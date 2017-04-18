Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 G2 Review

When Tamron introduced the Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 VC a few years ago it really shook things up (Model A011, but hereafter I’ll call it the G1 for simplicity). Priced just over a grand, the G1 offered people the chance to get into wildlife photography without dumping five figures into a supertelephoto prime lens. Not only was it inexpensive, it was surprisingly sharp as well; much sharper than many of us expected a lens in that price range to be. Sigma followed up a few months later with not one, but two 150-600mm zooms, then Nikon joined the fray a year later with its Nikon 200-500mm zoom.
While the Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3 VC did great optically, it suffered autofocus freeze-up issues with Nikon bodies and the long barrel extension coupled with a lack of weather-sealing made it a real dust pump. Nevertheless, the light weight, good image stabilization and general handholdability of the lens made it a keeper in my book. With the Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3 VC, I could reach locations I wouldn’t lug a 500mm or 600mm prime to. It focused quickly and tracked reasonably well for birds in flight as well. Overall, it got me a lot of shots I wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.
Still, those AF freeze-ups annoyed the hell out of me, so when Tamron announced a new 150-600mm zoom (designated the G2 for Generation 2) that was weather sealed and boasted improved autofocus performance, I jumped at the chance to field test one even though the MSRP jumped to $1,399. In addition, Tamron has released dedicated 1.4x and 2x teleconverters for this lens. I tested the 1.4x (MSRP $419), but gave a pass on the 2x as this would let so little light in (f/13 maximum aperture at 1200mm) that I doubt even in bright light that it would autofocus and at f/13 the viewfinder would be so dark as to make manual focus difficult, forcing you to use live view – not ideal for wildlife.
1) Key Features and Improvements
Below is the list of key features and improvements on the Tamron SP 150-600mm G2:
- The G2 rocks a revamped optical formula with a whopping 21 elements in 13 groups, three of the elements are low dispersion glass
- New AF system is claimed to be faster than previous model (which was pretty fast already)
- 2.2m minimum focusing distance – 1:3.9 maximum magnification for close-ups
- 4.5 stops of vibration reduction – choice of three VR modes (Tamron calls their vibration reduction VC, for vibration control)
- eBAND coating – this is Tamron’s version of what Nikon calls Nano coating
- Fluorine coating on front element
- Full weather sealing
- Electromagnetic diaphragm
- Tripod collar with Arca-Swiss compatible grooves
- Metal lens barrel
- Optional TAP-in console to update firmware and customize AF and VC settings
Wow, it sounds like Tamron has really listened to the market and is offering all the latest perks consumers want. But have they delivered? Let’s find out.
2) Build and Ergonomics
Out of the box, the build feels good and the lens balances well on all the bodies I attached to it (Nikon D500 with and without battery grip, D810, and D4s). Tamron has made the lens barrel from metal, not plastic. For some, this is a selling point, but I don’t feel it matters when it comes to whether I get the shot or not. The only complaint I have about the build is that the switches are not positive enough. On the G1 there was a very distinct click, and switching modes felt deliberate and positive, however, to push them into place it helped to take the camera away from your face. The G2 switches are easier to manipulate if you’re looking through the viewfinder. Just a light touch moves from mode to mode. But it’s this light touch that causes problems when you accidentally nudge the focus limiter to the wrong range and miss a shot because the lens won’t focus beyond a certain distance. The light action on these four switches (VC mode, VC on/off, AF/MF and focus range limiter) makes the switches feel cheap. As I use rear-button focus, the AF/M switch becomes redundant, so I ended up taping it in place, because I inadvertently bumped out of AF multiple times. Though all of the switches are prone to being nudged out of place, the AF on/off and focus limiter switches, due to their position on the lens barrel, seemed to get bumped more than the VC mode and VC on/off switches.
Full zoom takes about 160 degrees, or for me two good twists (might take three if your fingers are shorter than mine). The zoom ring action has an even feel with no tight spots. If you really need to zoom in or out in a hurry, you can grasp the front of the barrel and push or pull as needed. I avoided this with the G1 as I worried it would pump more dust into the lens interior. With the G2’s weather sealing, this should be less of a concern. When using the push/pull technique there seems to be more resistance the further you zoom out.
