Shooting Hand-Held with the Sigma 150-600mm Sport

In advance of the Photography Life’s full review on the Sigma Sport 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM/S superzoom, I thought readers may like to see a few sample images along with some initial thoughts about shooting with this lens hand-held. Before getting into this brief article I’d like to extend a big ‘thank you’ to Photography Life reader Michael Wroblewski, who very generously let me borrow his copy of the Sigma 150-600mm Sport lens so I could do some shooting at Bird Kingdom in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
I should point out that Michael suggested that I shoot with a monopod or tripod with this lens. Since I never normally shoot in that manner I ignored his advice and I chose to take all of my shots for this article hand-held. I’m likely one of the most ‘tripod-allergic’ members of the Photography Life team so taking this approach made the most sense to me. This, of course, puts a different slant on the article, but since many photographers prefer to shoot hand-held most of the time I thought this perspective may be important to a number of Photography Life readers.
As soon as you pick up the Sigma Sport 150-600 lens you immediately get a feeling of high quality and durability. This lens is beefy, weighing in at 6.3 lbs. (2.86 Kg), about 2 lbs. (almost 1 Kg) more than the Tamron 150-600 VC, Sigma 150-500 OS, Nikon 80-400 VR and other similar zoom lenses. This weight difference is very noticeable when shooting hand-held with this lens.
The zoom action is very smooth and all of the controls feel solid and tight. It is very apparent that Sigma was intent on producing a high caliber lens when they designed the 150-600 Sport. The construction seems top notch.
After spending a few hours shooting hand-held non-stop with the Sigma 150-600 Sport it’s my view that the majority of potential buyers of this lens would likely use it with a monopod or tripod most of the time. Hand-holding is possible, but unless you are used to shooting with a large, heavy lens most people would not find it comfortable to shoot with the Sigma 150-600 Sport hand-held for much more than 30-60 minutes at a time. You will definitely need to rest the lens against the crook of your elbow during lulls in the action.
I often shoot my Tamron 150-600 VC hand-held for stretches of 4-5 hours and I’d estimate that the Sigma would lead to the same level of fatigue in about half the time. The weight of the Sigma is such that I had to adjust my hand-holding technique and shooting style. I needed to bring my elbow further across my body and anchor it firmly into my mid-section as well as change my wrist angle in order to better support the added weight of the Sigma. I also found that I had to bring my shoulders forward and almost hunch around the lens to get a comfortable position to aid in weight distribution.
Normally when I find a subject for an image I focus on it by half-depressing the shutter and hold my lens steady, waiting for the exact moment to capture my shot. With my Tamron 150-600 VC I sometimes wait up to 20-30 seconds in this position before taking a single image.
With the Sigma I found this was harder to do because of the added weight and within 5-10 seconds I could feel my steadiness begin to waiver, so I needed to change my shooting style. Rather than wait for the precise moment to shoot, I decided to fire off a series of quick, individual shots shortly after the lens acquired initial focus. The Sigma 150-600 Sport reacquires focus very quickly between shots and I got good results with this approach.
The Sigma 150-600 Sport’s image stabilization seems to work quite well. If you look at the EXIF data you’ll see that I got some useable images at quite slow shutter speeds, some under 1/30th with the lens fully extended.
Auto focusing with my Nikon D800 was fast and accurate. In lower light situations focusing took a bit longer but it was still acceptable. My brother-in-law shot with the Sigma 150-600 Sport for a while with his Nikon D7000 and he did not experience any AF issues at all.
My impression is that the Sigma 150-600 Sport is sharper wide open at 600m than is the Tamron 150-600 VC. This is to be expected given that the Sigma Sport is considerably more money, costing about 85% more than the Tamron. Nasim will likely be doing some formal sharpness testing, so readers looking for statistical assessments of this lens versus competitive products will need to wait until the full Photography Life review is completed.
I must admit that I didn’t enjoy shooting with the Sigma 150-600 Sport on the first day out with it. I found that it was initially very uncomfortable and awkward to hand-hold. This was my fault for not realizing that I needed to change my approach. After I adjusted my hand-holding technique I found my results improved and the shooting experience was much more enjoyable.
Overall, I thought the Sigma was a high quality lens with a very solid and secure feel. Shooting hand-held is possible but it does require good technique and you may need to adjust your usual approach to compensate for the additional weight. I imagine the majority of photographers who buy this lens will use a monopod or tripod with it most of the time, and only shoot hand-held with it periodically, and for limited time durations.
I’m sure the rest of the team at Photography Life will do an excellent job with their full review of the Sigma 150-600 Sport, as well as with the Sigma 150-600 Contemporary version. Since I’m starting a review of the Nikon 1 V3 I won’t have the time to make any additional contributions towards the review of the two Sigma 150-600 mm zoom lenses.
Confession Time…
While I think the Sigma 150-600 Sport is sharper than my Tamron 150-600mm when shot wide open at maximum focal length, I’m not sure how many photographers will notice the difference once they process their RAW files. So, just for fun I inserted an image taken with my Tamron 150-600mm VC in this article. The image was taken at the same venue and on the same day as the Sigma images. You may be able to spot it right away…
Technical Note: All images were shot hand-held with a Nikon D800. RAW files were processed through DxO OpticsPro 10 with a DNG file then exported into CS6 and Nik Suite for additional adjustments as needed.
Article and all images are Copyright Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, duplication or adaptation is allowed without written permission.
Comments
Nice preview of the lens – great shots. Just because I gotta guess, is it the photo of the green bird, the 11th image, that was not with the Sigma?
That’s what I thought too :)
++1 for the 11th image.
