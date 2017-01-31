Senior Perspectives on Photography

It has been a few years now that I’ve qualified for a senior’s discount at various retailers. Of course the rules for such discounts do vary by store. Some start offering them at 55. Others at 60. And, at many they don’t kick in until that magic age of 65.
Well, I’m the ‘old dog’ here at Photography Life. I haven’t officially passed that milestone of a 65th birthday quite yet. It is inching ever closer and will happen this year. That gave me cause to think about photography and how one’s perspectives on the subject can change over time. I’ve included a somewhat eclectic mix of some of my favourite, recent images to serve as visual breaks. I suppose some of them may be signs of me having some ‘senior moments’ and may elicit the question, “What was he thinking?”. One of the advantages of aging is to use it as an excuse to say “I don’t remember”…even when you do.
For some seniors their interest in photography declines as they age. They no longer feel the creative juice flowing as strongly in their veins as they once did. Like a flower wilting at the end of blossom season their passion for photography slowly dries up and eventually dies. Whether it ever gets rekindled in them depends on the individual.
Some older folks find digital photography intimidating. The idea of working on images with a computer in post is a weird ‘brave new digital world’. They would much rather get 4”x6” prints done at a local store just like they did as young parents when they took plenty of snapshots of their children. If they still take photographs today depends in part on the ease of use of the camera. Whether it’s a point-and-shoot or perhaps a phone.
Sometimes the outlook a senior has on the world around them can grow narrow and hard over time. They see nothing in their everyday world worth photographing. Everything, it seems, has become a burden to them. Life is cold. Dark. Meaningless. If they ever did take photographs they are probably now found in some old dusty albums on the top shelf in a closet, or in long forgotten slide trays.
Other seniors are excited about learning something new and somewhat complex. They find it invigorating and mentally stimulating to pursue photography. I find it interesting that there actually is some research done by the University of Texas at Dallas that showed there was a significant increase in the memory of seniors who took up digital photography. Perhaps there is still hope for my old, porous brain!
I get quite a few emails and calls at the office from older folks who are intrigued with the idea of smaller, lighter camera gear. Many are considering ‘downsizing’ their DSLR gear and switching over to Micro 4/3rds and other smaller format systems. Some want the convenience of a bridge camera.
And, there are some seniors who are embarking on a fresh, new journey with photography and are unsure what path to even begin to take.
Many older people mention back and neck issues and the need to face new physical realities. Some talk about moving away from their DSLRs for this specific reason. They often admit that it is used less and less with each passing year. For many the attachment is simply too great and they hang onto their current gear anyway, even though they acknowledge that it is too bulky and heavy for them physically. For many changing camera formats now would be akin to cheating on a long time marriage partner.
Some seniors seem to go hog wild with their camera purchases, buying multiple bodies and a host of lenses. They realize that they have the freedom that comes with being empty nesters, and being at least semi-retired, they can pursue their interest in photography with real gusto.
For others budget concerns are a serious matter. They have more limited incomes, often fixed by pensions and annuities. They are very cautious about their gear purchases and want reassurances of quality and durability. They have little interest in upgrading every couple of years. While they are still interested in cameras their buying criteria has shifted to mainly being focused on value and longevity.
Many seniors take lots of family pictures and these are their most cherished images. The ability of a camera to capture very good quality photographs of children and grandchildren is paramount. Having a camera with good low light performance is a significant issue for many. After all, there are countless school events featuring their grandchildren to capture for posterity! Above all else the photographs that many seniors create represent a highly treasured family legacy.
Others find that the photographic subject matter in which they now have an interest is an extension of a hobby they enjoyed earlier in life. Gardeners can become avid photographers of flowers and trees.
People who enjoyed camping and hiking often transition into being passionate wildlife and bird photographers.
Some seniors find that pursuing their interest in photography takes them in entirely new and unexpected directions. Much of it is fueled by their passion to create and explore something new. To more intensely experience the world around them while they still have the physical ability and some time left to do so. They will dive into macro photography, astrophotography or a host of other specialties.
On a personal basis I find that things have changed as I’ve aged in terms of my photographic interests. In my younger years my personal photography focused primarily on travel. There were a number of my mid-life years during which my interest in photography waned.
In retrospect it was the shift to digital photography that re-energized me. While I’d been around cameras for much of my adult life I always disliked using film. Digital photography was liberating.
I still love travel photography, but I am intrigued with a much broader array of subject matter than when I was younger. Years ago I couldn’t have imagined myself enjoying creating images of flowers and plants. Or capturing the intricacies of wedding dresses in a bridal studio as my daughter planned for her big day. Or using five extension tubes stacked together to discover how alien things like butterflies can appear.
It wasn’t until about 4 years ago that I started to capture images of birds with any kind of regularity. I now thoroughly enjoy the challenge of capturing birds-in-flight and it has become one of my favourite pastimes.
