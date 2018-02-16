Sample Images with 1 Nikon 10-100mm f/4-5.6

Over the past couple of weeks I’ve had the opportunity to do some testing with the 1 Nikon 10-100mm f/4-5.6 lens. This is one of the few 1 Nikon lenses that I’ve never used before and I was intrigued to find out how it would perform. I thought readers may enjoy seeing a few sample images taken with this lens, mounted on a Nikon 1 V2. The 1 Nikon 10-100 is a fairly small, compact lens as you can see in the photo below.
Nikon actually makes two 1 Nikon zoom lenses covering the same 10-100mm focal length. The other model is the 10-100mm f/4.5-5.6 PD zoom which is used primarily as a video zoom lens with Nikon 1 bodies. It features a power zoom and the lens is quite a bit heavier and bulkier than the non-PD version.
One of the first things that I did to test out the 1 Nikon 10-100mm f/4-5.6 lens was visit one of my favourite indoor locations, Bird Kingdom in Niagara Falls, to take some sample images. I found that the comparatively short minimum focusing distance of the 10-100mm lens allowed me to get much closer to the skittish birds in the Small Bird Aviary than I ever had in the past.
By extending my arm out, composing from the rear screen, and shooting with one hand I was able to capture a number of good, useable images during my visit.
The auto-focus performance was both fast and accurate as can be expected from Nikon 1 gear.
Before leaving Bird Kingdom my eye was drawn to some very high contrast lighting and I was also able to get an image of a turtle in a small waterfall pond at the facility.
While in the Main Aviary I noticed a glass enclosure that housed a large lizard and was able to capture the following image…one of my favourites taken with the 10-100mm f/4-5.6 lens.
I also wanted to test the 1 Nikon 10-100mm f/4-5.6 with extension tubes so I spent some time at the Butterfly Conservatory in Niagara Falls capturing a few images.
While I still prefer to use my 1 Nikon 30-110mm f/3.8-5.6 with extension tubes, I was able to capture some decent butterfly images with the 10-100mm, even shooting some of them at f/8.
Some of the flowers at the Butterfly Conservatory also made for some interesting image captures…
as did a single water droplet hanging from a leaf.
After exiting the Butterfly Conservatory I grabbed a few quick images to further test out the lens.
This time of year in Southern Ontario is not particularly scenic but I did find the occasional subject.
While ambling around on Dufferin Islands I noticed a few spots with some fast moving water that I thought may make interesting ‘smooth water’ images. I had neglected to bring a variable neutral density filter with me, and I had left my tripod in the car.
Sometimes circumstances create opportunities to do unusual tests. This led to me deciding to stop both 1 Nikon 10-100mm zoom lenses down to f/16 (I had my 10-100mm PD zoom with me at the time), adjusting my ISO to its lowest possible setting, and shooting hand-held at fairly slow shutter speeds to see what would happen.
Shooting at f/16 with a small CX sensor is something I had not intentionally done before so I was eager to get back to the office to see how the images looked. I wasn’t expecting much!
As it turned out this final, impromptu test proved quite insightful. I learned that the 10-100mm f/4.5-5.6 PD zoom is slightly sharper than the non-PD version, and I also learned that the VR is a tad better with the PD lens. It allowed me to capture the image above at 1/2 second shooting at f/16 with the 10-100mm PD lens. While it is not tack sharp I was actually surprised that it came out as well as it did. It reminded me that sometimes circumstances cause us to break the rules of photography, and that getting some kind of image is better than no image at all!
Overall, I was quite pleased with the performance of the 1 Nikon 10-100mm f/4-5.6 lens and I ended up giving it a very positive review.
Since this is a lens review I’d like to see 100% magnification samples from some (preferably all) images.
This is not a criticism specific to this article. I’ve noticed a number of Photography Life articles in which this very necessary piece of information is missing. Don’t just talk about diffraction vs. aperture; show it!
Hi Yandoodan,
The article was meant to simply show a few sample images (hence the title of the article) with some general commentary about the lens, rather than being a review. I have written an article (on my blog) with 100% crops showing diffraction effects at various apertures when shooting with a Nikon 1 camera. As expected the CX sensor loses some sharpness by f/8 which then accelerates quite a bit by f/11 and f/16.
Tom
I really don’t see a great camera but a very good photographer who has mastered light and composition. We are certainly biased by the subject matter, pattern, shapes and tones. The only true method of analysis is a comparison. Nice shots regardless.
Hi Maghi Cat,
I’m glad you liked the images! There’s no question that the Nikon 1 V2 is not a great camera when it comes to dynamic range, colour depth and low light performance. It ranks 260 out of 305 cameras tested by DxO…so it is one of the worst cameras they’ve ever tested. *shrugs*…I still love shooting with mine though!
