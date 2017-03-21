Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Review

This is a detailed review of the Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD, an ultra-telephoto zoom lens that was announced in November of 2013 for enthusiasts and professionals that are looking for a high quality, versatile zoom lens for a variety of needs, including wildlife photography. Although many DSLR lens manufacturers have been making telephoto zoom lenses that cover long ranges, whether looking at Sigma’s 50-500mm / 150-500mm lenses, Canon’s 100-400mm or Nikon’s 80-400mm, none of them can reach the focal length of 600mm natively without teleconverters. And as we have discovered in our Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR review, attaching teleconverters on slower zoom lenses is generally not a good idea, since there is a bit too much of sharpness loss / image degradation, or even potential loss of autofocus capability. Thus, the Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3 is a rather unique lens in this group, which is why our team at Photography Life has been anxious to get a hold of the lens for a while now.
Since more than one person in our team was able to get a hold of the Tamron 150-600mm, this review will be a collaborative effort between several members of the team, including Thomas Stirr (who wrote the bulk of the initial review), Tom Redd (our wildlife guru) and Nasim Mansurov (everyone wants to see those lens performance graphs right?). We hope you enjoy our first joint effort and find feedback from multiple photographers valuable.
1) Lens Overview
For many people the Tamron SP 150-600mm VC lens can be considered a ‘game changer’. After all, how many other zoom lenses are available on the market today that give a photographer 600mm reach on a full frame camera for less than $1,100 US? The answer is…none.
Sure there are other lenses in this general zoom range that buyers will consider like the Nikkor 80-400 VR (approx. $2,700 US), or one of the two 500mm Sigma zoom offerings: the 50-500mm (approx. $1,500 US) and 150-500mm (approx. $870 US). There will likely be endless debate about the relative merits of these other telephoto zooms, or even comparisons to the Nikkor 300mm f/4 (approx. $1,370 US) when used with a tele-converter. Some people may even be inclined to make image quality comparisons to high end Nikkor telephoto glass costing thousands of dollars more and claim that the Tamron SP 150-600 VC is vastly inferior.
None of that really matters. The truth is that the Tamron SP 150-600 VC holds a unique place in the market as the only telephoto zoom currently available that can provide 600mm reach at f/6.3 on a full frame camera (or an equivalent field-of-view of 900mm at f/6.3 on a Nikon DX body). And, it does that while still being affordable for most people. In that regard, the Tamron SP 150-600 VC opens up a new world of bird and nature photography for many people…amateurs and enthusiasts alike.
2) Lens Specifications
Main Features:
- 4x ultra-telephoto zoom lens with a focal length range of 150mm to 600mm
- World class image quality, employing 20 elements in 13 groups and boasting an advanced optical design
- Achieves a 600mm focal length in a compact easy-to-handle package
- Beautiful background blur effects thanks to a 9 blade circular diaphragm
- VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism creates greater opportunities for sharper handheld photography
- Comfortable autofocus featuring a USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) motor
- New elegant, high-class external finish
- Easy-to-use tripod mount
Technical Specifications:
- Mount Type: Nikon F-Bayonet (also available for Canon and Sony mounts)
- Focal Length Range: 150-600mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/5-6.3
- Minimum Aperture: f/32-40
- Angle of View (DX-format): 10°38’ – 2°40’
- Angle of View (FX-format): 16°25’ – 4°8’
- Lens (Elements): 20
- Lens (Groups): 13
- Compatible Format(s): FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
- Diaphragm Blades: 9
- LD Glass (Elements): 3
- Autofocus: Yes
- USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive): Yes
- Minimum Focus Distance: 106.3 in (2.7m)
- Focus Mode: AF/MF
- Filter Size: 95mm
- Accepts Filter Type: Screw-on
- Length: 10.1 in (257.8mm)
- Weight (Approx.): 68.8 oz (1,951 g)
- Lens Hood: Flower-shaped HA007 lens hood
Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found in our lens database.
3) Build Quality
The Tamron 150-600 VC is constructed mainly of high grade plastic which some buyers may interpret as being inexpensive and not of professional quality. For a lens of this price range the build quality is very good. I don’t ‘rough-house’ my gear and I can see the Tamron 150-600 providing many years of trouble free operation. The use of plastic for the housing does help to eliminate some weight, and make no mistake, the Tamron 150-600 is a large, relatively heavy, zoom lens. It weighs 4.3 lbs. (1.95 Kg), and measures approximately 4.16” (105.6mm) x 10.15” (257.8mm). When fully extended to its 600mm focal length the lens measures 13” (330mm) and the lens hood adds another 4” (101.6mm) to the overall length.
I found the zoom action was very smooth and all of the controls felt solid. The discernable ‘click’ sounds when using the controls adds to the quality feeling of the lens. Both the zoom and focus rings have well-grooved surfaces which provide excellent grip and a solid feel.
From a tactile perspective the control ring surfaces on the Tamron felt more solid than the ones on my Nikkor 70-200 f/4.
The Tamron’s F-mount is constructed of metal and in my experience provided the same level of camera/lens coupling as the Nikkor glass I own. As would be the case with any lens weighing over 4 pounds it would be prudent to never let this lens hang from your camera body unsupported.
4) Controls
The Tamron SP 150-600 VC has three controls on the left hand side of the lens body: a focus limiter (full, 15m to infinity), auto/manual focus switch, and vibration control on/off.
The switches are well positioned with the focus limiter on the top. It was very easy to find when shooting ‘in the moment’ which was important as the focusing speed of the Tamron 150-600 is improved when the focus limiter is used appropriately.
Like other lenses that extend when they are zoomed out, the Tamron’s focus ring is closest to the camera body and the zoom ring is further out. Since this is a large and fairly heavy lens it is very easy to inadvertently lightly touch the palm of your shooting hand or a fingertip on the focusing ring. This can hamper lens auto focusing.
The two rings are about 7/8” (22mm) apart so it is quite easy to unintentionally obstruct the focus ring operation if you are not careful. As a result you may blame the lens for not focusing, when the issue could be with how you are holding the lens.
On the right hand side of the lens there is a zoom lock which operates at two focal lengths: when the lens is fully retracted and at approximately 400mm.
The lock works well. You don’t have to worry about lens creep when it is engaged. The 400mm lock position is quite handy to use as it provides a decent amount of zoom should a fast-breaking photo opportunity arise and you don’t have time to disengage the zoom lock.
On the top of the lens there is a distance gauge in both Imperial and metric measures. Focal length markings are in easy-to-read white type.
5) Operation
I really enjoyed shooting with the Tamron 150-600 VC lens. The controls are easy to access and use, and the zoom worked very well. Since the zoom has a long throw, from 150mm-600mm, the zoom ring needs to be rotated about 150-degrees to achieve full zoom range. As a result I found that using the zoom ring was practical when trying to achieve focal length differences of up to 200mm or so. Adjusting focal length more than that requires a series of wrist twists on the barrel. I found that it was much easier to simply hold the end of the lens and use it like a bellows to achieve the desired focal length. You can also position the tripod collar to help facilitate the ‘bellows’ movement and reduce potential torque on the lens/camera F-mount…more on that later under “Practical shooting considerations”.
6) Autofocus Performance and Accuracy
The Tamron 150-600 was married up with my Nikon D800 for most of my testing. I found that auto-focus operation was fast and accurate, especially so in good lighting. I did not detect much of a difference with auto-focus speed at 600mm. During my testing I never felt that my shooting was restricted because of auto-focus issues when using my D800.
Using the Tamron SP 150-600 VC with older Nikon DX bodies like the D7000 and D3200 did result in very noticeable focus lag. For example, I found using single point auto focus when shooting birds in flight with a D7000 resulted in significant focus lag, frustration, and numerous missed shots. The number of missed shots was obviously much lower with perched birds. I spoke to my contact at the Canadian Tamron distributor about this issue. I was informed that newer DSLR bodies (i.e. 18-24 months old) should not have any problems focusing with the Tamron SP 150-600 VC. I had the opportunity to try the auto-focus on a D7100 and found it to be very solid and significantly better than with the D7000.
When mounted on older bodies, the Tamron distributor recommended that users should try to engage as many cross-type focus points as possible as this should improve auto-focus speed. I tested this out with a D7000 and I did find that the focus lag was greatly reduced when additional cross-type focus points were engaged. This did improve the performance of the D7000 when shooting birds in flight quite a bit…but it still fell short of the D7100, and did not come anywhere close to the performance with my D800.
I read on a number of internet forums that Canon shooters also had some initial issues with inconsistent auto-focus performance with various Canon bodies when the Tamron SP 150-600 VC was first introduced. I suspect that this is a firmware-related issue and Tamron will likely address these issues with updates in the future. I understand some firmware updates were done with the Canon version of the lens.
The Tamron SP 150-600 VC was not recognized by either my Nikon 1 V2 or my Nikon 1 J1 at all. I’ve been advised that Tamron engineers are investigating this issue to see if a firmware update can be designed to address this issue. There is no answer currently available on this specific problem.
7) Lens Sharpness and Contrast
In my two ‘preview’ articles which have appeared here on Photography Life recently I showcased a number of images taken with the Tamron 150-600 with my D800. If you missed those preview articles or would like to view them again they can be found here:
I found the image quality to be very good for a lens of this type. There is some softness at the 600mm end of the range, but it is quite common for a zoom lens to lose some sharpness at its longest focal length so this is not unexpected. Stopping down to f/8 does help to increase sharpness on the long end of the lens. The vast majority of people shooting with the Tamron SP 150-600 VC will shoot in RAW and apply some sharpening in post.
To give you an idea of jpeg sharpness, here is an out-of-camera jpeg taken at 600mm (EFoV 900mm) with my D800 in DX crop mode at f/8, 1/1600th, ISO-800. No adjustments have been made to this image, or the crop that follows it.
And, here is a crop from the image above. Keep in mind that this level of cropping represents less than 5% of the total image area of my D800’s sensor.
As a comparison here is an image taken at 600mm with my D800 in DX crop mode (EF0V 900mm) at f/8, 1/2000th , ISO-800. This image, as well as the crop that follows, were processed using the RAW file.
Image quality does improve when the lens is used below the 600mm maximum. Here is an image of a black crowned night heron taken in its nest with my D800 in DX crop mode. It was shot at 460mm (EFoV 690mm), f/8, 1/2000th, ISO-800.
Here are two 100% crops from the above image.
Here is a night heron in flight that I captured with my D800 in DX crop mode. It was shot at 240mm (EFoV 360mm) at f/8, 1/1600th, ISO-400. The image was processed from a RAW file using DxOMark OpticsPro 8, CS6 and Nik Suite.
For those of you wondering about the image quality when using a cropped sensor body, here is a photo taken with a D7000 at an EFoV of 570mm, f/8, 1/640th , ISO-400.
This is a 100% crop from the above image.
This peacock image was taken with a D7000 at the Metro Toronto Zoo at an EFoV of 900mm, f/6.3, 1/200th , ISO-200.
If you are wondering how well the Tamron SP 150-600 VC can capture fine detail, have a look at this image taken with my D800 in FX mode at 600mm, f/8, 1/1600th , ISO-400, -1 EV. You’ll notice a fly on the white flower.
Now have a look at a 100% crop taken from the image above. The fly was 8.4 meters, or about 27.5 feet, away from me.
This photograph of a dandelion seed head was taken with my D800 in DX crop mode, EFoV of 900mm, f/6.3 1/1250th, ISO-3200.
Here are a few more images of birds taken with the Tamron SP 150-600 VC using my D800 in DX crop mode. This next image was taken at an EFoV of 900mm, f/7.1, 1/2000th, ISO-800.
This cormorant was shot at an EFoV of 450mm, f/8, 1/2500th, ISO-800.
The flying gull photo below was taken at an EFoV of 450mm, f/8, 1/200th, ISO-800.
This stationary gull was shot with an EFoV of 900mm, f/8, 1/6400th, ISO-800.
The majority of users should find the image quality of the Tamron 150-600 VC to be more than acceptable. Obviously having realistic expectations of a lens costing about $1,100 US is needed, and not being an obsessive pixel peeper would also be a plus.
The Tamron 150-600 does incorporate eBAND and BBAR coatings to help reduce lens flare and ghosting. I did shoot the Tamron quite a bit without the lens hood and I did not find any issues with lens flare. Overall, I found the image quality to be quite good in terms of colour rendition and contrast.
8) Vibration Control
Tamron has a very good reputation for the quality and effectiveness of its vibration control technology, especially with its most recent lenses, and the 150-600 VC does not disappoint in this regard. Obviously when shooting a long telephoto zoom very good hand-holding technique is required as the vibration reduction in any lens will never eliminate the effects of bad technique.
Since the majority of Photography Life readers are likely owners of cropped sensor cameras I took my vibration control test shots hand-held with my D800 in DX crop mode. Here are two shots taken hand-held at 600mm, or an EFoV of 900mm. The first one is at f/6.3, 1/160th , ISO-400, -1 EV. You’ll see in the 100% crop that the details in the label are quite good, especially given the equivalent focal length and shutter speed. These shots are out of camera jpegs with no adjustments what-so-ever.
I was also able to get a useable image shot at 600mm (EFoV 900mm) f/6.3, ISO-100, -1 EV, at 1/40th of a second. While the type on the label in the 100% crop may not be pin sharp I think this is still excellent performance given the equivalent focal length of 900mm, aperture of f/6.3, and a shutter speed of 1/40th, and demonstrates the capability of the vibration control built into the Tamron 150-600.
With proper technique I think most people should be able to get good quality hand-held images at 1/125th and 1/160th when shooting at 600mm (900mm EFoV) with the Tamron SP 150-600 VC.
9) Low-light Performance
I found that the Tamron SP 150-600 VC performed well under low light situations with my D800. In order to push the lens beyond what most people would likely attempt to do with it, I took the following hand-held shot at 600mm (EFoV 900mm) with a D7000 at f/6.3, 1/80th, ISO-5000. The following image is an out-of-camera jpeg with no adjustments, other than cropping out the license plate.
The high contrast in the scene likely helped with auto-focus but I still think the image came out quite well and is a good indicator of what many photographers could hope to achieve hand-held in low light shooting situations. You can see the quality of this low light jpeg in the following 100% crop…again no adjustments were done to the out-of-camera jpeg.