Tom,
Thanks for the preview and posting those excellent shots. The comparisons with the Tamron were particularly helpful. Finally birders and wildlife enthusiasts like me have a good set of reasonably affordable choices.
Looking forward to Nasim’s article. It will be great to see comparisons of this lens with the Sigma 120-300 f/2.8 S + 1.4X /2.X TC and Nikon 200-400 with 1.4X TC. Comparison with the Nikon 300 f/2.8+ 2X TC would be nice to see too.
Thanks again !
BTW – is there a link on PL I can use to buy the lens and contribute to PL? Also is there a link on PL for the current Nikon lens promotions ?
Harsha, thank you for your support! Here is the link to the Nikon rebates: https://photographylife.com/nikon-lens-only-and-camera-rebates-are-now-live/
Done. Finally got the 16-35 f/4 VR after resisting for a long time. With the deals (supposedly) set to expire on the 28th, I didn’t want to hold off any further. Hopefully my click through PL’s link went through correctly.
Thanks for the excellent articles at PL.
Hi Harsha,
Thank you for the positive comment! No doubt that Nasim’s article will be very thorough and provide a lot more information than this small preview.
Tom
The answer will be revealed in due course…. :-)
Tom
It’s all in the bokeh ;)
:-) so what’s your choice of image?
Tom
The last image is my guess.
Hi Mark,
It was the snake image…#3.
Tom
Hi Morgan,
I’m glad you enjoyed the images!
Tom
I am guessing the same, and as an owner of the Sigma lens I sure hope I get it right or else this might end up embarrasing! :-)
Image 3 – yellow snake.
Sleuth Sven got it right.
Tom
I think it’s the Flamenco.
The answer will be revealed in due course….
Tom
Sven got it right…yellow snake.
Tom
Suppose to buy Tamron 150-600 , but thought to wait Sigma 150-600 for comparison.
Seems wait is worth ….
Great Shot
Hi Vineet,
If you’re going to wait for the Sigma to compare I’d suggest waiting for the Sigma Contemporary and then compare all three.
Tom
Just reading EXIF of above pic , Just wondering for such high ISO , how you getting very less shutter speed.
Surprise , to see such sharp pic with low shutter speed
Hi Vineet,
I was shooting indoors at Bird Kingdom in Niagara Falls Canada. On overcast days the lighting can be quite poor which was the case with many of the shots. I took a range of images with different shutter speeds to see what the Sigma would do.
Tom
I have both the Tamron and the Sigma at the moment and I find the Sigma much more pleasent to shoot. Not in the sense of weight, but in confidence to get a sharp picture. I find it much easier to post process the Sigma files. They have a sharpness to them, even wide open, that the Tamron doesn’t have stopped down to f8. I am not good at pointing out what it is but it renders smaller details much better so you don’t have to sharpen as much. I love not having to worry about sharpness on the Sigma. Just shoot at what ever aperture needed and get great results!
Here are two shots wide open with the sigma. Hand-held.
Nice announcements of spring, your two pics, Andreas…
Thanks! Spring seems to be a month early in Sweden. I am not complaining :D
I watched a few races of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, but there’s still some snow, though. I was surprised to find no photos of skiers or hockey players in your beautiful blog—are you sure you’re a Swede? :-)
Hehe yeah, I was supposed to shoot the Championships in Falun, but I got sick :( I have shot hockey as well, but that was a couple of years ago hehe.
So you must be a real Swede after all… :-) But you didn’t post any sports photos in you blog, did you?
As a Swiss, I feel pretty close to you, as I have never been to the US without Americans confusing Switzerland and Sweden, and asking me if I lived in Stockholm, although with an Italian gddad I am not quite the tall blonde, blue-eyed Nordic type… I hope you will be better soon.
I should post something other then birds for sure :) But my blog isn’t that old and I have been shooting wildlife lately so naturally that’s what I got there! I have been subject to the swiss/swede confusion as well :D
Hi Andreas,
I agree that the Sigma is sharper than the Tamron…and it does tend to render fine details better. Readers need to remember that the Sigma costs 85% more than the Tamron – so a difference should be expected.
I used my standard post processing approach and I found no difference what-so-ever in terms of processing the files. I’m not sure if you use DxO OpticsPro10 like I do. This may make some difference…I’m not sure.
Whether the Sigma can consistently produce sharp images hand-held for the owner will ultimately come down to an individual’s hand-holding technique. For example, my brother-in-law found the lens far too heavy and he was not able to get very many keepers as he could not keep the lens steady enough. By comparison he got a much higher percentage of keepers with the Tamron. Again, this is based on using the lens hand-held. I also think it will greatly depend on the length of time that a person intends on shooting hand-held with this lens.
Tom
You are absolutely correct Thomas. The tamron is probably good enough for most people and is easier to carry and use. That said, I always carry heavy lenses with slings. This way I almost dont feel the weight until I pick up the camera. When I carry it this way the camera is upside down. This is where sigma wins for me. Sigma put the tripod collar screw on the right spot. Tamron got it wrong because the screw sticks right in to the hip if carried that way. Btw i shoot with nikon d750 which has an awesome grip and low-ish weight which helps in favor of sigma.
Edit: i process my images in camera raw. With the tamron i had to really work on my sharpening workflow. The sigma almost doesnt need sharpening. I would compare the sigma at 600 f6.3 to the tamron at 400 f8.
Hi Andreas,
I can see how using a sling would make things much easier. As far as the positioning of the tripod collar I rotated both the Sigma and Tamron so I can grab it with the bottom two fingers on my shutter hand and brace the lens against the camera body. This allows me to use a push/pull bellows movement to change focal length.
Tom
I have ordered the Sigma, and don’t own the Tamron, but I clearly see what you mean in terms of weight, Tom. I shoot with the 300mm f/2.8, which is about the weight of the Sigma 150-600mm, and I am not rarely glad to grab the 300mm f/4, which must be about the weight of the Tamron… So I understand your point.
I turned to the Sigma though, because I wanted the best possible sharpness I could afford at 600mm, which is crucial when shooting distant subjects… You have not tried it for long-distance subjects, have you?
Hi Jean Daniel,
All of my shots were indoors. The outdoor conditions were very poor…late afternoon, grey sky and only a few gulls and ducks at a distance flying. I did try a few shots but I got absolutely nothing useable. Due to conditions this was expected and I don’t think it was the fault of the lens. If I can spare a bit of time I will go out tomorrow to see if I can grab any birds in flight under good conditions.
Tom
Have you got any birds in flight with the Sports ?
Hi Nick,
Unfortunately I did not have the opportunity to shoot any birds in flight.
Tom
This may be an unusual question because I don’t own any lenses in this range of either reach or money, but is there a standard warranty on these lenses and what is the customary length of time? I am interested in the MTBF of equipment of this type. Thanks for the great preview and wonderful pictures!
Hi Jeff,
The warranty on camera gear can vary by country and often the warranties are not transferrable to second owners.
Tom
Those are very nice shots. About a year ago, I became interested in “birding” via a back door opportunity. I am enthusiastic, but not a fanatic. I would enjoy knowing the identification of the birds in the pictures. Thanks for sharing!
Thanks! The pictures are of a Robin and a Bullfinch.
Nicobar Pigeon
Burmese Python
Scarlet Ibis
Nile Monitor
Silvery-Cheeked Hornbill
Red-winged Laughingthrush
Golden Pheasant
Guinea Turaco
Pied Crow
Mandarin Duck
Thanks for the information Joshua!
Tom
Hi Tom,
How come a number of pics are dated November 2013, as if there were more than one taken w/the Tamron? I don’t think there’s anything wrong with my EXIF reading, as both PS CC and DxO 10 give me the same date: 11/2/13… Was your camera set on a wrong date?
HI Jean Daniel,
My camera has the wrong date and I never got around to changing it.
Tom
Well, that must be a real drag. There’s not only that issue in your D800. Look at the EXIF of the pics of your Tundra Swans. Although they were shot with the Tamron 150-600mm at 600mm, the EXIF reads that it corresponds to 900mm for the 35mm format. I did not want to bother you with that when I first spotted it, but you may want to have your EXIF/date setting fixed by NPS… :-)
Hi Jean Daniel,
The EXIF will show 900mm since I often shoot in DX crop mode with my D800.
Tom
Yes, of course! I should have made that out myself. As a matter of fact I never shot in DX mode, but that’s obvious. Thanks for the enlightenment…
Holy shit. Those are very sharp and with pleasant background blur.
Thanks for the positive comment – glad you enjoyed the images Eric!
Tom
Thanks for this preview.. I´m going to buy the sigma 150-600 sport or the new nikon 300 f/4 with the 1.4x teleconverter for wildlife photography. Nasim it would be great if you compare this two lenses. I think the nikon will be sharper but on the other hand the sigma have more reach (and it seems to have good image quality), its a difficult choice but lets wait for the results.
Hi Daniel,
Choice is always a good thing!
Tom
‘Tripod allergic’ that is a very good term for an affliction i also seem to have:-) Such gorgeous bird shots again! It must have been a great arm work out:-)
Hi Petra,
Yes…it was a very good workout. My brother-in-law equated the experience to being in his basement and lifting weights.
Tom
Number 7 then black bird or the last one…. I’m just looking at the bike and it’s the only photo with not as smooth bike but that could be the background so we will wait a see haha
Amazing photos. Not a big fan of birds shot in general but those photos are really stunning.
Cheers from France
Hi Duncan, Thanks for the kind words – most appreciated! Tamron was the yellow snake.
Tom
haha good job. It proves once again how little difference this lens has over the Sigma!
cheers
Photo 4 and 5 are much less sharp then the others, so I would guess that’s the photo of the tamron…
Hi Jesse, Sven got it right – image 3 yellow snake,
Tom
My guess is the back bird. But really, what’s the difference? I think this does if for me. I don’t need testing results when I have real world images to make a judgment from. I was completely surprised by the low shutter speeds. Personally, I could not hand hold this lens and would be working on at least a monopod. I have become very adept at doing this even when tucking the end of the monopod into my belt and using it that way. The weight difference between the Sigma Sport, Contemporary or Tamron would not make a difference for me. I would have to use this on a monopod or tripod and that’s ok with me.
Hi Mike,
I think you would really enjoy the Sigma shooting with a monopod. As far as the slow shutter speeds…likely a result of my ‘tripod allergy’…LOL. I hate using any kind of camera support when shooting stills and only do so when I absolutely have to, e.g. client work or time exposures. As long as the subject is stationary and I have a lens with good VR (i.e. 3.5-4 stops) I don’t hesitate to shoot at 1/60th and will often challenge myself with shots at 1/30 or 1/15 just for fun.
Tom
Thomas, there was a time I too could do that but that time is gone for me. I’m sure I could get away with hand holding with faster shutter speeds but not for long. We all have our own preferences and when I decided that it became necessary for me to add stability to long lenses or slow shutter speeds with long lenses I began practicing with both monopods and tripods and acquired necessary skills with both to facilitate using heavy long primes or zooms. Not a biggie just takes time to become comfortable.
Hi Mike,
I’m not sure how long I’ll be able to do it either…turning 63 next month. Once my FX gear gets too heavy I’ll just play with my Nikon 1 gear exclusively.
Tom
Tom, I’m still looking into the Nikon 1 line. I’m also awaiting some reviews of this system from you with the newer iterations. For now, I’ll stick with what I know. Have tripod will travel. LOL
impressive results. What was the distance? I can hardly believe that such zoom lens can produce such pretty nice bokeh in usual wildlife distance 6-12 meters. In the past i had Sigma 50-500 and the bokeh was not the best, so now i am on Nikon primes.
Hi Marcel,
Here are the distances:
Image 1/2 – 5.6m
Image 3 – 2.5m – and also shot through a glass partition
Image 4/5 – 4.5m
Image 6 – 2.7m – and also shot through a glass partition
Image 7/8 – 5m
Image 9 – 4.5m
Image 10 – 4.5m
Image 11 – 4m
Image 12 – 3m
Tom
Hi Tom, thank you for reply.
I thought so, because at longer (usual) distances i would expect more harsh bokeh. Ok, this is just experience with older lenses, maybe this new Sigma is totally different designed. Would you find some pics at f7.1 and 10-12meters? I also would expect that is hard to isolate subject from the background with this lens ….
Anyways Sigma provides quite sharp images, that’s great. I wouldn’t use it for wildlife, but at airshow it could be a good partner and i will not be forced to carry two/three bodies then :-)
Hi Marcel,
I think that the full review that Nasim and some of the other Photography Life team members are putting together will cover a wider range of f/stops and will address the issue of bokeh.
Tom
Hi Tom
As usual you are showing great photos. My guest is the last image was shot with the Tamron . Sure when I compare my Nikon 70-200 F2.8 VRII in the 150-200 range with the Tamron, the Nikon shows everything better, but if I do my homework correctly in post-processing I can close the gap in quality in the resulting images. The Sigma looks to be a very promising lens but for me its extra weight make it non desirable for carrying during long walk, the Tamron weight beeing for me at my limits for handheld shots.
Hi Luc, thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated! You bring up a good point that post processing can go a long way to close the gap between competitive hardware.
Tom
Tom
You just made my point,and It makes me happy to have missed both……………,
Very nice images. I’m not very practiced at trying to pick out differences in photos…I got a headache trying to make my pick for the Tamron. My tendency is to read too much into things, and so I will say the lizard (image 6) or the last bird (image 13). Reasoning for my picks is that you said some of us could spot it right away, and both of those animals have spots…nothing scientific, whatsoever.
Very nice collection of photos. And I agree the insertion of a Tamron image into the article highlights the choice we all have in this focal range…Tamron?, Sigma Sport? , wait on the Sigma Contemporary?, Nikon 300mm f/4 PF with TCs?
Hi James,
Yup…lots of great choices in the super-zoom category, even more if you put the Nikon 1 CX 70-300 into the mix! I think we are seeing the positive effects of competition and photographers can only benefit from having more choice.
Tom
Once again, really nice photos of interesting subjects. I’d guess the wood duck is shot with the Tamron. Also, I’m wondering how the Sigma performed with the V2+FT1. That might be another consideration in the Tamron vs. Sigma choice.
I am very interested in this as well. I see this as an alternative to tele converters!
Hi Andreas,
I’ll try and make time on Friday to see if the Sigma works with my V2s.
Tom
Hi Andreas,
Both V2 and V3 recognized the Sigma Sport. AF really struggled as did the VR. I wasn’t able to get any useable images from either camera. Shooting on a tripod without VR on may help.
Tom
Hi Charlie,
I did not test my Nikon 1 V2 with the Sigma but I will do so tomorrow. None of my V2’s will recognize the Tamron 150-600 at all.
Tom
It was the yellow snake.
Hi Charlie,
Both the V2 and V3 recognized the Sigma 150-600 Sport. Both Nikon 1 bodies struggled with AF and hunted quite a bit. The VR didn’t seem to want to settle in and the image in the frame kept jumping from side to side as a result. I wasn’t able to get any useable images from either camera. Shooting with a tripod without VR on may help.
Tom
Thanks. I was hoping the Sigma would work. I have the Tamron and an S1 which I can get to work but its not reliable. Sometimes when I turn it on it will recognize the lens and sometimes not. I simply turn it off and on again until the camera and lens communicate successfully. Even when they work, I’m not pleased with the IQ, but I’m unable to get the results you do with any lens. I find I have to manually focus sometimes because the AF is lost and its accuracy isn’t reliable on distant objects. I also have a Sigma 24-105 Art lens which works well so I was hoping that the 150-600 Sport would too.
Hi Thomas, Nice write up. I find it very interesting that you decided to include a mystery Tamron image. Judging by the guesses and comments, the difference between the lenses are not that great since people have guessed 4 of the possible 10 (not including crops) could have been with the Tamron. Makes me think that 99% of the time it will still be the photographer that makes the image great. I have not seen any overwhelming samples that make me want to ditch the Tamron. I have shot with heavy lenses and it is indeed much more of a burden since I only shoot handheld. The Tamron is a nice trade off of weight/IQ/price. The thing I haven’t seen an answer for is how do they really compare stopped down to F8? BTW, You might enjoy this article I wrote for a forum since it is more about attitude than gear… http://www.thephotoforum.com/threads/capturing-distinctive-bird-images.378993/
Hi Coastalconn,
The choice of lens is always a very personal one and there are a lot of factors to consider. Sharpness is only one. Much of this depends on the intended use of the photos, shooting style, and budget of course. I think a lot of folks will have their needs met with the Tamron, while others will choose the Sigma as the best fit for their needs.
