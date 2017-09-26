Photography Life

Home / Photography Techniques / Shooting Hand-held at Slow Shutter Speeds with a Non-EVF Camera

Shooting Hand-held at Slow Shutter Speeds with a Non-EVF Camera

Last Updated On By 24 Comments

We’ve all faced situations when we had to shoot hand-held in quite poor lighting conditions using slow shutter speeds, in order to capture a photograph. This challenge is further complicated when using a non-EVF camera since we loose our third anchor point, not being able to bring our camera up against our eyebrow. During a recent photography field-work trip to Nova Scotia I was faced with some very challenging lighting and took the opportunity to use quite slow shutter speeds (and high ISO) with one of my non-EVF Nikon 1 J5 cameras. The objective of this article is to discuss a few of the techniques that can be used when shooting hand-held at slow shutter speeds.

no EVF slow shutter 1
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 12.1mm, efov 32.7mm, ISO 3200, 1/15, f/5.6

All of the images in this article should be considered as ‘sample test shots’. I suppose the first thing that should be defined in this article is what could be considered a ‘slow shutter speed’ in terms of shooting hand-held with a non-EVF camera.

no EVF slow shutter 2
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 10mm, efov 27mm, ISO 3200, 1/5, f/5.6

I’ve been shooting for about 16 months with Nikon 1 J5 non-EVF camera bodies. Like any camera as one becomes more familiar with it, the ability to shoot at slower shutter speeds tends to improve. As a result I routinely shoot my J5s at shutter speeds as slow as 1/30th of a second. For the purpose of this article I’ve defined shooting hand-held at a ‘slow shutter speed’ to mean anything slower than 1/30th of a second.

no EVF slow shutter 3
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 10mm, efov 27mm, ISO 3200, 1/15, f/5.6

Getting your camera to acquire good focus, maintaining a high degree of physical control of your own body’s movements, and exercising a high level of mental concentration are the three most important factors when shooting hand-held at slow shutter speeds.

no EVF slow shutter 4
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 10mm, efov 27mm, ISO 3200, 1/13, f/5.6

Other factors such as the VR/IS performance of your camera lens or body, and physical conditions such as wind can certainly impact results as well, but in my mind are not as important as the first three.

no EVF slow shutter 5
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 10mm, efov 27mm, ISO 3200, 1/6, f/5.6

Finding solid objects such as door frames, walls or large, heavy objects against which you can brace your body can help to minimize your own body movements. In many indoor venues it is often relatively easy to find this kind of bracing.

no EVF slow shutter 6
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 10mm, efov 27mm, ISO 3200, 1/15, f/5.6

In other venues, such as the Canso Museum: Whitman House where these images were captured, it can be more difficult to find large objects or structures for bracing purposes.

no EVF slow shutter 7
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 30.3mm, efov 81.8mm, ISO 3200, 1/10, f/5.6

I should clarify that I do not consider placing one’s camera on a table or some other solid object as ‘shooting hand-held’. Placing one’s camera down on any kind of solid surface is akin to using a tripod.

no EVF slow shutter 8
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 20.3mm, efov 54.8mm, ISO 3200, 1/25, f/5.6

When preparing to capture an image the first thing I do is select a high contrast area in my potential photograph to use as a single focusing point for my camera. I want to give my camera gear every opportunity I can for it to acquire good focus.

no EVF slow shutter 9
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 10mm, efov 27mm, ISO 3200, 1/10, f/5.6

When shooting at slow shutter speeds I only use VR-equipped lenses. When possible, I try to shoot at the shortest possible focal lengths (i.e. widest angle) to minimize the magnification from my lens, thus increasing the chances of a successful image capture.

no EVF slow shutter 10
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 10mm, efov 27mm, ISO 3200, 1/10, f/5.6

Using your body to create a solid physical platform for your non-EVF camera is critical. Different people will no doubt have specific techniques that work for them, and my approach may not be something that works for you. I change my stance considerably when using a non-EVF camera, as compared to using one with a viewfinder. I position myself as squarely as possible to my image subject, with my feet shoulder distance apart. I do not lock my knees, keeping them slightly flexed instead. This helps me avoid inadvertently swaying slightly when capturing an image, as my slightly flexed knees act as shock absorbers.

no EVF slow shutter 11
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 28.7mm, efov 77.5mm, ISO 3200, 1/10, f/5.6

I always lock my elbows in tight against the sides of my body. Adjusting the viewing angle on the rear screen of my camera gives me a shooting angle range from just below my waist to about collar bone height. If I need to position my camera up higher, I move my elbows to the front of my body and press them tightly back against my rib cage. I never shoot at slow shutter speeds with my elbows positioned away from my body.

no EVF slow shutter 12
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 25.7mm, efov 69.4mm, ISO 3200, 1/15, f/5.6

Shooting from low-to-ground angles may necessitate me getting down on one knee. If I’m holding my camera with two hands in this position I typically can only get good captures shooting down to about 1/30th of a second. If I need to shoot at shutter speeds slower than that I find that I need to drop down to both knees. On occasion I do balance my camera on one knee.

no EVF slow shutter 14
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 12.1mm, efov 32.7mm, ISO 3200, 1/10, f/5.6

Maintaining good control of my body movements includes changing my breathing. As I’m preparing to capture an image I take in slow, shallow breaths to minimize any kind of inadvertent chest movement. Often I will breath through my mouth for added breath control. I never hold my breath while capturing an image as this can cause a very slight body tremor which can translate into arm movement.

no EVF slow shutter 15
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 17.1mm, efov 46.2mm, ISO 3200, 1/5, f/5.6

Once I have my image framed in my viewfinder and I’m ready to press the shutter, I focus every ounce of concentration I have on maintaining a still body posture and executing a very slow, measured shutter-press finger movement. As I begin to prepare to press the shutter I do not look at the potential image in my camera’s viewfinder at all. Instead, I lock my gaze on my shutter finger only and concentrate fully on depressing it slowly while trying to maintain absolute stillness of my camera body.

no EVF slow shutter 16
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 11.5mm, efov 31.1mm, ISO 3200, 1/15, f/5.6

While it would be unrealistic to expect to capture consistently ‘tack sharp’ photographs with each and every frame when shooting hand-held at very slow shutter speeds using an non-EVF camera, it is possible to create some usable images for use on social media, or for prints that are only modestly enlarged. I captured two test photographs for most of the subjects featured in this article. For some of the slowest shutter speed scenes I captured three sample images.

For many photographers, extending the shooting capability of their gear by shooting at slower shutters speeds is reason enough to practice their slow shutter speed, hand-holding technique.

no EVF slow shutter 13
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 @ 42.4mm, efov 114.5mm, ISO 3200, 2/5, f/5.6

Prior to buying a pair of Nikon 1 J5s about 16 months ago I had never owned, or even contemplated owning, a non-EVF camera. Two years ago if someone would have told me that I would actually prefer using a non-EVF camera for the majority of my photography work I would have told them they were crazy…but that’s where I find myself today.

Technical Note:
All photographs in this article were captured hand-held in available light using Nikon 1 gear as per the EXIF data. All images were produced from RAW files using my standard process of DxO OpticsPro 11, CS6 and the Nik Collection.

Article and all images are Copyright 2017 Thomas Stirr, all rights reserved.

About Thomas Stirr

Thomas Stirr is an author, photographer/videographer, and executive coach based in Grimsby Ontario Canada. He specializes in industrial photography, as well as safety/training/corporate videos. His work also includes landscape and nature photography, and experimentation with photo art. Nikon Canada has featured Tom's work numerous times on Facebook and Twitter. To follow Thomas, please visit his YouTube channel as well as his photography blog.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Ignacio Alvarez
    September 25, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    When you mentioned in your article ” slow shutter speeds with relatible slow USO”, I immediately wanted to read more. But then you wrote 3200 ISO AT 1/15 OF A SECOND. That is not low ISO and 1/ 15 us not that slow. I have practive for many years shuuting at as low as 1 second without tripod at 100 ISO. I love doing that for the challenge and to keep improving.

