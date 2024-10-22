Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 Review

Introduction

Today, I’m reviewing the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 – a fast, wide-angle prime lens available with autofocus for Nikon Z and Sony E mounts. Although Viltrox is a budget Chinese manufacturer, they’ve positioned the AF 16mm f/1.8 as higher-end than most of their lenses. It features a de-clickable aperture ring, two custom function buttons, an illuminated display, and an optical design with four ED and three aspherical glass elements. It also features extensive weather sealing and an all-metal construction, making this lens – at least on paper – comparable to some of Nikon or Sony’s higher-end primes.

My experience with Viltrox’s autofocus lenses in the past has been less than perfect, though. I previously reviewed the Viltrox AF 24mm f/1.8 and the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8, and my impression was that both lenses were middling at best – no weather sealing, iffy quality control, and mediocre image quality. They work fine as budget choices but definitely aren’t on the same level as Nikon or Sony’s similar lenses.

I wasn’t really planning to review more Viltrox equipment in the near future given my impression of those two lenses, but then they announced the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 in May of 2024. The higher-end features and unusual 16mm focal length were enough to catch my attention. Especially as a Nikon shooter – Nikon’s widest f/1.8 lens (at least at the time of this review’s publication) is the Z 20mm f/1.8 S. And while Sony does have a 14mm f/1.8 GM, at $1600, it’s a pretty specialized lens. By comparison, the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 costs just $580. For that combination of price, focal length, and maximum aperture, it is pretty much unique.

Of course, unique doesn’t mean good. We’re still dealing with a third-party manufacturer with a so-so track record. Would the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 buck expectations and perform at a high level? Or would it prove to be nothing more than cheap optics in a fancier shell? To answer those questions, I tested this lens extensively both in the lab and in the field. This review summarizes my findings and explains everything you need to know about the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8.

Build Quality

The Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 weighs 550 grams (1.2 pounds) and measures 103 mm (4.1 inches) long. This puts it about 50 grams heavier than the Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S and about 100 grams heavier than the Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM – nothing extreme, but if you’re trying to save every ounce, there are lighter options out there.

Part of the slightly heftier weight is no doubt due to the all-metal construction of this lens. And it does feel nice and solid to hold. I still lean toward high-quality plastic lenses personally (less weight, less cold), but I cannot deny the reassuring feel of a metal lens.

Viltrox must have listened to the complaints in my 24mm f/1.8 and 35mm f/1.8 reviews, because they’ve added weather sealing throughout the 16mm f/1.8. I’d be comfortable using this lens in difficult weather conditions like rain or dust – there are no external moving parts or any reason to be concerned. In my time with this lens, it handled the elements without a problem.

Now let’s cover the handling features of the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8.

Handling

The Viltrox 16mm f/1.8 handles very well – much better than the other Viltrox lenses I’ve used in the past, which were very minimalist in nature. This lens has a focus ring, a (de-clickable) aperture ring, an AF-MF switch, two custom function buttons, a USB-C port, and an electronic display. Viltrox pretty much threw the kitchen sink at this lens. Apart from a second control ring (they chose a dedicated aperture ring instead), there’s nothing missing here from a handling perspective.

If you want to control aperture on your camera instead of the lens, put the aperture ring to “A.” I wish that the ring could lock there, actually, as I found it sometimes slipped to one of the regular aperture settings in my bag. As for the other controls, the first function button can be assigned in-camera. The second custom function cannot be assigned in all cameras – however, it can still be used to jump between two saved focus distances when the lens is in manual focus mode. This is potentially useful for switching between near and far distances in videography, or jumping to a saved infinity focus position for Milky Way shots.

All in all, the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 has great build quality and handling. It’s in line with much more expensive lenses and a clear step up from the other two Viltrox lenses I’ve tested in the past.

Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 Specifications

Mount Type: Nikon Z and Sony E Mount

Focal Length: 16mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 105°36′

Maximum Aperture: f/1.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9

Filter Size: 77mm

Lens Elements: 15

Lens Groups: 12

Special Elements: 4 ED, 3 aspherical

Anti-Reflection Coatings: HD Nano Multi-layer Coating

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus and aperture

Function Buttons: 2

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 27 cm (10.6 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.1× (1:10)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 103 × 85 mm (4.1 × 3.4 inches)

Weight: 550 g (1.21 lbs)

MSRP: $580 (check price for Sony and for Nikon, and see used prices)

