Sony A7 III Review

This is an in-depth review of the Sony A7 III, the third iteration of the company’s ‘entry-level’ full-frame mirrorless camera that Sony released in the spring of 2018. Calling the A7 series ‘entry-level’ is a bit misleading, rather it is less specialized and seeks to appeal to a broader range of photographers at an accessible price point. It doesn’t offer the same high resolution as the A7R series, the same low-light and video-centric features of the A7S series or the pure speed and focusing acumen of Sony’s flagship, the A9.

The distinctions between Sony’s different models have been quite clear for some years, but with this latest release, Sony seems intent on flipping this perception on its head. While the resolution is the same as the A7 II, the A7 III sports a new backside-illuminated (BSI) 24-megapixel sensor which is said to offer a similar dynamic range performance as the A7R III and a low light performance similar to the A7SII. The A7 III also inherits a number of hardware upgrades and features from the Sony A9, including the flagship model’s incredible 693-point phase-detection autofocus system.

Like the A7R III, the camera now gives above-average burst speeds of up to 10fps (8 fps with live view) thanks to the faster readout performance of the new sensor and there are also dual SD card slots. Videographers will be quite pleased with the A7 III, as the camera can record 4K internally using 6k full pixel readout and it also supports Hybrid Log Gamma and S-log. Beyond these advances come other significant changes to the A7 III versus the A7 II that have professional photographers in mind; these include updates to controls, body design, menus, the new Z-type battery and more. Based on specifications alone, it is quite clear that the A7 III is a complete package and a camera that can punch well above its weight and the attached price tag of $1,999.

1. Sony A7 III Specifications

Below are the main features and specifications of the Sony A7 III: