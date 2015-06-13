Sensor Size, Perspective and Depth of Field

A few months ago we wrote an extensive article on sensor crop factors and equivalence. In that post we covered several topics: the history of the cropped-sensor formats, brightness of the scene, perspective, depth of field, noise and diffraction. In today’s post I want to focus on (if you’ll excuse the pun) and expand on two of these topics:
- Perspective
- Depth of Field (DOF)
Nothing in this post has to do with the number of megapixels your camera has, as we will be looking at side-by-side comparisons scaled to the same display size – the same way you would be looking at your photos on your tablet, computer monitor or in your photo albums.
1) Big vs Small sensor cameras – can they take identical photos?
At the get-go, let’s just establish that you can really take identically-looking photos with two wildly different cameras if you choose your settings appropriately. If you need convincing, just look at the example below. First, we see a photo I took with with my iPhone 6‘s back-facing camera. Below that, you see the photo I took a few seconds later with my Nikon D600 FX DSLR with the Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8G lens, set to f/16. Notice how similar they are in terms of perspective, focus and background blur. At the same magnification they look pretty much identical. This is no coincidence!
The iPhone has a *tiny* sensor and a *tiny* lens compared to the Nikon, yet we are supposed to believe that size matters. How can we resolve this paradox?
By the way, if you’re observant you have already noticed that the Nikon DSLR image was cropped (slightly) to achieve an identical 4:3 aspect ratio as the iPhone. You’ll also see that the ISO values and shutter speeds for these two photographs were very different. These are interesting and important side notes, but for now do nothing to resolve our paradox.
There is a simple formula that you can use to compute depth of field equivalence – even between a Nikon FX DSLR and an iPhone, as you just saw.
2) How to compare DoF and field of view for cameras with different sensor sizes (crop factors)
How can two cameras that differ so much in physical size and sensor size produce images that, for all purposes, are somewhat indistinguishable?
I’ll try to keep it simple and it really is, but you will need to know what a camera’s crop factor is. Then, a simple multiplication does the trick:
The effective focal length (which should in fact be called equivalent field of view, as there is no change in physical focal length) has similar implications as the physical focal length on a larger sensor camera. For example, the reciprocal rule, which states that your hand-held shutter speed should be faster than 1 divided by this number is still true. Field of view is also obviously impacted, which is why the term “equivalent field of view” is more appropriate to use, as you are looking at similar framing, despite differences in physical focal length. The effective f-number on the other hand, is only relevant for depth of field – you won’t use it for calculating the required shutter speed, ISO or anything else.
For two cameras to take identical photos of the same scene (in terms of perspective and depth of field), there are three important requirements:
- The two cameras need to be the same physical distance from the subject you’re photographing.
- The focal lengths of the camera lenses need to be set so that the fields of view seen by the cameras are similar
(= effective focal lengths should be similar).
- The lenses’ entrance pupils (the aperture size you see when you look into each lens) must be physically the same (= effective F-numbers must be identical).
E.g.
- A 100mm lens set to f/2.8 on a Nikon FX camera (which has a crop factor of 1.0) gives you the same field of view and depth of field that a 50mm lens set to f/1.4 would on a μ4/3 camera (which has a crop factor of 2.0).
- The iPhone 6 has a crop factor of 7.21, focal length of 4.15mm and a f/2.2 maximum aperture. This iPhone gives you a similar field of view and depth of field as a full-frame camera with a 30mm lens set to f/16 does.
3) Perspective and Field of View
We can now look at these phenomena in slightly more detail. If you want to play with the numbers yourself, there are some DOF calculators that let you do that online.
3.1) Field of View and Subject Size
At a given distance from your subject, using a smaller sensor will have the same effect as cropping a portion of your photo from the larger-sensor camera.
The interesting thing to note is that this reduced field of view causes the subject to appear larger when you view the two photos side by side. It is easy to see that you would have gotten the same effect if you zoomed the larger-sensor camera’s lens in more, without changing the distance to your subject. This is why you multiply the lens’ focal length by the crop factor to get the effective focal length / equivalent field of view. More interestingly, this additional magnification also magnifies the background blur, reducing the effective depth of field (more about this later).
3.2) Perspective
In previous articles, we have already established the fact that perspective only changes when camera to subject distance changes and perspective is not impacted by focal length. If you are confused by this, here are some basics to reiterate the point. Foreshortening refers to the phenomenon of how perceived size changes with its distance from the observer, and the changing relative sizes of background and subject.
Foreshortening plays a big role in art, and has been extensively studied over the ages. Artists originally only needed to learn the way in which distant objects appear smaller to a human observer. Humans view the world through their eyes which have a constant focal length of approximately 22mm f/2.1, but has an effective focal length of 43mm. Could you therefore say that our eyes have a crop factor of 2.0? More details can be found here.
Our camera gear gives us the opportunity to change focal length. Essentially, longer focal lengths reduce the relative differences in size between a subject and the distant background, whereas wide angles exaggerate this difference.
Perspective (i.e. relative sizes of different objects in the frame) only depends on the distance from the subject. For this reason, two cameras with different size sensors need to be at the same distance from their subjects in order to create photographs with a similar perspective.
4) Depth of Field
4.1) What happens when an object is “not in focus”
First let’s look at what happens in the imaging process. The lens model in the diagram is much simplified, but captures the essential process:
There is one specific distance at which the lens focuses. This distance (called the focus distance) can be adjusted, but at any given instant all points at this distance are projected as points on the image plane.
Whenever a point is further away from the lens than this unique focus distance, its light rays don’t focus on the sensor any more, but intersect somewhere in the air in front of the sensor. These light rays again diverge after their crossing point, ending up as a blurred circle on the sensor. Similarly, when an object is closer than the focus distance, the corresponding light rays hit the sensor before they converge, also forming a blurred circle on the sensor. You may now better understand the pretty bokeh circles that you get when you photograph distant lights while the lens is focused on a nearby subject. The shape of this blurry spot is actually the same as the shape of the lens aperture, and can be manipulated into shapes by using using a paper cut-out to make an aperture into a custom shape like a heart.
4.2) Circle of Confusion
As we saw from the light ray diagram above, there is only a single distance at which even an ideal lens will focus the image perfectly. A point source at any other distance is blurred to a circular blob on the image plane that is called the circle of confusion (CoC). In practice, however, there is a range in which the CoC is imperceptible, as your eyes aren’t good enough to tell that the light is blurred to form a non-zero-sized disc. The transition from imperceptible to perceptible blur varies from person to person but on average subtends an angle of approximately 1 arc minute, as seen from your eye.
