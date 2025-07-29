Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5 Review

Introduction

The Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5 is a full-frame, manual focus lens with an all-metal build quality and a bright maximum aperture. It’s available for Nikon Z, Sony E, and Canon RF at a price of $900 (and Leica M for $1000). Notably, although the optics are the same across these different versions of the lens, the barrel designs are quite different. I tested the Nikon Z version both in the lab and in the field to bring you today’s review.

Before anything else, keep in mind that the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 is a manual focus lens. That makes it a specialized piece of glass regardless of its other strengths and weaknesses (mostly strengths, to be fair). It may be well-suited to studio photography, but probably not ideal for fast-paced weddings or events.

You’ll see that many of the photos in this review are of landscapes. That’s not because the Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5 is particularly meant for landscape photography, but just because my time with this lens coincided with my trip to Patagonia earlier this year. Still, I don’t mind manual focus glass for landscape photography, even a fast lens like this one. Of course, it helps that this lens isn’t too heavy (530 grams / 1.2 pounds) and has excellent image quality – more on that later.

In any case, I was excited to test the Nokton 75mm f/1.5, in part because it’s so different from the lenses that I normally use. A lens with this build quality, focal length, and aperture doesn’t usually end up in my bag, so it was a fun challenge to get some interesting photos with it. But how did it perform? In today’s hands-on review, I’ll share my experiences – and, of course, our lab data – to show you how the Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5 measures up.

Build Quality

Voigtlander’s lenses are beautiful instruments, and the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 is no exception. It features an all-metal construction, made in Japan, with engraved markings for focus distances and apertures. It’s a jewel of a lens – maybe that shouldn’t matter, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with picking a lens whose design brings you some extra joy to use.

The Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5 isn’t the smallest or lightest lens you’ll find, but given the f/1.5 maximum aperture, it’s not so bad. The lens weighs 530 grams (1.2 pounds), which, for context, is only a hair heavier than the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S at 470 grams (1.0 pounds). The 75mm f/1.5 does feel a little chunky, however, thanks to the large diameter of the barrel.

A small downside is that the black paint on the metal of the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 can wear out over time. After a couple of weeks, there were some thin spots in the paint on my copy of the lens, most likely due to bumping against some other equipment in my bag (even though I was trying to be careful and avoid that). Of course, this has no effect on the function of the 75mm f/1.5. But I point it out because it may harm the lens’s resale value or your ability to return it in like-new condition if you ever decide that it’s not the right lens for you.

As for other build quality considerations, the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 is built very nicely, with design tolerances that are clearly very strict. I felt no concerns using it in the rain and other harsh conditions, even though Voigtlander doesn’t claim any weather sealing. That said, I wouldn’t use the lens in a true rainstorm. It focuses externally, and there isn’t a rubber gasket at the back of the lens.

Handling

The Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5 handles well. The focusing ring is large and well-damped, with a smooth focusing motion and a wide focus throw. As expected for a manual focus lens, there are not a lot of controls on the Voigtlander 75mm f/1.5, but there is at least an aperture ring (clicked) on the front of the lens. Note that this is a real aperture ring, not an electronic aperture control. Even when the lens is disconnected from the camera, rotating the aperture ring will change the aperture.

Thankfully, today’s Voigtlander lenses are chipped, meaning that you will get full EXIF data with every photo you take. You’ll also see your chosen aperture in the camera’s viewfinder or LCD, which I find useful when shooting quickly – you don’t need to constantly be glancing at the lens’s aperture ring while taking pictures.

That said, there is one drawback to the Nokton’s handling, at least for how I like to work: It is not possible to change the aperture on this lens via the command dials on your camera. You can only change the aperture by rotating the ring on the front of the lens. Likewise, it isn’t really possible to use this lens in shutter-priority or automatic mode, since the camera has no way of adjusting the aperture.

Of course, it isn’t the end of the world. You just need to rotate the aperture ring to change the aperture. But if you have the muscle memory of changing aperture via a command dial on your camera, the Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5 may not “get out of your way” properly until you’ve been using it for a while.

Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5 Specifications

Full Name: Voigtlander Nokton 75mm f/1.5

Mount Type: Nikon Z, Sony E, Canon RF, Leica M (note that the barrel design is very different on all versions, and so are some of the other specs)

Focal Length: 75mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 32°36′

Maximum Aperture: f/1.5

Minimum Aperture: f/32 (f/16 on Leica)

Aperture Blades: 12

Filter Size: 62mm

Lens Elements: 7

Lens Groups: 6

Special Elements: 1 aspherical, 3 partial dispersion

Electronic Diaphragm: No

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: No

Control Rings: Aperture and focus

Function Button: No

Focus Motor: No

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.50 meters (1.6 feet), Nikon version

Maximum Magnification: 0.23× (1:4.4 magnification)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: No

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 76 × 74mm (3.0 × 2.9 inches), Nikon version

Weight: 350 g (Leica), 530 g (Nikon), 515 g (Sony), 525 g (Canon)

MSRP: $999 for Leica M, $899 otherwise

Lowest Price Seen: $899 for Leica M, $899 for Nikon Z, $799 for Sony E, $699 for Canon RF