Tom
I disagree, not on your observation regarding Thomas’s skill or the fact that the Nikon 1 V2 isn’t a great camera… only on the point about the only true method of analysis being a comparison. While this may be true in technical terms I think people place way too much emphasis on such things (not to mention there’s already DxO for that purpose). Photography life, at least in my opinion, is more about the experience of using the gear with samples which are (most of the time) inspiring and demonstrate what can be obtained by the gear in question. Too many times I’ve heard people say “if only I had that $$$$ lens my photos would be better” when in fact they have a perfectly capable lens they would rather lay the blame on. This way one can see what is possible with what as opposed to seeing crappy sample images of bookshelves and test-charts.
Maghi Cat, I agree with your comment. I’ve always found Tom’s pictures to be both delightful and inspirational. He’s an excellent photographer whose images serve as a constant reminder that the mastery of technical and artistic skills is far more important than having state-of-the-art equipment.
Tom, Many thanks indeed for writing this fascinating article. I particularly enjoyed your shots taken handheld at f/16 using very low shutter speeds: they are much better than we would or should expect them to be; and I’m equally surprised that your final shot came out so well.
Kindest regards,
Pete
Hi Pete,
Thank you for your supportive comment – very much appreciated! I’m glad you enjoyed the article!
Tom
The 1 Nikon is also state of the art equipment, but intended for other uses than FF DSLR cameras.
I am looking to possibly use a 1 Nikon V4 with a 300 mm prime lens for BIF. A FF DSLR with an 800+ mm lens is not very handy for BIF in the wild.
Expertly used, nose to nose in a bird sanctuary is of course within the capabilities of a 14.2 MP 1 Nikon.
For landscapes, architecture and other large, detailed scenes i still stick with my full frame cameras.
Different equipment for different needs.
Hi Bengt,
I think you will be well-served to wait for a Nikon 1 V4. The new 20.8 BSI sensor is a significant improvement over the Aptina sensors in earlier Nikon 1 bodies (the J5 has the new BSI sensor it in).
Tom
Yes Sir,
DxOMark reports a significant improvement, 65 versus 56 in overall IQ score. That’s why I am waiting. By the way, I will be using the older 300mm f/4 D with a resolution 28% higher than the new, E PF VR lens, according to LenScore. For some reason DxOMark has still not tested the newer lens.
Hi Bengt,
Hmmmm…that is very interesting re: difference in resolution. I did a hands-on review of the J5…not sure if you have seen that yet. I found the new sensor easily outclassed the Aptina sensors.
tom
I think we agree. I am saying that:
1. The older Nikkor 300 mm f/4 D has a resolution which is 28% higher than the new Nikkor 300 mm f/4 E PF VR.
2. The new 1 Nikon J5 image sensor gets a DxO score of 65 which is significantly better that the old image sensor which has a score of 56, agreeing with your observations.
Therefore I am waiting for the new V4 with the new sensor. I will be using it with the older Nikkor 300 mm f/4 D for maximum IQ.
I can live without VR shooting BIF at 1/2000 sec.
Where would you be without DxO? :-)
Great shots Thomas. I don’t personally like to use lenses with large zoom ratios, as I feel it compromises the overall image quality. You can get away with a little more with smaller sensorsto a dgree. I recently picked up a 30-100 and, like it’s 10-30 counterpart, its a surprisingly sharp lens.
I’m surprised you stop down as much as you do. My experiences with the N1 lenses is that they start falling apart quickly from diffraction after two stops in. It’s too bad the N1 bodies don’t have built-in ND.
I think the 10-100 makes for a good “convenience” lens, for casual/lazy shooting. :-)
Hi Spy Black,
I think anyone who shoots with Nikon 1 gear should absolutely use DxO, especially the PRIME noise reduction function. To answer your question…where would I be without DxO…probably limited to shooting my Nikon 1 gear at about ISO-800 – with the odd image at ISO-1600. I usually keep my Nikon 1 images at f/5.6. I did shoot a few at f/8 with this lens to see what would happen and found that they were ‘ok’. The test images at f/16 were an absolute stretch to be sure. I agree that for a lot of Nikon 1 owners the 10-100mm f/4-5.6 will be a convenience lens that will provide a lot of functionality.
Our choice of software is very important and needs to be considered in relation to the camera and lenses we use as it is an integral part of our individual photography systems.
Like you, I much prefer the 30-110mm. Having said that, the 10-100 f/4-5.6 does have a very important advantage over the 30-110mm, that being its shorter minimum focusing distance. I am contemplating buying a 10-100mm f/4-5.6 for my business as I quite often face situations when shooting video for my clients where its shorter minimum focusing distance will be a significant benefit.
Tom
Dear Thomas Every time that you post one of your articles featuring the use of your Nikon 1, I am so tempted to purchase one.
I know, that is only a part of the reasons that your images are so very good.
I so appreciate your postings and information.
Hi Marjorie,
I’m glad you have been enjoying the postings – and thank you for your positive comment! I think the most important thing for each of us to do is find camera gear that we enjoy using – then just go out and have fun with it!
Tom
Hi, Thomas!
Amazing images, as usual! I had the lens for a while, but I do not like lenses that stow away when you turn off the camera, That’s compact camera, for me, and I use my compact cameras as little as possible, The later version is better optically, and has manual zoom, and weighs a lot less. I bought my lens from Canada (Henry’s), imported it to Sweden, paid all the taxes, and Custom fees, when it arrived, and still could sell it without losing a nickel, to my retailer!