While the Sigma Sport is sharper than the Tamron if I was given the opportunity to trade even for it, I’d keep my Tamron as it simply suits my shooting style much better than the Sigma.
Tom
Wonderfully written review. I had the chance to use the Tamron for a few hours back on Jan 17th, shooting baldies, on a very cloudy and overcast day. I shot with my Nikon D610. The response of the Tamron was great, the weight was not noticeable, the images between 500-600mm @ F6.3 were soft – due in part to lighting of that day. The evening of Jan 17th, I went to my local store to see if they had the Sigma 150-600mm in stock, they did so they reserved it for me, they could not given an ETA on arrival, so I went ahead and processed the reservation. To my surprise three weeks later my Sigma 150-600mm arrived. The weight is noticeable but as Thomas mentioned adjusting your posture with the lens, will be helpful as well. I will also mention that using a Black Rapid or Carry Speed Strap attached to the tripod foot on the lens will come in handy or you can mount a gimbal head to a monopod, if you are out shooting for several hours. Images from this lens are sharp from 150mm to 600mm, I have shot in decent light to overcast all day light and images are sharper than that of the Tamron. The AF response is very fast much faster than the Tamron. The build and weather sealed is a big plus.
My guess is image # 11.
Miguel, are you referring to the Sigma Contemp or Sport you felt was a better lens than the Tamron?
Sorry – just corrected – The Sigma Sport
Thank you for your reply. When the Tamron first came out I almost pulled the trigger on that lens but then I read an article about the two similar lenses from Sigma. Since I have a variety of Sigma lenses, which I like very much, I decided to wait until I could see some comparison results between the two. I didn’t want to just look at test charts but see real time images made with all the new lenses from Sigma, Tamron and giving a consideration to the new Nikon 300. I know, at 70, I won’t be hand holding this lens and am used to working from a monopod or tripod, but I think after seeing Thomas’ images here I’m going to order the Sigma 150-600 Sport.
The MTF’s does not do this lens any justice. I am happy I went with the Sigma Sports. O have some long distanced samples if you would like to see.
Yes I would like to see what you have. post a link.
Two with the Tamron: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fotosbymi/16234292169/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/fotosbymi/15794666563/in/photostream/
A few with the Sigma: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fotosbymi/16451522686/in/photostream/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/fotosbymi/16462885976/in/photostream/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/fotosbymi/16497288842/in/photostream/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/fotosbymi/16517698406/in/photostream/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/fotosbymi/16568482281/in/photostream/
Miguel, very nice. I understand the day you were shooting with the Tamron was a bit dreary but I still think the images with the Sigma to be sharper and have somewhat more contrast. I have no way of knowing if that was just the day, the light or what but I like the images with the Sigma better. Thanks for sharing.
Hi Mike,
I think you will love the Sigma when shooting with a monopod.
Tom
I’m also considering a Sherpa to carry it.
Hi Miguel,
Thanks for sharing your experiences with both lenses! I agree that the Sigma is sharper – and that should be expected given its 85% price premium over the Tamron. Tamron was image 3, yellow snake.
Tom
Thank you Thomas. I am very glad I made the purchase. It is a remarkable lens. The Serpent, that was my first choice, then I changed. Good one.
Awesome photos. I think the Tamron is the last one. Bokeh is not smooth.
Glad you liked the images! Bokeh in last one is the Sigma. Image 3, yellow snake was Tamron.
Tom
The photo with the Tamron is the yellow snake, the third image.
I admit I would have had no way of telling just from looking at the images of course.
But, the yellow snake photo has a different EXIF LensID (#235) than all the others (#129). So there you go.
Wow, good catch. I should have noticed it was also the only one shot at f/8.0, and the author said that the Tamron was not as sharp wide open.
Hi Morgan, I picked the snake image as not to duplicate other subjects already in the article. I didn’t notice it was shot at f/8 until after I posted it. If I would have noticed I would have picked a different shot to make it more fun!
Tom
I enjoyed browsing the images. You are right, obviously it is incredibly difficult (impossible) to tell which one was shot with the tamron from viewing the images alone. Perhaps the lenses setup side by side capturing the same shot – but still likely incredibly difficult to tell. In any event, I am quite pleased with these images and this is pushing me closer to pulling the trigger on the Sigma Sport 150-600.
Hi Morgan,
The Sigma Sport is a beautiful, well-built lens. If you purchase it I’m sure you will have many years of enjoyment from it.
Tom
Excellent bird images Thomas. I really enjoyed viewing them. I’m glad to hear that the yellow snake was the “rogue” image. Being a different animal aside, I thought it was the weakest image of the entire set. That may have had something to do with the environment though. Reptile enclosures often make for difficult shooting. I’m super stoked to see if the Sigma Contemporary can also deliver this type of result.
Glad you enjoyed the images Bill, and thanks for your positive comment! The yellow snake image was shot through a glass partition…and not a very clean one at that which does make it harder to get a really crisp shot.
Tom
Way to go Sven! You are the Sherlock Holmes of the group!
Tom
Very impressive sharpness for a $2K lens I think. But worth the price difference? Let’s wait and see the tests…
I put my coins at pic 13 as the Tamron… :-)
Image 3…yellow snake.
Comparing shutter speeds and sharpness I would say that the yellow snake is the Tamron.
The snake is taken at 1/160 and comparing it to the other images taken at lower speeds than 1/125 I can see a clear difference in sharpness. I am probably gonna have to eat my words on this :)
Got it right!
Good luck finding the Tamron shot with such high ISO values, AND reduced resolution, AND low shutter speed shots that you’re not sure are 100% sharp to begin with. It could be almost any of them.