My wife still maintains, and rightly so, that I seldom create images that contain people. She has to remind me to do so regularly. Eventually it will sink into my thick brain. I think she is making progress though as I purchased a flash for my Nikon 1 gear earlier this year with the intent of doing more ‘people’ photographs, at least with family members.
I suppose when I sit back and think about photography at this ‘senior’ stage in my life a couple things are readily apparent. The first is that far too much emphasis is put on things like camera specifications, sensor performance debates, and choices in post processing software. All of these things are only of transient relevance. Within a few months, or a year at tops, some new technical wrinkle will overshadow what is now the latest buzz…making all of the effort spent debating such things rather pointless. These are only tool-related things that help a photographer create an image. The real power of photography lies in its potential to stimulate personal growth.
We grow when we put our work out for others to see. We grow when we follow our hearts, our passions, and flashes of inspiration when creating an image. We grow when we experiment, trying something new with our camera gear. We grow when we trust completely in ourselves and in our abilities. We grow when we push ourselves to explore more of the world around us, camera in hand. Our resulting images having the potential to live beyond our limited time here.
Living really is all about growth. All we need do is look at nature for proof of that fact. The precise moment at which the process of growth stops, the process of death and decay begins.
Technical Note:
All images in this article were captured hand-held in available light while on a photography tour of New Zealand. Many of these images, as well as hundreds of others photographs (mainly landscape) will be featured in my upcoming New Zealand photography e-book. All photographs presented were created from RAW files using my standard process of OpticsPro 11, CS6 and Nik Suite.
Article Copyright 2017 Thomas Stirr. Images Copyright 2016 Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, adaptation or reproduction of any kind including electronic and digital is allowed without written permission. Photography Life is the only approved user of this article. If you see it reproduced anywhere else it is an unauthorized and illegal use. Posting comments on offending websites and calling out people who steal intellectual property is always appreciated!
Comments
I too have rekindled my love for photography with the digital age. The discovery of Lightroom/Photoshop and the skills learned brought my vision to the image. The time and resources that I now have in retirement have improved my life and given me a purpose at age 67. The friends I have met and the subjects that I have photographed have vastly been cherished in my life. The places I have been to display an image to social media and my photography club has put a competitive nature back into me. All of the above and more has made every day brighter and the fall of my life longer that I would have ever had without photography.
Hello Jay,
It was wonderful to read your comment and learn how much photography has impacted your life! Thank you for sharing.
Tom
Today (at age 79) I took advantage of the free myportfolio associated with Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop subscriptions and created this page.
https://dlsparksgm.myportfolio.com/projects
The software made it easy for an oldtimer to continue sharing his images.
Hi David,
Your work is wonderful and serves as an inspiration for all of us oldtimers!
Tom
Thanks, Tom. I enjoy reading your articles, but I am a long-standing Photography Life lurker.
David Sparks, your photos are wonderful! I’m particularly fond of the final two in the Great Blue Heron gallery.
Gabe Luebben, Thanks. I’m glad you like the photos.
David,
The quality of your work is really phenomenal. Perhaps you can share the details of the equipment, i.e., camera, lenses, etc., you use and any other insight you might offer to achieve such excellence….
Marv Katz
Marv:
Thanks for your comment. I bought my first DSLR camera (Nikon D80) in 2007. The D300, D7200, D4, and , finally, the D500 followed. Lenses for bird photography: I started with the Nikon 300mm f/4 and added the AF-S Nikkor 500mm f/4G ED VR in 2009. These (with teleconverters) are still the lenses I use for bird photography. The autofocus on the D500 is wonderful. I usually handhold the D500 and 500mm f/4 for birds in flight but use a Gitzo GT3541LS 6X Carbon Fiber Tripod or beanbag on my car window for support otherwise. Finding accessible locations where the target birds can be found reliably, being there in good light, when the wind is from the proper direction (the large birds take off into the wind), the birds are in the desirable migratory phase, and the tide is at the optimal level are key factors in getting good shots. Thanks, again, for your comment.
My interest in photography was rekindled about 5 to 6 years ago, when the opportunity to travel more materialises. I started digital photography with the lowly Olympus EPM-1 and now mostly shoot with the Nikon D5500, D610 and D810.
I will be celebrating my 65th birthday tomorrow (1 Feb). As I approach my departure date from this planet earth, the yearning to travel more to foreign land increases each year, a race against time to saviour the different interesting cultures of the people and places, though not always in agreement with mine, but yet the more interesting I find, as long as I maintain an open mind. Now, with my rekindled interest in photography, the capture of those fleeting moments in time is now possible and the learning of post processing have given me an opportunity to keep my brain (or what’s left of it) active.
Thanks for an interesting read, Thomas.
Thanks for sharing your perspectives KC! My wife and I can certainly identify with the increasing yearning to travel more!