Now we can define Depth of Field: it is the region where the CoC is less than a certain value, i.e. where the entire image or a particular area of the image is perceived to be “sharp enough”. Depth of field is therefore based on some definition of “acceptable” sharpness and is essentially an arbitrary specification. The CoC cut-off size that defines depth of field ultimately depends on the resolution of the human eye, as well as the magnification at which the image is viewed.
At normal reading distance 1 arc minute represents a diameter of about 0.063 mm on a piece of paper – about as wide as the thickness of a human hair. Interestingly, the photographic community long ago and for some unclear reason decided that they will instead settle for a coarser limit to the circle of confusion, roughly 0.167 mm, which means you might find depth of field scales printed on some lenses to be a bit over-optimistic. These DOF scales are therefore more a crude rule of thumb than anything useful.
4.3) Three examples of how a smaller sensor influences Depth of Field
4.3.1) Smaller Sensor = decreased depth of field (if identical focus distance, physical focal length and physical f-number)
When you put photographs from two cameras next to each other to compare them, you are typically looking at these images at the same size. However, the image sensors that generated these two images may be very different in size. For example: the iPhone has a sensor that is less that one seventh the size of a 35mm full-frame DSLR in each of its dimensions. This means that the physical image that was projected onto the image plane of the iPhone was magnified by a factor more than seven times more than the DSLR’s image so that it could be displayed at the same size in the side-by-side comparison in this post.
This magnification magnifies everything – also imperfections and blurring in the projected image. This means that, at the same distance from your subject, at the same physical focal length and aperture setting, a camera with a smaller sensor will have shallower depth of field than the one with a larger sensor. The images will have the same perspective, but different fields of view (framing), so it is a bit of an apples and oranges comparison. However, the result is real, and goes contrary to common knowledge and what one might have expected!
4.3.2) Smaller Sensor = increased depth of field (if identical focus distance, effective focal length and physical f-number)
As we saw, the effective f-number of a camera with a smaller sensor in terms of depth of field is higher by a factor equal to its crop factor. This is because at a given distance from your subject, depth of field depends on the physical entrance pupil size. To have an equivalent field of view, the smaller-sensor camera needs to have a shorter physical focal length. At the same physical f-number this corresponds to a smaller entrance pupil size, and hence deeper depth of field.
4.3.3) Smaller Sensor = increased depth of field (if identical subject size, physical focal length and physical f-number)
With the same physical focal length, the smaller-sensor camera has a tighter field of view. In order for the subject of the smaller-sensor camera to fill the same proportion of the frame as in the larger-sensor camera, we have to be further away from it. Moving further away from the subject increases the focusing distance, which strongly increases depth of field. Very roughly speaking, depth of field increases with the square of the focus distance. This effect is counteracted by the shallower depth of field due the increased magnification explained earlier, but because of the more powerful square-law relationship the increase in DoF dominates, yielding a net increase.
For the actual mathematical equations, follow this link.
5) The Bottom Line
With two cameras that have very different size sensors you can take photographs that look exactly the same, in terms of Depth of Field and Perspective. However, a large sensor camera gives you more creative freedom in the ability to isolate your subject from the image background.
You cannot simply substitute full-frame lenses with “equivalent” focal length alternatives on smaller sensor cameras because f/2.8 may not be the same f/2.8 you’re used to. And if you look at really fast lenses that give you similar results in terms of subject isolation capabilities (f/1.4 or faster lenses), you might be a bit disappointed to find out that they are either more expensive, or do not offer autofocus capabilities.
In the above case, Olympus should actually be offering you a 12-35mm f/1.4 lens to really give you a similar versatility that the full-frame 24-70mm f/2.8 lens offers. Unfortunately, such a lens does not exist, no matter how much money you want to spend. You simply cannot beat physics!
Nothing has really changed since the film days – larger film and larger sensors have a head start in capturing more detail, to produce cleaner images and a better ability to isolate subjects. Am I saying that bigger is always better? No, of course not, as there are pros and cons to each system. In terms of pure detail and image quality, smaller cameras today produce stunning images that large sensor cameras could not match just a few years back. The degree to which a larger sensor’s possibilities are realized depends in part on the skill of the camera manufacturer. Furthermore, these advantages have implications on size, weight and cost. For many photographers the trade-offs that a large-sensor system demands are too much to embrace.
The choice of a camera system today boils down to one’s needs. For most photographers out there, smaller systems are going to be more practical. Professionals and aspiring professionals will be choosing larger systems due to the above-mentioned advantages. Hence, there is no right or wrong in picking one system over another.
Comments
it’s not too complicated, take it as it is .. a 12mm lens f2.8 has a determined depth of field on a fx sensor even if it will become a 24mm on m4/3 or a 34mm on a cx sensor, it’s still a 12mm 2.8 and will give you a depth of field of a 12mm lens on a full frame
Yes that is correct. The caveat is that because of the difference in framing, you will get very different framing on different sensor sizes, unless you crop all the larger-sensor images down to the size of the smallest sensor in your comparison. When you compose a shot the framing is important, and then d.o.f. can only be matched by choosing a different aperture.
Very good article. Nice and clean. Thanks!
On the other had, again, we are falling into trap by saying “versatility of a full frame lens”. What is “versatility”?
What if I want more DOF at f2.8? What if I want closer focus? What if I need to travel light? What if I want sharpness at f2.8 at 12mm from corner to corner? What if…
Versatility is NOT equal to DOF only. If FF lenses were more versatile, my D800 and Tamron 24-70 would not sleep in wardrobe and I’d not go everywhere with EM5 and 12-40.
For DOF control and compression difference, I agree though :)
Ertan, versatility in terms of DoF, because focal length can be easily matched. And by the way, there is no such thing as “compression” – I have explained why in my previous article.
I believe “compression” refers to the visual effect which occurs when telephoto or longer mm lenses are used.
Your images in this post of the two people demonstrate that perfectly.
The relative size of the two people in the photo frame with the longer focal length appear closer in size in the frame because the converging lines of light which the lens “sees” are narrower.
Because our minds are preset to judge distance by relative size (we cannot zoom our own eyes) when this happens it can make things appear closer or further apart than they really are.
That is my understanding of the term “compression”, and you might say that it still doesn’t exist, but that visual effect can have a name, and “compression” works just fine for that.
BTW – This is a fantastic post, thank you!
I guess if my definition of “compression” holds up, then we could say that wide angle lenses produce “expansion”, where things look farther apart than they really are.
That explains why some real-estate photos are said to be misleading regarding the size of rooms.
Human vision seems be hard to pin down and likely is different for everybody. Somewhere between 24mm and 45mm is the majority of the findings.
So lenses significantly shorter than 24mm or longer than 45mm might produce pictures which yield a “compressed” or “expanded” effect.