Thomas you are a handheld champion! These bird photos (and snake and lizard) are so delightful! Thanks so much for sharing them here with us all.
Glad you liked the images Joni!
Tom
Hi Thomas – again you have shown us very impressive images hand held. Do you know if this lens will work with your Nikon 1 V2 and, if so, will you show us something at the extreme focal length equivalents you’ll get with that system?
Hi Ron,
I will see what I can do on Friday this week re: V2/Sigma Sport.
Tom
Thomas,
This lens pairs up nicely with the D800. Would be nice to see it also with the D800E/D810, and maybe also the new Canon 50MP body, compare its sharpness with the D8xx series.
Question: how would you compare this lens to any of the Nikkor 300mm f/2.8 primes of the last couple decades? I have the AF-I 300mm and the Micro-Nikkor 200mm, and find them both very sharp, so I’m curious what this lens buys besides zoom.
Hi jonquimbly,
I don’t have any experience shooting with the Nikkor 300mm f/2.8 so unfortunately I can’t comment on it. I have very few prime lenses as I do not like shooting with primes, other than for video.
Tom
Very nice photos. In terms of shapness the pic number 10 looks like the weaker one.
Glad you liked the images Kafkiano – Image 3, the yellow snake, was taken with the Tamron
Tom
Hi Thomas i have a youtube channel with about 20 k subscribers and will talk about this lens review so i want to use ur video and point to ur channel and article with my video if u allow me plz https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjGoyHvphbQNeOQfgVJujTg
Hello Majed,
You can link to my YouTube video…thanks for thinking of me!
Tom
These images look really sharp. I have the Sigma 150 to 500 mm with which I have been pretty satisfied shooting on my D 7000. This lens looks like it may yield sharp pictures on a more consistent basis. Now the question that’s floating around in my mind is, would I rather shoot all day long with the new Sigma or with the Nikon 600 mm f/4 VFR. I definitely like the idea of shooting with a zoom lens, because it is far easier to acquire the target than a prime 600 mm lens.
Hi Craig,
I have shot with the Sigma 150-500 and did a brief hands-on review of it. You will find that the Sigma 150-600 Sport is significantly sharper and a major upgrade in features and build quality.
Tom
Two things here. It would appear that money is no object when considering the purchase of a lens and the fact you think the zoom feature of the Sigma would be helpful when acquiring a target. I have the Nikon 600 f4 and I’d like to relate a short story of one of the first times I went out to use it. I had the lens mounted on a tripod gimbal arrangement trying to photograph two eagles from a field below. Now I’ve been into professional photography for a long time but not BIF or wildlife and I’m learning technique. After shooting about 300 images that sucked I decided to wrap it up and go home. I had the lens attached to a carry strap and the tripod in my other hand and as I approached the roadway where my car was parked very near to some trees, I spied an owl on a tree branch. I dropped the tripod and swung the camera lens to my eye and all I could get in the viewfinder was the owl’s ear. I was just too close for the 600mm. Does this help you make a decision?
Great Review! I thought it was the yellow snake. I.noticed it was at f8 not f6.3! But as far as that goes the savings in cost may be worth it for the Tamron….
Hi Ryan,
Thanks – I’m glad you enjoyed it! The Tamron does represent very good value and for for those folks who like to hand-hold it is considerably lighter and easier to handle than the Sigma Sport. The Sport is sharper, especially wide open. It really comes down to budget, shooting style and what is most important to an owner.
Tom
yeh perhaps the sigma is slightly sharper but that difference is almoast not visible hurray for the tamron the difference in sharpnes is so small,but these lenses has focus issues i own the tamron but i have rented the sigma sport when im use 400-600mm and use 3d tracking or canon Calls it servomode and focusing at closest distance to infinnety the lenses is giving me trubble it hunts like crap and finaly it freezes an it wont focus before i givit a manual focus kick ??? is that normal behvior sorrey for my bad inglish im norwegian
Hi tedtedsen,
I have noticed some occasional lock-up with my Tamron 150-600. I can avoid this by turning off my D800 during lulls in the action. As far as focus hunting goes with long zooms like the Sigma 150-600 Sport, Tamron 150-600 or even the Nikon 1 CX 70-300 it is important to use the focus limiter switch on the lenses. Another thing to keep in mind that some of these lenses have fairly long minimum focusing distances so if you’re too close to your subject the lens simply will not be able to focus.
jeg har lagt merke til noen sporadiske lock-up med mitt Tamron 150-600. Jeg kan unngå dette ved å slå av min D800 under luller deg inn i handlingen. Så langt som fokus jakt går med lange zoomer som Sigma 150-600 Sport, Tamron 150-600 eller selv Nikon 1 CX 70-300 det er viktig å bruke Fokusbegrensningsbryter på objektiver. En annen ting å huske på at noen av disse objektivene har ganske lang minste fokuseringsavstand så hvis du er for nær motivet objektivet ganske enkelt ikke vil være i stand til å fokusere.
Tom
Nice shots and it’s good to find some info about shooting handheld with this lens. I’m planning a backpacking/bird photography trip in Iceland in the summer and trying to decide a lens upgrade – I currently have the Sigma 150-500.
The Sigma 150-600 sport so far is getting major brownie points for its superior quality over the Tamron, but my main concern is the weight – I shoot almost exclusively shoot handheld and while I can spend all day with the 150-500 in my hands, I’m just wondering how long I could hold up with the 150-600 S. Of course my backpack will be happier with lighter loads as well…
The other option is the Sigma 150-600 C, which is lighter, but from what I’ve read it is less weather sealed (Iceland is a wet country sometimes!) and not quite as good quality.