Tom
KC, happy upcoming birthday! Looks like we were born on the same day of the year :)
Nasim, what a coincidence. Our lucky day.
Regards,
KC
Happy Birthday Nasim!
Tom
Happy Birthday KC!
Tom
KC – Happy birthday and many happy returns!
No matter what you do – just enjoy the moment – life is too short!!
That it is Marpar…that it is!
Tom
Hi Thomas.
As a near neighbour (from Mississauga) I am always interested in your articles and posts. As a 73 year old, the changes in my photography habits arose from suddenly having lots of time. My interest and following of the changes in photography was always there but I suddenly had time to fully indulge. Fortunately my wife is similarly afflicted so this is something we enjoy doing together.
Keep up the posts.
Cheers
John
Thanks for sharing your experiences John! Some of my formative years were spent living in Mississauga. My wife has recently become interested in photography and spent time during our two recent photography tours creating images. It is a great thing to do as a couple.
Tom
A bra fence? Now there’s something you don’t see every day or maybe every decade. Thanks for the great laugh. As a senior (72), photography makes me feel so alive! Great article. You cast a good vision for the young’ins.
Hi Linda,
The ‘bra fence’ image was captured in “Bra-Drona” which is actually located in the small town of Cardrona, New Zealand. There is a donation box at Bra-Drona which helps to raise money for the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation. The afternoon that we visited the donation box was already quite full. My wife managed to squeeze a bit more into it. This location will be covered in my upcoming New Zealand photography e-book.
Tom
Thanks Thomas, I enjoyed every one of your images, really well done and a nice diverse collection. I turned 64 last week, and to comment on your observations, I have several Nikon DSLRs and a couple Olympus micro 4/3s cameras….I just notice that more and more its the smaller cameras that I grab when I want to catch an image of something. Truth be told, I think the Nikons can produce superior images in a wider spectrum of lighting conditions, but the smaller, lighter camera is just so convenient. And my images, for the most part, they get shared with friends and family so the Olympus does a pretty good job for that purpose.
Once again, thanks so much for sharing the images and for the interesting narrative. A pleasant way to start my day.
Ron
Hi Ron,
Thanks for the positive comment and for sharing your experiences with your camera gear! It certainly echoes what I’ve been hearing from many other folks. I’m glad the article helped to start your day in a good way!
Tom
Mr. Tom
What a joy reading this article and seeing this images.
Thank you!
You’re most welcome Antonio!
Tom
Thanks for sharing your thoughts and experience. I was a film photographer for years before converting to digital. Now, at almost 71, I’m adding film and instant photography back into the mix. Plus, this weekend I will be opening a small gallery to show the work of area photographers here in northeast Ohio.
You’re welcome Don! I loved reading about your soon to open gallery to help showcase the work of photographers in northeast Ohio.
Tom
Tom – Outstanding images and you echo my thoughts but much more eloquently. Thank you for taking the time to compose such a wonderful post. I’ll be sharing with as many of my friends as possible.
I’m keeping a D5500 because it has some innovations that eventually showed up on the D500, and because it it a true flip-the-mirror SLR. I’m also keeping the 200-500mm because I can adapt it to the Nikon 1 and along with a 1.4 TC have almost the reach of my P900! Well, it adapts to the V3 but sadly not the J5. I’ve got a MFT (Lumix GX8) but it doesn’t focus as well as my old V3 so it may go on eBay soon. The D7200 is gone (just too dang heavy), but at this stage in my life (72) the Nikon 1 series does everything I want, with the P900 in the wings for extreme cases. The biggest change in photography for me in my “senior” years is without a doubt social media. I’ve learned more the last couple years on a couple Facebook photography groups than I learned the first fifty years of my life. That plus the availability of quality blogs such as yours have “added life to my years” as I add years to my life…
Hi Chuck,
I’m glad you enjoyed the article! Thanks for sharing some of your experiences with gear and how you’ve been adjusting over time. Social media, especially YouTube, does provide a wealth of ‘how to’ information and many folks find it of great value. I know that my two adult sons turn to YouTube before anything else when they need ‘how to’ information about doing repairs on a wide range of things.
I used to have a Twitter account but let it go dormant…and I’ve never been of Facebook at all. I suppose I will need to revisit these additional avenues to connect with folks. As you know I only post on here Photography Life on a periodic basis given my rather crazy schedule, with a lot more of my articles being published on my own photography blog. Helping to create some awareness of my other writings is always appreciated.
Tom
Tom-
Your post really struck a chord with me. After a 40+ year career as a civil litigation attorney at age 68 I returned to my boyhood hobby of photography. I am about two years into it and boy have things changed! The biggest change is not just the digital capture and post-processing. It is the access to articles like yours and the many other posters to this site and others for inspiration. I keep your post on Personal Style in my reading list and frequently review it.
