Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 Review

When I first got access to the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC lens (which we recently reviewed), I got curious about other potential lens options already available with the similar focal length range, build and fast aperture of f/2.8. After a quick search through our lens database, I found the Tokina AT-X 16-28mm f/2.8 Pro FX. This little gem has been available for a while now and although I have heard a lot of good things about it, I never had a chance to actually try it out. After receiving the lens along with a few other lenses like the Tokina AT-X 11-16mm f/2.8 Pro DX-II (which I will be also reviewing very soon), I headed off to Death Valley National Park. Although I primarily used the lens with my infrared-converted Nikon D800E, which as I painfully found out later turned out to be a bad choice for IR as explained further down in the review, I was really curious to see how it would do, given its extremely attractive price of $629. At this price, I was expecting the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 to be a poor performer, because the price just did not seem to be right for such a fast zoom lens with a “pro” label on it. After using the lens and testing it out in my lab, I realized that I was wrong – it turned out to be a hidden gem.
Although my experience with the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 was not as long and thorough as with the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC or my Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G, I had plenty of time with the lens to assess its performance and its potential. Still, I apologize ahead of time for not being able to provide a more diverse set of image samples. If I get a hold of this lens again, I will definitely shoot some more and provide them here for our readers to enjoy. So let’s get to it!
1) Lens Overview
Being an ultra-wide angle lens, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is specifically designed for photographing architecture and landscapes. With its constant aperture of f/2.8 throughout the zoom range, the lens is also a great candidate for low-light photography. The Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 features a rather complex optical design, with 15 elements in 13 groups, 3 of which are of aspherical type. And despite its plastic exterior shell, the lens feels like there is nothing but glass and metal inside, as it weighs 950 grams – almost as heavy as the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G lens. At 90mm x 133mm, it is also not small by any means. The lens comes with a focus motor, so it will operate on all modern Nikon DSLRs, including entry-level models like the Nikon D5500. Being a professional-grade lens, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 should be able to withstand both cold, moisture and dust (see more about weather sealing concerns in the “Lens Handling” section of this review).
With its wide coverage of 16-28mm, the lens is specifically targeted to be used on full-frame (FX) cameras. While it also provides a pretty good coverage on cropped sensors cameras (DX), with an equivalent field of view of approximately 24-42mm, using such a lens on smaller cameras might not be very practical due to weight and size concerns. Unfortunately, just like its Tamron and Nikon counterparts, such a complex wide angle lens design resulted in a large protruding front element, making it impossible to mount regular screw-on filters. So if you want to use polarizing and GND filters, your only option at this time is to look at third party filter systems like the FotodioX WonderPana, which does have the right adapters for the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8.
In terms of optical performance, as you will see in the Optical Features section of this review, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 delivers excellent results in the center, often surpassing its competition, but needs a bit of stopping down to achieve good corner performance, which is its biggest weakness.
2) Lens Specifications
Main Features:
- Silent DC Motor with GMR Magnetic AF Sensor
- Aspherical and Super-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
- One-Touch Focus Clutch to Switch Between AF and MF
Technical Specifications:
- Mount Type: Nikon F (also available for the Canon EF mount)
- Focal Length Range: 16-28mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/2.8
- Minimum Aperture: f/22
- Angle of View (FX-format): 107.11 – 76.87°
- Lens (Elements): 15
- Lens (Groups): 13
- Compatible Format(s): FX, DX
- Diaphragm Blades: 9
- SD Glass Elements: 3
- Aspherical Elements: 3
- Autofocus: Yes
- Minimum Focus Distance: 0.28m
- Focus Mode: AF/MF
- Filter Size: N/A
- Length: 133.35mm
- Diameter: 89.92mm
- Weight (Approx.): 950 g
Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data for the Tokina AT-X 16-28mm f/2.8 Pro FX can be found in our lens database.
3) Lens Handling
Being such a big and heavy lens, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 would be quite front-heavy with lightweight DX DSLR cameras, which is why I would only recommend it on heavier FX cameras for proper balance. If you have a DX camera and you want an ultra-wide angle lens, the Tokina 11-16mm f/2.8 DX would be a much more suitable choice. I primarily used the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 on my infrared-converted Nikon D800E and my D810, and it handled quite well, similar to how my 14-24mm f/2.8G does. The zoom ring is located at the base of the lens, making it easy to zoom in and out. It is a bit stiff to rotate initially when the lens is brand new, but overtime it does get easier and smoother. At 16mm, the large front element extends out and moves all the way back at around the 24mm mark.