Anyway, I’m sure I invented these definitions, but I like them anyway :)
Yeah I agree. “Versatility” is very subjective. Full frame provides less “versatility” if you want to shoot at smaller apertures instead of larger ones.
For me, full frame (D7000->D800) was one on the more disappointing photography upgrades I have made, since I mostly shoot at small apertures for landscapes. But I totally drank the Kool-Aid and was psyched about full frame. What I found in practice is that since both sensors have the same pixel density, I faced diffraction at the same f/stops but got less depth of field at said f/stops. f/8 on the D7000 had to be f/11 on the D800, and consequently I had worse diffraction impact, and needed a slower shutter speed or higher ISO.
Slower shutter speeds, even with a tripod, are not always a good choice due to wind moving leaves, trees, etc. Higher ISOs will, of course, limit your dynamic range, color accuracy, signal-to-noise, etc. And diffraction slowly kills resolution as you stop down. Yeah it’s only one stop, but every bit helps.
So with the D800 “upgrade” everything became just a little more difficult. A little more need to carry the tripod, or watch the wind, or shot multiple frames at different focus points and stack the layers. It would have been cheaper, lighter, and easier to stick with the D7000 and continue to merge panoramas to get the high resolution (merging panoramas is much easier than focus stacking, in my experience).
That said, I still use my D800 as my primary camera. It’s my newest one, so I should right? But for what I use it for, it’s hard for me to argue that it, or its lenses, are more “versatile” than my old DX kit…
I also upgraded from D300 (ASC) to D700 full frame. Image quality is the same. The only advantage is that FF gathers more light in (very) low light. So I have gone back to ASC. In fact after 40 years of Nikon SLRs I have switched to Fuji X system. If you want sharp images and incredible DoF WITHOUT diffraction use Fuji with xf lenses. The Fuji has no anti alias filter (much much sharper) and the camera’s internal processor corrects all diffraction. So you can shoot landscapes at f22 for the most amazing images.
Also, all xf lenses are designed for ASC so you are not carrying excess weighty kit.
Fuji xf are not the fastest cameras to work with so no good for sport but great for landscape, travel, architecture, flowers etc. And…. since the optics are super sharp you don’t need to swap to a telezoom, you can just crop. The xf lenses have extraordinary bokeh effect. So a Nikon 18-135 zoom won’t give same bokeh as a Fuji 18-135 zoom even at the same aperture and same size sensor. So cropping from a Fuji image still retains amazing quality AND bokeh compared to other ASC systems.
Beware: Fuji xc budget lens are super sharp but the camera does not make any correction for diffraction or distortion or colour fringing.
Fuji bodies are half the weight of a DSLR body… which is a consideration.
Finally… The Fuji system demonstrates that not all ASC systems behave in the same way re bokeh characteristics even comparing same focal length and same aperture with say Nikon ASC.
Hey Barry,
I agree with your post, here is my experience just to expand on your points.
I have to say, I was most impressed with the image quality of the Fuji X system than any other for the price and size. The difference is that Fuji lenses are exceptional and built specific for the sensor size, as you have said. I found the system to be clunky and slow to respond which is why I ultimately switched. The magic of photography happens in the lens, not the sensor. I know people have said it forever but a great lens on a bad camera will always outperform a bad lens on a great camera.
Coming from the Nikon D4 and fully loaded Nikon lenses I downgraded. The D4 really had it all, great snappy performance, huge amount of shooting confidence, the 3D tracking was amazing. Image quality was great. But it was very heavy and expensive.
My experience has been this, with Fuji system – while I’m shooting I’m feeling “Man I’m missing so much, I think these shots are out of focus, I think this photoshoot is going poorly” and then when I get to the computer 99% of shots are keepers and are beautiful. Clean ISO, crisp detail and that amazing 3D look because of the balance of tones and colors. It blew me away, but I consistently suffered from lack of confidence in my equipment when shooting fast subjects (I only shoot RAW and it’s mostly family photos with kids or weddings where equipment confidence and speed are important). I did feel like I missed a lot of shots but to have near 100% keepers means even shooting a lot less than normal, the resulting galleries and deliverable were great. So if the proof is in the pudding, I was very happy with the Fuji system.
My experience with the Sony a6000 and A7 system (until the A7s) was the opposite. The system was fast, responsive, and very sexy feeling. Shooting I am feeling “Oh yeah I’m nailing this, bam bam bam, focus is so fast and responsive, I can get any moment that I choose.” Then when I get to the computer 50% are keepers and many of the keepers need to be significantly stylized in order to extract an artistic image that I’m happy with. ISO performance is less than I’m used to and focus is very inconsistent.
It was a weird and opposite experience. I think different people will have different feelings on this. I have to say that I was very impressed with the image quality and size of the Fuji system, despite lacking confidence while shooting with it.
I now love the Panasonic Lumix G7 as a my grab and go camera. It’s small, very light and performs like a racehorse. Images are acceptable, though understandably not great. I have been working on including more video in my work so this camera offers a nice video package with versatile stills. The important thing is the the autofocus is fast and accurate. I have confidence while using it.
My A7s still makes the best images for me, it does not compare. Having large photo-sites like that, even at ISO 100, you are getting the cleanest tonally rich, beautiful images. It’s not just advantaged at high ISO, the entire ISO spectrum has much improved image quality. I also really like the smaller files, editing them takes less time and I’m not printing billboards.
Bokeh is the quality or characteristic of the lens blur and is 100% determined by the lens, not the sensor size or camera. The amount or severity of blurriness is based on physics: sensor size, aperture, and distance to subject, are the only ways to affect this. But you are correct, the Bokeh on the Fuji lenses is beautiful so that even a slightly out of focus background appears smooth and pleasing. The only exception is their superzoom lens, which I did use and the bokeh was edgy and atrocious, but the fast primes is really where you want to be on the Fuji system. They are outstanding.
100% agree
This is a variation on the topic. When switching between “full frame” and “crop” mode in the SAME camera with the same lens there is NO difference! (It is the same photons being projected by the same lens onto the same pixels on the same sensor — nothing has changed so depth of field and brightness is exactly the same.) If we display the center portion of each image at 1:1 there is NO way to tell which images were shot in normal mode and which were shot in crop mode without checking the exif info to see how many pixels were recorded. (Assuming of course that you don’t have a humongous monitor that can display all the way out to the area that was not recorded while using crop mode.)
Randy, there is no difference in DoF when switching between different sensor sizes, because all you see is a crop – DoF changes when there is a change in distance and when the cropped area is significantly magnified. In your particular case, provided that the camera to subject distance is the same, DoF would remain the same.