In addition to the the enjoyment of learning and creating you so aptly describe, I have found that my renewed interest in photography has cause me to constantly look at the world differently and appreciate the beauty and meaning available in everyday scenes. I now watch TV and movies attempting to understand how the photographer/videographer has framed the subject to enhance my enjoyment of the image.
I have often thought that what is needed are some articles on the special challenges facing those of us in our “fourth quarter” (over 60 yrs) who are trying to improve our technical and artistic skills. A listing of suggestions on resources and approaches to learning for those of us trying to learn the basics and improve our skills would be extremely helpful. For example, I spent months sitting at a cafe trying to figure out my used Nikon d7100 and the mysteries of post-processing with programs such as Lightroom and Photoshop. I have turned to countless U-Tube tutorials and books. Some of them are excellent and some are dead ends. I’m sure a guide to the better approaches and tutorials would be welcome.
Hi George,
Thanks for sharing your experiences with photography and providing us with insights on how photography has enabled you to see, and experience, the world around you differently! Your comment about watching television and movies to learn about how to frame an image is something that I also do regularly. As you know, once a person starts to do that an entirely different appreciation for the artistry of those media is created. I’ve brought much of the learning that I have gained through studying movie scenes to my client video business and I think it is one of the things that differentiates my industrial client work.
It would be a hugely daunting task to compose a list of resources. I think Photography Life is a treasure trove of great, technical information and I know that many people view the site as a valuable resource. I do not have anywhere near the technical expertise as Nasim and the other contributors here, but I do the best I can with some articles of this nature on my own blog. It has been a long standing viewpoint of mine that the vast majority of people are looking for some easy-to-understand and simple concepts that they can use to help create more impactful photographs…this is especially true of beginners and novices. I have a number of photography e-books planned for 2017 and one of them is specifically focused on this type of information.
Tom
Hi George,
Try Mike Browne you tube tutorials,based here in the U.K. he presents things in a very easy to understand way and does`nt talk down to ‘us’ the pupil.
Regards
Stuart King.
Hi Stuart-
Thanks for the tip. I sampled some of Mr Browne’s U-Tube videos and he really has the ability to convey useful tips in an engaging way. I am finding that these photo-education sites have their own styles. Browne is, for me, a useful addition to PL. I also subscribe to KelbyOne which adds some other perspectives. The downside to all this is that if I don’t watch it, I’ll be spending more time reading about photography than actually taking pictures!
Thank you Mr.Stir,
for the lovely images and the philosophy. I’ll be 64 next month, and a lot of your thoughts apply. I
will be co/leading my first photography tour in March, and look forward to creating a successful
business during this period of life, doing what I love.
Thank you for your inspiration today…
I’m glad you enjoyed the article and found some inspiration in it!
Tom
Quite an interesting article, Thomas. I will be 65 at the end of February, more or less (I was born on the 29th), and I never thought about giving up photography. On the contrary, I very much look forward to my retirement in a couple of years, knowing that I will at last have enough time to pursue all my photographic projects.
Similarly, I bought a mirrorless kit, but only for going away on summer vacation in very hot countries, as it’s lighter to carry. Other than that, I figure I’m still quite enough in shape to carry my full-frame Nikon and an assortment of 7 or so primes, and if that gets a little bit heavy sometimes, well it goes to show that I should exercise more and regain some of that lost muscle!
Mentally, I feel like a 20-year-old and hope to continue to do so for a very long time, and I definitely think the practice of photography stimulates my creativity. I enjoy keeping up with all the new post-production techniques and don’t find it difficult at all. All in all, I feel more like I’m 50 or so, and enjoying photography is very much part of that.
Hi Dominique,
Sounds like you are doing a great job keeping ‘green and growing’! Thanks for sharing your perspectives and experiences!
Tom
Enjoyed your article, your photographs, and your philosophy. Thanks for sharing. I like this web site, but I seem to always be “out of step” with most of the participants. Unlike you and others, I struggle to enjoy digital photography. I miss the film days. I don’t enjoy sitting at a computer, working on photos, trying to alter reality from “photography” to “digital imaging.” But I keep struggling….
Hi Stan,
Thanks for your comment – most appreciated!
I don’t spend much time on my computer working with my images. Usually if I can’t get it to look the way I want in about 3 minutes or so (which includes computer processing time), I just move on to another image. I know many folks enjoy spending hours with a single image and ‘honing it to perfection’. That’s just not me at all. The real joy for me is in the creating of an image. Work in post processing is more the ‘work’ side of photography and I try to keep that to an absolute minimum with each image.
I know that I have a rather unusual approach to post processing my images as I use three different software programs to do so. I use the process I do for a couple of reasons…the first is that I can get my images to look the way I see them in my mind, and the second is that I can do so very quickly. The latter issue is very important to me!