Similar to other Tokina lenses, the 16-28mm f/2.8 features a push-pull ring design for switching between autofocus and manual focus operation. In all honesty, that’s one feature I am not a big fan of on Tokina lenses – I really wish Tokina engineers reworked its design and moved AF operation to a switch on the side of the lens, similar to what everyone else is doing. Why? Because it feels a bit clumsy and feels like it will break overtime. Also, when working in the field with the lens mounted on a tripod, one has to apply quite a bit of force to move from AF to MF or vice versa, which might result in messing up the framing. Although it is not an issue on a heavy-duty tripod, I had to move my setup on my lightweight travel tripod a few times, which was a bit annoying. Lastly, the push-pull focus ring is definitely problematic in dusty situations. Taking it out to Mesquite Sand Dunes and photographing during 50 mile per hour winds with sand and dust blowing all over was a big test, which the lens unfortunately did not pass. Sand made its way right under the focus ring and the lens has been making screeching sounds ever since. I tried to clean it up, but I am afraid the lens will have to be disassembled to get rid of the sand in the ring.
When the focus ring is pushed to “AF”, rotating the focusing ring has no effect, so you cannot easily override focus as you can on modern Nikkor lenses. To switch to manual focus, you pull the ring back to “MF” position, which then activates manual focus. Rotating the ring counter clock wise will move focus towards infinity and once the lens is beyond the infinity sign, there is a hard stop – the same goes for close focus. This design reminds me of the older Nikkor lenses with a screw-drive system and it even makes a similar sound. Speaking of which, I guess the definition of “silent” is quite different across brands. Although Tokina markets the lens with a “Silent DC Motor”, it is far from being silent.
The lens handles just fine in hands. Similar to many other lenses, the barrel is fully made from plastic and the zoom and focus rings have rubber for better resistance. The metal mount seems pretty durable and the lens features a rubber gasket on the mount, so it should help in reducing the chance of dust getting into the camera chamber. The front cap is pretty large and it does a good job at protecting the front element. I like how Tokina designed the cap, because it can actually lock in place and stay there, unlike the cap on the 14-24mm f/2.8 that comes off easily. Tokina also did a good job at protecting the lens in the rear – zooming in or out moves the rear element, but it does not expose the lens interior, so there should not be any concerns with dust and debris getting into the lens easily.
4) Focus Speed and Accuracy
The focus speed on the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is pretty average – not as fast as on the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8 and not very sluggish either. In all honesty, focus speed is not that important for an ultra-wide angle lens, so it is not a big deal. On the other hand, focusing accuracy is far more important and that’s where the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 does not disappoint. I have taken many shots with the lens and there were very few moments when the lens failed to acquire focus on the D800E, D810 or the Nikon D5500. It acquired focus accurately each time and my copy did not need any micro-adjustments in the camera to deliver good results. The good news is, just like Tamron, Tokina also licenses Nikon’s mount and hence should have less AF reliability issues.
5) Lens Sharpness and Contrast
We have already shown in our previous reviews how good some of the ultra-wide angle lenses such as the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G and Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC are, and it is not easy for any lens to compete with such legendary optics. When testing the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8, I was curious to see how the lens would stand against such lenses in sharpness performance. To my surprise, the lens did quite well and in some regards even beat the much more expensive Nikkor and Tamron counterparts, as seen below. The biggest weakness of the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is rather poor wide open performance when compared to other lenses.
Let’s see how the lens did in my lab at different focal lengths. Here it is at its widest focal length of 16mm:
The lens starts out pretty average at f/2.8, but its sharpness is greatly increased once the lens is stopped down to f/4 and smaller. Notice how high that blue line gets at f/4 – that’s as good as it can get for center sharpness, indicating stunning performance. However, this is sadly compensated by the relatively poor corner performance. The lens seems to perform the best at around the f/5.6 mark, although you might need to stop the lens down to f/8 to get the best corner sharpness.
Zooming in definitely helps with improving the overall sharpness, but only when stopped down. As you can see, at 20mm, the lens struggles at f/2.8. However, at f/4, the sharpness drastically improves to excellent levels in the center and fairly good levels in the corners. The best overall sharpness is reached at f/5.6, with corners looking really solid.
At 24mm, the lens again starts to weaken a bit. Wide open performance is quite poor, but center performance stays really good stopped down. The corners get a bit worse, but stopping the lens down to f/8 makes them much sharper.
And lastly, when the lens is zoomed in all the way to 28mm, we still get pretty solid performance when stopped down to around f/5.6-f/8.
Overall, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 seems to be a very solid lens optically, particularly at f/4 and smaller. But how do the above numbers compare to the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC and the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G? You will find the answer further down below.