Nasim, I’ve argued this before with you on prior articles. This well written article by Mr. Malan has it right – re-read his section 4.3.1. When you are comparing two prints of THE SAME SIZE to determine DOF, the smaller sensor version (or a crop from a larger sensor) needs more magnification to get to the same print size as the larger sensor version. This is a basic fact of DOF determination, and holds true regardless of digital or film. DOF is based on more than just aperture and focus distance – sensor or film size also matters.
* edit to add – aperture, focus distance, and focal length (in addition to sensor size)
nasim,
That is why I think in your three examples in item 4.3, you should have included a fourth variable in the headings; that of same print /projection size, ( meaning in turn , different magnification).
“The effective focal length (which should in fact be called equivalent field of view, as there is no change in physical focal length)”. Thank you for pointing this out. I’ve been fighting the “Magnification Factor Myth” for years. It one the first things I teach my students. There is no “Reach” with a cropped sensor. This article is one of the best I’ve seen on the FF vs. Crop subject.
That’s why it is called effective not physical focal length. In science we often define scaled quantities and give names to them, to ease abstraction and calculation. I just see it this way. Has nothing to do whether this scaled quantity is indeed not a “true” physical quantity. The problem is the wrong interpretation and meaning associated to this quantity.
The idea of “reach” is if you have a cropped sensor that has much greater pixel density than a full frame sensor, you get the same resolution but a narrower angle of view, so you have “reach” (assuming focal length is held constant).
For example, 12mp D700 vs 12mp D300 – same resolution, but the D300 gets you “closer” (via angle of view) providing the same resolution and at the same focal length. Or the 24mp D750 vs. 24MP D7200.
A counterexample is if you compare a 16MP D7000 to a 36MP D800, there is no “reach” advantage to the crop sensor, because both sensors have about the same pixel density. Another would be the new 20mp 7DII and the 50mp 5DIIIR. Roughly the same pixel density, no significant reach advantage.
So…..according to your logic….a 50MP Full Frame would have a longer Focal Length than a 12 PM Full Frame using the same lens?? Sorry Bob, it doesn’t work that way. The physics get in the way. A 200 MM lens is the same focal length on a 6MP crop sensor, as a 12 MP crop sensor, as a 12 MP Full Frame sensor, as a 24 MP FF sensor, as a 36 FF sensor as a 50 MP FF sensor. My D810 does NOT get me any closer to my subject than my D4. My D4 doesn’t get met any closer to my subject than my D700. My 12 MP D3 doesn’t get me any closer than my 12 PM D300. One of the first thing people should know about digital photography is that MP are NOT equal. The second thing they should learn is that today’s software negates sensor resolution.
I know that you’ll keep believing in the myth. In fact the whole pixel density came about as a reaction to the physics proving the “magnification” factor myth was wrong. If hanging on to the myth makes you feel better about your crop sensor, then hang on. The sad thing is that crop sensor cameras take great images, you don’t need to make excuses for having one. (I’ve got 3)
My problem with the myth is when someone makes a financial decision based on this myth and buys a crop body thinking it will magically turn their 200 mm into a 300 mm.
I don’t know why I bother to comment on this site. Why are you so angry about this?
I guess I wasn’t clear in my post, but please reread it and note that I never said anything about the focal length changing, the perspective changing, one camera somehow moving a person physically closer to the subject, a 200mm magically turning into a 300mm, one system being superior to another, image quality, depth of field, acutance, software negating sensor resolution, or whatever else. Nothing about my post is factually incorrect, nor does it imply any of those things. Also please note that I used “reach” and “closer” with quotation marks for a reason.
You’ve got a lot of nice gear, congrats. I’ve got full frame and crop Nikon bodies too. So can anyone with a credit card. Big whoop. I’m not attacking your brand, your preferred format, or your ego so save your vitriol for someone else. Sheesh.
Hi Bob, I’ve just reread my post. Angry? Where does it seem like I’m angry?? Vitriol? What vitriol?? Sorry, but I don’t see any anger or vitriol in my post. I may be blunt at times, but not angry or vitriolic. I’m sorry you took it that way. but that’s about you. Not me.
“Nothing about my post is factually incorrect….” Actually this “For example, 12mp D700 vs 12mp D300 – same resolution, but the D300 gets you “closer” (via angle of view)” is factually incorrect. The resolution of the D700 and the D300 (two of my favorite bodies) are NOT the same, even though they both have 12 MP. Also a narrower angle of view does not get you closer to the subject.
This isn’t about credit cards or egos. Its about a myth that been perpetuated for far too long.
You might want to make a serious effort to precisely define “reach” before you start talking about it and get all wound up about other peoples’ perceived misconceptions on the subject.
The heat in discussions like this between photographers is invariably the result of people not defining well enough what they are talking about.
And that is simply the result of this discussion being one on a topic that needs some scientific mindset and schooling to be held successfully.
Do you mean redefine “reach”? How many definitions
do we need? One hides behind semantics when one discovers their logic to be flawed.
Do we all get to redefine words now? Scientific mindset? Schooling? Are two PHD’s
(one in Physics, one in Optics) enough schooling for you? Are they scientific
enough for you?
People have been falling for the crop sensor “magnification
factor” for too long. When it was finally refuted they latched onto the
“effective reach” bandwagon. The math sounds good…..until one
attempts to relate them to the physics. One can make numbers sound like facts (it’s
known as statistics), but anyone with any intelligence knows you can make
statistics say anything you want.
The issue I have with this misinformation (I actually prefer
the term disinformation (but that goes to intent)) is when people make
financial decisions based on this misinformation.
Having been a photographer for many years, I should point
out that before electronic photography, no one worried about the relative focal
lengths of the various camera formats. One learned the paradigms of the format
of their choice and went about the business of creating images. We didn’t worry
about how an 80mm lens on a Hasselblad compared to an 80mm lens on a Leica. We
just made images.
The irony is the current software has made it all irrelevant.
But, that’s another discussion…..
Apparently the education you boast about is indeed not enough schooling. For you, that is.
And no, not redefine, but define.
Read. Understand. Then be silent. Then react.
Pseudo-intellectuals like you invariably bring a smile to my
face. You sir, have me laughing out
loud!!
It was pretty clear what he meant. He used “”, too, to indicate he doesn’t use these words to be based on physics, not implying that we would get a larger focal length, physically. In bad light a crop body will have more noise/pixel (same MP number). But in good light the difference is hardly visible and you will have a hard time telling apart a picture of a 300mm/f6 FF from a 200/f4 APSC picture. I think that is what he meant. No reason to be so angry about things like this
I don’t care about turning a 200mm into a 300mm, but I care about seeing the fucking bird closer; and the fact is that – for whatever reason – that is what happens when you change your FX 200mm from a FX camera to a DX one. By other side, once I asked a good photographer if cropping a photo would give me the same outcome – in terms of IQ – than using a FX lens on a DX camera, and the man told me that is better to use the FX lens on the DX camera.