So basically my dilemma is a tradeoff of lightweight vs image quality. But it would be good to know just how well I could handle the sig 150-600 S.
Hi James,
Based on my experience the extra weight of the Sigma Sport cuts hand-held shooting time in about 1/2. The lens is a bit sharper wide open and build quality is better than the Tamron but it costs 85% more so a difference should be expected.
Tom
Hi Mr Stirr, I received my “sigmonster” yesterday. Here is one of my test shots this morning with this heavyweight zoom tube. Yes, it’s heavy. But the quality – construction and image – is there. The monopod is more than welcoming :-))
Best regards
Thanks for sharing hoan!
Tom
Hi Mr Stirr. Where do you get the sigma 150-600mm lens profile? My DxO Elite Pro still waiting for this profile. Thanks.
Hi hoan,
My copy of OpticsPro 10 did not have a profile for the 150-600 Sigma either….when I opened up the RAW files it recognized the files as being a Tamron 150-600 and applied that profile instead. I’m not sure why this happened but it seemed to work just fine. I shoot with a D800 so I don’t know if it was the camera body that misread the lens mounted to it.
Tom
Thanks Thomas for posting this review. I would love to see some shots of this lens taken with Nikon D7000.
You’re welcome Rahat! Unfortunately I borrowed the lens for a short period and did not have a D7000 with which to take some images.
Tom
Hello Thomas,
Thanks for another great article.
Not sure how I missed this one when it first came out. I noticed that all your shutter speeds are way below the ones I use on my Contemporary Sigma 100-600mm.
I try not to go below 1/1250s because I always handhold this wonderful lens which was an upgrade to my equally beloved Sig 150-500mm. But I never use VR/OS.
So my question to you is which position were you using OS1 or OS2.
After seeing your results, I would be happy to try OS and a lower shutter speed especially if if it will allow me to lower my ISO.
Looking forward to your advice.
Christian.
Hi Christian,
I’m glad you liked the article – and I trust that you are enjoying your Sigma Contemporary lens!
If my memory serves I used OS1 for all of the images in the article as I believe this setting is used for general photography, while the OS2 setting is used primarily for panning. I found that the OS on the Sigma Sport was quite good and easily gave me three more stops. I had to change my hand-holding technique with the Sigma Sport in terms of the angles of my support arm and wrist to compensate for the additional weight of the lens. The Contemporary is quite a bit lighter so this shouldn’t be an issue.
Tom
Thanks Thomas for your quick reply as always. I will definitely try OS1 on the Contemporary as early as weather permits.
And the Tamron image was… the only one taken at f8! All the others where at f6.3. Anyway, it was a close call (good for Tamron!), specially because the snake has no feathers to compare.
I’m using today a Canon 400 f5.6L (with a 7D) and need more reach and the versatility of a zoom to produce more pictures without crop, but without loosing the quality.
Because I also almost never use a tripod, and “hunt” handheld every picture of rare species, I’m torn between the Sigma S and the C. It is very good to have that amount of options!
Still I’m not decided yet, but would love to keep my 400 for “hunting” and get the Sports to use it with my monopod as another weapon for when not much walking is needed.
I could be very happy if I can get somehow close to the results you are showing with your pictures, which are great.
Thank you very much Thomas for posting this, it is really tempting me to go for the heavy Sports!
Luis
Hi Luis,
The Sigma Sports is a really nice lens which I find a bit heavy for my style of shooting but many folks who own it love it, especially when used with a monopod. I haven’t shot with the Contemporary version but you may want to look for some comparison articles to see how that lens compares optically with the Sports as well as with AF. If you have the opportunity to try each of the three lenses with your Canon 7D that is always the best option as you can experience actually shooting with them. I agree with you…it’s always great to have options!
Tom
Thanks Tom for your quick answer and your good advice! I live in Argentina where it is very diffcult to rent a lens, and even to buy one. So we have to think a lot before purchase anything. I’ve seen a lot of comparations and reviews, but still the pictures taken with the sports looks better for me than the ones taken with the contemporary.
Here you have some of my pictures so you can see the kind of results I’m getting from my loved 400 f5.6L:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/100100182@N07/
Regards,
Luis
Hi Luis,
Beautiful captures – thanks for sharing! The Sigma Sport is a wonderful lens. I think the IQ is very good, AF seems fast and accurate, and it is built like a tank so my perception is that it will be a durable lens. You also get the benefit of having a docking station for firmware updates. If you don’t mind the weight and need the additional reach I think its a good choice.
Tom
Nice photos but all on a very short distance. Have you tested it on longer distances? I am doing that right now myself…..
Hi Per,
I was only able to borrow the Sigma Sport for a very short time so I did not have the opportunity to test it at longer distances.
Tom
Hi Thomas
In deed all the shots are beautiful….sharp and clean
My question is:
Is this big zoom 150-600 Tamron or Sigma or any other…is meant for taking pictures from such close distance like 2-5 meters?
If not please post some pictures either from Tamron or Sigma or both the pic taken from more than 100 meters away or may be little more….
and if possible if you have tested Tamron or Sigma with D7100 Nikon camera…
Obliged
Babar
Hi Babar,
I did not have the sample of the Sigma that I borrowed long enough to do a range of shooting with it. If you check my various Tamron 150-600 articles you will see a broader sample of images taken at various distances.
