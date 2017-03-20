Sensor Gel Stick for Sony

After months of waiting for the manufacturer to modify the chemical properties of the Sensor Gel Stick so that it works perfectly well with the new Sony cameras and heavy testing, we are happy to announce that we will soon be shipping the Sony version of the product to our customers. I have received a couple of sample units last week and I am happy to say that the product worked very well with the Sony A6000 and A7R mirrorless cameras. The manufacturer assured us that the Sony version will work with ALL Sony cameras without problems, but just to be sure, we did perform our own tests and found no problems! If you own a Sony mirrorless camera and would like to use the Sensor Gel Stick, you can now pre-order it from our store.
Why is there a different version for Sony cameras? Because Sony uses a new type of coating technology on its sensor filter pack, which grips on to the Sensor Gel Stick too tight, making it difficult to use the product and sometimes even leaving residue. The Sony-specific version that we will soon sell sticks normally on the filter surface and does a great job with collecting dust and debris. To differentiate between the two versions, we asked the manufacturer to use different color for the Sony version and we settled on orange color.
Please note that the pricing for the Sony version of the stick will be $5 higher than the regular version. Since the early batches are produced in limited quantities (we do not yet know how big the demand will be), the manufacturing costs are higher. Once the Sony version is produced in large quantities, the pricing will drop to the same level as the original Sensor Gel Stick.
Speaking of which, if you have previously pre-ordered the Sensor Gel Stick, you should have received several emails from us about completing your order. If you have a pre-order and have not paid yet, please do it at your earliest convenience, since we are quickly running out of stock. We specifically did not post any information about availability, because we wanted to fulfill all pre-orders first. We are currently running low on stock already, but we are expecting a large batch in about two week time frame together with the Sony version. If you need more Sticky Paper, we have plenty of those in stock.
Comments
what exactly does this do?
You use this to remove foreign objects that have are present on your sensor. There are various videos online to see the process in action.
Stim, if you click one of the above links, you can actually see a demo video and detailed explanation of what the product does.
What’s going to happen if I use the ordinary gel on my A6000 (brand new) sensor?
I That is what this product is made for..so it will clean your sensor.
Andrea, there is a possibility that it will leave residue, since the Sony sensors have different type of coating that grips more to the stick.
Uh-oh, I’m a Sony A77 & Nex-7 owner, and bought the original gel stick from you. Somehow I missed that it was not for Sony sensors. It seems to have worked fine, but what damage might I have done?
Are you able to use it on the a77 translucent mirror? If not, how do you clean that?
Rick, you have not damaged anything, but it is best to use the less sticky version, since it will do a much better job. With the old version, there is a chance that you might leave residue on the filter. It is easy to remove the residue with a wet cleaning solution, but still could be a nuisance for many folks out there. This Sony specific version will not cause any residue.
Nasim, I previously purchased two sensor gel sticks for use on my Nikon D600, which I have since replaced with a D610. I have recently acquired a Fujifilm X-E2. Is the sensor gel stick I have safe for use on the Fuji’s sensor? Please respond at your convenience.
Best regards
Jose
Jose, could you let me know your order number? The original sensor gel stick went through two iterations (with slight changes). If you have one from the original batch, it might be best not to use it on different brand cameras. However, if you recently received yours, then it will work perfectly fine. Please let me know!
Hi Nasim. My order number was #65189 and made 12/12/2013. Thanks for following up.
Hi Nasim. Were you able to look up my order using the information I provided? Please let me know and confirm whether it is safe to use on my Fuji X-E2. Thanks!
Jose, yes, that version should be safe to use on the X-E2. Ideally, please do not use the same stick on two different camera sensors…
Nasim does the old Gel Stick work with the Fuji XT1?
Henry, please let me know your order number and I will let you know!
Basin I don’t have the order number but there is a number in the can Art Nr E70000 if that helps?
Nasim I’m sorry miss spelled your name damn iPhone
Henry, I looked up your order and looks like the stick you have is not compatible with X-T1. It is perfectly usable with Nikon and Canon DSLRs, but the X-T1 surface won’t react well with the version of the stick you have. Have you used it already with other cameras? If not, I can exchange yours for the compatible version, free of charge.
Nasim, Is orange version OK for Fuji X-T1? Posted my experience in another post today but like the overall idea go gel stick
Sony cameras or just Sony sensors? I’m thinking of Fuji cameras.
Neil, Fuji cameras have slightly different coating than Sony. The original sensor gel stick has recently been modified to work with all cameras, except Sony mirrorless. If you buy the most recent version now, it will work on Fuji cameras without problems. However, if you bought from the early batches, then I would not recommend to apply it on Fuji cameras.
