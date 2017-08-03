Semi-Automatic Camera Modes Explained

It’s common to think that most professional photographers, or all professional photographers, shoot in manual mode, for the simple reason that it offers the greatest possible control over a photo. Why would you leave your camera to make important decisions without your input? However, as valuable as manual mode is, you may not need to use it 100% of the time — even as an advanced photographer. In this article, I’ll explain semi-automatic modes and cover some cases where they can be the quickest option available, without sacrificing any control over your settings.
1) What Are Semi-Automatic Camera Modes?
Three of the most important settings for photography are shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. It’s these three settings that lie at the heart of your camera modes. In full auto, you can’t adjust any of them. In full manual, you have to adjust all three. Everything in between is a semi-automatic mode.
Semi-automatic camera modes are the ones that give you control over some of these settings, while the camera adjusts the others automatically. On most cameras, the three semi-automatic modes are shutter priority, aperture priority, and program mode. (It can be argued that another semi-automatic mode simply includes using Auto ISO in manual mode.)
That doesn’t include full auto mode, where your camera chooses the aperture, shutter speed, and ISO without your input. It also doesn’t include “scene modes” that many cameras have on their PASM dial, since those, again, don’t offer you any control over these settings.
2) Aperture Priority vs Shutter Priority vs Program Mode
The single most popular of the three semi-automatic modes — and the only one I frequently use — is aperture priority mode. Here, you end up adjusting your aperture to taste, and the camera automatically selects a shutter speed that gives you the proper exposure, according to its meter reading. On most cameras, you also have the ability to limit the range of shutter speeds that the camera can choose from, if you so desire (which can be helpful if you need to maintain a fast shutter speed to freeze motion). You’ll have to enable Auto ISO to do so, though.
Shutter priority mode does the exact same thing, but with shutter speed and aperture flipped. You select the shutter speed you want, and the camera changes your aperture accordingly. Once again, it does so by matching the meter reading. Shutter priority mode isn’t as popular as aperture priority mode, since, in most cases, you’ll care quite a bit about the specific aperture you use, and it could be a significant problem if your camera switches from — for example — f/8 to f/4 if the light changes suddenly, no matter what you’re photographing.
Last is program mode, which is even less commonly used among professional photographers. On paper, this mode seems useful: It automatically selects both aperture and shutter speed, but it gives you the ability to cycle between different combinations if you don’t like the initial suggestion (which is why program mode differs from full auto). This is fine, except that both shutter speed and aperture will shift as the light changes. So, if you need a particular aperture or a particular shutter speed, you’ll need to watch both of them constantly. For that reason, I don’t recommend program mode to advanced photographers, unless you have a very specific use for it.
Also, it’s worth mentioning that all three of these modes (as well as manual mode) let you pick between using Auto ISO or using Manual ISO. Plus, you have the ability to apply exposure compensation if you disagree with the camera’s meter, and you want a brighter or darker exposure than it automatically suggests.
3) When Would You Use a Semi-Automatic Mode?
The main situation when you should use a semi-automatic mode — specifically, aperture priority or Auto ISO in manual mode — is when you think that your meter is helping more than it’s hurting.
Semi-automatic modes are very useful if you’re constantly referring to your meter from shot to shot, and it generally seems accurate (or, it generally seems to have the same, consistent amount of over- or under-exposure).
If you’re shooting in manual mode, and you’re always looking at your meter to ensure that your settings end up balancing in the middle, chances are good that you could do the exact same thing in a semi-automatic mode, but quicker.
This is frequently why I use aperture priority mode for landscape photography in the field. As the sun sets, and the light changes quickly, my meter adapts in real time to the changing conditions. I’ll keep my aperture steady, and — although I could change shutter speed manually every few seconds — I would rather have my camera do the exact same thing automatically, so that I can concentrate on other matters. It’s true that I might adjust the exposure compensation after a while if my camera doesn’t read the changing light very well, but the occasional exposure compensation adjustment still tends to be quicker than constantly watching my shutter speed.
Or, for wildlife photography, I know many photographers who use manual mode with Auto ISO enabled. So long as it’s dark enough that you’re not in danger of reaching your camera’s lowest ISO (and thus potentially overexposing the photo on accident), this is an equally viable option for situations when you generally trust your meter and you might not have time to adjust ISO yourself, as you follow an animal across a scene.
4) When Would You Use Manual Mode?
Manual mode is a crucial part of every advanced camera, and it’s something that you absolutely should learn how to use properly if you want to get the most out of your equipment. In many cases, manual mode works better than a semi-automatic mode. So, when should it be your choice?
For some photographers, the answer to this question is always. Many professionals want full control of their camera at all times, and the uncertainty of any automatic mode — for example, what if the camera’s meter is completely fooled by a quick change of light? — isn’t something that they’re willing to accept. And that’s a perfectly fine approach.
On the other hand, even if you don’t have an issue with semi-automatic modes, there are still plenty of cases when manual mode works better. The biggest of all is when you need consistency.
If you’re photographing a bride under constant light, and you want her face to remain the same brightness regardless of the tones in the background, manual mode works very well. Once you hone in on the correct exposure, you won’t need to worry about your camera shifting your settings as she moves around and the background changes.
Or, for landscape photography, you might want to take a panorama where every photograph has the same exposure, making them easier to merge in post-production. Manual mode is also ideal in this situation, whereas a semi-automatic mode might require irritating adjustments to your exposure compensation to make each shot consistent along the way.
It also helps to default to manual mode for flash photography, since each variable — shutter speed, aperture, and ISO — often needs to be a very specific value, in order to balance ambient light properly with your flash and get the look you want. This is very useful for portrait photographers, as well as other genres that require flash. Personally, for macro photography, I always default to manual mode when I’m using a flash.
Lastly, it’s worth mentioning that, in semi-automatic modes, you might have the ability to lock your exposure using the AE-L button. I do this on occasion for panoramas in landscape photography. Rather than switching to manual mode, the AE-L option simply locks the exposure that you already have, and it keeps it there as you take photos. The downside is that AE-L is easy to disable by accident. If you turn your camera off and back on, for example, it stops applying. For that reason, manual mode is generally preferred if you need guaranteed consistency, especially over a long period of time.
5) Which Mode Should You Use?
The best camera mode depends upon your specific uses. I know some photographers who shoot all-manual everything, always. Others swear by aperture priority, and they typically use AE-L rather than switching to manual mode. As with all things in photography, you need to decide this for yourself.
If, though, you’ve avoided semi-automatic modes until this point, give them a try. Most of them let you set any exact exposure that you want, just like in full manual mode. For example, if I need my camera to use 1/4 second at f/8 at ISO 100, I can do that in aperture priority mode quite quickly (unless it requires more than five stops of exposure compensation to achieve, in which case those settings probably aren’t a good idea, regardless of the mode).
Everyone has their preferences. But at the point where you fully understand aperture, shutter speed, and ISO, it’s all about setting them quickly, easily, and accurately. Which one of the PASM modes lets you pick exactly the settings you want for every photo, with the fewest hoops to jump through? That’s the bottom line. For me, focusing on landscape photography, it works out to be about 75% aperture priority and 25% manual, while you may be completely different. At the end of the day, though, semi-automatic modes are perfectly viable for advanced photography, and they’re worth paying careful attention to as you try to optimize your technique.
Comments
Very nice, very basic, very instructive article. When to use full automatic mode? I think a lot of amateur photographers may assume that the sophisticated automatic mode may provide the “best” picture under most conditions. Is this an unsophisticated assumption?
Yes. It’ll do okay if the scene recognition works well, but it’s often fooled. I’ve never used a full-auto mode that lets me control AF area, for example, and that’s something you can’t let the camera control all the time. And because AF systems tend to focus on whatever’s closest, it’ll be easily duped by a flower in the lower right when you want the person’s face in the top-left, for example.
I appreciate the variety of ways to approach using a camera. I’ve only been seriously into photography for just over three years which means I’ve always had electronic metering to help me out so I don’t know how to judge a scene’s brightness without help.
I started using A-mode, just like most folks, on my A6000, but I realized a problem as soon as I started to realize anything moving in-doors was blurry – it only ever used 1/60th of a second! That’s utterly insufficient for anything (person or cat, for example) moving or even breathing. Then I switched over to M + auto ISO (to control A and SS) and I’m so glad that’s an option for my Sonys and Nikons. Apparently Canons only have that recently? I use exposure compensation when I know my subject is brighter or darker than the surroundings (easy with an EVF, harder with OVF but I’m getting better) and it has treated me very well. Excellent dynamic range has saved me a few times too – I can fix minor exposure errors easily in post.
EXCEPT for two specific cases:
1. Landscape photography, where I lock ISO (usually to 100, but higher if it’s windy) and use A to set whatever depth of field I need. I’ve not embarked on focus-stacking (come on Arsenal tool from Kickstarter! Make that easy for me!) so I use hyperfocal calculator and I think it’s working okay.