10) Practical Shooting Considerations
For those of you who may be wondering how realistic it is to hand-hold the Tamron SP 150-600 VC lens I can tell you that after shooting with it for 2 weeks and having taken over 10,000 frames with it, I never once felt the need to use a tripod or monopod. Every image I have taken to date has been hand-held. My hand-held photo sessions lasted between 3 and 6 hours each.
That’s not to say that this lens is a piece-of-cake to handle. It’s not. There is bulk and weight to contend with but there are some simple things you can do to deal with those issues.
First, I recommend that you always keep the tripod collar attached to the lens…even if you have no intention of using a tripod or monopod with it. Why? If you rotate the tripod collar upside down and tighten it on the lens it serves as an easy-to-hold handle. This is ideal when you are hiking between shots.
It can also be difficult to change settings with your camera with such a large, heavy lens attached to it. By keeping the tripod collar attached it can serve as a convenient grab point when you need to support the lens while adjusting your settings.
As I mentioned earlier, because the zoom ring has to rotate about 150-degrees to zoom through the entire range it is much easier to hold the end of the lens and simply pull it in and out to achieve your desired focal length. This could put some torque on the F-mount body connection and potentially cause damage to the lens/camera mount. To eliminate this potential damage you can rotate the tripod collar to the right, towards your shutter finger.
You can then use your middle finger to hold the lens tripod collar. I found it most comfortable to place my middle finger on the collar’s tightening knob. Now that the lens is being braced by the middle finger of your shooting hand, your other hand can achieve the focal length you want with the in-and-out bellows movement. This eliminates the push-pull motion from being transferred to the lens/camera mount.
There will be times when you are waiting for photo opportunities to present themselves, or you may be walking to another spot with the lens. To help lessen the load you can cradle the lens and keep your arm in a relaxed downward position. Wrapping your camera strap around your wrist provides additional security.
Or, if you have a shoulder bag with a well-padded strap you can simply rest the lens on top of the bag, even if the bag is not physically large enough to hold the lens inside.
The focus limiter on the lens is very effective and helps to reduce potential focus hunting by the lens and I’d recommend using this feature whenever you are out shooting with the Tamron SP 150-600 VC.
The lens takes a large 95mm filter and if you are going to buy a UV filter as protection for the lens make sure you buy a good quality one like B+W, as cheap filters may degrade image quality, especially when shooting at the long end of the zoom.
If you do not have much experience shooting at long focal lengths do not expect to be able to pick up this lens and get great hand-held shots at 600mm immediately. It will take some practice and patience, but the Tamron SP 150-600 VC can deliver great results for you.
If you are using a body more than 18 months old you may experience some focus lag. To minimize this be sure to engage as many cross-type focus points as possible when you are shooting.
11) Summary
The Tamron SP 150-600 VC lens strikes a great balance between performance, price, and size/weight. For many amateur and enthusiast photographers who have been waiting for a reasonably affordable lens for bird and nature photography the Tamron SP 150-600 VC can be a ‘game changer’ for them. There is nothing else on the market that delivers 600mm reach on a full frame camera (EFoV of 900 mm on a DX body) at this price point. Period.
Buyers need to keep their expectations in line with the fundamentals of this lens – it is a long zoom, not a prime lens, so it is unrealistic to expect the performance of a 600mm f/4 Nikkor prime that costs nearly 10 times more than the Tamron SP 150-600 VC lens.
If you own a Nikon body that is more than 18 months old you may want to wait a bit to make sure Tamron issues some firmware updates that may help your body avoid focus lag with this lens. And, if you own a Nikon 1 V2 or V3…keep your fingers crossed that Tamron figures out a way for those cameras to work on this lens…it would be amazing!
The more I shot with this lens the more I enjoyed it. In fact, I will be suffering from a major case of LWS (lens withdrawal syndrome) when I have to return it to Tamron’s Canadian distributor next week. This lens is one of those optical products that can bring back the fun and adventure in photography that many people have been missing for a very long time.
12) Where to buy and availability
13) More image samples
Article and Images Copyright 2014, Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, reproduction or duplication including electronic is allowed without written consent.
Have read all your article regarding this lens by you and this review is a wonderful and detailed review of the lens which would help prospective buyers it is a practical review with wonderful images. Thank you for the article
Hi Zeeshan,
Thank you for your positive comments….they are much appreciated. I’m glad you enjoyed the previews and the review.
Tom
Hey, Thomas.
I just bought this lens and I find your review extremely useful.
I want to take pictures of the Moon, and I would like to know if you have tips for this task.
Thanks in advance.
Hi Vladdo,
Here is a link to an article that Nasim wrote on that subject that you may find helpful:
https://photographylife.com/how-to-photograph-moon/
Tom
Hello sir,
I have a Nikon D5200 , Does it supports Tamron 150-600mm lens??
Hi Kiran,
The Nikon D5200 should work with the Tamron 150-600 especially for static subjects. There is a caution that you may experience some focus lag when trying to shoot birds in flight. Best results are often achieved by activating as many AF points as possible on older Nikon bodies. If it was me, I’d take my D5200 body in to a camera store that has the Tamron 150-600 in stock and try it out just to make sure I was happy with the AF performance.
Tom
dear thomas.
i just want to know the mounting material in tameron is metal or plastic material.
i heard that plastic material breaks after few years and you have to throw whole lance.
is it true.
can you help.
Hello ganesh,
I checked with the Canadian distributor for you. They have advised that the mount is comprised of three components…metal contacts on a plastic disk which is encased in a metal plate. They consider the mount to be metal.
Tom
Thanks for an informative article! I have placed an order for this lens at B&H over 2 months ago, sadly, I keep getting ‘sorry emails’ saying it’s out of stock. Beginning to wonder if I will ever receive a copy.
Hi Susan,
I think you will find that it was ‘worth the wait’ when you finally get your copy of the lens. I understand that initial demand for the Canon mount version was extremely strong which pushed back the launch of the Nikon mount version. And, since that launch, demand for the Nikon mount version has also surged…so there is some comfort that you are already in the queue.
As a reviewer, I had to wait for a few months before I could get my hands on a ‘review sample’ as well. After shooting with it for the past two weeks and taken over 10,000 shots with it….I can tell you that it is worth the wait. This is a really great lens that will make a lot of people very happy.
Tom
Hi ,
Thanks for the much awaited review. I got mine with the Nikon mount about a month back, here in Delhi. Took it on a Tiger Safari and got wonderful results. Am quite happy with the lens.
Hello Nalini,
I’m sure the Photography Life readers would love to see some of your photos if you have them posted and available.
Tom
Dear,
Would you please post those photographs ?
Thanks for sharing your experience with this lens. I already have in order since the 4th of april and suppose to receive it next week. I will use it with my D800 and D810 that l already place an order too. I think this lens will be a great combinaison with the D810.
Did you tried with the D800 ?
Hello Jean,
Most of the images I took for the review were with the D800 and all of the images in the previews were with the D800 as well.
The camera works wonderfully with the Tamron 150-600.
Tom
Thanks so much Tom for the quick reply. I discovered the bird and animal photography last autumn and it is so relaxing coming out of the studio ! Love the get in wildlife and when l saw this new Tamron, l was hesitate between this lens and the Nikon 80-400mm. But the extra range after 400mm is so important and the cost at half price too. Thank again :)
Hi Jean,
The extra reach does make a difference as does the cost. I shoot my D800 with 9-point AF-C when using this lens.
Tom
This lens seems to be a pre-order lens since it was released, just about always seems to be out of stock wherever you go. As mentioned, it is well well worth the wait. I also wanted to confirm the auto-focus performance with the Nikon D7000, is I did miss a lot of shots with single point focus. Once I added more area of AF it resolved the issue with action photos and the easy flowing manual focus was great for the precision focus when needed.
Great review and from what I’ve used with it, I would agree with your review 100%. Slightly soft at the 600mm, dropping it to f/8 helps a bit with that. One thing that was missed is the tripod mount; it is also a very solid item that comes along with the lens. Easy to remove if wanted, as the lens is very able to be used handheld.
If you don’t mind, I can post a link to my Flickr set of images taken with this lens for additional Real Life examples.
Hi Steven,
Thanks very much for your comments…very glad that your experience matched the one I had shooting with a D7000.
I’m sure folks would love to see some of your pics if you could provide a link.
Tom
I didn’t want to highjack your review with a link to my own images without asking :D.
Here is the URL to the flickr album https://flic.kr/s/aHsjXyXc8L for the Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3
Thanks for the great review.
I have one of these lenses, and I have noticed that when I do have the tripod Lens collar attached, that when I rotate the camera from horizontal to vertical, that the rotation is not smooth and seems to catch on the three pins of the lens. Do you find the same with yours. Of course I am used to the smooth rotation of my 70-200 Nikon.
Hello Matte Photo,
Glad you enjoyed the review. :-)
The review sample of the lens that I used for the review had four pins that have to be aligned with the tripod collar before it can be mounted on the Tamron 150-600. Since the pins on the lens are not equally spaced, they need to be aligned exactly with slots in the tripod collar before the collar can be slipped onto the lens and tightened…the seems to be ‘one way’ on and off.
Although I did not shoot the lens using the tripod mount I did notice that the tripod collar does catch a bit when the lens is rotated. It does take a bit of jiggling to get the lens/body combination to rotate to a different position. The rotation action is much smoother on my Nikon 70-200 f/4. I think this is a design issue of the Tamron lens/tripod mount.
Tom
I would like say thank you so much for Thomas Stirr for sharing this article.Really it is the best one from point of view.I want to purchase this one and will order as soon as possible
Hello satendra,
Thank your for your positive comments…glad you found the review useful.
Tom
Thank you for this comprehensive review. For me, who owns one of those old DX bodies and shoots sports half of my photography time, I wonder how useful Tamron lens could be. I shoot rugby and the reach of this lens is great for that, but I am concerned about light gathering capabilities (VC might help?) and the AF coupling with the DX body. Any thoughts on that?
Also, I might upgrade to D700, do you think this old FX body would work as well as D800 with Tamron?
Thanks
Hi Levan,
While the VC on the Tamron 150-600 is very effective its benefits are derived from shooting fairly static subjects in lower light.
Since you’re photographing sports a good part of the time you’ll be shooting at faster shutter speeds to freeze the action. Given the f5-f/6.3 aperture range of the Tamron 150-600 you will likely have to shoot at higher ISOs to compensate. The D700 may perform from that perspective…but I would be concerned about the potential for auto-focus lag when using an older body. Focus lag when shooting sports would result in missed shots. Before buying a D700 I would try and test this combination to avoid potential disappointment with focus lag.
I think it is likely that Tamron will be doing some firmware updates as auto focus issues arise with specific Nikon bodies used with this lens. It may be prudent to wait to see how any potential focus lag issues are dealt with in terms of firmware updates.
Tom
Thank you so much for clarification, much appreciated!
best regards,
Levan
No lens comparisons section yet. Please introduce one of those and capare it to the sigma 50-500mm and 150-500mm.
I am torn between this and the Sigma 150-500. the Sigma is attractively priced with an instant rebate of $200 bringing in at $869 from B&H (THE BEST folks to buy from online). Would love to know how you at Photography Life feel about the Sigma!
Hi Bish,
Although I did not do a full review, here is a link to an article that I recently did on the Sigma 150-500:
https://photographylife.com/bird-photography-with-sigma-150-500mm-os/
Hope this is of some help for you.
Tom
compare it***
I was hoping to use this lens with Nikon V1 and then V2 but it seems that there will be a compatibility issue :(
Hi ertan,
Hopefully the compatibility issue is only temporary. If we hear of anything in terms of firmware updates we will certainly post it here.
Tom
Hi Etran,
I heard back from the Canadian Tamron distributor today regarding compatibility with the Nikon 1 V-series of cameras. Apparently the Tamron 150-600 VC is not designed to work with the Nikon 1 series of camera bodies…and trying to use one with the lens constitutes a ‘non approved’ use. From what my contact has said there is no plan for Tamron to update firmware to make the Nikon 1 V series compatible.
There are sporadic accounts of some folks having success with their Nikon 1 V series cameras with this lens. These should be viewed as ‘hit or miss’ situations.
Tom
Hi Thomas
Thanks for your thorough review of this very interesting lens which I had been waiting for keenly, here was me flipping and flopping between upgrading from my D600 and the new D810 when you give an almighty thumbs up to the Tamron lens, now do I stick with the D600 and get the 150-600mm? or go for the D810?????????????????? landscapes are my thing but I have been getting into bird photography lately with my Nikon 70-300mm, if you hear some noises it could be my head banging on the desk.
Mike B
Hi Mike,
I can certainly understand the head banging! I shot with the D600 and loved the image quality of the camera…great dynamic range and colour depth, as well as very good low light performance. If it wasn’t for the terrible problems I had with 3 different copies of the D600 and the ‘dust issue’ I might be still shooting with one today.
Having said that….I have NO regrets at all since moving up to the D800. I do a lot of landscape photography as well and I really love the D800’s sensor and its ability to capture fine detail. The biggest advantage for me has been the better video controls with the D800 over the D600….and I’m also looking at the D810 because of the enhanced video features. I can understand your thought about moving up to the D810…and being able to take advantage of the additional resolution and added sharpness.
I used to own a 70-300 Nikkor and you would find the Tamron 150-600 VC a far superior nature and birding lens. The more I shot with it…the more I enjoyed it. In fact….I have ordered one. This will be my first ever non-Nikon glass purchase. For the money I don’t think there is a better nature/bird lens.
Another thought for you to consider is to get a D800 or D800E since they will no doubt be going on sale to make room for the D810…save a few bucks on one of those bodies compared to the D810….sell your 70-300…and then you’d almost have enough money to buy the Tamron 150-600.
Given the problems that Nikon has had with their last two full frame camera launches…and the new technology in the D810…early adopters may get stung with quality control issues. A well proven D800 or D800E may be a safer choice…PLUS you may then be able to also afford the Tamron 150-600 if you sell your 70-300.