Unlike many photographers I do very, very few spot adjustments to my images as the overall appearance of a photograph is far more important to me than sweating small details. Trust in your own judgement of your photographs and so what you think it actually needed in post…not what other folks suggest.
Tom
Using software when shooting raw is a must. No matter how many adjustments one makes in camera to get the jpeg one is looking for there always seems to be a minor tweak necessary to capture the minds eye view when the shutter was tripped.
Therefore, when working with raw files there are many batch processes that can be used and the first one (at least in Lightroom) is using presets when importing files. This along with other methods offered by software will really speed up post process work. I agree with Mr. Stirr that more than 3 minutes is just too much time for a file unless it is of great importance to get that file ‘right’.
Being 64, my patience wanes with too much time spent at the computer but on the other hand being able to do so many things via software that took forever with analog (darkroom work) has been a boon to my photography.
BTW: I purchased a full frame DSLR (I have a 4/3 system) because of higher ISO shots just last year. I use a sling strap to carry the beast. If I used a standard strap that came with the camera, I would not be able to carry it for very long.
Hi Lewsh,
Thanks for adding your perspectives and experience to the discussion! It is a good reminder that there are various straps, holsters, etc. that can make using larger, heavier gear a bit easier.
Tom
Very enjoyable read and as usual very good images. Thanks.
Thanks Anders…glad you enjoyed them!
Tom
Considering that many of the feedbackers are closing in on their 60’s I dont want to feel out of place. My photography has been limited to a single camera and around 3 locations where I have been. But it is articles and such mesmerising compositions like this that keeps me interested and curios. Some of the scenes are what I have also seen in India where I live – but I have never been able to capture the feel as you have done. I am still learning and with practice I am sure will improve The snap of the flower highlighting the brilliant colours and actentuating the gentle curves is fantastic. I enjoyed and appreciated your eye for compositions – the difference between an amateur and experienced pro – the way you have composed and the ideas that I am able to relate from your earlier posts makes for compellling reading and why I come back to your posts regularly. WIshing you a great time ahead and keep the great work flowing. Thanks a lot.
CHeers.
Srikanth
Hi Srikanth,
Thanks for your supportive comment – much appreciated! As long as each of us remains open to learning we will stay green and growing regardless of our chronological age! All of the other posters welcome your comment and input…so there’s no need to ever feel ‘out of place’ here being a part of the great family of Photography Life readers.
Tom
I really relate to this article and appreciate it. I don’t think we always expect the changes in outlook as we go through life, but photography has been an interesting case for me. I find that I’m sort of paring down to what I REALLY enjoy, which is finding and making the pictures.
So my wonderful D7100 and a bunch of lenses aren’t used now as much as my Panaxonic Superzoom and, gulp, my iphone. The images are, honestly, perfectly fine what what I do with them, including Instagram (I’m jim1044), and I find it liberating to have less weight around my neck and less concern with perfection.
I don’t make many 16 X 20 prints, but I make a LOT of pictures, and at my past-70 stage of life am enjoying it more and more–and with more minimal equipment. (And I think my pictures are often better, too–it’s certainly more fun when you can travel light. At least it is for me.)
By the way, I really enjoy the blog and your part in it!
Hi Jim,
Thanks for sharing your perspectives! As the old saying goes, “The best camera is the one a photographer has in their hands”. Whether that is your Nikon D7100, Panasonic SuperZoom or iPhone makes little difference. Getting the images you want when you have the opportunity is the most important factor!
Tom
I bought my first serious camera just before our oldest son was born 36 years ago, and have embraced the digital revolution for the last 10 years. I began actually learning photography about 5 years ago (that’s when I took my cameras off ‘auto mode,’ and made it my passion when I fully retired several years ago. I’m one of those seniors who has embraced digital photography and enjoy the journey to learn how to make great images.
Thanks for the encouraging words – PHOTOROGR
Thanks for adding to the discussion PHOTOROGR!
Tom
As always I enjoyed your article and all your wonderful photos. I rarely photograph people either. But when I look back through old photos I wish I had added a few more photos of them (friends and family) in the mix. I am 59 years old and trying to stay green and growing through my many interests one of which is photography.
I noticed that in this group of photos that you seem to be attracted to textures and patterns as they show up in many.
Thanks Joni – I appreciate your comment! Yup…my eye is often attracted to patterns and textures. My wife often refers to that as ‘the weirder stuff I photograph’. Glad to hear you’re intent on staying ‘green and growing’!
Tom
I’m now 75 and still an avid digital photographer. I started with digital at age 61 after I took early an retirement offer and was looking for something to fill my time. I find my enthusiasm has not waned after these years, and it has nearly pushed out my previous hobby, which is flyfishing.
I’m getting an additional impetus now as my 17-year-old grandson is becoming an avid photographer. We enjoy sharing pictures on the internet and discussing gear and techniques. He has a better eye than I do!