“Fucking”? Does using the word “fucking” make the rest of what you say right? “Fucking”? Really?? Let me try to explain it in “fucking” terms the you can “fucking” understand. Take two “fucking” rectangles. One of the “fucking” rectangles is 12″ x 18″. The other “fucking” rectangle is 8″ x 12″. Consider the the first “fucking” rectangle represents a “fucking” Full Frame sensor. Now, consider the second “fucking” rectangle represents a “fucking” Crop sensor.
Now….draw a “fucking” 7″ circle in both “fucking” rectangles. The “fucking” circle here represents the “fucking” bird of which you speak.
Now….Look at the “fucking” 7″ circle in the “fucking” second rectangle (that’s the 8″x 12″ one). It almost fills the “fucking” rectangle. It looks “fucking” huge, right?
Now….Look at the “fucking” 7″ circle in the “fucking” first rectangle (that’s the 12″ x 18″ one). It doesn’t come close to filling the “fucking” rectangle.
Now….Look at BOTH “fucking” circles. Look closely here…..did you “fucking” notice that the circles are both “fucking” 7″ ??
Now….do you still “fucking” think that the “fucking” bird is “fucking” closer?
Think of it like this. You have two apples that are exactly 4″ in diameter. Put one of the apples on a 6″ diameter plate. Put the other apple on a 9″ diameter plate. Put both plates on a table, side by side. The apple on the 6″ plate appears larger in relation to the plate that the same size apple in relation to the 9″ plate, but you can’t get away from the FACT that the apples are the SAME “FUCKING” SIZE !!!!! One apple doesn’t magically get bigger that the other. You aren’t any closer the the 6″ plate than the 9″ plate.
What you’re experiencing here is a “fucking” Illusion and you’ll fall for it every “fucking” time.
Fuck you ! : )
: D
Rick, that is the clearest explanation of the effect of using a full frame lens on a crop sensor camera that I have ever read. I now understand the myth of the ‘extra reach’, when in fact it is just a change in the angle of view. The so called zoom effect comes from enlarging the image to the final print or image size. The image captured on a 35mm equivalent sensor will not need to be enlarge as much as an image captured on a cropped sensor and so there is less zoom effect. So if we take a picture of the same scene with both types of camera, from the identical position all we will see in the cropped sensor image is a part of the whole image captured on a 35mm equivalent sensor. If contact prints were made, I assume that laying the smaller sensor image over the full frame image would reveal this quite clearly.
I also thought Bob’s meaning was clear, but the whole subject seemed very simple to me already.
Suppose you’ve got a 100mm (actual focal length) lens on a camera with a 1.6x crop factor, and a 160 mm lens on a full frame camera and you point both of them at a bear. When you look through the viewfinders the bear will appear the same size in both. With the smaller sensor a shorter lens had the same “reach” to pull the bear in as “close” as the longer lens on the full frame camera, so there’s clearly a magnifying effect on what you see in the viewfinder.
Of course the reason you’re using a camera instead of binoculars is that you want to record an image, and that’s done with the pixels on the sensors . That means that the resolution of your image, and therefore the size of the bear in pixels, is a function of the focal length of the lens AND the number of pixels on the sensor. If both senors are 15MP then the resulting images (at full identical resolutions and/or identical crops) will both display the bear at the same size, and the photo produced with the shorter lens and smaller sensor has benefitted from the magnifying effect. OTOH, if the sensors have the same pixel density the larger sensor will have about 2.6 (1.6^2) times as many pixels, so the bear will be bigger measured in pixels. If the space between the bear’s eyes was 1000 pixels on the smaller sensor it will be 1600 pixels on the full frame sensor. In that case the 160 mm lens resulted in a final image that’s 1.6 times bigger than the one produced with the 100 mm lens, and there’s no difference in magnification.
As for having a 50MP full frame sensor and a 12MP full frame sensor, the resulting image of the bear will have 4 times as many pixels with the 50MP sensor. A space between the eyes of 1000 pixels with the 12MP sensor would be 2000 pixels with the 50MP sensor. That means that based on actual physics the larger sensor results in an effectively longer focal length in terms of the final image you can produce.
And Rick sounds like an asshole to me, too.
Excuse me. A fucking asshole.
Hi Rich
When I use my D750 in DX mode the area of the sensor covering the DX size (24X16 mm),is located in the center of my FX sensor, this area is is appro14 MPX, If I take the same image at the same place with my D7100 This same area is covered by 24MPX.In fact the D7100 is actually a center crop of my FX sensor, so no magnification is done in DX mode its simply my FX image cropped to 24X16 mm. The D7100 has the advantage to provide me more pixels for adding more cropping than with my D750.The D7100 has not only advantages, in the negative side its much easier to create blurred image because of its high pixel density and added noise above 400 iso. I prefer my D750 DX mode to my D7100 because of less blurry pictures, better colors, less noise.
regards
With pixel density one should be careful when equating it with blurry images. You are basically only regarding in plane shifts along the coordinate directions. However, the usual metric I saw being used is the rotation w.r.t. the vertical axis, resulting in pixels per arc length as a metric. For the same FOV, a D800 has more pixels per arc length than the D7100, resulting in more severe restriction in my experience regarding to minimum shutter speeds.
HF
Can you please refer me to a site where your explanations will make any sense for me ?
regards
PS :why do I have so much more blurred images with the D7100 than with either the D7000, D90 (the least),or the D750. Note that if I do a MUP on the D7100 I can usually get great shots 50% of the time at 1/10 sec at 50mm
I don’t have this problem and I used the D7100 extensively, too. The D810 requires higher shutter speeds and is more difficult to use. Comparing to the D7000 or D90, those have even less pixels per angle.
Shake is usually generated by rotating your camera by a tiny fraction, not translating motion. Let me try to explain.
A small rotation affects the image you want to take, where your lens is covering a certain angle of view. On the d800, that is 7360 pixels across, on the 5d3 that is 5760, 7100 has 6000. So a 50mm lens on FF has a 40 degrees FOV: on a d800 a pixel takes in about 20 arc seconds of the view, and on the 5d3 and D7100 that is about 25 arc seconds (equivalent 33.3 mm hypothetical lens). The D7100 will have more leeway for rotating your camera, until blur occurs compared to a D800, for example. Slightly moving your camera _in a plane_ one pixel to the right as you imply, does _not_ affect the object side 40 degrees image plane which extends for meters, not mikrons, as it moves the object side image by only this tiny amount, which is negligible. Only rotations are able to have an effect on the image on this scale.
HF
The action of rotation is it created during pressing the shutter button from hald-press to full press ^ if yes then why after the mirror is up in the MUP selection, when I press the shutter another time to take the picture, I have a much more great pics even looked at pixel levels at very slow speed like I mentionned 1/10 sec on a 50mm non VR ^
regards
P: sorry my keyboard is doing strange things on a multi-language MS keyboard. Now the upper-carat is replacing the interrogation point.
Hi, Thanks fot thr article. I use a m4/3 and a full frame camera both. Sure the very small DOF a full frame camera might be an advantage for some people who like this special effect and don’t do critical shooting. Mostly the extra DOF with the same aperture a 4/3 camera give you is a big advantage. You need less light to get a reasonable DOF and even shooting at 2.8 can be usefull for general use. With an FX camera I need most of the time móre DOF Than léss! Being able to use bigger aperture also decreases the risk of camera shake. Also for landscapes the extra DOF (with no problems with diffraction and using the lens in his sweet spot) is a huge advantage! So imo the dof of a m 4/3 is more versatile (and there are very good 1.4 lenses if you really need ánd you get an autofocus system that is even on 1.4 spot on).
I must say Cees I’m quite sceptical about this argument of yours, after all how many professional landscape photographers select the M4/3 system based purely on additional depth of field?
No, the FX mount has a wonderful selection of tilt and shift lenses, which will provide you with the ability to gain stupendous depth of field without stopping down. Granted, it does take a bit of effort to use these tools properly.
I was wondering, do you find the smaller pixels in a M4/3 sensor introduce diffraction at a larger aperture than on FX?
Hi Nick, well not all photographers are full time landscape photographers. A full time landscape photographer will maybe not use M4/3 but for climbers, adventurers or photographers that try to reach really difficult places it can be the key to success. M4/3 can deliver decent professional results and is for many situations just more practical. Until now I did not have any problems with diffraction with my Olympus 12-40mm 2.8 lens (but I am not really a landscape shooter). At 12mm (24mm FX equivalent) I never use a smaller aperture than F8. To get the same DOF with fx I need an aperture of F16 and my FX lenses give less sharp results. Also much less light reaches sensor so I need longer shutterspeeds (and carry a tripod). I have no experience with tilt and shift lenses, they are just too specialised for me but I would like to try once.
No, increase ISO and keep shutter speed the same.
Then simply increase ISO on your DF when stopping down to obtain the exact same DOF with the same shutter speed. You, after all, have four times the light gathering area of a m43 sensor (I don’t talk about sensor generation or QE, etc., only the available light). This topic is discussed by many review sites already, showing that you don’t have this huge DOF advantage you think you have.
“… there is no right or wrong in picking one system over another.” So, you’re saying that shooting on an iPhone is just as good as shooting on a DSLR? Who needs photographers anymore? Why bother with any of this then? You just discounted your entire article in one sentence.
James you can interpret that sentence in the following way: a system (sensor size) is not inherently good or bad; it depends on the properties that you want. Using an iphone for shallow depth-of-field portraiture is certainly a bad choice. The same way that a medium format camera may not be a good choice for macro photography.
What *is* true is that sensor size has an influence on the attained perspective and depth of field you will achieve using a specific type of lens. It also affects noise, dynamic range and other aspects (that fall outside the scope of this post)
He never said that. The fact is than an iPhone, for example, could be better suited to a certain scenario than a DSLR. In that sense, there is no right or wrong. If someone down the pub takes a quick snap of some friends to post on Facebook, you can’t tell him he’s “wrong” not to have lugged his D4s and 24-70G on his night out.
Great article – thank you!
nice article, but why the perspective difference is present in the shot of the toyota and the mountains in the background and not in the shot iphone vs d600 at the beginning of the article (the beer)?
Hi Max. Good question! That is because in the iphone vs D600, the cameras had different physical focal lengths but the same effective focal length and distance from the target (the beer).
In the photos of the truck, the cameras had the same physical focal length but different effective focal lengths, meaning that the distance from the car had to be different to make it appear the same size. This results in the same magnification of the car, but different perspective.
ok, so that point is misleading, because it does not say that they’re using the same focal lenght. If they used an equivalent focal lenght that whole point falls apart, I mean it’s actually useless to know.
They all seem to miss the real point: a 85mm 1.4 is the actual equivalent of a 125 f2, in terms of perspective and FOV; but the lens still gathers more light, hence use lower iso, hence less noise than a comparable FF
Hi Max
No, that statement isn’t entirely correct. The f/1.4 lens does not gather more (usable) light.
A 85mm f1.4 lens on DX projects a higher light intensity per unit area (illuminance) onto the image plane, but the DX image sensor is smaller. The amount of light captured into digital signal is proportional to the product of the illuminance and the surface area of the sensor. These two factors cancel out, yielding a similar amount of noise, all else being equal.
(Generally speaking, all else being equal, a DX sensor will have a similar amount of noise at ISO 800 as a FX sensor at ISO 1600. The F/1.4 lens will enable the ISO value on the DX camera to be half that of the FX f/2.0 lens for the same brightness, yielding comparable amounts of noise)
Francois, Thank you for the insight! It was very enlightening.
One article I’d love to see written in a similar manner is one regarding the difference in quality of a camera with digital zoom vs. a full frame with regular zoom. For example, the Canon PowerShot SX520 has a digital zoom equivalent to a full frame lens at 24-1008mm. I’ve seen the image quality coming from this much smaller sensor and it looks pretty good compared to a similar full frame image.
Hi Chip
Thanks for the suggestion.
Digital zoom means cropping your input and enlarging it by means of interpolation (e.g. bicubic resampling). You can always do this afterwards on your computer. Digital zoom can never add detail that isn’t there in the original un-zoomed photo.
F
Francois, Yes I know what digital zoom is. I was just saying that I’d love to see a technical article regarding image quality differences.
The image quality I saw from the Canon PowerShot SX520 was quite remarkable at 1008mm in comparison to a similar shot I made with my Nikon D600 using a Nikkor 200mm lens, then enlarged to the 1008mm cropped size. The difference was not all that great…
NEGATIVE.
The correct sentence would sound a bit different:
Larger film and larger sensors AND bright lenses etc.
Just take a look on the biggest negative example: the Sony FE System (A7 and variations). No purpose to have full frame sensor if – due to the incredibly bad design of the FE mount – even an F1.8 lens is very difficult to make for this system! E.g. an APS-C Fuji X with 56/1.2 lens easily beats any current portrait combo on FE and also a GH4 + Nocticron 42.5/1.2 is very close or even surpasses Zeiss 85/1.8 for Sony full frame as it’s already tack sharp wide open.