There is both a zoom lock switch and a new Flex Zoom Lock. The zoom lock switch works only at 150mm. The Flex Zoom Lock utilizes a slight pull outwards of the zoom ring to lock the barrel at any focal length. I personally didn’t like this feature as it was easy to unintentionally lock the barrel and not realize it, only to end up in a situation where you want to zoom and can’t. I’m sure I’ll get used to this with more use and I see where this could be helpful say when panning and you don’t want to focal length to change image to image, ditto with chimping and raising the lens back up for the next shot of the same subject. The lens exhibits minor zoom creep, mostly between 150-300mm. Beyond 300mm, you really have to bounce around to get it to creep.
The manual focus ring is also smooth, but I wish it were wider and easier to find. When hand-holding, I like to support the lens by the tripod foot and the focus ring is a bit tricky to grab in this position. If you support by holding the lens barrel, then the focus ring is easier to grab. The focus scale goes from near (left) to infinity (right), same as Canon, opposite of Nikon. As Canon outsells Nikon, I don’t blame Tamron for making this manufacturing choice, but I wish they would incorporate same direction focusing for both platforms. Of course this would drive the price up, perhaps beyond what consumers would want to pay for this feature.
The tripod foot is a big improvement over the G1. It’s longer, with room for all four of my fingers (the G1 had room for just 3 fingers). Furthermore it has Arca-Swiss compatible grooves. Finally a lens manufacturer has incorporated this design that has been the pro standard for quite some time. This should work great with screw lock Arca-Swiss style tripod head connections. With my Really Right Stuff quick release, the fit was uncomfortably tight. Really Right Stuff machines all their gear to their own specifications and I’ve noticed Arca-Swiss plates from other manufacturers don’t always mate well with Really Right Stuff, sometimes being too tight or too loose. Seems like there isn’t exact agreement on just how wide the Arca-Swiss standard is, or that this is an issue of manufacturing tolerances. Another nice feature of the G2 tripod foot is it now has two screw holes instead of one like the G1. So if you do add a two-screw tripod plate to it, that connection won’t twist at all.
Rotating the lens in the collar when mounted on a tripod can be a grabby proposition depending on how well balanced you’re set up on your tripod and on if you have a heavy or light body attached. This is typical of tripod collars in general, except for those with roller bearings and such collars are usually only seen on high-end lenses costing over ten grand.
The lens hood on the G1 was pretty fussy to attach and reverse on the lens. The G2’s hood is easy to attach. It’s a tad fussy to reverse for storage, but not near as bad as the G1.
After shooting this lens for four months, there is no appreciable dust inside so the weather sealing seems to work well. As you can see from the above illustration, Tamron did a pretty good job with weather sealing the lens. In comparison, the G1 in an equivalent length of time would collect a lot of dust inside.
3) First Impressions
My first field experience wasn’t good. While out shooting, the G2 seemed to hunt focus a lot more than my G1. I had acquired the TAP-in console with the hope that I could fine-tune things like AF speed (Sigma’s similar dock lets you do this), but it turns out it only lets you adjust the AF focus limiter switch settings (and some VR settings) and upload firmware updates.
I wasn’t psyched to be missing shots because of focus hunting, but when I got back home and loaded down images I was pleased with the sharpness. Furthermore, the more I got familiar with the lens, the less hunting it did as I made adjustments to my technique.
4) Sharpness
Below are a host of images shot at different distances, apertures and focal lengths. My opinion is that such practical field testing is of greater value than how well a lens focuses on a flat target at a fixed distance, especially when the lens will primarily be used for sports and wildlife, subjects that aren’t flat and vary greatly in distance from the camera. Nevertheless, I hope Nasim gets a few copies to bench test and can add Imatest data to this review in the future. If you value lab data over real world results, skip this article and roll over to DXOMark and see how bad the one copy they tested did then spend ten times as much on a sharper, but less versatile prime. While you’re out there you may also wish to check out this article by Lens Rentals Roger Cicala about bench testing zooms. Okay, lets get out of the lab and back to the real world.
The G1 had a reputation of being a tad soft at 600mm, especially wide open (though my copy seemed fine at 600mm). The G2 shows much improvement at the long end. The shot below is at 600mm and wide open:
And this Roadrunner was shot at f/7.1, nearly wide open and at about 10 feet away:
Are those real eyelashes?
Stopping further down to f/8 this Common Moorhen is looking sharp:
I didn’t have a lens chart handy so I got the next best thing – a Black-crowned Night Heron. Primarily a nocturnal hunter, they have a tendency to hold real still throughout the day. Here’s a sequence at 600mm stopping down from wide open to f/22. These are at 100% and shot with a D500 that has a tighter pixel pitch than a D810.
