Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM Review

The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is a high-end, ultra-wide zoom with a large, constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 throughout the zoom range. While it features many of Sony’s most advanced features, the lens I’m reviewing today is only the first generation of the lens, and Sony also has a “GM II” version announced in mid-2023. Does the original FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM still make sense today? This review will answer that question and more!

Even though there’s a second generation of the FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM, the original version hasn’t been discontinued and is still selling new for $1900 (at least at the time of this review’s publication; you can check its current price and availability here). This represents a better deal than the price of the GM II, which is $2300. For this price difference, the new version adds an aperture ring, closer focusing, and a new optical design. It’s also about 20% lighter.

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM Specifications

Mount Type: Sony E Mount

Focal Length: 16mm to 35mm zoom (2.2× zoom)

Angle of View (Full Frame): 107° to 63°

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 11, rounded

Filter Size: 82mm

Lens Elements: 16

Lens Groups: 13

Special Elements: 2 XA (extreme aspherical), 3 aspherical, 2 ED glass

Anti-Reflection Coatings: Nano AR

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Zoom and focus

Function Button: Yes

Internal Zooming: No

Focus Motor: 2 Direct Drive SSM

Minimum Focus Distance: 28 cm / 11 inches

Maximum Magnification: 0.19× (1:5.3)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 122 × 89 mm (4.8 × 3.5 inches)

Weight: 680 g (1.50 lbs)

MSRP: $1900 (check current price)

These are some high-end specifications befitting a Sony GM-series zoom. The extensive coatings, weather sealing, and dual XA elements are all features of Sony’s top glass.

While the weight of the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is not the lowest that we’ve seen in an ultra-wide, it’s still respectable. Here’s how it stacks up against some other mirrorless options today:

Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8: 420 g (0.93 lbs)

Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8: 450 g (0.99 lbs)

Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II: 547 g (1.21 lbs)

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S: 650 g (1.43 lbs)

Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM: 680 g (1.50 lbs)

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 A for L-mount: 795 grams (1.75 lbs)

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L: 840 g (1.85 lbs)

Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 GM: 847 g (1.86 lbs)

Apart from the two 17-28mm lenses, which have a more limited zoom range, the big winner here is Sony’s newer GM II version of this lens. However, the 16-35mm f/2.8 GM that I’m reviewing today is still reasonable, weighing in around the middle of the pack.

Build Quality

The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is a well-built lens with tight tolerances and good weather sealing. Most of the lens barrel is made of high-quality plastics, with the lens mount being metal – all as expected.

Like most ultra-wide zooms, the 16-35mm f/2.8 GM extends while zoomed. The front barrel of the lens is extended the most at 16mm, gradually retracting until you reach 35mm. There is extremely little wobble when the lens barrel is extended.

Although extending barrels in general are a bit more worrying in harsh weather conditions, the Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM’s extensive weather sealing allows it to be used in rainy or dusty conditions without issue. The fluorine-coated front element is also useful for repelling dust and water in harsh environments.

I tested the 16-35mm f/2.8 GM for months of photography in rain, snow, extreme wind, sub-freezing temperatures, and dusty environments. It never gave me any issues whatsoever, and my copy of the lens somehow still looks as good as new!

Now let’s cover the handling features of the Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM.

Handling

The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM handles nicely. It has a zoom ring and focusing ring, of course, as well as a customizable function button and an autofocus/manual focus switch. All of this is a welcome sight on a wide-angle lens, especially one meant for advanced and professional use.

That said, this lens doesn’t have a distance scale, an additional customizable ring, or image stabilization. These are not commonplace features in ultra-wide lenses, but you’ll find them on some Canon and Nikon lenses, and they help elevate handling to the next level. Sony’s own 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II adds an aperture ring, too, improving upon the original zoom’s handling slightly.

The last handling feature I’ll mention is stabilization. The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM does not have an optical stabilization system, but it works well in tandem with the IBIS of today’s Sony mirrorless cameras. I don’t consider lens-based image stabilization to be critical if your camera already has IBIS, and I had no trouble shooting handheld with the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM at slow shutter speeds.