6) Bokeh
Although the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 has a 9 blade diaphragm to yield good-looking bokeh, unless you get very close to your subject and shoot wide open, forget about it – such wide angle lenses are not meant to be used for extreme subject isolation and pretty background highlights. While the constant f/2.8 aperture is quite wide, keep in mind that it comes at a cost of reduced sharpness on this lens, so you would be much better off with a good f/1.4 prime lens instead, like the Sigma Art series lenses.
7) Vignetting
Vignetting on the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 starts pretty strong wide open at 16mm at close focus, reaching over 3 stops of EV in the corners. Focusing at infinity cuts it down a bit, but it is still strong at f/2.8. As usual, stopping down the lens will certainly help with reducing vignetting and at f/5.6 we can see practically no traces of it. You can see that zooming in also dramatically reduces vignetting and at the longest end of the zoom range, the lens has practically no darkening of the corners, even wide open:
In the above chart, “CF” stands for “Close Focus”, which is when the lens was set at its minimum focus distance mark, while “IF” stands for “Infinity Focus”.
Here is a a graph that shows the spread of light falloff across the image frame at close focus, 16mm, f/2.8 (worst vignetting levels):
To the right of the graph is the actual image from which the graph was derived. You can click on the image to see a larger version.
8) Ghosting and Flare
The Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 handles bright sources of light fairly well, even stopped down to f/16. You will see some ghosts and flares at such small apertures when including bright light sources in the frame, but those should not destroy the rest of the image. Here is a shot captured at 21mm on an APS-C camera:
Be extra careful with the Sun at incident angles, because you might be surprised to see ghosting and flares in your images – don’t forget that the front element is huge, so sun rays can reach it easily at odd angles.
Note: We received a report from one of our readers, Jeremiah Pierucci, about possible flare issues with this lens when photographing bright sources of light at night. In many cases, the lens seems to show a rainbow-like flare in images close to light sources. At smaller apertures, when including a bright source of light in the corners of the frame, there is a potential for heavy flare with defined semi-round lines to appear in the opposite side of the frame. If you are planning to use the lens to photograph at night, you might want to keep this in mind and potentially look at alternative options.
9) Distortion
Distortion on the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is a bit high starting out at 16mm, reaching 2.32% of barrel distortion. Zooming in to 20mm cures the problem and distortion is almost non-existent from there, which is impressive, as seen below:
Although distortion is relatively easy to fix in post, looks like this lens does not need much correction once you zoom in!
10) Chromatic Aberrations
Lateral chromatic aberrations are a bit stronger at 16mm, but not bad by any means when compared to other similar focal length lenses. The lowest levels of Lateral CA are registered at 28mm, as seen below:
Similar to distortion, chromatic aberrations are also relatively easy to deal with in post-processing, so I would not be overly concerned about the above numbers, even at pixel level.
11) Infrared Performance
Unfortunately, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 turned out to be a poor performer when it comes to infrared photography – I did not realize how bad things were, until I viewed images on my computer and tried to do a few conversions. Although most of the images in this review are from my IR-converted D800E, I struggled quite a bit with post-processing and trying to reduce hot spots in the center of the frame. I ended up converting all images to black and white, because colors were simply impossible to salvage from shots. Because of these issues, I gave a “Bad” IR ranking to the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 in our lens database. If you are looking for a good candidate for infrared, the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC is the way to go.
12) Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 vs Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G
Let’s take a look at how the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 compares to the legendary Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G in terms of sharpness. Although there is a 2mm difference of coverage in favor of the 14-24mm (which is big, accounting to 7° of angle of view difference), we will still take a look at both lenses at their widest focal lengths:
The Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8 is very strong wide open at 14mm and the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 obviously cannot compete with it. However, things change drastically at f/4, with the Tokina taking over in both center and mid-frame performance, as seen above. At the same time, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 struggles with corner performance, while the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8 already reaches good levels at f/5.6. Now let’s see what happens when we slightly zoom in towards 20mm:
I only had data for 18mm on the 14-24mm, so we are not looking at identical focal lengths here. Still, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 shows very impressive performance when stopped down to f/5.6 – it surpasses the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G in both mid-frame and corner performance. It is obviously not comparable wide open, but at smaller apertures, its sharpness is outstanding. Lastly, let’s take a look at 24mm on both:
Aside from the repeated poorer performance at f/2.8, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 does very well at apertures of f/4 and smaller. Here, once again, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 proved to be a bit better than the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G in terms of mid-frame and corner sharpness.
13) Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 vs Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G Summary
The Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is a rather weak choice for shooting at f/2.8 when compared to the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G, which outperforms the Tokina at every focal length at that aperture. However, once stopped down to f/4 and smaller, performance differences diminish greatly. The Tokina is pretty weak at its widest focal length of 16mm, but at 20mm and longer, it actually outperforms the 14-24mm f/2.8 in the mid-frames and the corners, which is very impressive. However, keep in mind that there are a few important differences between the two lenses. The Nikkor is 2mm wider, which is roughly 7° wider in angle of view (a big difference) and it is fully weather sealed, while the Tokina is not. The Tokina’s weakest focal length is 16mm, where it struggles to reach good sharpness in the corners, whereas the Nikkor is very strong at 14mm. This makes the Tokina not as practical for ultra-wide angle photography. Also, the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G has a much better build, thanks to its metal construction and side switches, versus the clumsy push-pull focus ring on the Tokina.
So it all depends on what you are looking for in a lens. If you want a pro build, 14mm coverage and excellent wide open and stopped down performance, the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G is the way to go. If you rarely go that wide, do not care for wide open performance and prefer a lens that excels at 20mm and longer, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is of amazing value.
14) Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 vs Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC
How about our recently reviewed Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC? We really loved that lens and praised it highly for innovative features like image stabilization. The Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 obviously cannot compete with that, but the two lenses have somewhat similar focal length coverage, so we can still compare their sharpness. Here are the two at their widest focal lengths of 16mm and 15mm:
The Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 is a stellar performer wide open, crushing the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 in terms of sharpness. But once stopped down to f/4, the Tokina strikes back with its superb center and mid-frame performance, outperforming the Tamron. But as we have seen before, the Tokina cannot keep up with the corner performance, where the Tamron comes out on top at every aperture.
Zoomed in a little, both lenses show very good sharpness in the center when stopped down. However, the Tokina performs a bit better in the mid-frame and the corners here. It is no contender at f/2.8 though, as seen before.
The Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 gets a bit weaker at longer focal lengths and we can start to see its fall at 24mm. The Tokina is still pretty strong, reaching superior sharpness across the frame at f/5.6 and smaller.
Lastly, it is clear that the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is visibly better than the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC at its longest focal length. The Tamron struggles with sharpness, while the Tokina is still really good…
15) Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 vs Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC Summary
Once again, just like with the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G, Tokina showed solid performance when compared to the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC stopped down. As you can see from the above charts, both lenses are optimized differently, with the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 being weak at 16mm and stronger at longer focal lengths, while the Tamron is the other way around. As a result, there is a pretty big difference in performance between these lenses at similar focal lengths – the Tamron outperforms the Tokina at 16mm (particularly in the corners), while the Tokina destroys the Tamron at 28mm. The Tokina is obviously not very usable at f/2.8 at longer focal lengths, while the Tamron amazes with its strong performance at the same aperture.
If I were looking at both lenses and thinking which way to go, my personal preference would be the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC. It is wider, has superb sharpness at short focal lengths (which I use a lot), has better build and above all, it has image stabilization. But if budget is an issue and you need an ultra-wide lens for landscape photography, I would not hesitate with the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 either, as it does many things very well and at half the price of the Tamron, represents amazing value.
16) Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 vs Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR
The last lens we will be comparing the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 to is the Nikkor 16-35mm f/4G VR lens, which I also really like. Let’s take a look at both at 16mm first, then we will compare them at 24mm and at the longest ends:
At equivalent apertures, the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 scores significantly better than the Nikkor 16-35mm f/4G throughout the frame and particularly in the center. Stopped down to f/5.6, the Tokina looks better overall, but at f/8, the 16-35mm f/4G does better in the corners. Here are both lenses at 24mm:
Zoomed in to 24mm, we can see that the Nikkor 16-35mm f/4G struggles with its performance a bit more in comparison, especially outside the center frame. By f/8, both lenses do well, but the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 looks visibly better overall.
Lastly, the 16-35mm f/4G shows its biggest weakness at the longest end, showing pretty average center figures and below than average mid-frame and corner figures. Now keep in mind that we are comparing 28mm vs 35mm here, so the above comparison is not an ideal one. However, it is clear that the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is a much better candidate at the longer end – you can see that the 16-35mm f/4G VR cannot reach similar levels of sharpness in comparison.
17) Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 vs Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR Summary
The Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is without a doubt a strong lens when compared to an enthusiast-level lens like the Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR. It showed better overall performance at almost every focal length, so there is no argument that it would be a better choice in terms of sharpness. However, there are several big considerations to keep in mind here, in favor of the 16-35mm f/4G. First, it is a much lighter lens to handle, at 680 grams. Second, it has image stabilization, which can really help when hand-holding gear. Last, but not least, is the ability to mount regular screw-on filters – something you cannot do on the Tokina, thanks to its huge front element. These are very important considerations to keep in mind, especially the last point – you could save quite a bit by going for the Tokina, but once you add up the cost of a filter holder and a set of high-quality filters, you might get pretty close. And that’s not even looking into space and time considerations for carrying a large filter holder system and setting one up. As I have previously said, for most landscape photographers, the Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR would probably still make more sense overall, primarily because it can work with normal screw-on filters and filter holders – just less hassles to deal with. If filters are not an issue, my personal favorite from the whole group is still the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC.