Tom
Tom thanks for the rely
Mind if you please let me know the Link showing the pic taken with Tamron 150-600mm
and I hope the distance is also mentioned along with other data
thanks
Hi Babar,
Here are five links to articles with birds-in-flight taken with the Tamron and a Nikon D800:
http://tomstirrphotography.com/egrets-in-flight-tamron-150-600
http://tomstirrphotography.com/brown-pelicans-with-tamron-150-600-vc
http://tomstirrphotography.com/photographing-tundra-swans-flight-tamron-150-600-vc
http://tomstirrphotography.com/birds-in-flight-with-the-tamron-150-600mm-vc
http://tomstirrphotography.com/photographing-cormorants-with-the-tamron-150-600mm-vc
Unfortunately I never include distance to subject, but I rarely crop my photos and if I do only marginally, so this should give you a good sense of the quality you can achieve shooting at a distance.
Tom
Tom
much obliged for the link
All pics are wonderful and perfect
Mind if I send you few of my shots taken with D7100 + Tamron 150-600mm for your critical comments……That will sure help me to improve further.
Where should I load the pics?
I guess camera setting was on Shutter priority…
what if I do practice on Manual mode?
Thanks
Babar
Hi Babar,
If you go to my blog you’ll find my contact info…we can then chat further.
Tom
Excellent images, Tom. Can you use a picture to demonstrate how to hold a heavy lens like Sigma 150-600 Sport? Thank you in advance.
David
Hi David,
I’m glad you enjoyed the images! Here is a link to an article that I wrote about shooting with large telephoto lenses…it includes images showing holding positions: http://tomstirrphotography.com/tips-on-photographing-hand-held
Tom
Wonderful images. I totally love this lens.
I have also published some images from sports edition with my Nikon D750 on my blog. check this
http://www.ultrawidelife.com/samples-from-sigma-150-600mm-f5-6-3-dg-os-hsm-sports-lens-with-nikon-d750/
Hi Tom,
I am planning to buy Sigma 150-600mm Sport & NIKON D500. Many are telling the lens is heavy but I love the build/quality of the images produced.
Can you please elaborate on your shooting technique ? Any image of preferably holding this lens.
I was a 100 % hand holding Tamron 150-600mm guy. Even I hate Tripods / Monopods.
Thanks
Rajesh
Hi Rajesh,
When I owned a Tamron 150-600mm I was also a 100% hand-held shooter. The Sigma Sport 150-600mm is a very nice lens but it is quite heavy to hand-hold for extended periods. I wrote an article about hand-holding larger lenses and specifically what I did to adjust my technique when using the Sigma Sport. Here is a link: http://tomstirrphotography.com/tips-on-photographing-hand-held
Tom
Thanks for this great article! I’m a diehard handholder too, rarely using a tripod. 98% of my pics on my website are handheld:
http://1-4u-computer-graphics.com/moskovita-photography.htm
The featured pic on my website could not be gotten on tripod as they flew front, side, behind and other side before landing.
So all the tripod users with their “big” lenses were stuck watching this action.
I have the Nikon D500 w/battery grip and Sigma Pro 150-600mm on order.
Just sold the Nikon D7200 w/Sigma C 150-600mm to get the above outfit.
Can’t wait to try this out…
Nature, birding & wildlife photography is a extreme passion of mine.
Thanks for the positive comment Jack – I’m glad you enjoyed the article? Thanks too, for sharing some of your experiences!
Tom
What if I wanted to use this lens with a Tripod on a A6500, could anyone recoomend a tripod below $200? Carbon Fibre? Am I dreaming or is it doable for this price range?
Hi Matt,
I think it would be difficult to find something sturdy enough in that price range. Plus, you would likely need a quality gimbal head to get good motion for birds in flight etc. You’re probably looking at about $400-$500 for the gimbal head alone. I would imagine a good quality tripod would be at least $350 to $500, perhaps more. I mainly only use tripods for my video business and haven’t needed to buy one for quite a while so perhaps some readers can provide additional input.
Tom
Comprei uma sigma sport 150-600 recentemente e a qualidade me surpreendeu,como toda lente pouco luminosa a sigma também tem suas limitações,quando usada o máximo do zoom ela apresenta ruído aceitável é uma pequena distorção,porem se usarmos ate 400 ou 500MM as imagens apresentam uma qualidade boa,de modo geral mesmo usando 600MM ela produz boas imagens,contando que não use ISO acima de 100,com certeza isso e um obstáculo quando se fotografa pássaros na sobra ou na copa das árvores,porem nesses ambientes convém usar menos zoom é assim aumentar o ISO em 2 ou 3 pontos pra obter uma imagem mais iluminada e não perder qualidade.
Peso da objetiva: ela pesa aproximadamente 2 quilos e novecentas gramas,as vezes cansa o braço um pouco,mas prefiro fotografar sem trie porque ganho mobilidade.
Estabilizador de imagens: o estabilizador apresenta uma qualidade razoável, o bom mesmo e fotografar com velocidade alta,isso evita a perda de imagens,é muito difícil conseguir fotos boas usando velocidade abaixo de 1/80s,certamente quando fotografamos com velocidades superiores a 200 ou 250 as chances de obter uma imagem mais nítidas são bem maiores.
Resumo geral: estou satisfeito com minha objetiva,um excelente custo beneficio pra que não tem 60 ou 80 mil pra comprar uma Canon ou nikon de 600 ou 800MM
Aproveito e convido vocês para conhecer o yfotos,um site totalmente brasileiro onde todos podem compartilhar suas imagens ou usar qualquer uma livremente sem pagar nada,acesse:www.yfotos.com
http://yfotos.com/animais
Olá Joel,
obrigado por compartilhar sua experiência com o programa Sigma 150-600. É bom ouvir que você tem sido feliz com o desempenho da objectiva.
Tom