Tom
Hi Tom,
You have given me something to think about, I had mulled over the idea of trading in the 70-300 for the Tamron, but for some reason had not thought out the D800/E strategy, it makes good sense.
I take your point about on the quality control issues with the last two launches, I know only to well as my D600 has been returned twice to Nikon UK for dust issue problems, even as recent as this March after returning from our ski tour around Colorado, (those bluebird skies sure test it out). The good news is that it does look as if it has settled down and no further issues as of yet, but then I read you have had three trips back, makes me think hmmmm.
Mike
Hi Mike,
I wish my D600’s only had three trips to Nikon….if my memory serves my first copy of the D600 went back to Nikon four times….then I got my first replacement body. That lasted less than two months before I got a second replacement body….and that one didn’t even last a month before it was traded on a D800. I certainly can’t complain about Nikon Canada and the support I got from the commercial department that I deal with at my Nikon Dealer. They all worked very hard trying to get my problems addressed.
I’m not sure what the price difference is in the UK between the D810 and the D800. Here in Canada the D800 is $3,150 and the D810 is $3,600. Nikon Canada is no longer even listing the D800E on its website….I think they have sold out of the D800E and are not bringing any more in. If my memory serves the D800E was about a $200 premium over the D800. If you don’t need the additional features of the D810, saving $250 to $450 by buying a D800/E would get you 1/3 of the way towards the Tamron 150-600….the proceeds from your 70-300 may be another third…
It will be interesting to learn what you finally decide to do.
I find myself always getting excited over new products and I have to smack myself on the side of the head to remind myself to fully utilize what I already own and not get so enthralled with gear.
At this point I think I’m going to ‘skip a generation’ with both my FX and CX bodies. Down the road maybe I’ll make the move to a D820 and a Nikon 1 V4…right now the two bodies I have serve me very well and with the dozen or so lenses I own I can usually figure out a way to get the shots and video clips I need to keep clients happy.
Tom
It is a great lens that is not very expensive but you need an expensive camera to make it work really well.
Hello Muhammad Omer,
I only had a brief time to try the Tamron 150-600 with a Nikon D7100….but it seemed to focus quite well with that body. From a cost standpoint a D7100 body is likely a bit less than the Tamron lens. This combination could be a ‘reasonably affordable’ solution for many people.
Tom
Right now I am using a D300s body. Is there a focus lag with this lens?
I have the budget for nikon 300 f/4 prime+1.4 extender or tamy 150-600. Which one will be best suited for me for shooting wild life & bird?
Hello Abhijit,
Since I did not have the opportunity to use the Tamron 150-600 with a Nikon D300s I am unable to answer your specific question about the potential for focus lag. The best thing would be to wait until you can test your D300s with the Tamron 150-600, or wait until other owners of that body start to report their experiences using it with the Tamron 150-600.
Whether the Nikkor 300mm with a 1.4x teleconverter or the Tamron 150-600 is best suited for you shooting wild life and birds is something only you can ultimately answer.
When considering the Nikkor 300mm f/4:
– it is a prime lens that provides excellent sharpness and should prove sharper than the Tamron 150-600 zoom lens
– with the 1.4x teleconverter you will get 420mm reach at f/5.6,
– if you will be using the lens primarily with a tripod it will likely give you excellent results at slower shutter speeds
– since the lens does not have VR you will be limited to using at faster shutter speeds when shooting hand-held
When considering the Tamron 150-600:
– it is a zoom lens and will likely not offer the same degree of sharpness as the Nikkor 300mm f/4 prime, possibly even when the 1.4x teleconverter is used with the 300mm prime
– it does have very good VR which will give you more flexibility to shoot hand-held in lower light conditions
– it provides 4x zoom range giving you more flexibility than a fixed 300mm prime
– although likely not as sharp, it will give you double the reach of the 300mm without a teleconverter, and over 40% more reach when compared to a 300mm prime with a 1.4x teleconverter
As it is often said, there is no such thing as a perfect camera or a perfect lens…there are always trade-offs to consider. Hope this has helped…
Tom
Thanks Tom,
With your suggestion, I will make a field test with both the lens on sharpness vs reach parameter and then finally opt which one to buy.
Thank you very much for the excelent review.
Hi Jorge,
Thanks very much for your positive comment….glad you enjoyed the review.
Tom
Thank your for the review and the very fine birdshots.
This have waivered my last concerns, so I’m going to order the “beast” right away. I’m completely aware, that it will not be as sharp as my Nikon 105 f 2.8 macro, but I expect to gain sharpness at 300mm compared to the Nikon 70-300. I’m especially happy to see, that the autofocus is working so well with the D800.
One QX
Do you (or others at PL) so far have any recommandations about turning off the VR when shooting with fast exposure times eg < 1/1000 s. I think Nassimsome tome a go wrote an article on the loss of sharpness induced by VR when using tripod or fast exposure time, where the VR isn't nescessary
Hi Gert,
I’m glad that you enjoyed the review, and thank you for the positive comments.
I usually turn the VR on my lens off when shooting at high shutter speeds (i.e. 1/1250th and up). There is some potential for loss of sharpness…the other reason is to try and keep the subject in the frame. With the VR turned on there is some slight shifting inside the lens and if you are shooting an AF-C burst with a subject with which you are trying to fill the frame that internal lens shifting can move the image unexpectedly and result in some poorly framed images.
I used to own the Nikkor 70-300mm VR and found it quite good to about 200mm….it did get softer as I went out closer to the maximum 300mm focal length. I think you’ll find that the Tamron 150-600 VC should be sharper than the 70-300mm VR to at least 500mm. Since I don’t have the 70-300mm VR any more I can’t comment on how sharp it is at 300mm compared to the Tamron at 600mm….from memory I think I would still give the nod to the Tamron. If you want to see more images taken at 600mm with the Tamron 150-600 VC you could have a look at my preview article:
https://photographylife.com/birds-flight-tamron-150-600mm-lens/
In terms of image quality I’ve found that not turning the VR off when using a tripod is a bigger issue that when shooting at higher shutter speeds handheld….but there still can be an impact.
Tom
I just got my copy. I have used it very little but so far I am more than pleased. I realize it is not a big prime, but I would really like to see how at 420mm it stacks up against a Nikon 300mm f/4 and 300mm f/2.8 VR with TC-14e II’s on them. I have the 300mm f/2.8 VR and leave a TC-14e II on it. Could it be the Tamron comes close at 420mm to this combo??
Hi Thomas,
I’m not sure what lens comparisons that Nasim has planned for the Tamron 150-600 VC. Since you have the Tamron plus the 300mm f/2.8 with 1.4x teleconverter it would be terrific if you could take some control shots with the lenses mounted on a tripod and share them with us here at Photography Life. Something like a weathered barn door in shade or another highly textured static subject would be great. If Nasim does do some lab tests then it would be great to compare that with your ‘real world’ sample images.
I suspect that the 300mm with the 1.4x teleconverter would be sharper than the Tamron zoom at 420mm.
Tom
I have learned so much from the articles on your site. Honestly you provide some of the highest quality information available for enthusiasts! I currently have a D5200, which I understand the limits as it is an introductory level camera, and am debating between hunting down this Tamron lens or a 300 mm f4/TC combo for wildlife photography. Would the Tamron function well with this camera or should I hang back until I can upgrade in the future to approach this lens. Thanks for your time.
Hi Adam,
Based on my most recent communication with the Canadian Tamron distributor there may not be any firmware updates forthcoming as Tamron apparently does not feel that the lens has any focusing issues. If that is the case, then I would try out your D5200 with the 150-600 to see if it meets your needs and operates with the way your typically shoot.
Tom
Hi Adam,
I had a chance to shoot with a more recent copy of the Tamron 150-600 and I imagine that there has been some firmware adjustments since when I tried a D7000 with it, the AF was much improved.
Tom
HI Adam,
Thanks very much for your comment….Nasim and the rest of the team here at Photography Life appreciate it!
I imagine that Tamron will likely be doing some firmware updates in the future to help with the autofocus performance of the 150-600 VC with DX bodies like the D5200. You may want to wait a bit and actually try out your camera with the lens to see how it performs for you. At this point using as many cross-type sensors as possible does help autofocus performance with older bodies.
Choosing between the Tamron 150-600 or a Nikkor 300mm f/4 with a teleconverter really is something only you can determine. Some things to think about can be found in posting 28).
Tom
Hi
Thank you very much for the excellent review!
I have photographed with Sigma 120-400 OS a number of years and I think it performs well for its price range. However, can always wish for more. Does anyone know if it might be worth switching from sigma 120-400 to the new tamron 150-600 ???
Are Nikon going to relies a new 300mm f/4 with VR more in price range with Tamron’s?
(For example pictures for sigma 120-400 with nikon D7100 or D90 see http://www.flickr.com/tjeno)
Fredrik
Hi Fredrik,
Thanks for posting your link….you have some great images!
Deciding whether to change gear is always a difficult decision. The Tamron would give you 50% more reach, but it is a bit slower than the Sigma. Sharpness is hard to judge at this point…but I did go on DxOMark and looked up the sharpness on both lenses and on a Canon 5D Markll they scored the same.
Nikon has a patent for a new 300mm f/4 with VR…and it has been rumored for quite some time but no one knows for sure when, or if, it will be introduced any time soon.
Going with a prime telephoto would likely produce sharper images, but you would lose some flexibility.
:-) there’s no easy answer.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
Thanks for the review and the photo’s,
I own a Sony A77. The Tamron has no VR built in for Sony because Sony has SteadyShot in-camera.
I’d like to know if there is anyone who has this lens in combination with an A77?
How does SteadyShot along with this lens, even handheld?
Is it possible in the future of the three major camera brands from either brand to choose the most common and these three with the test objective to test?
So one Nikon, one Canon and one Sony camera to test with the chosen objective.
Hi Rinze,
The first challenge in reviewing new, high-demand lenses is simply being able to get one from a manufacturer or distributor. The other complication is that 3rd party manufacturers like Tamron often introduce their various lens mount versions one after the other, not simultaneously…so there may be 6-8 months between the introduction of a Canon mount version vs a Sony mount version.
The team at Photography Life certainly does its best to get review samples of products as soon as possible….I’m not sure when a Sony mount version will be available.
I don’t shoot with any Sony gear so one of the other team members will be handling that potential review of the 150-600 Tamron.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
Thanks for one of the most comprehensive reviews on the Nikon/Tamron combination.
I have been very happy with my lens which is mounted on a D3200 but have had issues with auto focus , particularly on BIFs. I have been contemplating moving to a D7100 and your article (which is the only one I have read specifically mentioning focus lag on older bodies) has confirmed it for me.
I have read other reviews which talk about the lens failing to gain focus up to 4 times out of ten, sometimes causing the camera to lock up requiring it to be turned off then on again, something I have experienced.
Are you aware of any firmware updates for the Nikon version which may resolve this?
Hi Jim,
I’ve been corresponding with my contact at the Canadian Tamron distributor and I’ve been told that Tamron does not feel it have any focus issues to which they need to respond at this point….(I guess focus lag isn’t viewed as an actionable item since the lens still works with the body).
As far as the lens not acquiring focus when used with a Nikon body and needing to be turned off and on again….this apparently has been traced to users not using the lens properly. For example, users will have their camera set for AF-C and trying to take a shot of a stationery object where AF-S should be used. Or, when people have VC engaged when they are doing fast pans with birds…when the VC should be turned off.
Tom
Hi Tom,
Thanks for the follow-up.
When I was using a Nikkor 70-30mm, I always shot with AF-C and VC on and did not have any autofocus issue at all. However, with the Tamron I will switch to AF-S for static shots and see if the problem persists. I also take the point with VC on for fast panning. The problem arises with something like a perched Falcon where you rip off a few shots of the stationary bird then try to get a few in flight. Chances are you won’t have time to switch VC off , change to AF-C and maybe from spot to 3D!
Nonetheless, I still feel this excellent value lens will deliver great shots consistently with practice and getting a better understanding of the idiosyncrasies of the lens.
Cheers
Hi Jim,
You bring up a good point about shooting with the 70-300 with AF-C and VR on without issue. It may be cumbersome to have to switch back and forth and you may miss some shots. Hopefully the issue that you are experiencing is centred more on using the Tamron doing fast pans with the VC turned on. It would be a quick and easy adjustment to simply turn the VC on and off on the lens than having to adjust from AF-C to AF-S.
Let us know how you make out with things. If the problem persists, or if the changing with your camera settings is too onerous I’d suggest raising the issue with Tamron…perhaps if enough folks do that they’ll do a firmware update to correct it.
Tom
Hi Jim,
Thanks for you comment…I’m glad that the review was helpful for you.
At this point I am not aware of any Nikon related firmware updates from Tamron. I didn’t have any lock up problems with the cameras with which I was shooting.
As far as focus lag with an older body…it does help if you try to engage as many cross-type focus points as possible when shooting, especially birds in flight.
I did not have that much time shooting with the D7100 but based on my limited experience I did not notice any focus lag with that body.
Since the Nikon mount Tamron 150-600 VC hasn’t had that much field exposure yet I imagine that a firmware update is still a little way off.
If I hear of anything I will post it here.
Tom
Hi,
I have a D7100 for which I just bought the Tamron 150 – 600 for yesterday. A few in-store test shots were fine and noticed no problems with the lens, although the zoom was a bit stiff. When I got it home, I remounted the lens and discovered that the mount was not as tight as any of my other (Nikon) lenses and does rotate a bit in the locked position. I can see this as being very irritating to me in the future.
Is this normal for large lenses? Is it something to be concerned about? Otherwise, I’m a happy camper so far with the lens.
Hi Steve,
I don’t have the review sample of the Tamron 150-600 so I can’t compare it directly to my Nikkor glass for this specific issue.
I do currently have a Sigma 150-500 that I borrowed from a friend for an upcoming review…and if I put a bit of sideways torque on the lens it does move ever so slightly….but no more than my Nikkor glass does when I put the same sideways torque on them….although the size and weight of the Sigma does make it a bit more noticeable.
I’ve sent a note to my contact at the Canadian Tamron distributor to ask about this issue for you.