All lenses suffer from diffraction. With the G2 at 600mm, it looks good to f/14, some diffraction kicks in at f/16 – 18 (nothing some added sharpening in post can’t improve), and gets pretty ugly at f/20 or smaller.
And some samples at shorter focal lengths:
And at 150mm the results are scary:
Wildlife photography takes me to many beautiful locales and I’m a fan of using telephoto compression in my landscape shots. Also I like to feature shots of wildlife in their environment. With both the aforementioned styles, corner sharpness is very desirable. This is where the G1 shined compared to the copies of the Nikon 200-500mm VR and Sigma 150-600mm Contemporary zooms I tested before. The G2 also does fine from corner to corner, especially when stopped down around f/9-f/11. This is a generalization and varies with focal length, the corners of the copy I tested being softer wide open at the long end.
5) Bokeh Performance
Bokeh is an objective characteristic and subject to individual taste. Below are some examples to make your own mind up. Often the G2 bokeh is quite smooth.
With small specular highlights in the background there can be some slight donut edges as seen below:
It doesn’t bother me much in that shot unless I put my readers on and really squint. However, in the shot below the highlight off the eye of the mallard drake in the background looks a bit creepy.
With specular highlights in the foreground the edges are more uniform.
6) Ghosting and Flare
With all those elements inside, even eBAND coating can’t knock off all the ghosting and flare if you shoot with the lens hood off. Put the hood on and things look crisp, as expected:
7) Autofocus Performance and Accuracy
Tamron claims the G2 focuses faster than the G1, but in my field tests they seem to be the same. If the G2 is faster, it was imperceptible to me. But this isn’t a bad thing as the G1 was reasonably fast in the first place and noticeably faster than the Nikkor 200-500mm. After I got used to the lens, the biggest problem I had was with bumping the focus limiter switch by mistake.
The AF motor is as quiet as the Silent Wave Motor on the Nikkor 70-200mm f/4.
I had a few instances where the focus got stuck at the close end and/or jumped back and forth incessantly like the lens was possessed. This happened maybe 3-4 times in as many months and is not something I’ve been able to duplicate, hence I can’t totally rule out user error or a problem on the camera’s end. Given my shaky experience with the G1’s AF issues, this gives me some cause for concern. I’ve contacted Tamron about this and will likely send the lens in to get it checked out. Tamron is very good about their three-day turnaround (plus shipping time) on repairs.
8) Vibration Control / Image Stabilization Performance
The G2 has three Vibration Control modes. Mode 1 maximizes the stability of the viewfinder image allowing easier acquisition and framing of your subject. Mode 2 is for panning in a straight line. Mode 3 only kicks in the VC when the shutter is released, giving the maximum amount of stabilization to the shot, but at the cost of a shaky viewfinder view.
I shot mostly in Mode 1 and was impressed by the results. I got 3 – 3.5 stops of image stabilization, shooting at 600mm and down to 1/125 sec with acceptable results over 80% of the time. At 1/60 sec this went down to 60% with slight blurring 40% of the time. At 1/30 sec I was down to 20% success, and below that zero percent.
In Mode 3 the viewfinder image at 600mm is quite shaky, making it hard to compose and accurately position a focus point. Nevertheless, the results were superior to Mode 1 with over 80% success down to 1/30 sec at 600mm, 60% at 1/15 sec, and 20% at 1/8 sec. 1/30 at 600mm is 5 1/3 stops below the 1/focal length standard – impressive, especially as I didn’t even have a drink to steady my hands. I think Mode 3 makes the most sense in three cases; for landscape style images at the shorter focal length settings, working off of a beanbag or flimsy tripod, and for small subjects that will require cropping, hence precise composition is unnecessary. In the last case one may want to focus in Mode 1 first, lock the focus, then switch to Mode 3 assuming the subject doesn’t change distance.
I won’t bore you with the newsprint photos. Instead, here’s a practical example:
This was before sunrise, shooting wide open at ISO 12800 and all I could muster was 1/50 sec for a shutter speed.
This was at 1/20th sec, 5.5 stops under the 1/focal length standard. The owl is sharp (other than twitching “ear tufts”). Mode 3 at work. I had to take multiple frames to get one this sharp; even then the photo is boring, but it does illustrate the point. The VC worked well.
I used Mode 2 for bird in flight action.
9) Photographing Birds in Flight
The G2’s relatively light weight makes for easy hand-holding and panning. Acquiring focus was occasionally tricky, but no more so than with most zoom lenses. When I could gain focus it tracked well.
Sandhill Cranes are easy subjects – slow, direct fliers. Predictably, the G2 had no problem with the cranes.
Northern Harriers are erratic fliers and a tougher bird in flight subject. Despite that, I had pretty good luck with the G2.
10) Dedicated 1.4x Teleconverter
Common knowledge has it that pairing a teleconverter with a zoom lens is a recipe for marshmallow soft images. For instance, pair the Nikon 1.4x with the Nikkor 80-400mm zoom and in my experience the results are worse than simply cropping in. Tamron however, has apparently designed this 1.4x TC to pair specifically with the 150-600mm and if used with best practices, the results are mindbogglingly sharp. How sharp? Check this out:
And at 100%:
Wide open at f/9 results are so-so with the 1.4x TC attached:
But stopped down to f/10 they dramatically improve:
and at 100% for your pixel-peeping pleasure:
Below is a Cottontail at 100 percent and various apertures. The lens was braced on a beanbag:
With the 1.4x TC attached, the maximum aperture drops to f/9 at full zoom, beyond the rated ability of most AF systems. However, the G2 with 1.4x did autofocus on the three bodies I tested it with (D810, D500, D4s). In dim light, it had trouble and was slow, but in bright light, it did just fine if I used the AF points near the center.
Manual focus is tough in dim conditions due to a dark viewfinder image from so little light coming through the lens.
If you’re shooting a full frame camera and need more than 600mm of reach your best bet is to switch to a crop sensor body instead of a teleconverter. You’ll get the extra reach but retain a higher wide-open aperture and less image degradation.
Photographed with the 1.4x TC, this night heron looks pretty good to me but how does it stack up against the Nikkor 800mm f/5.6 VR prime?
No surprise here, the $18K prime kicks the zoom + TC’s butt. It focuses much faster, is decidedly sharper, displays better contrast and has a 1 1/3rd stop wider maximum aperture. But is all that worth 16 grand more? If you have $16K just kicking around in the sofa cushions, sure. But for most final outputs I’d say the economics aren’t justified. I wouldn’t hesitate to send G2 + TC shots to the magazine editors I work with. This is assuming they are the sharp G2 + TC shots. As stated above, you need to work with best practices or your hit rate with this combo will be low. I recommend a tripod or a very high shutter speed with this combo.
Of note is that 600mm times 1.4 equals 840mm (though it lists as 850mm in your metadata) but my shots at full zoom gave nearly identical image size as my 800mm prime shots. In fact, maybe even a tad shorter, like 780mm. As with the G1, Nikon 200-500mm and Sigma 150-600mm Contemporary, the G2 has noticeable focus breathing.
If you need even more reach go with the teleconverter plus a crop body for results like this:
This is handheld and at 100%. Not bad for 1260mm equivalent (before cropping) at 1/400th sec. This is sharp enough for Facebook, Instagram, etc., but nothing I’d submit to a publisher. If we don’t crop so tight we can do pretty good like with this Cooper’s Hawk:
And when properly supported (in this case resting atop a pack as I lay on the ground) such as in the 1:1 rabbit shots above, the results can be pretty darn good.
11) Lens Comparisons
Please refer to my Tamron G1 vs Nikkor 200-500mm vs Sigma Contemporary 150-600mm lens comparison. In that article, you will see that the G1 I tested bested the copies of Nikkor and Sigma as far as overall sharpness goes, especially corner-to-corner. Bear in mind I only had single copies of the Nikkor and Sigma to test, so sample variation definitely comes into play. If you got a superior copy of the Nikkor or Sigma, bravo! That said, the G2 copy I tested is a superior lens optically and mechanically to the G1, which I found to be better optically (though not AF-wise) to the Nikkor and Sigma. As well the G2 has desirable features not found on the Nikkor or Sigma, such as full weather sealing, Arca-Swiss tripod foot, and fluorine and nano-coatings.
In fantasyland I wish Tamron and Nikon could join forces – Tamron’s optics and vibration control combined with Nikon’s reliable autofocus. Currently at B&H, the Tamron G1 is marked down to $869 (Nikon mount, Canon mount). The Sigma Contemporary 150-600mm is $989. And the Nikkor 200-500mm is $1397. Compared to all these, the Tamron 150-600mm G2 is $1399.