    Reply
    • 1.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 25, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Thanks for adding to the discussion and sharing your experiences Ignacio!

      Slow is a relative term of course, which is why I defined it in terms of the article at the beginning of the posting. I certainly commend you for practicing hand-held at a full second!

      The article did not state that the images were captured at a ‘low ISO’, but rather a ‘high ISO’. Like you, I enjoy challenging myself. While I have occasionally been able to hand-hold at a 1 second exposure with a DSLR, I’ve not been able to reach that threshold with a non-EVF camera…but I intend to keep working on it!

      Tom

      Reply
  2. 2) Dan DeGennaro
    September 25, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I use the lessons learned from target shooting with a long barrell black powder rifle: elbows in; two good breaths; slowly release your second breath; squeeze the trigger. But there’s nothing better than resting your camera on a knee or while lying prone with your elbows and face forming a tripod.

    Reply
    • 2.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 25, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      Thanks for sharing some of your technique Dan – always great to hear from readers!
      Tom

      Reply
  3. 3) Stephen Marton
    September 25, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I often shoot in the almost dark because I like the results. Fortunately my camera sees in the dark, so to speak. I tend to hold my breath while relaxing as much as possible, holding the camera firmly but not tightly. Squeezing, not jerking the shutter button. I shoot at as high an ISO that I can get away with, usually 3200 – 6400 and always use a lens with VR. It’s still hit and miss though. I’d like to not hold my breath, but I find that breathing creates too much movement.

    Reply
    • 3.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 26, 2017 at 4:06 am

      Thanks for adding to the discussion Stephen!
      Tom

      Reply
  4. 4) Cindy Gentillon
    September 25, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    I use the 2-sec or 5-sec delay setting on my camera. Then I squeeze the shutter button and hold the camera carefully (as explained in your article) while the camera takes the picture. This way, I have time to get stable before the camera fires. Another idea is to deliberately underexpose the picture and increase the exposure a stop in the raw file edit stage before converting the raw files to a user-friendly format.

    Reply
    • 4.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 26, 2017 at 4:08 am

      Thanks for adding some of your techniques to the discussion Cindy!
      Tom

      Reply
  5. 5) Bharat Varma
    September 25, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Have the camera set to continuous shooting and fire off several shots at one go. Use all the best practice techniques mentioned here, of course.

    Much more likely to get some usable shots that way.

    Reply
    • 5.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 26, 2017 at 4:13 am

      Hi Bharat,
      Thanks for adding your approach to the discussion!
      Tom

      Reply
  6. 6) jean pierre (pete) guaron
    September 26, 2017 at 4:58 am

    What a fascinating photo shoot – and what remarkable photos, Thomas! Since I was a teenager (which is over half a century ago), I have always been interested in available light photography, and as you are clearly already aware, it brings with it some technical issues that other photographers can generally ignore. I remember one shot I took when I was in my early 30s (LOL – not quite half a century back!), standing on top of a fence post which was about 5 feet high and a little over a foot in diameter – pointing my 35mm camera at the subject, with a 135mm telephoto lens, at a shutter speed of 1/30th of a second. But that doesn’t even begin to compete with your photos. You are truly outstanding! – take a bow, Thomas!

    Reply
    • 6.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 26, 2017 at 5:11 am

      Hi Pete,
      Thanks for sharing your experiences and for your kind words – both are appreciated! Like you I have always preferred available light photography and using a documentary-style approach.
      Tom

      Reply
  7. 7) Michiel953
    September 26, 2017 at 6:08 am

    Sigh.

    “This challenge is further complicated when using a non-EVF camera.”

    Use a proper OVF, preferably bright, 100%, 75% magnification, reliable AF (that would be a D850). Shoot handheld, 35mm, f1.4, 1/8 sec. Sharp (enough) on a D850 and on a Contax RTSIII.

    It’s all down to oldfashioned ‘technique’, something that apparently doesn’t apply to ridiculously small digital cameras, with no mass and no ‘real estate’ to get a decent grip on.