18) Summary
Considering that the Tokina AT-X 16-28mm f/2.8 Pro FX came out in 2010, way before any of the high-resolution cameras started hitting the market, I was pretty surprised to see such impressive optical performance from this lens when I tested it on the Nikon D810. Although it struggles to deliver at f/2.8, the lens is insanely sharp when stopped down to f/4 and smaller, often surpassing most of its ultra-wide angle counterparts. It is big and heavy, and definitely feels like a professional-grade lens in hands. But the best part is its price – the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is one of the cheapest ultra-wide angle zoom lenses you can find today for a full-frame camera. At its current retail price of $629 (actually $589 after a $40 mail-in rebate), it is of amazing value and it certainly delivers at that price.
The lens is far from being perfect though and there are a few important factors one should consider, such as its weaker performance at 16mm and at maximum aperture, a poorly designed push-pull focus ring, lack of image stabilization and poor infrared performance. The Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC addresses these issues, which is why I would personally recommend it over the Tokina. But that comes at a much higher price premium, which can be a tough pill to swallow for someone who is just starting out or has a low budget to work with…
Overall, I really enjoyed shooting with the Tokina AT-X 16-28mm f/2.8 Pro FX lens and would certainly recommend it to our readers. I am looking forward to testing and reviewing more Tokina lenses, as they seem to be great performers and solid alternatives to Nikon lenses.
19) Where to buy and availability
20) More image samples
Comments
Now I know what to get, my money on Tamron 15-30 among UWA zoom top 3 for Nikon. Need to save some money or win photo spot :P
John, the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 VC is a wonderful lens and remains as my top choice. I have not had a chance to proofread other submitted photo spots this week yet. Will do that later tonight!
You brought along a DX camera and a modified camera to test, and write a report on, an FX wide angle lens?
“I primarily used the Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 on my infrared-converted Nikon D800E and it handled quite well, similar to how my 14-24mm f/2.8G does.”
How about reading properly before whining ?
Martin, I tested the Tokina on three cameras: IR-modified Nikon D800E, regular D810 and D5500. Most of the lab testing was performed on the D810 and I took a few pictures with it too, but since they were mostly around the house and of my family members, I did not feel like posting any of those for the review.
Ah, ok, that make more sense. Thanks for the review.
The page w/ Vignetting still has the Tamron bits from the previous review rather than discussing Tokina.
Rick, I apologize for the mess up – I wrote the text properly, but it ended up under the chart. I moved it to the to top and deleted the Tamron reference. Thanks for letting me know, I worked on this review all night and I was pretty tired :(
Tokina is a great and often forgotten manufacturer. I would LOVE to see PL review their 70-200 f/4 VC and their new 24-70 f/2.8
Elvir, the new 24-70mm f/2.8 sounds really interesting, but I really wish they abandoned the AF / MF ring and used a switch instead…that ring is a nuisance to use. I have actually used the 70-200mm f/4 VC last year for a little time, but did not write a review. I think I got too busy and did not have enough sample images, so I will need to revisit that lens again!
I lover your site . . . one of the most informative photography sites out there but boy or boy did you miss the mark on reviewing this lens. The Tokina 16-28mm f/2.8 is just possibly one of the WORST lenses ever. Before you think I’m just some troll ranting and raving, let me explain.
I bought the lens and was very excited to use it based on all the great reviews (and like yours, there are a lot of them). I started using the lens on basic landscapes like many of your samples and was initially very impressed with the lens. I also did some indoor test shots to test focusing, sharpness, etc and was still impressed. So where did things go wrong. . . .??? I went to Seattle one evening to photograph the train station at dusk. Every photo I took was an utter disappointment (and just to be clear I take a lot of bad photos but usually not 100% of them :) ). Lens flare on this lens in high contrast (or even medium contrast) situations is completely and utterly unacceptable. If you think I am blowing smoke, I’ll include a link to see a gallery of test shots of the lens. Every light in the photo ends up with a rainbow next to it or around it and if you get any brighter lights, the lens flare will completely destroy your entire photo.