Sigma also offers the Sigma Sport 150-600mm, currently selling for $1999. The price is hefty and so is the lens. It has a reputation for great sharpness and a sturdy build, but is so heavy that it is hard to handhold, hence in a different league than the lenses mentioned above.
And who can forget the legendary Sigma 200-500mm f/2.8? Have fun handholding this 34-pound beast. But at $25,999 MSRP, at least your wallet will be lighter and to be fair, it does come with it’s own matched 2x teleconverter.
12) Summary and Recommendations
The Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 is a very good lens. For the money, it’s a great lens. It’s very sharp throughout its range, has effective image stabilization, quick autofocus, and is relatively light and handholdable for a lens of its focal length. All this adds up to a lens that will let one get shots they might not get otherwise. As an example, I was shooting with the Nikkor 800mm f/5.6 VR on a Nikon D500 for 1200mm equivalent. This Pied-billed Grebe comes up with a frog for lunch. The problem is, the bird is heading towards me and dropping a focus point on the head will be tough and furthermore, the bird might come closer than my minimum focusing distance for the 800mm. This is not cropped.
While the grebe ducked underwater to adjust its grip on the frog, I switched to a D4s with the G2 attached. Now I’m at 600mm and have some space to work with both cropping-wise and minimum focus-wise. And voila, I get the shot:
Had the grebe come even closer, I had the option to zoom to a shorter focal length. This is when the versatility of a zoom with a short minimum focus distance comes into play.
Other advantages the G2 possesses are the weather sealing, the Arca-Swiss compatible tripod foot and a well-matched optional 1.4x teleconverter. The build quality seems good other than the switches which have too light an action and are prone to bumping out from the desired setting. The other drawback I can think of is the autofocus – at first it seemed to hunt a lot, but with practice this happened less frequently. Minor nits are the tough rotation through the tripod collar when on a tripod and the tripod foot being a smidge wide for my tripod head’s quick release. There is a warm cast to the G2’s images (compared to the Nikkor primes) that some photographers will like, others might not, but either way is easily changed in post. At 600mm, I’d stop it down to f/7.1 for improved sharpness in the center. If I need more corner sharpness I’ll go to f/9 – f/10 or smaller.
I own the Nikkor 500mm and 800mm primes and I have bought the G2 to add to my kit because it’s lightweight, hand-holdable and versatile, allowing me to get shots I can’t get with the primes. Furthermore, the G2 is no slouch optically and I’m sure it will pay back for itself quickly.
And last but not least, one I call “Canon, as wildlife sees it” :)
Text and photos copyright John Sherman, no reproduction without written permission.
Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 G2
- Optical Performance
- Features
- Bokeh Quality
- Build Quality
- Focus Speed and Accuracy
- Handling
- Image Stabilization
- Value
- Size and Weight
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
Its not often that gear reviews inspire me in a creative sense, but I am in awe of the images in this piece. Great review, great images and just shows what is possible with different brands and formats. Awesome.
Fantastic review and a set of real world examples go a long way. Thank you for the time and effort.
Yay, Verm’s back! What on earth is on that deer’s forehead? That last shot is great. Looks like the deer is mocking the Canon shooter.
I rented a G2 and did less testing than I wanted to on my D7100 + G1, but I didn’t notice much IQ improvement. I wonder if that’d be different with my D750 that replaced the D7100. Still, the G2 is very appealing for all the reasons you listed. What did you think of using the TAP console? Did you get much use out of it? How much did you have to fine-tune the AF on the different bodies?
My issue (slowness in focus) with the G1 I thought was because of the lens. It was actually my D800. I also tried my D7100 which did not help much. When I moved to the D500, focus was greatly improved. Then again, with the D800, I only could get fast bird shots in bright light, unless I pushed the ISO up to sandpaper.
I haven’t used the TAP console but plan to if there are firmware updates. The focus adjustments are only to the focus range settings, not an AF fine tune.
Sorry to say so, but this is misinformation, John. You should use it before you claim “…focus adjustments are only to the focus range settings…”.
Tamron copied Sigma’s dock and also the app, but improved it. At Tamron’s tap in utility, you can save the settings to your hard drive, so you can make a backup from the point you’re starting from and later go back to it.