Hi Jim,
That sounds like a wonderful way to spend time with your grandson! My wife and I haven’t yet been blessed with any grandchildren. I’m hoping that if we are that I will have the same type of opportunity that you are enjoying!
Tom
I really enjoyed your photos.I just retired and am starting to spend more time travelling and learning photography.All my previous photography was limited to medical photographs ,mostly 35 mm slides.Now i am trying landscapes etcwith my canon digital camera.. My question Mr. Stirr is if you have any shortcuts about how to learn Lightroom or photoshop.
Thanks and regards.
surendar
Hi Surendar,
We all learn differently so it is hard to say that what works for one person will be effective for the next. Like many people I’ve bought some books from supposed ‘experts’ on particular software programs and I have never been able to get past a few pages with any of them as they typically are so full of jargon that I find them frustrating, and extremely boring to read. I’ve also done searches on YouTube to get specific answers on things that I may want to do in a piece of software. Sometimes I find very good, helpful videos…and some are terrible.
The only thing that has worked consistently for me is to simply open up a program, then open up a RAW file in it, and start playing with various sliders so I can see what they do to an image. This is likely because I am a very strong visual learner and I need to see the impact of a particular adjustment to really understand it. I make very few spot adjustments with any of my images so I don’t spend a lot of time with a particular file…usually no more than 3 minutes. I never do batch processing of my images. I’ll select a few that I may need for a particular project or article…and process them individually. Quite often I simply delete everything else from the shoot and move on to the next project.
I’m sure the majority of Photography Life readers are much more savvy than I am with Photoshop and Lightroom. I use OpticsPro as my main RAW processor, then use a fairly small selection of CS6 adjustments in my second stage of processing, then usually finish off my image with a few, selected adjustments in Nik Suite. This certainly isn’t typical of most folks and I would never suggest that anyone else use my approach.
Perhaps other Photography Life readers can provide some ideas on different learning tools that they have used successfully with Photoshop and Lightroom.
Tom
Hi,
I’ve found that a good book with a good contents listing is the best for me. To find out how to do something specific using the software’s help listing is rather difficult unless you know what the software engineers call the specific thing that you want to do. By looking at the contents listing from a book, you can cross reference names for specific items. This has saved me a lot of time.
The best use of a book is to read it and practice what is shown in the book. It may be tedious but it will save you time in the long run.
Software like Lightroom (which I use predominantly) and Photoshop have steep learning curves and will take a while to get used to. Don’t give up in frustration after making a pass or two and keep in mind that there are many ways to get to the finished product… the photo that you had in your mind when you tripped the shutter.
Beautiful photos. Loved my Nikon V1, especially the 6.7-13.5 lens which was marvelous for my work as a school website manager and all-round content creator, age 75. Nikon has done wonders with the CX sensor. Alas, a lot of my work requires high ISOs, so I’ve swapped for the Canon 6D. Very satisfied, carry it everywhere; simplest solution I’ve found for portage is a plain wide strap: quick, and I can carry the camera on my back or to the side and ready to shoot.
Hi George,
It sounds like you made a good decision based on the nature of your work. A larger sensor camera will provide better results in low light conditions.
Tom
Hi Tom;
Love your article and totally enjoyed reading it !! It really hit home.
Like you I have been around photography since the 60’s. First as a hobby and then as a pro for 15 years. I was a medical photographer for the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University in Montreal. I really enjoyed it and learned a lot about the technical aspects of using special films and paper (color and black and white) and cameras and the darkroom.
It is only since I retired that I really got back into it with great passion. Probably because my wife is a graphic designer( also retired) and is at home with Adobe CS5 and other related software. We work well together.
But you know what ….. I enjoy photography more now than I ever did. It keeps the “grey matter” busy and in your later years that is exactly what one needs !!
Check out our web site ….. http://www.pigmentandmegapixels.com
Keep these interesting articles coming.
Regards
Mike Masella >><<
Thanks for sharing some of your experiences Mike! Keeping the ‘grey matter’ busy is something I find very important as well!
Tom
Thomas:
Great art always provokes thought. Your images here certainly do that. As a fellow high-mileage type, I find that a more mature way of seeing the visual world sets in; one begins to think more of the meaning of one’s images. Thanks for sharing your fine work again.
Just a thought: Did you ever locate the donors of the lovely bras?
Art
Hi Art,
Thank you for the supportive comment – much appreciated! As far as the donors of the lovely bras…they would have numbered in the hundreds, perhaps more. No attempt to locate any of them was done…one must respect the privacy of donors.
There is a cement replica of a headless woman’s torso at Bra-Drona. During the time we were at the site all of the female visitors (including my wife) had some fun posing behind the torso…which was shall we say ‘amply endowed’. Bra-Drona is a very unique place, and raises a good amount of money for the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.
Tom
Hi Tom,
Another wonderful article, and I can really relate to it, as I turned 66 on January 4, 2017. I am still using my D800, but I do sometimes wish I had something smaller, or maybe just lighter. I used to mainly shoot travel images back when I was younger. For a number of years I stopped my photography due to work and other interests that took up more of my time. But then the photography bug hit me again and in 1999 I dug my old trusty K1000, then in 2001 I picked up an F100. In 2013 I purchased the D800. I mainly shoot landscapes and flowers, and years ago I don’t think I would have ever thought that I would enjoy or even want to shoot those subjects. At this point, I don’t have any plans to replace my D800 with another DSLR, even though sometimes the size and weight does bother me. As you said, sometimes the attachment to a camera is too great (hence why I still own my K1000 and F100). At this point I would rather invest in a telephoto lens for the D800, as I also would like to try some bird and wildlife photography. Also, budget is a factor to consider if I was purchasing a new camera, as I don’t think I could afford a replacement if I decided to stay with a FF body.
Anyway, I enjoyed reading this post and viewing your photos as usual.
Vinnie
Hi Vinnie,
Thanks for sharing some of your experiences with photography! The D800 is a wonderful camera which I sure will serve you very well for many years to come.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
Nice post. I’m a fresh 51 years old. I’ve had a camera in my hands since I was 12. I am an early adopter of digital and custom print as well. I did something interesting recently. I put in a darkroom again and invested in a few film bodies, one of which is a Mamiya RB67. I just printed my first film prints in 15 years, instead of for clients and under pressure, all for fun and my enjoyment. To load up a back, with which you’ve got 10 shots and to make the best of them, is a tremendous creative exercise. From previsualization through print, the actual creative process was liberating!
What else I took with me was my Nikon J5 and a few lenses. I followed up my film capture with the digital body right after. The quality of the digital capture clearly benefited from the film exercise. It slowed me down enough to think about what I was capturing. When I got back and processed the film and the digital imagery, I was rewarded in both mediums. After 15 years and it’s like riding a bike, right back in it, processing technique and all. It comes right back to training the mind’s eye and having that vision reach fruition and the reinforcement it provides.
Most importantly is the rekindling of the joy of photography again. Rather than massaging files and adding filters until the image decouples from reality, it makes me want to keep it real. I agree that just because anything is possible in editing doesn’t mean it should be done. I’m sure it will show in my future client work as well.
Thanks again for taking the time to write your article. It means a lot to many of us.
Steve
Hi Steve,
Thanks very much for sharing your recent experiences with both film and digital! I enjoyed reading how you reconnected with the fun and creativity of photography by slowing down with your film captures.
Tom
I love your photos and read all your post. I have a question since you mentioned older photographers and camera gear weight. I’m going on an overseas trip and worried about taking a D810 and tripod and probably three lens plus misc gear. I’m not a fast shooter and don’t even try to hand hold the D810. It just to much weight I have problems with sharpness, even with mirror up & delays if I don’t use a tripod. I love the camera but I’m considering leaving it home. I print my own photos usually large 20X30+. What can you suggest?
Hi Vicki,
I interpreted your question to be one about what camera gear would you take on your overseas trip if you left your Nikon D800 and FX glass at home. It is difficult for me to make a suggestion as I would not know your quality expectations, i.e. if you would be creating images with the expectation that when you returned you would be making 20×30 prints of them. Very few cameras will equal the quality you are currently experiencing with your D810 and its outstanding 36MP full frame sensor. Your D810 is currently the second highest rated camera in DxO testing, so in terms of dynamic range and colour depth performance you are already shooting with one of the best cameras available. Based on the 20×30+ print sizes you are producing the D810 is one of the best cameras you could own.
I’ve not done 20×30 prints with any of my Nikon 1 files. I think about the largest that I’ve done is about 16×24 and I found them to be acceptable for my purposes. I print with a 12-colour 24″ HP Z3200. Whether you would be happy with large sized prints with a camera like a J5 is another story. I simply can’t answer that.
In terms of small sized gear that is easy to shoot with hand-held, Nikon 1 is a very nice system. Whether it would produce the quality you want, especially doing large sized prints is something that I simply can’t answer as I don’t know your expectations.
Using a cropped sensor DSLR would be lighter than what you are currently using but there would still be an image quality trade-off albeit not nearly as great. I’m not sure if the weight savings would be sufficient for you to be able to shoot hand-held with it.
I think it really comes down to you needing to make a value choice…is image quality or small size/lightweight the most important factor for your upcoming trip? The answer will then guide your choice of camera gear.
Tom
Wow … based on the number of comments, you have a bunch of golden years followers. I started into photography forty plus years ago. It was an on/off relationship but mostly was about the family’s various activities and vacations. I retired from teaching (accounting) in 2013 and photography has been my main activity since retirement especially getting into printing (Epson 2880) my work for various local art shows, family, and friends. I do participate in some on-line things but having a physical print in one hands and then on the wall really brings it all together for me.