On the other hand: make ultrabright lenses for smaller sensor systems (µ43) keeping the physical aperture size identical to a certain FF lens and you’ll have an indentical tool for both bokeh, background blurring and low light performance. As lens designing and manufacturing do evolve there are chances that e.g. a Micro Four Thirds to be a better choice even for professionals in a near future.
For the same f-stop, look at diffraction limited lenses. The resolution possible with larger sensor is much greater (for example in https://luminous-landscape.com/do-sensors-aeoeoutresolveae%C2%9D-lenses/)! You can have larger pixels with less per pixel noise, which hampers resolution, or more pixels of the same size, too. As soon as you go beyond the diffraction limit (same DOF), both systems result in similar resolution. If you go to larger apertures, geometric aberrations limit the true resolution again to a point with no benefit to either system (I can link you to theoretical papers proving this). In between, the potential resolution advantage favours the larger sensor system. Your claim on the Fuji is a bold one. The Batis lens will be a formidable contender, showing excellent MTF curves (measured, not simulated), in Otus territory. I used to have the Fuji and 56/1.2, but was not convinced by its performance against the D810/D750 and 85/1.8g. Similar size and weight and I got better results from the Nikon. But this might be subjective.
You could certainly make ultrabright m43 lenses, etc. But they would be very expensive (they are already right now, e.g. 42.5/1.2 or 56/1.2, compared to a 85/1.8g) and are of similar size and weight.
This is another popular myth. A MFT 42,5/0.95 will have significantly more geometric aberrations versus a FF 85/1.8 just in the case you won’t give up the size advantages of Micro Four Thirds. But let’s take the original 85/1.8 and make a quality ’speedboster’ for halving the image circle. If the speedboster is enough good the optical performance won’t suffer really much, the lens became a ‘true’ 42,5/0.95 and the smaller pixels will get exatly as more light as the difference would be compensated perfectly.
The drawback is obviously the size: you will have a FF-sized lens for a small System.
The ‘small’ difference is that you can use the 42.5/1.2 wide open even for really pretentious jobs which might not be exactly true for Canon 85/1.8.
No myth, I wrote same f-stop. As you stop down, spherical chr. aberrations decrease with the third power of the aperture and diffraction spot size becomes more important until it becomes the limiting factor. Please read the following paper as a basis: http://www1.cs.columbia.edu/CAVE/publications/pdfs/Cossairt_JOSA11.pdf. With the speed boaster you bring in an other variable. I could use a medium format lens with speed boaster for a FF sensor, too, if required or desired. Usually, you loose AF. I don’t know tha Canon, but the Nikon is used professionally by many including us with great results, easily on par with what I got from the 85/1.8g. If I stop it down to f2.4 I easily outperform the 42/1.2 wide open (for the same DOF).
There is an interesting thread as to how the Canon performs wide open against the Fuji lens: http://www.dpreview.com/forums/thread/3835460?page=1 . I don’t see an advantage of the Fuji lens, to be honest. I bet most clients won’t, too.
No, I speak about buying a patent of a well-known FF lens which has stood the test of time, making slight modifications for AF in order to fit the new mount ***AND*** factory-attaching (by the manufacturer) a new group for reducing the image circle hence increasing the brightness. This new lens indeed would look and feel as a native lens with the obvious drawback of the FF size.
What about comparing an iPhone to a Nikon crop (1.5) body? What is the formula for EFL and EF-Number?
Hi. It would be the ratio of crop factors. iPhone = 7.21, Nikon = 1.5. Equivalence between the two would therefore be with a factor of 7.21/1.5 = 4.8.
i.e., Your iPhone’s 4.15mm f/2.2 lens will give you the same photo as your Nikon DX with a 20mm lens set to f/11. Of course you will need to set your shutter speed and/or ISO value differently to get the same illumination, as this equivalence is only for depth of field and perspective.
Thanks.
Hi Francois,
When I read this article it mostly made sense to me and I honestly appreciate your effort. That said, I have the worst time seeing how this knowledge translates into how to choose gear, or more importantly, take better pictures.
I know from long comparison / use that full frame sensors work better in low light. In spite of that, for the vast majority of situations I don’t miss a full frame camera. I shoot a lot of wildlife and feel somewhat limited right before and after sunrise or sunset. So I wait a little longer or deal with a little more noise. Its not limiting enough to prevent me from getting results customers like and please me.
I recently added micro 4/3 system, and still get good results in dark places (inside someone’s home at night) and compensate by bringing my own light – something I would do anyway. I also get “good enough” DOF with these M4/3 cameras. Bottom line is that even though I know that a full frame sensor offers advantages, they are not enough to prevent me from getting images my customers like and that please me. For these reasons, I don’t make a huge effort to completely understand (beyond practical application) all the technicalities. I just sort of gloss over it. The best benefit is that it makes me want to stop typing comments and go take more pictures – which I am gonna do right now :)
Me too. Especially, as I understand it, because you don’t get the same picture with different cameras using the equivalence formula provided by Francois, only the same depth of field. Noise, resolution, diffraction, and dynamic range will differ for “the same picture” taken with different gear, drastically so across different formats. So, while I appreciate that the information provided by Francois makes for a more technically knowledgeable photographer, I don’t see how it helps a work-a-day photographer capture better images.
Don’t worry about the technicalities, they are not that important. The above article is a good reference material for more advanced users who want to understand what happens with lenses when using different formats. But like Francois said at the very end, it does not make one format better than another – there are pros and cons to every system. Bigger is not always better – you have to use the right tool for the job. I am traveling right now and I really miss the size and weight of the OM-D E-M5 II :)
< col Hiiiiiii Friends….uptil I saw the receipt for $6027 , I be certain …that…my friend woz like truly erning money part time from there labtop. . there sisters roommate has done this for only twenty one months and by now repaid the debts on their mini mansion and purchased a top of the range Citroën DS . More Info SEE FULL DETAIL
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~v
Wow. What a good article. It seems like a chapter in a comprehensive book on photography. Carefully and clearly written and beautifully illustrated. Well done, Francois.
It’s usually easier to understand something if you try it yourself, so I did:
http://www.dankspangle.com/2015/07/depth-of-field-focal-lengths-and-sensor-sizes
As my friend Hamish commented: “It’s a simple as this really; the larger the sensor the closer you have to get to fill the frame with a given focal length. The closer you get the narrower the depth of field.”
I bet William Fox Talbot never had to bother with all of this!
Thanks though for sharing so much research freely on the web… and for the discussion it generated. Useful stuff.
My observation, however, is that photographers need to remember their photography first and may be keep all this technological stuff for the long dark winter evenings… how many great shots have people missed because they’ve been looking under the hood/bonnet for too long?