The AFMA at Sigma’s 150-600, if I recall correctly has 4 zoom positions and 4 distances you can – but don’t have to – adjust. On Tamron, 6 zoom positions at 3 distances give you the possibility to spend much more time with… 16 possibilities (Sigma) vs. 18 (Tamron). Good luck! I went through that process with Sigma 150-600 Sports “for fun” which apparently makes me a weird guy.
Then you can set up two of the focus ranges to different values.
And user defined settings come for the sensitivity the lens reacts for manual focus override (switching off AF) and change the priority of VC (stabilizing VF or Exposure or standard (whatever that is)). Oh, and firmware updates or reset to manufacture settings.
That’s all about the tap-in console.
Little more information about the competitor Sigma 150-600 Sports: If you can spare around 250$, you can get also a tripod foot with arca profile, longer an a bit nicer than the Tamron. It just makes the already difficult to handhold Sports a tad heavier and more expensive.
Yes, there are well and less well made plates in terms of fitting to the clamps. Pity, Tamron didn’t check the sources and just copied one of the bad plates. However, on most gimbal heads there’s a screw clamp and not a real quick release. The screw clamps are easier to adjust, obviously. I’m still not sure if I take the trouble to cut away 0.2 mm / side. I have some arca-style click releases from FLM which are really picky what they accept – and what not.
Now the best at last: I envy you for your pictures, you know how to handle long lenses :) As for the rest of your great article, I can confirm your findings and hesitate to buy the converter, as it’s only 40% more reach and costing nearly half of the lens…
“I can conform your findings” – sorry, that I sent too early: The findings about the “cheap feeling switches” which are too easily engaged without wanting it: On my copy, the range switch is belonging to this category, with the others no problem – but I guess it depends on how you hold the lens? And the locking mechanism is great for me, much better than the one of the Sports which only locks in certain positions.
PS the growth on the buck’s head is a genetic abnormality – the deer will never shed it’s antlers nor the velvet. Some call it a “cactushead”. Google cactushead and you’ll see more crazy examples. Personally I think it looks more like Jiffypop.
Hello,
I was surprised to find this sentence in, what seemed to me a very thourough review: If you’re shooting a full frame camera and need more than 600mm of reach your best bet is to switch to a crop sensor body instead of a teleconverter. You’ll get the extra reach
Using a crop sensor doesn’t extend your reach. The lens still is 600mm. The only thing that happens is that your field of view is smaller. The resulting image suggesting a closer view on the subject than the same subject done with a FF body. Whereas a TC physically extends the reach of a lens.
Michel
Oh boy. 15 years on int digital and we are still having this debate? Of course you are technically correct, but I’m sure Verm simply means that the bird will be bigger in the frame. Which is what is really important in wildlife photography. I bought a D500 this Christmas when the deals were good to complement my Sigma 150-600 sport and agree that this is a better combo than my d750 with the dedicated 1.4x tc.
Thanks for the common sense definition of “reach”.
Verm
Hi Chris. How would you say the performance of the out of focus areas is affected by D750 with 1.4 tele vs D500. Is there a difference?
No.
Not important. You’re also ignoring pixel density. Try cropping your FF image to match the crop frame.
Great article, thank you for that. It looks like a great lens!!
I dare say that any third party company trying to fit around Nikon cameras, will have glitches and problems. It is never the case when trying to work with Canon cameras but always when working with Nikon.
Nikon, in its infinite arrogance, makes life very difficult for third part companies. No wonder they find themselves in such financial problems.
The AF freezes will most likely turn out to be on the Nikon side of things. They work tirelessly ton prevent third party companies from communicating with their cameras.
My two cents.
Dear John,
I understand that my question is not easy to answer, but the choose of the appropriate gear for bird photography is not easy. When I read the interesant review about the G2, I would tend 1) to group this lens together with other as the G1, NIKON 200-500 and SIGMA Contemporary and Sport version, 2) to make other mono-group one step above with only the new CANON 100-400mm II, because it would produce a best image quality (for example 26 of “score” and 24 of “sharpness” vs. 19 of “score” and 14 of “sharpness” for the G2, on the DxOMark scale, and 924 vs. 811 for the NIKON 200-500mm and 729 for the G1, on LensScore). Of course that many other considerations are involved, as it is not the same a range of 600mm (TAMRON and SIGMA), 500 mm (NIKON) and only 400 mm (CANON), their different aperture, AF speed, weight, etc. 3) to choose a body for them: the best APS-C option NIKON D500, for the lens Nikon, Tamron and Sigma, and the CANON EOS D7 Mark II for the Canon 100-400mm II.
