Photographing the Ring-Billed Gull: A Rarity No More

In North America, the most commonly-known birds are probably the Rock Dove, Mallard, and Ring-billed Gull. The Ring-billed Gull is also one of the most photographed birds in the world, being #21 in eBird’s library with over 120,000 photos! But did you know that the Ring-billed Gull was once fairly rare?

The Ring-billed Gull (Larus delawarensis) is one of 49 species of gulls. Due to exploitation and hunting, Ring-billed Gulls were nearly exterminated at the dawn of the twentieth century, but their population rebounded, probably largely due to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. This groundbreaking law changed the fate of many birds for the better, protecting over a thousand species such as the Snow Goose and Greater Roadrunner.

My first encounter with these birds as a photographer came almost immediately after I picked up a camera – they are everywhere. I was immediately attracted to the Ring-billed Gull because they make interesting subjects through their behaviour. Not only are they relatively unafraid of humans in urban settings, but they also nest and gather in large colonies, giving us a chance to observe their social habits.

While living in Ottawa, I had the chance to observe such a colony on Petrie Island, a fairly small island on the western shore of the Ottawa River. Petrie Island provides the gulls with a unique habitat because it contains a large, sandy beach with uneven spots that retain the meltwater from snow and ice for some time. This meltwater forms shallow pools that provide both safety and a place for the gulls to interact. Some days, there are over one hundred gulls here.

Historically, Ring-billed Gulls have migrated from colder climates like Canada to warmer areas in the winter, then back again in the spring. But it turns out they are arriving back in the spring earlier each year. One study found that between 1971 and 2012, arrival dates advanced by about five days due to the warming climate. The Ring-billed Gill is a generalist feeder that can find food year-round – perhaps one day, it will even establish a small overwintering population, similar to Mallards.

I returned to the Ring-billed Gull colony several times. Although the gulls were a little wary, they were calm when I was at ideal shooting distances, and I had no troubles getting gull portraits. Often, I would bring a mat to lie on the cold and wet sandy ground, trying to figure out the best compositions. Despite my mat, I still came home covered in sand.

Ottawa’s Ring-billed Gulls taught me a few things about photography. The first is that it’s important to explore areas close to home. Living only a few kilometers away, I was able to visit the gull colony to photograph them in my favorite light: early morning or evening. Likewise, I could return multiple times, which was helpful because the light wasn’t always ideal. And, as Libor just discussed, urban wildlife is a bit more used to humans in the city, so it’s easier to get close to them without affecting their behavior.

The Ring-billed Gull might not be such a colorful or exotic species. But when I was shooting them on Petrie Island, it was quiet and peaceful, and thus the overall experience was much more enjoyable than being surrounded by voracious photographers trying to catch a shot of a rare parrot scorched by midday sun. I find serenity far more preferable to the sensational, and just because a bird is common does not mean it cannot be beautiful.

Finally, those Ring-billed Gulls still constantly remind me to cherish every moment amongst wildlife, no matter where, and to get out at every opportunity, even if the weather is a bit unpleasant. With our ecosystems so fragile and our busy lives getting in the way, every fleeting instant with nature is precious. Sometimes, when I am enervated by the irrationality of our obsessive modern society, my mind goes back to the soft-feathered gulls in their sweet, ephemeral ponds, and I feel a sense of hope.