooting beasts rather than athletes.
John, that makes a lot of sense. I never really shot sports professionally, but I am glad to find out that there is still demand for lower-resolution cameras.
Either way, it is exciting to see all these innovations. I wonder what Nikon and Canon are planning for their high-end mirrorless cameras. I would love to see a top-of-the-line mirrorless Nikon with D6-like ergonomics and capabilities.
I’ve read all the comments and here are a few points: you did not attach the grip to the A1 to make the arguments on how many photos can be shot. I suspect you would have to triple the claim of 525 as you would have 3 batteries in use. Personally I don’t care if it’s one or 3 batteries so long as it gives me what I need. Presently on my A7r3 i can get 1500 pics on one battery using the LCD Screen and lasts me for 2.5 dsys of shooting. Second, saying that 50MP is to much and cannot be transmitted fast enough over the ethernet connection makes no sense as you have the ability to downsample images to 21Mp. I mainly shoot birds and wildlife, so what I need is fast and accurate eye AF, light weight as I hike quite a bit to see these creatures, decent battery, and weather resistance. So far, the A1 and perhaps the R5 gives me this, not the other 2 oversized bodies. Last I also need a decent price, which is where Sony loses for now.
Bill, one more thing – I am sorry if my comment sounds too critical of what you said. That’s certainly not the intent, just trying to be helpful.
Nasim, thank you…I appreciate your comment and the reverse is also true. I highly respect your experience with photography, which I’m sure is miles above mine. It just doesn’t seem to me that the A1 is anywhere in the same comparison ballpark as the D8/1DX. Both ballparks are totally correct for those existing in them. The ultra-high-resolution D850/5DSR versions are available for birders and it looks like the A1 would fit real nicely in there as well. But gauging the other responses, I don’t suspect that you’ll be seeing many A1s on the sports sidelines any time soon.
These cameras are not comparable in terms of professionalism and field of application. I agree with you. To me the main reasons I regard the Sony A1 not as a professional camera as the Nikon D6 (5,4,3…) or Canon 1DX are:
Body design: too small, too edgy, vertical grip not integrated (an attachable grip is not that rigid)
Battery life: pure amateurism. This is ridiculous.
Illuminated keys: missing. Again, this is amateurism.
50MP: How should that be transferred quickly to the editor? Speaking of JPG for professional journalism, how are they transferred. Is there a system like Nikon’s (WT-6) or Canon’s?
This camera should rather be compared to the semi-pro mirrorless cameras as the Z7 or R5 as you said.
I agree wholeheartedly. Whilst the large viewfinder sounds great, the battery life is unacceptable. Minimum 2000 shots on one battery has been required since forever. We need to distinguish between advanced amateur sports photography, who go out once or twice a month in good weather, and professional photographers who are out every day in all weathers, often over 8-hours at a time. The reality is there are loads of amateurs who buy D6 / 1Dmkiii these days, without scratching the surface of the capabilities, but those bodies are designed for serious use. The A1 is clearly the all-round master-camera with it’s high MP and great video specs. It competes specifically with the R5 and Nikon’s best effort at the moment is the D850/A7ii. It’s likely the Nikon Z8/9 will be the real competitor, but the D6/1Dmkiii will still be the pro-sports body, which is why that’s all you see at serious sports events. Balancing hand-held with serious lenses is also critical, which only size and weight can provide. Sony deciding to use a form factor similar to A9 size shows there is no intention to seriously rival professional sports bodies, which is fair enough because only 3,000 of those are sold each year. Sony wants to attract the wanabe sports photographer, of which there are far more.
Looking at the size of these mirrorless cameras. I wonder how people will shoot sports hand holding a 500mm f4 with the tiny bodies.
While I am not shooting now, a Nikon D3 ~ D6 is the perfect size to balance the whole set up if you are shoot lenses 300mm f2.8, 500mm f4 etc. ( Change to the applicable Canon lens / body size if you are a Canon user )