2. I’m shooting rapidly moving subjects in wildly varying light – say last evening in my back yard with my toddler running from shade to sun to shade to partial shade to… When I’m using a prime I use S, set it to 1/500 or faster, and I sent auto-ISO to 200 or higher (for a zoom I don’t mess with ISO, it’ll be high enough with my slow zoom lenses), and the camera controls aperture for me. Setting ISO to 100 means it’s running f/1.8 all the time but I want more DOF.
Yes, I’m sure there are other ways to control metering and exposure, but I’ve been very content with my system. Great part about digital is it’s free to play to find out what works for you. I’ve also found it helpful that my Nikons are good at exposing for skin-tones (I’m Caucasian, as are my wife and son – I’ve read that darker skin-tones may not be so reliable), and my Sonys have EVF so I can see when it’s fooled and fix it quickly.
For landscape panorama, I always use Manual Mode keeping the aperture and ISO constant and adjust the shutter speed accordingly for a balanced meter reading, rather than keep all 3 constant throughout the shots. I find it gives good result. What are your thoughts on this method?
Hi Spencer, of course everybody wants the correct metering immediately but, especially when you are working with very lo iso’s like in landscape photography, I think you can correct nearly everything in post as long as you are not going too much wrong. Aperture priority is very comfortable and you can pay your attention on other things.
1. Shutter priority when I’m using flash outdoor since the flash max sync is 1/250 or when shooting fast moving action.
2. Aperture priority when not using flash outdoor or when I want to control dept of field..
3. Manual mode when I’m confident that the light does not effect my metering so much at any angle or when I’m using flash indoor or when I feel that the the semi auto mode is “hurting” me more than helping.
I’m not a proponent to one specific mode only. I use whatever mode that gives me the result that I “want” accurately and fast.
Another very complete, yet concise article, Spencer. I’m glad to see that I’ve got the basics down of when to shoot half or fully manual, after 15 years of fully-controllable digital cameras ;-)
One situation I always use Manual Mode is, of course, astrophotography.
A “hybrid” situation is time lapse photography: there I shoot Manual Mode when light conditions are stable (e.g. on a blue-sky day or at night), but sometimes use Aperture Mode. The latter for instance at the beginning of dusk or towards the end of dawn, when there’s enough light for auto metering to work and deal with changing conditions – I can then check the exposure only every dozen of shots or so, and adjust the exposure compensation when necessary.
Spencer,
That’s was an enjoyable article, thanks. Also, what a stunning panorama of Iceland (I’m assuming). What month did you go there? I ask because I’m heading to Iceland and Faroe Islands in late October.
Jason
As a beginning, I started mainly in A, then I realized that when my shots were getting blurry, I switched to S. Then when S was too dark, I finally tinkering with M. Still trying to get a better feel for adjusting, but it’s a lot easier to understand what does what after spending time in each mode. I like doing M, but I just throw it into Auto still when I need it to be a bit more reliable since I’m just not there yet.
Good and informative article as always, Spencer. For what it’s worth, in most cases I just don’t believe the use of manual mode is anything other than snobbism, a little bit like insisting on only drinking wine out of lead crystal glasses or listening to music exclusively on vinyl. “Real photographers shoot in manual,” the prevalent opinion seems to be.
I cannot really subscribe to that. For at least 80% of my shots, the D750 is in aperture priority mode, though I do use exposure compensation quite a bit, either as a result of experience or after having looked at the histogram. Almost all remaining shots are taken in shutter speed priority, and only when I need absolute consistency do I shoot in manual mode. This is the case when shooting panoramas, for example.
I just don’t understand what is so different about a) setting my aperture to, say, 8, and having the camera set the shutter speed and b) setting my aperture to the same value and setting the shutter speed manually following the recommendation of the meter. Maybe there is something here that I miss, but it seems to me that if you trust the meter to suggest what you should set the shutter speed to manually, you should also trust it to set it by itself. Of course, you still need to verify that the selected shutter speed is something you can live with, but you don’t need to set it yourself to do that.
Most of us, I believe, tend to take things a bit too seriously, and at least in my case, I would be far better off trying to hone my photographic rather than camera-technical skills. For the majority of visitors to this site, photography is a hobby that is supposed to be fun; to spend an inordinate amount of time and hassle doing things that will not even be visible in the final product at normal viewing distances is not my cup of tea.
Obviously, your mileage may vary.