I know that when I use my Nikon 1 V2 with the FT-1 adapter, and 105mm micro or 70-200 f/4 I do have a little bit of play in the lens mount that does not seem to affect performance.
Tom
Thanks for the speedy reply!
All my other lenses seem to have a healthy snugness with very little movement under force. The Tamron lens seems to be asking if I want to take it off – making me want to repeatedly check if it is indeed locked in place.
I’ll recheck later today (it’s now 4:25AM) to see just how much movement and in which directions, this lens has.
Being the rookie I am, I do appreciate any help you can provide. Thankyou.
Btw, your photo DSC_9265 taken with the 150-600mm (bird about to steal other bird’s fish) is super cool! I love it!
Hi Steve,
Perhaps other owners of the Tamron 150-600 Nikon mount version can comment on solid the lens mounts on their camera bodies. If I hear anything back from Tamron I’ll post it here for you.
Tom
Thanks, Tom
I did discover today that it also makes a very audible clunk/clank/whatever noise when rotated while in the locked position. Very little pressure required – lens in one hand, camera held off-centre in the other is enough to make it shift.
Anybody else have the same issue? With any lens/camera combo?
Hi Steve,
It sounds like you may want to return it to your camera dealer to have it looked at by Tamron.
Tom
Thanks for such an informed review. Just checked mine on my D610 and there’s maybe 0.5mm of play on the mount, no more than all my Nikkors so it’s not an issue for me.
One thing I have noticed that no reviews seem to have picked up on is the mount is weather sealed with the same silicon type rubber flange that Nikon uses, which is a nice touch!
Hi Mark,
Thanks for pointing out the the Tamron 150-600 VC does have a weather-sealed mount. The balance of the lens does not have any weather-sealing though.
Tom
Thanks for the excellent review. I wonder how does the Tamron will perform against the Nikon AFS 80-400 VR, which did not get so good reviews from photographylife, both coupled to the D800. Can you comment on this? After all both are addressed to the same type of shooter, but on paper the Tamron seems to be by far the best choice (cheaper, longer at max range, seemingly as well made). Does the Nikon beat the Tamron up to 400 mm particularly in sharpness?
Hi Rui,
I’ve only taken a few frames with the newest version of the Nikon 80-400 so I really can’t make any comment on its relative sharpness vis-a-vis the Tamron 150-600 VC.
There are a few comparisons on the internet of the Tamron against Sigma and Canon zoom lenses and those indicate that the Tamron is at least as good as the Sigma 50-500 or the Canon 100-400.
I had a look at DxOMark scores and I think based on those that we could logically assume that the Tamron is at least as good as the Nikkor 80-400 in terms of sharpness
Here’s my logic:
1) on a Canon 5D Mark III the Tamron 150-600 has a sharpness score of 14
2) on a Nikon D800 the Nikkor 80-400 has a sharpness score of 14
3) the Sigma 50-500 has a sharpness score of 14 on both a Canon 5D Mark III and a Nikon D800
4) Since the Sigma 50-500 is the only lens of the three that has been tested by DxOMark on both a Canon 5D Mark III and a Nikon D800 and its sharpness score is the same on both cameras…it seems logical that a sharpness score of 14 for the Tamron on a Canon 5D MIII would equal a sharpness score of 14 for the Nikkor 80-400 on a Nikon D800.
Assuming that you have a fairly new Nikon body I really don’t see any reason to spend more money on the Nikkor 80-400 since the Tamron will give you more reach for less money, as is likely just as sharp. As I noted in my review, the Tamron 150-600 does have some focus lag issues when shooting with older Nikon bodies, and it is not recognized at all by my Nikon 1 V2. So, if you are shooting with an older Nikon body and plan to also use a Nikon 1 body with the lens…under those specific circumstances the Nikkor 80-400 would be a better choice than the Tamron 150-600.
If you own a Nikon D7100 or D800 I see little reason to choose the Nikkor 80-400 VR over the Tamron 150-600 VC.
Tom
I’d like to state that my Tamron 150-600 does work on my Nikon 1 V2. I’m also using the latest firmware on my FT-1 (L 1.20). Of course, I have no idea what firmware is on the lens. I can only assume any new Tammys will also work with the N1 cameras. Works with VC on or off.
That being said, I’m not overly fond of the lens on the N1. Mixing a low ISO camera with a slow lens is not the best combination. I like the Tammy much better on my D800. I also find the focusing speed extremely slow on the N1, prone to hunting and sometimes just giving up.
Hi Nuke12,
It is interesting that your Nikon 1 V2 will work with the Tamron 150-600 VC….mine will not recognize the Tamron lens at all and just emits a series of clicking sounds. My V2 is running on L1.10 firmware so I’ll need to upgrade it to see if it makes a difference when I get my copy of the Tamron 150-600 VC….but that won’t be until sometime in September.
I really liked the auto-focus performance on my D800, finding it fast and accurate.
Are you trying static subjects with your V2 or birds in flight?
Tom
Static subjects. I don’t think focus with the lens on the N1 is fast enough to do BIF.
I could have newer firmware on my lens? I’d say my lens is newer then yours. Mine is about three weeks old.
Hi Nuke12,
I was using a review sample lens, borrowed from Tamron’s Canadian distributor so it likely was one of the first Nikon mount 150-600 lenses available in Canada. I have ordered a copy for myself but it is not expected in until sometime in September.
I’m looking forward to updating my V2 and FT-1 firmware to see if I can get the Tamron to work with my V2. Even if I can only shoot static subjects with it, the reach should be fantastic.
Tom
Tom;
It would be nice to hear your results/thoughts on this.
I find the N1 to be very picky with what f-mount lenses it takes to. It likes my 70-200 f/4 and my 200-400 f/4 but I’m not happy with any of the TCs being used on either lens.
The reach is fantastic on the 150-600 but IQ does not grab me the same as the other two lenses. Your feelings might be different and I’d like to hear your thoughts.
I love the lens on my D800 though.
Hi Nuke12,
My favourite FX lens with the V2 is the Nikkor 70-200 f/4…I find the VR is terrific, image quality is great and the AF is quite fast…especially for static subjects. Birds-in-flight are a bit tricky. I sometimes use the Nikkor TC-17E II teleconverter with the 70-200 and find that it does an acceptable job…some loss of sharpness obviously….but good reach with an efov of 918mm.
If I’m able to get my V2 to operate with the Tamron 150-600 I’ll likely put an article with some sample images together for Photography Life. If that happens I’ll post something here for you to let you know.
I also loved using the Tamron with my D800.
Tom
Hi Nuke12,
If you Nikon 1 V-series camera works with the Tamron 150-600 you should consider it as a ‘hit or miss’ situation. A friend recently got his copy of the Tamron 150-600 and his Nikon 1 V2 and FT-1 adapter (both with updated firmware) will not recognize it.
According to my contact at Tamron’s Canadian distributor trying to use a Nikon 1 camera with this lens is a ‘non-approved’ use and as such owners do so at their own risk.
Tom
Hi Nuke,
I had a chance to try my V2 with a very recent copy of the Tamron 150-600 and my camera would not recognize it at all….so this seems to be a hit or miss issue.
Tom
Very strange indeed! I only tried the lens once. I wasn’t happy with the IQ on the V2 and the focusing speed was really slow but it did work. I can try again?
I do remember that the camera acted weird with low battery but I put in a freshly charged battery and it worked. I’ve seen the same effect with Nikon f-mount lenses.
Tom,
I just tried it again and it still works here. As I said, the focusing is very sluggish and sometimes quits but it does work. Manual focus is almost faster. VR on or off does not bother it.
I’m curious. How does yours act? Does it say “no lens is attached”?
Amazing review, i am bit confused with Nikon 300 f/4 and tamron 150-600
I am using nikon D610 and hardcore bird photgrapher. Pls suggest i want lens for action and sharpness and i am comfortable with monopod or tripod
Hi ganesh,
This is a bit of an apples and oranges comparison…see comment 28) that was posted on July 3rd for some pros/cons for each option.
Tom
with my D90 body. re: shutter lag – have no current problem with my Tamron 70-300 f/ 4.5-5.6. does that suggest the Tamron 600 would operate similar on this body?
Hi Jimbo 1,
To be safe I would NOT make the assumption that just because your Tamron 70-300 works well on your D90 that your camera body will work equally well with the Tamron 150-600. My understanding is that the firmware of the Tamron 150-600 was designed around Nikon bodies that are 18-24 months old.
During part of my review preparation I shot the Tamron 150-600 and I did experience focus lag with a D7000, which is a one generation newer camera than your D90. The focus lag was worst when shooting in single point AF and did improve when more cross-type focus points were engaged.
If you shoot static subjects only you may be able to live with some focus lag…but for birds-in-flight it is quite frustrating if you like to shoot using single point.
Tom
Hi Jimbo 1,
A friend of mine has a D90 and I now have a recent copy of the Tamron 150-600 so we can try this out for you now to see if it works…hoping to have that done this weekend.
Tom
If you have any moon shots, I would love to see how it performs, especially taken with a Nikon D7100.
Hi bb49r,
I did not take any moon shots with the review sample of the Tamron 150-600 that I used for the review. I should be getting my personal copy in a few more weeks and I’ll see if I can get some moon shots done.
Tom
Thomas, thanks for the great review of the Tamron 150-600 lens. I really enjoyed reading it and think I would like to purchase the lens. I do a lot of bird photography but usually of songbirds and warblers that are mostly found in dense forest habitats in shade or mottled light, requiring fill flash to light the birds and bring out their colors. I know your article dealt with water and shore birds, lots of sunlight and these are big birds making easier targets. My questions is how do you think this lens would perform in the dimmer light of the forest where little birds move quickly? Have you used the lens in this setting or know people who have? And what do they report? My bird camera is the 7100. Thanks for any information.
Hi Alan,
I did take a few shots of smaller birds in forested areas but they were not the main focus of my review as the majority of readers tend to want details on shooting birds in flight.
I should be getting my personal copy of this lens in a few more weeks and I plan to do some additional shooting, specifically smaller birds in lower light conditions. Hopefully this will appear sometime in September.
As far as the D7100 goes…I did shoot a few frames with it and the Tamron 150-600 and I found the focusing to be fast and accurate….again it was birds in flight under good lighting conditions.
I used single point auto focus with my D800 and found that the lens focused pretty quickly. Part of the challenge is shooting smaller birds at f/8 to get sharper images. That coupled with trying to use a reasonable shutter speed to freeze the action of smaller, jittery birds under those conditions means cranking up the ISO to 1600 and higher. Noise is an obvious by-product.
I’ll be in a better position to give you a more informed reply once I get my copy and have some time to shoot under the exact conditions you noted.
Tom
Thomas,
Thanks for the reply. For the money I think the Tamron 150-600 is worth a try. Depending on how far I have to walk from my car to get to the birds, I use the Nikon 300mm f4 with 1.7tc, the Nikon 300mm f2.8 with 1.7tc, or the Nikon 500mm f.4 with 1.4tc. on the D7100 with fill flash. The 300mm f4 gives me surprisingly good results even with the 1.7tc, and its so light to carry around! Like you mentioned one often has to crank up the shutter speed and ISO to stop bird movement but the resulting noise is acceptable to me with post processing adjustments. The Tamron 150-600 might be a great compromise for all these lenses. I will be interested in further posts on your experiences with this lens. Thank you.
Hi,
I am so much interested in buying this lens along with a new Nikon body. I am using D90 for years and decided to upgrade the gear. I am much more in to wildlife photography. Can you please advise me in selecting most suitable combo for me. Sharpness, low light capabilities and auto focus speed are the major considerations of mine.
1. D7100 + Tamron 150- 600
2. D610 + Tamron 150 – 600
Thank you very much.
Chamara
Hi Chamara,
It is difficult for me to recommend which body you should buy as I have only shot a few frames with the D7100 and I have no direct experience with the D610, so I really can’t comment on relative sharpness or auto focus speed.
When buying any camera body it is always good to keep in mind that there is no such thing as a perfect camera and it will really depend on your specific needs to determine which of these bodies is best for you.
Since the D7100 is a cropped sensor body it has the advantage of providing you with 24 MP with an equivalent field-of-view of 225-900 mm with the Tamron 150-600. This would give you more cropping potential than shooting with a full frame 24 MP body like the D610.
Both cameras shoot at 6 fps, but I am not sure how the buffer sizes would compare which is another consideration.
The D7100 has 51-point AF compared to 39-point AF with the D610 so it may get the nod in that department. Again, I haven’t shot with these bodies so I can’t comment from a experiential standpoint.
I believe In DX crop mode the D610 produces 10 MP files at the same equivalent field-of-view as the D7100 so there is less cropping potential with the D610. As far as low light capability the D610 is rated at ISO-2925 on DxOMark versus ISO-1256 with the D7100, so as far as shooting in lower light the D610 would be better.
Budget is always a consideration when buying gear. I’m not sure what the pricing is like in your local area but B&H is showing the D7100 price at about $1,100 vs $1,900 for the D610.
I’m not sure if this reply has helped at all…or further complicated things for you. Every camera comes with potential benefits and trade-offs.
At the end of the day it really comes down to your personal shooting style and what kind of shooting situations you need to address with a camera body.
Tom
Hi,
Thank you very much the reply, it will help me in deciding. One more claricication, does dxomark score difference has has a noticable effect on the day to day photograhy?
Chamara
Hi Chamara,
Depending on the differences between DxOMark scores on sensors and lenses you will notice differences in day-to-day photography. Typically with dynamic range scores a difference of 0.5 is needed to notice a difference between camera sensors. A score of 12 or higher is considered excellent on DxOMark dynamic range scores. Sensors with lower scores will tend to blow out highlights and produce shadows that are muddy with a lack of discernible details.
To notice a difference with colour depth a difference of 1.0 is typically needed in differences between sensors. A DxOMark score of 22 or higher is considered excellent in terms of colour depth. The higher the colour depth score the more colours a sensor can capture and the transitions between colours will tend to be smoother. For example a sensor with a low colour depth score will tend to show a banding effect in the sky when shooting sunrise/sunset images as it does not capture sufficient colour differentiation to make the colour transitions in the sky look smooth and seamless.
Tom
Hi
Great review, thanks.