I was so upset with it, I rented a variety of other lenses in the category. Nikon 14mm f/2.8, Nikon 16-35 f/4, Rokinan 14mm f/2.8. I tested them all side by side. NONE of them had the massive flare issues the Tokina had. Somewhat surprisingly, the Nikon 16-35 was the best, followed by the NIkon 14mm, then Rokinan. I went with the Niknon 16-35 for an all arounds lens and absolutely love it. I also got the Rokinan for night shots and love it for that as well.
Anyhow, the moral of the story is, if you know you won’t be shooting high contrast scenes, yes, its a great lens. But how many of us never shoot night scenes in the city or even the moon. The moon creates bad lens flare on this lens . . . !!
Lens flare and city scenes might be something to add to your reviews. Heres the link to my gallery showing samples from the lens: http://www.jeremiahpierucci.com/p876383385
Thank you for your feedback Jeremiah, I really appreciate it. I don’t know if I would call it the “worst lens ever”, because clearly, it is very good for many types of photography. I have not personally tried it at night, but there could be issues with lens flare and I won’t deny it – I just did not see many in my images. You can see the shots against the sun in this review and the flare was not bad by any means. But I do trust what you are saying, so I will look through the images and see if I can find any anomalies. If I do, I will certainly update the review and include that information.
Feedback like yours is extremely important, because it helps uncover potential issues that I as a reviewer might not have been able to identify. Although I do my best to test lenses as thoroughly as I can, I won’t deny that I could potentially miss some things, which is where our readers can help out.
I am curious about whether your lens was a dud, or perhaps Tamron somehow messed up with coating on your copy. I have heard some reports from disappointed people about this lens (being a third party lens, there is always the issue with sample variation), but mostly it was good feedback. Still, like I said, your feedback is very important and I will certainly add your concerns to the review.
Fair enough and in the right conditions it’s a GREAT lens but with so many great lenses out there, it’s hard to justify one that can only used in certain conditions.
Jeremiah, I went through my Lightroom library and could not find examples shooting this lens at night – I only had photographs showcasing ghosting and flare against the sun and those images looked normal to me. I went ahead and updated the article with some comments and potential lens flare issues and included your name. Hope you don’t mind!
Sorry for changing the subject, but is there a chance you could review Samyang 16mm f/2.0 for us DX prime shooters? I wonder if it is as good performer as Samyang 35mm f/1.4 (based on your review) and Samyang 85mm f/1.4 (I have one and enjoy it). The price and 16/2 combination are really tempting…
thanks
To be honest I become very sceptical to lens reviews. 2 weeks ago I bought the new Tamron 15-30mm based on the great reviews. A big disappointment. The lens was outperformed in every aspect by my little Nikkor 18-35mm G lens (except for VR and 16mm:). The 18-35mm is a tad sharper at every focal range and better in the corners. The Tamron lens had heavy focus problems (to compare sharpness I used live view) and also many photo’s were unpredictable too dark or too light (I tested side by side with the 18-35mm which did not have that problem in the same shots). I went with the lens to Tamron repair centre who agreed that the lens was not OK. After the “repair” there were new focus problems and I had to put the AF fine tune at -20. I think sample variation is much more a problem than lens type. Nikon has that problem too. My 24-120mm F/4 lens is as good as faultless and very sharp (despite a lot reviews who say the lens is just average) of but my 24-70 has a lot of front and back focus changing trough the range (tested with focal I have to bring for repair) and I do not see any sharpness difference with the 24-70mm (naked eye at 100%). I think a good sample of a “minor” lens delivers more than average sample of a “top” lens. To get an idea of the average quality of a lens I think you have to test at least 20 or more lenses of the same type.
Lens reviews are no doubt extremely difficult to do. When I said “boy or boy did you miss the mark on reviewing this lens” in my comment, that was said jokingly with a smile on my face so, hopefully, Nasim didn’t take it otherwise.
Still with all the positive “reviews” I saw of the Tokina 16-28mm, it’s made me start considering typical “reviews” to just be one of many data points in my decision making process going forward. After the Tokina crashed and burned for me, I rented a variety of lenses and personally compared them side by side. I think this will be my main decision making mechanism in the future combined with “reviews” and forum posts or less formal reviews from people using the lens on a regular basis. There are a ton of people on forums talking about the flare issues with this lens.
I think you are right. By the way I studied your flare sample photo’s and I am very happy I saw them because, after returning my Tamron 15-30mm, for citynight photography here in Amsterdam I was concerning the Tokina. It is very clear this is nót the lens I should buy. Thanks for your warning. Unfortunately there are not so many options anymore…
Yeah but the Tamron 15-30mm is as good or better than the Nikon 14-24mmm . One costs $1100 the other costs over $2000 . I shot RAW anyway so ‘too light’ or ‘too dark’ I just change the exposure.