Hi Tord,
I’m glad you enjoyed the images! I don’t currently own the 1 Nikon 10-100mm f/4-5.6 as I have the 10-100mm PD zoom instead. Having used the 10-100 non-PD lens quite a bit, it actually is a lens that I would consider buying for my video business. The comparatively short minimum focusing distance could be very useful for me when doing my industrial work which is often done in very close quarters.
Tom
Hi Thomas, I noticed the point of focus in the bird pictures were not on the eyes. Is it due to subject movement, camera mis-focusing, or were you focusing somewhere else entirely?
Hi AP,
I always try to put my focus point on the eye of a subject bird whenever possible, assuming of course that I can capture the desired angle of the bird’s head. In the case of the grey bird image in this article, the bird was moving around quite a bit and since I was shooting with one hand while my arm was fully extended I couldn’t adjust the position of my focus point as quickly as I would have liked and I did miss the bird’s eye in that particular image.
Thanks for pointing out my missed focus point with the original image – I have replaced it with another image of the same bird.
Tom
Thomas, you proved again and again that all these ‘super duper’ cameras for thousand of $$$ are ‘obsolete’ for your pictures are stunningly beautiful!!!
Hi Waldemar,
Thank you for your positive comment – I’m glad you enjoyed the images! Each of us needs to choose the camera and gear that best suits our individual needs. For many photographers making investments in high end gear is the best choice for the type of work they do. My work doesn’t involve shooting in wet/cold conditions and I don’t shoot in extremely low light so the Nikon 1 system fits my needs quite well.
Tom
I always enjoy your articles. Thanks for taking the time to share your experiences.
I’m glad you enjoyed the article Don!
Tom
Quite impressive, thank You Thomas.
Any plans to do something similar with a 1 Nikon and a Nikon 300 mm f/4 ?
Hi Bengt,
Glad you enjoyed the images! I have put in a request with Nikon Canada for a review sample of the Nikkor 300mm f/4 VR lens and I’m hoping to do some shooting with it using my Nikon 1 V2 with the FT-1 adapter. I’m not sure how long it will take to get access to the 300mm f/4 VR. I sold my D800 and all of my FX glass back in July and currently have my FT-1 adapter up for sale. If my FT-1 adapter sells before I get access to the 300mm f/4 VR that will complicate things a bit…but I assume I’ll be able to borrow one from Nikon Canada.
Tom
Excellent,
I am thinking that the 1 Nikon V4 with the new image sensor and a Nikkor 300 mm f/4 (with or without VR) might be useful for hand held BIF.
It’s either that or an EM-1 with the new Zuiko Pro 300 or Panasonic-Leica 100-400.
Hi Bengt,
Ideally I’d like to test the new 300mm f/4 VR with the future Nikon 1 V4. Time will tell if the stars align for me to do that.
Tom
Hello,
I am an amateur photographer and I wanted to expand my objectives park.
because I have the lens 10-30 VR kit, would you recommend the purchase of the 30-110 or 10-100 Vr 4-5.6f? I am very indecisive so I wanted your advice and I pray you also to justify the answer. thank you. great article.
Hi Andrea,
There’s two ways of looking at this situation. The first is that the 10-100 f/4-5.6 is a more versatile all purpose lens than is the 10-30 VR. So, if you are looking for a single lens solution then buying the 10-100 would make sense. Your current 10-30mm is really not worth much in terms of a trade-in lens or to sell as a used one. So, buying the 10-100mm would basically turn your current 10-30mm into a paperweight.
An alternative view would be this…if you are happy with the 10-30mm VR that you currently have and you don’t mind switching lenses to get additional reach, then buying the 30-110mm would make more sense. The 30-110mm is quite a good lens for a modest amount of money…about 1/2 the price of the 10-100mm f/4-5.6. The 30-110mm would give you a bit more reach than the 10-100mm and also is a much better lens to use with extension tubes if you have an interest in close-up photography. For the price of the 10-100mm you could buy the 30-110mm, a set of extension tubes, and the 1 Nikon 18.5mm f/1.8 prime lenses. So, for an investment of about $600 (at least here in Canada) you would end up with a more functional kit than just buying the 10-100mm. You’d have a bit more reach, extension tubes for close-up photography, and a good prime lens to help deal with low light situations.
Personally, if I already had the 10-30mm and I was happy with it…I’d spend my $600 on the 30-110mm, the 18.5mm f/1.8 and a set of extension tubes and by doing so expand the overall capability of my Nikon 1 system.
Tom
I’m taking my kid to Disneyland and only wanna take one lens. Would the nikon 10-100mm be a good choice to buy and take. I wanna be able to get close pictures as well as some distant shots. Thanks. John
Hi John,
The 1 Nikon 10-100mm f/4-5.6 is a great walk-around lens that provides an equivalent field-of-view of 27mm – 270mm. As such it should do a capable job at Disneyland.
Tom