I have a D5300 and need a zoom lens with a further reach to photograph commercial aircraft at quite a distance. I am using a 55-300 at the moment and it’s just not reaching far enough for my liking. What kind of distance would this reach at 600mm to photograph commercial aircraft on approach and would this lens work ok with the D5300 re the AF etc?
I do like the look of this lens , and this looks like a great alternative to spending fortunes on a Nikon alternative.
Tamrons patent for this lens has the millimeters to 560mm so I bet this lens is not really a 600mm lens but a 560mm one.
Allso as many of you might know the F values are allways incorrect .. One could remember that F = fake T = true
allmost all lenses that are sold as F.2.8 for instance are about F3.1 in reality.
Excellent and comprehensive review which I enjoyed reading. I want to buy a lens for my Nikon d300 to use for action sports photography mainly for cricket he in the UK. I am torn between the Sigma 150-500 and the Tamron 150-600 – what factors should I consider? I am worried that the Sigma is not waterproof is this factor I should worry about? Budget wise the Sigma is in my budget range but I am happy to be patient and go for the more expensive Tamron. Would you consider any other models?
Hi Mustafa,
Thank you very much for your comment…I’m glad that you found the review of help.
In terms of deciding on which lens to choose only you can make that decision of course.
In my experience shooting with both the Sigma 150-500 and the Tamron 150-600 is that there is very little difference in weight or handling. I did find the Tamron sharper than the Sigma but if you do some work in post you should be able to get reasonable images with the Sigma.
The Tamron has a rubber lens mount but the rest of the lens is not waterproof so your concern about the Sigma can be shared with the Tamron. If you shoot in inclement weather you can protect your lens with a rain sleeve if needed.
In this general price range your other ‘super-zoom’ option is the Sigma 50-500. I have not had a chance to shoot with that lens so I cannot comment on it. I know that it would be the most expensive of the three.
You should be able to find camera dealers that would have the Sigma products in stock. Any reputable dealer would allow you to take a few shots and handle the lens. You can also rent a lens for a few days to try it out and see if you like it. That is often a very wise thing to do.
If you have some time you should be able to get your hands on a Tamron once the initial demand surge subsides.
Hope this helps….
Tom
Thanks, Tom.
The Tamron 600 is retailing approx £950 here in the UK and I have seen the Sigma 500 online for £520…is the extra 100mm worth the extra £400 in terms of image quality?
Hi Mustafa,
That is a very large difference indeed! I think you would be well served by trying or renting a copy of the Sigma, then wait until you can do the same with the Tamron before making a purchase decision.
Thank you very much for your article. Very interesting!
And compliments for your images!
Hi Mike,
Glad you enjoyed the article and the images.
Tom
Hey Thomas, i am using this lens with my nikon d7000 for wildlife photography. Do you think i can keep up with my wildlife photgraphy with D7000? What do you suggest?
Hi Chollen,
The D7000 is a very good camera…I used to own one and enjoyed shooting with it. The logical ‘upgrade’ in terms of a body is the D7100…but you may want to ask yourself what else you can do to improve your wildlife captures in terms of technique and approach. You’ll advance your craft much faster focusing on your skills and technique rather than worrying about a new camera body.
Tom
Just got my Tamron 150-600 and will be using it on a D7000. I’m am relatively new, since I retired, so not sure of camera setups. Noticed you shoot at or above ISO 400 and at F8. Do you use “A” or “S” mode? IS the ISO set to auto or do you manually set it? Any other helpful shooting mode hints would also be appreciated.
Thanks
Hi Rick,
Everyone has their own style of shooting, and this can vary by subject matter as well. On a personal basis I always shoot in ‘A’ i.e. aperture priority mode regardless of the camera and lens that I am using at the time. When possible I shoot at f/8 with the Tamron 150-600 as the lens is sharper at that setting than at f/5.6.
Some people use an automatic ISO setting and find that it works for them. I never use auto ISO for any of the shooting that I do…stills or video…and always set ISO based on the specific lighting conditions for each image.
Many other photographers will shoot moving subjects in ‘S’ i.e. shutter priority mode and it works well for them.
At the end of the day each of us tries to find the best exposure to capture the subject in the best way possible…there are many roads to the same destination.
Tom
Dear Thomas
After all the great reviews, I have been considering the new Tamron and also the Sigma 150-600mm, but the Sigma is almost 1 kg heavier (more than I can handle). I do all my work handheld with no tripod/monopod, am primarily a bird watcher and use photography to help document behaviour and features. In the past I have used the Tamron 200-500mm, then the Sigma 150-500mm OS/VR and currently the Nikon AF-S 80-400mm VR paired with a Nikon D7100 SLR.
I loaned a Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 VC and choose to test it in the “worst” possible setting – 7.30-9.00am on a gloom post rain morning. I also tested it on Waders, a difficult group of birds to watch close up.
Below are links to a series of 6 images to show the ability of the new Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 VC.
Footnote: Needless to say the lens performed remarkably well, as you recent review has suggested and has found a immediate place in my home ;)
https://500px.com/photo/84683859/snipe-in-view-by-amar-singh-hss
https://500px.com/photo/84683893/the-golden-plover-by-amar-singh-hss
https://500px.com/photo/84684049/red-is-the-shank-by-amar-singh-hss
https://500px.com/photo/84684089/wood-sandpiper-by-amar-singh-hss
https://500px.com/photo/84684225/courtship-feeding-by-amar-singh-hss
https://500px.com/photo/84684331/oriental-pied-hornbill-courtship-by-amar-singh-hss
Hello Thomas – great review – question – how would you compare this lens to Sigma 150-500mm f/5-6.3 AF APO DG OS? Which one would you chose and why? Thanks in advance
Hi Jack,
Thanks for your comment! I’m glad you found this review helpful. Here is a link to an article that I wrote on the Sigma 150-500:
https://photographylife.com/bird-photography-with-sigma-150-500mm-os/
On a personal basis I purchased the Tamron 150-600 as I liked the image quality better as well as wanting the extra reach.
Tom
Hi Tom, went with Tamron (see sample images on the bottom of the comment section) – great lens – focused all the way to f/11
Thanks for the review (I got lucky to get the last one from Amazon under 1100 :) )
must say that i have spent numerous hours researching reviews about this lens, often i would go to bed at 4am looking at videos etc… Your review was spot on, super detailed, backed by sample images taken by you, with exposure and focal lengths settings, you expressed the goods and not so goods, but also suggested way to improve those “bad” aspects. Great review, as a result i placed my order today!
Thank you for taking the time to make this article and to your collaborators too. :-)
Franklin
Hi Franklin,
Thanks for your positive comments about the review…I’m very pleased that you found it helpful. Since the time that I did my original review and when I received my copy of the Tamron 150-600 there has been some improvement in the focus lag issue with older Nikon bodies. For example, the D7000 that I used for this review (which suffered from focus lag) performs much better with new copies of the lens. I suspect that Tamron has done some firmware updates that have resulted in improved focusing performance.
Tom
How can you tell what version of the firmware the lens I might order will have? I have a D7000 and I am interested in bird and sport photography and I am a bit concerned about the focus lag problem you observed. Should I wait a few more months before ordering?
BTW: Your article was fantastic. The images were perfect to give me a clear indication of what to expect.
Hi Andy,
The original lens that I used for my review of the Tamron 150-600 was an early ‘review sample’ that the Canadian Tamron distributor had been making available to various photography writers here. As such it was one of the first production copies of the Nikon mount lens that Tamron had made.
After waiting many months I received my personal copy of the Tamron 150-600 about a month ago and found that the focus lag that I experienced with the D7000 when using the ‘review sample’ was basically a non-issue with my new copy of the lens. Focusing seemed fine, even when using single point.
It’s likely that if you order a lens now you’ll have to wait for a couple of months for it to be in stock so I think there is very little risk that you would somehow end up with an ‘old’ copy of this lens….it has been a hot seller for many months now and I believe that Tamron is still trying to catch up on demand from Nikon owners.
If you wanted to protect yourself I suppose you could have your camera store write on your invoice that your purchase is subject to your D7000 not experiencing any focus lag issues. Again…I think the risk of focus lag with new production copies of this lens is very slight.
Tom
Thanks for the quick reply.
Thomas
At last, my camera store called me this afternoon, notifying that the Tamron has finally arrived……. It has been a long wait. The fun will just start tomorrow.. hoping for others that are still waiting that they will receive it soon.
Thanks again for that review that allowed me to avoid buying the old Sigma instead.
Hi Luc,
Good news! I think you’ll really enjoy the lens.
Tom
Hi Thomas
Very bad weather this morning but I had the chance to take a few shots handheld of ducks on the Richelieu river, near montreal, plus an helicopter at 600 mm (900 mm) F7.1 1/1000 sec “VR ON” auto-iso 560 that filled only between 10-15% of my D7100 sensor. I cropped it very tightly in LR 5 and downsized it for making a less than 1 meg file (560K). When I displayed it I was just amazed at the details that was captured. At last a manufacturer that sells to the amateurs a lens affordable with such a range and qualities. The AF seems much better than my old Nikon 70-300 F3.5-4.5 G VR II, without the noise and vibration of the Nikon. The build quality is not up to the Nikon 70-200 F2.8 VR II but very good specially if we take into account its price.
A thousands thanks for all your reviews and specially this one
Luc
Hi Luc,
From your initial use it seems like the Tamron 150-600 is going to do the job for you. I also shot it under poor lighting conditions and I was very happy with how it performed. I got my personal copy of this lens a little over a month ago and my only regret has been not having the time to go out and shoot with it as much as I’d like.
Tom
I want to thank you for the interesting review of the new Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD lens. Having already decided to buy it sometime in Mar. 2015 ($$$) I nevertheless found your review to be particularly informative with the “tips” you included about how best to handle the lens in the field. Rotating the tripod collar to brace you finger against while “push-pulling” the zoom action is a pretty neat idea. It’s just one of those techniques that have never occurred to me, even though I already own the sigma 120-400 f/4.5-5.6 zoom. I do have one question though. In the review, you mentioned that there was a zoom lock at 400mm. I hadn’t seen that in the literature, but am still hoping it’s true. Again, thank you for a very informative product review.
Hello Henderson,
I’m glad you found the review helpful! The zoom locks works when the Tamron is fully retracted and when it is extended out to 400mm.
Tom
Hi Nasim,
Yesterday I made a comparison test shot with tamron 150-600 and nikon 300 f/4 + 1.4 tc. I used D300s body and manfroto 190x pro B tripod with vanguard 100 pistol ball head. shutter speed above 1/2000, iso 800, aperture wide open to f/8. only center point focus, with no AF calibration.
I found up to 400mm tammy was at per sharp (100% view) with nikon. But at 500mm or 600mm it was blur when view at 100%.
I tried number of times and different subjects from different distance. But got same result.
Need your expert comment on this.
Can newer body (d610) get better outcome at 500 or 600mm or this is a character of the lens or any fault on particular copy.
if u give an email , I can send the original file.
Here are SIMPLE test shots with the Tamron mounted on D750
Sparrow was shot at ISO 100 f/7.1 1/320s about 500mm (single AF point) almost no post (just minor crop and NX-D adjustments)
First bunny was shot at 550mm f/6.3 ISO 1200 1/320s – the major edit was to get rid of fringing right on the tip of his ear – there was quite lot of blue hue – but NX-D and a bit of LR 5.6 took care of this (can’t wait until Capture One will have support for the D750)
The other bunny series was shot at very low light at 450mm, f/7.1, 1/500s ISO 8000 – there was quire bit of noise which I had to remove in NX-D, LR 5.6 and Photoshop – I did this to see how fast this lens can focus in the low light – it was very fast!
Again – these are not “portfolio” pisc (I am not a nature photographer) but I figure pics from someone who does not do nature every day will show the abilities of this lens nicely
http://s1382.photobucket.com/user/Jacek_Jarzabek/library/?sort=3&page=1
Mr. Stirr, After renting a Tamron 150-600mm and experiencing abysmal results trying to focus on birds in flight while mounted on my older model Nikon D-300, I fortunately ran across your article and will increase the number of focus points to see if I can obtain better results before returning the lens. So thank you both for your thorough review and especially your thoughtful response to the many reader questions, to which I hope I can add one more. Have you had any experience or are you aware of any reviews evaluating the focusing response and sharpness of this lens mounted on Nikon’s new D-750?
Thanks,
Ted Mikalsen
904-646-1059
tsmikalsen@bellsouth.net
Hi Ted,
I am not aware of anything on a personal basis re: the D750 mounted on the Tamron. From the discussions that I have had with the Canadian distributor any newer bodies should not have any issues with the lens…according to them at any rate. I found that the review sample of the lens I used for the initial review suffered quite badly from focus lag when used with a D7000.
A number of months later when I obtained my copy of the lens I found that the same D7000 that suffered from focus lag earlier did not have any issues with my new copy of the lens. I suspect that Tamron has been working to update the firmware on the lens.
Tom
Great revieiw, thank you. There are many great shots with this lens, my only problem is that there don’t seem to be many shots taken on a more budget body. I have a Nikon D5000 and am a keen birdwatcher but have no birding lens, just lots of patience. I had been saving up to buy the 300 f/4 then this 150-600 appeared. My concern about this new lens is that I will have trouble focusing on this body since it only has one cross-type AF point (as well as not having as many focus points as the bodies posters mention in this thread anyway).
I did read a post here that someone had used this lens on a D5000 – any shots online for me to see? I am not turning much helpful stuff by googling. Anyone have any comments on the (likely) performance of this lens with a D5000?
I don’t have the luxury of upgrading both body and lens.
Any help would be appreciated.
Hi Susan,
You have a legitimate concern about making sure that your D5000 will be able to focus effectively with the Tamron 150-600. While I can’t answer your question specifically as I don’t have first hand experience with the D5000 I can say that the focus lag issue that I experienced with the ‘review sample’ of this lens when used with a D7000 was not evident with a new copy of this lens that I purchased.
I’d suggest you make sure that the firmware on your D5000 is current, then try to find a camera dealer that has a Tamron 150-600 in stock so you can see how it operates with your Nikon body. Another option would be to see if someone at a local camera club has a copy that they may be willing to let you test out a bit with your D5000.
It is prudent to test out the performance in advance if possible. If this can’t be done then the other thing that you can do is buy a copy of the lens from a reputable dealer and have them write on the bill of sale that you can bring the lens back for full credit if it does not focus to your satisfaction on your D5000.
Tom
A rather belated thank you Tom for your reply (I got lost!) and a happy new year to you.
I do want to test out performance before buying but I am rather
doubtful that it will be possible where I live here in Greece, and I
imagine that if I suggest your final tip, despite it being spot on, I
will be laughed out of the store. Here caveat emptor is a motto to live
by, not that we don’t have reputable sellers, just I guess there must be
a history of non-reputable buyers. Perhaps I will buy back home in the
UK.
Looks like it will be an interesting year. Having settled in
my head for the Tammy, I finally get internet connection running today
to discover the long-awaited new Nikon 300 mm f/4! Depressingly, hoping
to find the old version to have dropped in price, in fact I found it is
practically the same as that of the new version, making the Tammy almost
400 € cheaper. I had an inkling this new lens might be coming because
it has been so long rumoured and Nikon really had to make a move after
the Tamron came out. Typical that it would be just after I had (sort of)
decided!
Now I am ‘twixt and ‘tween again!
I eagerly await your review of the new Nikon!
Susan
Hi Susan,
I won’t personally be doing a review on the Nikkor 300mm f/4 VR but I’m sure someone on the Photography Life team will be covering this lens.
Tom
We can always rely on the photography-life team!
Thank you for all the information that you have provided in this review. I have been looking at getting this lens and was told by 2 different companies that I could be waiting for up to 6 months, but I have found one. So I went ahead today and said I would take it and they are shipping it to me and should arrive by Tuesday. I am now wondering after reading this how successful this lens will be on my canon 600D. I have been told it will take amazing photos (I am in to bird photography) but am now a little concerned about the chromatic aberration you mention. Do you think I have made the right choice in this lens for my camera. Any comments would be appreciated. Thanks
Cheryl
Hi Cheryl,
The vast majority of people that have commented on this lens after buying it is that they really love it. If you do get any chromatic aberration that is noticeable in your images, it should be easy to fix in post.
Tom
Hi Cheryl,
Unfortunately I have never shot with a Canon camera so I can’t comment on the success you may have, or not have, with the 600D. The Tamron 150-600 is certainly capable of taking excellent images and I’ve read that many Canon users love this lens. No lens is perfect and chromatic aberration is a fairly common issue with many lenses. It can be fixed in post, sometimes with a single mouse click depending on the software you use. There are many online tutorials that will show you how to do this in Lightroom and other popular programs.
Tom
Hi Tom
Thank you for your reply. I get the lens some time this week so maybe I can let you know what it is like. I definitely look forward to trying it out though.
Cheryl
sir, i have a d5200. wanna buy a long range zoom lens for bird photography..confused between sigma 150-500 and Tamron 150-600…what should i buy…pls guide… Sukalyan
Hi Sukalyan,
Sigma has also recently announced two more ‘super telephoto’ lenses, both 150-600mm…so you now have 4 similar lenses from which to choose.
I’d suggest the best thing to do is jot some of your ideas down on paper, i.e. what are the most important factors when selecting a lens of this nature, and what you maximum budget is for this type of purchase. That will give you a framework with which to assess your choices objectively.
Since I really don’t know your shooting style, budget or what is most important to you I really would not feel comfortable suggesting which one to buy.
Tom
Tom
thanks for the great review and honnest review on this lens. i have just got mine and less that 100 shot yes this is the lens i wanted for long shots landscape( no birding) and surfing. i wanted a lens that would give me the long end my play shots show me this is what i am after. i can justify $1300 but i just can not in this or any other life time justify $6000 as an enthusist photographer but yes i can see the value. 150-600 is just what i was after a happy medium. Boy i can wait for the weekend to have a real good look at this lens. i am not sure why you did not look at this lens for normal landscape shots as well.
Steve WA downunder
Hi Steve,
I’m glad the Tamron is going to do a good job meeting your needs! I think it is an excellent lens, especially for the money.
Thanks for the suggestion about using it for landscape…I will need to investigate this further. :-)
Tom
Tom
thanks for the great review and honnest review on this lens. i have just got mine and less that 100 shot yes this is the lens i wanted for long shots landscape( no birding) and surfing. i wanted a lens that would give me the long end my play shots show me this is what i am after. i can justify $1300 but i just can not in this or any other life time justify $6000 as an enthusist photographer but yes i can see the value. 150-600 is just what i was after a happy medium. Boy i can wait for the weekend to have a real good look at this lens. not quite sure why you did not look at this lens as any thing but for birds. thanks.
Steve WA down under
This is an awesome review and I can vouch for it because I purchased this lens locally in Calgary, Alberta last summer.
As I red your article I kept saying…. “Yes I know”…. lol.
I bought it to use n my new D7100 and could not be happier with the results.
As an amateur I was quite astonished at how well the vibration compensation worked hand held at full zoom.
Maybe I have good technique…. not sure….lol.
I have also used this lens to get some stunning portrait shots of my 2yr old daughter during a playground visit because I wasn’t “in her face” with the camera so I was able to capture her natural essence.
I also love wildlife photography and consistently get fabulous shots.
When out and about I began carrying it by the tripod mount but I left it facing down so as I carry it the camera, it is upside down and as I pull it up and around still holding on, my hand cradles it underneath and I can slide my hand forward then if I wish to zoom.
I would love to display a couple of my photos if I could.
Warren
Calgary, Alberta
Hi Warren,
Using the Tamron 150-600 as a ‘discreet’ portrait lens is very interesting. I can really see value in being able to capture candid moments more easily when you’re ‘not in the face’ of your subject. Thanks for sharing your experience!
Tom
Hi team, Thanks for the detailed review. How does the tamron 150-600 perform with canon eos 1200d?
Hi venkat,
I have never shot with Canon bodies so I am unable to answer your specific question. There are a number other reviews on the net that were done with Canon bodies…perhaps those will be helpful for you.
Tom
Thanks Tom. My lens was delivered yesterday. With the kind of reviews I read, I had to order one for myself. Can’t wait for the weekend to arrive.
Team,
I am seriously considering purchasing this lens and your superb review helped a lot in reaching this decision. I will be using it with a D800.
I’m curious your thoughts about something given your experience with the lens although I realize it will be my own individual choice to make. I already own a Nikkor 80-400 AF-S lens. I don’t really need the 80-120 wide end of the Nikkor lens (since I have a Nikkor 24-120) and I very much desire the 400-600 longer end of the Tamron. If you bought the Tamron 150-600 do you think it at all likely you would then sell the Nikkor 80-400? Or does it retain sufficient flexibility / shooting value that you might keep both?
Hi Peter,
My guess is that unless you were also shooting with a Nikon 1 camera body at some point you will find that the 80-400 is surplus to your overall needs. None of my Nikon 1 V2’s (I have three of them) will recognize the Tamron 150-600 so I can’t use that lens with them. The Nikkor 80-400 can be used with a Nikon 1 body. With the 2.7x crop factor of the Nikon 1 you have an efov of 216mm-1080mm. You may also find the fast AF-C of a Nikon body useful (i.e. 15fps with a V2, and 20fps with a V3). Other than this application I don’t see much value in keeping both lenses, especially since you have the 24-120mm.
If you have the latest generation of Nikkor 80-400 it would fetch a good price on the used market and give you some capital to invest in other gear to broaden your shooting capability.
My birding/nature kit consists of the Tamron 150-600 and Nikkor 70-200 f/4 which I use with my D800. I also have several Nikon 1 V2’s that I can use with the Nikkor 70-200 f/4, as well as a 1 Nikon CX 70-300. This combination allows me to shoot a very wide range of subjects and given the relatively short minimum focusing distance of the CX70-300 I can also capture close up subjects not possible with the Tamron. This capability is further enhanced with the use of Vello extension tubes on the CX 70-300.
Tom
I have a Nikon D90 with 18-200 mm lens. I wish to get Tamron 150-600 for birding and wildlife shots. What do you have to say about this Tamron 150-600 lens’s compatibility with Nikon D90 camera ? Is it alright to go ahead and buy Tamron 150-600 lens for my Nikon D90 ? Or would you suggest some other lens ?
Hi Sanjay,
I don’t have any experience with the D90. When the Tamron 150-600 was first introduced there was some focus lag with bodies like the D7000. This appears to now be fixed. It would appear that Tamron has been working on the firmware to address focusing on older Nikon bodies. Since the D90 is only one generation older than the D7000 there is a good chance that the focus lag has been corrected on that body as well. Using more cross type focusing points does help focusing speed with the Tamron with older bodies. The Sigma 150-500 is not as sharp fully extended as the Tamron, and colours are not as rich, but there is no issue with focus speed with that lens.
Tom
Thanks, Thomas ! I am likely to go ahead and finally get this Tamron 150-600 before this year ending for my Nikon D90.
Hi Thomas,
Is there any lens calibration needed to pull-out maximum sharpness of Tamron 150-600 for Nikon D7000 & Nikon D610 (recently owned), if yes, then which focal length is ideal for calibration…
Hi Sreejib,
This is a technical question that Nasim is more qualified to answer. He is planning on doing a number of lab tests and I’ll contact him to see if he has any recommendations that he can pass on.
Tom
Which teleconvertor works with this lens. Canon 1.4x and 2x does not fit.
Hi bikram singh,
The folks at Tamron do not recommend using teleconverters with this lens. Generally speaking using a teleconverter with any variable aperture lens degrades quality quite a bit.
Tom
any experience on pairing this with D7100?
I love wildlife photography and would love to know about how good the combination is for focusing speed, tracking speed and low light performance?
Hi Zook,
I haven’t had the chance to shoot more than just a few frames with the D7100 and the Tamron 150-600. During the short time I used it I did find the AF very fast and accurate. I was shooting during mid-day in good light so I can’t comment on the low light performance. A number of folks in the forum are using that combination and seem to really like it. On a personal basis if I was going to add a ‘wildlife body’ to my kit it would be the D7100, or perhaps the rumored D7200.
Tom
Thomas,
I recently purchased this lens from Beach Camera through Amazon and got the $1069 price, because i was tired of waiting for Adorama and B & H photo to get them in stock. It will arrive in just a few days. Just wanted to say thanks again for your wonderful review which I read again in anticipation of receiving my lens. The general information and characteristics of the lens, plus handling tips will be a real asset as I put the lens into use, and shorten my learning curve. Keep up the great work. Thank you.
Hi Alan,
Thanks for your kind words – much appreciated! I’m glad you found the review helpful. I really enjoyed shooting with the Tamron 150-600 and as a result bought one for myself. It is the only non-Nikkor lens I own.
Tom
Tom, really appreciate your effort and resulting review of the Tamron. In one of your reply comments you declared a preference for a “rumored new Nikon 300″…. well, it’s here! Nasim was excited about pairing it with the D750, so I’m wondering how you feel now?
I have a D750, Nikon 24-120f/4, older Nikon 80-200 AF-D with all 3 of the appropriate TCs, but nothing longer. As nice as it sounds to get to a 600 reach, for some extra $ we can now get a lighter 300 with VR and Nikon optics – not the same as 600 but for even more $ we can TC our way closer…. Not sure where you are now, but I think I’m in a perfect spot for a nice new 300 twin to the one Nasim just ordered? Sound good?
Hi Shane,
The new Nikkor 300mm f/4 will surely be a fantastic lens. The specs indicate a very small and lightweight package which should be a great solution for folks looking for something easy to handle and hand-hold. Based on how well Nasim reported that the old 300mm f/4 worked with teleconverters I suspect this lens will be very good in that regard. For many folks who have been waiting for this lens their patience is now rewarded! It sounds like this lens is a great fit for you…so go for it!
On a personal basis I am already invested in two super telephoto solutions…the Tamron 150-600 paired up with my D800 and the new Nikon 1 CX 70-300 paired with my collection of V2s. I am enjoying shooting with both set-ups and they are very, very different animals. The CX 70-300 provides me with more overall flexibility than the Tamron, with the Tamron doing a better job with birds-in-flight as well as in lower light situations. I find these two set-ups to be very complimentary and I’ll be working on a series of articles later this spring to showcase them more.
While the new Nikkor 300mm f/4 will no doubt be a superb lens I don’t think it is one in which my business will be making an investment. In Canada that lens would run me about $2,200 and about another $600 for the Nikkor 2x teleconverter, plus a good quality B+W filter. I’d have to weigh that investment and how much it would add to my ability to service my clients against other types of investments I could make. For about the same money I think my clients would be better served with us buying a Panasonic GH4 and the 12-35 F/2.8 Panasonic lens.
Tom
Thomas, Thanks for you wonderful review. I recently purchased the Tamron 150-600 and am pleased with it in almost every way. I shoot birds with it using Nikon 7100 and the results have been impressive. The only thing I notice is a orange color cast in most of the images, that I can mostly remove is post processing but is a pain. I use Auto White Balance setting on the 7100 and maybe I could eliminate cast by adjusting WB settings. Just wondering if you have experience this or heard of it with this lens as a problem? An internet search revealed this issue with another Tamron lens but not this one. Thanks for any response. Alan
Hi Alan,
I have not heard of anything like this with the Tamron 150-600 and I haven’t had anything similar with my copy of the lens. Do you get a colour cast when using other lenses – or is only with the Tamron? As a test you may want to try different WB settings that match shooting conditions, then check to see if the problem persists. Let me know how you make out with this.
Tom
I have a D3200 as my starting camera but am trying to upgrade to a 7100 once I save up enough. I also am very interested in buying this lens. Is it worth it to upgrade my camera first due to the focus lag on the 3200?
I asked someone in a different discussion (https://photographylife.com/birds-flight-tamron-150-600mm-lens#comment-1849546824/) about this lens paired with a D3200 because that’s what I’m using and was concerned about the focus lag issue. His response was:
I bought it back in July and it’s a very good lens. I really love it.I’ve been using it with the D3200. You have to use it in the AF-S mode. The AF-C or AF-auto won’t work very well. You will focus faster with this setting (AF-S).
I also want to get the 7100 but I’m waiting for the 7200 to come out and push the price down some. In the meantime, I’m seriously considering getting this lens. It gets great reviews. Of course, now the Sigma 150-600mm is coming out at almost the same price so that makes things trickier. I’m not sure if I should wait and see how it compares to the Tamron.
I’ve a D3200 and a D610, I did a few moon shots with the D3200 for the extra reach it affords being a crop sensor. I think you needn’t worry about it. I does well. This is a hand held shot, mind you. https://500px.com/photo/82596471/moonlighting-by-ravi-s-r?from=user_library
Hi Russ,
The D7100 works very well with the Tamron 150-600 and is a great combination for wildlife. I think this body is a better fit with the Tamron than is the D3200 so you’ll likely be happier with that combination rather than the D3200/Tamron.
Tom
I’ve had this lens for almost 7 months and it acquits itself well as a telephoto. Here are some of the images taken with it. https://500px.com/photo/82449819/birds-and-the-bees-by-ravi-s-r?from=user_library , https://500px.com/photo/89313535/wingdings!-by-ravi-s-r?from=user_library , https://500px.com/photo/80919561/out-on-a-limb!-by-ravi-s-r?from=user_library , https://500px.com/photo/81030541/bambi-by-ravi-s-r?from=user_library
This is a handheld moon shot with the DX Crop mode on the D610 for the extra reach it gives. https://500px.com/photo/85897779/blood-moon-by-ravi-s-r?from=user_library
Hi my name is yatin and i have canon 550d, so is this lens good on canon mount technically and comparatively?
Hi Yatin,
Unfortunately I’ve never shot even a single frame with a Canon camera so I’m not a good resource for questions about Canon bodies.
Tom
Thanks for this great review. Do you expect any autofocus lag with D600? You said you expected problem with bodies over 18 months old (counted from June 2014) and this was about the time D600 was introduced.
Hi Jun,
When the lens was first introduced the Canadian Tamron distributor mentioned that bodies up to 24 months old at the time should not have any AF issues with the lens. Since the launch I think the firmware has been updated since the D7000 now works much better with the Tamron 150-600 than it did when the lens was first introduced….so I don’t anticipate that the D600 would now have any AF issues. If you know someone with that combination you could certainly check it out further on a first-hand basis. I used to use the D600 but no longer have that body so I can’t comment from first-hand experience.
Tom
Use this lens with Nikon D7100 – nice combo, no problems!
Hi Asgeir,
I know a few people who have that combo and also love it!
Tom
I am using Nikon D5200 + Tamron SP 70-300mm Di VC USD Lens. So far so food. My tamron is facing a little bit auto-focus lagging problem in some situation. But still its good. I am planning to upgade. Will Tamron 150-600mm also give the same problem? I keen to know on hows the performance on Nikon D5200. Except that af problem, everything is good in tamron!!!
Hi Arun,
I think Tamron has done some work with the firmware since the lens was first introduced. My brother-in-law’s D7000 suffered from a lot of focus lag with my test sample of the Tamron 150-600. I got my personal copy of this lens in the late summer of 2014 and the D7000 focus lag issues were non-existent.
Tom
HI Thomas this is Ravi
. It was so nicely explained.currently I have nikon d3200 and want to make a combination with tamron 150-600, so like to know how it works. And Iam also planning to upgrade for nikon D7200.please let me know how its performance would be. Thanks in advance
Hi Ravi,
If you have a chance to test out your D3200 with the Tamron 150-600 in advance it may be beneficial. There may be some focus lag with older Nikon bodies. You shouldn’t have any issues with a D7200.
Tom
Thomas – Last week I took delivery of the Tamron 150-600 lens. However (no surprise) none of my photos looks anything like yours. Even the JPEG’s right out of the camera you have posted in the review. Over the weekend I was taking photos of the full moon. The AF didn’t seem to get to the sharpness ANY of your sample photos had. Infact it didn’t want to find a decent focus at all. I use a Nikon D7100. I was in manual mode, tripod mounted, mirror up, remote release, 100 ISO, at about 550MM, f8-f9, about 240/sec if I remember correctly. Even tweaking focus manually didn’t yield super super results. Some loss of resolution it seems. The attachment is one of the better ones I got. I tried stepping down to f/22, but didn’t realize any improved results. Is it possible there is a focus issue with the lens? Or is it operator error? I don’t think it’s the camera, as my Nikon lens give very great shoots. I have also tried other subjects such as birds, (attached) handheld at 1200+/sec, ISO 400-600 and am disappointed in the results. What are you’re suggestions to nail down if it’s the lens? I have about a 2 week window left where I can return/exchange the lens. Thanks for your assistance!
Mike J,
I agree I have the Tamron 150-600 and a D610 and I am also struggling with focus. The attached photo of the moon last night (from Aus) is f6.3 1/250 ISO100 500mm and doctored in Photoshop. I struggled to gain focus. There is movement in the lens. I tried turning off the VC and also overriding the auto-focus with the manual ring (and shutter button half pressed) and it seemed to help but the resultant photo didn’t seem to be as sharp as what I thought I could see in the viewfinder? Also I have experienced the same focus issues with birds. Also I can achieve reasonable results with other lenses but I have no experience with anything as long as this lens. I can see that when the focus is OK the results are great. Maybe (hopefully) it is just user error? Geoff C
Hi Geoff,
Since you are experiencing some good results mixed in with some that have been disappointing for you, it could just be becoming familiar with the Tamron and improving your technique. I have heard a few people report some AF issues when using a D610 but I’m not intimate with the details of their issues, their shooting technique etc. Since you have been getting good results it likely isn’t the camera. I’d suggest trying a few more moon shots using manual focus in live view to see if that helps. Make sure the VC is turned off, use a remote, and shoot with the mirror up.
Tom
Hi Mike,
First, an apology for not responding for the past number of days. It is often difficult for me to keep up with comments on some of my older posts.
Based on what you have advised there may be a focusing issue with your lens. I think it is worth checking that out. You didn’t mention whether you turned off the VC when you were shooting from a tripod. If you shot with the VC on this could have contributed to your results. As far as shooting at f/22 with a D7100, given the pixel density of the sensor the softness that you are experiencing may be from diffraction.
As a double check, I’d suggest shooting more shots of the moon with the VC turned off and your aperture set at f/8, then see what happens. As far as the bird images, it can be difficult for anyone not familiar with a fairly large, heavy lens like the Tamron 150-600 to get good, sharp images when first shooting hand-held. I’d suggest taking your shutter speed up to about 1/2000 and trying a few shots again. If you get better crispness at the faster shutter speed than it was likely just a practice issue.
As a point of clarification, I would not want you to think that the images I post in my articles are out-of-camera jpegs. I always shoot in RAW and process my images through DxO OpticsPro, then make additional adjustments as required in CS6 and Nik.
Tom
Tom – Thanks for your reply. No problem on the timing. I also shoot in RAW, and use Nikon Capture NX2 for processing. I will try the moon shots with the VC turned off and see what this does. I was initially shooting the moonscapes at f/8-f/9, and only stopped down to f/22 for a couple of shoots to see if that helped. What effect does turning the VC off have? I’ll be honest that is a new one to me. I’ll boost the shutter up to 1/2000th for future bird shoots and see if this helps as well. I did get some great shoots of a Blue Jay and Cardinal this week from about 50 – 80 ft respectively, and you can see their individual feathers quite clearly. Shutter was about 1/1250, auto-focus at f/9 and auto ISO as it was quite overcast that day. That said, I’m guessing since those bird shoots came out very nice the lens focus is OK, and the moonscapes are something I need to practice. Below is one of the shots of the Blue Jay. Thanks again for your great assistance and feedback.
Hi Mike,
Very nice capture on the bluejay…thanks for sharing.
Tom
Tom after your input and reading around I decided on this lens after much mulling over -after all it’s not peanuts you pay with! I finally got it yesterday. Unfortunately all the birds in my area decided to go out for the day, of course! New gear acquisition syndrome!
I did get a couple of shots of a collared dove though. No processing from RAW file except to resize for 1024 max dimension <250 kb (due to restrictions somewhere else) save for web in IrfanView.
This is towards the end of the afternoon in shade on a D5000 (only 1 cross-type point out of 9 total). This is what I got, bearing in mind it feels like a tank in my feeble hands and I have no experience of using such a long, heavy lens, and this was handheld only, bird at about 40 feet away, moving about a lot sprucing itself up.
What's your verdict of this?
Having said that, I know of another Mike who had problems on a D7100 with his lens which has been back to Tamron twice – hopefully it is now sorted.
(For some reason there are two copies of the image but I can't edit the bottom one out, if someone could I'd be grateful)
Hi Susan,
I think you’ve done a very nice job with your first attempt with the Tamron, especially with your subject moving about as you described! It looks like you have achieved good focus with the bird’s eye which is always important with these types of images.
You mentioned that you didn’t do any post processing with your RAW image so there is likely more to your image that what is shown here. I took the liberty of downloading your jpeg and taking it into OpticsPro 10. I applied some micro-contrast and a bit of sharpening, as well as adding a touch of highlights and found these small adjustments produced additional definition with the bird’s chest feathers etc.
You’re off to a great start with your Tamron!
Tom
Thanks Tom, that looks as fabulous as the original NEF file was. I
spend so much time on tablet/pc editing manuscripts, I have little
inclination (or time) to do much as much processing as I used to. I
guess the older I get, the more I just want to be taking photographs. But to get the very best out of a shot, I imagine I will have to get round to that.
My BIF shots from my first day out were a mixed bag. In my excitement to get out, I forgot to take the lens hood, and I was shooting against the sun a lot. So not helpful. (not to mention I forgot to top up battery, and take my extra cards!)
It was exceedingly difficult to keep the centre focus point on a bird when flying. It was very windy, which did make the path of the terns rather more predictable, and slightly slower! I spent my time practising knowing there probably wouldn’t be many keepers. But there were far more than with my kit 55-200, so all good.
This is a decent one I think. I like the detail in the water itself, and the droplets from the terns preceding plunge. The detail in the bird is however sadly rather revealing, if you look carefully you will see he appears to be carrying fishing line. This was in every shot of had of him.
Getting an acceptably sharp image at 600 is another matter if the subject is a considerable distance away. One has to have reasonable expectations about what any lens can deliver when the subject is on the other side of a field or lake. I have as yet to decide what is reasonable.
Thank you for your input and all your writing – you truly inspire!
Hi Susan,
Thank you for your kind words…much appreciated!
I also like to photograph terns as they can be difficult to capture with their rather erratic flight patterns. When I go down to the local harbor I often watch them for 15 minutes to see if there is any kind of pattern with their flying and if they are feeding. I quite enjoy trying to capture a tern at that split-second when they seem to freeze in mid-air just before their wings fold in and they plummet into the water to grab a fish. Many of my ‘keeper’ images tend to be from anticipating a moment…then waiting for the subject to deliver it for me.
Shooting at 600mm can be a challenge. You may want to try initially getting the bird in your frame with your lens out at about 400mm first. If you hold onto the lens hood and push/pull on it like a bellows you’ll find that you’ll be able to adjust your focal length much faster and therefore get the bird filling more of your frame at 600mm.
You may also want to try 9-point AF.
Tom
Hi Thomas
Were all of the bird shots taken using a tripod and which if any were handheld?
Can this lens be used handheld?
Regards
Ray Wilson
Hi Ray,
All of my images in this article were taken hand-held…all have my Copyright on them. I can’t comment on the other images taken by Nasim and John Sherman as I don’t know if they shot with tripods or not.
I almost never use a tripod unless I am doing client work, creating an HDR image, or using a neutral density filter to create a very slow shutter speed to blur motion (e.g. waterfall images).
Tom
Hi Ray,
Yes, the Tamron is a bit soft between 500-600 and stopping down to f/8 does help, as does work in post. You may want to read Nasim’s review of the Nikkor 80-400, specifically using a teleconverter with that particular lens. Nasim’s finding was that there is a significant loss of image quality and he did not recommend using teleconverters with that lens.
Tom
is their any focusing issue of this lens with nikon D610? as i found older bodies wont focus well in this review.
Hi Abhijit,
I had no issues with a D800 so I don’t think there would be any issues with a D610. If you want to make sure you could always take your body in to a camera dealer and try out the lens with your body before you purchase it. Or, if you’re a member of a camera club see if another club member would allow you to try out their lens.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
Have really enjoyed reading your review & I got my Tamron 150-600 lens a few days ago!
It’s a BIG beast & I’m impressed that you can hand-hold it for so long & get such great photos too! I’ve been out a couple of times with it, but it’s going to take a lot of practice, I see, to get good with it. I just bought a monopod, which I think will help a lot. Do I need to switch off the VC when using a monopod?
I have it coupled to my Nikon D5300 & both times I went out to use it, the autofocus suddenly stopped working. I got the message: – – – – F in the viewfinder, with a message on the Monitor saying that’ the lens wasn’t attached’ & the back button focusing didn’t operate after that. I switched the camera off, sometimes taking out the battery too. After that, sometimes it worked for a while before I had the same problem.
Have you heard of this problem & what do you think I should do?
Do you think the problem will resolve itself with time?
Look forward to hearing from you.
Eric
Hi Eric,
I haven’t heard of that specific problem. I did have the occasional issue with my copy of the lens locking up when I had VR turned on and was doing fairly fast panning with the lens. If you are shooting at a high enough shutter speed turning off the VR can sometimes solve the lock-up issue. Whenever my Tamron locked up a quick turning off/on of my D800 solved the issue. I never got any error messages with my copy. If it persists you may want to send it in under warranty.
I never used my Tamron with a monopod as I always shot hand-held with it. If your shutter speed is fairly fast (i.e. 1/1000) I’d likely turn off the VR.
Tom
Great review, as always! I was wondering if you’ll be doing one for the new Sigma 150-600mm Contemporary lens. If so, could you please compare it to the Tamron 150-600mm? Thank you.
Hi Diana,
I’m glad you enjoyed the review – thanks very much for your positive comment! I’m not sure what Nasim and the rest of the Photography Life team have planned in terms of lens reviews and whether the Sigma Contemporary lens will be covered in a future review. Since I sold my Nikon D800 and all of my full frame gear back in July I won’t be doing any reviews on F-mount lenses in the future.