How about to use the Sony version Gel Stick against other brand cameras? Will it work or an original one is a must?
Alex, it will work, but it won’t be as effective. Basically, the manufacturer had to reduce the “stickiness” property of the Sony version by about 50%. If you use it on other sensors, it won’t do as good of a job collecting all that dust and debris. This does not mean that the product is less effective on Sony cameras though!
“Why is there a different version for Sony cameras?”
Answer: $$$$
Will there be a different version for Fuji cameras, Canon cameras, . . . ?
Answer: $$$$
Bill, it is not in my interest to sell different versions of the same product – that does not make sense from the financial and logistics points. There is a reason why we have two different types of products, as explained in the above article. If you tried to use the original product on a Sony camera, you would know exactly what I am talking about. We had to work with the manufacturer closely to see if it is possible to create a single product that works on everything, but after many months of collaboration and testing, it turned out that the Sony coating technology just does not play well with the original gel formula. Therefore, we had to create two different products.
In fact, the manufacturer incurred costs in R&D and changing of the manufacturing process, and the cost of creating a small batch for Sony users was much higher. If we could make a single product that fits it all, we would have done it.
There won’t be a different version for Fuji, Canon and other cameras. If the coating does not react well with the chemicals on the gel, we will advise to use the Sony version. For everything else, the original sensor gel stick will work perfectly fine.
I have a Nikon D-100 that has been converted to Infrared. When I asked the fellow I bought it from about dust on the sensor, he told me that there are exactly 16 dust spots to contend with. Of course, I can remove them in photoshop but I was wondering if I can clean the sensor myself using the Gel stick, or does the conversion make that impossible?
Linda, that’s why we are selling this product, so that photographers like you could do it themselves without paying someone else to do it. Sending a camera to Nikon is costly, because you will be without your camera for 2-3 weeks, in addition to incurring shipping and other costs. Doing it locally will cost you anywhere between 75 – 100 USD. So buying this product will justify its price on first use…
Sorry to be a pest but I have a clarifying question. When a camera is converted to IR, “….you …modify your digital camera by removing the hot mirror located over the camera sensor, and replacing it with a filter that allow IR light to pass through to the camera sensor.” Can I assume that the filter will not be affected when I clean the sensor? (I probably don’t fully understand the mechanics). I’ve cleaned by D-70 sensor and I agree, it is not that hard. Why even I can do it. Also looking forward to reading about the product on the Sony A7rR. Thanks for taking the time. Like I said, because the camera has been altered I just wasn’t sure if I could still clean the sensor.
Linda, an IR camera still has a filter stack, so it is not any different than a regular camera.
No wonder I feel like the sony a7 sensor is about to break every time I use the sensor gel stick…
Nasim, what is the process for me to order a Sony-safe gel stick from Photography Life? Thanks!
do not start cleaning sensors yourself it can lead to expensive repairs or even renewal.
nikon d610 has a sony sensor. should I buy normal or sony version?
I ordered the orange tip last month with no problem. Now, I want to order the blue tip for other bodies I have. Now, I’m having problems with the shopping cart. I sent a message to them through their contact page and received no response. Customer service is the one negative thing I’m reading about this company. I’d love a phone number to make a purchase, or at least an answer about the cart.
Hrlan, I am very sorry for not being able to reply earlier. I receive so many comments a day, that I often have a hard time managing to respond to them.
I looked up in our system and it looks like both of your orders went through. I hope you have been enjoying the product.
As for a phone number, I am literally a one man shop and I cannot provide phone support. Perhaps one day when we grow to be a large company, we will be able to offer dedicated support. For now, the best way to get in touch with me is via the Contact Us for on this site or via email.
Love it! Love it! Love it!
Purchased this for my Sony a5000. Previously I spent $50 to have it professionally cleaned. Within a week I had spots again. Decided I needed another option and ordered the gel stick for Sony cameras. I Took a picture of white paper before and after cleaning. Amazing! So easy. Took less than 30 seconds and my sensor was spotless! Now I won’t have to live with spots! Thanks!
Susan, glad you like our product! Would appreciate it if you could leave the feedback on the product page: https://photographylife.com/product/sensor-gel-stick-for-sony
Happy holidays!
Can it remove residues of wet swabs (sensor liquids)?
Can it remove sensor liquid residues?
I meant sensor cleaning liquid residues coming from wet swabs..
Nasim, I am new to your site and just purchased the sensor gel stick (orange) for my Sony A6000. Do I need to purchase the “blue” sensor gel stick for my Nikon D600? Or would the orange stick work with the Nikon D600? Thanks for your help.