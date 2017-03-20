Sensor Gel Stick for Sony

After months of waiting for the manufacturer to modify the chemical properties of the Sensor Gel Stick so that it works perfectly well with the new Sony cameras and heavy testing, we are happy to announce that we will soon be shipping the Sony version of the product to our customers. I have received a couple of sample units last week and I am happy to say that the product worked very well with the Sony A6000 and A7R mirrorless cameras. The manufacturer assured us that the Sony version will work with ALL Sony cameras without problems, but just to be sure, we did perform our own tests and found no problems! If you own a Sony mirrorless camera and would like to use the Sensor Gel Stick, you can now pre-order it from our store.

Why is there a different version for Sony cameras? Because Sony uses a new type of coating technology on its sensor filter pack, which grips on to the Sensor Gel Stick too tight, making it difficult to use the product and sometimes even leaving residue. The Sony-specific version that we will soon sell sticks normally on the filter surface and does a great job with collecting dust and debris. To differentiate between the two versions, we asked the manufacturer to use different color for the Sony version and we settled on orange color.

Please note that the pricing for the Sony version of the stick will be $5 higher than the regular version. Since the early batches are produced in limited quantities (we do not yet know how big the demand will be), the manufacturing costs are higher. Once the Sony version is produced in large quantities, the pricing will drop to the same level as the original Sensor Gel Stick.

Speaking of which, if you have previously pre-ordered the Sensor Gel Stick, you should have received several emails from us about completing your order. If you have a pre-order and have not paid yet, please do it at your earliest convenience, since we are quickly running out of stock. We specifically did not post any information about availability, because we wanted to fulfill all pre-orders first. We are currently running low on stock already, but we are expecting a large batch in about two week time frame together with the Sony version. If you need more Sticky Paper, we have plenty of those in stock.