Tom
Exceptional and good work.
I did small review on real practical side of this lens
Please visit if you are interested
http://anjithasenarath.blogspot.ae/2015/10/tamron-150-600mm-lens-review.html
I have the Tamron 150-600 with a Nikon D300 body. The 550-600mm photos come out a bit soft and the autofocus can be slow.
My hobby is bird/wildlife photography and wish to upgrade to a newer camera body; I’m thinking D7200, D750 or D810.
What would you suggest?
Hi Julian,
Any of the three cameras noted in your comment should do a good job for you with the Tamron 150-600 as they have newer AF systems than your D300. It will really depend if you want better low light performance (if you do choose full frame) or more ‘reach’ (choose the cropped sensor cameras). In terms of the bit of softness you are experiencing at the longer end of the zoom range this is pretty common for zoom lenses. Stopping down to f8 should help sharpness quite a bit.
Tom
Tom,
thank you for the swift response.
In view of the fact that birds and wildlife seem to like to appear at odd times, I think that I will go for full frame. D750 or D810? Really depends on how much money I have … both seem to be marvellous cameras.
Julian
I ordered a D750 and the Tamron 150-600 last Sunday from B&H Photo and it shipped same day. So excited to get it in a couple days and have some fun. Thanks for your great review – you confirmed my research and decision. Thank you.
Hi Ben,
I’m glad the review was helpful for you! Congratulations on your new gear!
Tom
I just finished reading your excellent article. I have this lens and the Nikon D7000. I find it slow to autofocus – your article talks about this – and I’ve been wanting to upgrade my camera. I am not sure whether to stick with a DX camera for the full use of the lens or move to a full frame camera.
You responded to a comment (August 31, 2014), comparing the D610 and the D7100:
“I believe In DX crop mode the D610 produces 10 MP files at the same equivalent field-of-view as the D7100 so there is less cropping potential with the D610. ….”
Are there any Nikon full frame cameras (such as the D750) that, when using in DX crop mode, has the potential of cropping as the D7100 (or D7200?). If there is no cropping potential on a full frame, maybe I should go for the 7200.
Low light capability is important to me, as when I do back yard bird photography, I have a lot of shade from the trees.
In reading your comments about sharpness, I haven’t been shooting in RAW, as (for now) I don’t have photoshop or lightroom. Am I correct that lightroom is an easier program to use to edit photos?
Thank you,
Monica
Hi Monica,
Thank you for your positive comment on my article – much appreciated!
The first thing to keep in mind that there is no such thing as a perfect piece of camera gear…everything comes with a trade-off of some sort. It could be image quality, low light performance, price, weight etc. It really comes down to your priorities and ‘must have’ criteria.
In terms of overall ‘reach’ a DX body like the D7200 will give you an equivalent field-of-view of 900mm with 24MP with your Tamron 150-600 so you will have more cropping potential than you would with a full frame body. You will lose some low light performance when compared to a full frame body. Without comparing exact cameras I’d guess about 1-1.5 stops or so difference in terms of low light performance. I think the DX crop on a full frame 24MP Nikon body is about 10MP. With something like a D810 I believe it is just over 15MP. So the trade-off here is more cropping potential vs. better low light performance.
I you decide to upgrade your body you should also look at frame rate and buffer size, especially if you plan on shooting birds in flight. AF-C performance will also be a consideration.
Regardless of what you choose, shooting in RAW will help to significantly improve your final image quality. I can’t really comment on LightRoom as I’ve never used it. I do use Photoshop CS-6 as the second stage of my 3-stage post processing approach but not as my RAW processor (stage 1). For that I use DxOMark OpticsPro 10. I really like the auto lens corrections in OpticsPro 10 and find the PRIME noise reduction excellent. I find it gives me about 2 extra stops of light.
I now shoot exclusively with Nikon 1 gear, even for my client video business and I really don’t miss shooting with full frame, or DX gear at all (I’ve owned and shot with both in the past). I only mention this to reinforce the point that choosing gear is an intensely personal decision and what works for one person may not be a good choice for another.
You can always rent a D7200 and a D750 to try them out before you buy to see which one you prefer.
Tom
Hi Tom,
I just saw your response to my question from December. I may not have checked off “Notify me of new posts by email.”
Just an update. I purchased the D500 for my birds/birds in flight photography. I’m still using the Tamron lens, but may buy the Nikon 200-500 lens.
Oh, and I am shooting in RAW. :)
Hi Monica,
I’ve been hearing that the Nikon 200-500mm is quite a good lens, and the D500 appears to be an excellent piece of gear!
Tom
Hello and thanks for the excellent review and tips on how to use this lens. My wife just gave me this lens as an early birthday present! We are heading to Hawaii in a week and I am looking forward to taking some great photographs on the trip. My camera body is a Nikon D7100 that I purchased in Dec 2014. What do you think about the use of this lens on that body? I noticed your comments about auto-focusing on some older DX bodies – do you think that I will have any issues?
I am also amazed that all of your pictures were handheld! The combined weight of the lens and body feels like it will produce a lot of camera shake. I will try and do as much test shoot as I can over this weekend before my trip to Hawaii – a once in a lifetime trip!
Thanks again for all of the great information in the review and suggestions!
Regards, Jim
Hi Jim,
When I was doing my field work with the Tamron 150-600 I did have the opportunity to shoot a few frames with a D7100 and there weren’t any AF issues at all with that body that I noticed. The VC on the Tamron is quite good and I think you should find it quite effective when having to shoot that lens at slower shutter speeds. If you shoot birds-in-flight you’ll likely be using faster shutter speeds like 1/1250 and higher and at those settings VC would typically be turned off. Here is a link to an article I wrote about hand-holding technique when using large telephoto lenses: http://tomstirrphotography.com/tips-on-photographing-hand-held
A lot of owners of large zoom lenses like the Tamron do prefer to use monopods when shooting with them. Others use a tripod with a gimbal head. My preference is to always shoot hand-held when possible as I find it allows me to be more fluid and spontaneous…but that’s just me.
Congratulations on your upcoming trip to Hawaii! I’ve been fortunate to be able to visit a few times and it is a wonderful location for photography. I’m not sure what islands you’ll be visiting but if you’re on Oahu I’d suggest checking the surf conditions on the North Shore and if the surf is good you’ll be able to take some amazing images of surfers with your Tamron. The Byodo-In Temple is another of my favourite sites on Oahu as is Hanauma Bay. This spot is great for snorkeling and underwater photography. Renting a car and driving the Hana Highway on Maui is another great thing to do as a photographer. If you’re on Kaui, the Waimea Canyon and Fern Grotto are also great photo spots. I’ve not done it yet, but I have heard from other photographers that taking a heli tour on Kaui, while expensive, is spectacular. When on the island of Hawaii spending some time at Volcanoes National Park is also a great experience.
Happy birthday as well!
Tom
Hi Tom,
I enjoy reading your reviews. I have a Sony A7RII. I am debating if I should get this Tamron 150-600 in A-mount and use an LA-EA3 adapter, or get a Canon 400mm F5.6 with a Metabones adapter. Or others?
I plan to use this new long lens for birds. So AF and image sharpness are on my top priority. Any comments that you can share? Thanks.
David
Hi David,
I’m glad you’ve been finding my reviews useful! I’ve never shot with Sony so I’m unable to make any comments about using that brand of gear. In terms of lenses to consider for birding much of your decision will revolve around your preferred shooting style and budget. Generally speaking a long telephoto prime lens will provide sharper images and they are usually a bit faster than zoom lenses. Zooms will provide more flexibility in terms of composition. On a personal basis I much prefer zoom lenses – but that’s just me. Many other photographers would choose primes.
Nasim did an great comparison of the Sigma 150-600 Contemporary, Sigma 150-600 Sport, and the Tamron 150-600: https://photographylife.com/reviews/sigma-150-600mm-f5-6-3-dg-os-hsm-c/3/. What this clearly shows is at the long end of the zoom the Sigma Sport provides the best sharpness, followed by the Tamron, and then the Contemporary. If you like to use zoom lenses, plan on shooting primarily at the long end of the focal range, have the additional money to invest, and can handle the additional weight of the Sigma Sport, it would certainly be a great choice. I’ve shot with the Sigma Sport and found the performance to be very good. The lens did not suit my shooting style as I virtually never use a monopod or tripod unless I absolutely have to. The biggest issue for me with the Sigma Sport was its weight. I simply could not hand-hold it for extended periods of time, and I also found that trying to shoot it hand-held at slower shutter speeds was more of a challenge than with the Tamron because of the weight of the Sport.
If you choose the Tamron you will find that best results are achieved when stopping the lens down to f/8, although I used many images shot at f/5.6 as long as I did work in post on them. The VC is quite good on the Tamron and I found I could shoot it hand-held and pretty slow shutter speeds. I found that I could shot hand-held with the Tamron for about 3 hours before I got fatigued…that was at least double the time I could use the Sigma. Again, that’s just me, other photographers may have more endurance.
Before buying a lens and using an adapter with it I would investigate AF performance, especially if you plan on shooting birds-in-flight.
Tom
I have been looking at this lens for a long time and this review has made me want to save up and get it.
Thank you for the amazing review
Hi George,
Thank you for your comment about my review – it’s much appreciated! I used to own the Tamron 150-600 (used it with a Nikon D800) and I certainly enjoyed it a lot during the time that I owned it. The Tamron 150-600 is quite a good lens…especially for the money.
I always like to encourage readers to investigate their options before parting with their hard-earned money. A lot has happened in the ‘super zoom’ market since I wrote my review…two new 150-600 lenses from Sigma and Nikon’s launch of the 200-500mm. So, there’s more selection in the market and considering your options is always a prudent thing to do.
Tom
You mentioned that you “used to own” are you saying that you think the 200-500 Nikkor is a better option now?
PS Thanks for the very nice review (and your continuing responses !!). I have been looking and comparing the Tamron and the Nikkor. Plus I am tempted by a new/used Tamron at a very good price (Half that of the Nikkor new). I may still wait to get the Nikkor as it seem to fit my style more . I currently use the D7200(and D610) but planing an upgrade to the D500. I also have a TC17.
Stretching things I know….but I am thinking now that the D7200(D500) + TC17 + 200-500 should make a very nice hand held combo. compared with the D7200(D500) + KenkoTC14 + Tamron 150-600. I already have both TC so Its only the big zooms to be decided. and maybe get the D500. The cheaper Tamron allows me to reach the D500 easier :-)
Hi Tobi,
I have never shot with the Nikkor 200-500mm so I cannot comment on that particular lens. My ‘used to own’ comment was in reference to my decision last year to sell my D800 and all of my FX lenses, including the Tamron 150-600. I now shoot with Nikon 1 CX gear exclusively.
Tom
Hi Tom,
Thanks for your excellent review and photos. I bought the Tamron 150-600 about a year ago and use it with my Nikon 7000. I had a fabulous time and loved my bird pix. Then, just last week, the lens mount became loose and the system couldn’t autofocus, etc. After conferring with the camera store experts, they claimed they had never seen such a problem before (!?). I found that other photographers do end up with this problem – especially outdoor nature photographers, like myself. For now, I have ‘bungied’ the lens to the body so that there is very little play and it works fine again. I hope it continues to work at next month’s birding festival. After that, what can I do? thanks
Hi Pam,
If you have only had your lens for a year and a half it still should be under warranty. I would check with your retailer or the Tamron distributor in your country and arrange to send it in for a warranty repair.
Tom
Thanks for a great, detailed article. I bought this Tamron Lense yesterday. I took a few static shots with it, and felt immediately, that it’s going to be very useful to me. I love the “feel” of it, the sharpness and the colour rendition. Your article helps to see how best to deploy it on my Canon 5D Mark iii. Bless you very much.
Hello Clement,
I’m very pleased that my article was of assistance to you – and thank you for your positive comment!
Tom
Is this lens ok on a d3300
Hi Dustybyn,
I do not have any experience shooting with that combination so I can’t comment specifically on that for you. When I did my review of the Tamron 150-600 I did notice some focus lag when used with older Nikon bodies. This was most noticeable when photographing birds in flight. If you plan on mainly using the lens for static subjects you may find it meets your needs. I’d suggest going to some other user discussion sites to find out what the experience has been with other folks. I no longer shoot with any full frame gear, having sold all of my FX gear about 16 months ago.
Tom
Ok thank you
Hello Thomas,
Your review on Tamron 150-600 is extremely helpful. I am a canon 700D user. I would appreciate if you could put in some comments for this combination.
Hi Gino,
Unfortunately I have never even shot a single frame with a Canon camera so I can’t really comment on the 700D/Tamron 150-600 combination. There are a number of Canon user forums where you may find some useful insights.
Sorry I could not be more helpful.
Tom
hello sir,
I have canon 1100 d with 2 lens (18-55 + 55-250 mm) now i wanted to upgrade the len.. i m interested in wildlife photography..I read u r review but still i m confused..is this tamron len 150-600mm compatible for my camera? this tamron lens is in my budget. pls give me some advice..
Hello Priyanka,
Unfortunately I have never shot with any Canon gear so I cannot accurately advise you on body/lens compatibility. I would check with a local camera store or contact Tamron directly. Here is a link to the Tamron website: https://tamronjp-contact.secure.force.com/inq_vf_encontact
Tom
Dear Thomas, thank you very much. Your review helped me to take the decision for Tamron 150-600mm G1. I have it one week now and I am very happy.
From first shots I could have clean shots at flying birds. Of course I need to improve my technique special at 600mm on panic BIF shots but I am exited because from first shots I took very acceptable results.
Here they are first day shots and some other from next days. I have already shoot about 1500 photos in one week.
[url=https://flic.kr/p/TjS2Ys][img]https://c1.staticflickr.com
[url=https://flic.kr/p/UBkivT][img]https://c1.staticflickr.com
[url=https://flic.kr/p/Un7A37][img]https://c1.staticflickr.com
Hi Kostas,
It is great to hear that you are enjoying your new lens and that it is performing well for you! Thanks for sharing your experience with it!
Tom