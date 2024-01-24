Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G Review

The Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G is one of the smallest full-frame lenses available for Sony mirrorless cameras, weighing just 162 grams (0.36 pounds) and measuring a mere 4.5 cm (1.8 inches) long. Is this small form factor paired with good performance, or did Sony cut some corners to get the weight this low? In today’s review, I’ll answer all your questions about the Sony 24mm f/2.8 G!

I’m a bigger fan of pancake/muffin lenses in theory than I have been in practice. It seems that all of the ultra-portable lenses that I’ve reviewed so far have some significant image quality compromises, from the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 to the Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8. While some have been better than others, none of them have wowed me yet, so I didn’t know what to expect when I first got my hands on the Sony 24mm f/2.8 G.

Right out of the gate, something that hurts the Sony 24mm f/2.8’s situation is that it costs $600 new. This makes it one of the more expensive muffin lenses on the market, excluding Zeiss’s specialty glass. For example, Canon’s RF 28mm f/2.8 costs $300 by comparison, Nikon’s 28mm f/2.8 costs $300, and even Nikon’s 26mm f/2.8 (which I consider too expensive) costs $500.

The $600 price is still cheaper than something like Sony’s 24mm f/1.4 GM – a $1400, pro-level optic – if you want a 24mm prime, but I think something in the $400 range would have been more justifiable considering how other companies have priced their similar lenses.

Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G Specifications

Mount Type: Sony E Mount

Focal Length: 24mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 84°

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 7, rounded

Filter Size: 49mm

Lens Elements: 8

Lens Groups: 7

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 1 ED glass

Anti-Reflection Coatings: Nano AR II

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus ring

Function Button: Yes

Focus Motor: Dual linear motors

Minimum Focus Distance: 18 cm (7.2 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.13× (1:7.7)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 45 × 68 mm (1.8 × 2.7 inches)

Weight: 162 g (0.36 pounds)

MSRP: $600 (check current price)

Even though the Sony 24mm f/2.8 is a compact lens and not part of Sony’s GM series, don’t start to think that it’s a low-end optic. The specs above tell the story of a surprisingly advanced lens, with three aspherical elements, a fluorine-coated front element, relatively advanced controls, and a metal lens mount. All of this is fitting for the fairly high price (for a compact lens) of $600.

Build Quality

I was pleasantly surprised by the build quality of the Sony 24mm f/2.8 G. It has a metal mount, weather sealing, and a fully internal-focusing design. The lens ships with a lens hood, too. Maybe all of that sounds basic to you, but the Sony 24mm f/2.8 G is actually the only wide-angle muffin lens from Nikon, Canon, or Sony where all of those things are true.

The lens has a plastic exterior and no moving parts, and I used it in bad weather with no concerns whatsoever. From rainstorms to dust, sand, snow, and sub-zero temperatures, the Sony 24mm f/2.8 G performed perfectly. It even has a fluorine-coated front element to help repel dust and water.

Considering that one of the main selling points of ultra-portable lenses is that you can bring them anywhere, I believe that weather sealing, fluorine coating, and internal focusing are more important on such lenses, not less – making some of Canon and Nikon’s decisions to neglect these features all the more puzzling.

Now let’s cover the handling features of the Sony 24mm f/2.8 G.

Handling

The Sony 24mm f/2.8 G handles better than expected for such a slim prime lens. Not only is there an AF-MF switch, but there’s also a custom function button, a manual aperture ring, and a click/de-click switch for the aperture ring. Of course, there’s also a manual focus ring as well.

Compare that to lenses like the Nikon Z 26mm or 28mm f/2.8, which have no controls on the lens apart from the manual focus ring. Even Canon’s 28mm f/2.8 only has one switch (to control the function of the focusing ring). In that sense, the Sony 24mm f/2.8 is well ahead of the competition.

Note that the Sony 24mm f/2.8 G does not have image stabilization built into the lens, so you’ll need to rely on the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system of the camera itself. This is not going to be an issue for most Sony full-frame users, but it does harm the versatility of the FE 24mm f/2.8 G if you’re using an older/APS-C camera that doesn’t have IBIS.

The next page of this review covers the optical characteristics of the Sony 24mm f/2.8, including focusing performance and sharpness tests in the lab. So, click the menu below to go to “Optical Features”: