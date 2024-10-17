Using a Smartphone or Tablet as an On-Camera Monitor

Today’s mirrorless cameras typically come with two displays: a viewfinder and a rear monitor. Both displays can be useful for still photography, but the rear monitor is almost always preferred for video recording. And really, if you’re serious about making video, you would typically invest in a dedicated recording monitor, either on-camera or otherwise.

However, high-quality monitors with good displays can be quite pricey. In this article, I’m going to show you a solution that could cost you a small fraction of the price. After all, most of us carry a high-quality display in our pockets all day – our smartphone. And with a little effort, you can use it (or a tablet) as an impromptu monitor.

Why Use an On-Camera Monitor?

Think of an on-camera monitor as a duplicate of your camera’s electronic viewfinder or rear LCD. All the information typically displayed on your camera can be shown on a larger, often high-resolution screen instead. This applies to all mirrorless and DSLR cameras with an HDMI output. For example, for Nikon users, this includes their interchangeable lens cameras released since 2007 (starting with the Nikon D300).

On-camera monitors are most commonly used when shooting video. Since manual focusing is often used for video, having a larger screen is a clear advantage. Because the monitor mirrors whatever is shown on your camera’s screen, you can continue to use tools such as focus peaking, but on a larger screen.

You can also use an on-camera monitor to make it possible to film yourself more easily. You can point the monitor forward so that you can easily align the framing. Of course, cameras like the Nikon Z30, Canon EOS R5, Fujifilm X-M5, and Sony ZV-E10 II already have a fully articulating LCD that can be used for a similar purpose. But the size of the screen is still limited by the camera.

There’s another reason to use an on-camera monitor, and it applies to photographers, too. Any time that you’re composing photos or culling your images in-camera, you can do a more effective job if the screen is simply larger.

Personally, I like culling photos directly on the camera, especially when I’m on the go and have some downtime. It’s quick, doesn’t require a computer, and saves space on the memory card. However, sorting through photos on a small rear screen requires good eyesight. It’s also more pleasant to scroll through your phone or tablet rather than holding the camera.

An on-camera monitor also has educational potential. Want to show your clients or friends some camera settings? Or record a behind-the-scenes video of your process? It’s so much easier when everyone can see your camera’s menu on a big screen in front of them, or when you can record exactly how the screen looks as you shoot.

How to Use Your Phone (or Tablet) as a Camera Monitor

When it comes to this question, it’s important to distinguish which operating system your mobile device is running. If you’re using an Apple phone, your hardware setup will end in just a few sentences. You only need the Accsoon SeeMo 4K HDMI Smartphone Adapter (for $179) and an HDMI cable. Install the app, connect your iPhone, and you’re good to go. (It’s the same for the iPad, although I don’t know of a way to attach a tablet directly to your camera, so you’ll want a longer HDMI cable and somewhere to put the iPad.)

If you’re using an Android device, the range of options is much broader, as you’ll need to purchase individual components separately (including the app). It’s not complicated, and the advantage is that you can customize your setup to match your specific needs and budget. Another benefit is the easy ability to connect larger Android tablets. So, what will you need? Here’s a list to get you started:

Video Capture Adapter

This device is essential for transferring the display signal from your camera to the monitor on your Android device. On one end is a standard HDMI port, where you can attach a cable and plug it into your camera. On the other end, most of these adapters have a USB-C port that plugs directly into your phone or tablet. However, some higher-end models will feature multiple inputs, such as a microphone port. Due to their larger size and weight, they are better suited for studio use.

Below, I’ve selected a few models you can consider:

HDMI connection cable

Check what type of HDMI port your camera has. On Nikon cameras, it’s usually either a standard (Type A) or mini (Type C) HDMI. Shorter cables (up to 1 meter in length) are usually recommended, though I’ve had no issues with signal transmission with a 2-meter cable. Here are a variety of options:

Smartphone mount for camera attachment

This is optional hardware for those who want to attach their smartphone to the camera. Prices start at around $10. Some mounts can also be attached to a tripod via a 1/4″ thread. Below, I’ve selected a few models ranging from basic to more advanced, but all of them will do the basic job of holding your phone in place.

For tablets, there are a variety of options that can hold it anywhere from a tabletop to a light stand. You can see a list of tablet holders on B&H.

App for Android devices

The last thing you’ll need is an app to install on your mobile device. I use USB Camera Pro, which is available for both Android and iOS (iPad only). This app allows you to mirror your camera’s display on your mobile device. You can take screenshots, record videos, or even stream directly to YouTube Live. I found the app easy to use. Once installed, connect your phone or tablet to the camera, open the app, and it will start working as a monitor right away.

Summary

An on-camera monitor can be a valuable tool not only for traditional videography but also for vlogging, photo culling, screen recording, or sharing your camera’s display. The best part is that the priciest component of the setup is probably already in your pocket – or you’re reading this article on it right now!

While high-end videographers will certainly stick to traditional monitors, it’s pretty impressive what you can get for as little as $50. Let me know in the comments if you have any questions about how this setup works or any recommendations from your experience.