As I write this there is the most amazing rain and sun combination outside my window, so excuse me while I just go and seize the moment…
Hi & Happy New Year! Ok I’m not anywhere near as knowledgeable (or emotionally invested ;) as most of your commenters here but I am wondering about this subject specifically. I just got an Olympus OM-D 5 Mark II with a 25mm f1.8 lens.
I like a lot about it except I’m not entirely happy with the portraits it’s produced. I can’t exactly put my finger on it but there is something harsh about them. It doesn’t matter what lighting I use it seems that if there is a wrinkle or a blemish on a face it becomes more sharp/defined in the photo, stands out more than it should. Is this a lens issue, an operator issue, or is this the sensor magnification you were talking about?
Hi !
Thank your for this great post.
I have a question.
Camera : full frame
1) Which one of these lenses has the shallower depth of field, compared at the same (or comparable) field of view : 135mm f/2, 85mm 1.4 or 50mm 0.95.
2) Which one of these lenses has the shallower depth of field for taking a full body “portrait”.
I’m struggling to find an answer.
I figure it out !
1) the 50mm 0.95
2) the 50mm 0.95 but with the perspective compression, the blurry background caused by the 135mm will isolate the subject more
At a comparable field of view, only a lens with the same aperture will have the same depth of field.
Only the perspective and field compression will change, giving a different perception of the subject in relation to the environment.
Hi. Great comments and great article. Can anyone answer this simple question for me about FX and DX cameras and lenses?? It is 2 parts for your comments/help. First, compare the same photo taken with a different FX lens, on both cameras, and then with the exact same FX lens, on both cameras.
If I want to get the exact same original photo (taken with a fixed prime FX 85mm 1.8 on a FX camera) on a DX camera will both of these 2 ways accomplish it?
Scenario #1 Adjust for the 1.5 crop factor by adjusting both the lens and aperture i.e. use a 58mm 1.2 (87mm DX equiv). I saw a good article doing this with a 58mm 1.4 and it was almost exactly the same except with the 58mm photo the buildings in the far far background had a little less blur. I don’t know why? Unless the distant DOF was somehow still extended slightly because it was a 1.4 and not 1.2? Here is the link, very good example,
http://neilvn.com/tangents/full-frame-vs-crop-sensor-cameras-comparison-depth-of-field/
Scenario #2 I use the exact same Fixed Prime lens (FX 85 1.8) on a DX crop-sensor. If I move backwards and focus with my feet say from 10 feet to 15 feet. I have adjusted for the FOV~Angle of View (same Framing) but the DOF is now different i.e. deeper/extended so I have less bokeh blur by a few stops or 1.5 margin. Is this correct and there is absolutely no way to counter this effect when you do the swap with a Fixed Prime lens and not a variable aperture FX lens? Because I can not change the aperture on this particular lens to 1.2. then using this specific lens on the DX camera, will never give me the same look/photo because of the DOF increase. Correct?
Thanks, G
The 1.5 crop factor works for focal length and aperture (regarding depth of field). A 35mm sensor with an 85mm f1.8 lens will look the same as a 56mm f1.2 on a sensor with a 1.5 crop factor.
85mm / 1.5 = 56.67mm
This means you will get the same composition at the same distance to the subject.
f1.8 / 1.5 = f1.2
This means you will the same depth of field at the same distance to the subject.
As you wrap your head around that you realize that larger sensors have a natural advantage in terms of wider views and shallower depth of field. Also, people complain about lens size and price at full frame but when you consider that a 2.8 zoom micro 4/3 lens costs 800$ and is talking pictures the same as a 5.6 zoom lens on full frame. You can get a super zoom lens with wider variable aperture for the same price. I use Sony A7s “FX” with fast primes, an A6000 “DX” with a constant f4 zoom and a Panasonic MFT G7 with the kit and a couple other fast lenses. Each has advantages over the other and I use them all.
I like using the mft system because I can’t push the iso up and keep shutter above 1/200 for every shot like I can the A7s, so it challenges me and opens up my eyes to slower shutter speed shooting which has its place in my heart. The A7s is the I’m inside and I have to get the moment no matter what, and it doesn’t disappoint. The a6000 is one that I would loan friends or students to learn on. It’s not great at anything but decent at everything.
Hope that helps,
Hi,
I have (maybe) another point of view on that matter. And of course I am not 100% sure I’m right.
Your 85mm has different field of views depending you put it on a FX or DX sensor. The depth of field AND background compression WILL REMAIN THE SAME.
If you put your lens on DX, you will have to move backwards, and then change your distance to the subject, then that changes the background compression. The depth of field will remain the same. And now you will have the same field of view than on FX.
I reformulate.
A 85mm f/1.8 will always remain a 85mm f/1.8 whatever you put it on FX, DX, M4/3, etc. If you stay at the same distance from the subject, the only thing that will change is the crop in the field of view. The DOF and background compression will not change.
So it’s impossible IMO to compare this lens on different sensor size, or different lenses, because :
1. if you change your distance to the subject, you change the background compression
2. if you change the focal length, you change the background compression
The problem and difficulty is more a background compression problem than a DOF problem.
In my case, on “FX” I have these 3 lenses :
50mm f/0.95
85mm f/1.4
135mm f/1.8
The 50mm will ALWAYS have the shallowest DOF
The 135mm will ALWAYS have the strongest background compression
(and I can say that a 85mm f/1.8 has the same DOF than the 135mm but not the same background compression, and fov of course)
So when I compare pictures from these different lenses it is very difficult to see “in real life” which one has the shallowest DOF, because the background compression gives the IMPRESSION of a shallower DOF. You see what I mean ?
In theory a f/0.95 lens has shallower DOF than a f/1.4 or f/1.8 lens. But because a longer lens has a stronger background compression, it gives the impression “in real life” of a shallower depth of field, or better said, “a stronger subject isolation”.
With longer focal lengths the circles of confusion “lens blur” are projected onto more pixels of the sensor. The depth of field is actually not different but can appear shallower in your final frame.
If you shot the same subject without moving with the 50mm at 1.4 and the 85mm at 1.4 and then cropped your 50mm image to share the same composition. You will get the same looking blur from both. If you take a blurry 24MP picture and shove the pixels together to fit in an 8MP file, the actual image is sharper (the blurry edges take up less pixels).
Lenses do a similar thing with light. This is essentially why a wide angle 2.8 lens appears to have a deeper depth of field. It’s shoving a huge amount of light information onto the small sensor size. A telephoto 2.8 lens isolates a small amount of light information and spreads it onto the same sensor size. AKA the blurred parts render larger in the final digital file even though the actual lens aperture is the same.