Also, do a quick Google search for Tokina 16-28 rainbow and you’ll find lots of people with the same such as http://www.dpreview.com/forums/post/50812877. I suppose it could be a quality control issue but that should then be considered as well before purchasing the lens.
Thank you once again Jeremiah, will add that to the ghosting / flare section of the review.
I have the DX version of Tokina (11-16mm 2.8). I purchased it on ebay for less than $400.- And it really is a great lens! I am not pro and for my needs (pics on hikes or during dog work) it is perfectly fine. I think it is very sharp. I usually don’t use aperture 2.8, but stop at 4. The only bad thing is the lens hood.
Alis, I will be reviewing the 11-16mm f/2.8 separately – it is a wonderful lens indeed! And I totally agree about the hood – I hated the hood on that lens.
I’m considering purchasing the 11-16 f2.8 pro DX II to pair with a D5300. It would be my first wide angle lens and from what I’ve read it seems to be a good lens for the price. Was a full review ever done for this lens? I’d be interested in reading your professional opinion. Thanks for the great content.
thank you very much nasim for the review! how do you think does it compare to the latest Nikon Afs 18-35mm?
Michel, I did not include the 18-35mm in the comparison, since it is 2mm wider. If you don’t shoot that wide, the 18-35mm is actually phenomenal – one of my most favorite Nikon wide angle lenses. It is actually sharper than the 16-35mm!
Thanks for the review, Nasim. Would you mind claryfing why the MTF data for Nikon 16-35 posted here for a comparison are much different from the ones included in the original Nikon 16-35 review ? I guess there must an explanation, right ?
thanks
You are most welcome Greg! Yes, there is an explanation – I used to run Imatest on TIFF images exported out of Lightroom before. It turned out that it was a bad idea, since Lightroom was messing up a lot of stuff and automatic corrections were getting applied to some cameras. Since then I switched to DCRaw (which I did write about before, but you probably missed it) and that’s what I have been using for all the reviews.
I have not had a chance to update older reviews yet, but that’s in the plan for this year. I will update all old reviews with new data and also upload large image samples.
Nasim, thanks for your quick reply. I suspected some change in the methodology, which turns out to be right. Could you say from which point in time the data no longer need an update ?
thanks
Greg
Greg, I would have to go back and look, but it is easy to figure out – if you see anything higher than 3200, it is old data…
OK, thanks once again.
Greg
Nasim,
RE: Tokina 11-16 f2.8 DX lens
Unfortunately, like Jeremiah, I have had very poor experience with Tokina lenses. Over the years their quality control is abominable. Case in point, several years ago, when it first came out, I tried out the Tokina 11-16 f2.8 DX lens you are soon to review. Due to several positive reviews by professionals I respect, I purchased it from one of the largest photo distributors in the midwest, where I have a long relationship. I know I’m receiving quality products from them and they always support the purchase in every way. In this case I really needed it!
The first sample I received was lousy. It had trouble focusing at any aperture or focal length. When doing my usual lens testing utilizing Koren Lens Test Charts on a special setup, it was immediately obvious there were major problems with the lens. Needless to say I returned it and ordered another replacement. When the second sample arrived, it was packed insecurely, with the lens cap off and the lens cockeyed in the box. As it turned out, the insert to hold the lens was the wrong size and the lens could bounce around in the factory container unsupported. With this one, the focus problem was just plain horrible. Everything was in a “fog” in every image as if it was a LensBaby gone awry instead of a normal lens. It was possible the lens elements had been bounced out of alignment and it ceased to function properly.
With two successive samples defective, I asked my dealer to check with the distributor to find out what was going on, and included my test results from both lenses via CD for their review. After 6 months, with no reply, both my dealer and I gave up on the lens and proceeded to other options. During this time, I also tested samples of the Sigma 10-20 and the Nikkor 12-24 DX versions. As it turned out the best of these was the Nikkor which out resolved the Sigma at most apertures and focal lengths. And that’s the lens I ended up with.
As a prologue to the Tokina experience, during the time I was waiting for a response from the distributor, I did some research which included contacting some of the original reviewers for their feedback. As it turned out, two of the reviewers I was able to contact had received Japan versions of the lens, while the ones I received were specifically manufactured for US distribution per my dealer. While it may have been a problem with a specific batch that contained my samples, it evidently continued for a number of years as evidenced by responses to my posts on Nikonians by a variety of other photographers with similar problems.
In closing, “Caveat Emptor” with regard to this lens!
Thank You Nasim for another great review and follow up. I am personally more inclined towards the Tokina 11-16mm, when are you planning to review this particular lens.