    Reply
    • 7.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 26, 2017 at 6:23 am

      Hi Michiel953,
      Thanks for adding your perspectives to the discussion. This article was primarily focused on folks who do not have any interest in shooting with a large DSLR, and prefer using smaller, lighter gear.
      Tom

      Reply
      • 7.1.1) Michiel953
        September 26, 2017 at 8:09 am

        So I gathered Thomas. I guess they have to live with the disadvantages.

        Reply
        • 7.1.1.1) Michiel953
          September 26, 2017 at 8:11 am

          P.s.: the FM2n I’m using this week is quite light and compact (in comparison to the two cameras I mentioned). It produces sharp images at slow shutterspeeds, because its ergonomics allow for the required technique.

          Reply
        • 7.1.1.2) Thomas Stirr
          September 26, 2017 at 9:19 am

          Hi Michiel,

          As is often said, there are advantages and disadvantages with with various photographic gear. What best suits a specific photographer really depends on their particular needs.

          I’ve shot with both APS-C and full frame Nikon DSLRs in the past and there’s no doubt that for many folks these cameras are the best choice, especially when low light performance, shallow depth-of-field, dynamic range and colour depth are important. I moved from APS-C into full frame some time ago. Then, after reassessing my needs, I sold all of my full frame gear a little over 2 years ago and now shoot exclusively with Nikon 1 as this system is a better fit for my unique needs. C’est la vie!

          Tom

          Reply
  8. 8) Aaron D. Priest
    September 26, 2017 at 6:18 am

    Love the antique photos, Thomas! My grandparents and their generation still used a lot of these items in northern Maine when I was growing up: the stove, copper water heater, washing machine, hand crank phone with party line, treadle Singer sewing machine, No 5 Underwood, lots of good memories of the old houses and camps! :-)

    Reply
    • 8.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 26, 2017 at 6:26 am

      Hi Aaron,
      Visiting the Canso Museum: Whitman House brought back many fond memories for my wife as well! There were numerous items on display that she could remember seeing during her youth when visiting her grandparents farm.
      Tom

      Reply
  9. 9) urodoc45
    September 26, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I apologize if I totally missed the point of this article. May be because I am a novice…what is the issue here? Non EVF or the EVF? Is one better than the other in terms of low light, hand held and longer exposure photography? Given the choice, I think, EVF is better since you don’t rely on LCD and also has WYSWYG advantage.

    Reply
    • 9.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 26, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Hi urodoc45,

      Given the choice between using a camera with an EVF or OVF versus a camera with a viewfinder most folks would choose a camera equipped with viewfinder as it provides some additional functionality. Shooting hand-held with a camera not equipped with a viewfinder is a bit more difficult to do, and the point of the article was to provide some commentary on techniques that can be used when using this type of non-EVF camera.

      I shoot with Nikon 1 gear and there is a difference between the V-Series cameras I use and the J5s in my kit. The V-Series have viewfinders, but the sensor in the J5 has better dynamic range and colour depth than the sensors in the V-Series models. The trade-off is that the J5 does not have a viewfinder. I do most of my still photography with the J5 for the improved sensor performance.

      Tom

      Reply
  10. 10) George
    September 26, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Thanks for reminding us of a hidden advantage of small-sensor cameras: appropriate depth of field when it’s needed. I loved shooting with a V1 and 6.7-13 ultrawide (18-35 eq.). There are times when bokeh is NOT welcome, e.g., shooting in school classrooms where you want a student prominently filling most of the frame but also to reveal the context in the background. I’m shooting with a full-frame camera now (Canon 6D) but I do find that the wonderful 24-105 gives me decent DOF even at F4. Wide all the way and eff bokeh!

    Reply
    • 10.1) Thomas Stirr
      September 26, 2017 at 9:22 am

      Hi George,
      The most important thing for each of us to do is find and use gear that best suits our needs. Sounds like the Canon 6D with the 24-105 is a great solution for you!
      Tom

      Reply
  11. 11) Steve
    September 26, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Why can’t you bring a non EVF camera up to your eyebrow?

    Reply