And which would be my conclusion? I don´t sure of to can conclude a best option. A trap would be to add a 1.4 TC to the Canon in order to compare at the same reach, as the tests shows a great sharpness, but it demands much money to a lens which have just higher price than the other options.
So, do you think the Canon combination the best option for bird photography? And I’m sorry because my pseudo-english.
Adding a TC slows the process and can thus lead to missed shots. If I were shooting Canon I would choose the Sigma Sport if I didn’t mind the weight and planned to use a tripod and not handhold, or the Tamron G2 if I wanted something lighter for handholding. If money and weight are no object, then the Canon 200-400 with built-in TC would be another option.
Great review and a great comparison of the lenses. The thorough, thoughtful, and level-headed reviews are truly appreciated. Spectacular photos too, by the way. I recently picked up the Nikkor 200-500 and the 1.4TC. I appear to have gotten a really good one and am very impressed with the sharpness. I shoot for fun and rarely print larger than a 12×12 photobook so my needs are not as demanding as yours. I have gotten a few good ones that would look nice on the wall but haven’t printed one yet. I have found I need a lot more technique work with the longer lens. I am doing mostly “walking around” handheld and need to gett a gimbal for the tripod work. Your tips and reviews are good guides for me. Thank you and keep it up.
I do like to see the reviews and a wide range of opinions so we can each choose what works best for us. I wouldn’t mind having a 400mm f/2.8 with the TC but the mortgage payment comes first.
I was hoping to see a review of this new lens – thank you. And beautiful photos as well that effectively show off its performance. I particularly like the out of focus areas around some of the ducks.
One comment: the lens is advertised as being “sealed” to some degree. This style of lens, which greatly expands and contracts it’s internal volume when zoomed, has no choice but to ingest and expel a volume of air. You can’t seal it, but you could filter the air. I’m sure the lens is sealed well enough when it is not zoomed but as soon as you do, in comes the outside air. Such seals cannot POSSIBLY admit air freely while keeping out dust, again that would have to be a filter, which I don’t believe it has. I’m nit picking here but I don’t like what’s being implied with intentionally misleading and vague wording.
True, air has to go in and out to fill/empty the great volume. A good air filter, if any, would introduce more drag and make it harder to zoom
Whether the G2 is “sealed” or not, Tamron has very effectively put an end to the dust pump issue common with the G1.
John,
As always, impeccable bird captures. I’m more into “show me the shots” instead of looking at test numbers (though I’m not saying they’re not important) when looking at reviews and this review flies and soars (pun intended). I have a fascination for wildlife and birds, in particular, just not into the huge sums of money to go into a lens that can double as dumbbells. Seems this Tamron hits the sweet spot! Something to save up for :D
Oggie R
Makati, Philippines
Great shots john,
I think you could have done those with the G1, Good job! I sent back 6 Tamron G1’s because none of them were any good, back focus, front focus, locking up, and all were soft after 450mm I just gave up on Tamron and went with Sigma sport and never looked back. The Sigma is worth every pound I take where ever I go and It’s my go to lens for wildlife. I use a Black Rapid strap and hand hold all my shots and weight never bothers me, It’s just a little too late for the Tamron for me. As for Nikon, they really need to keep up with the times, IMO the 200-500 was a flop and was built just to stop the bleeding of the 150-600 telephoto enthusiasm.
A great, thorough review, very in-depth and informative. I have been waiting to see a review of this lens. And just a fantastic set of impressive images to go along with your review. Thanks for taking the time to put this together.
Vinnie
In all the articles about 500-600mm lenses I never see a mention of the Sigma 50-500mm. My wife and I have found this lens to be very useful and extremely versatile because of the 50mm wide end. Her newer version with image stabilization is a bit sharper than my older model. Both are light enough for pretty easy handholding. On a crop-sensor camera we are working with an equivalent to 750mm.
It seems odd that you work so hard with teleconverters on full frame cameras to achieve what can easily be done without the teleconverter on a crop sensor camera. I find this hard to understand since the better crop sensors don’t give up much to full frame, especially in the Nikon bodies.
Thanks for the great articles.
Jim Lea, I knew a chap of the same name in college..1967 Pasadena……Having seen some of his posts recently on an alum forum, I see he does some photography. Izzat you?
nice review, good to see it in action and compared to its competitors.
I see your point about owning it to provide flexibility and options.