Nice fun article to read and was able to identify with many of your observations plus all the comments from the golden years crowd.
Hi Hubert,
I’m glad you enjoyed the article…and thanks for sharing some of your experiences. I also enjoy actually holding a print of one of my photographs…it just makes the image so ‘real’. We print with an HP Z3200.
Tom
Hi Tom,
Being in my twenty-somethings I seem to be one of the younger commenters. Let me tell you that I am very impressed with the photos you used in this article. I bought an Nikon D5300, because for me that camera holds the number one spot on the price-quality scale for DSLR’s. Your images are samples I only would have expected to be taken with a DSLR, not with a compact camera. This proves once more that it’s not so much the gear, rather than the photographer’s creativity that matters.
I also would like to express my astonishment for the number of active senior photographers in this digital era. I’m glad to see that digital post-processing isn’t only for the youngsters.
Many thanks for your personal view on photography and how it has changed during your life. I have happily subscribed to your YouTube channel (and to Mr. Browne’s) as I hope to learn much more.
If this is allowed, please let me share my 500px account. I am always looking for positive criticism to improve my photography. https://500px.com/matthiassandra150
Hi Matthias,
I think the number of more mature commentators is a testament to the desire that many people have to keep growing and learning new things. There is no age limit to creativity! I’m glad you enjoyed the images and thank you for your kind words. If you would like feedback on your images I suggest that you visit the Forum section on Photography Life. Thanks for subscribing to my YouTube channel, unfortunately I haven’t posted any new videos there for quite a while given my other priorities. If you are interested in seeing more of my current work you could think about subscribing to my photography blog. I have over 300 articles posted on it.
Tom
Thomas, you could be my younger brother, I’m 69, if we were related. The age however has NOTHING to do with being ‘old’ when we are older or being ‘young’ when we are younger at all! All is in our heads and in my opinion the age is not a restricting factor in our pursuits to make better things, photos, today than we were doing ‘yesterday’.
She, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, started her painting when she was at our, 60+, age and got World Wide recognition at the age of 80ty!!! And se, EKK, is my inspiration to never stop whatever the circumstances in life doing things one love to do.
By the way I’m still working in consulting 2 days/week, learning French, buying new photo gear, travelling and looking forward to my next trip over the weekend!!!
Good luck!!
Waldemar
Hi Waldemar,
I agree with your comment wholeheartedly! As Althea Gibson once wrote…you’re always the same age inside! Like you, I have no intention of slowing down and find myself busier with new projects than I have ever been.
Tom
“For many changing camera formats now would be akin to cheating on a long time marriage partner.” I shot Nikons going back more than 30 years (and Pentax and Kodak before that) and it was all my grown sons ever saw me use. I read a fascinating story about Sony’s cameras about two years ago and got jazzed enough to buy an a6000 to give mirrorless a try. When my younger son saw me with it, he said, “Did you and Nikon get a divorce!?” I appreciate the light weight and rapid responsiveness of my Sony gear and I’m sorry to say it, but I’ll probably get rid of all my Nikon gear one of these days soon. Sometimes relationships do break up, I guess. ;-)
Jeez, don’t give up on Nikon until you’ve tried a Nikon 1, preferably a V3 with a J5 for those times you need some extra dynamic range. Lighter than an A6000 and better native lens selection. 70-300mm is a joy (189-810mm equivalent). I still can’t figure out why Sony doesn’t offer more E-mount lenses…
Hi Kent,
Each of us needs to find the gear that works best for our specific needs…if Sony ends up being the best for your needs so be it! I know a lot of people scratch their heads when they find out that I used to shoot a with Nikon full frame D800 and a very good compliment of FX glass (about 8 or 9 FX lenses if my old, porous brain remembers correctly), then sold it all, and now shoot exclusively with the Nikon 1 system. It all comes down to using what meets our needs best.
Tom
I would agree with Thomas – forget the tech and just use the equipment that produces the results you like. As an Ex professional I had the pick of Nikon, Hasselblad Canon etc, I now use a Canon 1200D with 4 lenses. My next camera maybe a Canon 80D or strangely a mobile phone or both!
Hi Mar,
Thanks for adding to the discussion! The key is to keep on creating – the specific tools we use to do so is secondary to our love of our craft!
Tom
At 69 I have taken up photography and I am loving every minute of it. I shoot with a Canon 6ts. I find learning the processing a great challenge. I have a pretty smart granddaughter living at home and she is a great help.
I am a very happy 69 year old and so fortunate to have this opportunity. Thank you for sharing.
Hi Elli,
It is great to hear that you are enjoying photography and have a smart granddaughter to help you with processing!
Tom