Kind Regards
Good quality/price ratio!
Have you ever looked at the Tokina 17-35 AT-X Pro? I have one, and it takes great images, but I’d love something a bit wider now and then. I’m not sure 1mm is enough difference to get a Tokina 16-28, but if the lens is much better than the 17-35 I’d consider it. Your thoughts?
I have had great results with two Tokina Lenses I have used over quite a few years. I originally bought the Tokina 11-16mm f 2.8. It has been a great Lens for me on my Nikon d7000. Yes it has some flare issues and easily correctable distortion at its widest but my lens is sharp and produces very contasty colorful photos. I actually don’t mind the clutch Autofocus and I think this is often a very personal thing (love hate thing) focus system. I also have a Tokina 100mm f2.8 macro which is fantastic for the price. Again the same clutch ficus system but it is a fantastic Macro lens. Extremely sharp and no distortion. I use it for Macro and Portrait photography. Not fast focusing but for not necessary for Macro or Portrait. I haven’t used the16-28 but for my two lenses I have found the build quality very good. These lenses get used and used without problems. They are built with quality. Maybe I have been fortunate but others I know who have the same lenses have very similar results. The price I paid for both lenses were a bargain. I do photography as a hobby so price matters. With Tokina I have been very satisfied. When I do upgrade if I go FX I would seriously consider Tokina.
Hi Leslie I have the D7000 and Tokina 11-16mm set up as well . That lens was the widest DX lens that wasn’t a prime on the market thyT I could find and it didn’t disappoint I took some great astro shots with it. The clutch focus change ring never worried me. Now that I have moved up to a D750 my D7000 and the lens sits unused.
I purchased a copy of this lens on FleBay tas a factory re furbished lens. There is a seller who either works for kenko USA or has a contact there. So far for general Photography it has been great. Focus is tack sharp and the lens performs well. I have NOT used it for night photo’s but I guess my Nikkor 24 f/1.8G will be used for that. Overall I am pleased with the lens for the sub $500.00 price
The Tokina on the face of it seems like a great price comped to the canon and nikon offerings at 16-30ish mm . But jeez just too many bad reviews for me to consider getting it. Im satisfied with the Tamron 15-30.
I’ve owned this lens for a while now. I really like it. Of course, I wanted the Nikon 14-24, however I picked this up for about $500 used. A lot of equipment decisions are made out of budget considerations, but with the 16-28 I don’t feel it’s lacking anything, except the ability to go a little wider and take filters. Here is one of my shots
https://www.flickr.com/photos/mahamantra1/27521516961/in/dateposted-public/
I get it. Nikon generally speaking performs better. That mean it is reliable. But if you put the cost into account, Tokina will be a good choice in value for money. Nikon is not going to outperform Tokina 80% but the costs is. I am saying if cost is not counted, review is not complete. Jaremiah’s comment is not valid because 1. HIs saying Tokina is a bad lense based on maybe 5% of the case photos of flare is taken at night. And there is possibly get around. 2. Cost is not taken into account. It is like comparing a Toyota Yaris with Maserati Grand Tourismo. Maserati always outperform Yaris but with the maintenance costs each year, it is going to be enough to buy another Yairs.
Nobody seems to review the Nikon 17-35 any more, but that would seem to be a clear competitor here and still gets good reviews. Any thoughts?
The Tokina 11-16 and 16-28 are great lenses and terrific value for money. I think people forget how much more important it is to find and compose a compelling photograph. Equipment is obviously crucial, however even having the most superlative gear money can buy is no guarantee of taking a great shot. The 16-28 (I have both Tokina lenses) flares easily if you point it directly into the sun, however most wide angle lenses will flare under those circumstances. The 11-16 is actually less prone to flare, however it has a UV filter. I’ve owned both lenses for years and have no hesitation in recommending them.
The Tokina 11-16 and 16-28 are great lenses and terrific value for money. I think people forget how much more important it is to find and compose a compelling photograph. Equipment is obviously crucial, however even having the most superlative gear money can buy is no guarantee of taking a great shot. The 16-28 (I have both Tokina lenses) flares easily if you point it directly into the sun, however most wide angle lenses will flare under those circumstances. The 11-16 is actually less prone to flare, however it has a UV filter. I’ve owned both lenses for years and have no hesitation in recommending them.
Here’s another shot taken of the Sydney Harbour Bridge with a Nikon D810 and Tokina 16-28. Note that the individual lights on the bridge cause mini lens flares, however it was raining at the time and the air was full of mist. Apart from it’s optical qualities, it’s actually a beautifully build lens.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/mahamantra1/34718349596/in/dateposted-public/