Its why i cant part with my 200-500 nikkor despite owning the 400mm f2.8 + TC’s – just very versatile
Thanks for the in depth review, replete with the stellar images. I lucked into my Canon mount G2 copy on a brief $1099 deal thru buydig.com It’s replacing my old Canon 500 f/4.5 and 300 2.8 IS, both stolen. Liking it so far the small amount I’ve used it. I’ve done some quick comparisons of it against my 70-200 II with the 1.4 and 2x…at the same focal lengths with the Tammy. All images are very good. It appears tack sharp at 600, which the G1 reportedly wasn’t. The version III Canon extenders are superb…… I’ve also paired the 1.4 with the Tammy and it seems fine. I won’t be getting either Tammy extender… their usefulness on my crop body 7D II is limited to live view or manual focus…so, surely no wildlife images…..
I’ll have to use it more to see if the soft switches are a pain… the reverse zoom direction compared to Canon’s is a minor bother…. especially for a forgetful old fart.
Thank’s for the Great review. I too purchased this lens a couple months ago from Buydig at an incredible price of $1099 with the console. I started to dial in AF fine tune the old fashioned way using a yardstick and ruler in my back yard. I’ll have to finish adjusting due to the surprise snowfall a couple weeks ago. So far I’ve been very pleased with the lens, AF seems quite fast to me and spot on. VC is quiet and does it’s job well. My New Tamron 70-200 G2 had to go back to B&H due to very noisy VC. I’m waiting for a new copy, yes as nobody has them until new shipment. I shot a beautiful shot of 26% waxing crescent moon in the first part of February in DX crop mode and then cropped to about 63% and sharpened just a tad. Check it out on my Facebook page George Ancona. I primarily purchased this lens for wildlife, and for some telephoto compression in some landscape photography. Thank’s for reading my comment. http://www.geopicsphotography.com
John,
I liked your review very much and the images are outstanding. I own the Tamron 150-600 G1 version and am quite pleased with it on the D500. The issues you mentioned about focus lockup and dust intrusion GI I have experienced.
I am hesitant to buy the G2 but the TC 1.4 is tempting me but my G1 copy is still amazingly good. I fear getting a bad copy of the G2 and going through the hazzle of replacing it. Bottom line: is the upgrade to the G2 really worth it? I didn’t see this questioned directly answered in the article or in reader comments but maybe I missed it. Thanks.
John, thank you for such a great and comprehensive article on the Tamron 15-600mm G2. It was very timely, as I have been on the fence for a couple months with the purchase of a longer zoom. After reading the article, I immediately called B&H and had one shipped last week. Well, I spent the weekend at a bird preserve in Palm Beach County Fl and really put it through the paces, after I got the files onto the computer I was pleasantly surprised how sharp they were at 400-600mm with shutter speeds under 500sec. I love it, thank you!
Jim Fair
Nice review, your photos are far better than any I have seen in any other review of this lens. Interesting because I have the G1 and my photos wide open are better than what most reviews show with the G2. I wanted the slight upgrades that the G2 offered though, especially the better weather sealing, and improved stabilization and auto-focus, but had a hard time justifying the upgrade for just those options. Your photos reminded me of how many other reviewers just don’t have enough experience shooting with a long lens, or shooting wildlife, to do a great job of demonstrating it’s capabilities. I may not get the same quality of photos, but your review definitely convinced me that the lens is not going to be the limiting factor!
You know I shoot very similar images in AZ and in some zoos and my fz1000 takes very comparable pictures at a fraction of the weight and price. See my gallery at youpic under Elliot madriss to see examples of this – thanks
Hi John
Right away I can see that your copy pf the G2 is sharper than my G1 particularly above 500mm. What seems to be quite an achievement is the fact the TC 1.4X doesn’t seems to reduce significantly the sharpness at 850mm.
Thanks again for this review…
Luc
Hello! Is there any way to compare G2 resolution and autofocus to Nikkor 300/4 + 1.4 or + 1.7? Considering Nikkor prime will be significantly more expensive but lightweight and compact package?
I will buy a Tamron G2 150-600 mm before an upcoming trip back to Yellowstone National Park where I practically lived before the US Army drafted me back in 1970. I currently don’t have that long a lens and have been making do with the Nikon 70-300 variable aperature ending in 5.6f. That 70-300 is just plain to short when the open meadows of Yellowstone are encountered. I’ll be using wide angles through to this G2 super telephoto. Hope to get enough time to,get used to